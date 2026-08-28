Thungela Resources Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Thungela Resources Ltd. price forecast remains anchored to the latest data, with dividend support, charts, and historical graph signals pointing to a constructive setup around the price today in rands of R125.12. For investors weighing buy or sell decisions, preference shares, payout strength, and how to buy through the JSE share code TGA, the for sale appeal sits against current cost, while online trading through a trading account keeps the process accessible; the data suggests growth-minded traders should watch the graph, trading flow, and prediction cues before acting on any buy or purchase decision.

Thungela Resources Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 09:58:07 Share Name & Ticker Thungela Resources Ltd. (TGA) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Basic Materials / Coal Current Price R125.12 Market Capitalization 17.33bn P/E Ratio -34.35 Dividend Yield 6.08 Trading Volume (Live Data) 43 809 Recent Price Change 1.46

Thungela Resources Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R125.12, up 1.46 from the previous close Market Cap 17.33bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio -34.35, suggesting potential undervaluation requires cautious interpretation Dividend Yield 6.08, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, based on the live move and active volume of 43 809 shares

Thungela Resources Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish bias is modestly supported by the positive daily move to R125.12, the 6.08 dividend yield, and the relatively active 43 809-share turnover on the JSE. That said, the negative P/E of -34.35 calls for discipline; momentum traders should watch whether the price can hold above the recent close before treating it as a durable breakout.

FAQ on Thungela Resources Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Thungela Resources Ltd. shares?

Answer: Thungela Resources Ltd. shares are JSE-listed ordinary shares in the coal sector. The current price is R125.12, with a market capitalization of 17.33bn and a live volume of 43 809 shares, showing active investor interest today.

Q2: How can I buy Thungela Resources Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy these shares, use a JSE-enabled trading account and place a purchase order for ticker TGA. The live price per share is R125.12, and the recent move of 1.46 suggests traders are still active in the market.

Q3: What affects the price of Thungela Resources Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by the current R125.12 level, trading volume of 43 809, the negative P/E of -34.35, and the 6.08 dividend yield. On the JSE, these data points help shape short-term sentiment and valuation.

Q4: Does Thungela Resources Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live dividend yield is 6.08, which indicates the company does pay a dividend. With the share price at R125.12 and a market cap of 17.33bn, the payout profile remains important for income-focused investors tracking TGA.

Q5: How can I track my Thungela Resources Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track TGA through your trading account, where you can monitor the R125.12 price, volume of 43 809, and dividend yield of 6.08. Watching these live data points helps investors follow both share performance and payout trends on the JSE.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Thungela Resources Ltd. share price?

Answer: The current price of R125.12, recent change of 1.46, and the negative P/E ratio of -34.35 are key influences. A market cap of 17.33bn and active volume of 43 809 also show how investors are pricing the shares today.

Q7: Is Thungela Resources Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: It may suit investors seeking dividend income, since the yield is 6.08 and the price today is R125.12. However, the -34.35 P/E and coal-sector exposure mean the decision to buy should stay tied to live JSE data.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Thungela Resources Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data shows a price of R125.12, a 1.46 gain, and volume of 43 809, which supports a cautious positive tone. Still, the negative P/E of -34.35 means investors should assess risk carefully before buying.

Q9: How much does one Thungela Resources Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Thungela Resources Ltd. share costs R125.12 today. That price per share sits alongside a market capitalization of 17.33bn, a dividend yield of 6.08, and a live trading volume of 43 809 on the JSE.

Q10: How to sell Thungela Resources Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell, log into your trading account, select TGA, and place a sell order at or near the live price of R125.12. The recent change of 1.46 and volume of 43 809 can help guide trade timing.

How to Buy Thungela Resources Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-supporting broker.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC to get your profile verified.

Review the trading dashboard and search for TGA.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Place your order to invest and trade the shares.

Thungela Resources Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Thungela Resources Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.