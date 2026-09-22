amount to open a real trading account is $100 / R1823. The Minimum Deposit for 1st-time traders might vary based on the trading account type selected.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

What is the minimum deposit for FP Markets?

The minimum deposit at FP Markets for its main trading accounts (Standard and Raw) is typically $100 USD (or the equivalent in your local currency), which enables traders to open a live MetaTrader account and begin trading forex and CFDs.

Higher minimums may apply for specialised account types such as IRESS.

Category Details 📊 Account Types & Minimum Deposits Standard Account – Typically requires $100 USD (ZAR equivalent) to open. Raw ECN Account – Usually $100 USD (ZAR equivalent) minimum. IRESS Accounts – Higher deposit requirements (significantly more) for professional trading on the IRESS platform. 💳 Deposit Methods Credit/Debit Cards Visa/Mastercard accepted (instant). Bank Wire/EFT Standard bank transfers (1–3 business days). E-Wallets Skrill, Neteller, PayPal and others, often instant. Local & Other Options (FasaPay, PayTrust, etc.) — May vary by region. 🕐 Processing Times (Deposits) Card & E-Wallet Deposits Usually instant or within minutes. Bank Transfers/EFT Typically 1–3 business days depending on banks and location. 🇿🇦 South Africa‑Specific Notes ZAR Support & Local Banks FP Markets often supports local funding in ZAR and local bank (EFT) deposits, which can be more cost-effective for South African traders. Verification (KYC) Identity verification is required before deposits or withdrawals to comply with financial regulations. Conversion & Fees Depositing in ZAR may still involve conversion to your account’s base currency; always confirm details in your client portal. 💸 Withdrawal Rules & Timing Matching Rule Withdrawals are generally returned via the same method used for deposit where possible. E-Wallets Often processed within 1 business day. Cards May take 1–5 business days for funds to appear due to bank processing. Bank Wire Usually 1–3+ business days depending on the banks involved. 📝Sign up Open Account

FP Markets' minimum deposit requirements for South Africa

In South Africa, the minimum deposit required to open an FP Markets trading account is $100 (or the ZAR equivalent) for Standard and Raw accounts.

South African traders can fund accounts via bank transfer or cards, with deposits usually processed quickly, allowing prompt access to live trading.

Overview

FP Markets , a major player in the worldwide financial trading environment, has adjusted its services to fit the special demands of South African traders, providing a one-of-a-kind combination of conditions and features tailored to this market.

, a major player in the worldwide financial trading environment, has adjusted its services to fit the special demands of South African traders, providing a one-of-a-kind combination of conditions and features tailored to this market. Two of FP Markets' notable advantages for South African traders are deep liquidity pools and narrow spreads.

This feature is handy for forex and CFD traders because it allows for more precise and cost-effective trading tactics.

How to deposit FP Markets minimum account

Depositing funds with FP Markets is a straightforward process that consists of the following simple steps:

Step 1 - Log in to your Client Area

Locate the FP Markets website and click the ‘login' option.

Step 2 - Click on “Funding”

On the left side of the screen, click on “Funding.”

Step 3 - Choose “Deposit”

Select your preferred deposit method, whether by wire transfer, credit card, or debit card.

Step 4 - Select the trading account.”

Select the trading account to which you wish to deposit and click “Submit.”

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

FP Markets Deposits and Withdrawals

FP Markets offers South African traders the following deposit and withdrawal methods:

Deposit Methods:

🌟 Method 💡 Type 💳 Credit/Debit Card Instant Card Deposit 🏦 Bank Transfer Local/International Bank 🟢 Neteller E-Wallet 🟣 Skrill E-Wallet 🌐 Asia Banks Regional Bank Deposit 🟠 SticPay E-Wallet 🔵 FasaPay E-Wallet 💼 Virtual Pay Online Payment Gateway 🇮🇳 Rupee Payments Regional Payment Option 🚀 Rapid Instant Online Transfer 💎 Perfect Money E-Wallet 🇧🇷 Pagsmile Latin America Option 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Withdrawal Methods:

