MetaTrader 4 has been around for years, but it’s still widely used by South African forex traders in 2026.

The reason is pretty simple. MT4 is familiar, easy to navigate, and still supports the tools many traders actually use: Expert Advisors, custom indicators, one-click trading, and a huge library of third-party add-ons.

Our top 10 MT4 brokers are AvaTrade, XM, Pepperstone, Tickmill, HFM, FXTM, FxPro, IC Markets, Axi and Exness.

But choosing an MT4 broker is about more than the platform.

MT4 may look almost identical from one broker to the next, but the trading conditions behind it can be very different. Spreads, commission, execution quality, leverage, available markets and the regulatory entity holding your account all matter.

So don’t choose a broker just because it offers MT4. Compare what happens behind the platform as well.

What is MetaTrader4?

MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is an extremely popular trading platform developed by MetaQuotes in 2005. Although it is most commonly associated with Forex Trading, it can be used to trade a wide range of markets.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Who owns MetaTrader 4?

MetaTrader 4 is owned and developed by MetaQuotes Software Corp., a financial technology company based in Cyprus. It launched MT4 in 2005, which has since become one of the world’s most popular trading platforms.

10 Best MetaTrader4 Brokers - An MT4 Comparison

10 Best MetaTrader4 / MT4 Brokers (2026)

AvaTrade — Best Overall MetaTrader 4 Broker in South Africa XM — Best $5 MT4 Broker for Beginners Pepperstone — Best Full MetaTrader Suite with Raw Spreads Tickmill — Best MT4 Broker for Scalpers and Expert Advisors HFM — Best FSCA-Linked MT4 Account Choice FXTM — Best MT4 Micro Account for Beginners and EA Testing FxPro — Best for Fast MT4 Execution and Trading Central IC Markets — Best Raw Spread MT4 Broker Axi — Best MT4 Broker for Beginner Education Exness — Best MT4 Broker for High-Leverage Trading

1. AvaTrade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

AvaTrade is globally considered a pioneering broker. AvaTrade offers access to competitive spreads, a wide range of automated trading platforms, and customer service support in multiple languages. AvaTrade makes the traders' choice of the MetaTrader4 trading platform available.

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🔎 Feature 🛡️ Regulation FSCA Regulated FSP Number: 45984 4️⃣ MetaTrader 4 Support Yes, Full MT4 functionality for desktop, web, and mobile 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 / R1,806 ZAR 🇿🇦 ZAR Account Option Yes, Trade in Rands to avoid conversion fees 🌍 Global Assets Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Indices, Commodities 📱 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, AvaTradeGO App 📍 Local Presence South African Office & Phone Support 🕵️ Account Types Retail & Professional Accounts Available 🎓 Education & Tools Free video tutorials, trading courses, and daily market analysis 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus Often provides promotions (check website for latest offers) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Easy Account opening Limited product portfolio No withdrawal fee Administration fee Low trading fees Inactivity fee Negative balance protection Not listed on stock exchange

Is AvaTrade regulated and secure?

Yes, AvaTrade is heavily regulated by authorities like ASIC, FSCA, and the Central Bank of Ireland. They ensure strict compliance with investor protection rules and segregate client funds, offering a secure environment for global traders.

What trading platforms does AvaTrade offer?

AvaTrade provides access to MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, AvaOptions, and its proprietary AvaTradeGO app. These platforms support desktop, web, and mobile trading, ideal for traders using automated strategies, options trading, or social trading features.

2. XM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

XM is a well-established and experienced service provider that offers its services to thousands of traders in over 190 countries worldwide. XM offers access to the MetaTrader4 trading platform, which is available on PC/MAC, SmartPhones, and Tablets.

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🔎 Feature 🛡️ Regulation FSCA Regulated — FSP Number: 49976 4️⃣ MetaTrader 4 Support Yes, Supports full MT4 trading on desktop, web, and mobile 💰 Minimum Deposit $5 / R89 ZAR — One of the lowest in the industry 🇿🇦 ZAR Account Option Yes, Trade in South African Rand to avoid conversion fees 🌍 Global Assets Forex, Crypto, Commodities, Indices, Stocks 📱 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, XM Mobile App 📍 Local Presence South African support team & FSCA registration 🕵️ Account Types Micro, Standard, Ultra Low, and Shares Accounts Available 🎓 Education & Tools Daily webinars, live trading sessions, free courses 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus $30 No Deposit Bonus (T&Cs apply) + Deposit Bonuses 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast digital account opening Account types vary according to jurisdiction

What types of accounts does XM offer?

