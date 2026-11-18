FP Markets Demo Account is a free practice trading account that allows South African traders to explore forex and CFD markets using virtual funds rather than real money.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Does FP Markets offer a demo account in South Africa?

Yes. FP Markets offers a free demo trading account that South African users can use to practise forex and CFD trading with virtual funds. MT4 and MT5 are the main supported demo platforms, while other platform practice options depend on the account arrangement.

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Is the FP Markets demo account free?

Yes. FP Markets does not require a real-money deposit to open its ordinary demo account. The trading balance consists of simulated funds that can be used for practice but cannot be withdrawn or converted into cash.

FP Markets Demo Account – Quick Overview

Feature Details Broker FP Markets Demo Account Available Registration Fee Free Real-Money Deposit Not required Advertised Virtual Balance US$100,000 Virtual Balance Adjustment Available under supported account arrangements Demo Account Types Standard and Raw pricing simulations Trading Platforms MT4 and MT5; cTrader practice options subject to availability Forex Trading Available CFD Trading Available for supported demo instruments Expert Advisors Supported through compatible platforms Demo Expiry Main FAQ: after more than 30 days of inactivity Profits Withdrawable No South African FSP FP Markets (Pty) Ltd, FSP 50926 Main Advantage Practise trading without depositing real capital Sign Up Open Account

Overview

FP Markets , a major player in the worldwide financial trading environment, has adjusted its services to fit the special demands of South African traders, providing a one-of-a-kind combination of conditions and features tailored to this market.

, a major player in the worldwide financial trading environment, has adjusted its services to fit the special demands of South African traders, providing a one-of-a-kind combination of conditions and features tailored to this market. Two of FP Markets' notable advantages for South African traders are deep liquidity pools and narrow spreads.

This feature is handy for forex and CFD traders because it allows for more precise and cost-effective trading tactics.

What Is the FP Markets Demo Account?

The FP Markets demo account is a simulated trading environment that uses virtual capital to reproduce many aspects of real market trading.

It allows customers to access trading platforms, examine price movements, and practise placing buy and sell orders.

The account is designed to help traders learn how forex and CFDs work.

For example, someone can open a simulated EUR/USD position, place a stop-loss, and observe how the position's value changes as the exchange rate moves.

If the position loses money, the loss reduces the virtual account balance rather than the trader's actual savings.

Likewise, a profitable position increases the simulated balance, but the profit has no cash value.

FP Markets' South African educational resources describe demo accounts as a way to learn trading platforms and practise strategies using virtual funds.

🔎 Account Feature 💴 Minimum Deposit $0 (Demo accounts are free) 📈 Average Spreads From 0.0 pips (on RAW demo account) 📉 Instruments Available 10,000+ (Forex, Indices, Shares, Crypto, Commodities) 📊 Maximum Leverage Ratio 1:500 💹 Execution Type ECN (Electronic Communication Network) 💷 Commissions $0 on Standard Demo / $3 per side on RAW Demo 📌 Rebates EAs Offered Yes (Expert Advisors supported) 📍 Mobile App Offered Yes – iOS & Android supported ⏩ VPS Available Yes (available for qualifying accounts) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

What Can You Practise?

Trading Activity Available on Demo Opening and closing positions Yes Practising forex trading Yes Using stop-loss orders Yes Using take-profit orders Yes Testing technical indicators Yes Practising different position sizes Yes Testing Expert Advisors On compatible platforms Monitoring margin Yes Testing trading strategies Yes Withdrawing profits No

How to set up a FP Markets Demo Account – Step by Step

Traders can sign up for a demo account with FP Markets by taking the following simple steps:

Step 1 – Select the Try Demo option.

Navigate to the demo account registration portal by selecting “Try a Demo” from the dropdown menu on the homepage of the broker’s website.

Step 2 – Fill out the form.

Provide your personal details on the registration page. These will include your full name, contact number, country of residence, and email address.

