An IG minimum deposit amount is required to register an IG live trading account. IG provides access to National, International, and Corporate account types.
IG Group Minimum Deposit - Key Point Quick Overview
- ☑️Overview
- ☑️IG Minimum Deposit
- ☑️How to Open an IG Trading Account – A Step-by-Step Guide
- ☑️IG Deposit and Withdrawal
- ☑️IG At a Glance
- ☑️IG Customer Reviews
- ☑️Pros and Cons
- ☑️Conclusion
- ☑️Frequently Asked Questions
Overview
- IG is a world-leading online trading provider that caters to South Africans and International investors.
- IG, also known as IG Trading and IG Group, has a longstanding commitment to South Africa, and as of 2010, IG Markets South Africa Limited (IGMSA) has been regulated by the FSCA.
IG Minimum Deposit
- No minimum deposit amount is required to register an IG live trading account.
- IG provides access to National, International, and Corporate account types.
|🔎 Broker
|💰 Min. Deposit
|$0 USD
|💵 Annual Charge
|None
|🪙 Inactivity Fee
|Yes
|📌 Markets
|16000+
|📱 Mobile Trading
|Yes
|🤝 Support
|24/7
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
What is IG’s minimum deposit?
IG requires a minimum deposit of $250 for card and PayPal payments. Bank transfers may have lower or no minimum requirements depending on the region.
Can I start trading with less than $250?
Not usually. IG recommends starting with at least $250 for optimal margin availability, though demo trading requires no deposit.
How to Open an IG Trading Account - A Step-by-Step Guide
Step 1: Create a Live Account
- Start the application by clicking on the green "Create Live Account" button located on the landing page or throughout the website in the header of the page.
Step 2: Registration Form
- The applicant must start the setup by supplying general information, including a valid email address and country of residence.
Step 3: Complete Personal Information
- The next step will need more personal information to be added, including the applicant's direct contact details and identification number.
Step 4: Address Details
- The applicant must complete their address details to move on to the final steps of the registration process.
Step 5: Financial Information
The second last step is to complete the Financial details, including the applicant's annual income and employment history.
Step 6: Trading History
- In the final step, Applicants must provide their trading history. Once this step has been completed, the application can be saved and closed.
IG Deposit and Withdrawal
- IG accepts multiple trusted methods for deposit, including credit cards, debit cards, and bank transfers.
- IG International accounts can be funded via ABSA, Nedbank, FNB, or Standard Bank.
- Traders can withdraw funds as a bank transfer or back to a card as a refund.
What deposit methods are available at IG?
IG supports bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and PayPal, offering secure and fast deposit options with no fees charged by the broker.
How long do IG withdrawals take?
Withdrawals typically take 1–3 business days, depending on the method used. IG processes requests quickly, though banks may have additional processing times.
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IG At a Glance
|Category
|Details
|Company Information
|🏷️Company Name
|📍Headquarters Location
|London, United Kingdom
|📅Year Established
|1974
|👤CEO/Founder
|June Felix (CEO)
|🌐Global Offices
|Offices across Europe, Asia, North America, and Australia
|🔖Licensing Body
|UK: Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)
|👥Group Companies
|IG Markets Ltd, IG Index Ltd, Nadex
|🏛️Business Model
|Brokerage and Financial Services
|🌍Operational Languages
|English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Dutch, Japanese, and more
|🏆Awards & Recognitions
|Various awards for financial innovation and best brokerage
|Regulation and Security
|🛡️Regulation
|Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK, ASIC, CFTC
|✔️Compliance Standards
|Strict adherence to FCA rules and guidelines
|💼Client Fund Segregation
|Yes
