Plus500 is a trusted Tier 1 regulated CFD provider that offers low trading and commission fees. Plus500 has a high trust score of 99 out of 100 and is considered low-risk. Moreover, Plus500 is registered as a Futures Commodity Merchant (FCM) with the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, MAS, FSA, ASIC, FMA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Quick Answer: Is Plus500 a Good Broker for South Africans? Plus500 is a solid option for South African traders who want a straightforward proprietary trading platform, a free demo account and access to a broad range of forex and CFD markets. Plus500AU Pty Ltd is authorised by South Africa’s Financial Sector Conduct Authority under FSP number 47546, giving the broker a recognised local regulatory licence. However, Plus500 does not offer MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5, so it may not suit traders who prefer third-party platforms or advanced automated trading tools.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What is Plus500?

Plus500 is a global fintech company and online trading platform that provides Contracts for Difference (CFDs) across forex, stocks, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies, operating under multiple regulatory authorities. Plus500 Plus500 is positioned as a user-friendly, commission-free broker with proprietary technology, emphasizing risk management tools, regulatory compliance, and accessibility for retail traders worldwide.

Plus500 Trust Score

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons User-friendly platform Lack of in-depth research tools Listed on the London Stock Exchange Only an average educational section Low trading fees Limited product range. Only CFD

Overview

Plus500 has a good reputation with international CFD traders and is open to people in South Africa as well.

Its straightforward web and mobile designs let even the newest users start without difficulties. Forex, stocks, indices, commodities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies are all available for trading by South African users.

You can also enjoy competitive spreads, free of trading commissions, and use useful tools like guaranteed stop-loss orders on Plus500.

Even though there aren’t any advanced charts or MetaTrader, it is still a pretty good choice for anyone interested in a clear and regulated platform.

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit $100 / 1778 ZAR 🎁Sign-Up Bonus Occasionally available in select regions, including South Africa subject to terms and conditions 💸Fees No deposit or withdrawal fees charged by Plus500. Non‑trading fees include a $10 monthly inactivity fee after 3 months of no login 📉Spreads & Commissions Commission‑free CFD trading. Spreads vary by asset starting around 0.6–1.7 pips on majors, 0.25–2.5% on crypto, 0.02–0.4%+ on commodities/indices 💳Deposit & Withdrawals bank cards, wires, Skrill, PayPal (availability by region). Withdrawals: $100 min for wires/cards, $50 min for e‑wallets, up to five free withdrawals/month, $6 wire fee, $10 for extra or mismatched-method requests, and up to 0.70% currency conversion fee 🖥️Platforms Proprietary WebTrader (browser-based) and iOS/Android mobile apps. Advanced charting, technical indicators, sentiment tools, demo/live toggle, one-click order action, and 2FA authentication 🛡️Regulation FSCA), UK, Cyprus (CySEC), Australia (ASIC), SEY, Singapore, UAE, Bahamas 🔐Trust Score 9/10 well‑established (since 2006), multi‑jurisdiction oversight, and strong transparency ⏱️Payout Schedule Credit/debit & e‑wallets: typically processed within 1 business day bank transfers: 1–7 business days 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account CFD Service. Your capital is at risk

Features Offered

Plus500 offers a diverse range of features tailored to meet the needs of both beginner and experienced traders.

The platform provides access to a wide variety of trading instruments, including CFDs on forex, stocks, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and ETFs.

One of its standout features is the user-friendly and intuitive trading interface, designed to simplify the trading process for users of all experience levels.

The platform also boasts advanced tools such as customizable charts, risk management options like stop loss and take profit orders, and real-time price alerts to enhance trading precision.

Feature 💹Wide Range of Trading Instruments CFDs on forex, stocks, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and ETFs. 🖥️User-Friendly Interface Intuitive and easy-to-navigate platform for all experience levels. 📊Advanced Trading Tools Customizable charts, risk management tools (stop loss, take profit), and real-time price alerts. 🎮Demo Account Free demo account for practice and learning. 📚Learning Resources In-depth educational resources to enhance trading knowledge. 🔔Real-Time Alerts Alerts for market changes and price movements to improve trading decisions. ⚖️Risk Management Options Features like stop loss and take profit orders for better control over trades 🚀Comprehensive Trading Experience A streamlined trading environment suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

Plus500 Customer Reviews

Plus500 is known for its user-centric proprietary platform and ease of trading instruments.

The intuitive user interface also enables beginners to find helpful services or resources, while even experienced traders appreciate the fact that managing trades is easy with the above-mentioned features.

Everything taken into consideration, Plus500 has decent credibility as a great option for some consumers who would want to have such attributes with Trade-Mates.

