IG Minimum Deposit Review

  An IG minimum deposit amount is required to register an IG live trading account.  IG provides access to National, International, and Corporate account types.  

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200
🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

IG Group Minimum Deposit - Key Point Quick Overview

  1. ☑️Overview
  2. ☑️IG Minimum Deposit
  3. ☑️How to Open an IG Trading Account – A Step-by-Step Guide
  4. ☑️IG Deposit and Withdrawal
  5. ☑️IG At a Glance
  6. ☑️IG Customer Reviews
  7. ☑️Pros and Cons
  8. ☑️Conclusion
  9. ☑️Frequently Asked Questions

 

Overview

  • IG is a world-leading online trading provider that caters to South Africans and International investors.
  • IG, also known as IG Trading and IG Group, has a longstanding commitment to South Africa, and as of 2010, IG Markets South Africa Limited (IGMSA) has been regulated by the FSCA.

   

IG Minimum DepositIG Minimum Deposit

 

  • No minimum deposit amount is required to register an IG live trading account.
  • IG provides access to National, International, and Corporate account types.

 

🔎 BrokerIG CTA logo
💰 Min. Deposit$0 USD
💵 Annual ChargeNone
🪙 Inactivity FeeYes
📌 Markets16000+
📱 Mobile TradingYes
🤝 Support24/7
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

What is IG’s minimum deposit?

IG requires a minimum deposit of $250 for card and PayPal payments. Bank transfers may have lower or no minimum requirements depending on the region.  

Can I start trading with less than $250?

Not usually. IG recommends starting with at least $250 for optimal margin availability, though demo trading requires no deposit.  

How to Open an IG Trading Account - A Step-by-Step Guide

 

Step 1:  Create a Live Account

  • Start the application by clicking on the green "Create Live Account" button located on the landing page or throughout the website in the header of the page.

  IG Quick Overview  

Step 2:  Registration Form

  • The applicant must start the setup by supplying general information, including a valid email address and country of residence.

  IG Open an Account 2  

Step 3:  Complete Personal Information

  • The next step will need more personal information to be added, including the applicant's direct contact details and identification number.

  IG Open an Account 3  

Step 4: Address Details

  • The applicant must complete their address details to move on to the final steps of the registration process.

  IG Open an Account 4  

Step 5: Financial Information

The second last step is to complete the Financial details, including the applicant's annual income and employment history.

  IG Open an Account 5  

Step 6: Trading History

  • In the final step, Applicants must provide their trading history.  Once this step has been completed, the application can be saved and closed.

  IG Open an Account Final  

IG Deposit and Withdrawal

IG Deposit and Withdrawal

 

  • IG accepts multiple trusted methods for deposit, including credit cards, debit cards, and bank transfers.
  • IG International accounts can be funded via ABSA, Nedbank, FNB, or Standard Bank.
  • Traders can withdraw funds as a bank transfer or back to a card as a refund.

 

What deposit methods are available at IG?

IG supports bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and PayPal, offering secure and fast deposit options with no fees charged by the broker.  

How long do IG withdrawals take?

Withdrawals typically take 1–3 business days, depending on the method used. IG processes requests quickly, though banks may have additional processing times.  