|🪫Negative balance protection
|Yes
|🕵️♂️Financial Conduct Oversight
|Monitored by FCA, ASIC, CFTC
|💰Insurance Coverage
|Yes, client protection up to £85,000 under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS)
|📋AML & KYC Policy
|Yes, adheres to global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) standards
|🔒Security of Trading Platform
|Advanced encryption and multi-factor authentication
|🛡️Investor Compensation Fund
|Yes, under FSCS for UK clients
|🖥️Cybersecurity Measures
|Advanced encryption protocols, data security measures
|Account Types and Features
|⚙️Standard Account
|Yes
|📊ECN Account
|Available
|🌙Islamic Account
|Yes
|🎮Demo Account
|Yes
|👑VIP Account
|Yes, for high-volume traders
|💵Minimum Deposit
|$0/R0
|💱Base Currencies
|GBP, USD, EUR, and other major currencies
|⚖️Leverage Options
|Up to 200:1
|📈Spreads (Fixed/Variable)
|Variable
|🔄Swap-Free Accounts
|Available for Islamic accounts
|🌐Account Currency Conversion
|Yes
|🚨Margin Call Level
|Typically 50-100%
|❌Stop-Out Level
|Typically 50%
|🔄Hedging Allowed
|Yes
|⚡Scalping Allowed
|Yes
|🔁Copy Trading Support
|Yes
|👥Social Trading Features
|Yes
|💼Managed Accounts
|Yes
|Trading Conditions
|🔍Average Spreads
|0.6 pips (variable)
|💲Commissions per Trade
|No commissions on most trades
|🔢Leverage Range
|Up to 200:1
|🚀Execution Speed
|Fast, with low latency
|📊Order Execution Type
|Market and Limit Orders
|🔄Slippage Policy
|Minimal slippage during high volatility
|📏Margin requirements
|Varies depending on asset class
|⏹️Stop-Loss and Take-Profit Orders
|Yes
|🔁Trailing Stops
|Yes
|🕑Pending Orders
|Yes
|🔽Partial Fills
|Yes
|🧾Dividend Adjustments
|Yes, for stocks
|🌙Overnight Swap Fees
|Yes
|📆Rollover Policy
|Automatic rollover for CFDs
|🛑Guaranteed Stop Loss
|Available
|Trading Instruments
|💹Forex Currency Pairs
|Yes
|🪙Precious Metals (Gold/Silver)
|Yes
|📈Indices
|Yes
|🌾Commodities
|Yes
|⛽Energies (Oil/Natural Gas)
|Yes
|₿Cryptocurrencies
|Yes
|📉Stocks
|Yes
|🗂️ETFs
|Yes
|🏛️Bonds
|Yes
|📜Futures Contracts
|Yes
|🛡️Options Contracts
|Yes
|⚖️CFDs (Contracts for Difference)
|Yes
|🔣Swap on Trading Board
|Yes
|🔀Leveraged Instruments
|Yes
|🎯Micro-Lot Trading
|Yes
|💸Spread Betting
|Yes
|🧺Currency Baskets
|Yes
|Deposits and Withdrawals
|💳Deposit Methods
|Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets
|💵Withdrawal Methods
|Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets
|⏱️Processing Time for Deposits
|Instant for most methods
|🕒Processing Time for Withdrawals
|1-3 business days
|🚫Deposit Fees
|None
|💵Withdrawal Fees
|None
|🔢Minimum Deposit Amount
|$0
|📉Minimum Withdrawal Amount
|$150 USD/R2805,63
|🚪Maximum Withdrawal Limit
|Varies
|💱Supported Currencies
|GBP, USD, EUR, JPY, AUD, and more
|₿Crypto Deposits & Withdrawals
|Yes
|🏦Bank Wire Transfers
|Yes
|💳Credit/Debit Cards
|Yes
|📲E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)
|Yes
|🏘️Local Payment Methods
|Available in certain regions
|Trading Platforms and Tools
|💻MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
|Yes
|👩💻MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
|Yes
|🖥️Proprietary Platform
|Yes
|📱Mobile Trading App
|Yes
|🌐Web-Based Platform
|Yes
|🤖Trading Bots
|Yes
|🖧VPS Services
|Yes
|🔌API Connectivity
|Yes
|📉Charting Tools
|Yes
|🧮Custom Indicators
|Yes
|🧠Market Sentiment Analysis
|Yes
|📩Trading Signals
|Yes
|🏷️Advanced Order Types
|Yes
|⚠️Risk Management Tools
|Yes
|📅Economic Calendar
|Yes
|📰Market News Feed
|Yes
|Customer Support
|📞Support Channels
|Live chat, email, phone
|🗨️Live Chat Availability
|Yes
|📧Email Support
|Yes
|📱Phone Support
|Yes
|🌍Multilingual Support
|Yes
|❓Help Center/FAQ
|Yes
|👨💼Dedicated Account Manager
|Yes, for VIP clients
|⏲️Response Time (Live Chat)
|<1 minute
|🕒Response Time (Email)
|24-48 hours
|⭐Support Rating
|4.7/5
|Educational Resources and Support
|🎥Webinars
|Yes
|🏫Seminars
|Yes
|📖Trading Tutorials
|Yes
|📊Market Analysis Reports
|Yes
|📚E-Books
|Yes
|🎬Video Library
|Yes
|📜Glossary
|Yes
|❔FAQs
|Yes
|🆕Beginner Guides
|Yes
|🚀Advanced Trading Strategies
|Yes
|Partnerships and Programs
|📋IB Program
|Yes
|🪪Affiliate program?
