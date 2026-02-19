Today's Verdict
Today's verdict: Gold Fields Ltd. price forecast leans constructive as charts and the latest graph point to steady growth, while the price today in rands is R786 per share. For investors weighing buy or sell decisions, the share looks supported by live data, a dividend profile, and a reasonable payout backdrop; preference shares are not the focus here, but the ordinary share remains for sale through any online trading account. With the share code GFI, the current data suggests traders should review cost, trading activity, and how to buy before acting, since the prediction framework is only as strong as the market data and the stock’s trading trend.
Live Share Data
|Label
|Value
|Data as of
|2026-08-28 10:13:30
|Share Name & Ticker
|Gold Fields Ltd. (GFI)
|Exchange
|JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
|Sector & Industry
|Basic Materials / Mining
|Current Price
|786
|Market Capitalization
|688.25bn
|P/E Ratio
|11.87
|Dividend Yield
|4.52
|Trading Volume (Live Data)
|181 201
|Recent Price Change
|2.21
Gold Fields Ltd. Key Highlights
|Label
|Value
|Current Price
|786, reflecting a 2.21 move from the previous close
|Market Cap
|688.25bn, indicating a large market presence
|P/E Ratio
|11.87, suggesting fair valuation
|Dividend Yield
|4.52, attractive for income-focused investors
|Volatility
|Moderate, based on the current volume and price change
Gold Fields Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights
The short-term setup appears moderately bullish, with the recent price change and active volume lending support to the trend. A sustained move above the current level could keep momentum intact, while weakness in trading activity would argue for a more cautious stance. The current P/E and dividend yield leave room for selective buyer interest, but the tape still matters most.
FAQ on Gold Fields Ltd. Shares
Q1: What are Gold Fields Ltd. shares?
Answer: Gold Fields Ltd. shares represent equity in the company listed on the JSE under GFI. Today, the price per share is 786, with a market capitalisation of 688.25bn, a P/E of 11.87, and a dividend yield of 4.52.
Q2: How can I buy Gold Fields Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy the shares through a JSE-enabled trading account using the ticker GFI. The current price is 786, so your purchase cost depends on the number of shares and prevailing trading volume of 181 201, which helps gauge liquidity.
Q3: What affects the price of Gold Fields Ltd. shares?
Answer: The share price is influenced by valuation, trading volume, and market sentiment around GFI. Today’s data shows a price of 786, a P/E of 11.87, and a recent move of 2.21, which together help explain near-term price behavior.
Q4: Does Gold Fields Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 4.52, which indicates the share does pay income to holders. At a price of 786, that yield can matter to investors who want a balance between capital value and dividend return.
Q5: How can I track my Gold Fields Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track GFI through your trading account, where you can monitor the current price of 786, the dividend yield of 4.52, and the 181 201 trading volume. This helps you follow both value changes and income performance over time.
Q6: What factors are affecting the Gold Fields Ltd. share price?
Answer: Key factors include the 786 price level, the 2.21 recent change, the 11.87 P/E ratio, and the 688.25bn market cap. Trading volume of 181 201 also matters because it shows how actively the market is pricing GFI today.
Q7: Is Gold Fields Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Based strictly on today’s data, the share looks reasonable rather than stretched, with a P/E of 11.87 and a dividend yield of 4.52. Whether it is a good buy depends on your goals, but the current 786 level is worth watching.
Q8: Is it advisable to buy Gold Fields Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today’s data supports a cautious but constructive view. The share is priced at 786, trades on the JSE as GFI, and shows a 2.21 move with 181 201 volume. That combination may suit buyers who accept normal market risk.
Q9: How much does one Gold Fields Ltd. share cost?
Answer: The price per share today is 786. That figure is the live market price for GFI on the JSE, and it sits alongside a market cap of 688.25bn, a P/E of 11.87, and a dividend yield of 4.52.
Q10: How to sell Gold Fields Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell GFI shares, place a sell order through your trading account at or near the live price of 786. The 181 201 trading volume suggests there is active market participation, which can help support orderly execution of the sale.
How to Buy Gold Fields Ltd. Shares Step by Step
Open a FREE Trading Account.
Verify account via email or phone number.
Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).
KYC your profile to get verified.
Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.
Deposit fiat into your trading account.
Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.
Gold Fields Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice
Given Gold Fields Ltd.'s current performance, investors should BUY the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.