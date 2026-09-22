Overall, IG can be summarised as a trustworthy and regulated broker that offers tight spreads and fast execution. IG Securities Ltd is regulated by multiple Financial agencies, including the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in South Africa. IG has a trust score of 96 out of 99

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Is IG Group actually regulated and legit?

Yeah IG's legit. They're FCA regulated in the UK which is solid. Not offshore nonsense. Real oversight. They've been around forever too so they're not some fly-by-night operation. You know what you're getting with them – an established broker with actual regulatory backing. That matters honestly. Your money's segregated so they can't just mix it with theirs and gamble it away. FCA's on top of them.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What's IG's minimum deposit and are their spreads any good?

Minimum's around $250 which is reasonable. Not crazy cheap but not expensive either. Spreads on major pairs sit around 0.8-1.5 pips depending on what you're trading. Honestly that's competitive. Not the absolute tightest but solid. You're not overpaying. Execution's reliable. Good enough for most traders who aren't obsessing over squeezing every tenth of a pip.

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit No minimum 🎁Sign-Up Bonus IG does not appear to offer a standard sign‑up bonus 💸Fees Debit card deposits: Free Credit card deposits: ~2.1% fee Bank transfers: No deposit fee; withdrawals (via wire) may incur fees Additional costs apply to trades depending on instruments 📉Spreads & Commissions FX, indices, commodities, interest rate futures: Spread-based pricing; no commission Shares CFDs: Commission applies instead of a spread 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Deposit methods: Credit card, debit card, bank transfer; PayPal not accepted Transfers take 1–3 working days; card deposits are instant Withdrawal fees: May apply (e.g. wire fees per country) 🖥️Platforms Web-based IG platform, mobile apps, MetaTrader 4, ProRealTime, TradingView 🛡️Regulation IG Markets FSCA IG Markets Ltd (UK) is regulated by the UK FCA 🔐Trust Score IG is a publicly listed FTSE 250 company with a long operating history (since 1974) and strong global recognition ⏱️Payout Schedule Generally, card deposits are instant; bank transfers may take 1–3 business days. Withdrawal timelines depend on the method and currency and are not specified in the FAQ pages. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

IG Spider Chart Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Operates under top-tier regulators (FCA, ASIC, CFTC, etc.) Minimum deposit can be high, especially outside the UK Competitive spreads, especially for major pairs Charges an inactivity fee after two years of no activity Offers MetaTrader 4 (MT4), ProRealTime, and its proprietary platform Spreads can widen during volatile market conditions Includes Forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies Leverage limits are lower in regions like Europe and Australia due to regulations Extensive library of webinars, tutorials, and market analysis Cryptocurrency CFD trading is restricted in certain areas (like the UK)

Overview

IG is a world-leading online trading provider that caters to South Africans and International investors. IG, also known as IG Trading and IG Group, has a longstanding commitment to South Africa, and as of 2010, IG Markets South Africa Limited (IGMSA) has been regulated by the FSCA.

What's IG Group actually about, and what can you trade there?

IG Group – they're big, they're regulated, and they've been around forever basically. You get forex, stocks, indices, and crypto. Pretty full range honestly. Not just currencies. They've got actual stocks, which is cool if you want to diversify beyond just forex. Look, IG's the reliable choice. Nothing's going to surprise you. They work. Execution's decent. Spreads are fine. They're not the cheapest, but you're paying for regulation and reliability. That matters when real money's involved.

How is IG Group different from other brokers?

They're just... solid. The UK is regulated which people trust. Been in business for like decades or something. They've got the platforms that work, support that picks up the phone, and withdrawals that actually happen. Nothing flashy about it. No special gimmicks. Just professional. That's the whole thing really – they're the safe boring choice. You know what you're getting. No surprises. Some people want excitement. IG Group is just dependable. And honestly that's what matters more than you think when you're actually trading real money.

Features Offered

IG offers a range of services suitable for traders from the most junior to the seasoned professionals.

There is access to over 17,000 markets, from Forex and indices, through stocks, to commodities. The scale of trading with them is huge.

Advanced charting and risk management features, such as guaranteed stop-loss orders, plus education, all round out an already robust platform.

In addition, IG uses innovative technology that ensures speedy execution of trades and smooth mobile applications, hence very reliable for traders who want flexibility.

