IG Sign Up Bonus Review

  IG does not offer a Sign Up Bonus. IG also does not offer a welcome bonus, a deposit bonus, or the advantage of a no-deposit bonus when traders register a real account for the first time.  

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200
🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

IG Sign-Up Bonus - Key Point Quick Overview

  1. ☑️Overview
  2. ☑️IG Sign-Up Bonus
  3. ☑️IG Affiliate Program
  4. ☑️How to Open an IG Trading Account – A Step-by-Step Guide
  5. ☑️IG At a Glance
  6. ☑️IG Customer Reviews
  7. ☑️Pros and Cons
  8. ☑️Conclusion
  9. ☑️Frequently Asked Questions

 

Overview

  • IG is a world-leading online trading provider that caters to South Africans and International investors.
  • IG, also known as IG Trading and IG Group, has a longstanding commitment to South Africa, and as of 2010, IG Markets South Africa Limited (IGMSA) has been regulated by the FSCA.

   

IG Sign-Up Bonus

IG

does not offer a sign-up bonus. IG also does not offer a welcome bonus, a deposit bonus, or the advantage of a no-deposit bonus when traders register a real account for the first time.  

🔎 BrokerIG CTA logo
🎉 Sign-Up BonusNo
🎁 Welcome BonusNo
❤️ No Deposit BonusNo
🚀 Open an Account👉 Open Account
 

IG Group Refer-a-Friend programme

  IG Group Refer-a-Friend programme  

  • The IG Group Refer-a-Friend programme is a reward-based initiative that allows existing clients to earn cash bonuses by inviting friends to open and trade on the platform.
  • Users simply share a unique referral link, and once their friend opens a live account and meets the qualifying trading requirements, such as completing a set number of trades within a specified period, both parties can receive rewards.
  • The programme operates on a tiered structure, meaning the more active the referred trader is, the higher the reward, with earnings ranging from around $100 up to $2,000 or more per successful referral, depending on trading volume.
  • Additionally, referred clients may benefit from rebates on trading costs, further enhancing the value of the programme. Overall, it provides a mutually beneficial incentive system designed to reward both the referrer and the new trader for active participation.

 

IG Group Marketing Partnership Programme

  IG Group Marketing Partnership Programme  

  • The IG Group Marketing Partnership programme is a comprehensive affiliate and collaboration ecosystem designed for individuals, brands, and businesses looking to monetise their audience in the trading and investment space.
  • It includes multiple partnership models such as affiliate partnerships, influencer collaborations, introducing broker arrangements, and strategic brand partnerships, allowing partners to choose a structure that best fits their reach and business model.
  • Partners can earn commissions by referring qualified clients who open accounts, deposit funds, and actively trade, with some programmes offering substantial payouts per client depending on performance.
  • Additionally, IG provides marketing tools, tracking systems, and dedicated support to help partners optimise their campaigns and maximise conversions.
  • Overall, the programme is built as a scalable, performance-driven opportunity that rewards high-quality traffic and long-term client engagement.

 

IG Group Influencer Programme

IG Group Influencer Programme

 

  • The IG Group Influencer Programme is designed for content creators, social media personalities, and digital educators who have a strong and engaged audience interested in financial markets and trading.
  • Through this programme, influencers can partner with IG to promote its trading services via authentic, high-quality content across platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, or blogs.
  • In return, partners can earn performance-based rewards by referring followers who open accounts and actively trade.
  • IG supports influencers with brand collaboration opportunities, marketing resources, and access to a globally recognised trading provider known for innovation and credibility.
  • Ultimately, the programme focuses on combining trusted content creation with measurable results, enabling influencers to monetise their audience while helping others pursue financial knowledge and trading opportunities.

