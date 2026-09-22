An IG minimum deposit amount is required to register an IG live trading account. IG provides access to National, International, and Corporate account types.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

IG Group Minimum Deposit - Key Point Quick Overview

Overview

IG is a world-leading online trading provider that caters to South Africans and International investors .

is a world-leading online trading provider that caters to and . IG, also known as IG Trading and IG Group, has a longstanding commitment to South Africa, and as of 2010, IG Markets South Africa Limited (IGMSA) has been regulated by the FSCA.

IG Minimum Deposit

No minimum deposit amount is required to register an IG live trading account.

amount is required to register an IG live trading account. IG provides access to National, International, and Corporate account types.

🔎 Broker 💰 Min. Deposit $0 USD 💵 Annual Charge None 🪙 Inactivity Fee Yes 📌 Markets 16000+ 📱 Mobile Trading Yes 🤝 Support 24/7 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

What is IG’s minimum deposit?

IG requires a minimum deposit of $250 for card and PayPal payments. Bank transfers may have lower or no minimum requirements depending on the region.

Can I start trading with less than $250?

Not usually. IG recommends starting with at least $250 for optimal margin availability, though demo trading requires no deposit.

How to Open an IG Trading Account - A Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Create a Live Account

Start the application by clicking on the green "Create Live Account" button located on the landing page or throughout the website in the header of the page.

Step 2: Registration Form

The applicant must start the setup by supplying general information, including a valid email address and country of residence.

Step 3: Complete Personal Information

The next step will need more personal information to be added, including the applicant's direct contact details and identification number.

Step 4: Address Details

The applicant must complete their address details to move on to the final steps of the registration process.

Step 5: Financial Information

The second last step is to complete the Financial details, including the applicant's annual income and employment history.

Step 6: Trading History

In the final step, Applicants must provide their trading history. Once this step has been completed, the application can be saved and closed.

IG Deposit and Withdrawal

IG accepts multiple trusted methods for deposit, including credit cards, debit cards, and bank transfers.

accepts multiple trusted methods for deposit, including credit cards, debit cards, and bank transfers. IG International accounts can be funded via ABSA, Nedbank, FNB, or Standard Bank.

accounts can be funded via ABSA, Nedbank, FNB, or Standard Bank. Traders can withdraw funds as a bank transfer or back to a card as a refund.

What deposit methods are available at IG?

IG supports bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and PayPal, offering secure and fast deposit options with no fees charged by the broker.

How long do IG withdrawals take?

Withdrawals typically take 1–3 business days, depending on the method used. IG processes requests quickly, though banks may have additional processing times. 🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa Rank Broker Broker Review Regulators Minimum Deposit Visit Broker 🥇 Read Review ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA $100 🥈 Read Review FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA $0 🥉 Read Review CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA $5 4 Read Review ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB $0 5 Read Review BVI FSC $0 6 Read Review FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA $20 7 Read Review CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA $10 8 Read Review ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA $100 9 Read Review CySEC, MWALI, FSCA $25 10 Read Review FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC $10

