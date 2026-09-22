IG does not offer a Sign Up Bonus. IG also does not offer a welcome bonus, a deposit bonus, or the advantage of a no-deposit bonus when traders register a real account for the first time.
IG Sign-Up Bonus - Key Point Quick Overview
- ☑️Overview
- ☑️IG Sign-Up Bonus
- ☑️IG Affiliate Program
- ☑️How to Open an IG Trading Account – A Step-by-Step Guide
- ☑️IG At a Glance
- ☑️IG Customer Reviews
- ☑️Pros and Cons
- ☑️Conclusion
- ☑️Frequently Asked Questions
Overview
- IG is a world-leading online trading provider that caters to South Africans and International investors.
- IG, also known as IG Trading and IG Group, has a longstanding commitment to South Africa, and as of 2010, IG Markets South Africa Limited (IGMSA) has been regulated by the FSCA.
IG Sign-Up BonusIG
does not offer a sign-up bonus. IG also does not offer a welcome bonus, a deposit bonus, or the advantage of a no-deposit bonus when traders register a real account for the first time.
|🔎 Broker
|🎉 Sign-Up Bonus
|No
|🎁 Welcome Bonus
|No
|❤️ No Deposit Bonus
|No
|🚀 Open an Account
|👉 Open Account
IG Group Refer-a-Friend programme
- The IG Group Refer-a-Friend programme is a reward-based initiative that allows existing clients to earn cash bonuses by inviting friends to open and trade on the platform.
- Users simply share a unique referral link, and once their friend opens a live account and meets the qualifying trading requirements, such as completing a set number of trades within a specified period, both parties can receive rewards.
- The programme operates on a tiered structure, meaning the more active the referred trader is, the higher the reward, with earnings ranging from around $100 up to $2,000 or more per successful referral, depending on trading volume.
- Additionally, referred clients may benefit from rebates on trading costs, further enhancing the value of the programme. Overall, it provides a mutually beneficial incentive system designed to reward both the referrer and the new trader for active participation.
IG Group Marketing Partnership Programme
- The IG Group Marketing Partnership programme is a comprehensive affiliate and collaboration ecosystem designed for individuals, brands, and businesses looking to monetise their audience in the trading and investment space.
- It includes multiple partnership models such as affiliate partnerships, influencer collaborations, introducing broker arrangements, and strategic brand partnerships, allowing partners to choose a structure that best fits their reach and business model.
- Partners can earn commissions by referring qualified clients who open accounts, deposit funds, and actively trade, with some programmes offering substantial payouts per client depending on performance.
- Additionally, IG provides marketing tools, tracking systems, and dedicated support to help partners optimise their campaigns and maximise conversions.
- Overall, the programme is built as a scalable, performance-driven opportunity that rewards high-quality traffic and long-term client engagement.
IG Group Influencer Programme
- The IG Group Influencer Programme is designed for content creators, social media personalities, and digital educators who have a strong and engaged audience interested in financial markets and trading.
- Through this programme, influencers can partner with IG to promote its trading services via authentic, high-quality content across platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, or blogs.
- In return, partners can earn performance-based rewards by referring followers who open accounts and actively trade.
- IG supports influencers with brand collaboration opportunities, marketing resources, and access to a globally recognised trading provider known for innovation and credibility.
- Ultimately, the programme focuses on combining trusted content creation with measurable results, enabling influencers to monetise their audience while helping others pursue financial knowledge and trading opportunities.
IG Group Introducing Partners programme
- The IG Group Introducing Partners programme is designed for individuals and businesses, such as trading educators, signal providers, and financial networks, who want to earn revenue by referring clients to IG’s trading platform.
- Partners can generate income through a competitive revenue-sharing model, earning up to around 30% of the revenue generated by clients they introduce, with transparent tracking systems ensuring accurate attribution.
- In addition to earnings, partners gain access to advanced marketing tools, performance dashboards, and dedicated account management support to help optimise client acquisition strategies.
- Referred clients benefit from IG’s extensive market access, user-friendly platforms, and professional support services, creating a mutually beneficial ecosystem focused on long-term engagement and growth.
