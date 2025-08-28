Shareholders are advised that the Company's latest B-BBEE compliance report is available on the Company's website at www.implats.co.za/governance-and-leadership.php

Shareholders are advised of the following changes to the composition of the Company's Board committees, which will take effect from 4 June 2026: 1. July Ndlovu has been appointed as a member of the Audit and Risk Committee and the Strategy and Investment Committee 2. Lucky Kgatle has been appointed as a member of the Social, Transformation and Remuneration Committee and the Health, Safety and Environment Committee 3. Preston Speckmann has been appointed as a member of the Nominations, Governance and Ethics Committee 4. Dawn Earp has been appointed as a member of the Social, Transformation and Remuneration Committee and has stepped down as a member of the Strategy and Investment Committee 5. Adv Thandi Orleyn has stepped down as a member of the Social, Transformation and Remuneration Committee.

Implats announced that it has proactively suspended mining operations at its Impala Rustenburg complex from 24 until 28 July 2026 to conduct a comprehensive safety reset in response to an increase in safety incidents at the operation.

Implats reported a strong FY2026 operating performance, with marginal 0.5% increase in group 6E platinum group metals (PGM) production to 3.50 million ounces. Managed operations production rose by 1%, notably at Impala Rustenburg (+4%) and Zimplats (stable). Refined 6E ounces increased by 5.5% to 3.56 million, driven by record milling and refining volumes. Sales volumes grew by 4% to 3.51 million ounces, supported by higher US dollar prices, resulting in revenue rising over 50% to approximately R38 100 per ounce. Group costs are expected to increase by 8% to around R24 250 per ounce. Capital expenditure for FY2026 is estimated at ZAR7.2 billion, below guidance due to project timing delays. The full financial results for the year ended 30 June 2026 will be released around 3 September 2026.

Implats will release its results for the year ended 30 June 2026 (the 'period') on or about 3 September 2026. Headline earnings and headline earnings per share ('HEPS') for the period are expected to increase to be between R21.8 billion and R23.8 billion and 2 429 cents and 2 652 cents per share, respectively. In the comparative period, the Group reported headline earnings of R0.7 billion and HEPS of 82 cents per share. Basic earnings and basic earnings per share ('EPS') are expected to increase to be between R30 billion and R32 billion and 3 343 cents and 3 566 cents per share, respectively. Basic earnings for the period benefitted from the reversal of impairments of R8.1 billion, equivalent to 904 cents per share (post-tax), relating to property plant and equipment and the prepaid royalty at Impala Rustenburg due to higher prevailing rand PGM pricing.

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. shares are trading with close attention on price forecast signals, dividend appeal, charts, and the price today in rands, while traders weigh buy or sell decisions against the latest data and graph patterns. The share code IMP sits on the jse with growth interest supported by a steady prediction framework, but the cost of entry still matters for anyone scanning for sale opportunities. Questions around how to buy, online execution, and trading account setup remain central, especially as preference shares, payout trends, and trading liquidity shape the preference shares discussion and dividend outlook for today.

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (IMP) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Basic Materials / Precious Metals Mining Current Price R236.74 Market Capitalization R207.34bn P/E Ratio 25.17 Dividend Yield 2.51% Trading Volume (Live Data) 169 224 Recent Price Change R3.26 Data as of 2026-08-28 09:46:43

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R236.74, up R3.26 from the previous close Market Cap R207.34bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 25.17, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 2.51%, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, supported by active trading volume

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Short-term momentum looks constructive after the R3.26 move, with volume at 169 224 suggesting active participation. A sustained hold above R236.74 would keep the near-term bias positive, while profit-taking could emerge if mining-sector sentiment softens or valuation pressure returns at a P/E of 25.17.

FAQ on Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. shares are ordinary SHARES listed on the JSE under IMP. They represent ownership in a large basic materials company in precious metals mining, with today’s price at R236.74, a market cap of R207.34bn, and active trading volume of 169 224.

Q2: How can I buy Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy IMP, open a trading account with a JSE-supported broker, complete verification, deposit funds, and place a purchase order at the price per share you’re targeting. Today’s quote is R236.74, so execution depends on your selected trade size and market liquidity.

Q3: What affects the price of Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is shaped by trading volume, sector sentiment, valuation, and investor reaction to the R236.74 level. A P/E ratio of 25.17 can influence perception, while a R3.26 daily rise and 169 224 shares traded point to active market interest.

Q4: Does Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 2.51%. That suggests the share currently offers income potential alongside capital movement. At R236.74 per share and a market cap of R207.34bn, dividend investors can compare yield against valuation and market volatility.

Q5: How can I track my Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track IMP through your broker’s portfolio dashboard, where price, trade history, and dividend records are usually displayed. Use the current price of R236.74, the 2.51% dividend yield, and volume of 169 224 to monitor performance and confirm whether dividend payments are reflected.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. share price?

Answer: Key factors include the JSE listing, current sentiment in basic materials, the 25.17 P/E ratio, and recent price action at R236.74. The R3.26 change and 169 224 trading volume suggest the market is responding to live demand and valuation expectations.

Q7: Is Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: It can suit investors seeking a large-cap JSE exposure with income potential, but the answer depends on timing and risk tolerance. At R236.74, with a 2.51% dividend yield and 25.17 P/E ratio, the share looks reasonably priced rather than obviously cheap.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Buying today may appeal to traders who want exposure to the current R236.74 price and the recent R3.26 move. Still, the 25.17 P/E and moderate volatility mean a disciplined entry point and clear risk management are important before you purchase.

Q9: How much does one Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One IMP share costs R236.74 today. That price per share is the live market level on the JSE, backed by 169 224 shares traded and a R3.26 rise from the previous close. It gives traders a clear reference for buy and sell decisions.

Q10: How to sell Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell IMP shares, log into your trading account, select the JSE-listed stock, and place a sell order at your chosen price per share. With the live quote at R236.74 and volume of 169 224, liquidity appears adequate for trade execution.

How to Buy Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into the account.

Buy or trade IMP shares in line with your portfolio plan.

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should BUY the shares if prices move ABOVE R236.74. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.