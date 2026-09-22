IG does not offer a Sign Up Bonus. IG also does not offer a welcome bonus, a deposit bonus, or the advantage of a no-deposit bonus when traders register a real account for the first time.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

IG Sign-Up Bonus - Key Point Quick Overview

Overview

IG is a world-leading online trading provider that caters to South Africans and International investors .

is a world-leading online trading provider that caters to and . IG, also known as IG Trading and IG Group, has a longstanding commitment to South Africa, and as of 2010, IG Markets South Africa Limited (IGMSA) has been regulated by the FSCA.

IG Sign-Up Bonus

does not offer a sign-up bonus. IG also does not offer a welcome bonus, a deposit bonus, or the advantage of a no-deposit bonus when traders register a real account for the first time.

🔎 Broker 🎉 Sign-Up Bonus No 🎁 Welcome Bonus No ❤️ No Deposit Bonus No 🚀 Open an Account 👉 Open Account

IG Group Refer-a-Friend programme

The IG Group Refer-a-Friend programme is a reward-based initiative that allows existing clients to earn cash bonuses by inviting friends to open and trade on the platform.

Users simply share a unique referral link, and once their friend opens a live account and meets the qualifying trading requirements, such as completing a set number of trades within a specified period, both parties can receive rewards.

The programme operates on a tiered structure, meaning the more active the referred trader is, the higher the reward, with earnings ranging from around $100 up to $2,000 or more per successful referral, depending on trading volume.

Additionally, referred clients may benefit from rebates on trading costs, further enhancing the value of the programme. Overall, it provides a mutually beneficial incentive system designed to reward both the referrer and the new trader for active participation.

IG Group Marketing Partnership Programme

The IG Group Marketing Partnership programme is a comprehensive affiliate and collaboration ecosystem designed for individuals, brands, and businesses looking to monetise their audience in the trading and investment space.

It includes multiple partnership models such as affiliate partnerships, influencer collaborations, introducing broker arrangements, and strategic brand partnerships, allowing partners to choose a structure that best fits their reach and business model.

Partners can earn commissions by referring qualified clients who open accounts, deposit funds, and actively trade, with some programmes offering substantial payouts per client depending on performance.

Additionally, IG provides marketing tools, tracking systems, and dedicated support to help partners optimise their campaigns and maximise conversions.

Overall, the programme is built as a scalable, performance-driven opportunity that rewards high-quality traffic and long-term client engagement.

IG Group Influencer Programme

The IG Group Influencer Programme is designed for content creators, social media personalities, and digital educators who have a strong and engaged audience interested in financial markets and trading.

Through this programme, influencers can partner with IG to promote its trading services via authentic, high-quality content across platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, or blogs.

In return, partners can earn performance-based rewards by referring followers who open accounts and actively trade.

IG supports influencers with brand collaboration opportunities, marketing resources, and access to a globally recognised trading provider known for innovation and credibility.

Ultimately, the programme focuses on combining trusted content creation with measurable results, enabling influencers to monetise their audience while helping others pursue financial knowledge and trading opportunities.

IG Group Introducing Partners programme

The IG Group Introducing Partners programme is designed for individuals and businesses, such as trading educators, signal providers, and financial networks, who want to earn revenue by referring clients to IG’s trading platform.

Partners can generate income through a competitive revenue-sharing model, earning up to around 30% of the revenue generated by clients they introduce, with transparent tracking systems ensuring accurate attribution.

In addition to earnings, partners gain access to advanced marketing tools, performance dashboards, and dedicated account management support to help optimise client acquisition strategies.

Referred clients benefit from IG’s extensive market access, user-friendly platforms, and professional support services, creating a mutually beneficial ecosystem focused on long-term engagement and growth.

IG Affiliate Program

The IG Group makes affiliate programs available to traders in South Africa and the United Kingdom.

makes affiliate programs available to traders in and the United Kingdom. The IG Broker affiliate programs will require traders to meet select minimum requirements.

will require traders to meet select minimum requirements. Traders must have an active, publicly accessible web presence that can be reviewed.

IG Trading Affiliates can earn for each qualified client introduced to IG.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Does IG have an affiliate program?

Yes, IG offers a competitive affiliate program with CPA (cost per acquisition) and revenue share models for introducing new traders to the platform.

How can I join IG’s affiliate program?

You can apply via the IG Affiliate website. Once approved, you’ll receive tracking links, banners, and reporting tools to monitor your performance and commissions.