💱Currency Pairs Over 60 forex pairs, including major, minor, and exotic pairs. 📊Stock index CFDs Access to 10+ global indices, including S&P 500, NASDAQ, and FTSE 100. 🏦Stock CFDs Access to 10,000+ shares across major markets like NYSE, NASDAQ, and ASX. 📈ETF CFDs A range of ETFs available, allowing diversified exposure to various sectors. ⛏️Commodity CFDs Trade gold, silver, oil, natural gas, and agricultural commodities. 🏛️Bond CFDs Access to major bond markets, such as US Treasury Notes and German Bunds. ₿Cryptos Trade popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and more.

IG Customer Reviews

IG maintains consistently high customer reviews and ratings due to its steadfast trading platform, wide market offering, and excellent customer support.

Traders like the interface's usability, advanced tools, and smooth experience with the mobile app.

The educational resources of IG and risk management features are also highly praised to ensure informed and secure trading.

Generally speaking, feedback considers IG to be a very solid and professional broker, although the fees are sometimes a bit higher.

⭐ Aspect 💻 Platform Reliability Customers praise IG for its stable and user-friendly trading platform. 📈 Market Variety Positive feedback for access to 17,000+ markets, including forex and stocks. 📚 Educational Resources Users appreciate the quality of tutorials, guides, and market insights. 🛡️ Risk Management Tools Features like guaranteed stop-loss orders are highly valued by traders. 📱 Mobile App Experience The seamless and intuitive app design receives strong ratings from users. 💰 Fees and Costs Some mention slightly higher fees, but most agree they are justified by value. 😊 Customer Support Excellent service and responsive support earn high marks from traders.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Customers' Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating IG Markets has garnered positive reviews for its comprehensive trading services. ⭐⭐⭐☆ 3.5/5 The platform has over 110 reviews, with traders sharing diverse experiences regarding order execution, fees, and customer support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4.5/5

Safety and Security

So IG Group – they're FCA regulated in the UK which actually means something. Your funds get segregated meaning they can't just mix your money with theirs and gamble it away like it's poker night.

That's important. They use encryption for your account, your passwords, all that boring security stuff that actually matters.

Look, is IG bulletproof? Nothing ever is. But they've got real oversight watching them. FCA doesn't mess around. They audit. They enforce.

So if something went sideways – which honestly won't – you've got actual recourse.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Is IG a regulated broker?

Yes, IG is regulated by top-tier authorities like the FCA, ASIC, and FSCA, ensuring compliance with strict financial standards and providing investor protection such as segregated client funds.

How does IG protect client data?

IG uses advanced encryption, secure servers, and strict internal protocols to safeguard personal and financial information, ensuring high levels of cybersecurity and data protection across its platforms.

IG At a Glance

Feature Details Company IG Group – been around for decades basically. Huge. Publicly listed. Not going anywhere. Regulation FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), multiple jurisdictions. Real oversight. Strong protection. This is the good stuff honestly. Minimum Deposit $250-$500 depending on account type. Not cheap but reasonable. Not asking for thousands upfront. Average Forex Spreads 0.8-1.5 pips on major pairs. Competitive. Not the tightest you'll find but solid. You're not overpaying. Max Leverage 1:30 for retail (FCA regulated). Actually protective honestly. Saves you from yourself. Can't blow up too fast even if you try. Trading Platforms Proprietary platform plus MT4. Both work fine. Proprietary is their thing. MT4 if you want familiar. Either way no complaints. Available Assets Forex, stocks, indices, commodities, crypto. Full range basically. You're not limited to just currencies. Diversification's there if you want it. Commission Structure Spread-based on forex. No commission on most forex pairs. Some products have commissions but forex is spreads only. Clean. Customer Support 24/5 support by phone, email, chat. Actually picks up when you call. Multilingual. UK-based so responses are quick. Real people answering. Demo Account Yes, unlimited. Test everything. Paper trade for weeks if you want. No pressure. No expiration. Mobile Apps iOS and Android both available. Smooth apps honestly. You can trade from your phone without it feeling janky. Good for checking positions on the go. Withdrawal Speed 1-3 business days usually. Fast compared to some brokers. They're not sitting on your money trying to stall you. Processes smoothly. Deposit Methods Bank transfer, credit card, debit card, e-wallets. Standard stuff. Cards are instant which is nice. Bank transfers take couple days. Options are there. Account Types Standard, Premium, VIP depending on your level. Tighter spreads as you move up. More bells and whistles with VIP. Pick based on your activity level. Trading Hours 24/5 forex trading basically. Open Sunday evening (GMT) through Friday evening. Closed weekends. Standard for forex brokers. Education/Research They've got market analysis, economic calendar, webinars sometimes. Decent educational materials. Nothing revolutionary but helpful if you want to learn. Not abandoning you. Fund Protection Segregated funds. FCA protection up to £50k. Real safeguards. Your money isn't disappearing. That matters honestly. Minimum Trade Size Micro lots available (0.01 lot). You can trade tiny amounts if you want. Good for testing strategies with minimal risk. Scalping Friendly? They allow it but spreads aren't scalper-tight. Okay for swing trading. Not ideal for serious scalpers. You can do it just won't be optimal. API/Automation API available for automated trading. You can build bots if that's your thing. Professional traders use it. Not for casual folks though. Best For Beginner and intermediate traders who want regulation and reliability. UK traders especially. Multi-asset traders. People who sleep better knowing the FCA is watching. Not Ideal For Scalpers chasing the tightest spreads. People who need 1:500 leverage. Traders wanting the absolute cheapest entry. If you need ultra-tight spreads go ECN broker. Overall Vibe Big regulated broker that works. Professional. Reliable. Boring in a good way. Not going to blow your account with scams. Not going to have surprise fees. Just straightforward trading with real oversight. Safe choice. 📝Sign up Open Account