🌟 Method 💡 Type 💳 Credit/Debit Card Instant Card Deposit 🏦 Domestic Bank Wire Local/International Bank 🌍 International Bank Wire E-Wallet 🟢 Neteller E-Wallet 🟣 Skrill Regional Bank Deposit 🔵 FasaPay E-Wallet 🌐 Asia Banks E-Wallet 🐉 Dragonpay Online Payment Gateway 💎 Perfect Money E-Wallet ₿ Cryptocurrency Digital Assets Withdrawal 🏁 Finrax Payments Crypto/FIAT Gateway 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Deposit Currencies, Deposit and Withdrawal Processing Times

🔎 Broker 📈 Minimum Withdrawal Time Instant 1 Business Day 24 to 48 Hours 📉 Maximum Estimated Withdrawal Time Up to 10 working days 2 to 7 Business Days Up to 10 days 📊 Instant Deposits and Instant Withdrawals Yes Instant Deposits None

FP Markets Deposit fees and deposit methods

FP Markets offers over 10 flexible funding options. Available methods include credit and debit cards, bank transfer, BPay, Poli, PayPal, Neteller, Skrill, PayTrust, Ngan Luong, FasaPay, Online Pay, and Broker to Broker.

The broker does not charge deposit fees, although traders should note that their selected payment provider may charge handling fees, which are beyond the broker’s control.

Typically, deposits are processed instantly for traders using the MetaTrader platforms. On the other hand, bank transfers, BPay, and broker-to-broker transfers can take up to 1 business day.

Unfortunately, the broker does charge withdrawal fees on certain payment methods, which are as follows:

➡️Deposit Methods 💸Fees 💳 International bank wire $10 💰 Online Pay $18 💳 Ngan Luong 1,000 VND + 1% 💰 International broker to broker transfers $25 💳 Neteller 2% 💰 Skrill 1% 💳 FasaPay 0.5% 💰 PayTrust 1.5% 💳 PayPal 2% 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

FP Markets At a Glance

Company Information 📅Year Founded 2005 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 274 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 200,000 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC 🌎Country of regulation Australia, Cyprus 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Standard, Raw ECN, and VIP accounts available 💳Institutional Accounts Yes, tailored solutions for institutional clients 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes, offered through third-party managed account services 📇Minor account currencies USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, and others 💰Minimum Deposit $100 USD Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Deposits are typically processed instantly; withdrawals usually within 1-2 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Generally no fees for withdrawals; may vary based on method 📊Spreads from Spreads start from 0.0 pips on Raw ECN accounts 💸Commissions From $3.5 per side per lot on Raw ECN accounts 💱Number of base currencies supported Over 10 base currencies including USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, and others 🚀Swap Fees Swap fees apply; may vary depending on the position and account type 📈Leverage Up to 1:500 depending on the account type and instrument 📏Margin requirements typically 0.2% - 1% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically 40-50 milliseconds on Raw ECN accounts 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 1,000 CFDs across various asset classes 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes,Major global indices including S&P 500, NASDAQ, FTSE 100, DAX, and more ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes, Includes commodities such as Gold, Silver, Oil, Natural Gas, and more 📜CFD Shares Yes, A wide range of global stocks from major markets including US, UK, EU, and Asia Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, and other e-wallets 💵Withdrawal Options Bank Transfers, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, and other e-wallets Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), IRESS 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, Mac (via emulation), Android, iOS 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes, available 24/5 📱Customer Support email address support@fpmarkets.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +61 2 8252 6800 (Australia) or +44 20 8068 0760 (UK) 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, Chinese, Arabic, and other major languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Over 100,000 affiliates 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes 🪙Rebate program Yes South African Trader Specific Information Does FP Markets Accept South African Traders? Yes Is FP Markets regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)? Yes Does FP Markets offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders? Yes Does FP Markets allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)? Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

FP Markets Customer Reviews

Reviews and ratings of FP Markets are illustrious mainly because of the reasonable trading environment and customer-centric policies.

It excels in low spreads, fast execution, and a variety of account types, making it more attractive to most traders.

The platform has a full arsenal of market tradable instruments comprising phenomena like forex, CFDs, and even cryptocurrencies, very strong trading platforms of MetaTrader 4 and 5, too.

