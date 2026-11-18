FP Markets offers two main forex trading account types: Standard and Raw. Both are advertised with a minimum deposit of AU$100 or equivalent, access to MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, and maximum leverage of up to 1:500, depending on the relevant trading entity and instrument.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

What account types does FP Markets offer in South Africa?

FP Markets advertises Standard and Raw forex accounts, with Demo and eligible Islamic account arrangements. It also provides specialised IRESS trading facilities. Its wider platform offering includes MT4, MT5, cTrader and TradingView, although account and instrument availability depends on the relevant service and entity.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What is the minimum deposit for an FP Markets account?

FP Markets' South African account comparison advertises a minimum deposit of AU$100 or equivalent for both Standard and Raw. The rand amount depends on the applicable exchange rate and payment conversion. Separate funding requirements may apply to IRESS or specialist account arrangements.

FP Markets Account Types – Quick Overview

Account Type Main Advantage Best Suited To Standard No separate commission on qualifying forex trades Beginners and occasional traders Raw Spreads from 0.0 pips with commission-based pricing Active traders, scalpers and EAs Islamic Standard Swap-free arrangement subject to conditions Eligible traders seeking Islamic account terms Islamic Raw Raw pricing with an approved swap-free arrangement Eligible active traders Demo Practise without depositing real money Beginners and strategy testing IRESS Specialised share CFD and market-depth tools Experienced equity CFD traders Sign Up Open Account Open Account

Overview

FP Markets , a major player in the worldwide financial trading environment, has adjusted its services to fit the special demands of South African traders, providing a one-of-a-kind combination of conditions and features tailored to this market.

, a major player in the worldwide financial trading environment, has adjusted its services to fit the special demands of South African traders, providing a one-of-a-kind combination of conditions and features tailored to this market. Two of FP Markets' notable advantages for South African traders are deep liquidity pools and narrow spreads.

This feature is especially useful for forex and CFD traders because it allows for more precise and cost-effective trading tactics.

Which FP Markets Account Is Best for South Africans?

The Standard account is generally easier to understand because a trader does not calculate a separate commission for an ordinary qualifying forex trade.

That simplicity can be useful for someone who is learning how spreads, position sizes, and trading costs work.

The Raw account may appeal more to traders who place frequent orders, use short-term strategies, or want the possibility of a lower spread.

However, the Raw account is not automatically cheaper.

Its total cost includes both the live spread and the applicable commission. The Standard account has no separate forex commission, but its spread is usually wider.

The correct choice depends on actual live prices and the trader's transaction frequency, not only the lowest advertised spread.

🔎 Live Account 💴 Minimum Dep. 📈 Average Spread 📉 Commissions 💵 Average Trading Cost 🥇Standard R1806 ZAR 1 pip None 10 USD 🥈Raw R1806 ZAR 0.0 pips US$3 per side 7 USD 🥉Islamic Standard R1806 ZAR 1 pip None 10 USD 🏅Islamic Raw R1806 ZAR 0.0 pips US$3 per side 7 USD 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

MT4/5 Standard Account

The MT4/5 Standard Account is suited for traders who seek a simple trading environment with no commissions.

is suited for traders who seek a simple trading environment with no commissions. This account type provides access to a wide choice of instruments with no commission fees, making it ideal for beginning traders or those who prefer.

Spreads start slightly higher than in the Raw Account, but the lack of commission costs may tempt those who trade less frequently or in lower amounts.

🔎 Account Feature 🥇 MT4/5 Standard Account 💴 Minimum Deposit 1,200 ZAR / AU$100 📈 Average Spreads Variable, from 1 pip 📉 Instruments Available 70+ Forex pairs Precious Metals Indices Commodities 📊 Maximum Leverage Ratio 1:500 💹 Execution Type ECN 💷 Commissions None 📌 Rebates EAs Offered Yes 📱 Mobile App Offered Yes 📍 VPS Available Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

MT4/5 Raw Account

The MT4/5 Raw Account is designed for more experienced traders who like trading with tighter spreads.

is designed for more experienced traders who like trading with tighter spreads. This account type levies a transaction commission but offers much cheaper spreads beginning at 0.0 pips.

