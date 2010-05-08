Overall, FP Markets can be described as low risk and has an overall rating of 87 out of 99. It offers a maximum leverage ratio of 1:500 and a minimum deposit of $100 / R1823. CySEC, ASIC, CMA, FSA, and FSC regulate it.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Quick Answer: Is FP Markets a Good Broker in South Africa? FP Markets is an established forex and CFD broker whose group includes FP Markets (Pty) Ltd, an FSCA-authorised South African company operating under FSP number 50926. The broker offers MT4, MT5, cTrader and TradingView, with raw spreads starting from 0.0 pips on selected accounts. South African traders should still confirm the company named in the client agreement, as the legal entity determines the regulation and protection attached to the account.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Is FP Markets Safe?

Yes - FP Markets is safe. FP Markets is highly regarded as a trusted, globally regulated forex and CFD broker suitable for beginners and advanced traders, offering RAW ECN pricing, ultra-tight spreads, fast execution speeds, and support for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and TradingView. It excels in low-cost trading, algorithmic trading support, and deep liquidity access, while maintaining a strong reputation among traders with an excellent 4.8/5 Trustpilot rating based on thousands of client reviews.

CFD Risk Warning for South African Traders

Risk warning: CFD trading is risky. CFDs are leveraged products, which means a small move in the market can create a much bigger gain or loss in your account. You can lose money quickly, especially if you trade with high leverage or hold positions through major news events.

CFD trading is risky. CFDs are leveraged products, which means a small move in the market can create a much bigger gain or loss in your account. You can lose money quickly, especially if you trade with high leverage or hold positions through major news events. FP Markets states that trading leveraged products such as CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Traders should understand that losses can exceed initial deposits depending on market conditions and leverage used.

FP Markets operates in South Africa through a locally regulated entity authorised by the FSCA. South African traders should still confirm which legal entity they are opening an account with, what protections apply, and how client funds are handled before depositing.

Do not trade with rent money, school fees, loan money, or money you cannot afford to lose.

FP Markets Trust Score

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons South African traders can benefit from FP Markets' advanced technology infrastructure While the high leverage provided by FP Markets may be beneficial, it also increases the danger of substantial losses South Africans have access to extensive customer service from a skilled and attentive crew FP Markets does not provide accounts in South African Rand (ZAR) South Africans can trade with a broker who is regulated by various foreign regulatory bodies, including FSCA, ASIC, CySEC, FSA, and FSC Because of FP Markets' worldwide focus, certain South African payment methods may not be supported FP Markets provides a thorough instructional suite, which is advantageous for South African traders wishing to improve their trading knowledge and skills While FP Markets’ product offerings are vast, they may exclude some local or speciality markets in which some South African traders may be interested FP Markets offers a variety of account kinds to meet the diverse needs and trading styles of South African traders FP Markets only supports one local deposit and withdrawal method specifically for South Africans

Overview

FP Markets , a major player in the worldwide financial trading environment, has adjusted its services to fit the special demands of South African traders, providing a one-of-a-kind combination of conditions and features tailored to this market.

, a major player in the worldwide financial trading environment, has adjusted its services to fit the special demands of South African traders, providing a one-of-a-kind combination of conditions and features tailored to this market. Two of FP Markets' notable advantages for South African traders are deep liquidity pools and narrow spreads.

This feature is handy for forex and CFD traders because it allows for more precise and cost-effective trading tactics.

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit $100 / 1778 ZAR 🎁Sign-Up Bonus None 💸Fees Standard account: no commission (costs in spread). Raw account: US $3 per side per lot 📉Spreads & Commissions Spreads from 1.0 pip (Standard), from 0.0 pip plus commission on Raw EUR/USD 1.1 pip 💳Deposit & Withdrawals 0 % fees on internal side supports local/international cards, e-wallets, crypto, bank wire processing is fast (instant–1 day) 🖥️Platforms MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView, Iress 🛡️Regulation FSCA (South Africa), ASIC, CySEC, FSC Mauritius, CMA Kenya, FSA Seychelles 🔐Trust Score 87/99 and TrustPilot 4.9/5 (5 478 reviews) overall score 60/100 in ⏱️Payout Schedule Deposits: instant to 1 day. Withdrawals: typically 1 business day. No broker fees international fees reimbursed (up to US $50 on >US $10k) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

SA Shares Broker Safety Score: FP Markets

Safety Score: 8.5/10

FP Markets scores strongly due to its FSCA regulation in South Africa and additional global regulatory oversight. This gives South African traders a higher level of confidence compared to offshore-only brokers.

The score is not perfect because traders still need to confirm which entity holds their account and understand the protections attached to that entity.

Safety factor Score SA Shares view South African regulation link 9/10 FP Markets is authorised by the FSCA, providing strong local regulatory oversight for South African traders. Offshore regulation 8/10 FP Markets also operates under multiple international regulators, adding credibility and structure. Client fund handling 8/10 FP Markets states that client funds are segregated, which is standard for regulated brokers. Risk disclosure 8/10 The broker provides clear CFD risk warnings, including leverage risks and potential losses. Platform maturity 8/10 MT4 and MT5 are reliable and widely used platforms suitable for most retail traders. Fee transparency 8/10 Pricing is relatively clear, though traders should compare account types to find the best cost structure. South African fit 9/10 Strong fit for South African traders due to FSCA regulation, local presence, and competitive pricing.

FP Markets Scorecard for South African Traders

Category Score SA Shares view Fees 8.5/10 Very competitive spreads on Raw accounts, though commissions apply. Traders should compare account types carefully. Safety 8.5/10 FSCA-regulated with additional global oversight, making it a safer choice than offshore-only brokers. Platforms 8/10 MT4 and MT5 provide solid functionality for most trading strategies. Education 7.5/10 Good educational offering, though not as beginner-focused as some competitors. Mobile 8/10 Mobile trading via MetaTrader apps is reliable for monitoring and executing trades. Support 8/10 Good support structure with accessibility for South African traders.

Features Offered

FP Markets includes a number of enticing benefits to enhance the experience for trading purposes.

Their competitive spreads include as low as 0.0 pips, execution speeds are lightning fast, and about 10,000 tradable instruments across currencies, CFDs, and so much more.

Free education resources, trusted trading tools such as VPS hosting, and incentives such as cashback rebates or zero deposit charges all provide attractive education for traders

💱Currency Pairs Over 60 forex pairs, including major, minor, and exotic pairs. 📊Stock index CFDs Access to 10+ global indices, including S&P 500, NASDAQ, and FTSE 100. 🏦Stock CFDs Access to 10,000+ shares across major markets like NYSE, NASDAQ, and ASX. 📈ETF CFDs A range of ETFs available, allowing diversified exposure to various sectors. ⛏️Commodity CFDs Trade gold, silver, oil, natural gas, and agricultural commodities. 🏛️Bond CFDs Access to major bond markets, such as US Treasury Notes and German Bunds. ₿Cryptos Trade popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and more.

FP Markets Customer Reviews

Reviews and ratings of FP Markets are illustrious mainly because of the reasonable trading environment and customer-centric policies.

It excels in low spreads, fast execution, and a variety of account types, making it more attractive to most traders.

The platform has a full arsenal of market-tradable instruments comprising phenomena like forex, CFDs, and even cryptocurrencies, and very strong trading platforms of MetaTrader 4 and 5, too.

