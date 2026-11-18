FP Markets offers spreads from 1.0 pip on its Standard account and from 0.0 pips on its Raw account. The Standard account charges no separate commission on qualifying forex trades, while Raw charges US$3 per side per standard lot.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

What are FP Markets' spreads in South Africa?

FP Markets advertises spreads from 1.0 pip on its Standard account and 0.0 pips on its Raw account. Its published November 2026 EUR/USD averages are 1.26 pips for Standard and 0.16 pips for Raw. Actual spreads are variable and can widen during volatile or illiquid periods.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Does FP Markets charge commission?

FP Markets charges no separate forex commission on its Standard account. Its Raw account charges US$3 per side per standard lot on qualifying forex trades, equivalent to US$6 for a complete one-lot transaction. Other asset classes and specialised platforms can use different commission schedules.

FP Markets Fees and Spreads – Quick Overview

Fee or Feature Standard Account Raw Account Advertised Minimum Spread From 1.0 pip From 0.0 pips November 2026 Average EUR/USD Spread 1.26 pips 0.16 pips Forex Commission US$0 US$3 per side per standard lot Round-Turn Forex Commission US$0 US$6 per standard lot Minimum Advertised Deposit AU$100 or equivalent AU$100 or equivalent Maximum Advertised Leverage Up to 1:500 Up to 1:500 Overnight Swaps May apply May apply Islamic Conversion Eligible accounts Eligible accounts MT4 and MT5 Platform Charges No standard platform licence fee No standard platform licence fee Deposit and Withdrawal Costs Method-dependent Method-dependent Best Suited To Simpler spread-based pricing Comparing tight spreads plus commission

Overview

FP Markets , a major player in the worldwide financial trading environment, has adjusted its services to fit the special demands of South African traders, providing a one-of-a-kind combination of conditions and features tailored to this market.

, a major player in the worldwide financial trading environment, has adjusted its services to fit the special demands of South African traders, providing a one-of-a-kind combination of conditions and features tailored to this market. Two of FP Markets' notable advantages for South African traders are deep liquidity pools and narrow spreads.

This feature is especially useful for forex and CFD traders because it allows for more precise and cost-effective trading tactics.

FP Markets Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

💰 Fee Type 💰 Spreads Raw accounts: highly competitive, starting from 0.0 pips 💸 Commissions US $3 per lot per side on Raw accounts (combined with tight spreads) . 🏦 Deposit Fees No fees charged by FP Markets for most payment methods . 💳 Withdrawal Fees FP Markets doesn’t levy internal fees third-party charges may apply (e.g., banks, intermediaries) . ⏳ Inactivity Fees No inactivity charges for a specified time . 🌙 Overnight Fees Standard swap rates apply fees vary depending on the instrument and position held overnight .

Spreads

FP Markets is well-known for offering variable spreads on all trading accounts.

is well-known for offering variable spreads on all trading accounts. The spread you will face is determined by the account type you select, the financial instrument you are trading, and the current market conditions.

For example, the MT4/5 Standard Account has a typical spread of 1 pip for EUR/USD , making it a viable option for traders looking for competitive spreads.

has a typical spread of , making it a viable option for traders looking for competitive spreads. The MT4/5 Raw Account, on the other hand, provides highly tight spreads, with EUR/USD quoted at 0.0 pips, appealing to those who prefer minimal spreads for their trading strategies.

Commissions

While FP Markets offers commission-free trading, it is essential to note that commissions are applied to zero-spread accounts.

offers commission-free trading, it is essential to note that commissions are applied to zero-spread accounts. This commission compensates the broker for executing the trade.

For example, traders on the MT4/5 Raw Account can expect a commission of US$3 per side .

can expect a commission of . The same commission is applied to the MT4/5 Islamic Raw Account, ensuring traders' transparency in commission costs.

Overnight Fees

FP Markets’ overnight fees are based on the interest rate differential between the two currencies involved in a trade.

are based on the interest rate differential between the two currencies involved in a trade. The firm adds a markup to current bank interest rates, incorporated into the broker fees.

These overnight fees are calculated automatically by the trading platform, specifically MetaTrader 4 and 5, making it easier for traders. Investors must know the possibility of positive and negative overnight fees depending on their trading positions.

Deposit and Withdrawal

FP Markets does not charge deposit fees , making it affordable for traders to start.

, making it affordable for traders to start. However, withdrawal fees apply when you withdraw funds from your trading account.

