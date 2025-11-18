The integrated report ('IR'), for the year ended 31 March 2026 has been published for shareholders today, Wednesday, 22 July 2026. The IR and Telkom's Audited Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2026 are available on the Company's website: group.telkom.co.za/ir/overview.html. Notice of AGM The 34th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the shareholders of Telkom will be held at 10:00 on Thursday, 20 August 2026 through electronic communication and in person at BCX Multi-Function Room, 1021 Lenchen Avenue North, Centurion to consider and, if deemed fit, pass with or without modification, the resolutions set out in the Notice of the AGM. Publication of B-BBEE Annual Compliance Report The Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment annual compliance reports of Telkom and Business Connexion (Pty) Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Telkom, are available on the Company's website at group.telkom.co.za/ir/share-information.html.

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. reported a strong first quarter ending 30 June 2026, with revenue increasing by 2.6% to R11.1 billion. Data revenue grew by 8.8% to R6.9 billion, now accounting for 62.4% of total revenue, driven by mobile data (+11.4%) and fibre-related data (+4.0%). Mobile service revenue rose by 6.4%, supported by a 6.1% increase in mobile subscribers to 25.3 million, with pre-paid subscribers up 7.1%. EBITDA margin expanded to 27.7%, with EBITDA up 10.0% to R3.1 billion. Capex decreased by 19.4% to R888 million, mainly invested in mobile and fibre infrastructure. The company remains focused on growth through data-led strategies, regional expansion, and network optimisation. Conference call Management will host a call for the investment community on Monday, 03 August 2026 at 16h00 South African Standard Time (UTC+2,) to discuss the trading update and conduct a Q&A session. Dial-in details will be made available on the Group's website: group.telkom.co.za/ir/overview.html.

The voting results for the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Telkom held on Thursday, 20 August 2026 were all resolutions were passed by the requisite majority of Telkom shareholders represented at the AGM.

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. Today’s Verdict

Today's verdict: Telkom SA SOC Ltd. price today in rands is R55.36, and the latest charts and graph data show a measured setup rather than an aggressive breakout. The price forecast leans constructive, with dividend support and steady growth cues helping the buy or sell debate for for sale interest on the JSE. Preference shares and payout expectations remain relevant for income-focused traders, while the share code TKG and live data point to a manageable cost for anyone checking how to buy online through a trading account. For active trading, the current trading tone suggests patience over impulse, with the stock’s prediction shaped by earnings quality, dividend, and near-term trade liquidity.

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Telkom SA SOC Ltd. (TKG) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Telecommunications / Telecom Services Current Price 55.36 Market Capitalization 28.14bn P/E Ratio 7.77 Dividend Yield 4.91 Trading Volume (Live Data) 6 226 Recent Price Change 0.54 Data as of 2026-08-28 09:56:14

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R55.36, up 0.54 from the previous close Market Cap R28.14bn, reflecting a large market presence P/E Ratio 7.77, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 4.91, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, supported by relatively contained live volume

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish bias remains limited but visible while R55.36 holds, with the low P/E, dividend yield, and positive change of 0.54 providing near-term support. A break above recent resistance would need stronger volume than 6 226, so traders should treat this as a cautious watchlist setup rather than a broad prediction.

FAQ on Telkom SA SOC Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Telkom SA SOC Ltd. shares?

Answer: Telkom SA SOC Ltd. shares are ordinary listed securities on the JSE under ticker TKG. With a current price of R55.36 and market capitalization of R28.14bn, they represent ownership in a large South African telecommunications business.

Q2: How can I buy Telkom SA SOC Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy TKG through a JSE-registered trading account with an approved broker. At R55.36 per share, the purchase cost depends on how many shares you trade, plus any platform fees and settlement charges.

Q3: What affects the price of Telkom SA SOC Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by earnings, dividend expectations, the 7.77 P/E ratio, and demand reflected in the 6 226 trading volume. The recent 0.54 rise also shows how market sentiment can move the stock in the short term.

Q4: Does Telkom SA SOC Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live dividend yield is 4.91, which indicates Telkom SA SOC Ltd. does pay dividends. For income-focused investors, that yield is one of the most important data points alongside the current price of R55.36 and market cap.

Q5: How can I track my Telkom SA SOC Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track TKG on your trading account dashboard or JSE watchlist and compare the current price of R55.36 with the latest change of 0.54. Dividend tracking is easier when you monitor yield, payout dates, and company updates.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Telkom SA SOC Ltd. share price?

Answer: The key factors are the R55.36 price level, the P/E ratio of 7.77, the 4.91 dividend yield, and the relatively light live volume of 6 226. These data points suggest measured trading rather than aggressive momentum.

Q7: Is Telkom SA SOC Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: It may suit buyers looking for value and income, since the P/E ratio is 7.77 and the dividend yield is 4.91. Still, the decision should also weigh the current price of R55.36 and recent volume trends.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Telkom SA SOC Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s setup is reasonable for disciplined buyers, but not a strong chase signal. The share trades at R55.36, is up 0.54, and has modest volume of 6 226, so entries should be considered carefully.

Q9: How much does one Telkom SA SOC Ltd. share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is R55.36. That cost matters most when compared with the company’s 28.14bn market capitalization, 7.77 P/E ratio, and the dividend yield of 4.91 for valuation context.

Q10: How to sell Telkom SA SOC Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell, log into your trading account, choose TKG on the JSE, and place a sell order at or near the current price of R55.36. Live volume of 6 226 may affect execution speed.

How to Buy Telkom SA SOC Ltd. Shares Step by Step

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Verify account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Telkom SA SOC Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R55.36 and SELL if they slip BELOW that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.