Aspect Feedback Rating (Out of 5) ⭐Overall Rating Consistently high ratings for reliability, transparency, and support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 💹Spreads Tight spreads are appreciated by traders for better trading conditions. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⚡Execution Speed Fast execution is a key strength that traders value highly. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 💼Account Types Diverse account types catering to different trading needs. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 📉Tradable Instruments A broad range of instruments, including forex, CFDs, and cryptocurrencies, is highly praised. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 provide reliable platforms for various traders. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 💬Customer Support Excellent customer support, responsive and attentive. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 🌟Reputation Strong reputation in the trading community for being reliable and transparent. ⭐⭐⭐⭐

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Excellent, effective, fast, and professional customer service ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Some users praise the broker's low fees, fast execution, and wide range of financial instruments. However, others have criticized the platform's user interface, customer support, and restrictions on certain account types. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Few reviewers have raised concerns about the company's leverage and potential fees. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Generally positive; users commend competitive fees, swift execution, and diverse trading platforms. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ FP Markets for its competitive spreads, reliable trading platform, and excellent customer support. However, some reviewers mention difficulties with account verification and withdrawal processes. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Predominantly positive feedback users appreciate outstanding customer support and reliable trading experience. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Safety and Security

FP Markets is regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) as FP Markets (PTY) LTD under FSP 50926.

Furthermore, FP Markets' global regulations are listed in the table below.

Global Regulations

🔎 Registered Entity 🌎 Country of Registration 📌 Regulatory Entity 📍 Tier 📈 First Prudential Markets Pty Ltd Australia ASIC 1 📉 First Prudential Markets Ltd Cyprus CySEC 2 💹 FP Markets (PTY) LTD South Africa FSCA 2 📈 FP Markets LTD Mauritius FSC 3 📉 First Prudential Markets Limited Seychelles FSA 3

Protection of Client Funds

🔎 Security Measure ↪️ Information 🔒 Segregated Accounts Yes 🔏 Compensation Fund Member Yes 🔐 Compensation Amount 20,000 EUR (Only European clients are eligible) 🔓 SSL Certificate Yes 🗝️ 2FA (Where Applicable) Yes 🔑 Privacy Policy in Place Yes 🔒 Risk Warning Provided Yes 🔏 Negative Balance Protection Yes 🔐 Guaranteed Stop-Loss Orders None

Security while Trading

FP Markets , which caters to South African traders, maintains a high level of safety and security, which is critical in the turbulent world of financial trading.

, which caters to South African traders, maintains a high level of safety and security, which is critical in the turbulent world of financial trading. It is governed by several top-tier regulatory bodies, including the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) in South Africa.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Is FP Markets a safe and regulated broker?

Yes, FP Markets is regulated by top-tier authorities like ASIC and CySEC, ensuring strict compliance and client protection. Funds are held in segregated accounts with leading banks, and the broker offers negative balance protection.

How does FP Markets protect client data?

FP Markets uses SSL encryption, secure firewalls, and advanced cybersecurity protocols to protect client data and transactions. Regular audits and compliance with international standards ensure a safe trading environment.

FP Markets At a Glance

Company Information 📅Year Founded 2005 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 274 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 200,000 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC 🌎Country of regulation Australia, Cyprus 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Standard, Raw ECN, and VIP accounts available 💳Institutional Accounts Yes, tailored solutions for institutional clients 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes, offered through third-party managed account services 📇Minor account currencies USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, and others 💰Minimum Deposit $100 USD Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Deposits are typically processed instantly; withdrawals usually within 1-2 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Generally no fees for withdrawals; may vary based on method 📊Spreads from Spreads start from 0.0 pips on Raw ECN accounts 💸Commissions From $3.5 per side per lot on Raw ECN accounts 💱Number of base currencies supported Over 10 base currencies including USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, and others 🚀Swap Fees Swap fees apply; may vary depending on the position and account type 📈Leverage Up to 1:500 depending on the account type and instrument 📏Margin requirements typically 0.2% - 1% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically 40-50 milliseconds on Raw ECN accounts 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 1,000 CFDs across various asset classes 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes,Major global indices including S&P 500, NASDAQ, FTSE 100, DAX, and more ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes, Includes commodities such as Gold, Silver, Oil, Natural Gas, and more 📜CFD Shares Yes, A wide range of global stocks from major markets including US, UK, EU, and Asia Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, and other e-wallets 💵Withdrawal Options Bank Transfers, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, and other e-wallets Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), IRESS 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, Mac (via emulation), Android, iOS 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes, available 24/5 📱Customer Support email address support@fpmarkets.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +61 2 8252 6800 (Australia) or +44 20 8068 0760 (UK) 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, Chinese, Arabic, and other major languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Over 100,000 affiliates 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes 🪙Rebate program Yes South African Trader Specific Information Does FP Markets Accept South African Traders? Yes Is FP Markets regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)? Yes Does FP Markets offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders? Yes Does FP Markets allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)? Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

FP Markets Account Types and Features

🔎 Live Account 💴 Minimum Dep. 📈 Average Spread 📉 Commissions 💵 Average Trading Cost 🥇Standard R1806 ZAR 1 pip None 10 USD 🥈Raw R1806 ZAR 0.0 pips US$3 per side 7 USD 🥉Islamic Standard R1806 ZAR 1 pip None 10 USD 🏅Islamic Raw R1806 ZAR 0.0 pips US$3 per side 7 USD 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

MT4/5 Standard Account

The MT4/5 Standard Account is suited for traders who seek a simple trading environment with no commissions.

is suited for traders who seek a simple trading environment with no commissions. This account type provides access to a wide choice of instruments with no commission fees, making it ideal for beginning traders or those who prefer.

Spreads start slightly higher than in the Raw Account, but the lack of commission costs may tempt those who trade less frequently or in lower amounts.

🔎 Account Feature 🥇 MT4/5 Standard Account 💴 Minimum Deposit 1,200 ZAR / AU$100 📈 Average Spreads Variable, from 1 pip 📉 Instruments Available 70+ Forex pairs Precious Metals Indices Commodities 📊 Maximum Leverage Ratio 1:500 💹 Execution Type ECN 💷 Commissions None 📌 Rebates EAs Offered Yes 📱 Mobile App Offered Yes 📍 VPS Available Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

MT4/5 Raw Account

The MT4/5 Raw Account is designed for more experienced traders who like trading with tighter spreads.

is designed for more experienced traders who like trading with tighter spreads. This account type levies a transaction commission but offers much cheaper spreads beginning at 0.0 pips.

Despite the commission, the MT4/5 Raw account is an appealing choice for high-volume traders, scalpers, and those utilizing automated trading systems because the lower spreads can drastically reduce trading costs over time.

🔎 Account Feature 🥇MT4/5 Raw Account 💷 Minimum Deposit 1,200 ZAR / AU$100 📈 Average Spreads Variable, from 0.0 pips 📉 Instruments Available 70+ Forex pairs Precious Metals Indices Commodities 📊 Maximum Leverage Ratio 1:500 📌 Execution Type ECN 💴 Commissions US$3 per side 📍 Rebates EAs Offered Yes 💹 Mobile App Offered Yes ⏩ VPS Available Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

MT4/Islamic Account

FP Markets offers an MT4/Islamic Account built exclusively for South African traders who follow Islamic finance principles.

offers an built exclusively for South African traders who follow Islamic finance principles. This account is designed per Sharia law, which prevents the accrual of interest or swaps on trades.

