Gold Fields noted media reports referencing the process currently underway with the Government of Ghana with respect to the renewal of the Tarkwa mining leases. The Company confirmed that Gold Fields Ghana Ltd. (GFGL), a 90% held subsidiary of Gold Fields and the holding company for the Tarkwa mine submitted an early application for the five Tarkwa mining leases that are due for renewal in April 2027, consistent with the agreement reached with the Government of Ghana in April 2025.

Gold Fields advised that headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months ended 30 June 2026 (H1 2026) are expected to be in the range of USD1.98 to USD2.18 per share which is 72% to 90% higher than HEPS reported for the six months ended 30 June 2025 (H1 2025) of USD1.15 per share. Basic earnings per share (EPS) for H1 2026 are expected to be in the range of USD1.97 to USD2.17 per share which is 71% to 89% higher than that reported for H1 2025 of USD1.15 per share. The H1 2026 financial and operational results will be released on Tuesday, 25 August 2026.

Continuing operations Revenue for the interim period shot up to USD5.9 billion (USD3.3 billion) and profit before royalties, taxation and non-recurring items jumped to USD3.3 billion (USD1.7 billion). Profit attributable to owners of the parent firmed up to USD1.9 billion (USD1.0 billion). Additionally, headline earnings per share grew to USD210cps (USD112cps). Cash dividend In line with the Company's dividend policy, the board has approved and declared an interim dividend number 104 of ZAR1 625 cents per ordinary share (gross) in respect of the six months ended 30 June 2026. Appointment of interim company secretary The board of directors has appointed Andiswa Ndoni as interim company secretary of the Company, with effect from 1 September 2026. 2026 guidance Gold Fields enters the second half of 2026 with strong operational and financial momentum, a materially strengthened balance sheet, and continued visibility on our growth pipeline, including advancing Windfall towards FID and ongoing engagement with the Government of Ghana on the Tarkwa lease renewal. We remain on track to meet the production and cost guidance. Attributable gold-equivalent production for 2026 is expected to be at the upper end of the guidance range of 2.4 and 2.6Moz. Guidance is supported by continued outperformance expected at Salares Norte in H2 2026. Recovery plans are being implemented at Gruyere and Tarkwa, however, despite improved performance in Q2 2026 and expected improvements in H2 2026, both assets remain at risk of delivering below their full-year guidance. In line with the guidance provided in February 2026, AISC and AIC are expected to be between USD1 800 and USD2 000/oz, and USD2 075 and USD2 300/oz respectively. AIC is expected to be towards the lower end of the range, as Group capital expenditure is now expected to be between USD1 600 million and USD1 800 million, compared to prior guidance of USD1 900 million to USD2 100 million. The reduction primarily reflects reclassifying of certain Windfall expenditure from capital expenditure to exploration expense. Accordingly, while capital expenditure is expected to decrease, a portion of the reduction will be offset by higher growth exploration expenditure. Sustaining capital expenditure guidance remains unchanged at USD1 300 million to USD1 400 million. We remain focused on translating the momentum gained into sustained, disciplined value creation for shareholders.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Gold Fields Ltd. price forecast leans constructive as charts and the latest graph point to steady growth, while the price today in rands is R786 per share. For investors weighing buy or sell decisions, the share looks supported by live data, a dividend profile, and a reasonable payout backdrop; preference shares are not the focus here, but the ordinary share remains for sale through any online trading account. With the share code GFI, the current data suggests traders should review cost, trading activity, and how to buy before acting, since the prediction framework is only as strong as the market data and the stock’s trading trend.

Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 10:13:30 Share Name & Ticker Gold Fields Ltd. (GFI) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Basic Materials / Mining Current Price 786 Market Capitalization 688.25bn P/E Ratio 11.87 Dividend Yield 4.52 Trading Volume (Live Data) 181 201 Recent Price Change 2.21

Gold Fields Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 786, reflecting a 2.21 move from the previous close Market Cap 688.25bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 11.87, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 4.52, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, based on the current volume and price change

Gold Fields Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

The short-term setup appears moderately bullish, with the recent price change and active volume lending support to the trend. A sustained move above the current level could keep momentum intact, while weakness in trading activity would argue for a more cautious stance. The current P/E and dividend yield leave room for selective buyer interest, but the tape still matters most.

FAQ on Gold Fields Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Gold Fields Ltd. shares?

Answer: Gold Fields Ltd. shares represent equity in the company listed on the JSE under GFI. Today, the price per share is 786, with a market capitalisation of 688.25bn, a P/E of 11.87, and a dividend yield of 4.52.

Q2: How can I buy Gold Fields Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy the shares through a JSE-enabled trading account using the ticker GFI. The current price is 786, so your purchase cost depends on the number of shares and prevailing trading volume of 181 201, which helps gauge liquidity.

Q3: What affects the price of Gold Fields Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by valuation, trading volume, and market sentiment around GFI. Today’s data shows a price of 786, a P/E of 11.87, and a recent move of 2.21, which together help explain near-term price behavior.

Q4: Does Gold Fields Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 4.52, which indicates the share does pay income to holders. At a price of 786, that yield can matter to investors who want a balance between capital value and dividend return.

Q5: How can I track my Gold Fields Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track GFI through your trading account, where you can monitor the current price of 786, the dividend yield of 4.52, and the 181 201 trading volume. This helps you follow both value changes and income performance over time.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Gold Fields Ltd. share price?

Answer: Key factors include the 786 price level, the 2.21 recent change, the 11.87 P/E ratio, and the 688.25bn market cap. Trading volume of 181 201 also matters because it shows how actively the market is pricing GFI today.

Q7: Is Gold Fields Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based strictly on today’s data, the share looks reasonable rather than stretched, with a P/E of 11.87 and a dividend yield of 4.52. Whether it is a good buy depends on your goals, but the current 786 level is worth watching.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Gold Fields Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data supports a cautious but constructive view. The share is priced at 786, trades on the JSE as GFI, and shows a 2.21 move with 181 201 volume. That combination may suit buyers who accept normal market risk.

Q9: How much does one Gold Fields Ltd. share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is 786. That figure is the live market price for GFI on the JSE, and it sits alongside a market cap of 688.25bn, a P/E of 11.87, and a dividend yield of 4.52.

Q10: How to sell Gold Fields Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell GFI shares, place a sell order through your trading account at or near the live price of 786. The 181 201 trading volume suggests there is active market participation, which can help support orderly execution of the sale.

How to Buy Gold Fields Ltd. Shares Step by Step

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Gold Fields Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Gold Fields Ltd.'s current performance, investors should BUY the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.