IG Account Types

IG provides access to International, Corporate, and CFD account types.

provides access to International, Corporate, and CFD account types. No minimum deposit amount is required to register an IG live trading account.

International Account

To trade global markets, you’ll need to open an international account, a requirement by the South African Reserve Bank.

To get an IG international account, you just need to fill out the application form for a live account.

You’ll automatically be given both a domestic and international account, but it’s completely up to you whether to fund just one or both.

Corporate Account

Trade the financial markets through a corporate structure, even if you’re not an institutional client.

IG offers trading solutions for institutional and retail corporate clients.

offers trading solutions for institutional and retail corporate clients. These account options are based on powerful technology, a massive range of tradable markets, and dedicated user support.

✅ Institutional Groups included 🔎 Account Features Regulated Entity Professional Platforms Bank or Brokerage Firm Trading API's Investment Manager 17,000+ Markets Private Investment Office Deep Liquidity Professional trader Dedicated Service 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

CFD Account

No minimum deposit amount is required to register an IG CFD Account. IG CFD Account benefits include:

Tight Spreads

Low Commissions and Margins

Superior Trading Platform

Expert charting packages

Free educational videos and resources

Free data and research

🔎 IG Trading Account 🥇 CFD Account 💵 Setup charge No fee 💶 Annual charge No fee ⛔ Inactivity fee Yes 💷 Account closure No fee 📈 Markets 17,000+ global markets 🪙 Commission Variable 📌 Overnight funding Yes 📊 Margin/leverage From 0.5% for forex, 5% for shares and margin factor for indices 🆓 Demo account Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Islamic Account

IG does not offer an Islamic swap-free trading account on any level. IG Markets does not offer Extended Swap-free status.

Demo Account

The IG Group demo account is designed as a comprehensive trading simulator that closely replicates real market conditions, allowing users to gain practical experience without financial risk.

Once registered, traders receive instant access to IG’s proprietary trading platform along with a substantial amount of virtual funds (commonly around $10,000–$20,000), enabling them to explore thousands of global markets, including forex, indices, commodities, and shares. The platform provides real-time pricing, advanced charting tools, and the ability to place trades, set alerts, and monitor positions just like in a live account.

This makes it particularly valuable for both beginners learning how markets behave and experienced traders testing new strategies or refining existing ones.

Additionally, users can access educational resources through IG Academy, helping them build knowledge alongside hands-on practice.

While the demo environment mirrors real trading conditions closely, it does not fully replicate elements like slippage, liquidity constraints, or trading psychology, which are critical factors in live trading.

🔎 IG Demo Accounts 🥇 Domestic Demo 🥇 International Demo 💳 Virtual Funds R1,000,000 ZAR £10,000 📰 News Feeds & Live Updates Yes Yes 💻 Compatibility Windows, iOS, Android Windows, iOS, Android ☑️ Educational Content Yes Yes ✅ Markets South African International 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

What account types does IG offer?

IG provides Retail, Professional, and Share Dealing accounts, each tailored for different trading needs with varying leverage, access to instruments, and regulatory protections.

Can I open a demo account with IG?

Yes, IG offers a free demo account with £10,000 in virtual funds, allowing traders to practice strategies and explore the platform risk-free before transitioning to a live account.

How to Open an IG Trading Account - A Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Create a Live Account

Start the application by clicking on the green "Create Live Account" button located on the landing page or throughout the website in the header of the page.

Step 2: Registration Form

The applicant must start the setup by supplying general information, including a valid email address and country of residence.