The Islamic Account at FP Markets assures no swaps or interest are paid on overnight positions, making it a good option for Muslim traders who want their trading activity to be consistent with their religious views.

MT5 Islamic Standard Account

The MT5 Islamic Standard Account is intended for traders who seek a Sharia-compliant account.

This account type does not charge swaps or interest on overnight positions, an essential condition for Islamic finance.

In other ways, it is similar to the Standard Account, but it offers larger spreads with no commission fees, making it acceptable for Muslim traders who follow Islamic financial principles.

🔎 Account Feature MT4/5 Islamic Standard Account 💴 Minimum Deposit 1,200 ZAR / AU$100 📈 Average Spreads Variable, from 1 pip 📉 Instruments Available 70+ Forex pairs Precious Metals Indices Commodities 📊 Maximum Leverage Ratio 1:500 📌 Execution Type ECN 📍 Commissions None 💹 Rebates EAs Offered Yes 📱 Mobile App Offered Yes ▶️ VPS Available Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

MT4/5 Islamic Raw Account

The MT4/5 Islamic Raw Account , like the Islamic Standard Account, is Sharia-compliant. It does not offer swaps or interest on overnight positions.

, like the Islamic Standard Account, is Sharia-compliant. It does not offer swaps or interest on overnight positions. This account is similar to the Raw Account in that it offers tighter spreads but with the addition of commission fees.

Furthermore, the MT4/5 Islamic Raw Account is an excellent option for Muslim traders who want the benefits of smaller spreads but do not mind paying commissions on their trades.

🔎 Account Feature 🥇MT4/5 Islamic Raw Account 💴 Minimum Deposit 1,200 ZAR / AU$100 📈 Average Spreads Variable, from 0.0 pips 📉 Instruments Available 70+ Forex pairs Precious Metals Indices Commodities 📊 Maximum Leverage Ratio 1:500 💹 Execution Type ECN 💷 Commissions US$3 per side 📌 Rebates EAs Offered Yes 📍 Mobile App Offered Yes ⏩ VPS Available Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Demo Account

FP Markets provides a demo account specialized for South African traders, allowing them to practice and perfect trading methods in a risk-free environment.

provides a specialized for South African traders, allowing them to practice and perfect trading methods in a risk-free environment. This trial account simulates real-market conditions, allowing traders to learn about the intricacies of forex and CFD trading without risking their money.

South African traders can access the same instruments as live account holders, including Forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.

Professional Account

The FP Markets Pro Account is intended to provide South African traders with an all-encompassing and professional trading experience.

is intended to provide South African traders with an all-encompassing and professional trading experience. This account includes various exclusive features and benefits, such as increased leverage, and it is unaffected by planned regulatory changes that may limit leverage for other traders.

With the FP Markets Pro Account, users can maintain maximum leverage across various products, including Forex, Shares, Commodities, Metals, Indicators , and Cryptocurrencies.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

What account types does FP Markets offer?

FP Markets offers Standard and Raw ECN accounts for MetaTrader and Raw Spread for cTrader. These accounts cater to different trading styles and budgets, with tight spreads and varying commission structures.

Are Islamic accounts available?

Yes, FP Markets provides Swap-Free Islamic accounts compliant with Sharia law. These accounts are available upon request and come with all features of the standard accounts, but without overnight interest.

How to Open an FP Markets Account step by step

To open an account with FP Markets, South Africans can follow these steps:

Step 1: Open a Live Account

Navigate to the option for creating a new account on the official FP Markets website, typically found in the main menu or homepage.

Step 2: Complete the application

Complete the initial application with your basic information, including your full name, email address, and country of residence.

Provide additional personal information, such as your date of birth, current address, and occupation.

Step 3: Choose the type of trading account

Next, choose the type of trading account that best suits your needs, the trading platform you prefer, and the base currency for your account.

Complete the brief quiz to demonstrate your understanding of financial products.

This ensures that you are well-versed in the complexities of trading.

You must upload documentation that verifies your identification and current residence address as part of the Know Your Customer (KYC) procedure, which is required for account approval.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

To close a live trading account with FP Markets

Access your FP Markets trading account via their website or trading platform.

Before closing your account, ensure that all open trading positions are closed. This step is critical to ensuring that no positions are left open, which could result in additional charges or changes in value.

Check your account balance and withdraw any funds that are still available. To do this, go to your account's withdrawal section. Select your preferred withdrawal method and follow the instructions to transfer funds from your account. Remember that the withdrawal process could take several days, depending on the method used.

Contact FP Markets customer service once all positions have been closed and funds have been withdrawn. This can be done via email, phone, or live chat. Tell them you want to close your account. Keep your account information handy; they may request specific information to verify your identity.

The customer service team may give you specific instructions or forms to complete. Pay close attention to these instructions. They may also request feedback or the reason for your account closure, usually for service improvement.

After processing your request, FP Markets should confirm that your account has been closed. Ensure you receive this confirmation to ensure that the account has been officially closed and that no further actions or charges will be incurred.

For your records, you should keep a copy of your final account statement and any correspondence with FP Markets regarding the account closure.

FP Markets Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

💰 Fee Type 💰 Spreads Raw accounts: highly competitive, starting from 0.0 pips 💸 Commissions US $3 per lot per side on Raw accounts (combined with tight spreads) . 🏦 Deposit Fees No fees charged by FP Markets for most payment methods . 💳 Withdrawal Fees FP Markets doesn’t levy internal fees third-party charges may apply (e.g., banks, intermediaries) . ⏳ Inactivity Fees No inactivity charges for a specified time . 🌙 Overnight Fees Standard swap rates apply fees vary depending on the instrument and position held overnight .

Spreads

FP Markets is well-known for offering variable spreads on all trading accounts.

is well-known for offering variable spreads on all trading accounts. The spread you will face is determined by the account type you select, the financial instrument you are trading, and the current market conditions.

For example, the MT4/5 Standard Account has a typical spread of 1 pip for EUR/USD , making it a viable option for traders looking for competitive spreads.

has a typical spread of , making it a viable option for traders looking for competitive spreads. The MT4/5 Raw Account, on the other hand, provides highly tight spreads, with EUR/USD quoted at 0.0 pips, appealing to those who prefer minimal spreads for their trading strategies.

Commissions

While FP Markets offers commission-free trading, it is essential to note that commissions are applied to zero-spread accounts.

offers commission-free trading, it is essential to note that commissions are applied to zero-spread accounts. This commission compensates the broker for executing the trade.

For example, traders on the MT4/5 Raw Account can expect a commission of US$3 per side .

can expect a commission of . The same commission is applied to the MT4/5 Islamic Raw Account, ensuring traders' transparency in commission costs.

Overnight Fees

FP Markets’ overnight fees are based on the interest rate differential between the two currencies involved in a trade.

are based on the interest rate differential between the two currencies involved in a trade. The firm adds a markup to current bank interest rates, incorporated into the broker fees.

These overnight fees are calculated automatically by the trading platform, specifically MetaTrader 4 and 5, making it easier for traders. Investors must know the possibility of positive and negative overnight fees depending on their trading positions.

Deposit and Withdrawal

FP Markets does not charge deposit fees , making it affordable for traders to start.

, making it affordable for traders to start. However, withdrawal fees apply when you withdraw funds from your trading account.

