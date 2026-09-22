CMC Markets can be summarised as a trustworthy broker with a reputable reputation that provides Contracts for Difference (CFDs) and trading facilities on shares, forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, ETFs, options, indices, and offers user-friendly trading conditions to a global market.

?️ Regulated and trusted by the FCA, IIROC, ASIC, FMA, MAS. ?️1082 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders ??

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 200:1 🏦 Regulators: FCA, IIROC, ASIC, FMA, MAS Start Trading Read Review

CMC Markets Spider chart

Overview

CMC Markets is a global CFD and forex broker company that was founded in 1989.

By 1996, the company had launched a real-time forex trading platform, and in 2000, it introduced CFD trading, which, together with spread betting, was to form the core of CMC Markets’ future business.

CMC Markets has aggressively embarked on global expansion, and today the CMC Group has its head office in London and also offices across the world’s leading financial centers like Frankfurt, Sydney, Singapore, and Toronto.

CMC Markets is regulated by several global authorities, including the FCA.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=apZ_oV_HX5o

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Access to 10,000+ instruments including forex, shares, and commodities Platform may be complex for beginners Advanced Next Generation trading platform with customizable features Some users report slow or inconsistent customer support Competitive spreads with no commission on many CFD trades Spreads can widen during high volatility (no fixed spread option) Extensive educational content and market analysis Certain instruments or features not available in all regions

Features Offered

CMC Markets offers a wide range of features designed to cater to both beginner and advanced traders.

The platform provides access to over 10,000 financial instruments, including forex, indices, shares, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.

It is known for its powerful Next Generation trading platform, which includes advanced charting tools, customizable layouts, and over 115 technical indicators.

CMC Markets also offers risk management tools like guaranteed stop-loss orders, price alerts, and trailing stops.

Additionally, users benefit from real-time news updates, in-depth market analysis, and educational resources such as webinars and trading guides.

CMC also supports MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

🔎 Broker 💰 Min. Deposit (Rec.) $0 USD 🛑 Inactivity Fee Yes 💻 Demo Account Yes 💵 Base Currency 10 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews for CMC Markets are generally positive, with many users praising the platform’s user-friendly interface, comprehensive charting tools, and wide range of tradable instruments, including forex, indices, and commodities.

Traders appreciate the advanced features offered through the Next Generation trading platform, as well as competitive spreads and educational resources.

However, some customers have noted that the platform can be overwhelming for beginners due to its complexity, and there are occasional complaints about customer service responsiveness and account verification delays.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating 4.2 out of 5 (based on various online review platforms like Trustpilot, etc.) 👏Customer Satisfaction Generally positive – praised for platform features, pricing, and range of instruments 📞Customer Service Mixed reviews – some users report delays in support responses and verification issues

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating 🔖Myfxbook No available public reviews or ratings for CMC Markets on Myfxbook. N/A 🔖Forex Peace Army Mixed to negative reviews; users report issues with customer support, trade execution, and platform reliability. 1.66 out of 5 (125 reviews) 🔖Sitejabber No available public reviews or ratings for CMC Markets on Sitejabber. N/A 🔖Google Generally positive reviews; users praise the platform's features and usability, though some report occasional technical issues. 4.2 out of 5 (2,827 reviews) 🔖HelloPeter No available public reviews or ratings for CMC Markets on HelloPeter. N/A 🔖TrustPilot Predominantly positive reviews; customers commend the Next Generation platform and customer service, though some express concerns about account verification delays. 4.2 out of 5 (2,000+ reviews)

Safety and Security

Regulation

It is considered safe because it has a very long track record, is listed on the London Stock Exchange, and is regulated by top-tier regulators.