Aspect Rating/Feedback 🌟 Overall Rating (4/5) - Positive reviews for ease of use and functionality 💻 Platform Usability user-friendly platform interface, ideal for beginners and experienced traders alike 🎮 Demo Account Available, useful for practice without risk 📞 Customer Support Limited support options, slower response times 💸 Withdrawals Some complaints about delays and verification process 🛠️ Trading Tools Basic tools, more advanced traders may find them lacking 💬 Customer Service Mixed reviews: some report difficulties reaching support 💱 Account Verification A streamlined trading environment suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. 📊 Trading Instruments Wide variety of instruments, including stocks, forex, and commodities 🌐 Global Availability Available in many countries (except for the US and some others) 🔒 Security trusted broker and secure platform with encryption and regulation 🏆 Reputation Solid reputation in the industry, but mixed user experiences on certain features

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, MAS, FSA, ASIC, FMA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Some praise the platform's ease of use, low fees, and variety of assets. However, others criticize the lack of advanced trading tools, limited educational resources, and inflexible account options. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Users praise its user-friendly interface, competitive spreads, and reliable execution. However, some users have reported issues with customer support and withdrawal processing times. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ The majority of reviews on Sitejabber are mixed, with some users praising the platform's ease of use and customer support, while others criticize its high fees and difficulties with withdrawing funds. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Generally positive users appreciate the platform's ease of use and straightforward functions. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Many reviewers have praised the ease of use, diverse range of financial instruments, and competitive spreads. However, some users have reported issues with customer support, trading platform glitches, and limited access to certain markets. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ The majority of users praise the platform for its user-friendly interface, competitive spreads, and variety of trading instruments. Some reviewers also appreciate the mobile app and customer support. However, a few users have raised concerns about the fees, lack of certain features, and occasional platform downtime. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆

Plus500 Safety and Security

Plus500 is a well-established and highly regulated Forex Brokerage with Licenses and Regulations that include ASIC, FSCA, FCA, CySEC, FSA Seychelles, MAS, CFTC, and NFA. Notable Security features include:

Client Fund Segregation

SSL Encryption Technology

Two-Factor Authentication

The company is known to follow strict regulatory requirements, offering guaranteed stop-loss orders and Negative Balance Protection.

🌐 Plus500 Global Group 📍 Location of Services 📝 License and Regulation 📝 Notes (License / Entity) 🔎 Plus500AU Pty Ltd Australia ASIC – Australian Securities & Investments Commission AFSL #417727 (ASIC); entity ACN 153 301 681 New Zealand FMA – Financial Markets Authority (NZ) FSP license #486026 held by Plus500AU Pty Ltd South Africa FSCA – Financial Sector Conduct Authority (SA) FSCA FSP licence #47546 issued to Plus500AU Pty Ltd

Is Plus500 a regulated and trusted broker for South African traders?

Yes, Plus500 is regulated by the FSCA in South Africa and other top-tier regulators like the FCA and ASIC. Client funds are held in segregated accounts, and negative balance protection is provided for added safety.

How does Plus500 protect personal and financial data?

Plus500 uses advanced encryption protocols, two-factor authentication, and secure servers to protect traders’ data. The platform complies with global financial standards and is committed to ensuring your personal and financial information remains private and secure.

Plus500 At a Glance

🔎Broker Company Information 📅Year Founded 2008 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 569 👩‍💻Amount of active traders 280,769 active users 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) Yes, on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FCA, ASIC, CySEC, MAS, FSCA 🌎Country of regulation UK, Cyprus, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Israel, Seychelles, Estonia, United Arab Emirates, Japan 💻Account Segregation Yes, client funds are held in segregated bank accounts 🪫Negative balance protection Yes, in some jurisdictions 🔋Investor Protection Schemes £85k to UK, €20k to EU clients, and $0 to other clients Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Retail Account 💳Institutional Accounts No 👨‍💼Managed Accounts No 📇Minor account currencies EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY, GBP/EUR 💰Minimum Deposit $100 / R1806 Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1-3 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee $0 📊Spreads from 0.8 pips 💸Commissions No commission is charged 💱Number of base currencies supported 48 🚀Swap Fees Yes, Charged on leveraged overnight positions 📈Leverage 1:30 📏Margin requirements Yes ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) No 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically fast (seconds) 📆VPS Hosting Not offered Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 2800 financial instruments, including Shares, Forex, Indices, Commodities, ETFs and Options. 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes, including FTSE 100 ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Bank wires, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, and Paypal. 💵Withdrawal Options Bank wires, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, and Paypal. Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms User-friendly web and mobile platforms 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, Mac, Web-based 🖥️Forex trading tools Cryptocurrencies, Forex, indices, commodities, shares, options, ETFs Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 24/7 📱Customer Support Online Whatsapp Yes 24/7 📞Customer Support Contact Number +65 6320 1111 and +65 6320 1119. 👾Social media Platforms Yes (Facebook, X, etc.) 🗣️Languages supported on Plus500 Website 32 Languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Not offered 🧏‍♀️Webinars Free Trading Webinars & Market Analyses 📚Educational Resources Free trading e-book, How to Videos etc. Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners 40 000+ 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? BSC Young Boys Super League, Italian Serie A club Atalanta and Polish Ekstraklasa team Legia Warsaw. 🪙Rebate program Yes South African Trader Specific Information Does Plus500 Accept South African Traders? Yes, offer full-trading package to South African traders. Is Plus500 regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)? Yes, it is regulated and licensed by the FSCA. Do Plus500 offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders? Yes, It offers an Affiliate program for most regions. Do Plus500 allow opening trading accounts in ZAR? The company supports having a base account currency in ZAR. 📝Sign up Open Account