Step 3 – Select a trading platform

Select your preferred trading platform. Users can choose between MetaTrader 4 or Press.

Step 4 – Create a password

Create and confirm your password.

Step 5 – Choose your account type and currency.

Select the account type for which you would like to create the demo version and your preferred account currency.

Step 6 – Click “Save and Next”

Click “Save and Next” to process the second step, which is to download and install the trading platform.

Step 7 – Complete the form

After this step has been completed, you will be sent the full login details for your demo account.

A forex demo account is also referred to as a practice account , which is used for practicing trading or to test a new trading strategy without any risk to actual money.

is also referred to as a , which is used for practicing trading or to test a new trading strategy without any risk to actual money. A Forex demo account is also intended for beginners to get familiar with the various aspects of trading.

FP Markets Demo Account Registration Requirements

Requirement Details Registration Online Initial Deposit None Name Required Email Address Required Phone Number May be required Country of Residence South Africa Platform Selection Available during setup or account creation Demo Credentials Provided through the registration process Live Account Approval Not required merely to practise with virtual funds Additional Verification May be required for subsequent live services

How Much Virtual Money Does FP Markets Provide?

FP Markets' international demo registration page advertises US$100,000 in virtual trading funds.

The money is simulated. It cannot be withdrawn, transferred to a bank, or converted into a real deposit.

FP Markets also provides account-management options for adjusting demo balances, although the exact process may depend on the platform and client portal.

Its Australian support FAQ describes changing the balance through the account dashboard.

Why Your Demo Balance Matters

A US$100,000 practice balance can make it easy to open positions that would be unrealistic for someone planning to deposit only a small amount into a live account.

For example, a trader intending to start with US$500 should not automatically use the position sizes that seem manageable on a US$100,000 demo balance.

A smaller simulated balance can provide a more realistic exercise in position sizing, margin, and drawdown management.

Setting Illustrative Beginner Practice Starting Virtual Balance US$500 Trading Platform MT4 or MT5 Account Model Standard Currency Pair EUR/USD Initial Trade Size 0.01 lot Leverage Use a conservative setting where available Stop-Loss Defined before entry Risk Per Trade Kept within a predetermined practice limit Trading Journal Record every practice trade

FP Markets At a Glance

Company Information 📅Year Founded 2005 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 274 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 200,000 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation ASIC,

CySEC,

FSCA,

FSA,

FSC 🌎Country of regulation Australia, Cyprus 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Standard,

Raw ECN,

and VIP accounts available 💳Institutional Accounts Yes, tailored solutions for institutional clients 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes, offered through third-party managed account services 📇Minor account currencies USD,

EUR,

GBP,

AUD,

JPY,

and others 💰Minimum Deposit $100 USD Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Deposits are typically processed instantly; withdrawals usually within 1-2 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Generally no fees for withdrawals; may vary based on method 📊Spreads from Spreads start from 0.0 pips on Raw ECN accounts 💸Commissions From $3.5 per side per lot on Raw ECN accounts 💱Number of base currencies supported Over 10 base currencies including USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, and others 🚀Swap Fees Swap fees apply; may vary depending on the position and account type 📈Leverage Up to 1:500 depending on the account type and instrument 📏Margin requirements typically 0.2% - 1% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically 40-50 milliseconds on Raw ECN accounts 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 1,000 CFDs across various asset classes 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes,Major global indices including S&P 500, NASDAQ, FTSE 100, DAX, and more ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes, Includes commodities such as Gold, Silver, Oil, Natural Gas, and more 📜CFD Shares Yes, A wide range of global stocks from major markets including US, UK, EU, and Asia Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/Debit Cards,

Bank Transfers,

PayPal,

Skrill,

Neteller,

and other e-wallets 💵Withdrawal Options Bank Transfers,

Credit/Debit Cards,

PayPal,

Skrill,

Neteller,

and other e-wallets Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4),

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

IRESS 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows,

Mac (via emulation),

Android, iOS 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes, available 24/5 📱Customer Support email address support@fpmarkets.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +61 2 8252 6800 (Australia) or +44 20 8068 0760 (UK) 👾Social media Platforms Facebook,