 

IG Group Introducing Partners programme

IG Group Introducing Partners programme

 

  • The IG Group Introducing Partners programme is designed for individuals and businesses, such as trading educators, signal providers, and financial networks, who want to earn revenue by referring clients to IG’s trading platform.
  • Partners can generate income through a competitive revenue-sharing model, earning up to around 30% of the revenue generated by clients they introduce, with transparent tracking systems ensuring accurate attribution.
  • In addition to earnings, partners gain access to advanced marketing tools, performance dashboards, and dedicated account management support to help optimise client acquisition strategies.
  • Referred clients benefit from IG’s extensive market access, user-friendly platforms, and professional support services, creating a mutually beneficial ecosystem focused on long-term engagement and growth.

 

IG Affiliate Program

IG Affiliate Program

 

  • The IG Group makes affiliate programs available to traders in South Africa and the United Kingdom.
  • The IG Broker affiliate programs will require traders to meet select minimum requirements.
  • Traders must have an active, publicly accessible web presence that can be reviewed.
  • IG Trading Affiliates can earn for each qualified client introduced to IG.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200
🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Does IG have an affiliate program?

Yes, IG offers a competitive affiliate program with CPA (cost per acquisition) and revenue share models for introducing new traders to the platform.  

How can I join IG’s affiliate program?

You can apply via the IG Affiliate website. Once approved, you’ll receive tracking links, banners, and reporting tools to monitor your performance and commissions.  

How to Open an IG Trading Account - A Step-by-Step Guide

[video width="1920" height="1080" mp4="/storage/images/2023/03/How-to-IG.mp4"][/video]  

Step 1:  Create a Live Account

  • Start the application by clicking on the green "Create Live Account" button located on the landing page or throughout the website in the header of the page.

  How to Open an IG Trading Account - A Step-by-Step Guide step 2  

Step 2:  Registration Form

  • The applicant must start the setup by supplying general information, including a valid email address and country of residence.

  How to Open an IG Trading Account - A Step-by-Step Guide step 3  

Step 3: Complete Personal Information

  • The next step will need more personal information to be added, including the applicant's direct contact details and identification number.

  How to Open an IG Trading Account - A Step-by-Step Guide step 3  

Step 4:  Address Details

  • The applicant must complete their address details to move on to the final steps of the registration process.

  How to Open an IG Trading Account - A Step-by-Step Guide step 4  

Step 5: Financial Information

  • The second last step is to complete the Financial details, including the applicant's annual income and employment history.

  How to Open an IG Trading Account - A Step-by-Step Guide step 5  

Step 6: Trading History

  • In the final step, Applicants must provide their trading history.  Once this step has been completed, the application can be saved and closed.

  How to Open an IG Trading Account - A Step-by-Step Guide step 6  

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200
🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 
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IG At a Glance