|Yes
|🏷️White Label Solutions
|Yes
|🎁Partnership Rewards
|Yes
|🏛️Institutional Solutions
|Yes
|🔌API Partnership
|Yes
|🤝Referral Program
|Yes
|Fees & Charges
|💳Deposit Fees
|None
|📤Withdrawal Fees
|None
|💤Inactivity Fee
|Yes, after 12 months
|🌜Overnight Fees (Swaps)
|Yes
|💱Conversion Fees
|Yes
|💰Commission on Trades
|None
|Market Research Tools
|📅Economic Calendar
|Yes
|📰Market News
|Yes
|📩Trading Signals
|Yes
|🔧Technical Analysis Tools
|Yes
|💭Sentiment Analysis
|Yes
|Additional Features
|👥PAMM/MAM Accounts
|Yes
|🔗Social Trading Platform
|Yes
|🏆Trading Competitions
|Yes
|🎁Loyalty Rewards
|Yes
|👑Exclusive VIP Perks
|Yes
|Promotions & Bonuses
|🎁Welcome Bonus
|Yes
|💵Deposit Bonus
|Yes
|🏅Trading Contests
|Yes
|🌟Seasonal Promotions
|Yes
|🎖️Loyalty Programs
|Yes
|User Experience & Reviews
|🖥️User Interface Quality
|4.8/5
|🔒Platform Stability
|4.7/5
|📱Mobile App Reviews
|4.5/5
|⭐Overall User Rating
|4.7/5
|🌟Trustpilot Rating
|4.5/5
|😟Common Complaints
|Slow customer support response times
|Mobile
|📱Mobile App Name
|IG Trading
|🛠️Developer
|IG Group
|📅Release Year
|2013
|💻OS Compatibility
|iOS, Android
|🌐Languages Supported
|English, Spanish, German, French, Italian, Japanese, and more
|📈Trading Instruments
|Forex, CFDs, stocks, commodities, indices, cryptos
|🔄Real-Time Data
|Yes
|🛠️Charting Tools
|Yes
|📊Order Types Supported
|Limit, Market, Stop-Loss, Take-Profit, Trailing Stop
|🚀Order Execution Speed
|Fast
|🔔Custom Alerts
|Yes
|🤝Beginner-Friendly
|Yes
|🔐Security Features
|Yes
|🖥️Synchronization
|Yes
|💰Deposit and Withdrawal
|Yes
|📝Account Types Accessible
|International account, Corporate account, CFD account
|🔄Switch Accounts
|Yes
|💬In-App Support
|Yes
|📚Educational Resources
|Yes
|🎯Watchlist
|Yes
|🌙Dark Mode
|Yes
|🌐Social Trading
|Yes
|AI Trading Resources
|🤖AI Integration
|Yes
|📊Data Analysis
|Yes
|📈Predictive Analytics
|Yes
|🛠️Customizable Strategies
|Yes
|📉Risk Management Tools
|Yes
|🧑🏫Trading Insights
|Yes
|🚀Execution Optimization
|Yes
|🔄Portfolio Rebalancing
|Yes
|📚AI Tutorials
|Yes
|🎥Video Demonstrations
|Yes
|🧑🤝🧑Webinars
|Yes
|🔍AI-Powered Search
|Yes
|🌟Beginner-Friendly
|Yes
|🖥️Platform Availability
|Yes
|📈Backtesting Capability
|Yes
|🛠️Strategy Builder
|Yes
|🔔Alerts and Notifications
|Yes
|🔒Data Protection
|Yes
|👁️🗨️Transparency
|Yes
|Social Media Platformst
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|🎥YouTube
|Yes
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
IG Customer Reviews
- IG maintains consistently high customer reviews and ratings due to its steadfast trading platform, wide market offering, and excellent customer support.