Despite the commission, the MT4/5 Raw account is an appealing choice for high-volume traders, scalpers, and those utilizing automated trading systems because the lower spreads can drastically reduce trading costs over time.

🔎 Account Feature 🥇MT4/5 Raw Account 💷 Minimum Deposit 1,200 ZAR / AU$100 📈 Average Spreads Variable, from 0.0 pips 📉 Instruments Available 70+ Forex pairs Precious Metals Indices Commodities 📊 Maximum Leverage Ratio 1:500 📌 Execution Type ECN 💴 Commissions US$3 per side 📍 Rebates EAs Offered Yes 💹 Mobile App Offered Yes ⏩ VPS Available Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

MT4/Islamic Account

FP Markets offers an MT4/Islamic Account built exclusively for South African traders who follow Islamic finance principles.

offers an built exclusively for South African traders who follow Islamic finance principles. This account is designed per Sharia law, which prevents the accrual of interest or swaps on trades.

The Islamic Account at FP Markets assures that no swaps or interest are paid on overnight positions, making it a good option for Muslim traders who want their trading activity to be consistent with their religious views.

MT5 Islamic Standard Account

The MT5 Islamic Standard Account is intended for traders who seek a Sharia-compliant account.

This account type does not charge swaps or interest on overnight positions, an essential condition for Islamic finance.

In other ways, it is similar to the Standard Account, but it offers larger spreads with no commission fees, making it acceptable for Muslim traders who follow Islamic financial principles.

🔎 Account Feature MT4/5 Islamic Standard Account 💴 Minimum Deposit 1,200 ZAR / AU$100 📈 Average Spreads Variable, from 1 pip 📉 Instruments Available 70+ Forex pairs Precious Metals Indices Commodities 📊 Maximum Leverage Ratio 1:500 📌 Execution Type ECN 📍 Commissions None 💹 Rebates EAs Offered Yes 📱 Mobile App Offered Yes ▶️ VPS Available Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

MT4/5 Islamic Raw Account

The MT4/5 Islamic Raw Account , like the Islamic Standard Account, is Sharia-compliant. It does not offer swaps or interest on overnight positions.

, like the Islamic Standard Account, is Sharia-compliant. It does not offer swaps or interest on overnight positions. This account is similar to the Raw Account in that it offers tighter spreads but with the addition of commission fees.

Furthermore, the MT4/5 Islamic Raw Account is an excellent option for Muslim traders who want the benefits of smaller spreads but do not mind paying commissions on their trades.

🔎 Account Feature 🥇MT4/5 Islamic Raw Account 💴 Minimum Deposit 1,200 ZAR / AU$100 📈 Average Spreads Variable, from 0.0 pips 📉 Instruments Available 70+ Forex pairs Precious Metals Indices Commodities 📊 Maximum Leverage Ratio 1:500 💹 Execution Type ECN 💷 Commissions US$3 per side 📌 Rebates EAs Offered Yes 📍 Mobile App Offered Yes ⏩ VPS Available Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Demo Account

FP Markets provides a demo account specialized for South African traders, allowing them to practice and perfect trading methods in a risk-free environment.

provides a specialized for South African traders, allowing them to practice and perfect trading methods in a risk-free environment. This trial account simulates real-market conditions, allowing traders to learn about the intricacies of forex and CFD trading without risking their money.

South African traders can access the same instruments as live account holders, including Forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.

Professional Account

The FP Markets Pro Account is intended to provide South African traders with an all-encompassing and professional trading experience.

is intended to provide South African traders with an all-encompassing and professional trading experience. This account includes various exclusive features and benefits, such as increased leverage, and it is unaffected by planned regulatory changes that may limit leverage for other traders.

With the FP Markets Pro Account, users can maintain maximum leverage across various products, including Forex, Shares, Commodities, Metals, Indicators , and Cryptocurrencies.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

What account types does FP Markets offer?

FP Markets offers Standard and Raw ECN accounts for MetaTrader and Raw Spread for cTrader. These accounts cater to different trading styles and budgets, with tight spreads and varying commission structures.