Plus500 Account Types

Plus500 offers access to a Live Trading Account paired with a Proprietary Trading Platform. The minimum deposit to open a live trading account is 100 USD.

🔎 Broker 💰 Minimum Deposit 100 USD 📌 Availability All Traders 📍 Markets All ⚙️ Intruments Over 2'800 💸 Commissions None only the spread is charged 💻 Platforms Plus500 platform 📊 Trade Size From 0.01 lots 📈 Leverage 1:30 📝Sign up Open Account

Demo Account

The Plus500 Demo Account is available without a time limit. Its functions are the same as those of a Plus500 live trading account, except that virtual demo funds are used.

Demo Account Advantage Overview

The key advantage of any demo account is the risk factor, or the lack thereof. Other benefits of the Plus500 Demo Account include the following

🔎 Account Demo Account ⏳ Expiration Date None ⚠️ Risk Factor None 💰 Virtual Funds Comes with €40,000 (or equivalent) in virtual money 📊 Market Condition Replicated Real Market Conditions 🆓 Cost Free to use, no deposit required 🧪 Purpose Practice trading with real market conditions 🔁 Reset Option Can reset virtual funds anytime 📱 Platforms Available on Web, iOS, and Android 📈 Assets Available Trade CFDs on forex, stocks, indices, commodities, ETFs, and crypto 📝Sign up Open Account

What type of account does Plus500 offer?

Plus500 offers a single standard trading account with access to all instruments. There’s also a professional account available for eligible clients, offering higher leverage and tailored trading features.

Is there an Islamic or demo account available at Plus500?

Plus500 does not offer Islamic (swap-free) accounts, but it does provide a free demo account. The demo is ideal for practicing strategies or learning the platform without risking real money.

Plus500 Premium Service

Plus500 offers access to a Premium Service. It provides access to a tailor-made trading experience and exclusive services.

Benefits of the Premium Service Package include:

Access to a Dedicated Premium Service Client Manager

Emails containing expert analysis of upcoming trading events

Trading Webinars

Premium Customer Support

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, MAS, FSA, ASIC, FMA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

What is Plus500’s Premium Account?

Plus500 offers a Professional Account with higher leverage for qualified traders. Eligibility is based on specific experience and financial criteria, and the account includes access to premium tools and personalized features.

Does Plus500 offer VIP or dedicated account managers?

No, Plus500 does not provide VIP accounts or dedicated relationship managers. The broker is focused on a self-directed trading model with support available 24/7 via live chat, email, or WhatsApp.

How to Open a Plus500 Account

To register for an account with Plus500, the following steps can be followed.

Step 1: Start Trading

On the Plus500 Website, click on the Blue "Start Trading" Button at the top of the homepage.

Step 2: Create an Account

Fill in your email and password or create an account with Google, Facebook, or an Apple Account.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, MAS, FSA, ASIC, FMA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Plus500 Minimum Deposit

The Plus500 minimum deposit is USD 100 / R1600 ZAR.

is USD 100 / R1600 ZAR. However, when it comes to making a deposit via Bank Transfer, the minimum deposit will be USD 500 / R7700 ZAR.

Deposit and Withdrawal fees are not charged by Plus500.

Plus500 Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

Plus500 gives traders access to one of the widest product ranges in the industry, offering CFDs on over 2,800 instruments.

This includes major and minor forex pairs, global shares and ETFs, indices tracking the world’s biggest economies, as well as commodities, cryptocurrencies, and options.

The broker’s diverse portfolio means that traders can diversify strategies, hedge risk, or take advantage of market opportunities across multiple asset classes, all from a single platform.