IG At a Glance

Category Details Company Information 🏷️Company Name 📍Headquarters Location London, United Kingdom 📅Year Established 1974 👤CEO/Founder June Felix (CEO) 🌐Global Offices Offices across Europe, Asia, North America, and Australia 🔖Licensing Body UK: Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) 👥Group Companies IG Markets Ltd, IG Index Ltd, Nadex 🏛️Business Model Brokerage and Financial Services 🌍Operational Languages English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Dutch, Japanese, and more 🏆Awards & Recognitions Various awards for financial innovation and best brokerage Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK, ASIC, CFTC ✔️Compliance Standards Strict adherence to FCA rules and guidelines 💼Client Fund Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🕵️‍♂️Financial Conduct Oversight Monitored by FCA, ASIC, CFTC 💰Insurance Coverage Yes, client protection up to £85,000 under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) 📋AML & KYC Policy Yes, adheres to global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) standards 🔒Security of Trading Platform Advanced encryption and multi-factor authentication 🛡️Investor Compensation Fund Yes, under FSCS for UK clients 🖥️Cybersecurity Measures Advanced encryption protocols, data security measures Account Types and Features ⚙️Standard Account Yes 📊ECN Account Available 🌙Islamic Account Yes 🎮Demo Account Yes 👑VIP Account Yes, for high-volume traders 💵Minimum Deposit $0/R0 💱Base Currencies GBP, USD, EUR, and other major currencies ⚖️Leverage Options Up to 200:1 📈Spreads (Fixed/Variable) Variable 🔄Swap-Free Accounts Available for Islamic accounts 🌐Account Currency Conversion Yes 🚨Margin Call Level Typically 50-100% ❌Stop-Out Level Typically 50% 🔄Hedging Allowed Yes ⚡Scalping Allowed Yes 🔁Copy Trading Support Yes 👥Social Trading Features Yes 💼Managed Accounts Yes Trading Conditions 🔍Average Spreads 0.6 pips (variable) 💲Commissions per Trade No commissions on most trades 🔢Leverage Range Up to 200:1 🚀Execution Speed Fast, with low latency 📊Order Execution Type Market and Limit Orders 🔄Slippage Policy Minimal slippage during high volatility 📏Margin requirements Varies depending on asset class ⏹️Stop-Loss and Take-Profit Orders Yes 🔁Trailing Stops Yes 🕑Pending Orders Yes 🔽Partial Fills Yes 🧾Dividend Adjustments Yes, for stocks 🌙Overnight Swap Fees Yes 📆Rollover Policy Automatic rollover for CFDs 🛑Guaranteed Stop Loss Available Trading Instruments 💹Forex Currency Pairs Yes 🪙Precious Metals (Gold/Silver) Yes 📈Indices Yes 🌾Commodities Yes ⛽Energies (Oil/Natural Gas) Yes ₿Cryptocurrencies Yes 📉Stocks Yes 🗂️ETFs Yes 🏛️Bonds Yes 📜Futures Contracts Yes 🛡️Options Contracts Yes ⚖️CFDs (Contracts for Difference) Yes 🔣Swap on Trading Board Yes 🔀Leveraged Instruments Yes 🎯Micro-Lot Trading Yes 💸Spread Betting Yes 🧺Currency Baskets Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Methods Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets 💵Withdrawal Methods Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets ⏱️Processing Time for Deposits Instant for most methods 🕒Processing Time for Withdrawals 1-3 business days 🚫Deposit Fees None 💵Withdrawal Fees None 🔢Minimum Deposit Amount $0 📉Minimum Withdrawal Amount $150 USD/R2805,63 🚪Maximum Withdrawal Limit Varies 💱Supported Currencies GBP, USD, EUR, JPY, AUD, and more ₿Crypto Deposits & Withdrawals Yes 🏦Bank Wire Transfers Yes 💳Credit/Debit Cards Yes 📲E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.) Yes 