IG Affiliate Program
- The IG Group makes affiliate programs available to traders in South Africa and the United Kingdom.
- The IG Broker affiliate programs will require traders to meet select minimum requirements.
- Traders must have an active, publicly accessible web presence that can be reviewed.
- IG Trading Affiliates can earn for each qualified client introduced to IG.
Does IG have an affiliate program?
Yes, IG offers a competitive affiliate program with CPA (cost per acquisition) and revenue share models for introducing new traders to the platform.
How can I join IG’s affiliate program?
You can apply via the IG Affiliate website. Once approved, you’ll receive tracking links, banners, and reporting tools to monitor your performance and commissions.
How to Open an IG Trading Account - A Step-by-Step Guide
[video width="1920" height="1080" mp4="/storage/images/2023/03/How-to-IG.mp4"][/video]
Step 1: Create a Live Account
- Start the application by clicking on the green "Create Live Account" button located on the landing page or throughout the website in the header of the page.
Step 2: Registration Form
- The applicant must start the setup by supplying general information, including a valid email address and country of residence.
Step 3: Complete Personal Information
- The next step will need more personal information to be added, including the applicant's direct contact details and identification number.
Step 4: Address Details
- The applicant must complete their address details to move on to the final steps of the registration process.
Step 5: Financial Information
- The second last step is to complete the Financial details, including the applicant's annual income and employment history.
Step 6: Trading History
- In the final step, Applicants must provide their trading history. Once this step has been completed, the application can be saved and closed.
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|Regulators
|Minimum Deposit
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|🥇
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IG At a Glance
|Category
|Details
|Company Information
|🏷️Company Name
|📍Headquarters Location
|London, United Kingdom
|📅Year Established
|1974
|👤CEO/Founder
|June Felix (CEO)
|🌐Global Offices
|Offices across Europe, Asia, North America, and Australia
|🔖Licensing Body
|UK: Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)
|👥Group Companies
|IG Markets Ltd, IG Index Ltd, Nadex
|🏛️Business Model
|Brokerage and Financial Services
|🌍Operational Languages
|English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Dutch, Japanese, and more
|🏆Awards & Recognitions
|Various awards for financial innovation and best brokerage
|Regulation and Security
|🛡️Regulation
|Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK, ASIC, CFTC
|✔️Compliance Standards
|Strict adherence to FCA rules and guidelines
|💼Client Fund Segregation
|Yes
|🪫Negative balance protection
|Yes
|🕵️♂️Financial Conduct Oversight
|Monitored by FCA, ASIC, CFTC
|💰Insurance Coverage
|Yes, client protection up to £85,000 under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS)
|📋AML & KYC Policy
|Yes, adheres to global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) standards
|🔒Security of Trading Platform
|Advanced encryption and multi-factor authentication
|🛡️Investor Compensation Fund
|Yes, under FSCS for UK clients
|🖥️Cybersecurity Measures
|Advanced encryption protocols, data security measures
|Account Types and Features