How to Open an IG Trading Account - A Step-by-Step Guide

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Step 1: Create a Live Account

Start the application by clicking on the green "Create Live Account" button located on the landing page or throughout the website in the header of the page.

Step 2: Registration Form

The applicant must start the setup by supplying general information, including a valid email address and country of residence.

Step 3: Complete Personal Information

The next step will need more personal information to be added, including the applicant's direct contact details and identification number.

Step 4: Address Details

The applicant must complete their address details to move on to the final steps of the registration process.

Step 5: Financial Information

The second last step is to complete the Financial details, including the applicant's annual income and employment history.

Step 6: Trading History

In the final step, Applicants must provide their trading history. Once this step has been completed, the application can be saved and closed.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

IG At a Glance

Category Details Company Information 🏷️Company Name 📍Headquarters Location London, United Kingdom 📅Year Established 1974 👤CEO/Founder June Felix (CEO) 🌐Global Offices Offices across Europe, Asia, North America, and Australia 🔖Licensing Body UK: Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) 👥Group Companies IG Markets Ltd, IG Index Ltd, Nadex 🏛️Business Model Brokerage and Financial Services 🌍Operational Languages English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Dutch, Japanese, and more 🏆Awards & Recognitions Various awards for financial innovation and best brokerage Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK, ASIC, CFTC ✔️Compliance Standards Strict adherence to FCA rules and guidelines 💼Client Fund Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🕵️‍♂️Financial Conduct Oversight Monitored by FCA, ASIC, CFTC 💰Insurance Coverage Yes, client protection up to £85,000 under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) 📋AML & KYC Policy Yes, adheres to global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) standards 🔒Security of Trading Platform Advanced encryption and multi-factor authentication 🛡️Investor Compensation Fund Yes, under FSCS for UK clients 🖥️Cybersecurity Measures Advanced encryption protocols, data security measures Account Types and Features ⚙️Standard Account Yes 📊ECN Account Available 🌙Islamic Account Yes 🎮Demo Account Yes 👑VIP Account Yes, for high-volume traders 💵Minimum Deposit $0/R0 💱Base Currencies GBP, USD, EUR, and other major currencies ⚖️Leverage Options Up to 200:1 📈Spreads (Fixed/Variable) Variable 🔄Swap-Free Accounts Available for Islamic accounts 🌐Account Currency Conversion Yes 🚨Margin Call Level Typically 50-100% ❌Stop-Out Level Typically 50% 🔄Hedging Allowed Yes ⚡Scalping Allowed Yes 🔁Copy Trading Support Yes 👥Social Trading Features Yes 💼Managed Accounts Yes Trading Conditions 🔍Average Spreads 0.6 pips (variable) 💲Commissions per Trade No commissions on most trades 🔢Leverage Range Up to 200:1 🚀Execution Speed Fast, with low latency 📊Order Execution Type Market and Limit Orders 🔄Slippage Policy Minimal slippage during high volatility 📏Margin requirements Varies depending on asset class ⏹️Stop-Loss and Take-Profit Orders Yes 🔁Trailing Stops Yes 🕑Pending Orders Yes 🔽Partial Fills Yes 🧾Dividend Adjustments Yes, for stocks 🌙Overnight Swap Fees Yes 📆Rollover Policy Automatic rollover for CFDs 🛑Guaranteed Stop Loss Available Trading Instruments 💹Forex Currency Pairs Yes 🪙Precious Metals (Gold/Silver) Yes 📈Indices Yes 🌾Commodities Yes ⛽Energies (Oil/Natural Gas) Yes ₿Cryptocurrencies Yes 📉Stocks Yes 🗂️ETFs Yes 🏛️Bonds Yes 📜Futures Contracts Yes 🛡️Options Contracts Yes ⚖️CFDs (Contracts for Difference) Yes 🔣Swap on Trading Board Yes 🔀Leveraged Instruments Yes 🎯Micro-Lot Trading Yes 💸Spread Betting Yes 🧺Currency Baskets Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Methods Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets 💵Withdrawal