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IG At a Glance

CategoryDetails
Company Information
🏷️Company NameIG CTA logo
📍Headquarters LocationLondon, United Kingdom
📅Year Established1974
👤CEO/FounderJune Felix (CEO)
🌐Global Offices Offices across Europe, Asia, North America, and Australia
🔖Licensing BodyUK: Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)
👥Group CompaniesIG Markets Ltd, IG Index Ltd, Nadex
🏛️Business ModelBrokerage and Financial Services
🌍Operational LanguagesEnglish, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Dutch, Japanese, and more
🏆Awards & RecognitionsVarious awards for financial innovation and best brokerage
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFinancial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK, ASIC, CFTC
✔️Compliance StandardsStrict adherence to FCA rules and guidelines
💼Client Fund Segregation Yes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🕵️‍♂️Financial Conduct OversightMonitored by FCA, ASIC, CFTC
💰Insurance CoverageYes, client protection up to £85,000 under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS)
📋AML & KYC PolicyYes, adheres to global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) standards
🔒Security of Trading PlatformAdvanced encryption and multi-factor authentication
🛡️Investor Compensation FundYes, under FSCS for UK clients
🖥️Cybersecurity MeasuresAdvanced encryption protocols, data security measures
Account Types and Features
⚙️Standard Account Yes
📊ECN Account Available
🌙Islamic AccountYes
🎮Demo Account Yes
👑VIP AccountYes, for high-volume traders
💵Minimum Deposit$0/R0
💱Base CurrenciesGBP, USD, EUR, and other major currencies
⚖️Leverage OptionsUp to 200:1
📈Spreads (Fixed/Variable)Variable
🔄Swap-Free AccountsAvailable for Islamic accounts
🌐Account Currency ConversionYes
🚨Margin Call LevelTypically 50-100%
❌Stop-Out LevelTypically 50%
🔄Hedging Allowed Yes
⚡Scalping AllowedYes
🔁Copy Trading SupportYes
👥Social Trading FeaturesYes
💼Managed AccountsYes
Trading Conditions
🔍Average Spreads0.6 pips (variable)
💲Commissions per Trade No commissions on most trades
🔢Leverage RangeUp to 200:1
🚀Execution SpeedFast, with low latency
📊Order Execution TypeMarket and Limit Orders
🔄Slippage PolicyMinimal slippage during high volatility
📏Margin requirementsVaries depending on asset class
⏹️Stop-Loss and Take-Profit OrdersYes
🔁Trailing StopsYes
🕑Pending OrdersYes
🔽Partial FillsYes
🧾Dividend AdjustmentsYes, for stocks
🌙Overnight Swap Fees Yes
📆Rollover PolicyAutomatic rollover for CFDs
🛑Guaranteed Stop LossAvailable
Trading Instruments
💹Forex Currency PairsYes
🪙Precious Metals (Gold/Silver)Yes
📈IndicesYes
🌾CommoditiesYes
⛽Energies (Oil/Natural Gas)Yes
₿CryptocurrenciesYes
📉StocksYes
🗂️ETFsYes
🏛️BondsYes
📜Futures Contracts Yes
🛡️Options ContractsYes
⚖️CFDs (Contracts for Difference)Yes
🔣Swap on Trading BoardYes
🔀Leveraged InstrumentsYes
🎯Micro-Lot TradingYes
💸Spread BettingYes
🧺Currency BasketsYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit MethodsBank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets
💵Withdrawal MethodsBank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets
⏱️Processing Time for DepositsInstant for most methods
🕒Processing Time for Withdrawals1-3 business days
🚫Deposit FeesNone
💵Withdrawal FeesNone
🔢Minimum Deposit Amount$0
📉Minimum Withdrawal Amount$150 USD/R2805,63
🚪Maximum Withdrawal Limit Varies
💱Supported CurrenciesGBP, USD, EUR, JPY, AUD, and more