Aspect Feedback Rating (Out of 5) ⭐Overall Rating Consistently high ratings for reliability, transparency, and support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 💹Spreads Tight spreads are appreciated by traders for better trading conditions. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⚡Execution Speed Fast execution is a key strength that traders value highly. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 💼Account Types Diverse account types catering to different trading needs. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 📉Tradable Instruments A broad range of instruments, including forex, CFDs, and cryptocurrencies, is highly praised. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 provide reliable platforms for various traders. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 💬Customer Support Excellent customer support, responsive and attentive. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 🌟Reputation Strong reputation in the trading community for being reliable and transparent. ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Excellent, effective, fast, and professional customer service ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Some users praise the broker's low fees, fast execution, and wide range of financial instruments. However, others have criticized the platform's user interface, customer support, and restrictions on certain account types. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Few reviewers have raised concerns about the company's leverage and potential fees. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Generally positive; users commend competitive fees, swift execution, and diverse trading platforms. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ FP Markets for its competitive spreads, reliable trading platform, and excellent customer support. However, some reviewers mention difficulties with account verification and withdrawal processes. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Predominantly positive feedback users appreciate outstanding customer support and reliable trading experience. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Great Educational tools Limited portfolio Great Customer Service Web Platform needs to be updated a bit Large Product offering High fee for international bank withdrawal

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Conclusion FP Market's Minimum Deposit amount to open a real trading account is 100 US dollars. The Minimum Deposit for 1st-time traders might vary based on the trading account type selected. FP Markets offers multiple funding currencies for our accounts, which include AUD, USD, EUR, GBP, SGD, HKD, NZD, CHF, JPY, and CAD. However, some smaller currencies are not accepted, such as the ZAR/Rand. Traders depositing in smaller currencies such as these will incur conversion fees.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the minimum deposit for FP Markets?

The minimum deposit at FP Markets is generally $100 USD or the equivalent in local currency for Standard and Raw accounts. This low entry requirement allows traders to access forex and CFD markets without committing significant upfront capital.

Is the FP Markets minimum deposit the same in South Africa?

Yes, South African traders typically need a minimum deposit of $100 or the ZAR equivalent to open a Standard or Raw account with FP Markets, although the final amount may vary slightly due to currency conversion rates.

Does FP Markets offer accounts with lower minimum deposits?

FP Markets does not usually offer accounts below the $100 minimum for MT4 or MT5. However, demo accounts are available for practice, and professional IRESS accounts require significantly higher minimum deposits.

What payment methods can be used to meet the FP Markets minimum deposit?

Traders can meet the FP Markets minimum deposit using bank transfer, credit or debit cards, and selected e-wallets such as Skrill or Neteller, depending on availability in their country and regulatory region.

How fast are deposits processed at FP Markets?

Most card and e-wallet deposits at FP Markets are processed instantly or within minutes, while bank transfers may take 1 to 3 business days, depending on the bank and the trader’s location.

Is there a fee for depositing the minimum amount at FP Markets?

FP Markets generally does not charge deposit fees; however, banks or payment providers may apply their own charges. Traders should always check with their payment provider before funding their trading account.

Can I withdraw profits if I only deposited the minimum amount?

Yes, traders can withdraw profits even if they deposited only the minimum amount, provided account verification is complete and withdrawal rules are followed, including using the same payment method initially used for funding.

Are FP Markets' minimum deposit requirements different for Raw accounts?

No, Raw accounts at FP Markets typically require the same $100 minimum deposit as Standard accounts, but traders should be aware that Raw accounts charge commissions in exchange for lower spreads.

Does FP Markets allow ZAR deposits for South African traders?

FP Markets supports funding options suitable for South African traders, and deposits may be made in ZAR, although funds are often converted to the account’s base currency, which can involve conversion fees.

Is the FP Markets minimum deposit suitable for beginners?

Yes, the $100 minimum deposit makes FP Markets accessible for beginners, allowing new traders to start live trading with limited risk while still benefiting from professional-grade platforms, tight spreads, and regulated trading conditions.