Therefore, the following fees must be considered when planning your financial transactions with FP Markets:

💳 Payment Method 💰 Fee 🟢 Neteller 1% up to $30 🟣 Skrill 1% + Country Fees 🌐 Fasapay 0.50% 🏦 Asia Banks 1.5% 🐉 Dragonpay 1.5% 💎 Perfect Money 0.5% 🟠 Sticpay 5% (Bank Wire), 2.5% (Wallet) 🇮🇳 Rupee Payments 5.75% 🚀 Rapid Transfer 1% 💼 Virtual Pay 2% 💱 XPAY 1.5% (No fee on THB) 🇧🇷 Pagsmile 3% 🏛️ Bank Transfer 3.75% 🏧 Local Bank Transfer (QR 1% 💻 Online Banking 1.5%

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

FP Markets Inactivity Fees

FP Markets does not charge inactivity fees

This gives you the flexibility to trade and manage your account at your preferred speed without the concern of incurring supplementary charges during periods of inactivity.

FP Markets Currency Conversion Fees

Traders who trade in multiple currencies should know that FP Markets may charge currency conversion fees when converting funds to or from your base account currency during the deposit and withdrawal processes.

What are FP Markets’ trading fees?

FP Markets offers tight spreads from 0.0 pips on Raw accounts and charges $3 per lot per side. Standard accounts have no commissions but slightly wider spreads.

Are there any non-trading fees?

Yes, fees may apply for inactivity, withdrawals, or third-party payment processing. However, deposit fees are typically waived, and fee transparency is a core part of FP Markets’ service.

FP Markets Trading Platforms

FP Markets offers South African traders a choice between these trading platforms:

MetaTrader 4

MetaTrader 5

IRESS

cTrader

FP Markets App

Tool / Platform What It Does 🖥️ MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Classic and widely used trading platform with advanced charting, technical indicators, and support for Expert Advisors for automated strategies. 📊 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Next‑generation multi‑asset platform with more analytical tools, more timeframes, additional order types, and broader instrument access than MT4. ⚡ cTrader A modern, fast execution platform with advanced order management, depth‑of‑market view, and intuitive interface aimed at scalpers and active traders. 📈 TradingView A powerful charting and analysis platform known for its extensive community, advanced indicators, custom scripting, and real‑time market insights. 📱 Mobile Trading App FP Markets’ mobile app lets you trade, monitor and manage your account on the go with a responsive interface on iOS/Android. 🌐 WebTrader Browser‑based trading version of FP Markets’ platforms that requires no download and lets you trade from any internet‑connected device. 🧠 TradeMedic An AI‑powered performance analysis tool that evaluates your trading behaviour, identifies biases and highlights improvements to boost performance. 🖧 VPS (Virtual Private Server) A dedicated hosting service that keeps your automated strategies running 24/5 with low latency and uninterrupted connectivity. 📈 Autochartist Automated technical analysis tool that scans markets continuously, detects chart patterns and alerts you to potential trading opportunities. 📊 Myfxbook Connects to your trading account to monitor, analyse and discuss your performance with comprehensive analytics and metrics. 👥 MAM/PAMM Account management tools where money managers can trade multiple client accounts (MAM) or manage pooled funds with proportional profit allocation (PAMM). 🧰 Traders Toolbox A set of online trading utilities (like sessions, correlations, alarm managers, and trade assistants) to enhance market analysis and execution. 🔁 Social Trading Copy trading feature allowing you to follow and replicate experienced traders’ strategies automatically. 📡 Signal Start A dedicated signals platform where you can follow professional forex signals or share your own — with automated copying across accounts.

MetaTrader 4

MT4 from FP Markets stands out for its user-friendly interface and powerful technical analysis tools.

MT4's real-time data feed and comprehensive charting package benefit South African traders.

When combined with FP Markets' direct access to deep liquidity pools, these features result in precise and timely trade execution, which is critical in the fast-paced forex market.

Furthermore, the platform's support for Expert Advisors (EAs) allows South African traders to automate their strategies, significantly benefiting those looking to trade the forex market efficiently.

MetaTrader 5

MT5 expands on the capabilities of MT4, providing more advanced charting tools, more timeframes, and improved support for CFDs on stocks and commodities.

This aligns well with FP Markets' diverse product offering , allowing South African traders to explore a broader range of markets.

, allowing South African traders to explore a broader range of markets. The integrated economic calendar in MT5 is a valuable tool for staying updated with global financial events, which is especially useful for South African traders looking to navigate international markets.

IRESS

IRESS caters to proficient traders and individuals interested in trading stocks and CFDs.

caters to proficient traders and individuals interested in trading stocks and CFDs. The platform offers a comprehensive suite of tools, including advanced charting capabilities, a broad selection of technical analysis resources, and direct market access.

Using IRESS through FP Markets provides South African traders with benefits such as real-time pricing options, varied order type offerings, and transparent pricing models adaptable across diverse markets.

cTrader

FP Markets' cTrader platform significantly benefits South African traders, particularly those requiring advanced trading functions and control.

platform significantly benefits South African traders, particularly those requiring advanced trading functions and control. Although the user-friendly interface is well-regarded, the sophisticated capabilities attract South African users.

The robust charting functionality and technical analysis tools are especially valuable for local traders.

These features can be customized extensively to align with a particular market or personal preferences regarding investment strategies.

FP Markets App

FP Markets understands the significance of mobility in trading and offers its proprietary mobile application to traders who prefer managing their investments on the go.

The app integrates essential features from desktop platforms, enabling South African traders to easily monitor markets, execute trades, and manage accounts remotely.

This user-friendly interface allows even intricate trading-related tasks to be done effortlessly through this app.

MAM / PAMM Features

FP Markets provides a strong MAM/PAMM (Multi-Account Manager/Percentage Allocation Management Module) solution, making it a popular choice among South African traders seeking professional fund management services.

solution, making it a popular choice among South African traders seeking professional fund management services. In addition, South African clients can have a portfolio manager trade multiple accounts as one "Master Account" on this platform, increasing control and returns.

MAM technology allows for various trade allocation methods, whereas PAMM will enable investors to join a group of sub-accounts managed by a licensed trader.

TradingView

Advanced charting platform with real-time data and powerful technical analysis tools for strategy development.

WebTrader

Browser-based platform offering instant access to markets with no download required

Intelligence

Market insights and analytics tool delivering trading ideas and research to support decisions

TradeMedic

Trade analysis tool that identifies performance issues and helps improve trading strategies

Autochartist

An automated technical analysis tool that scans markets for patterns and trading opportunities

Myfxbook

Automated tracking and analytics platform to monitor and evaluate trading performance

Social Trading with FP Markets

South African investors can benefit from FP Markets' user-friendly Copy Trading feature, simplifying the trading process.

feature, simplifying the trading process. Copy Trading allows you to quickly discover, follow, and automatically replicate the strategies of successful traders without creating your trading plan or conducting extensive market research, making Forex and CFD trading more accessible.

and more accessible. To begin Copy Trading on the MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 platforms, you must first open a trading account and deposit funds using one of several funding methods.

FP Markets app reviews

📱 App Platform ⭐ Rating (out of 5) 🗣️ Review Count 📝 South Africa Highlights 📲Google Play 4.2 100K+ Offers a broad spectrum of assets (Forex, commodities, crypto, indices, shares), ZAR-based accounts, fast execution, a and convenient trade management via Android 🏆 App Store (global) 2.0 Not specified Accessible across Apple devices.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

What trading platforms does FP Markets support?