|⚙️Standard Account
|Yes
|📊ECN Account
|Available
|🌙Islamic Account
|Yes
|🎮Demo Account
|Yes
|👑VIP Account
|Yes, for high-volume traders
|💵Minimum Deposit
|$0/R0
|💱Base Currencies
|GBP, USD, EUR, and other major currencies
|⚖️Leverage Options
|Up to 200:1
|📈Spreads (Fixed/Variable)
|Variable
|🔄Swap-Free Accounts
|Available for Islamic accounts
|🌐Account Currency Conversion
|Yes
|🚨Margin Call Level
|Typically 50-100%
|❌Stop-Out Level
|Typically 50%
|🔄Hedging Allowed
|Yes
|⚡Scalping Allowed
|Yes
|🔁Copy Trading Support
|Yes
|👥Social Trading Features
|Yes
|💼Managed Accounts
|Yes
|Trading Conditions
|🔍Average Spreads
|0.6 pips (variable)
|💲Commissions per Trade
|No commissions on most trades
|🔢Leverage Range
|Up to 200:1
|🚀Execution Speed
|Fast, with low latency
|📊Order Execution Type
|Market and Limit Orders
|🔄Slippage Policy
|Minimal slippage during high volatility
|📏Margin requirements
|Varies depending on asset class
|⏹️Stop-Loss and Take-Profit Orders
|Yes
|🔁Trailing Stops
|Yes
|🕑Pending Orders
|Yes
|🔽Partial Fills
|Yes
|🧾Dividend Adjustments
|Yes, for stocks
|🌙Overnight Swap Fees
|Yes
|📆Rollover Policy
|Automatic rollover for CFDs
|🛑Guaranteed Stop Loss
|Available
|Trading Instruments
|💹Forex Currency Pairs
|Yes
|🪙Precious Metals (Gold/Silver)
|Yes
|📈Indices
|Yes
|🌾Commodities
|Yes
|⛽Energies (Oil/Natural Gas)
|Yes
|₿Cryptocurrencies
|Yes
|📉Stocks
|Yes
|🗂️ETFs
|Yes
|🏛️Bonds
|Yes
|📜Futures Contracts
|Yes
|🛡️Options Contracts
|Yes
|⚖️CFDs (Contracts for Difference)
|Yes
|🔣Swap on Trading Board
|Yes
|🔀Leveraged Instruments
|Yes
|🎯Micro-Lot Trading
|Yes
|💸Spread Betting
|Yes
|🧺Currency Baskets
|Yes
|Deposits and Withdrawals
|💳Deposit Methods
|Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets
|💵Withdrawal Methods
|Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets
|⏱️Processing Time for Deposits
|Instant for most methods
|🕒Processing Time for Withdrawals
|1-3 business days
|🚫Deposit Fees
|None
|💵Withdrawal Fees
|None
|🔢Minimum Deposit Amount
|$0
|📉Minimum Withdrawal Amount
|$150 USD/R2805,63
|🚪Maximum Withdrawal Limit
|Varies
|💱Supported Currencies
|GBP, USD, EUR, JPY, AUD, and more
|₿Crypto Deposits & Withdrawals
|Yes
|🏦Bank Wire Transfers
|Yes
|💳Credit/Debit Cards
|Yes
|📲E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)
|Yes
|🏘️Local Payment Methods
|Available in certain regions
|Trading Platforms and Tools
|💻MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
|Yes
|👩💻MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
|Yes
|🖥️Proprietary Platform
|Yes
|📱Mobile Trading App
|Yes
|🌐Web-Based Platform
|Yes
|🤖Trading Bots
|Yes
|🖧VPS Services
|Yes
|🔌API Connectivity
|Yes
|📉Charting Tools
|Yes
|🧮Custom Indicators
|Yes
|🧠Market Sentiment Analysis
|Yes
|📩Trading Signals
|Yes
|🏷️Advanced Order Types
|Yes
|⚠️Risk Management Tools
|Yes
|📅Economic Calendar
|Yes
|📰Market News Feed
|Yes
|Customer Support
|📞Support Channels
|Live chat, email, phone
|🗨️Live Chat Availability
|Yes
|📧Email Support
|Yes
|📱Phone Support
|Yes
|🌍Multilingual Support
|Yes
|❓Help Center/FAQ
|Yes
|👨💼Dedicated Account Manager
|Yes, for VIP clients
|⏲️Response Time (Live Chat)
|<1 minute
|🕒Response Time (Email)
|24-48 hours
|⭐Support Rating
|4.7/5
|Educational Resources and Support
|🎥Webinars
|Yes
|🏫Seminars
|Yes
|📖Trading Tutorials
|Yes
|📊Market Analysis Reports
|Yes
|📚E-Books
|Yes
|🎬Video Library
|Yes
|📜Glossary
|Yes
|❔FAQs
|Yes
|🆕Beginner Guides
|Yes
|🚀Advanced Trading Strategies
|Yes
|Partnerships and Programs
|📋IB Program
|Yes
|🪪Affiliate program?