₿Crypto Deposits & WithdrawalsYes
🏦Bank Wire TransfersYes
💳Credit/Debit CardsYes
📲E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)Yes
🏘️Local Payment MethodsAvailable in certain regions
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Yes
👩‍💻MetaTrader 5 (MT5)Yes
🖥️Proprietary PlatformYes
📱Mobile Trading AppYes
🌐Web-Based PlatformYes
🤖Trading BotsYes
🖧VPS ServicesYes
🔌API ConnectivityYes
📉Charting ToolsYes
🧮Custom IndicatorsYes
🧠Market Sentiment Analysis Yes
📩Trading SignalsYes
🏷️Advanced Order TypesYes
⚠️Risk Management ToolsYes
📅Economic Calendar Yes
📰Market News Feed Yes
Customer Support
📞Support ChannelsLive chat, email, phone
🗨️Live Chat AvailabilityYes
📧Email SupportYes
📱Phone SupportYes
🌍Multilingual SupportYes
❓Help Center/FAQYes
👨‍💼Dedicated Account ManagerYes, for VIP clients
⏲️Response Time (Live Chat)<1 minute
🕒Response Time (Email)24-48 hours
⭐Support Rating 4.7/5
Educational Resources and Support
🎥Webinars Yes
🏫SeminarsYes
📖Trading TutorialsYes
📊Market Analysis ReportsYes
📚E-BooksYes
🎬Video LibraryYes
📜GlossaryYes
❔FAQs Yes
🆕Beginner GuidesYes
🚀Advanced Trading StrategiesYes
Partnerships and Programs
📋IB ProgramYes
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
🏷️White Label SolutionsYes
🎁Partnership Rewards Yes
🏛️Institutional SolutionsYes
🔌API Partnership Yes
🤝Referral ProgramYes
Fees & Charges
💳Deposit FeesNone
📤Withdrawal FeesNone
💤Inactivity FeeYes, after 12 months
🌜Overnight Fees (Swaps)Yes
💱Conversion FeesYes
💰Commission on TradesNone
Market Research Tools
📅Economic CalendarYes
📰Market NewsYes
📩Trading Signals Yes
🔧Technical Analysis ToolsYes
💭Sentiment Analysis Yes
Additional Features
👥PAMM/MAM Accounts Yes
🔗Social Trading PlatformYes
🏆Trading CompetitionsYes
🎁Loyalty RewardsYes
👑Exclusive VIP PerksYes
Promotions & Bonuses
🎁Welcome Bonus Yes
💵Deposit Bonus Yes
🏅Trading ContestsYes
🌟Seasonal PromotionsYes
🎖️Loyalty ProgramsYes
User Experience & Reviews
🖥️User Interface Quality4.8/5
🔒Platform Stability4.7/5
📱Mobile App Reviews 4.5/5
⭐Overall User Rating4.7/5
🌟Trustpilot Rating4.5/5
😟Common ComplaintsSlow customer support response times
Mobile
📱Mobile App NameIG Trading
🛠️Developer IG Group
📅Release Year2013
💻OS CompatibilityiOS, Android
🌐Languages SupportedEnglish, Spanish, German, French, Italian, Japanese, and more
📈Trading InstrumentsForex, CFDs, stocks, commodities, indices, cryptos
🔄Real-Time DataYes
🛠️Charting ToolsYes
📊Order Types SupportedLimit, Market, Stop-Loss, Take-Profit, Trailing Stop
🚀Order Execution SpeedFast
🔔Custom Alerts Yes
🤝Beginner-Friendly Yes
🔐Security FeaturesYes
🖥️SynchronizationYes
💰Deposit and Withdrawal Yes
📝Account Types AccessibleInternational account, Corporate account, CFD account
🔄Switch AccountsYes
💬In-App SupportYes
📚Educational Resources Yes
🎯WatchlistYes
🌙Dark ModeYes
🌐Social TradingYes
AI Trading Resources
🤖AI IntegrationYes
📊Data Analysis Yes
📈Predictive AnalyticsYes
🛠️Customizable StrategiesYes
📉Risk Management ToolsYes
🧑‍🏫Trading InsightsYes
🚀Execution OptimizationYes
🔄Portfolio RebalancingYes
📚AI TutorialsYes
🎥Video DemonstrationsYes
🧑‍🤝‍🧑Webinars Yes
🔍AI-Powered Search Yes
🌟Beginner-Friendly Yes
🖥️Platform AvailabilityYes
📈Backtesting CapabilityYes
🛠️Strategy BuilderYes
🔔Alerts and NotificationsYes
🔒Data ProtectionYes
👁️‍🗨️Transparency Yes
Social Media Platformst
📘FacebookYes
📷InstagramYes
🐦Twitter Yes
💼LinkedIn Yes
🎥YouTubeYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