CategoryDetails
Company Information
🏷️Company NameIG CTA logo
📍Headquarters LocationLondon, United Kingdom
📅Year Established1974
👤CEO/FounderJune Felix (CEO)
🌐Global Offices Offices across Europe, Asia, North America, and Australia
🔖Licensing BodyUK: Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)
👥Group CompaniesIG Markets Ltd, IG Index Ltd, Nadex
🏛️Business ModelBrokerage and Financial Services
🌍Operational LanguagesEnglish, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Dutch, Japanese, and more
🏆Awards & RecognitionsVarious awards for financial innovation and best brokerage
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFinancial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK, ASIC, CFTC
✔️Compliance StandardsStrict adherence to FCA rules and guidelines
💼Client Fund Segregation Yes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🕵️‍♂️Financial Conduct OversightMonitored by FCA, ASIC, CFTC
💰Insurance CoverageYes, client protection up to £85,000 under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS)
📋AML & KYC PolicyYes, adheres to global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) standards
🔒Security of Trading PlatformAdvanced encryption and multi-factor authentication
🛡️Investor Compensation FundYes, under FSCS for UK clients
🖥️Cybersecurity MeasuresAdvanced encryption protocols, data security measures
Account Types and Features
⚙️Standard Account Yes
📊ECN Account Available
🌙Islamic AccountYes
🎮Demo Account Yes
👑VIP AccountYes, for high-volume traders
💵Minimum Deposit$0/R0
💱Base CurrenciesGBP, USD, EUR, and other major currencies
⚖️Leverage OptionsUp to 200:1
📈Spreads (Fixed/Variable)Variable
🔄Swap-Free AccountsAvailable for Islamic accounts
🌐Account Currency ConversionYes
🚨Margin Call LevelTypically 50-100%
❌Stop-Out LevelTypically 50%
🔄Hedging Allowed Yes
⚡Scalping AllowedYes
🔁Copy Trading SupportYes
👥Social Trading FeaturesYes
💼Managed AccountsYes
Trading Conditions
🔍Average Spreads0.6 pips (variable)
💲Commissions per Trade No commissions on most trades
🔢Leverage RangeUp to 200:1
🚀Execution SpeedFast, with low latency
📊Order Execution TypeMarket and Limit Orders
🔄Slippage PolicyMinimal slippage during high volatility
📏Margin requirementsVaries depending on asset class
⏹️Stop-Loss and Take-Profit OrdersYes
🔁Trailing StopsYes
🕑Pending OrdersYes
🔽Partial FillsYes
🧾Dividend AdjustmentsYes, for stocks
🌙Overnight Swap Fees Yes
📆Rollover PolicyAutomatic rollover for CFDs
🛑Guaranteed Stop LossAvailable
Trading Instruments
💹Forex Currency PairsYes
🪙Precious Metals (Gold/Silver)Yes
📈IndicesYes
🌾CommoditiesYes
⛽Energies (Oil/Natural Gas)Yes
₿CryptocurrenciesYes
📉StocksYes
🗂️ETFsYes
🏛️BondsYes
📜Futures Contracts Yes
🛡️Options ContractsYes
⚖️CFDs (Contracts for Difference)Yes
🔣Swap on Trading BoardYes
🔀Leveraged InstrumentsYes
🎯Micro-Lot TradingYes
💸Spread BettingYes
🧺Currency BasketsYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit MethodsBank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets
💵Withdrawal MethodsBank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets
⏱️Processing Time for DepositsInstant for most methods
🕒Processing Time for Withdrawals1-3 business days
🚫Deposit FeesNone
💵Withdrawal FeesNone
🔢Minimum Deposit Amount$0
📉Minimum Withdrawal Amount$150 USD/R2805,63
🚪Maximum Withdrawal Limit Varies
💱Supported CurrenciesGBP, USD, EUR, JPY, AUD, and more
₿Crypto Deposits & WithdrawalsYes