Step 3: Complete Personal Information

The next step will need more personal information to be added, including the applicant's direct contact details and identification number.

Step 4: Address Details

The applicant must complete their address details to move on to the final steps of the registration process.

Step 5: Financial Information

The second last step is to complete the Financial details, including the applicant's annual income and employment history.

Step 6: Trading History

In the final step, Applicants must provide their trading history. Once this step has been completed, the application can be saved and closed.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

IG Fees, Spreads, and Commission

IG Group Fees, Spreads, and Commission, it becomes clear that the broker uses a hybrid pricing model designed to accommodate different asset classes and trading styles.

The core cost structure revolves around spreads for most CFD and forex trades, while commissions apply mainly to share trading and DMA (Direct Market Access) accounts.

This dual approach allows IG to keep entry costs relatively low for retail traders while still offering institutional-style pricing for advanced users.

A major advantage of IG’s pricing is its tight spreads across key markets.

or example, forex traders can access spreads from around 0.6 pips on major currency pairs like EUR/USD, while indices and commodities can go as low as 0.1–1 point depending on the instrument.

These spreads represent the primary cost for most traders and are typically competitive with other top-tier brokers.

🔎 Broker 💵 Minimum Deposit $0 USD 📈 Average Spread 0.3 💳 Withdrawal Fee No 💷 Inactivity Fee Yes 📊 Commissions Variable 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Does IG charge trading commissions?

Yes, IG charges commissions on share trading, while forex and CFD trading are mostly commission-free with costs embedded in the spreads.

What are the typical spreads at IG?

IG offers competitive spreads starting from 0.6 pips on major forex pairs, with spreads varying based on market conditions and instrument type.

IG Trading Platforms

The IG Trading Platform is a proprietary trading platform that can be used to research, place, monitor, and edit trades.

is a proprietary trading platform that can be used to research, place, monitor, and edit trades. IG users can choose from a wide selection of platforms, including desktop platforms, trading apps, web-based platforms, and third-party programs, including MT4, ProRealTime, and APIs.

users can choose from a wide selection of platforms, including desktop platforms, trading apps, web-based platforms, and third-party programs, including MT4, ProRealTime, and APIs. However, the IG proprietary Trading Platform remains the top choice.

remains the top choice. The IG Trading Platform includes an easy-to-use deal ticket, smart charts, News and Analysis, IG Live, Alerts, Signals, and a Customisation Option.

🔎 Broker 💻 Desktop Platform Yes 📱 Mobile App Yes 🥰 Social Trading Yes 4️⃣ MetaTrader 4 Yes 5️⃣ MetaTrader 5 None ©️ cTrader None 📈 DupliTrade None 📉 ZuluTrade None 📊 Proprietary Platform Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

What platforms does IG offer?

IG provides its proprietary platform, MetaTrader 4 (MT4), and L2 Dealer for advanced traders. All platforms support a wide range of tools, indicators, and fast execution.

Can I trade via web and desktop?

Yes, IG supports trading through web browsers, downloadable desktop platforms, and integrated mobile apps, providing flexibility and full access to features across all devices.

IG Deposit and Withdrawal

IG accepts multiple trusted methods for deposit, including credit cards, debit cards, and bank transfers.

accepts multiple trusted methods for deposit, including credit cards, debit cards, and bank transfers. IG International accounts can be funded via ABSA, Nedbank, FNB, or Standard Bank.

accounts can be funded via ABSA, Nedbank, FNB, or Standard Bank. Traders can withdraw funds as a bank transfer or back to a card as a refund.

What deposit methods are available at IG?

IG supports bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and PayPal, offering secure and fast deposit options with no fees charged by the broker.

How long do IG withdrawals take?

Withdrawals typically take 1–3 business days, depending on the method used. IG processes requests quickly, though banks may have additional processing times.

Leverage

So IG lets you leverage up to 1:30 if you're retail which honestly is the regulated standard now.

Can't go higher than that legally in EU/UK which is actually kind of good because it stops you from blowing yourself up in five seconds. Look, leverage is a tool and most people shouldn't touch it. Just saying that straight up.

You can turn small moves into bigger moves but you can also turn your whole account into dust super fast if something goes sideways. Smart traders use way less – like 1:10.

