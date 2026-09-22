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FP Markets' Minimum Deposit

amount to open a real trading account is $100 / R1823. The Minimum Deposit for 1st-time traders might vary based on the trading account type selected.  

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA
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What is the minimum deposit for FP Markets?

  • The minimum deposit at FP Markets for its main trading accounts (Standard and Raw) is typically $100 USD (or the equivalent in your local currency), which enables traders to open a live MetaTrader account and begin trading forex and CFDs.
  • Higher minimums may apply for specialised account types such as IRESS.

 

CategoryDetails
📊 Account Types & Minimum DepositsStandard Account – Typically requires $100 USD (ZAR equivalent) to open. Raw ECN Account – Usually $100 USD (ZAR equivalent) minimum. IRESS Accounts – Higher deposit requirements (significantly more) for professional trading on the IRESS platform.
💳 Deposit MethodsCredit/Debit Cards Visa/Mastercard accepted (instant). Bank Wire/EFT Standard bank transfers (1–3 business days). E-Wallets Skrill, Neteller, PayPal and others, often instant. Local & Other Options (FasaPay, PayTrust, etc.) — May vary by region.
🕐 Processing Times (Deposits)Card & E-Wallet Deposits Usually instant or within minutes. Bank Transfers/EFT Typically 1–3 business days depending on banks and location.
🇿🇦 South Africa‑Specific NotesZAR Support & Local Banks FP Markets often supports local funding in ZAR and local bank (EFT) deposits, which can be more cost-effective for South African traders. Verification (KYC) Identity verification is required before deposits or withdrawals to comply with financial regulations. Conversion & Fees Depositing in ZAR may still involve conversion to your account’s base currency; always confirm details in your client portal.
💸 Withdrawal Rules & TimingMatching Rule Withdrawals are generally returned via the same method used for deposit where possible. E-Wallets Often processed within 1 business day. Cards May take 1–5 business days for funds to appear due to bank processing. Bank Wire Usually 1–3+ business days depending on the banks involved.
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FP Markets' minimum deposit requirements for South Africa

In South Africa, the minimum deposit required to open an FP Markets trading account is $100 (or the ZAR equivalent) for Standard and Raw accounts.

South African traders can fund accounts via bank transfer or cards, with deposits usually processed quickly, allowing prompt access to live trading.

 

Overview

  • FP Markets, a major player in the worldwide financial trading environment, has adjusted its services to fit the special demands of South African traders, providing a one-of-a-kind combination of conditions and features tailored to this market.
  • Two of FP Markets' notable advantages for South African traders are deep liquidity pools and narrow spreads.
  • This feature is handy for forex and CFD traders because it allows for more precise and cost-effective trading tactics.

   

How to deposit FP Markets minimum account

Depositing funds with FP Markets is a straightforward process that consists of the following simple steps:  

Step 1 - Log in to your Client Area

  • Locate the FP Markets website and click the ‘login' option.

  How to deposit the FP Markets minimum account step 1  

Step 2 - Click on “Funding”

  • On the left side of the screen, click on “Funding.”

  How to deposit FP Markets minimum account Step 2  

Step 3 - Choose “Deposit”

  • Select your preferred deposit method, whether by wire transfer, credit card, or debit card.

  How to deposit FP Markets minimum account Step 3  

Step 4 - Select the trading account.”

  • Select the trading account to which you wish to deposit and click “Submit.”

 

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
 

FP Markets Deposits and Withdrawals

FP Markets Deposits and Withdrawals

  FP Markets offers South African traders the following deposit and withdrawal methods:  

Deposit Methods:

🌟 Method💡 Type
💳 Credit/Debit CardInstant Card Deposit
🏦 Bank TransferLocal/International Bank
🟢 NetellerE-Wallet
🟣 SkrillE-Wallet
🌐 Asia BanksRegional Bank Deposit
🟠 SticPayE-Wallet
🔵 FasaPayE-Wallet
💼 Virtual PayOnline Payment Gateway
🇮🇳 Rupee PaymentsRegional Payment Option
🚀 RapidInstant Online Transfer
💎 Perfect MoneyE-Wallet
🇧🇷 PagsmileLatin America Option
📝Sign up👉Open Account
 

Withdrawal Methods:

🌟 Method💡 Type
💳 Credit/Debit CardInstant Card Deposit
🏦 Domestic Bank WireLocal/International Bank
🌍 International Bank WireE-Wallet
🟢 NetellerE-Wallet
🟣 SkrillRegional Bank Deposit
🔵 FasaPayE-Wallet
🌐 Asia BanksE-Wallet
🐉 DragonpayOnline Payment Gateway
💎 Perfect MoneyE-Wallet
₿ Cryptocurrency Digital Assets Withdrawal
🏁 Finrax PaymentsCrypto/FIAT Gateway
📝Sign up👉Open Account
 

Deposit Currencies, Deposit and Withdrawal Processing Times

🔎 BrokerFPMarkets CTA logo
Tickmill CTA logo
Avatrade CTA logo
📈 Minimum Withdrawal TimeInstant1 Business Day24 to 48 Hours
📉 Maximum Estimated Withdrawal TimeUp to 10 working days2 to 7 Business DaysUp to 10 days
📊 Instant Deposits and Instant WithdrawalsYesInstant DepositsNone
 

FP Markets Deposit fees and deposit methods

  • FP Markets offers over 10 flexible funding options. Available methods include credit and debit cards, bank transfer, BPay, Poli, PayPal, Neteller, Skrill, PayTrust, Ngan Luong, FasaPay, Online Pay, and Broker to Broker.
  • The broker does not charge deposit fees, although traders should note that their selected payment provider may charge handling fees, which are beyond the broker’s control.
  • Typically, deposits are processed instantly for traders using the MetaTrader platforms. On the other hand, bank transfers, BPay, and broker-to-broker transfers can take up to 1 business day.

  Deposits and Withdrawals   Unfortunately, the broker does charge withdrawal fees on certain payment methods, which are as follows:

➡️Deposit Methods💸Fees
💳 International bank wire$10
💰 Online Pay$18
💳 Ngan Luong1,000 VND + 1%
💰 International broker to broker transfers$25
💳 Neteller2%
💰 Skrill1%
💳 FasaPay0.5%
💰 PayTrust1.5%
💳 PayPal2%
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

FP Markets At a Glance

Company InformationFPMarkets CTA logo
📅Year Founded2005
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff274
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 200,000
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC
🌎Country of regulationAustralia, Cyprus
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsStandard, Raw ECN, and VIP accounts available
💳Institutional AccountsYes, tailored solutions for institutional clients
👨‍💼Managed AccountsYes, offered through third-party managed account services
📇Minor account currenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, and others
💰Minimum Deposit$100 USD
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing timeDeposits are typically processed instantly; withdrawals usually within 1-2 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeGenerally no fees for withdrawals; may vary based on method
📊Spreads fromSpreads start from 0.0 pips on Raw ECN accounts
💸CommissionsFrom $3.5 per side per lot on Raw ECN accounts
💱Number of base currencies supportedOver 10 base currencies including USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, and others
🚀Swap FeesSwap fees apply; may vary depending on the position and account type
📈LeverageUp to 1:500 depending on the account type and instrument
📏Margin requirementstypically 0.2% - 1%
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeTypically 40-50 milliseconds on Raw ECN accounts
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 1,000 CFDs across various asset classes
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes,Major global indices including S&P 500, NASDAQ, FTSE 100, DAX, and more
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes, Includes commodities such as Gold, Silver, Oil, Natural Gas, and more
📜CFD SharesYes, A wide range of global stocks from major markets including US, UK, EU, and Asia
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, and other e-wallets
💵Withdrawal OptionsBank Transfers, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, and other e-wallets
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), IRESS
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, Mac (via emulation), Android, iOS
🖥️Forex trading toolsYes
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes, available 24/5
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@fpmarkets.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+61 2 8252 6800 (Australia) or +44 20 8068 0760 (UK)
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, Chinese, Arabic, and other major languages
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partnersOver 100,000 affiliates
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes
🪙Rebate programYes
South African Trader Specific Information
Does FP Markets Accept South African Traders?Yes
Is FP Markets regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)?Yes
Does FP Markets offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders?Yes
Does FP Markets allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)?Yes
📝Sign up👉Open Account
 

FP Markets Customer Reviews

FP Markets Customer Reviews

 

  • Reviews and ratings of FP Markets are illustrious mainly because of the reasonable trading environment and customer-centric policies.
  • It excels in low spreads, fast execution, and a variety of account types, making it more attractive to most traders.
  • The platform has a full arsenal of market tradable instruments comprising phenomena like forex, CFDs, and even cryptocurrencies, very strong trading platforms of MetaTrader 4 and 5, too.