Are Islamic accounts available?

Yes, FP Markets provides Swap-Free Islamic accounts compliant with Sharia law. These accounts are available upon request and come with all features of the standard accounts but without overnight interest.

How to Open an FP Markets Account step by step

To open an account with FP Markets, South Africans can follow these steps:

Step 1: Open a Live Account

Navigate to the option for creating a new account on the official FP Markets website, typically found in the main menu or homepage.

Step 2: Complete the application

Complete the initial application with your basic information, including your full name, email address, and country of residence.

Provide additional personal information, such as your date of birth, current address, and occupation.

Step 3: Choose the type of trading account

Next, choose the type of trading account that best suits your needs, the trading platform you prefer, and the base currency for your account.

Complete the brief quiz to demonstrate your understanding of financial products.

This ensures that you are well-versed in the complexities of trading.

You must upload documentation that verifies your identification and current residential address as part of the Know Your Customer (KYC) procedure, which is required for account approval.

To close a live trading account with FP Markets

Access your FP Markets trading account via their website or trading platform.

Before closing your account, ensure that all open trading positions are closed. This step is critical to ensuring that no positions are left open, which could result in additional charges or changes in value.

Check your account balance and withdraw any funds that are still available. To do this, go to your account's withdrawal section. Select your preferred withdrawal method and follow the instructions to transfer funds from your account. Remember that the withdrawal process could take several days, depending on the method used.

Contact FP Markets customer service once all positions have been closed and funds have been withdrawn. This can be done via email, phone, or live chat. Tell them you want to close your account. Keep your account information handy; they may request specific information to verify your identity.

The customer service team may give you specific instructions or forms to complete. Pay close attention to these instructions. They may also request feedback or the reason for your account closure, usually for service improvement.

After processing your request, FP Markets should confirm that your account has been closed. Ensure you receive this confirmation to ensure that the account has been officially closed and that no further actions or charges will be incurred.

FP Markets Minimum Deposit – Comparison

Account Type Published Minimum Standard AU$100 or equivalent Raw AU$100 or equivalent Islamic Standard Underlying account funding requirement; conversion approval applies Islamic Raw Underlying account funding requirement; conversion approval applies Demo No real-money deposit IRESS Separate current funding requirement must be confirmed

FP Markets At a Glance

Company Information 📅Year Founded 2005 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 274 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 200,000 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation ASIC,

CySEC,

FSCA,

FSA,

FSC 🌎Country of regulation Australia, Cyprus 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Standard,

Raw ECN,

and VIP accounts available 💳Institutional Accounts Yes, tailored solutions for institutional clients 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes, offered through third-party managed account services 📇Minor account currencies USD,

EUR,

GBP,

AUD,

JPY,

and others 💰Minimum Deposit $100 USD Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Deposits are typically processed instantly; withdrawals usually within 1-2 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Generally no fees for withdrawals; may vary based on method 📊Spreads from Spreads start from 0.0 pips on Raw ECN accounts 💸Commissions From $3.5 per side per lot on Raw ECN accounts 💱Number of base currencies supported Over 10 base currencies including USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, and others 🚀Swap Fees Swap fees apply; may vary depending on the position and account type 📈Leverage Up to 1:500 depending on the account type and instrument 📏Margin requirements typically 0.2% - 1% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically 40-50 milliseconds on Raw ECN accounts 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 1,000 CFDs across various asset classes 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes,Major global indices including S&P 500, NASDAQ, FTSE 100, DAX, and more ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes, Includes commodities such as Gold, Silver, Oil, Natural Gas, and more 📜CFD Shares Yes, A wide range of global stocks from major markets including US, UK, EU, and Asia Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/Debit Cards,

Bank Transfers,

PayPal,

Skrill,

Neteller,

and other e-wallets 💵Withdrawal Options Bank Transfers,

Credit/Debit Cards,

PayPal,

Skrill,

Neteller,

and other e-wallets Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4),

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

IRESS 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows,

Mac (via emulation),

Android, iOS 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes, available 24/5 📱Customer Support email address support@fpmarkets.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +61 2 8252 6800 (Australia) or +44 20 8068 0760 (UK) 👾Social media Platforms Facebook,