X,

Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website English,

Chinese,

Arabic,

and other major languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Over 100,000 affiliates 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes 🪙Rebate program Yes South African Trader Specific Information Does FP Markets Accept South African Traders? Yes Is FP Markets regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)? Yes Does FP Markets offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders? Yes Does FP Markets allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)? Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Allows traders to practice trading using virtual funds with no financial risk Profits made in the demo account cannot be withdrawn Provides real-time market data and realistic trading conditions for strategy testing Trading psychology differs from real trading with actual money Access to popular platforms like MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader Some features may behave slightly differently compared to live trading Suitable for beginners learning trading and experienced traders testing strategies Does not fully replicate real market slippage and emotional pressure Often offers large virtual balances (e.g., around $100,000) for practice Traders may develop unrealistic expectations due to the absence of real risk

Conclusion

The FP Markets Demo Account gives South African traders a way to practise forex and CFD trading without depositing real money.

Its main advantages are access to virtual funds, familiar trading platforms, and the opportunity to learn how Standard and Raw account pricing works.

MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 are the clearest demo options, while cTrader and other platform arrangements should be checked individually.

The demo environment is particularly useful for learning order placement, testing Expert Advisors, and understanding trading costs.

But simulated trading has limits. Live liquidity, execution, financing charges, and the emotional impact of real losses can produce different outcomes.

Risk warning: Forex and CFD trading involves substantial risk. Leverage can magnify losses, and results achieved in a demo account do not predict live trading performance.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does FP Markets offer a demo account?

Yes, FP Markets provides traders with a free demo account, allowing them to explore its trading platforms, features, and tools. This account is ideal for beginners to practice and for experienced traders to test strategies risk-free.

Are Forex demo accounts safe to use?

Yes, Forex demo accounts are completely safe because they operate using virtual funds rather than real money. Traders can practice strategies, learn platform functions, and gain experience without any risk of losing actual capital in the process.

For how long is the demo account valid?

The FP Markets demo account remains active for 30 days, giving traders a month of risk-free trading practice. During this time, users can explore different markets, test strategies, and get comfortable with the broker’s trading environment.

What is the difference between a demo and a live trading account?

A demo account uses virtual funds for practice, eliminating financial risk, while a live account involves real money and actual market exposure. The trading environment is similar, but emotions and risk management differ in live trading conditions.

Which live trading accounts does FP Markets offer?

FP Markets offers Standard and Raw accounts on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. On the Iress platform, traders can choose from Standard, Platinum, or Premier accounts, catering to different trading needs, experience levels, and investment capacities.

What are the available deposit currencies for a live trading account?

FP Markets supports multiple funding currencies, including AUD, USD, EUR, GBP, SGD, HKD, NZD, CHF, JPY, and CAD. This variety allows traders to deposit in their preferred currency, helping reduce conversion costs and simplifying the funding process.

Can beginners use the FP Markets demo account?

Yes, the FP Markets demo account is ideal for beginners who want to learn how forex and CFD trading work. It provides access to real market conditions, trading platforms, and analytical tools while allowing traders to practice without risking real money.

What platforms are available with the FP Markets demo account?

The FP Markets demo account supports popular trading platforms such as MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), and cTrader. These platforms provide advanced charting tools, technical indicators, and automated trading features for practicing strategies in a realistic environment.

Can traders test different strategies with the FP Markets demo account?

Yes, traders can use the FP Markets demo account to test various trading strategies, indicators, and automated systems. This allows users to analyze market behavior, refine strategies, and gain trading confidence before transitioning to a live trading account.

Is registration required to open an FP Markets demo account?

Yes, traders must complete a simple registration process to open an FP Markets demo account. After registering, users receive access to a simulated trading environment with virtual funds, enabling them to practice trading and explore the broker’s platforms.