FP Markets offers MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader, suitable for beginner to advanced traders. Each platform supports automated trading, advanced charting, and deep liquidity.

Can I use custom tools and indicators?

Yes, FP Markets allows full customization of indicators, scripts, and EAs, especially on MT4 and MT5. The platforms support both manual and algorithmic trading strategies.

Mobile Use of FP Markets

Informative and functional for most iOS or Android devices , FP Markets has created a mobile application for its clients to tend to their trading needs.

, FP Markets has created a mobile application for its clients to tend to their trading needs. This app is designed to offer instant access to forex, stocks, commodities, and indices.

It features a speedy and responsive interface for order execution, live tracking of positions, and advanced charting and analysis tools.

This mobile platform also includes numerous order types and easy account management, making it easy to trade while on the move.

📍Heading 🔖Information 🌐 Mobile App Overview FP Markets' mobile app provides easy access to forex, stocks, and more, offering traders flexibility for on-the-go trading. 🏆 Mobile App Features Includes powerful features such as real-time tracking, charting tools, and advanced order types for mobile traders. 📈 Charting Tools on Mobile Advanced charting tools with technical indicators available for analysis directly on your mobile device. 🔔 Trade Alerts & Notifications Set custom alerts to stay updated with market movements and trading opportunities. 🚀 Fast Execution on Mobile Rapid order execution ensures quick entry and exit, ideal for active traders. 💡 Mobile User Interface Intuitive, responsive design ensures a smooth trading experience on smartphones and tablets. 🛠️ Customization Options Customize the layout and settings to match your trading preferences. 🔒 Mobile Security Features High-level encryption and secure login methods for safe mobile trading. 💬 Mobile Live Chat Support Access live chat support directly from the app for any queries or assistance. 📊 Account Management on Mobile Full account management, including deposits, withdrawals, and monitoring, all through the mobile app. 🧑‍🏫 Mobile Educational Resources Learn while you trade with available educational content directly on the mobile app. 🛠️ Technical Analysis on Mobile Access comprehensive technical analysis tools to help make informed trading decisions. 📲 Mobile Account Setup Easy setup and account management through the mobile platform. 📅 Mobile Economic Calendar Stay updated with the latest economic events and announcements affecting the markets. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Does FP Markets support mobile trading?

Yes, FP Markets provides mobile apps for MT4, MT5, and cTrader on iOS and Android. These allow traders to manage trades, view charts, and get market updates on the go.

Is mobile trading as efficient as desktop?

While desktop platforms have more features, FP Markets’ mobile apps are robust, offering essential tools like real-time quotes, charting, and order execution, ensuring seamless mobile trading.

FP Markets AI Integration

FP Markets has integrated AI technology into its trading platform in such a way that it would revolutionize the experience of trading among its users.

Through AI-powered tools , it leverages improved market analysis that gives traders real-time insight into predictive analytics for better decision-making.

, it leverages improved market analysis that gives traders real-time insight into predictive analytics for better decision-making. It also covers the aspect of automated trading systems, where precise execution of a strategy will be carried out with minimal manual interference.

AI-powered risk management tools go a step further in ensuring that traders can manage their portfolios effectively and reduce possible losses.

Category Description 🤖Real-Time Market Analysis AI-driven insights for smarter and faster decision-making. 📈Predictive Analytics Tools to forecast market trends and identify opportunities. ⚙️Automated Trading Systems Precision-driven AI automation for seamless strategy execution. 📊Risk Management Tools Advanced tools to monitor and minimize trading risks. 💬AI Chat Support Intelligent bots offering 24/7 assistance and quick solutions. 🖥️Enhanced User Experience AI-enhanced interface for simplified and intuitive trading. 🚀Commitment to Innovation Adoption of cutting-edge AI technologies for a competitive edge.

Cashback Rebates

FP Markets offers South African traders an enticing opportunity to participate in its profitable forex commission program via various affiliate schemes. Forex cashback signifies the brokerage's commissions to traders and affiliates who effectively refer new customers.

offers South African traders an enticing opportunity to participate in its profitable forex commission program via various affiliate schemes. Forex cashback signifies the brokerage's commissions to traders and affiliates who effectively refer new customers. FP Markets enables this through an enticing compensation program that provides a $1.25 rebate or a $200 CPA commission for every traded lot through the hybrid affiliate initiative. Notably, affiliates participating in the CPA Affiliate program may accumulate up to $450 in commissions.

FP Markets guarantees prompt commission payments to Introducing Brokers (IBs), thereby eliminating extended waiting periods.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Does FP Markets offer built-in AI tools?

FP Markets does not offer proprietary AI tools, but it supports Expert Advisors (EAs) and custom scripts for automated strategies on MT4, MT5, and cTrader.

Can I use third-party trading bots?

Yes, FP Markets is bot-friendly. Traders can use third-party AI tools or bots for algorithmic trading, provided they are compatible with supported platforms.

FP Markets Minimum Deposit

🔎 Live Account 📝Sign up 💶 Minimum Dep. 🥇 Standard 👉 Open Account R1806 ZAR / $100 🥈 Raw 👉 Open Account R1806 ZAR / $100 🥉 Islamic Standard 👉 Open Account R1806 ZAR / $100 🏅 Islamic Raw 👉 Open Account R1806 ZAR / $100

Base Account Currencies and Basic Order Types

The base account currencies available to South Africans include the following:

AUD

CAD

CHF

EUR

GBP

HKD

JPY

NZD

USDSGD App

FP Markets Basic Order Types include:

A market order can be either a buy or a sell order that executes at the current market price displayed on your price chart. If you place a market order, you will be immediately entered at the best available price.

Market orders are most effective when a trading opportunity requires prompt action. Click buy/sell at the market to enter the trade immediately.

A stop order can be either a buy or sell stop, depending on whether you wish to purchase above or below the market.

Forex Trading Guides

This particular Forex Trading Guide by FP Markets is specifically dedicated to novice and experienced traders.

It covers topics like fundamental and technical analysis, risk management strategies, and advanced trading techniques.

Whether you are only at the beginning of your trading journey or need to sharpen your skills, the Forex Trading Guide from FP Markets can help you sail smoothly through the complex waters of the forex world while informing good trading decisions.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Does FP Markets provide educational content?

Yes, FP Markets offers video tutorials, webinars, eBooks, and platform guides. These resources help traders learn market basics, strategies, and platform usage effectively.

Are FP Markets’ guides suitable for beginners?

Absolutely. The Forex Trading Knowledge section simplifies key terms, chart patterns, and risk management, making it ideal for new traders building a foundation in forex.

Which Markets Can You Trade with FP Markets?