Therefore, the following fees must be considered when planning your financial transactions with FP Markets:

💳 Payment Method 💰 Fee 🟢 Neteller 1% up to $30 🟣 Skrill 1% + Country Fees 🌐 Fasapay 0.50% 🏦 Asia Banks 1.5% 🐉 Dragonpay 1.5% 💎 Perfect Money 0.5% 🟠 Sticpay 5% (Bank Wire), 2.5% (Wallet) 🇮🇳 Rupee Payments 5.75% 🚀 Rapid Transfer 1% 💼 Virtual Pay 2% 💱 XPAY 1.5% (No fee on THB) 🇧🇷 Pagsmile 3% 🏛️ Bank Transfer 3.75% 🏧 Local Bank Transfer (QR 1% 💻 Online Banking 1.5%

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

FP Markets Inactivity Fees

FP Markets does not charge inactivity fees

This gives you the flexibility to trade and manage your account at your preferred speed without the concern of incurring supplementary charges during periods of inactivity.

FP Markets Currency Conversion Fees

Traders who trade in multiple currencies should know that FP Markets may charge currency conversion fees when converting funds to or from your base account currency during the deposit and withdrawal processes.

What are FP Markets’ trading fees?

FP Markets offers tight spreads from 0.0 pips on Raw accounts and charges $3 per lot per side. Standard accounts have no commissions but slightly wider spreads.

Are there any non-trading fees?

Yes, fees may apply for inactivity, withdrawals, or third-party payment processing. However, deposit fees are typically waived, and fee transparency is a core part of FP Markets’ service.

FP Markets Forex Spreads in 2026

FP Markets' forex spreads are variable.

This means the difference between the bid and ask prices changes with market conditions.

Spreads are often narrower when major financial centres are active, and liquidity is substantial. They can widen around important news events, market openings and periods of reduced activity.

The broker's November 2026 published spread table provides a more realistic comparison than minimum-spread advertising alone.

FP Markets Average Forex Spreads – November 2026

Currency Pair Standard Average Raw Average Raw Commission EUR/USD 1.26 pips 0.16 pips US$3 per side per standard lot GBP/USD 1.56 pips 0.46 pips Same published Raw forex commission USD/JPY 1.61 pips 0.52 pips Same published Raw forex commission AUD/USD 1.38 pips 0.28 pips Same published Raw forex commission EUR/GBP 1.35 pips 0.25 pips Same published Raw forex commission USD/CAD 1.55 pips 0.48 pips Same published Raw forex commission NZD/USD 1.54 pips 0.37 pips Same published Raw forex commission USD/ZAR 46.40 pips 35.50 pips Verify contract and pip specifications EUR/ZAR 71.44 pips 59.94 pips Verify contract and pip specifications

FP Markets At a Glance

Company Information 📅Year Founded 2005 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 274 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 200,000 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation ASIC,

CySEC,

FSCA,

FSA,

FSC 🌎Country of regulation Australia, Cyprus 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Standard,

Raw ECN,

and VIP accounts available 💳Institutional Accounts Yes, tailored solutions for institutional clients 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes, offered through third-party managed account services 📇Minor account currencies USD,

EUR,

GBP,

AUD,

JPY,

and others 💰Minimum Deposit $100 USD Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Deposits are typically processed instantly; withdrawals usually within 1-2 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Generally no fees for withdrawals; may vary based on method 📊Spreads from Spreads start from 0.0 pips on Raw ECN accounts 💸Commissions From $3.5 per side per lot on Raw ECN accounts 💱Number of base currencies supported Over 10 base currencies including USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, and others 🚀Swap Fees Swap fees apply; may vary depending on the position and account type 📈Leverage Up to 1:500 depending on the account type and instrument 📏Margin requirements typically 0.2% - 1% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically 40-50 milliseconds on Raw ECN accounts 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 1,000 CFDs across various asset classes 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes,Major global indices including S&P 500, NASDAQ, FTSE 100, DAX, and more ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes, Includes commodities such as Gold, Silver, Oil, Natural Gas, and more 📜CFD Shares Yes, A wide range of global stocks from major markets including US, UK, EU, and Asia Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/Debit Cards,

Bank Transfers,

PayPal,

Skrill,

Neteller,

and other e-wallets 💵Withdrawal Options Bank Transfers,

Credit/Debit Cards,

PayPal,

Skrill,

Neteller,

and other e-wallets Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4),

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

IRESS 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows,

Mac (via emulation),

Android, iOS 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes, available 24/5 📱Customer Support email address support@fpmarkets.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +61 2 8252 6800 (Australia) or +44 20 8068 0760 (UK) 👾Social media Platforms Facebook,