🌍 Asset Class 📊 Examples 💱 Forex Trade CFDs on 60+ currency pairs with competitive spreads and leverage EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY 🏦 Shares Access thousands of global company stocks via CFD trading Apple, Tesla, Amazon, MTN 📈 Indices Speculate on price movements of leading stock market indices S&P 500, NASDAQ 100, FTSE 100 🛢️ Commodities Trade hard and soft commodities, including metals, energies, and agriculture Gold, Silver, Oil, Natural Gas 🪙 Cryptocurrencies CFD trading on leading digital assets (availability varies by region) Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 📊 ETFs Diversify exposure through Exchange-Traded Funds CFDs SPDR S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI 📉 Options CFDs on options allow speculation on price moves without owning the underlying asset Call/Put CFDs on major indices 🔗 Other CFDs Wide range including interest rates and sector-based instruments US Treasury CFDs, Thematic indices

Fees and Spreads

Spreads charged will fluctuate based on asset and market conditions. The Spread includes the broker's charge.

Commissions and Overnight Fees

Plus500 offers a commission-free structure. However, Overnight or Rollover costs are charged according to industry standards.

Deposit and Withdrawal Fees

Plus500 does not charge a Deposit or Withdrawal Fee. However, third-party fees may apply.

Inactivity Fee

An inactivity fee of 10 USD is charged monthly after 3 months of account inactivity.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, MAS, FSA, ASIC, FMA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Does Plus500 charge any trading commissions?

No, Plus500 operates on a commission-free model. Instead, the broker makes money through variable spreads and overnight funding charges, which are clearly disclosed within the platform.

What are the typical spreads on Plus500?

Spreads are dynamic and can start from as low as 0.6 pips for major currency pairs like EUR/USD. Spreads vary based on market conditions and instrument volatility.

Plus500 Trading Platforms and Tools

For both novice and seasoned traders, Plus500 provides a stable and intuitive trading platform.

The broker has tractability and availability across multiple devices, ensuring the platform's accessibility on the background. Uses versatile apps and a web-based approach.

Plus500 provides an advanced platform that enables novice traders to run away strategies and get acquainted with the program ahead of devising current trades.

A selection of proprietary trading platforms, both online and mobile, is offered. Additional Mobile applications available include +Insights. +Insights is available for WebTrader, iOS, and Android.

Feature / Platform 🌐 WebTrader 📱 Mobile App 💻 Desktop App 🖥️ Accessibility Browser-based iOS & Android Not available 🛠️ Ease of Use user-friendly platform user-friendly platform Not supported 📊 No Download Required Yes Needs app install Not applicable ⏱️ Real-time Price Updates Yes Yes Not available ⚡ Charting Tools Basic tools Basic tools Not available 🔒Custom Notifications Price alerts available Push notifications Not supported 🌍 Multilingual Support Yes Yes Not applicable 💡 Risk Management Tools Yes Yes Not applicable 🧑‍🤝‍🧑 Account Management Full control Full control Not applicable 💬 Speed & Performance Fast Fast Not available

Plus500 app reviews

📱 App Platform ⭐ Rating (out of 5) 🗣️ Review Count 📝 South Africa Highlights 📲 Google Play 4.4 ★ 111 000 reviews South African users echo global praise, highlighting the app’s intuitive interface and fast execution. However, some point out withdrawal frustrations 🏆 App Store (global) 4.4 ★ 2 300–6 400 reviews Across App Store regions, including South Africa, users emphasize user-friendliness and simplicity. A few reports cite slow verification or refund processes post withdrawal.

Insights & Trading Tools (+Insights)

Plus500 enhances its trading platform with +Insights, a proprietary analytics suite designed to give traders a competitive edge.

+Insights delivers real-time trading data, sentiment indicators, and trend analysis based on the activity of Plus500’s global client base.

This means traders can see what percentage of clients are buying or selling a particular instrument, track overall market sentiment, and identify emerging trends.

By combining these insights with technical and fundamental strategies, traders can make smarter, more informed decisions and better time their trades.

🔎 Feature 📌 Details 🎯 Benefit for Traders 📊 Client Sentiment Shows % of Plus500 traders buying vs selling each instrument Helps gauge market bias 🔔 Trending Instruments Highlights the most actively traded markets and assets Spot opportunities quickly ⏱️ Trading Activity Real-time volume and activity indicators across multiple assets Time entries with market momentum 📈 Market Trends Identifies short- and long-term market direction Align with broader trends 💡 Decision Support Insights backed by aggregated Plus500 client data Informed, data-driven trading

What trading platforms does Plus500 offer?

Plus500 provides a proprietary web-based trading platform and mobile app. It does not support MetaTrader 4 or 5, but the in-house platform is user-friendly, fast, and ideal for beginners and mobile-focused traders.

What trading tools are available on the Plus500 platform?