South African traders can expect the following range of markets from FP Markets:

Forex

Shares

Metals

Commodities

Indices

Cryptocurrencies

Bonds

CFD Type Example Instrument Typical Spread Conditions 💱Forex EUR/USD Generally tight, especially on Raw accounts ➡️Indices S&P 500 Can vary based on market volatility, generally tighter during regular trading hours 🪙Commodities Gold Spreads can be affected by market conditions, generally tighter for popular metals 📜Shares Apple (AAPL) Spreads can be influenced by stock liquidity, generally tighter for large-cap stocks 💰Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Spreads can be wider due to higher volatility, but competition among brokers can lead to tighter spreads

Financial Instruments and Leverage offered by FP Markets

Instrument Description Availability 💹Share CFDs Trade over 10,000 global shares as CFDs from major exchanges, including NYSE, NASDAQ, LSE, ASX, and more. Access real market prices with both ECN and DMA pricing models. Over 10,000 stocks 💱Forex Access 34 major, minor, and exotic currency pairs with tight spreads starting from 0.0 pips. Ideal for scalping and automated trading on MT4, MT5, or cTrader. EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY 🪙Cryptocurrencies Trade popular cryptocurrency CFDs without owning the underlying asset. Speculate on price movements with leverage and 24/7 access. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 📉Futures CFDs Trade 7 Futures CFDs from top global exchanges, allowing traders to speculate on future price movements of commodities, indices, and more. Available across major global exchanges 📈Indices FP Markets offers 10 major global indices including US, European, Asian, and Australian markets. Ideal for tracking or trading broader market movements. S&P 500, DAX 30, Nikkei 225 ⚙️Commodities Trade popular commodity CFDs such as gold, silver, and oil, with low spreads and leverage up to 1:500. Perfect for diversification and hedging. Gold (XAU/USD), Oil (WTI/Brent), Silver (XAG/USD)

Broker Comparison for a Range of Markets

🔎 Broker 📈 Forex Yes Yes Yes 💎 Precious Metals Yes Yes Yes 📉 ETFs None None Yes 📊 CFDs Yes Yes Yes 💹 Indices Yes Yes Yes 📝 Stocks Yes Yes Yes Cryptocurrency Yes Yes Yes 🗂️ Options None None Yes 💡 Energies Yes Yes Yes 🖇️ Bonds None Yes Yes

What instruments are available on FP Markets?

Traders can access forex, indices, commodities, metals, shares, bonds, and cryptocurrencies. FP Markets offers over 10,000 CFDs across global financial markets.

Can I trade crypto with FP Markets?

Yes, FP Markets offers cryptocurrency CFDs like Bitcoin and Ethereum. You can speculate on crypto prices without owning the asset, available with tight spreads and leverage.

FP Markets ECN Pricing

FP Markets’ ECN (Electronic Communication Network) Pricing model provides direct access to a pool of top-tier liquidity providers, offering traders ultra-tight spreads starting from 0.0 pips and rapid execution speeds.

This setup ensures that there is no dealing desk intervention, reducing slippage and improving transparency for forex and CFD traders.

The ECN model is mainly available on MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader platforms, making it ideal for scalpers and high-frequency traders who rely on precise market entries.

While spreads are extremely competitive, FP Markets charges a small commission per trade (around $3 per side per standard lot) to maintain low trading costs overall.

This model suits those seeking institutional-grade pricing with fast market execution and minimal spreads.

FP Markets DMA Pricing

The DMA (Direct Market Access) Pricing model by FP Markets offers traders direct access to exchange order books for true market transparency.

With DMA pricing, orders are placed directly into the underlying exchange, reflecting genuine market depth and real-time pricing for instruments such as share CFDs and futures.

Unlike ECN pricing, which applies to OTC products like forex, DMA pricing provides full visibility of market liquidity, ensuring traders can see the best bid and ask prices available on the exchange.

Available through the IRESS trading platform, DMA accounts are ideal for professional and institutional traders who require true exchange execution, detailed order book information, and complete transparency.

Although platform and data fees may apply, DMA pricing delivers the most accurate representation of market conditions.

FP Markets Deposits and Withdrawals

FP Markets offers South African traders the following deposit and withdrawal methods:

Deposit Methods:

🌟 Method 💡 Type 💳 Credit/Debit Card Instant Card Deposit 🏦 Bank Transfer Local/International Bank 🟢 Neteller E-Wallet 🟣 Skrill E-Wallet 🌐 Asia Banks Regional Bank Deposit 🟠 SticPay E-Wallet 🔵 FasaPay E-Wallet 💼 Virtual Pay Online Payment Gateway 🇮🇳 Rupee Payments Regional Payment Option 🚀 Rapid Instant Online Transfer 💎 Perfect Money E-Wallet 🇧🇷 Pagsmile Latin America Option 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Withdrawal Methods:

🌟 Method 💡 Type 💳 Credit/Debit Card Instant Card Deposit 🏦 Domestic Bank Wire Local/International Bank 🌍 International Bank Wire E-Wallet 🟢 Neteller E-Wallet 🟣 Skrill Regional Bank Deposit 🔵 FasaPay E-Wallet 🌐 Asia Banks E-Wallet 🐉 Dragonpay Online Payment Gateway 💎 Perfect Money E-Wallet ₿ Cryptocurrency Digital Assets Withdrawal 🏁 Finrax Payments Crypto/FIAT Gateway 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Deposit Currencies, Deposit and Withdrawal Processing Times

🔎 Broker 📈 Minimum Withdrawal Time Instant 1 Business Day 24 to 48 Hours 📉 Maximum Estimated Withdrawal Time Up to 10 working days 2 to 7 Business Days Up to 10 days 📊 Instant Deposits and Instant Withdrawals Yes Instant Deposits None

FP Markets Deposit fees and deposit methods

FP Markets offers over 10 flexible funding options. Available methods include credit and debit cards, bank transfer, BPay, Poli, PayPal, Neteller, Skrill, PayTrust, Ngan Luong, FasaPay, Online Pay, and Broker to Broker.

The broker does not charge deposit fees, although traders should note that their selected payment provider may charge handling fees, which are beyond the broker’s control.

Typically, deposits are processed instantly for traders using the MetaTrader platforms. On the other hand, bank transfers, BPay, and broker-to-broker transfers can take up to 1 business day.

Unfortunately, the broker does charge withdrawal fees on certain payment methods, which are as follows:

➡️Deposit Methods 💸Fees 💳 International bank wire $10 💰 Online Pay $18 💳 Ngan Luong 1,000 VND + 1% 💰 International broker to broker transfers $25 💳 Neteller 2% 💰 Skrill 1% 💳 FasaPay 0.5% 💰 PayTrust 1.5% 💳 PayPal 2% 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

What deposit options are available?

FP Markets supports credit/debit cards, bank transfers, Skrill, Neteller, SticPay, and others. Deposits are usually processed instantly or within 24 hours.

Are withdrawals processed quickly?

Yes, FP Markets processes withdrawals within 1 business day, though the arrival time depends on the payment method. E-wallets are faster than bank transfers.

How to deposit the FP Markets minimum account

Depositing funds with FP Markets is a straightforward process that consists of the following simple steps:

Step 1 - Log in to your Client Area

Locate the FP Markets website and click the ‘Login ' option.

Step 2 - Click on “Funding”

On the left side of the screen, click on “Funding.”

Step 3 - Choose “Deposit”

Select your preferred deposit method, whether by wire transfer, credit card, or debit card.

Step 4 - Select the trading account.

Select the trading account to which you wish to deposit and click “Submit.”

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

To withdraw funds from an account with FP Markets, South African traders can follow these steps:

Make sure your trading account has enough money to withdraw.

Access your Client Area.

Choose "Funding," then "Withdraw" from the left panel.

Fill out the withdrawal form.

Select the method you used to deposit funds or an alternative withdrawal method.