X,

Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website English,

Chinese,

Arabic,

and other major languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Over 100,000 affiliates 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes 🪙Rebate program Yes South African Trader Specific Information Does FP Markets Accept South African Traders? Yes Is FP Markets regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)? Yes Does FP Markets offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders? Yes Does FP Markets allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)? Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Excellent customer support Demo account not available for Iress Account Full MetaTrader suite available Withdrawal fees charged on some withdrawal options

Conclusion

FP Markets provides two main forex account pricing structures for South African traders: Standard and Raw.

The Standard account is simpler, with spreads starting from 1.0 pip and no separate forex commission.

The Raw account offers spreads from 0.0 pips and charges US$3 per side per standard lot, making its trading costs dependent on both commission and actual market spreads.

Both accounts advertise a minimum deposit of AU$100 or equivalent and maximum leverage of up to 1:500, subject to the relevant legal entity and product conditions.

Demo accounts provide a way to practise, while Islamic arrangements and the specialised IRESS platform serve different customer needs.

For South Africans, the most important additional check concerns regulation. FP Markets has an FSCA-authorised South African entity, but the website also identifies an offshore operating entity. The correct account agreement should make clear which company provides the trading service and which protections apply.

Risk warning: Forex and CFD products are leveraged derivatives. They carry substantial risk, including rapid losses and potential liabilities depending on applicable terms. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What account types does FP Markets offer?

FP Markets offers Standard and Raw accounts for MetaTrader users, along with IRESS accounts for share trading. Each account is designed to suit different trader levels and strategies, with distinct spreads, commission structures, and platform access.

What is the difference between the Standard and Raw accounts?

The Standard account has zero commission and spreads from 1.0 pip, while the Raw account features ultra-tight spreads from 0.0 pips with a commission of $3 per side per lot, ideal for scalpers and high-volume traders.

Who is the Standard account best suited for?

The Standard account is ideal for beginners and casual traders who prefer simple cost structures with no commissions. It offers competitive spreads and full access to trading tools on both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms.

What is the Raw account designed for?

The Raw account is tailored for experienced and professional traders who require tight spreads and fast execution. It’s best for scalping, algorithmic trading, and those who are comfortable paying a small commission per trade.

Are demo accounts available for all FP Markets account types?

Yes, FP Markets offers demo accounts for both Standard and Raw account types. These allow traders to test strategies, explore the platform, and get a feel for live market conditions without risking real capital.

Can I switch between account types later?

Yes, FP Markets allows clients to open multiple accounts and switch between Standard and Raw accounts. This flexibility lets traders adjust to different trading strategies or cost preferences as their experience grows.

Do FP Markets account types support Islamic options?

Yes, both Standard and Raw accounts are available as Islamic (Swap-Free) accounts for Muslim traders. These accounts comply with Sharia law by removing overnight interest charges while maintaining the same trading conditions.

What is the minimum deposit for FP Markets account types?

The minimum deposit for FP Markets Standard and Raw accounts typically starts at $100. This accessible entry level allows traders to begin trading with competitive conditions while choosing between spread-only pricing or tighter spreads with a commission structure.

Which trading platforms are available with FP Markets accounts?

FP Markets accounts support several popular trading platforms, including MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), and cTrader. These platforms offer advanced charting tools, automated trading features, and fast order execution suitable for both beginner and professional traders.

Can traders open multiple FP Markets account types?

Yes, FP Markets allows traders to open multiple trading accounts within the same client profile. This flexibility enables traders to test different pricing structures, trading strategies, and platforms while managing all accounts conveniently from one secure dashboard.

Do FP Markets account types support automated trading?

Yes, FP Markets accounts support automated trading through Expert Advisors (EAs) on MetaTrader platforms and algorithmic tools on cTrader. This allows traders to implement automated strategies, back-test systems, and execute trades automatically based on predefined market conditions.