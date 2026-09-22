FP Markets Sign Up bonus, also known as a welcome bonus, is not offered to new traders who choose to register for a real account. Although FP Markets does offer a referral bonus through its partnership programs.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

FP Market Sign Up Bonus – Key Points Quick Overview:

As a general explanation, a bonus can be best understood as a way of compensating traders for having decided to open an account with a chosen broker. FP Markets covers bank withdrawal fees.

Overview

FP Markets , a major player in the worldwide financial trading environment, has adjusted its services to fit the special demands of South African traders, providing a one-of-a-kind combination of conditions and features tailored to this market.

, a major player in the worldwide financial trading environment, has adjusted its services to fit the special demands of South African traders, providing a one-of-a-kind combination of conditions and features tailored to this market. Two of FP Markets' notable advantages for South African traders are deep liquidity pools and narrow spreads.

This feature is handy for forex and CFD traders because it allows for more precise and cost-effective trading tactics.

FP Market Sign up Bonus

FP Markets does not offer a welcome bonus to new traders who choose to register for a real account .

to new traders who choose to for a . This is because the broker is regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) operating under Australian Financial Services License (AFSL) number 286354.

The broker is also regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) with license number 371/18.

Both the ASIC and CySEC are highly reputable, along with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Both ASIC and CySEC have placed restrictions on the offering of broker bonuses to traders, as part of extensive new measures to increase client protection within the Forex market, particularly as it pertains to beginner and smaller retail traders.

Affiliate Program

FP Markets offers many partnership opportunities, including white-label partnerships and affiliates, and introducing brokers, hybrids, money managers, and regional alliances .

. Among these options, the CPA Affiliate Program is particularly attractive to online professionals in South Africa. Websites and individuals can participate in the CPA Affiliate Program by directing traders to FP Markets' trading platform and receiving a flat commission fee upon the traders' activation.

is particularly attractive to online professionals in South Africa. Websites and individuals can participate in the CPA Affiliate Program by directing traders to FP Markets' trading platform and receiving a flat commission fee upon the traders' activation. This program's cost-per-acquisition (CPA) model of operation renders it lucrative for a wide range of website owners, bloggers, and digital marketers.

model of operation renders it lucrative for a wide range of website owners, bloggers, and digital marketers. The CPA Affiliate Program is distinguished by its alluring CPA model and tier-based commission structure.

Does FP Markets have a partner program?

Yes, FP Markets offers a robust Affiliate and IB (Introducing Broker) program with competitive CPA and revenue share models, plus a custom dashboard and reporting tools.

Who can join the affiliate program?

Anyone with an online presence, such as traders, bloggers, educators, and influencers, can become an affiliate. FP Markets provides marketing resources and dedicated account managers.

How to open an Affiliate Account with FP Markets

To register an Affiliate Account, South African traders can follow these steps:

Step 1: "Partners" section

Scroll down the official FP Markets website until you reach the "Partners" section.

Step 2: "Join Now" banner

After selecting the desired partnership option, a new page will load, allowing the trader to proceed with the registration process.

Select "Affiliate" from the drop-down menu alongside the red "Join Now" banner among the available options.

Step 3: Fill in the Information

Include your first and last name, email address, country of residence, and mobile phone number among your personal information.

Assign a username and password that are both distinct to your affiliate account.

Elucidate your approach to advertising FP Markets, encompassing innovative modalities such as your website, social media platforms, signal provision, Google, or pay-per-click advertising.

Provide the URLs of the websites and social media profiles you intend to use to advertise FP Markets.

Specify your affiliations with other brokers and the monthly number of clients you refer.

Indicate the anticipated aggregate deposits from referred clients and, if you have previous experience working with other brokers, specify your tenure as an affiliate.

Indicate the geographical areas or regions you aim to influence through your affiliate endeavors.

Before clicking "Apply Now" to complete your application, ensure you have read and agreed to the Affiliate Terms & Conditions.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

FP Markets At a Glance

Company Information 📅Year Founded 2005 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 274 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 200,000 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC 🌎Country of regulation Australia, Cyprus 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Standard, Raw ECN, and VIP accounts available 💳Institutional Accounts Yes, tailored solutions for institutional clients 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes, offered through third-party managed account services 📇Minor account currencies USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, and others 💰Minimum Deposit $100 USD Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Deposits are typically processed instantly; withdrawals usually within 1-2 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Generally no fees for withdrawals; may vary based on method 📊Spreads from Spreads start from 0.0 pips on Raw ECN accounts 💸Commissions From $3.5 per side per lot on Raw ECN accounts 💱Number of base currencies supported Over 10 base currencies including USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, and others 🚀Swap Fees Swap fees apply; may vary depending on the position and account type 📈Leverage Up to 1:500 depending on the account type and instrument 📏Margin requirements typically 0.2% - 1% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically 40-50 milliseconds on Raw ECN accounts 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 1,000 CFDs across various asset classes 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes,Major global indices including S&P 500, NASDAQ, FTSE 100, DAX, and more ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes, Includes commodities such as Gold, Silver, Oil, Natural Gas, and more 📜CFD Shares Yes, A wide range of global stocks from major markets including US, UK, EU, and Asia Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, and other e-wallets 💵Withdrawal Options Bank Transfers, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, and other e-wallets Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), IRESS 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, Mac (via emulation), Android, iOS 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes, available 24/5 📱Customer Support email address support@fpmarkets.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +61 2 8252 6800 (Australia) or +44 20 8068 0760 (UK) 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, Chinese, Arabic, and other major languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Over 100,000 affiliates 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes 🪙Rebate program Yes South African Trader Specific Information Does FP Markets Accept South African Traders? Yes Is FP Markets regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)? Yes Does FP Markets offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders? Yes Does FP Markets allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)? Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

FP Markets Customer Reviews

Reviews and ratings of FP Markets are illustrious mainly because of the reasonable trading environment and customer-centric policies.