Compare Forex Brokers FP Markets vs. Tickmill vs. AvaTrade

🔎 Broker 📌 Regulation CySEC, FSCA, ASIC, FSC, FSA Seychelles FSA, FCA, CySEC, Labuan FSA, FSCA, DFSA Central Bank of Ireland (CBI), BVI FSC, ASIC, FSCA, JFSA, FFAJ, ADGM, CySEC, ISA, KNF, IIROC 📍 Trading Platform MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 cTrader IRESS FP Markets App MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Tickmill App AvaTrade WebTrader AvaTradeGO AvaOptions AvaSocial MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 DupliTrade ZuluTrade 💴 Withdrawal Fee Yes None None 🆓 Demo Account Yes Yes Yes 💶 Min Deposit 1,200 ZAR 1,900 ZAR 1,900 ZAR 📈 Leverage 1:500 1:500 1:30 (Retail) 1:400 (Pro) 📉 Spread 0.0 pips Variable, from 0.0 pips Fixed, from 0.9 pips 📊 Commissions From US$3 $1 per side per 100,000 traded None ⛔ Margin Call/Stop-Out 100%/50% 100%/30% 25% - 50% (M) 10% (S/O) 💹 Order Execution Market Market Instant 🎁 No-Deposit Bonus None Yes None 🪙 Cent Accounts None None None 🖋️ FSCA Regulation Yes Yes Yes 💴 ZAR Deposits Yes Yes Yes 💵 ZAR Account None Yes Yes ⏰ Customer Service Hours 24/7 24/5 24/5 🔟 Retail Investor Accounts 4 3 1 ☪️ Islamic Account Yes Yes Yes 📈 Minimum Trade Size 0.01 lots 0.01 lots 0.01 pips 📉 Maximum Trade Size 50 lots 100 lots Unlimited 📊 Minimum Withdrawal Time Instant 1 Business Day 24 to 48 Hours ⏲️ Maximum Estimated Withdrawal Time Up to 10 working days 2 to 7 Business Days Up to 10 days ⌚ Instant Deposits and Instant Withdrawals Yes Instant Deposits None 📝Sign up 👉Open Account 👉Open Account 👉Open Account

Affiliate Program

FP Markets offers many partnership opportunities, including white-label partnerships, affiliates, introducing brokers, hybrids, money managers, and regional alliances .

. Among these options, the CPA Affiliate Program is particularly attractive to online professionals in South Africa. Websites and individuals can participate in the CPA Affiliate Program by directing traders to FP Markets' trading platform and receiving a flat commission fee upon the traders' activation.

is particularly attractive to online professionals in South Africa. Websites and individuals can participate in the CPA Affiliate Program by directing traders to FP Markets' trading platform and receiving a flat commission fee upon the traders' activation. This program's cost-per-acquisition (CPA) model of operation renders it lucrative for a wide range of website owners, bloggers, and digital marketers.

model of operation renders it lucrative for a wide range of website owners, bloggers, and digital marketers. The CPA Affiliate Program is distinguished by its alluring CPA model and tier-based commission structure.

Does FP Markets have a partner program?

Yes, FP Markets offers a robust Affiliate and IB (Introducing Broker) program with competitive CPA and revenue share models, plus a custom dashboard and reporting tools.

Who can join the affiliate program?

Anyone with an online presence, such as traders, bloggers, educators, and influencers, can become an affiliate. FP Markets provides marketing resources and dedicated account managers.

How to Open an Affiliate Account with FP Markets

To register an Affiliate Account, South African traders can follow these steps:

Step 1: "Partners" section

Scroll down the official FP Markets website until you reach the “Partners” section.

Step 2: "Join Now" banner

After selecting the desired partnership option, a new page will load, allowing the trader to proceed with the registration process.

Select "Affiliate" from the drop-down menu alongside the red "Join Now" banner among the available options.

Step 3: Fill in the Information

Include your first and last name, email address, country of residence, and mobile phone number among your personal information.

Assign a username and password that are both distinct to your affiliate account.

Elucidate your approach to advertising FP Markets, encompassing innovative modalities such as your website, social media platforms, signal provision, Google, or pay-per-click advertising.

Provide the URLs of the websites and social media profiles you intend to use to advertise FP Markets.

Specify your affiliations with other brokers and the monthly number of clients you refer.

Indicate the anticipated aggregate deposits from referred clients and, if you have previous experience working with other brokers, specify your tenure as an affiliate.

Indicate the geographical areas or regions you aim to influence through your affiliate endeavors.

Before clicking "Apply Now" to complete your application, ensure you have read and agreed to the Affiliate Terms & Conditions.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Awards and Recognition

FP Markets

Received the following recent awards and recognition:

Category Highlight 🏆 Award Title Best Global Forex Value Broker (2019 – 2023) Global Forex Awards (six consecutive years, 2019 through 2024) Best Broker – Europe Global Forex Awards (2022–2024) Best Forex Partners Programme – Asia Global Forex Awards (2022–2024) Most Transparent Broker & Best Trading Conditions Global Ultimate Fintech (UF) Awards 2024 Most Trusted Broker & Best Trade Execution UF Awards 2022 & 2023 Best CFD Broker in Africa FAME Awards 2023 Best Trading Experience – Africa FAME Awards 2024 Best Forex Spreads APAC & Best Trading Experience APAC — Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 Best Price Execution — Brokersview Awards 2024, Singapore 🤝Partnerships TradingView integration announced in 2024 🏆CSR Initiative Partnership with Cricket Brasil (Dec 2023): supporting education, infrastructure, and community engagement 🥇Workplace Recognition Great Place to Work certification (FP Markets, Cyprus) – December 2023

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Has FP Markets won any awards?

Yes, FP Markets has received multiple accolades, including “Best Global Value Broker” and “Best Forex Trading Experience” from top financial institutions and industry awards.

Why is FP Markets highly rated?

Traders value its fast execution, ECN pricing, excellent support, and global regulation. These strengths consistently earn FP Markets top-tier reviews and recognition worldwide.

Education and Research

FP Markets offers the following Educational Materials to South African traders:

📘 Resource Type 📝 Description 🎥 Trading Course Videos Learn strategies and trading fundamentals 🖥️ Webinars Live sessions with market experts 🎧 Podcasts Market talk, trends, and tips on the go 📅 Events Trading seminars and live gatherings 🎞️ Platform Video Tutorials Step-by-step guides for trading platforms 📚 eBooks ownloadable guides for all skill levels

FP Markets also offers South African traders the following additional

Research and Trading Tools:

🛠️ Tool/Feature 💡 Purpose 🧠 Trader’s Hub Daily insights, news, and strategies 📘 Trading Knowledge Glossary, FAQs, and core trading topics 📊 Technical Analysis Charts and signals for price patterns 📈 Fundamental Analysis Macroeconomic insights and news impact 🗓️ Economic Calendar Track key events affecting the market 🏆 Best Partners Program 2026 Award-winning partnership opportunities

Research and Trading Tool Comparison

🔎 Broker 📈 Economic Calendar Yes Yes Yes 📉 VPS Yes Yes Yes 📊 AutoChartist Yes Yes None 💹 Trading View None None None 📈 Trading Central None None Yes 📉 Market Analysis Yes Yes Yes 📊 News Feed Yes Yes Yes 💹 Blog Yes Yes Yes

MT4/Sponsorships

FP Markets has established a sponsorship agreement with ASM Academy, an emerging South African golf academy. This partnership benefits both parties.

has established a sponsorship agreement with ASM Academy, an emerging South African golf academy. This partnership benefits both parties. Franklin Manchest, age 20, is granted substantial financial backing by FP Markets, which empowers ASM Academy to provide access to international golfing events and venues that would be unattainable without this support.