XM offers Micro, Standard, XM Ultra Low, and Shares accounts. Each account type caters to different trading needs with flexible lot sizes, leverage up to 1:1000, and negative balance protection across all live accounts.

Is XM a safe and trusted broker?

Yes, XM is regulated by multiple tier-1 and tier-2 authorities, including ASIC and CySEC. It offers transparent conditions, negative balance protection, and segregated accounts, making it a reliable choice for both beginners and experienced traders. https://youtu.be/VeKEOaGt4aY?si=ffhBNOBKq8n38OgE

3. Pepperstone

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients) 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Pepperstone is a Forex Broker regulated by ASIC, FCA, and CMA. Client funds are kept in segregated accounts, and multiple fee-free funding methods are available. Pepperstone offers access to the world’s most popular trading platform from across phones, tablets, and desktops - MetaTrader 4.

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🔎 Feature 🛡️ Regulation FSCA Regulated FSP Number: 49497 4️⃣ MetaTrader 4 Support Yes, Fully supports MetaTrader 4 across devices 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 / R0 ZAR Flexible funding to suit all levels 🇿🇦 ZAR Account Option Yes, Trade directly in South African Rand 🌍 Global Assets Forex, Crypto, Shares, Indices, ETFs, Commodities 📱 Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, cTrader All available via desktop, web, and app 📍 Local Presence South African support & FSCA-regulated branch 🕵️ Account Types Razor Account (low spreads) & Standard Account (no commissions) 🎓 Education & Tools Trading guides, webinars, Autochartist & Smart Trader Tools 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus No bonus 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast Account Opening Mostly CFDs Offered Excellent Customer Support Basic MetaTrader Platform Negative Balance Protection No Managed Accounts

What are the main features of Pepperstone’s trading accounts?

Pepperstone offers Standard and Razor accounts. The Razor account features ultra-tight spreads starting from 0.0 pips and low commission charges, making it ideal for scalpers and algorithmic traders seeking deep liquidity and fast execution.

Is Pepperstone a regulated broker?

Yes, Pepperstone is regulated by ASIC, FCA, DFSA, BaFin, and CMA. The broker adheres to high standards of client fund protection and transparent trading, making it a globally trusted and secure forex and CFD provider.

4. Tickmill

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Tickmill is a globally recognized Forex and CFD broker regulated by the FCA, CySEC, FSCA, and FSA. The broker is known for its low-cost trading environment, deep liquidity, and fast execution speeds. Tickmill provides full access to MetaTrader 4 on desktop, web, and mobile devices, making it a popular choice among scalpers, day traders, and traders who rely on Expert Advisors (EAs).

Featured

🔎 Feature Tickmill 🛡️ Regulation FSCA Regulated FSP Number: 49464 4️⃣ MetaTrader 4 Support Yes, Full MT4 functionality for desktop, web, and mobile 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 / Approx. R1,800 ZAR 🇿🇦 ZAR Account Option Yes, ZAR-denominated trading accounts available 🌍 Global Assets Forex, Stock Indices, Commodities, Bonds, CFDs, Cryptocurrencies* 📱 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Tickmill Mobile App, WebTrader 📍 Local Presence FSCA-Regulated Entity Serving South African Traders 🕵️ Account Types Classic Account, Raw Account, Islamic Account 🎓 Education & Tools Webinars, Market Analysis, Trading Guides, Economic Calendar, Autochartist 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus Promotions may vary by region (check website for latest offers) 📝 Sign Up Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low spreads from 0.0 pips on Raw Accounts Limited range of stock CFDs compared to some competitors Fast order execution with deep liquidity No proprietary trading platform No deposit or withdrawal fees Product selection smaller than multi-asset brokers Supports scalping, hedging, and Expert Advisors (EAs) Some advanced tools require higher-tier accounts Strong regulation from FCA, FSCA, CySEC, and FSA Cryptocurrency offerings vary by jurisdiction Free VPS available for eligible traders No fixed-spread account option Negative balance protection Educational content not as extensive as some larger brokers Full MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 support Not publicly listed on a stock exchange

What are the main features of Tickmill's trading accounts?

Tickmill offers Classic and Raw accounts designed to suit different trading styles. The Raw account features spreads from 0.0 pips and competitive commissions, while both account types benefit from fast execution, deep liquidity, and full support for automated trading strategies on MetaTrader 4.