🏦Bank Wire TransfersYes
💳Credit/Debit CardsYes
📲E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)Yes
🏘️Local Payment MethodsAvailable in certain regions
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Yes
👩‍💻MetaTrader 5 (MT5)Yes
🖥️Proprietary PlatformYes
📱Mobile Trading AppYes
🌐Web-Based PlatformYes
🤖Trading BotsYes
🖧VPS ServicesYes
🔌API ConnectivityYes
📉Charting ToolsYes
🧮Custom IndicatorsYes
🧠Market Sentiment Analysis Yes
📩Trading SignalsYes
🏷️Advanced Order TypesYes
⚠️Risk Management ToolsYes
📅Economic Calendar Yes
📰Market News Feed Yes
Customer Support
📞Support ChannelsLive chat, email, phone
🗨️Live Chat AvailabilityYes
📧Email SupportYes
📱Phone SupportYes
🌍Multilingual SupportYes
❓Help Center/FAQYes
👨‍💼Dedicated Account ManagerYes, for VIP clients
⏲️Response Time (Live Chat)<1 minute
🕒Response Time (Email)24-48 hours
⭐Support Rating 4.7/5
Educational Resources and Support
🎥Webinars Yes
🏫SeminarsYes
📖Trading TutorialsYes
📊Market Analysis ReportsYes
📚E-BooksYes
🎬Video LibraryYes
📜GlossaryYes
❔FAQs Yes
🆕Beginner GuidesYes
🚀Advanced Trading StrategiesYes
Partnerships and Programs
📋IB ProgramYes
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
🏷️White Label SolutionsYes
🎁Partnership Rewards Yes
🏛️Institutional SolutionsYes
🔌API Partnership Yes
🤝Referral ProgramYes
Fees & Charges
💳Deposit FeesNone
📤Withdrawal FeesNone
💤Inactivity FeeYes, after 12 months
🌜Overnight Fees (Swaps)Yes
💱Conversion FeesYes
💰Commission on TradesNone
Market Research Tools
📅Economic CalendarYes
📰Market NewsYes
📩Trading Signals Yes
🔧Technical Analysis ToolsYes
💭Sentiment Analysis Yes
Additional Features
👥PAMM/MAM Accounts Yes
🔗Social Trading PlatformYes
🏆Trading CompetitionsYes
🎁Loyalty RewardsYes
👑Exclusive VIP PerksYes
Promotions & Bonuses
🎁Welcome Bonus Yes
💵Deposit Bonus Yes
🏅Trading ContestsYes
🌟Seasonal PromotionsYes
🎖️Loyalty ProgramsYes
User Experience & Reviews
🖥️User Interface Quality4.8/5
🔒Platform Stability4.7/5
📱Mobile App Reviews 4.5/5
⭐Overall User Rating4.7/5
🌟Trustpilot Rating4.5/5
😟Common ComplaintsSlow customer support response times
Mobile
📱Mobile App NameIG Trading
🛠️Developer IG Group
📅Release Year2013
💻OS CompatibilityiOS, Android
🌐Languages SupportedEnglish, Spanish, German, French, Italian, Japanese, and more
📈Trading InstrumentsForex, CFDs, stocks, commodities, indices, cryptos
🔄Real-Time DataYes
🛠️Charting ToolsYes
📊Order Types SupportedLimit, Market, Stop-Loss, Take-Profit, Trailing Stop
🚀Order Execution SpeedFast
🔔Custom Alerts Yes
🤝Beginner-Friendly Yes
🔐Security FeaturesYes
🖥️SynchronizationYes
💰Deposit and Withdrawal Yes
📝Account Types AccessibleInternational account, Corporate account, CFD account
🔄Switch AccountsYes
💬In-App SupportYes
📚Educational Resources Yes
🎯WatchlistYes
🌙Dark ModeYes
🌐Social TradingYes
AI Trading Resources
🤖AI IntegrationYes
📊Data Analysis Yes
📈Predictive AnalyticsYes
🛠️Customizable StrategiesYes
📉Risk Management ToolsYes
🧑‍🏫Trading InsightsYes
🚀Execution OptimizationYes
🔄Portfolio RebalancingYes
📚AI TutorialsYes
🎥Video DemonstrationsYes
🧑‍🤝‍🧑Webinars Yes
🔍AI-Powered Search Yes
🌟Beginner-Friendly Yes
🖥️Platform AvailabilityYes
📈Backtesting CapabilityYes
🛠️Strategy BuilderYes
🔔Alerts and NotificationsYes
🔒Data ProtectionYes
👁️‍🗨️Transparency Yes
Social Media Platformst
📘FacebookYes
📷InstagramYes
🐦Twitter Yes
💼LinkedIn Yes
🎥YouTubeYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