It is regulated by several top-tier financial authorities globally, including

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC)

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA)

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)

Protection of Client Funds

🔎 Security Measure ℹ️ Information 🔒 Segregated Accounts Client funds are held in segregated bank accounts, separate from company funds, as per regulations. 🔐 Compensation Amount Eligible UK clients are covered by the FSCS up to £85,000 if the firm fails. 🔓 SSL Certificate Yes, the platform uses SSL encryption to ensure secure data transmission. 🔒 2FA (Where Applicable) Two-Factor Authentication is available to add an extra layer of login security. 🔏 Privacy Policy in Place CMC Markets has a detailed privacy policy outlining data collection, usage, and protection. 🔐 Risk Warning Provided Clear risk warnings are displayed, in compliance with regulatory requirements. 🔓 Negative Balance Protection Provided to retail clients under regulatory obligations, preventing losses beyond account balance. 🔒 Guaranteed Stop-Loss Orders Offered as an optional risk management tool, with a small premium charged for the service.

CMC Markets At a Glance

👩‍💻Broker 📅Year Founded 1989 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff Approximately 1,061 employees worldwide as of March 31, 2024 👩‍💻Amount of active traders 266,870 total active clients 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) Yes; listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker CMCX 🛡️Regulation FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), MAS (Singapore), FMA (New Zealand) 🌎Country of regulation United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, Germany, and Canada 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Eligible UK clients are covered by the FSCS up to £85,000 ➕Accounts Standard CFD, FX Active, Corporate, and Demo accounts 💳Institutional Accounts Yes multi-asset trading accounts for financial firms 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Offers access to managed funds and listed investment companies 📇Minor account currencies Supports multiple currencies including USD and EUR wallets 💰Minimum Deposit No minimum deposit requirement 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Withdrawals typically processed within 1–2 business days; some card issuers may process within an hour 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee No charges for making a withdrawal 📊Spreads from Forex spreads from 0.5 pips on standard accounts; as low as 0.0 pips on FX Active accounts 💸Commissions No commission on forex and indices CFDs; other charges may apply 💱Number of base currencies supported Multiple currencies including USD, EUR, and GBP 🚀Swap Fees Applicable varies depending on the instrument and position held overnight 📈Leverage Up to 30:1 for retail clients; higher leverage available for professional clients 📏Margin requirements Varies by instrument; detailed specifications available on the platform ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Not explicitly stated; clients should contact support for availability 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Fast execution specific times may vary based on market conditions 📆VPS Hosting Not offered directly clients may use third-party VPS services 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 12,000 instruments including forex, indices, commodities, shares, and ETFs 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes; includes major global indices ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes includes metals, energies, and agricultural products 📜CFD Shares Yes access to thousands of global shares 💳Deposit Options Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, and electronic wallets 💵Withdrawal Options Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, and electronic wallets 💻Trading Platforms Proprietary Next Generation platform and MetaTrader 4 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Web-based platform compatible with Windows and macOS mobile apps for iOS and Android 🖥️Forex trading tools Advanced charting, technical indicators, economic calendar, and client sentiment tools 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Privacy and Security Policy

CMC Markets may use client information to make further inquiries about the client, but CMC Markets does not sell personal client information to any third parties for marketing purposes.

Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)

CMC Markets offers two-factor authentication, or 2F, to all account holders.

Two-factor authentication involves receiving a one-time password (OTP) from a trader's chosen bank and entering that OTP when prompted when the trader logs into their account or makes an online payment.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 200:1 🏦 Regulators: FCA, IIROC, ASIC, FMA, MAS Start Trading Read Review

CMC Markets Account Types

CMC Markets offers a dedicated spread betting and CFD trading account, as well as a corporate trading account.