Methods Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets ⏱️Processing Time for Deposits Instant for most methods 🕒Processing Time for Withdrawals 1-3 business days 🚫Deposit Fees None 💵Withdrawal Fees None 🔢Minimum Deposit Amount $0 📉Minimum Withdrawal Amount $150 USD/R2805,63 🚪Maximum Withdrawal Limit Varies 💱Supported Currencies GBP, USD, EUR, JPY, AUD, and more ₿Crypto Deposits & Withdrawals Yes 🏦Bank Wire Transfers Yes 💳Credit/Debit Cards Yes 📲E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.) Yes 🏘️Local Payment Methods Available in certain regions Trading Platforms and Tools 💻MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Yes 👩‍💻MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Yes 🖥️Proprietary Platform Yes 📱Mobile Trading App Yes 🌐Web-Based Platform Yes 🤖Trading Bots Yes 🖧VPS Services Yes 🔌API Connectivity Yes 📉Charting Tools Yes 🧮Custom Indicators Yes 🧠Market Sentiment Analysis Yes 📩Trading Signals Yes 🏷️Advanced Order Types Yes ⚠️Risk Management Tools Yes 📅Economic Calendar Yes 📰Market News Feed Yes Customer Support 📞Support Channels Live chat, email, phone 🗨️Live Chat Availability Yes 📧Email Support Yes 📱Phone Support Yes 🌍Multilingual Support Yes ❓Help Center/FAQ Yes 👨‍💼Dedicated Account Manager Yes, for VIP clients ⏲️Response Time (Live Chat) <1 minute 🕒Response Time (Email) 24-48 hours ⭐Support Rating 4.7/5 Educational Resources and Support 🎥Webinars Yes 🏫Seminars Yes 📖Trading Tutorials Yes 📊Market Analysis Reports Yes 📚E-Books Yes 🎬Video Library Yes 📜Glossary Yes ❔FAQs Yes 🆕Beginner Guides Yes 🚀Advanced Trading Strategies Yes Partnerships and Programs 📋IB Program Yes 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 🏷️White Label Solutions Yes 🎁Partnership Rewards Yes 🏛️Institutional Solutions Yes 🔌API Partnership Yes 🤝Referral Program Yes Fees & Charges 💳Deposit Fees None 📤Withdrawal Fees None 💤Inactivity Fee Yes, after 12 months 🌜Overnight Fees (Swaps) Yes 💱Conversion Fees Yes 💰Commission on Trades None Market Research Tools 📅Economic Calendar Yes 📰Market News Yes 📩Trading Signals Yes 🔧Technical Analysis Tools Yes 💭Sentiment Analysis Yes Additional Features 👥PAMM/MAM Accounts Yes 🔗Social Trading Platform Yes 🏆Trading Competitions Yes 🎁Loyalty Rewards Yes 👑Exclusive VIP Perks Yes Promotions & Bonuses 🎁Welcome Bonus Yes 💵Deposit Bonus Yes 🏅Trading Contests Yes 🌟Seasonal Promotions Yes 🎖️Loyalty Programs Yes User Experience & Reviews 🖥️User Interface Quality 4.8/5 🔒Platform Stability 4.7/5 📱Mobile App Reviews 4.5/5 ⭐Overall User Rating 4.7/5 🌟Trustpilot Rating 4.5/5 😟Common Complaints Slow customer support response times Mobile 📱Mobile App Name IG Trading 🛠️Developer IG Group 📅Release Year 2013 💻OS Compatibility iOS, Android 🌐Languages Supported English, Spanish, German, French, Italian, Japanese, and more 📈Trading Instruments Forex, CFDs, stocks, commodities, indices, cryptos 🔄Real-Time Data Yes 🛠️Charting Tools Yes 📊Order Types Supported Limit, Market, Stop-Loss, Take-Profit, Trailing Stop 🚀Order Execution Speed Fast 🔔Custom Alerts Yes 🤝Beginner-Friendly Yes 🔐Security Features Yes 🖥️Synchronization Yes 💰Deposit and Withdrawal Yes 📝Account Types Accessible International account, Corporate account, CFD account 🔄Switch Accounts Yes 💬In-App Support Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes 🎯Watchlist Yes 🌙Dark Mode Yes 🌐Social Trading Yes AI Trading Resources 🤖AI Integration Yes 📊Data Analysis Yes 📈Predictive Analytics Yes 🛠️Customizable Strategies Yes 📉Risk Management Tools Yes 🧑‍🏫Trading Insights Yes 🚀Execution Optimization Yes 🔄Portfolio Rebalancing Yes 📚AI Tutorials Yes 🎥Video Demonstrations Yes 🧑‍🤝‍🧑Webinars Yes 🔍AI-Powered Search Yes 🌟Beginner-Friendly Yes 🖥️Platform Availability Yes 📈Backtesting Capability Yes 🛠️Strategy Builder Yes 🔔Alerts and Notifications Yes 🔒Data Protection Yes 👁️‍🗨️Transparency Yes Social Media Platformst 📘Facebook Yes 📷Instagram Yes 🐦Twitter Yes 💼LinkedIn Yes 🎥YouTube Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

IG Customer Reviews

IG maintains consistently high customer reviews and ratings due to its steadfast trading platform, wide market offering, and excellent customer support.