 

AspectFeedbackRating (Out of 5)
⭐Overall RatingConsistently high ratings for reliability, transparency, and support.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
💹SpreadsTight spreads are appreciated by traders for better trading conditions.⭐⭐⭐⭐
⚡Execution SpeedFast execution is a key strength that traders value highly.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
💼Account TypesDiverse account types catering to different trading needs.⭐⭐⭐⭐
📉Tradable InstrumentsA broad range of instruments, including forex, CFDs, and cryptocurrencies, is highly praised.⭐⭐⭐⭐
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 provide reliable platforms for various traders.⭐⭐⭐⭐
💬Customer SupportExcellent customer support, responsive and attentive.⭐⭐⭐⭐
🌟ReputationStrong reputation in the trading community for being reliable and transparent.⭐⭐⭐⭐
 

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform📝 Feedback Summary⭐ Rating
Myfxbook logo
Excellent, effective, fast, and professional customer service⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Forex Peace Army logo
Some users praise the broker's low fees, fast execution, and wide range of financial instruments. However, others have criticized the platform's user interface, customer support, and restrictions on certain account types.⭐⭐⭐☆☆
Sitejabber logo
Few reviewers have raised concerns about the company's leverage and potential fees.⭐⭐⭐☆☆
google logo
Generally positive; users commend competitive fees, swift execution, and diverse trading platforms.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
HelloPeter logo
FP Markets for its competitive spreads, reliable trading platform, and excellent customer support. However, some reviewers mention difficulties with account verification and withdrawal processes.⭐⭐⭐☆☆
TrustPilot Logo
Predominantly positive feedback users appreciate outstanding customer support and reliable trading experience. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
 
💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Great Educational toolsLimited portfolio
Great Customer ServiceWeb Platform needs to be updated a bit
Large Product offeringHigh fee for international bank withdrawal
 
AVA Top 10 Top

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🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
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9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom
 

Conclusion

FP Market's Minimum Deposit amount to open a real trading account is 100 US dollars.  The Minimum Deposit for 1st-time traders might vary based on the trading account type selected. FP Markets offers multiple funding currencies for our accounts, which include AUD, USD, EUR, GBP, SGD, HKD, NZD, CHF, JPY, and CAD. However, some smaller currencies are not accepted, such as the ZAR/Rand. Traders depositing in smaller currencies such as these will incur conversion fees.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

 

What is the minimum deposit for FP Markets?

The minimum deposit at FP Markets is generally $100 USD or the equivalent in local currency for Standard and Raw accounts. This low entry requirement allows traders to access forex and CFD markets without committing significant upfront capital.

 

Is the FP Markets minimum deposit the same in South Africa?

Yes, South African traders typically need a minimum deposit of $100 or the ZAR equivalent to open a Standard or Raw account with FP Markets, although the final amount may vary slightly due to currency conversion rates.

 

Does FP Markets offer accounts with lower minimum deposits?

FP Markets does not usually offer accounts below the $100 minimum for MT4 or MT5. However, demo accounts are available for practice, and professional IRESS accounts require significantly higher minimum deposits.

 

What payment methods can be used to meet the FP Markets minimum deposit?

Traders can meet the FP Markets minimum deposit using bank transfer, credit or debit cards, and selected e-wallets such as Skrill or Neteller, depending on availability in their country and regulatory region.

 

How fast are deposits processed at FP Markets?

Most card and e-wallet deposits at FP Markets are processed instantly or within minutes, while bank transfers may take 1 to 3 business days, depending on the bank and the trader’s location.

 

Is there a fee for depositing the minimum amount at FP Markets?

FP Markets generally does not charge deposit fees; however, banks or payment providers may apply their own charges. Traders should always check with their payment provider before funding their trading account.

 

Can I withdraw profits if I only deposited the minimum amount?

Yes, traders can withdraw profits even if they deposited only the minimum amount, provided account verification is complete and withdrawal rules are followed, including using the same payment method initially used for funding.

 

Are FP Markets' minimum deposit requirements different for Raw accounts?

No, Raw accounts at FP Markets typically require the same $100 minimum deposit as Standard accounts, but traders should be aware that Raw accounts charge commissions in exchange for lower spreads.

 

Does FP Markets allow ZAR deposits for South African traders?

FP Markets supports funding options suitable for South African traders, and deposits may be made in ZAR, although funds are often converted to the account’s base currency, which can involve conversion fees.

 

Is the FP Markets minimum deposit suitable for beginners?

Yes, the $100 minimum deposit makes FP Markets accessible for beginners, allowing new traders to start live trading with limited risk while still benefiting from professional-grade platforms, tight spreads, and regulated trading conditions.

 

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