Account Comparison

🔎 Account 🥇 CFD 🥈 Corporate 🥉 Spread Betting 💰 Min. Deposit Required $0 Min Deposit $0 Min Deposit $0 Min Deposit 💵 Min. Deposit Recommended $100 USD / R1600 ZAR $100 USD / R1600 ZAR $100 USD / R1600 ZAR 🔁 Spreads From 0.3 Points 0.3 Points 0.3 Points 💳 Commissions Shares Only Shares Only No 💸 Min. Commissions Shares Only - From $10 Shares Only - From $10 No 🌒 Overnight Holding Fees Yes Yes Yes 📊 Market Data Fees Yes Yes No 🆓 Demo Account Yes No Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Spread Betting Account

A Spread betting account is said to be a tax-efficient way of speculating on the price movement of thousands of global financial instruments.

The CMC Markets Spread Betting Account allows the account holders to:

Trade on thousands of global markets.

Save from 5% to 28.6%† on spreads with Alpha.

CFD Account

CFDs are a derivative product that enables investors to trade on the price movement of underlying financial assets.

The CMC Markets CFD Account allows traders to:

Pay no stamp duty on profits from trading CFDs.

Save from 5% to 28.6% † on spreads with Alpha.

on spreads with Alpha. Deposit just 3.3% of the full value of their position to open a trade.

Trade with tight spreads on 11,500 markets.

Corporate Account

The CMC markets corporate account offers access to a CFD trading account for business.

The CMC Markets Corporate account includes:

Insights from our expert analysts, plus access to Reuters and Morningstar.

An award-winning charting package.

The managed risk with guaranteed stop-loss orders.

ALPHA Account

The CMC Markets Alpha Account is a premium Membership that offers discounts on spread costs, premium support, a Financial Times subscription, and access to market experts.

Demo Account

CMC Markets does offer a free CFD / Spread Betting demo trading account for beginners to start practicing trading on indices, currency pairs, shares, commodities, and treasuries in a 100% risk-free environment.

does offer a free CFD / Spread Betting demo trading account for beginners to start practicing trading on indices, currency pairs, shares, commodities, and treasuries in a 100% risk-free environment. The CMC Markets Demo Account is loaded with GBP 10,000 / R200,000 ZAR of virtual funds.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 200:1 🏦 Regulators: FCA, IIROC, ASIC, FMA, MAS Start Trading Read Review

How to Open a CMC Markets Account - Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Start Process

In order to start the account application process, the applicant can simply click on the blue "Create Account" Button located at the top right of the CMC Markets webpage.

Step 2: Select Region

The Applicant must select their country of residence before they can continue with the registration process.

Step 3: Select Option

The next step is to create a unique password and select a trading option.

Step 4: Verification

The applicant will be prompted to check their email for a verification code.

Step 5: Email Verified

Once the code has been entered, a Demo account has been created.

The applicant can now decide if they want to continue with the live account registration.

The applicant can now click on Continue to complete the process.

Step 6: Live Account Registration

The first step in the six-step process will be completing general information, including account type and account base currency.

Step 7: Personal Details

The applicant will need to complete personal details, including their date of birth, Nationality, and Tax status.

Step 8: Address Details

The applicant will now be prompted to complete details about their address, including their city of residence and postcode.

Step 9: Employment

Following the Address details, employment details will be required.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 200:1 🏦 Regulators: FCA, IIROC, ASIC, FMA, MAS Start Trading Read Review

CMC Markets Fees, Spreads, and Commission

CMC Markets offers competitive CFD spreads and commissions, with spreads on major FX pairs starting from 0.7 points and commissions on shares from 0.1%.

🔎 Account 🥇 CFD 🥈 Corporate 🥉 Spread Betting 💰 Min. Deposit Required $0 Min Deposit $0 Min Deposit $0 Min Deposit 💵 Min. Deposit Recommended $100 USD / R1600 ZAR $100 USD / R1600 ZAR $100 USD / R1600 ZAR 🔁 Spreads From 0.3 Points 0.3 Points 0.3 Points 💳 Commissions Shares Only Shares Only No 💸 Min. Commissions Shares Only - From $10 Shares Only - From $10 No 🌒 Overnight Holding Fees Yes Yes Yes 📊 Market Data Fees Yes Yes No 🆓 Demo Account Yes No Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

CMC Markets Trading Platforms

CMC Markets offers a versatile suite of trading platforms designed to accommodate different trading styles and experience levels.