- Traders like the interface's usability, advanced tools, and smooth experience with the mobile app.
- The educational resources of IG and risk management features are also highly praised to ensure informed and secure trading.
- Generally speaking, feedback considers IG to be a very solid and professional broker, although the fees are sometimes a bit higher.
|⭐ Aspect
|💻 Platform Reliability
|Customers praise IG for its stable and user-friendly trading platform.
|📈 Market Variety
|Positive feedback for access to 17,000+ markets, including forex and stocks.
|📚 Educational Resources
|Users appreciate the quality of tutorials, guides, and market insights.
|🛡️ Risk Management Tools
|Features like guaranteed stop-loss orders are highly valued by traders.
|📱 Mobile App Experience
|The seamless and intuitive app design receives strong ratings from users.
|💰 Fees and Costs
|Some mention slightly higher fees, but most agree they are justified by value.
|😊 Customer Support
|Excellent service and responsive support earn high marks from traders.
Customers Ratings
|🌐 Platform
|📝 Feedback Summary
|⭐ Rating
|IG Markets has garnered positive reviews for its comprehensive trading services.
|⭐⭐⭐☆ 3.5/5
|The platform has over 110 reviews, with traders sharing diverse experiences regarding order execution, fees, and customer support.
|⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4.5/5
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Operates under top-tier regulators (FCA, ASIC, CFTC, etc.)
|Minimum deposit can be high, especially outside the UK
|Competitive spreads, especially for major pairs
|Charges an inactivity fee after two years of no activity
|Offers MetaTrader 4 (MT4), ProRealTime, and its proprietary platform
|Spreads can widen during volatile market conditions
|Includes Forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies
|Leverage limits are lower in regions like Europe and Australia due to regulations
|Extensive library of webinars, tutorials, and market analysis
|Cryptocurrency CFD trading is restricted in certain areas (like the UK)
ConclusionOverall, no minimum deposit amount is required to register an IG live trading account.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the minimum deposit required to open an IG Group account?
IG Group does not enforce a strict universal minimum deposit. However, most traders typically start with at least $250 or equivalent, depending on region, payment method, and account type selected during registration.
Does IG Group have different minimum deposits for different account types?
Yes, IG Group may suggest different funding levels depending on account type, such as CFD, spread betting, or DMA accounts. While no fixed minimum exists, higher initial deposits may be recommended for advanced or professional accounts.
Is there a minimum deposit for IG Group demo accounts?
No, IG Group demo accounts do not require any deposit. Traders can practice with virtual funds, allowing them to explore trading platforms, test strategies, and gain experience without risking real money before switching to a live account.
Can I start trading on IG Group with a small deposit?
Yes, traders can begin with a relatively small deposit. However, a low balance may limit position sizes and increase risk exposure. It is advisable to deposit enough capital to manage trades effectively and withstand market fluctuations.
Does the minimum deposit vary by country on IG Group?
Yes, IG Group’s minimum deposit recommendations can vary depending on your country of residence, local regulations, and available payment methods. Some regions may have higher suggested deposits due to regulatory or operational requirements.
Are there minimum deposit requirements for bank transfers on IG Group?
Bank transfers on IG Group usually do not have a strict minimum deposit. However, some banks may impose their own limits or fees, and processing times can be longer compared to faster payment methods like cards or digital wallets.
Is there a minimum deposit for card payments on IG Group?
Card deposits on IG Group typically allow smaller funding amounts compared to bank transfers. While no fixed minimum is enforced, traders often deposit modest amounts initially, making card payments a convenient option for beginners.
Does IG Group charge fees on minimum deposits?
IG Group generally does not charge fees for deposits, regardless of the amount. However, third-party providers or banks may apply transaction fees or currency conversion charges depending on your payment method and account base currency.
Can I withdraw if I only deposited the minimum amount?
Yes, you can withdraw funds even if you deposited a small amount. IG Group allows withdrawals at any time, provided you meet any open position requirements and verification checks, ensuring smooth and secure transactions.
Is it better to deposit more than the minimum on IG Group?
Depositing more than the minimum can provide better risk management, flexibility in trade sizing, and improved margin capacity. While IG Group allows small deposits, a larger balance helps traders navigate volatility and avoid margin calls more effectively.
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