Traders like the interface's usability, advanced tools, and smooth experience with the mobile app.

The educational resources of IG and risk management features are also highly praised to ensure informed and secure trading.

Generally speaking, feedback considers IG to be a very solid and professional broker, although the fees are sometimes a bit higher.

⭐ Aspect 💻 Platform Reliability Customers praise IG for its stable and user-friendly trading platform. 📈 Market Variety Positive feedback for access to 17,000+ markets, including forex and stocks. 📚 Educational Resources Users appreciate the quality of tutorials, guides, and market insights. 🛡️ Risk Management Tools Features like guaranteed stop-loss orders are highly valued by traders. 📱 Mobile App Experience The seamless and intuitive app design receives strong ratings from users. 💰 Fees and Costs Some mention slightly higher fees, but most agree they are justified by value. 😊 Customer Support Excellent service and responsive support earn high marks from traders.

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating IG Markets has garnered positive reviews for its comprehensive trading services. ⭐⭐⭐☆ 3.5/5 The platform has over 110 reviews, with traders sharing diverse experiences regarding order execution, fees, and customer support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4.5/5

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Operates under top-tier regulators (FCA, ASIC, CFTC, etc.) Minimum deposit can be high, especially outside the UK Competitive spreads, especially for major pairs Charges an inactivity fee after two years of no activity Offers MetaTrader 4 (MT4), ProRealTime, and its proprietary platform Spreads can widen during volatile market conditions Includes Forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies Leverage limits are lower in regions like Europe and Australia due to regulations Extensive library of webinars, tutorials, and market analysis Cryptocurrency CFD trading is restricted in certain areas (like the UK)

Conclusion IG does not offer a Sign Up Bonus. IG also does not offer a welcome bonus, a deposit bonus, or the advantage of a no-deposit bonus when traders register a real account for the first time.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does IG Group offer a sign-up bonus for new traders?

IG Group occasionally offers sign-up bonuses or promotional incentives for new clients. These offers vary by region and campaign, and may include cash rewards, trading credits, or rebates after meeting specific trading requirements.

How can I qualify for an IG sign-up bonus?

To qualify, new users must typically register through a valid promotional link, complete account verification, deposit funds, and meet certain trading activity criteria within a specified timeframe outlined in the promotion’s terms and conditions.

Is the IG sign-up bonus available in all countries?

No, IG sign-up bonuses are not available in every country. Availability depends on local financial regulations and IG’s marketing policies, meaning some regions may not have access to promotional offers at all times.

What types of sign-up bonuses does IG offer?

IG may offer different bonus types, including cash rewards, trading rebates, reduced spreads, or trading credits. The exact type of bonus depends on the promotion and may change periodically based on marketing campaigns.

Can I withdraw the IG sign up bonus immediately?

No, sign-up bonuses are usually subject to trading requirements. Users must meet minimum trading volumes or activity thresholds before any bonus funds or profits generated from them become eligible for withdrawal.

Do I need to make a minimum deposit to receive the bonus?

Yes, most IG promotions require a minimum deposit to activate the sign-up bonus. The deposit amount varies depending on the campaign and region, and must be completed within the promotional period.

How long do I have to use the IG sign-up bonus?

IG sign-up bonuses typically come with a time limit. Traders must meet the required trading conditions within a set period, such as 30 to 90 days, or the bonus may expire and be removed from the account.

Are there any fees associated with IG sign up bonuses?

IG does not usually charge fees specifically for bonuses. However, normal trading costs such as spreads, commissions, and overnight financing fees still apply while using the bonus.

Can existing clients claim a sign up bonus?

No, IG sign-up bonuses are generally only available to new clients. Existing users may instead qualify for other promotions, such as referral programmes or loyalty incentives, depending on IG’s current offerings.

Where can I find current IG sign up bonus promotions?

The latest sign-up bonus offers can be found on the official IG website or through authorised partners. Promotions are updated regularly, so it is important to review current terms before opening an account.