The platform includes basic tools such as price alerts, trailing stop-loss, guaranteed stop-loss (on selected instruments), sentiment indicators, and an economic calendar. It’s designed for ease of use rather than advanced technical analysis.

Mobile Use of Plus500

The Plus500 mobile app gets good ratings for its user-friendly design, giving traders a smooth experience on iPhones and Android phones.

You can trade many financial products with this app, like stocks, foreign currencies, raw materials, and digital coins, letting you handle your investments while out and about.

The app's easy-to-use layout helps you make trades, keep an eye on what you own, and see up-to-the-minute prices.

Feature 🖥️ Platform iOS, Android 🛠️ App Functionality Easy-to-use interface, ideal for beginners and experienced traders alike 📊 Trading Instruments Easy navigation, real-time price feeds, trading tools ⏱️ Order Management Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies ⚡ Performance Generally fast, occasional lag during peak times 🔒 Security Strong encryption and secure login 🌍 Accessibility Available globally, no geo-restrictions 💡 User Experience Intuitive design, user-friendly interface 🧑‍🤝‍🧑 Multi-Device Sync Syncs across mobile and web platforms for seamless trading 💬 Customer Support In-app support via chat, FAQs available

Plus500 Futures Trading

Plus500 offers futures trading as part of its broader multi-asset trading platform, allowing traders to access a variety of regulated futures contracts on major underlying markets such as equity indices (e.g., S&P 500 and Nasdaq), commodities (e.g., oil and gold), currencies and cryptocurrencies through its U.S.-focused entity, Plus500US Financial Services LLC, which is a registered Futures Commission Merchant (FCM) and member of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and National Futures Association (NFA).

The platform is designed to be user-friendly for retail participants, with demo accounts, competitive pricing (including low platform fees), and access to major exchange-traded futures markets using proprietary web and mobile interfaces.

Futures trading through Plus500 enables traders to speculate on or hedge against price movements in global markets with standardised contracts, although it is distinct from the company’s traditional CFDs and subject to the margin, risk, and execution conventions of regulated futures exchanges.

Forex Trading Guides

Plus500 provides detailed forex trading guides, which are intended to educate the trader with the requisite knowledge.

The trading guides are valuable resources, both fundamental and technical; they tend to be for beginners and experienced traders alike.

Among other issues, they discuss currency pairs, market trends, key economic indicators influencing exchange rates, and a risk management tool using stop-loss and leverage aspects.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, MAS, FSA, ASIC, FMA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Trading Instruments and Products

The Following Trading Instruments and Products are offered:

Several Cryptocurrencies

Global Indices

Forex Pairs, including Major, Minor, and Exotic Pairs

Assets include Gold, Silver, and Crude Oil

What can I trade on Plus500?

Plus500 offers CFDs on over 2,800 instruments, including forex, stocks, indices, commodities, ETFs, options, and cryptocurrencies. This broad product range allows for diversified trading strategies across various markets.

Are South African stocks available on Plus500?

Yes, Plus500 provides access to several South African-listed stocks via CFDs, allowing traders to speculate on local companies using ZAR as the base currency.

Plus500 Deposit Options and Withdrawal Methods

Several trusted Deposit Options and Withdrawal methods are accepted, including Debit/Credit Cards, Bank Transfers, Skrill, and PayPal.

🔎 Payment Method 🌎 Country 💵 Currencies Accepted ⏰ Processing Time 💳 Debit/Credit Cards All USD, GBP, ZAR, EUR 1 working day 📈 Bank Transfers All USD, GBP, ZAR, EUR 5 to 7 working days 💴 Skrill All USD, GBP, ZAR, EUR 3 to 7 working days 💶 PayPal All USD, GBP, ZAR, EUR 3 to 7 working days

What deposit methods are supported by Plus500 in South Africa?

South African traders can fund their accounts using bank cards (Visa/Mastercard), EFT, Skrill, Neteller, and PayPal. Deposits are typically processed instantly or within a few hours.

How long do withdrawals take from Plus500?

Withdrawals are usually processed within 1 to 3 business days. The timeframe may vary depending on the withdrawal method, but Plus500 keeps clients updated on the status throughout the process.

How to Make a Deposit with Plus500

To make a deposit and begin trading with Plus500, you should follow these instructions:

Step 1: Log in to your portal

After registration, log in to your client's portal.

Step 2: Click on “Funds”

Click on “Funds” → “Deposit” → Select your preferred deposit method from the available options → Fill in the fields and click the "Deposit" button (on mobile devices, you can access the “Funds” screen from the menu button).

Each deposit method has its own minimum deposit level, and further information may be found in the Deposit screen on the trading platform.