IG Customer Reviews

  • IG maintains consistently high customer reviews and ratings due to its steadfast trading platform, wide market offering, and excellent customer support.
  • Traders like the interface's usability, advanced tools, and smooth experience with the mobile app.
  • The educational resources of IG and risk management features are also highly praised to ensure informed and secure trading.
  • Generally speaking, feedback considers IG to be a very solid and professional broker, although the fees are sometimes a bit higher.

 

⭐ Aspect IG CTA logo
💻 Platform ReliabilityCustomers praise IG for its stable and user-friendly trading platform.
📈 Market VarietyPositive feedback for access to 17,000+ markets, including forex and stocks.
📚 Educational ResourcesUsers appreciate the quality of tutorials, guides, and market insights.
🛡️ Risk Management ToolsFeatures like guaranteed stop-loss orders are highly valued by traders.
📱 Mobile App ExperienceThe seamless and intuitive app design receives strong ratings from users.
💰 Fees and CostsSome mention slightly higher fees, but most agree they are justified by value.
😊 Customer SupportExcellent service and responsive support earn high marks from traders.
 

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform📝 Feedback Summary⭐ Rating
Myfxbook logo
IG Markets has garnered positive reviews for its comprehensive trading services.⭐⭐⭐☆ 3.5/5
Forex Peace Army logo
The platform has over 110 reviews, with traders sharing diverse experiences regarding order execution, fees, and customer support.⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4.5/5
 
💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200
🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons
Operates under top-tier regulators (FCA, ASIC, CFTC, etc.)Minimum deposit can be high, especially outside the UK
Competitive spreads, especially for major pairsCharges an inactivity fee after two years of no activity
Offers MetaTrader 4 (MT4), ProRealTime, and its proprietary platformSpreads can widen during volatile market conditions
Includes Forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrenciesLeverage limits are lower in regions like Europe and Australia due to regulations
Extensive library of webinars, tutorials, and market analysisCryptocurrency CFD trading is restricted in certain areas (like the UK)
 

Conclusion

IG does not offer a Sign Up Bonus. IG also does not offer a welcome bonus, a deposit bonus, or the advantage of a no-deposit bonus when traders register a real account for the first time.

 

You might also like:

IG ReviewIG Account TypesIG Demo AccountIG Fees, Spreads, and CommissionIG Minimum Deposit IG Sign up BonusSAShares Instagram

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

Does IG Group offer a sign-up bonus for new traders?

IG Group occasionally offers sign-up bonuses or promotional incentives for new clients. These offers vary by region and campaign, and may include cash rewards, trading credits, or rebates after meeting specific trading requirements.  

How can I qualify for an IG sign-up bonus?

To qualify, new users must typically register through a valid promotional link, complete account verification, deposit funds, and meet certain trading activity criteria within a specified timeframe outlined in the promotion’s terms and conditions.  

Is the IG sign-up bonus available in all countries?

No, IG sign-up bonuses are not available in every country. Availability depends on local financial regulations and IG’s marketing policies, meaning some regions may not have access to promotional offers at all times.  

What types of sign-up bonuses does IG offer?

IG may offer different bonus types, including cash rewards, trading rebates, reduced spreads, or trading credits. The exact type of bonus depends on the promotion and may change periodically based on marketing campaigns.  

Can I withdraw the IG sign up bonus immediately?

No, sign-up bonuses are usually subject to trading requirements. Users must meet minimum trading volumes or activity thresholds before any bonus funds or profits generated from them become eligible for withdrawal.  

Do I need to make a minimum deposit to receive the bonus?

Yes, most IG promotions require a minimum deposit to activate the sign-up bonus. The deposit amount varies depending on the campaign and region, and must be completed within the promotional period.  

How long do I have to use the IG sign-up bonus?

IG sign-up bonuses typically come with a time limit. Traders must meet the required trading conditions within a set period, such as 30 to 90 days, or the bonus may expire and be removed from the account.  

Are there any fees associated with IG sign up bonuses?

IG does not usually charge fees specifically for bonuses. However, normal trading costs such as spreads, commissions, and overnight financing fees still apply while using the bonus.  

Can existing clients claim a sign up bonus?

No, IG sign-up bonuses are generally only available to new clients. Existing users may instead qualify for other promotions, such as referral programmes or loyalty incentives, depending on IG’s current offerings.  

Where can I find current IG sign up bonus promotions?

The latest sign-up bonus offers can be found on the official IG website or through authorised partners. Promotions are updated regularly, so it is important to review current terms before opening an account.  

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