This assistance facilitates Manchester's professional development as a golfer and enhances the academy's reputation internationally.

VPS Review

FP Markets provides Virtual Private Server (VPS) hosting for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader, providing a dependable solution for Forex traders, including those in South Africa .

. This service enables traders to execute automated algorithmic strategies, including those implemented by Expert Advisors (EAs), with minimal platform or outage concerns.

Collaborating with Liquidity Connect, the FP Markets VPS provides an exceptionally low-latency solution that guarantees rapid transaction execution with minimal slippage.

Trading Signals

FP Markets provides South African traders with access to Signal Start , a platform designed to optimize the workflow for generating and monitoring trading signals. Signal Start simplifies trading by providing a user-friendly interface, industry-standard analytics, and robust technology .

provides South African traders with . In selecting signal providers, traders may consider risk-return ratios and performance consistency factors. For a monthly subscription of $25, traders can access valuable statistics and analysis from professional signal providers.

By utilizing proprietary evaluation methods for signal providers and followers, Signal Start guarantees the precision of its performance calculations.

What educational tools does FP Markets offer?

Traders can access webinars, video tutorials, trading courses, podcasts, and platform walkthroughs. These cover everything from forex basics to advanced technical analysis.

Does FP Markets provide research tools?

Yes, traders get market insights, daily analysis, Trader’s Hub, economic calendars, and both technical and fundamental reports, helping them make informed trading decisions.

FP Markets “Traders Hub” & Related Tools

FP Markets offers a resource centre called Traders Hub, alongside various tools and content sections, aimed at supporting traders from beginner to advanced. The hub contains multiple content streams and utilities to help with market understanding, trade decision support, and planning.

🛠️ Feature / Section 📌 What It Offers 🎯 Key Benefits / Use Case 📚 Trading Knowledge Articles, e-books, videos, tutorials on trading basics, strategy, psychology Build competence, reduce beginner mistakes, and have a trusted learning reference 📈 Technical Analysis Regular chart analyses, indicators, trend insights, trade ideas Helps traders interpret charts effectively and identify trading setups 🌍 Fundamental Analysis Macro commentary, data release interpretations, central bank coverage Understand market drivers and anticipate shifts in market sentiment 🗓️ Economic Calendar Global economic events, impact ratings, actual vs forecast vs previous Plan trades around key news, avoid surprises, and manage volatility 🧮 Forex Calculator Pip value, margin, swap, profit/loss, conversion tools Quantify risk, size trades properly, and calculate costs before execution

FP Markets Review Methodology

This review was fact-checked on 3 August 2026 using FP Markets’ South African website, account comparison, pricing pages, funding information, legal documents and the client agreement dated 22 June 2026.

We checked:

FP Markets (Pty) Ltd and FSP 50926.

The Seychelles website operator.

The company named in the client agreement.

Group regulation.

Standard and Raw account pricing.

Spreads and commission.

Minimum deposits.

Account currencies.

ZAR account availability.

Leverage.

Platforms.

Islamic accounts.

Demo trading.

Funding and withdrawals.

Inactivity fees.

Client-money wording.

Complaints and dispute rules.

Research and copy-trading tools.

We did not open or fund a live account.

We did not place trades, test execution, contact support or complete a withdrawal.

The company, fees and payment limits shown in the live Client Portal and signed agreement should be treated as the final terms.

Quick Strengths and Weaknesses

What FP Markets does well

FP Markets offers competitive pricing, especially on Raw accounts, along with strong regulatory backing and access to MT4 and MT5. It provides a wide range of CFD markets and reliable execution, making it suitable for active traders and those focused on cost efficiency.

Where FP Markets falls short

FP Markets does not offer direct share investing, focusing instead on CFDs. The commission-based pricing on Raw accounts may be confusing for beginners, and traders need to understand the cost structure before trading. Like all CFD brokers, leverage increases risk significantly.

Customer Support

🔎 Customer Support 🥇 Customer Support ⏰ Operating Hours 24/7 ⚠️ Support Languages Multilingual 🥰 Live Chat Yes 💌 Email Address Yes ☎️ Telephonic Support Yes 5️⃣ The overall quality of FP Markets Support 4/5

Sources and Fact-Checking

Is FP Markets a Good Choice for South African Traders? FP Markets is a strong choice for South African traders who want tight spreads, ECN-style pricing, and access to MT4 and MT5. It offers competitive trading conditions and solid global regulation. The main advantage is low-cost trading on Raw accounts, while the downside is that beginners may find the platform setup and pricing structure slightly complex. Best for: South African traders who want low spreads, ECN-style pricing, MetaTrader platforms, and access to forex and CFD markets with strong global backing. Not best for: Traders who want direct JSE share investing, a simple all-in-one pricing model, or a beginner-focused platform with minimal setup complexity.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is FP Markets?

FP Markets is a global CFD and forex broker offering access to a wide range of markets, including forex, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and shares, with competitive spreads and fast execution.

Is FP Markets regulated?

Yes, FP Markets is regulated by ASIC (Australia) and CySEC (Cyprus), ensuring compliance with international standards for client fund protection, transparency, and secure trading practices.

What trading platforms does FP Markets offer?

FP Markets supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and Iress platforms, catering to both beginner and professional traders looking for advanced tools and fast execution.

What is the minimum deposit at FP Markets?

The minimum deposit to open a live trading account with FP Markets is $100, making it accessible to a wide range of traders, including beginners.

Does FP Markets offer a demo account?

Yes, FP Markets provides a free demo account where traders can practice strategies in a risk-free environment using virtual funds with real-time market data.

What account types does FP Markets offer?

FP Markets offers Standard and Raw accounts for MetaTrader and Iress accounts for professional traders. Each caters to different needs and trading styles.

What are FP Markets’ typical spreads?

Standard account spreads start from 1.0 pip, while Raw accounts offer spreads from 0.0 pips plus a low commission, ideal for scalpers and active traders.

Is a commission charged by FP Markets?

Yes, on Raw accounts, FP Markets charges $3 per lot per side. Standard accounts are commission-free, with costs built into the spread.

What leverage does FP Markets offer?

FP Markets offers leverage up to 1:500, depending on the regulatory region and instrument being traded, allowing for higher exposure with smaller capital.

Is Islamic trading available on FP Markets?

Yes, FP Markets offers Islamic swap-free accounts that comply with Sharia law, designed for traders who cannot receive or pay interest.

Does FP Markets support mobile trading?

Yes, FP Markets provides mobile trading through the MT4, MT5, and Iress apps for both Android and iOS, allowing access to markets anytime, anywhere.

What assets can I trade with FP Markets?

You can trade forex, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares, bonds, and metals, offering diversified opportunities across global markets.

Are EAs and algorithmic trading allowed?

Yes, FP Markets supports Expert Advisors (EAs) and automated trading on MetaTrader platforms, suitable for algorithmic and professional trading strategies.

How are withdrawals processed at FP Markets?

Withdrawals are generally processed within one business day. Processing times may vary depending on the payment method used and your financial institution.

Is FP Markets beginner-friendly?

Yes, FP Markets is suitable for beginners, offering a low deposit requirement, educational resources, and demo accounts to build skills before going live.