X,

Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website English,

Chinese,

Arabic,

and other major languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Over 100,000 affiliates 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes 🪙Rebate program Yes South African Trader Specific Information Does FP Markets Accept South African Traders? Yes Is FP Markets regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)? Yes Does FP Markets offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders? Yes Does FP Markets allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)? Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Very tight spreads starting from 0.0 pips on Raw accounts Raw accounts charge a $3 commission per side per lot Commission-free Standard account with trading costs included in the spread Standard account spreads are wider (from around 1.0 pip) Competitive pricing suitable for scalpers and high-frequency traders Total cost on Raw accounts can increase for low-volume traders Transparent fee structure with clear spreads and commission model Spreads may widen during high market volatility Access to institutional-grade liquidity and fast execution Some non-trading fees may apply depending on payment methods

Conclusion

FP Markets offers two main forex pricing models for South African traders.

The Standard account charges no separate forex commission and advertises spreads from 1.0 pip.

The Raw account advertises spreads from 0.0 pips with a commission of US$3 per side per standard lot.

FP Markets' November 2026 spread figures show that Raw can offer lower estimated all-in costs on several major currency pairs, including EUR/USD. However, those figures do not guarantee the prices that will be available on a particular trade.

For South Africans, additional considerations include USD/ZAR spreads, overnight swaps, account currency conversion and possible bank charges.

Islamic accounts have their own administration fees, while IRESS uses specialist pricing arrangements that require separate verification.

The broker's legal entities are also important because some contractual fee provisions differ across jurisdictions.

Risk warning: Forex and CFDs are leveraged financial products and carry substantial risk of loss. Fees can change, and simulated trading-cost comparisons do not predict investment results.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many instruments can I trade with FP Markets?

FP Markets offers a broad selection of assets, including over 70 forex pairs, major cryptocurrencies, 10,000+ share CFDs, 12 global indices, commodities, and precious metals like gold and silver, providing traders with extensive market opportunities across various asset classes.

Do FP Markets offer leverage?

Yes. FP Markets provides leverage up to 1:500 on both Standard and Raw accounts, allowing traders to maximize their market exposure while managing capital efficiently. Higher leverage increases potential profits but also elevates risks, requiring careful risk management.

What spreads can I expect with FP Markets?

FP Markets offers highly competitive spreads. On EUR/USD, Raw accounts start from 0 pips, averaging 0.09, while Standard accounts average 1.19. Indices start at 0.31, and precious metals like gold average 0.13 pips, with silver at around 0.01.

Does FP Markets charge a commission?

Yes. FP Markets charges commissions exclusively on the Raw account, set at USD 3 per side, per lot. The Standard account is commission-free, with slightly wider spreads, making it suitable for traders who prefer an all-in spread cost.

Are FP Markets regulated?

Yes. FP Markets Pty Ltd is regulated by ASIC under AFSL number 286354 and by CySEC under license number 371/18. These regulatory bodies ensure transparency, investor protection, and compliance with strict international financial standards.

Is FP Markets a recommended forex trading broker for experts and beginners?

Yes. FP Markets caters to all trader levels with fast execution, low spreads, high leverage options, advanced platforms, and comprehensive education. Beginners benefit from resources, while experienced traders appreciate the competitive pricing and powerful trading tools.

What is the overall rating out of 10 for FP Markets?

FP Markets consistently earns strong ratings, often around 9/10, due to its regulation, competitive spreads, high-quality execution, diverse asset offerings, and customer support. This makes it a trusted choice for traders worldwide seeking reliability and professional trading conditions.

Do FP Markets spreads vary between account types?

Yes, spreads at FP Markets vary depending on the account type. Standard accounts include slightly wider spreads with no commission, while Raw accounts offer ultra-tight spreads starting from 0.0 pips with a small commission charged per traded lot.

Are FP Markets' trading fees competitive?

FP Markets is known for competitive trading costs compared to many brokers. Tight spreads, low commissions on Raw accounts, and fast execution make it attractive for scalpers, day traders, and algorithmic traders seeking cost-efficient forex and CFD trading.

Do spreads change during different market conditions?

Yes, spreads may widen during periods of high market volatility, low liquidity, or major economic news releases. This is common with floating spreads and reflects real market conditions, which can temporarily increase trading costs for active traders.