Its proprietary Next Generation platform is a powerful web-based and mobile solution featuring advanced charting, pattern recognition tools, client sentiment data, and access to over 12,000 instruments, making it suitable for in-depth technical and fundamental analysis.

For traders who prefer algorithmic strategies, CMC also supports MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5), which enable automated trading through Expert Advisors and custom indicators.

Additionally, the broker integrates with TradingView, offering enhanced charting and social trading capabilities.

Across desktop, web, and mobile apps, CMC Markets’ platforms deliver fast execution, high reliability, and extensive analytical tools, catering to both beginner and professional traders.

Minimum Deposit

📌 Account 🥇Spread Betting 🥈CFD 🥉Corporate 💵 Required Min. Deposit $0 USD $0 USD $0 USD 💰 Recommended Min. Deposit $100 USD / R1600 ZAR $100 USD / R1600 ZAR $100 USD / R1600 ZAR 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Even though CMC Markets does not require a minimum deposit amount to open an account, funds will be needed in order to make the first trade.

does not require a amount to open an account, funds will be needed in order to make the first trade. Full-fledged trading with effective money management will need a deposit of at least $100 USD / R1600 ZAR.

CMC Markets Deposit and Withdrawal

CMC Markets offers its clients a large selection of trusted Funding methods and withdrawal options for use.

Both deposit options and withdrawal methods will come with their own set of terms and conditions. Here is an overview.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 200:1 🏦 Regulators: FCA, IIROC, ASIC, FMA, MAS Start Trading Read Review

CMC Markets Deposit Options

☑️ Method 💰Deposit 💳 Credit / Debit Yes 🔁 Bank Transfer Yes 💻 PayPal Yes 💵 Cash / Cheque No 📌 American Express No

Traders must ensure that they fund their CMC Markets account using a credit/debit card, bank account, or PayPal account in their name, as payments from third-party sources will be rejected.

CMC Markets Withdrawal Methods

🔎 Broker 🥇 CMC Markets ☑️ Method 💰 Withdrawal 💳 Credit / Debit Yes 🔁 Bank Transfer Yes 💻 PayPal Yes 💵 Cash / Cheque No 📌 American Express No

On the traders' platform, under the ‘Funding’ tab, ‘Withdrawal’ can be selected.

From here, the account holder will be able to choose their preferred withdrawal destination from the three options: ‘Card’, ‘Bank transfer’, or ‘PayPal’.

CMC Markets Sign Up Bonus

When you sign up for a CFD trading account with CMC Markets Singapore, you can earn up to S$4,000 in welcome bonuses, depending on the platform you choose, either MT4 or the Next Gen platform

🎁 Promotion 📌 Details 💵 Bonus Amount ⚙️ Eligibility / Conditions 🆕 Welcome Bonus Next Gen Platform New CFD account on CMC’s Next Gen platform. Bonuses scale with deposits/trading activity. Up to S$4,000 Must open a new CFD account and meet volume/deposit requirements. 💻 Welcome Bonus MT4 Platform New CFD account on MetaTrader 4 (MT4). Structured like Next Gen bonus. Up to S$4,000 Available to MT4 users only, with trading requirements. 👥 Refer-a-Friend Bonus Invite friends to open a CFD account. Both referrer and friend receive rewards. Up to S$4,000 Friend must open a new account and start trading. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Refer a Friend

Additionally, there's a refer‑a‑friend program where both you and your friend receive S$150 each once the friend opens a new CFD account and begins trading

Together, these promotions give both new and existing users an excellent opportunity to boost their trading journey with attractive financial incentives.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