Broker Comparison

🔎 Broker 💻 MT4 Yes Yes No 🔋 Demo Account Yes Yes Yes ✅ Scalping Yes Yes Yes ☑️ Hedging Yes Yes Yes 🛑 Stop Losses Yes No Yes 🚫 Limit Orders Yes Yes Yes 💳 Credit Card Funding Yes Yes Yes 💵 Inactivity Fee Yes No No 💰 Commission 0.1% $10 - $30 Yes 🥇 Rating (10) 9.8 9.5 9.7 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Customer Reviews

⭐Excellent. "I’ve been trading with IG Group for over two years, and I can confidently say their platform is outstanding. The range of trading instruments is impressive, and the user interface is intuitive. What stands out is their customer support – they are knowledgeable and always quick to respond. Withdrawals are processed smoothly, and I’ve never had issues with delays. Highly recommend it for serious traders!" Reviewer: John M

⭐Good "I like IG Group’s platform – it’s stable and offers a good variety of CFDs. Spreads could be slightly better for frequent traders, but the overall experience is positive. I did experience a slight delay with my withdrawal once, but the issue was quickly resolved. A solid broker for South African traders." Reviewer: Thabo Dlamini

⭐Average "IG Group is okay, but not without its flaws. The spreads are decent, and the platform works fine most of the time. However, the account verification process took longer than expected, and it was a bit frustrating. It’s a decent broker, but they could improve on processing times and add more local deposit methods." Reviewer: Lerato M

Conclusion Overall, IG can be summarised as a trustworthy broker that is regulated by multiple Financial agencies, including the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in South Africa.

Discaimer

Traders need to understand and remember that CFDs are leveraged, complex products that may be accompanied by the risk of incurring losses that may exceed the initial deposit of the trader. Traders need to ensure that they understand their risk exposure and determine whether the risk involved is suited to them before making trading decisions that could result in loss of capital.

Our Review Methodology: For each of our broker evaluations, we investigate, evaluate, analyze, and compare what we feel to be the most crucial criteria to consider when selecting a broker. This evaluation is comprised of positives, disadvantages, and an overall score based on our findings. We want to assist you in locating the ideal broker for your requirements. Our broker review should not be considered as financial advice, and traders are urged to seek professional financial advice before making any investment or trading decisions.

You might also like:

IG Account Types

IG Demo Account

IG Fees, Spreads, and Commission

IG Minimum Deposit

IG Sign up Bonus

Frequently Asked Questions

Is IG Group a regulated broker?

Yes. IG is a long-established broker and operates through regulated entities in different regions. For South African traders, the important thing is to check which IG entity you are opening your account with, because protections and product access can differ by region. IG also states that client money is held separately from company funds under client money rules. What can I trade with IG? IG gives traders access to a wide range of markets. Depending on your region, this can include forex, indices, shares, commodities, cryptocurrencies, bonds, options, and other instruments. IG’s South African site lists over 15,000 markets, while IG Group says clients can access around 21,000 global financial markets across its wider offering. Does IG offer forex trading? Yes. Forex is one of IG’s main markets. Traders can access major, minor, and selected exotic currency pairs, with costs usually built into the spread rather than charged as a separate commission. What platforms does IG offer? IG offers its own web platform and mobile trading app. Traders can also use third-party or advanced platforms such as MetaTrader 4, ProRealTime, and L2 Dealer, depending on account type and region. What is the minimum deposit at IG? It depends on the payment method and the IG entity you use. IG’s help centre states that bank transfers may have no minimum deposit, while card deposits have minimums based on account currency. For ZAR card deposits, the listed minimum is R4,000 per transaction. How much does it cost to trade with IG? For most CFD markets, IG makes money through the spread. That means the cost is built into the buy and sell price. Share CFD trades are different, as these are usually charged through commission instead of a wider spread. Overnight funding, currency conversion, and other charges may also apply. Does IG charge deposit or withdrawal fees? IG’s fees can depend on the country, account type, and payment method. The safest answer is to check the live charges page before funding your account. Card, bank transfer, PayPal, and other payment options may be available depending on your region. How long do IG withdrawals take? Withdrawal times depend on the payment method. IG states that card withdrawals can take around two to five bank working days, while bank transfers can take around one to three working days. Minimum withdrawal limits may also apply. Is IG good for beginners? IG can work for beginners, but it is not the lightest broker to start with. The platform has strong tools, plenty of markets, and proper risk-management features, but new traders still need to understand leverage, margin, spreads, and overnight costs before trading live. A demo account is the better first step. Is IG a good broker overall? IG is a strong broker for traders who want a large market range, solid platforms, and a regulated trading environment. It is probably better suited to traders who want more than a basic forex-only setup. The main things to watch are spreads during volatile sessions, overnight fees, withdrawal rules, and the minimum deposit method that applies to your account.