|Yes
|🏷️White Label Solutions
|Yes
|🎁Partnership Rewards
|Yes
|🏛️Institutional Solutions
|Yes
|🔌API Partnership
|Yes
|🤝Referral Program
|Yes
|Fees & Charges
|💳Deposit Fees
|None
|📤Withdrawal Fees
|None
|💤Inactivity Fee
|Yes, after 12 months
|🌜Overnight Fees (Swaps)
|Yes
|💱Conversion Fees
|Yes
|💰Commission on Trades
|None
|Market Research Tools
|📅Economic Calendar
|Yes
|📰Market News
|Yes
|📩Trading Signals
|Yes
|🔧Technical Analysis Tools
|Yes
|💭Sentiment Analysis
|Yes
|Additional Features
|👥PAMM/MAM Accounts
|Yes
|🔗Social Trading Platform
|Yes
|🏆Trading Competitions
|Yes
|🎁Loyalty Rewards
|Yes
|👑Exclusive VIP Perks
|Yes
|Promotions & Bonuses
|🎁Welcome Bonus
|Yes
|💵Deposit Bonus
|Yes
|🏅Trading Contests
|Yes
|🌟Seasonal Promotions
|Yes
|🎖️Loyalty Programs
|Yes
|User Experience & Reviews
|🖥️User Interface Quality
|4.8/5
|🔒Platform Stability
|4.7/5
|📱Mobile App Reviews
|4.5/5
|⭐Overall User Rating
|4.7/5
|🌟Trustpilot Rating
|4.5/5
|😟Common Complaints
|Slow customer support response times
|Mobile
|📱Mobile App Name
|IG Trading
|🛠️Developer
|IG Group
|📅Release Year
|2013
|💻OS Compatibility
|iOS, Android
|🌐Languages Supported
|English, Spanish, German, French, Italian, Japanese, and more
|📈Trading Instruments
|Forex, CFDs, stocks, commodities, indices, cryptos
|🔄Real-Time Data
|Yes
|🛠️Charting Tools
|Yes
|📊Order Types Supported
|Limit, Market, Stop-Loss, Take-Profit, Trailing Stop
|🚀Order Execution Speed
|Fast
|🔔Custom Alerts
|Yes
|🤝Beginner-Friendly
|Yes
|🔐Security Features
|Yes
|🖥️Synchronization
|Yes
|💰Deposit and Withdrawal
|Yes
|📝Account Types Accessible
|International account, Corporate account, CFD account
|🔄Switch Accounts
|Yes
|💬In-App Support
|Yes
|📚Educational Resources
|Yes
|🎯Watchlist
|Yes
|🌙Dark Mode
|Yes
|🌐Social Trading
|Yes
|AI Trading Resources
|🤖AI Integration
|Yes
|📊Data Analysis
|Yes
|📈Predictive Analytics
|Yes
|🛠️Customizable Strategies
|Yes
|📉Risk Management Tools
|Yes
|🧑🏫Trading Insights
|Yes
|🚀Execution Optimization
|Yes
|🔄Portfolio Rebalancing
|Yes
|📚AI Tutorials
|Yes
|🎥Video Demonstrations
|Yes
|🧑🤝🧑Webinars
|Yes
|🔍AI-Powered Search
|Yes
|🌟Beginner-Friendly
|Yes
|🖥️Platform Availability
|Yes
|📈Backtesting Capability
|Yes
|🛠️Strategy Builder
|Yes
|🔔Alerts and Notifications
|Yes
|🔒Data Protection
|Yes
|👁️🗨️Transparency
|Yes
|Social Media Platformst
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|🎥YouTube
|Yes
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
IG Customer Reviews
- IG maintains consistently high customer reviews and ratings due to its steadfast trading platform, wide market offering, and excellent customer support.
- Traders like the interface's usability, advanced tools, and smooth experience with the mobile app.
- The educational resources of IG and risk management features are also highly praised to ensure informed and secure trading.
