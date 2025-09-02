An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company.

An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company.

An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company.

For the 12 months ended 28 June 2026, the Shoprite Group increased sale of merchandise from continuing operations by 7.2%, measuring approximately R270.8 billion. This growth, reported against the Group's R252.7 billion sales from continuing operations for the 12 months ended 29 June 2025 ('the prior period'), equates to approximately R18.1 billion in additional sales generated for the year. Group results release, webcast presentation invitation and registration link Shoprite Holdings is currently in its closed period and will release its 2026 results on the JSE Stock Exchange News Service (SENS) by 08:00 (SAST, GMT +2) on Tuesday, 1 September 2026. The Group's 2026 results webcast presentation will commence at 09:30 (SAST, GMT +2) on Tuesday, 1 September 2026.

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Shoprite Holdings Ltd. SHARES remain firmly on traders’ radar, with charts and the live graph pointing to steady growth rather than a breakout surge. The price forecast is anchored by today’s price today in rands of R307.13, while the buy or sell decision hangs on whether investors value the dividend payout and preference shares angle against the cost of entry. For those watching for sale opportunities, the share code and data suggest a measured approach: use online trading, review your trading account, and compare how to buy before committing, especially if the market keeps the same trading range and the prediction stays constructive.

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 09:49:29 Share Name & Ticker Shoprite Holdings Ltd. (SHP) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Consumer Staples / Food & Staples Retailing Current Price R307.13 Market Capitalization 181.62bn P/E Ratio 21.59 Dividend Yield 2.61% Trading Volume (Live Data) 62 354 Recent Price Change 0

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R307.13, unchanged from the previous close, showing a flat intraday stance. Market Cap 181.62bn, indicating a large market presence on the JSE. P/E Ratio 21.59, suggesting fair valuation relative to earnings. Dividend Yield 2.61%, attractive for income-focused investors. Volatility Recent price change of 0 points to low short-term volatility.

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

The near-term setup is neutral to mildly constructive. With price unchanged at R307.13, volume at 62 354, and a P/E of 21.59, the SHARES appear supported rather than stretched. A durable move would likely need stronger turnover and a broader consumer-spending tailwind.

The key macro variables for this retail name remain South African household demand, food inflation, interest-rate sensitivity, and the pace of trading activity on the JSE. Absent a sharp change in those drivers, price action may continue to consolidate around current levels.

FAQ on Shoprite Holdings Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Shoprite Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: Shoprite Holdings Ltd. SHARES represent equity in a major South African consumer staples retailer listed on the JSE under SHP. At R307.13 per share, the market values the company at 181.62bn, reflecting its large-scale retail footprint and steady investor interest.

Q2: How can I buy Shoprite Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Shoprite Holdings Ltd. SHARES through a JSE-supported trading account using the SHP ticker. The current price per share is R307.13, so your purchase size will depend on available capital, brokerage fees, and the quantity you choose to trade.

Q3: What affects the price of Shoprite Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price per share is influenced by earnings, consumer demand, trading volume, and valuation. With a P/E ratio of 21.59, market cap of 181.62bn, and recent price change of 0, SHARES are currently responding more to stability than momentum.

Q4: Does Shoprite Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, Shoprite Holdings Ltd. pays a dividend, and the live dividend yield is 2.61%. At a price per share of R307.13, that yield suggests an income element for SHARES holders, although returns still depend on future payout policy and earnings strength.

Q5: How can I track my Shoprite Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track SHARES and dividend activity through your brokerage platform or JSE market tools using the SHP ticker. With live data showing a price of R307.13, volume of 62 354, and a dividend yield of 2.61%, monitoring remains straightforward.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Shoprite Holdings Ltd. share price?

Answer: The share price is being shaped by its consumer staples sector, market cap of 181.62bn, P/E ratio of 21.59, and the unchanged recent price change of 0. SHARES also tend to react to volume patterns, and today’s 62 354 traded suggests steady interest.

Q7: Is Shoprite Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Shoprite Holdings Ltd. SHARES may suit investors seeking scale, earnings visibility, and dividend support. At R307.13 per share and a 2.61% dividend yield, the setup looks reasonable rather than cheap, so the decision to buy depends on your portfolio goals.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Shoprite Holdings Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Based on today’s live data, the case for buying SHARES is cautious rather than urgent. The price per share is R307.13, volume is 62 354, and the recent price change is 0, which points to stability but not a strong breakout signal.

Q9: How much does one Shoprite Holdings Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Shoprite Holdings Ltd. share costs R307.13 today. That price per share applies to SHARES on the JSE under SHP. Investors should factor in brokerage costs and compare the market cap of 181.62bn with the dividend yield of 2.61%.

Q10: How to sell Shoprite Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Shoprite Holdings Ltd. SHARES, use your JSE-linked trading account and place a sell order under SHP. With the live price at R307.13 and volume at 62 354, sellers should check bid levels, fees, and execution timing before trade placement.

How to Buy Shoprite Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a JSE-supported brokerage.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and order types.

Deposit funds into the trading account.

Search for SHP, enter the number of SHARES to purchase, and place the buy order.

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Shoprite Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R307.13 and only consider selling if they slip BELOW that key level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.