Is Tickmill a regulated broker?

Yes, Tickmill is regulated by several reputable authorities, including the FCA, CySEC, FSCA, and FSA. Client funds are held in segregated accounts, and the broker follows strict regulatory standards to provide a secure and transparent trading environment.

5. HFM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

HFM is an award-winning forex and commodities broker that provides trading services and facilities to retail and institutional clients. It only uses major global banks, and clients’ funds are kept in bank accounts separate from those used by the company. Negative Balance protection is also available. HF Markets offers multiple trading platforms, with MetaTrader4 at the top of the list. HFM MT4 is available on PCs, the Web, and a selection of mobile devices.

Featured

🔎 Feature 🛡️ Regulation FSCA Regulated FSP Number: 46632 4️⃣ MetaTrader 4 Support Yes, Full MT4 support across desktop, web, and mobile 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 / R0 ZAR 🇿🇦 ZAR Account Option Yes 🌍 Global Assets Forex, Metals, Energies, Indices, Shares, Commodities, Crypto 📱 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, HF App 📍 Local Presence Local office in Johannesburg + South African support 🕵️ Account Types Cent, Premium, Zero Spread, HF Copy, Islamic Accounts 🎓 Education & Tools Daily webinars, market analysis, trading calculators, Autochartist 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus 100% Supercharged Bonus + 50% Welcome Bonus (T&Cs apply) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Wide range of markets: Foreign Exchange, Stocks, Cryptocurencies, Gold, Silver, Copper, Government Securities, Mutual Funds, Exchange Traded Funds. Offshore entities: Some regulations are in less secure offshore zones Negative balance protection: But can’t lose more than its deposit. No U.S. clients: Not available to U.S. traders Multiple platforms: MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader, Mobile. Basic research tools: Limited advanced analysis features High leverage: Up to 1:2000 Fees applicable when the account has been unused Fast execution: Quick trades with low delays Bonus restrictions: Bonuses vary by region Part of HFM Group, which has strong regulation: FCA, FSCA, FSA, CMA Transparency on fees: Some fees are less clear, depending on account and region

What types of accounts are offered by HFM?

HF Markets provides a variety of account types, including Micro, Premium, Zero Spread, and Pro accounts. Each account supports different trading styles and budgets, with leverage up to 1:2000 and tight spreads on major instruments.

Is HF Markets a secure broker?

Yes, HFM is regulated by FCA, FSCA, DFSA, and CySEC. It ensures fund safety through client fund segregation and offers negative balance protection, making it a reliable and secure broker for global clients.

6. FXTM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $30 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

FXTM is a global CFD and FX broker regulated by multiple financial authorities. It offers customer service in several languages, multiple educational tools, and a demo account. FXTM MetaTrader4 is the number-one choice for thousands of traders worldwide. It provides access to various markets and financial instruments, including FX, metals, commodities, CFDs, and indices.

Featured

🔎 Feature 🛡️ Regulation FSCA Regulated FSP Number: 46614 4️⃣ MetaTrader 4 Support Yes, Full MT4 access on desktop, web, and mobile 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 / R179 ZAR 🇿🇦 ZAR Account Option Yes, Fully supports Rand-based accounts 🌍 Global Assets Forex, Metals, Indices, Shares, Commodities 📱 Trading Platforms MetaTrader4, MetaTrader 5, FXTM Trader App 📍 Local Presence South African team with local contact details 🕵️ Account Types Micro, Advantage, Advantage Plus Accounts 🎓 Education & Tools Free webinars, trading courses, economic calendar 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus Periodic deposit bonuses and cashback offers (T&Cs apply) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast execution speeds Bonus programs might be restricted in some regions. High leverage (up to 1:2000) High leverage can increase risk, especially for beginners. Tight spreads on ECN accounts Lower leverage options for EU/UK clients due to regulations (1:30 for retail traders). Access to MetaTrader 4 & 5 High inactivity fees if the account is dormant. Good educational resources Customer support can sometimes be slow during peak times. Regulated by several authorities (FCA, CySEC, FSCA) Limited product offering outside Forex (fewer stocks and indices).

What accounts can I trade with on FXTM?

FXTM offers Standard, Cent, and ECN-based accounts with low spreads, fast execution, and flexible leverage. The broker supports both beginners and professionals with account options tailored to different strategies and capital levels.