IG Customer Reviews

  • IG maintains consistently high customer reviews and ratings due to its steadfast trading platform, wide market offering, and excellent customer support.
  • Traders like the interface's usability, advanced tools, and smooth experience with the mobile app.
  • The educational resources of IG and risk management features are also highly praised to ensure informed and secure trading.
  • Generally speaking, feedback considers IG to be a very solid and professional broker, although the fees are sometimes a bit higher.

 

⭐ Aspect IG CTA logo
💻 Platform ReliabilityCustomers praise IG for its stable and user-friendly trading platform.
📈 Market VarietyPositive feedback for access to 17,000+ markets, including forex and stocks.
📚 Educational ResourcesUsers appreciate the quality of tutorials, guides, and market insights.
🛡️ Risk Management ToolsFeatures like guaranteed stop-loss orders are highly valued by traders.
📱 Mobile App ExperienceThe seamless and intuitive app design receives strong ratings from users.
💰 Fees and CostsSome mention slightly higher fees, but most agree they are justified by value.
😊 Customer SupportExcellent service and responsive support earn high marks from traders.
 

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform📝 Feedback Summary⭐ Rating
Myfxbook logo
IG Markets has garnered positive reviews for its comprehensive trading services.⭐⭐⭐☆ 3.5/5
Forex Peace Army logo
The platform has over 110 reviews, with traders sharing diverse experiences regarding order execution, fees, and customer support.⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4.5/5
 
💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200
🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons
Operates under top-tier regulators (FCA, ASIC, CFTC, etc.)Minimum deposit can be high, especially outside the UK
Competitive spreads, especially for major pairsCharges an inactivity fee after two years of no activity
Offers MetaTrader 4 (MT4), ProRealTime, and its proprietary platformSpreads can widen during volatile market conditions
Includes Forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrenciesLeverage limits are lower in regions like Europe and Australia due to regulations
Extensive library of webinars, tutorials, and market analysisCryptocurrency CFD trading is restricted in certain areas (like the UK)
 

Conclusion

Overall, no minimum deposit amount is required to register an IG live trading account.

 

You might also like:

IG ReviewIG Account TypesIG Demo AccountIG Fees, Spreads, and CommissionIG Minimum Deposit IG Sign-up BonusSAShares Instagram

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

What is the minimum deposit required to open an IG Group account?

IG Group does not enforce a strict universal minimum deposit. However, most traders typically start with at least $250 or equivalent, depending on region, payment method, and account type selected during registration.  

Does IG Group have different minimum deposits for different account types?

Yes, IG Group may suggest different funding levels depending on account type, such as CFD, spread betting, or DMA accounts. While no fixed minimum exists, higher initial deposits may be recommended for advanced or professional accounts.  

Is there a minimum deposit for IG Group demo accounts?

No, IG Group demo accounts do not require any deposit. Traders can practice with virtual funds, allowing them to explore trading platforms, test strategies, and gain experience without risking real money before switching to a live account.  

Can I start trading on IG Group with a small deposit?

Yes, traders can begin with a relatively small deposit. However, a low balance may limit position sizes and increase risk exposure. It is advisable to deposit enough capital to manage trades effectively and withstand market fluctuations.  

Does the minimum deposit vary by country on IG Group?

Yes, IG Group’s minimum deposit recommendations can vary depending on your country of residence, local regulations, and available payment methods. Some regions may have higher suggested deposits due to regulatory or operational requirements.  

Are there minimum deposit requirements for bank transfers on IG Group?

Bank transfers on IG Group usually do not have a strict minimum deposit. However, some banks may impose their own limits or fees, and processing times can be longer compared to faster payment methods like cards or digital wallets.  

Is there a minimum deposit for card payments on IG Group?

Card deposits on IG Group typically allow smaller funding amounts compared to bank transfers. While no fixed minimum is enforced, traders often deposit modest amounts initially, making card payments a convenient option for beginners.  

Does IG Group charge fees on minimum deposits?

IG Group generally does not charge fees for deposits, regardless of the amount. However, third-party providers or banks may apply transaction fees or currency conversion charges depending on your payment method and account base currency.  

Can I withdraw if I only deposited the minimum amount?

Yes, you can withdraw funds even if you deposited a small amount. IG Group allows withdrawals at any time, provided you meet any open position requirements and verification checks, ensuring smooth and secure transactions.  

Is it better to deposit more than the minimum on IG Group?

Depositing more than the minimum can provide better risk management, flexibility in trade sizing, and improved margin capacity. While IG Group allows small deposits, a larger balance helps traders navigate volatility and avoid margin calls more effectively.    

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