🏘️Local Payment Methods Available in certain regions Trading Platforms and Tools 💻MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Yes 👩‍💻MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Yes 🖥️Proprietary Platform Yes 📱Mobile Trading App Yes 🌐Web-Based Platform Yes 🤖Trading Bots Yes 🖧VPS Services Yes 🔌API Connectivity Yes 📉Charting Tools Yes 🧮Custom Indicators Yes 🧠Market Sentiment Analysis Yes 📩Trading Signals Yes 🏷️Advanced Order Types Yes ⚠️Risk Management Tools Yes 📅Economic Calendar Yes 📰Market News Feed Yes Customer Support 📞Support Channels Live chat, email, phone 🗨️Live Chat Availability Yes 📧Email Support Yes 📱Phone Support Yes 🌍Multilingual Support Yes ❓Help Center/FAQ Yes 👨‍💼Dedicated Account Manager Yes, for VIP clients ⏲️Response Time (Live Chat) <1 minute 🕒Response Time (Email) 24-48 hours ⭐Support Rating 4.7/5 Educational Resources and Support 🎥Webinars Yes 🏫Seminars Yes 📖Trading Tutorials Yes 📊Market Analysis Reports Yes 📚E-Books Yes 🎬Video Library Yes 📜Glossary Yes ❔FAQs Yes 🆕Beginner Guides Yes 🚀Advanced Trading Strategies Yes Partnerships and Programs 📋IB Program Yes 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 🏷️White Label Solutions Yes 🎁Partnership Rewards Yes 🏛️Institutional Solutions Yes 🔌API Partnership Yes 🤝Referral Program Yes Fees & Charges 💳Deposit Fees None 📤Withdrawal Fees None 💤Inactivity Fee Yes, after 12 months 🌜Overnight Fees (Swaps) Yes 💱Conversion Fees Yes 💰Commission on Trades None Market Research Tools 📅Economic Calendar Yes 📰Market News Yes 📩Trading Signals Yes 🔧Technical Analysis Tools Yes 💭Sentiment Analysis Yes Additional Features 👥PAMM/MAM Accounts Yes 🔗Social Trading Platform Yes 🏆Trading Competitions Yes 🎁Loyalty Rewards Yes 👑Exclusive VIP Perks Yes Promotions & Bonuses 🎁Welcome Bonus Yes 💵Deposit Bonus Yes 🏅Trading Contests Yes 🌟Seasonal Promotions Yes 🎖️Loyalty Programs Yes User Experience & Reviews 🖥️User Interface Quality 4.8/5 🔒Platform Stability 4.7/5 📱Mobile App Reviews 4.5/5 ⭐Overall User Rating 4.7/5 🌟Trustpilot Rating 4.5/5 😟Common Complaints Slow customer support response times Mobile 📱Mobile App Name IG Trading 🛠️Developer IG Group 📅Release Year 2013 💻OS Compatibility iOS, Android 🌐Languages Supported English, Spanish, German, French, Italian, Japanese, and more 📈Trading Instruments Forex, CFDs, stocks, commodities, indices, cryptos 🔄Real-Time Data Yes 🛠️Charting Tools Yes 📊Order Types Supported Limit, Market, Stop-Loss, Take-Profit, Trailing Stop 🚀Order Execution Speed Fast 🔔Custom Alerts Yes 🤝Beginner-Friendly Yes 🔐Security Features Yes 🖥️Synchronization Yes 💰Deposit and Withdrawal Yes 📝Account Types Accessible International account, Corporate account, CFD account 🔄Switch Accounts Yes 💬In-App Support Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes 🎯Watchlist Yes 🌙Dark Mode Yes 🌐Social Trading Yes AI Trading Resources 🤖AI Integration Yes 📊Data Analysis Yes 📈Predictive Analytics Yes 🛠️Customizable Strategies Yes 📉Risk Management Tools Yes 🧑‍🏫Trading Insights Yes 🚀Execution Optimization Yes 🔄Portfolio Rebalancing Yes 📚AI Tutorials Yes 🎥Video Demonstrations Yes 🧑‍🤝‍🧑Webinars Yes 🔍AI-Powered Search Yes 🌟Beginner-Friendly Yes 🖥️Platform Availability Yes 📈Backtesting Capability Yes 🛠️Strategy Builder Yes 🔔Alerts and Notifications Yes 🔒Data Protection Yes 👁️‍🗨️Transparency Yes Social Media Platformst 📘Facebook Yes 📷Instagram Yes 🐦Twitter Yes 💼LinkedIn Yes 🎥YouTube Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