You can deposit using one of the following methods (note that some of the methods may not be available in your region): Cards - only Visa or MasterCard are acceptable (there may be further limitations depending on your region). Electronic wallets (PayPal or Skrill). Bank transfer (direct bank-to-bank funds transfer).

☑️ Deposit Method ✅ Deposit Option 💳 Debit/Credit Cards Visa or MasterCard 👛 Electronic Wallets PayPal or Skrill 📈 Bank Transfer Direct 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account CFD Service. Your capital is at risk

How to Make a Withdrawal with Plus500.

Click on Funds Management.

Click on Withdrawal.

Select the preferred deposit method.

☑️ Withdrawal Method ✅ Withdrawal Option 💳 Debit/Credit Cards Visa or MasterCard 👛 Electronic Wallets PayPal or Skrill 📈 Bank Transfer Direct 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account CFD Service. Your capital is at risk

Plus500 Affiliate Program

The Plus500 Affiliate Program, accessible via 500Affiliates.com, is a prominent global affiliate marketing initiative tailored for financial marketers.

Affiliates can earn fixed commissions ranging from $200 to $800 per referred trader, depending on the trader's country of residence.

The program offers a single-tier CPA (Cost Per Acquisition) structure, making it straightforward for affiliates to understand and predict their earnings.

Plus500 provides a variety of marketing tools, including banners, landing pages, and tracking solutions, to assist affiliates in promoting their services effectively.

Additionally, affiliates have access to a dedicated affiliate manager for personalized support

How to open a Plus500 affiliate account

To register an Affiliate Account, South African traders can follow these steps:

Step 1 - Click on the "Company" tab at the top menu of the Plus500 website.

On the Plus500 website, locate the "Company" tab at the top menu bar, then click on it, then click on "Affiliates".

Step 2 - Click on the "Join Now" button.

After clicking on the "Affiliates" tab, you can click on the "Join Now" button located close to the top of the page.

Step 3 - Fill in the form

Fill in all your required personal details to complete the form.

The affiliate account has been created.

How do I join the Plus500 Affiliate Program?

To join, visit 500Affiliates.com

Complete the registration form and await approval. Once approved, you'll receive access to marketing tools and a unique referral link to promote Plus500 services.

What commissions can I earn as a Plus500 affiliate?

Affiliates can earn fixed commissions ranging from $200 to $800 per referred trader, depending on the trader's country. Payments are made monthly via wire transfer, with a minimum payout threshold of $150.

Plus500 vs eToro vs XM – Comparison Table

📊 Category 💰 Minimum Deposit 100 USD 50 USD 5 USD 📝 Sign-Up Bonus None None Yes ➕ Max. Leverage 1:30 (retail), up to 1:300 (pro) 1:30 (retail clients, ESMA rules) Up to 1:1000 (varies by region) 💵 Currency Pairs 70+ 40+ Forex pairs 57+ Forex pairs 🔧 Platform Type Proprietary Platform Proprietary eToro platform MT4, MT5 (Web, App, Desktop) 🌐 Regulation FCA, CySEC, ASIC, FMA FCA, ASIC, CySEC FSC, CySEC, ASIC, 🪙 Crypto CFDs Yes Yes – Wide range Yes – Available 💳 Deposit Methods Credit/Debit, PayPal, Bank Transfer Bank cards, PayPal, Skrill, etc. Cards, bank transfer, Skrill, Neteller 📉 Withdrawal Time 1-3 business days 1–3 business days 1–2 business days 📱 Mobile App Yes (user-friendly) Yes (social trading focused) Yes (MT4/MT5 supported) 🧠 Social/Copy Trading Not offered Built-in CopyTrader Not built-in 🎓 Education Tools Basic video tutorials Strong (blog, videos, webinars) Comprehensive (videos, webinars) 💼 Account Types One standard retail/pro account One account with copy trading Micro, Standard, Ultra Low, Shares 🌍 Best For CFD-focused traders Social traders, beginners Beginners to pros wanting flexibility 🇿🇦 ZAR Account Option No No Yes – ZAR base currency available 📝Sign up 👉Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Education and Trading Academy

What the Trading Academy Offers

A range of educational resources to help people learn about online trading and financial markets.

Trader’s Guide videos — short “how-to” videos explaining CFD trading basics, platform usage, and trading concepts such as CFDs, slippage, risk–reward, charts, alerts, and more.

Written guides and articles — text-based content covering foundational concepts like “What is CFD trading?”, how to start trading, key definitions, market basics, and trading strategies.

Beginner’s Guides — step-by-step explanations tailored to new traders, covering how to enter the markets and understand essential terminology.

FAQ section — answers to commonly asked questions about trading, financial instruments, and platform features.

News & Market Insights — market news and updates designed to help inform trading decisions.

eBook or downloadable content — additional educational materials and guides (historically included as part of the academy offering).