It excels in low spreads, fast execution, and a variety of account types, making it more attractive to most traders.

The platform has a full arsenal of market tradable instruments comprising phenomena like forex, CFDs, and even cryptocurrencies, very strong trading platforms of MetaTrader 4 and 5, too.

Aspect Feedback Rating (Out of 5) ⭐Overall Rating Consistently high ratings for reliability, transparency, and support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 💹Spreads Tight spreads are appreciated by traders for better trading conditions. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⚡Execution Speed Fast execution is a key strength that traders value highly. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 💼Account Types Diverse account types catering to different trading needs. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 📉Tradable Instruments A broad range of instruments, including forex, CFDs, and cryptocurrencies, is highly praised. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 provide reliable platforms for various traders. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 💬Customer Support Excellent customer support, responsive and attentive. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 🌟Reputation Strong reputation in the trading community for being reliable and transparent. ⭐⭐⭐⭐

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Excellent, effective, fast, and professional customer service ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Some users praise the broker's low fees, fast execution, and wide range of financial instruments. However, others have criticized the platform's user interface, customer support, and restrictions on certain account types. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Few reviewers have raised concerns about the company's leverage and potential fees. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Generally positive; users commend competitive fees, swift execution, and diverse trading platforms. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ FP Markets for its competitive spreads, reliable trading platform, and excellent customer support. However, some reviewers mention difficulties with account verification and withdrawal processes. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Predominantly positive feedback users appreciate outstanding customer support and reliable trading experience. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons FP Markets focuses on tight spreads and transparent pricing rather than risky bonus promotions No official sign-up or no-deposit bonus for new traders Trading conditions are not restricted by bonus terms or trading volume requirements Traders cannot receive extra trading capital when opening an account Strong regulation means fair and compliant trading conditions Some competing brokers offer welcome bonuses or deposit bonuses Traders can still earn rewards through referral programs Referral bonuses require inviting new traders to qualify No complicated withdrawal rules linked to bonuses Limited promotional incentives compared to marketing-focused brokers

Conclusion FP Markets' cashback forex rebates offer traders a valuable way to reduce overall trading costs while maximizing profitability. FP Markets' Sign up Bonus does not offer any type of welcome bonus or additional promotions to its new and existing customers. This is due to the bonus restrictions imposed by the broker’s regulators, ASIC and CySEC.

You might also like:

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a sign-up bonus?

A sign-up bonus is an incentive offered by brokers to traders when they open a real trading account. It provides extra funds or credits to encourage new clients to start trading with the broker.

Why do forex brokers offer sign-up bonuses?

Forex brokers offer sign-up bonuses to attract new clients and encourage them to open accounts. These bonuses act as compensation or incentives to make their platform more appealing compared to competitors.

Does FP Markets offer a sign-up bonus?

No, FP Markets does not provide any sign-up bonuses to new traders opening accounts on their platform.

Is there a sign-up bonus available on demo trading accounts?

No, brokers, including FP Markets, do not offer sign-up bonuses for demo accounts, as these accounts are for practice and do not involve real money.

Does FP Markets offer a referral bonus?

Yes, FP Markets offers referral bonuses, rewarding clients who refer new traders to the platform.

Do FP Markets offer additional bonuses, rewards, or promotions?

FP Markets generally does not offer additional bonuses, rewards, or promotions to its clients beyond referral incentives.

Why doesn’t FP Markets offer sign-up bonuses?

FP Markets focuses on transparent trading conditions instead of promotional bonuses. Many regulated brokers avoid sign-up bonuses because financial regulators discourage trading incentives that may encourage excessive risk-taking. Instead, FP Markets emphasizes tight spreads, fast execution, and professional trading platforms.

Are trading bonuses allowed under FP Markets' regulation?

Many regulators, such as ASIC and CySEC, restrict or discourage deposit bonuses and promotional trading incentives. Because FP Markets operates under strict regulatory frameworks, the broker prioritizes compliant trading conditions rather than offering sign-up bonuses to attract new traders.

Can South African traders receive any promotional offers from FP Markets?

South African traders generally will not receive sign-up bonuses from FP Markets. However, traders may benefit from competitive trading conditions, advanced platforms, and partner promotions such as affiliate or referral programs, depending on regional marketing campaigns.

Does the absence of a sign-up bonus affect trading conditions?

No, the absence of a sign-up bonus does not negatively affect trading conditions. FP Markets focuses on providing low spreads, fast order execution, and deep liquidity instead of promotional bonuses, which can sometimes come with restrictive trading requirements.

Are profits from broker bonuses usually withdrawable?

In many forex promotions, the bonus itself cannot be withdrawn directly. Instead, bonuses typically serve as trading credit that increases margin. Traders may withdraw profits generated from the bonus once the broker’s trading volume requirements are met.

How can traders stay updated on FP Markets promotions?

Traders can stay informed about any FP Markets campaigns or partner promotions by checking the official FP Markets website, subscribing to newsletters, or monitoring updates in the client portal, where announcements about referral programs or special events are shared.