IG Customer Reviews

IG maintains consistently high customer reviews and ratings due to its steadfast trading platform, wide market offering, and excellent customer support.

Traders like the interface's usability, advanced tools, and smooth experience with the mobile app.

The educational resources of IG and risk management features are also highly praised to ensure informed and secure trading.

Generally speaking, feedback considers IG to be a very solid and professional broker, although the fees are sometimes a bit higher.

⭐ Aspect 💻 Platform Reliability Customers praise IG for its stable and user-friendly trading platform. 📈 Market Variety Positive feedback for access to 17,000+ markets, including forex and stocks. 📚 Educational Resources Users appreciate the quality of tutorials, guides, and market insights. 🛡️ Risk Management Tools Features like guaranteed stop-loss orders are highly valued by traders. 📱 Mobile App Experience The seamless and intuitive app design receives strong ratings from users. 💰 Fees and Costs Some mention slightly higher fees, but most agree they are justified by value. 😊 Customer Support Excellent service and responsive support earn high marks from traders.

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating IG Markets has garnered positive reviews for its comprehensive trading services. ⭐⭐⭐☆ 3.5/5 The platform has over 110 reviews, with traders sharing diverse experiences regarding order execution, fees, and customer support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4.5/5

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Operates under top-tier regulators (FCA, ASIC, CFTC, etc.) Minimum deposit can be high, especially outside the UK Competitive spreads, especially for major pairs Charges an inactivity fee after two years of no activity Offers MetaTrader 4 (MT4), ProRealTime, and its proprietary platform Spreads can widen during volatile market conditions Includes Forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies Leverage limits are lower in regions like Europe and Australia due to regulations Extensive library of webinars, tutorials, and market analysis Cryptocurrency CFD trading is restricted in certain areas (like the UK)

Conclusion Overall, no minimum deposit amount is required to register an IG live trading account.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the minimum deposit required to open an IG Group account?

IG Group does not enforce a strict universal minimum deposit. However, most traders typically start with at least $250 or equivalent, depending on region, payment method, and account type selected during registration.

Does IG Group have different minimum deposits for different account types?

Yes, IG Group may suggest different funding levels depending on account type, such as CFD, spread betting, or DMA accounts. While no fixed minimum exists, higher initial deposits may be recommended for advanced or professional accounts.

Is there a minimum deposit for IG Group demo accounts?

No, IG Group demo accounts do not require any deposit. Traders can practice with virtual funds, allowing them to explore trading platforms, test strategies, and gain experience without risking real money before switching to a live account.

Can I start trading on IG Group with a small deposit?

Yes, traders can begin with a relatively small deposit. However, a low balance may limit position sizes and increase risk exposure. It is advisable to deposit enough capital to manage trades effectively and withstand market fluctuations.

Does the minimum deposit vary by country on IG Group?

Yes, IG Group’s minimum deposit recommendations can vary depending on your country of residence, local regulations, and available payment methods. Some regions may have higher suggested deposits due to regulatory or operational requirements.

Are there minimum deposit requirements for bank transfers on IG Group?

Bank transfers on IG Group usually do not have a strict minimum deposit. However, some banks may impose their own limits or fees, and processing times can be longer compared to faster payment methods like cards or digital wallets.

Is there a minimum deposit for card payments on IG Group?

Card deposits on IG Group typically allow smaller funding amounts compared to bank transfers. While no fixed minimum is enforced, traders often deposit modest amounts initially, making card payments a convenient option for beginners.

Does IG Group charge fees on minimum deposits?

IG Group generally does not charge fees for deposits, regardless of the amount. However, third-party providers or banks may apply transaction fees or currency conversion charges depending on your payment method and account base currency.

Can I withdraw if I only deposited the minimum amount?

Yes, you can withdraw funds even if you deposited a small amount. IG Group allows withdrawals at any time, provided you meet any open position requirements and verification checks, ensuring smooth and secure transactions.

Is it better to deposit more than the minimum on IG Group?

Depositing more than the minimum can provide better risk management, flexibility in trade sizing, and improved margin capacity. While IG Group allows small deposits, a larger balance helps traders navigate volatility and avoid margin calls more effectively.