CMC Markets vs Forex.com vs IG - a Comparison

🔎 Broker 💰 Min. Deposit $0 USD $100 USD / R1600 ZAR $250 USD / R3800 ZAR 💻 Forex Trading Yes Yes Yes 🖥️ CFD Trading Yes Yes Yes 🔁 Tradeable Symbols 11'927 5500 19'537 📈 Forex Pairs 158 91 100 📉 Crypto CFD Yes Yes Yes 🚀 Open an Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Customer Reviews

CMC markets are by far the best day trading platform for New Zealanders. I've been demo trading for months and just deposited. There is no deposit limit, and the staff at CMC Markets actually want you to be successful, unlike a lot of other brokers. They have an Auckland office, and if I'm stuck with something, they ring me asap. - Anon ? Very Happy. Very stable and easy-to-use platform. Good customer service, offering a good number of products. - Bora ?Great Company. Great company with a very good trading platform with lots of clear and user-friendly features to help make a professional or small trader confident in dealing in the markets of choice. - John

Conclusion Overall, CMC Markets can be summarised as a trustworthy and well-established broker with a strong global reputation. Regulated by top-tier financial authorities such as the FCA and ASIC, it offers a high level of security and transparency for traders. The platform is well-suited to both beginners and experienced traders, thanks to its intuitive design, powerful trading tools, and comprehensive educational resources. With access to a broad range of tradable instruments, competitive spreads, and responsive customer service, CMC Markets remains a popular choice for those seeking a reliable and feature-rich trading experience.

Refrences

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Disclaimer

CMC Markets diligently warns potential traders that spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments that come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.

They urge traders to consider whether they understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether they can afford to take the high risk of losing their money.

To ensure you are able to make the most use of all CMC Markets’ platform features and have the best trading experience with the company, all potential customers are advised to thoroughly read through the company’s terms and conditions before joining. According to research in South Africa.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is CMC Markets a trustworthy broker?

Yes, CMC Markets is regulated by top-tier authorities like the FCA and ASIC, ensuring strong financial standards and client protection, making it a reliable and trustworthy broker for both beginners and experienced traders.

How good is CMC Markets’ trading platform?

CMC Markets offers award-winning platforms with advanced charting tools, customizable layouts, and fast execution. Both the web and mobile platforms are user-friendly and highly rated by traders for performance, usability, and reliability.

Are CMC Markets' fees competitive?

Yes, CMC Markets offers competitive spreads, especially for forex and indices. While there are no deposit fees, inactivity fees may apply. Overall, the pricing is transparent and cost-effective for active traders.

Is CMC Markets good for beginners?

Yes, CMC Markets provides excellent educational resources, demo accounts, and a user-friendly interface, making it suitable for beginners. However, new traders should still learn trading basics to manage risks effectively.

What assets can I trade on CMC Markets?

CMC Markets offers over 12,000 instruments, including forex, indices, stocks, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. This wide variety allows traders to diversify their portfolios across global markets with ease and flexibility.

How is CMC Markets' customer service?

Customer support at CMC Markets is generally responsive and helpful, available via phone, email, and live chat. Support is knowledgeable, especially during trading hours, but some users report occasional wait times.

Can I use CMC Markets on mobile?

Yes, CMC Markets has a highly-rated mobile app with full trading functionality, real-time data, and advanced charting. It’s ideal for trading on the go, with smooth performance and a clean interface.

Does CMC Markets offer educational resources?

Yes, it provides a wide range of educational materials, including webinars, articles, video tutorials, and a comprehensive trading glossary, making it a strong choice for traders looking to improve their skills.

How safe are my funds with CMC Markets?

CMC Markets keeps client funds in segregated accounts and follows regulatory safeguards under FCA and ASIC oversight. This ensures your money is protected even if the broker experiences financial issues.

What are the drawbacks of using CMC Markets?

Some drawbacks include limited product availability in certain regions, a complex fee structure for some instruments, and inactivity fees. Also, advanced tools may overwhelm complete beginners despite overall platform quality.