Free, unlimited demo account access — allows users to practice trading with virtual funds to reinforce learning without financial risk.

Webinars — sessions covering specific trading topics and trading psychology, sometimes hosted in partnership with third parties such as Corellian Academy.

Focus of the Academy Content

Explains basic and intermediate trading concepts, including CFDs, financial markets, risk management, slippage, leverage, and risk–reward ratios.

Designed primarily for beginner traders and platform users, although some materials may also benefit more experienced traders.

Emphasizes practical application of the Plus500 platform and CFD trading techniques using its tools and features.

The academy is not an accredited academic institution and does not provide official qualifications; it serves strictly as educational support content.

Educational Resources and Research made available by Plus500 include:

📌 Feature 📘 Description 📺 Trader’s Guides “How-to” videos explaining trading basics and platform tools. 📄 Written Guides & Articles Text lessons covering CFD basics, market concepts, and trading tips. 👶 Beginner’s Content Step-by-step beginner guides to start your trading journey. ❓ FAQ Section Answers to common trading and platform questions. 📰 News & Market Insights Market news and updates to inform your trading decisions. 📚 eBook / Downloadables Additional guides and educational content (historical offering). 💡 Webinars & Expert Sessions Occasional topic-focused webinars (e.g., psychology, strategy). 💻 Demo Trading Access Unlimited free demo for practise and reinforcement. 📊 Focus Practical skills, risk management basics, CFD education. ⚠️ Note Not an accredited academic program — educational support only.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, MAS, FSA, ASIC, FMA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Does Plus500 provide market research and analysis tools?

Plus500 offers basic tools like an economic calendar, price alerts, and sentiment indicators. However, advanced research and in-depth analysis features are limited compared to other full-service brokers.

What kind of educational support is available for new traders?

Educational materials include platform tutorials, short videos, and FAQs. While these help users understand trading basics, those looking for structured learning or advanced courses may need additional third-party resources.

Plus500’s ESG scoring

Plus500’s ESG trading suite enables traders to access instruments and indices that incorporate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria, such as Global Warming Reduction, Poverty Reduction, Diversity & Inclusion, and Sustainable Resources indices, alongside ESG scores for many stock CFDs, helping inform decisions with sustainability data alongside financial metrics.

The ESG scoring (1–10) offers additional insight into companies’ long-term resilience across environmental, social, and governance factors.

🌱 Feature 🔍 What It Is 🎯 Purpose 📊 ESG Impact Indices Tradeable indices focusing on sustainability themes like climate impact and social progress. Track performance of sectors aligned with ESG goals. 🧠 ESG Scoring Data-driven sustainability ratings (1–10) for companies and stocks Helps traders assess long-term ethical & ESG performance. 📈 Stock CFDs with ESG Data CFD instruments enriched with ESG insights. Offers another lens on risk and impact alongside traditional financials. 🌍 Environmental Focus Evaluates climate and resource-related business practices. Aids conscious decision-making for climate-aware traders. 🤝 Social Criteria Considers workforce and community impact. Measures how well companies handle social responsibilities. 🧑‍💼 Governance Metrics Looks at transparency, leadership and ethics. Assesses corporate governance strength for long-term resilience.

Plus500 News & Market Insights Overview

🧭 Section 📝 Description 🎯 Purpose / Value 📰 Latest News Real-time updates on global market events, including geopolitical developments, economic indicators, and corporate announcements. Keeps traders informed on immediate market-moving events. 📈 Latest Analyses In-depth articles analyzing market trends, asset performance, and economic policies. Provides expert insights to aid in strategic trading decisions. 📅 Economic Calendar A comprehensive schedule of upcoming economic events, including earnings releases, inflation data, and central bank meetings. Helps traders plan and anticipate market movements based on scheduled events. 📊 +Insights Exclusive tool offering real-time data on Plus500 traders' activity, highlighting popular trades and market sentiment. Enables traders to gauge market trends and align strategies with prevailing sentiments. 🧠 Educational Content Articles explaining economic concepts, such as the differences between market and command economies. Enhances traders' understanding of economic systems and their impact on markets. 🔍 Market Event Analysis Detailed breakdowns of significant market events, such as the U.S. government shutdown and its implications on global markets. Provides context and analysis to help traders navigate complex market situations.

Plus500 Awards

Plus500 has built a strong reputation as an award-winning online trading platform, consistently receiving recognition from industry reviewers for its reliability, ease of use, and beginner-friendly design.

In recent annual broker evaluations, Plus500 earned “Best in Class” awards for Trust Score, Ease of Use, and Beginners, highlighting its focus on providing a simple and accessible trading experience for new users.