- Generally speaking, feedback considers IG to be a very solid and professional broker, although the fees are sometimes a bit higher.
|⭐ Aspect
|💻 Platform Reliability
|Customers praise IG for its stable and user-friendly trading platform.
|📈 Market Variety
|Positive feedback for access to 17,000+ markets, including forex and stocks.
|📚 Educational Resources
|Users appreciate the quality of tutorials, guides, and market insights.
|🛡️ Risk Management Tools
|Features like guaranteed stop-loss orders are highly valued by traders.
|📱 Mobile App Experience
|The seamless and intuitive app design receives strong ratings from users.
|💰 Fees and Costs
|Some mention slightly higher fees, but most agree they are justified by value.
|😊 Customer Support
|Excellent service and responsive support earn high marks from traders.
Customers Ratings
|🌐 Platform
|📝 Feedback Summary
|⭐ Rating
|IG Markets has garnered positive reviews for its comprehensive trading services.
|⭐⭐⭐☆ 3.5/5
|The platform has over 110 reviews, with traders sharing diverse experiences regarding order execution, fees, and customer support.
|⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4.5/5
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Operates under top-tier regulators (FCA, ASIC, CFTC, etc.)
|Minimum deposit can be high, especially outside the UK
|Competitive spreads, especially for major pairs
|Charges an inactivity fee after two years of no activity
|Offers MetaTrader 4 (MT4), ProRealTime, and its proprietary platform
|Spreads can widen during volatile market conditions
|Includes Forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies
|Leverage limits are lower in regions like Europe and Australia due to regulations
|Extensive library of webinars, tutorials, and market analysis
|Cryptocurrency CFD trading is restricted in certain areas (like the UK)
ConclusionIG does not offer a Sign Up Bonus. IG also does not offer a welcome bonus, a deposit bonus, or the advantage of a no-deposit bonus when traders register a real account for the first time.
You might also like:IG ReviewIG Account TypesIG Demo AccountIG Fees, Spreads, and CommissionIG Minimum Deposit IG Sign up BonusSAShares Instagram
Frequently Asked Questions
Does IG Group offer a sign-up bonus for new traders?
IG Group occasionally offers sign-up bonuses or promotional incentives for new clients. These offers vary by region and campaign, and may include cash rewards, trading credits, or rebates after meeting specific trading requirements.
How can I qualify for an IG sign-up bonus?
To qualify, new users must typically register through a valid promotional link, complete account verification, deposit funds, and meet certain trading activity criteria within a specified timeframe outlined in the promotion’s terms and conditions.
Is the IG sign-up bonus available in all countries?
No, IG sign-up bonuses are not available in every country. Availability depends on local financial regulations and IG’s marketing policies, meaning some regions may not have access to promotional offers at all times.
What types of sign-up bonuses does IG offer?
IG may offer different bonus types, including cash rewards, trading rebates, reduced spreads, or trading credits. The exact type of bonus depends on the promotion and may change periodically based on marketing campaigns.
Can I withdraw the IG sign up bonus immediately?
No, sign-up bonuses are usually subject to trading requirements. Users must meet minimum trading volumes or activity thresholds before any bonus funds or profits generated from them become eligible for withdrawal.
Do I need to make a minimum deposit to receive the bonus?
Yes, most IG promotions require a minimum deposit to activate the sign-up bonus. The deposit amount varies depending on the campaign and region, and must be completed within the promotional period.
How long do I have to use the IG sign-up bonus?
IG sign-up bonuses typically come with a time limit. Traders must meet the required trading conditions within a set period, such as 30 to 90 days, or the bonus may expire and be removed from the account.
Are there any fees associated with IG sign up bonuses?
IG does not usually charge fees specifically for bonuses. However, normal trading costs such as spreads, commissions, and overnight financing fees still apply while using the bonus.
Can existing clients claim a sign up bonus?
No, IG sign-up bonuses are generally only available to new clients. Existing users may instead qualify for other promotions, such as referral programmes or loyalty incentives, depending on IG’s current offerings.
Where can I find current IG sign up bonus promotions?
The latest sign-up bonus offers can be found on the official IG website or through authorised partners. Promotions are updated regularly, so it is important to review current terms before opening an account.
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