These awards reflect the platform’s strengths, including its intuitive interface, risk management tools, and transparent pricing structure, which make it appealing to retail traders entering the market.

Additionally, Plus500 has been recognized by independent platforms such as FXEmpire for having a top-rated trading app, further reinforcing its position as a technology-driven broker.

Plus500 Sponsorships

Plus500 uses sports sponsorships as a key part of its global marketing strategy, partnering with major teams like the Chicago Bulls, Legia Warsaw, and BSC Young Boys to boost brand visibility and connect trading with high-performance environments. These partnerships position Plus500 as a global, technology-driven broker while tapping into large fanbases across different regions.

Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls deal extends Plus500’s reach into the U.S. market, combining sports culture with fintech innovation through branding, events, and digital campaigns.

Legia Warsaw

Its collaboration with Legia Warsaw helps strengthen its presence in Poland and Europe, while the Young Boys partnership reinforces its association with successful football clubs and international audiences.

BSC Young Boys

The Young Boys partnership reinforces its association with successful football clubs and international audiences.

Customer Support

Dedicated, Multilingual Customer Support is provided 24/7 via several channels, including the FAQ Section, Online Chat, Email, and WhatsApp.

Is Plus500 a Good Choice for South African Traders? Yes, Plus500 can be a solid option for South African traders, depending on your needs and priorities. Plus500 is fully regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) in South Africa (FSP #47546), as well as by top-tier international regulators, including the UK FCA and That means client funds are held in segregated accounts and protected by negative balance protection, giving traders peace of mind knowing they can't lose more than what they deposit The broker offers a user‑friendly proprietary platform (web + mobile) praised for its simplicity and seamless mobile experience, a big win if you like trading on the go. You can trade in ZAR or USD, with a low minimum deposit (R1778 or USD 100), and enjoy zero commissions, just dynamic spreads that can go as tight as 0.6 – 0.8 pips on major forex pairs

References

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Plus500 available in South Africa?

Yes, Plus500 is available in South Africa and regulated by the FSCA, ensuring local traders have access to a secure and legally compliant trading environment with access to global CFD markets.

Is Plus500 regulated?

Yes, Plus500 is regulated by multiple financial authorities, including the FSCA in South Africa, the FCA in the UK, ASIC in Australia, and CySEC in Europe, providing strong investor protection and transparency.

What can I trade on Plus500?

Plus500 offers CFDs on forex, stocks, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, ETFs, and options, giving South African traders a wide range of financial instruments to diversify their trading strategies.

Does Plus500 charge commissions?

No, Plus500 operates on a zero-commission model. Traders are charged through competitive spreads, and there are no hidden trading fees for opening or closing positions on the platform.

Is Plus500 suitable for beginners?

Yes, Plus500 is beginner-friendly due to its simple and intuitive interface. However, users should understand CFD risks and practice with the free demo account before trading real money.

Does Plus500 offer a demo account?

Yes, Plus500 provides an unlimited free demo account, allowing users to practice trading strategies, explore platform features, and gain experience without any financial risk.

What is the minimum deposit at Plus500?

The minimum deposit at Plus500 is typically $100 or the equivalent in ZAR. Deposit methods include bank cards, Skrill, PayPal, and bank transfers for user convenience.

Is Plus500 a trusted broker trading platform?

Yes, Plus500 is considered a trusted broker due to its multiple regulatory licenses, negative balance protection, secure encryption, and investor funds being held in segregated accounts.

Does Plus500 offer a mobile trading app?

Yes, Plus500 has a highly rated mobile app available on iOS and Android, allowing South African users to trade on the go with full access to their accounts and real-time market updates.

Can I trade cryptocurrencies on Plus500?

Yes, Plus500 offers CFD trading on popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and others. However, crypto CFDs are highly volatile and carry a significant risk.

What are Plus500’s trading hours?

Plus500 operates 24/7 for many instruments, but most markets follow standard trading hours depending on the asset. Forex, for example, is available Sunday night to Friday night.

Does Plus500 offer leverage?

Yes, Plus500 offers leverage based on asset class and region. For retail clients in South Africa, leverage may go up to 1:30, while professionals may access higher levels.

Are there overnight fees on Plus500?

Yes, Plus500 charges overnight (swap) fees on positions held after market close. These fees vary depending on the instrument and are clearly displayed before placing a trade.

Can I withdraw money easily from Plus500?

Yes, Plus500 offers hassle-free withdrawals using the same method as the deposit. Processing typically takes 1-3 business days, with no withdrawal fees for most transactions.

Does Plus500 support MetaTrader 4 or 5?

No, Plus500 does not support MetaTrader platforms. Instead, it offers its own proprietary trading platform with built-in charting tools, risk management features, and a clean interface.