Is FXTM a trustworthy broker?

Yes, FXTM is regulated by top-tier bodies including the FCA and FSCA. It ensures client fund safety via segregated accounts, offers compensation schemes, and maintains strong operational transparency, making it a trustworthy global broker.

7. FxPro

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, and FSA Start Trading Read Review

FxPro offers clients access to Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on six asset classes: Forex, Shares, Spot Indices, Futures, Spot Metals, and Spot Energies. FxPro is a well-known, trustworthy broker regulated by the FCA, CySEC, FSCA, and SCB. MetaTrader 4 has been established as the industry standard and offers access to advanced trading infrastructure, competitive pricing, and superior order execution.

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🔎 Feature 🛡️ Regulation FSCA Regulated FSP Number: 45052 4️⃣ MetaTrader 4 Support Yes, Advanced MT4 support for desktop, web, and mobile 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 / R1,806 ZAR 🇿🇦 ZAR Account Option Yes, ZAR-based trading accounts available 🌍 Global Assets Forex, Shares, Futures, Indices, Energies, Metals 📱 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, FxPro Platform 📍 Local Presence FSCA-regulated with South African contact channels 🕵️ Account Types MT4 Instant, MT4 Market, MT5, cTrader Accounts 🎓 Education & Tools Trading tools, calculators, daily market insights 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus No welcome bonus 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Segregates client funds Not ASIC Regulated Highly Regulated (FCA, SCB) High trading fees Low Minimum Deposit Inactivity Fee User-Friendly account registration Only CFDs and Forex Fast Trade Execution (Ultra-low latency) No Bonuses or Promotions Multiple Trading Platforms (MT4, MT5, cTrader, FxPro Edge) Limited Range of Tradable Assets (No direct stocks or ETFs) No Deposit Fees Higher Spreads on Some Accounts 24/5 Multilingual Support No Social Trading Features

What platforms does FXPro offer?

FXPro supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and FxPro Edge. These platforms offer advanced tools, deep liquidity, and no dealing desk execution, making them suitable for retail and professional forex traders.

Is FXPro safe for traders?

Yes, FXPro is regulated by the FCA, CySEC, FSCA, and SCB. The broker offers negative balance protection, segregated accounts, and a long-standing track record in the industry since 2006, ensuring safety for client funds.

8. IC

IC Markets is a renowned Forex CFD provider that offers trading solutions for active day traders and scalpers. It is authorized and regulated by multiple Regulators worldwide, including the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the Financial Services Authority (FSA), and the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB). The award-winning IC Markets MetaTrader 4 platform offers fast execution speeds and flexible trading conditions.

Featured

🔎 Feature 🛡️ Regulation FSCA Regulated FSP Number: 50715 4️⃣ MetaTrader 4 Support Yes, Full MT4 support across desktop, web, and mobile 💰 Minimum Deposit $200 / R3,557 ZAR 🇿🇦 ZAR Account Option No, Base currencies include USD, EUR, AUD, etc. 🌍 Global Assets Forex, Indices, Commodities, Bonds, Futures, Stocks 📱 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader 📍 Local Presence No physical office FSCA-regulated branch only 🕵️ Account Types Standard, Raw Spread, cTrader Raw Accounts 🎓 Education & Tools Economic calendar, trading calculators, advanced charting 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus No bonus 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low Forex Fees Limited Product Selection Easy Account Opening Slow Chat Response

What makes IC Markets a popular choice?

IC Markets is known for raw spreads from 0.0 pips, high-speed execution, and deep liquidity. It caters especially to algorithmic traders and scalpers through its low-cost ECN-style trading accounts and MetaTrader/cTrader platforms.

Is IC Markets well-regulated and secure?

Yes, IC Markets is regulated by ASIC, CySEC, and the FSA Seychelles. The broker holds client funds in segregated accounts and follows strict operational protocols to ensure fund safety and regulatory compliance globally.

9. Axi

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, DFSA Start Trading Read Review

Axi is an industry-leading online trading company with tight spreads, supersonic execution, advanced tools, and award-winning customer service. Axi MetaTrader4 is a simple-to-use and fully functional trading platform with features like charts, price alerts, custom indicators, and analysis tools.

Featured

🔎 Feature 🛡️ Regulation FSCA Regulated FSP Number: 47823 4️⃣ MetaTrader 4 Support Yes, Fully integrated MT4 experience for desktop, mobile, and web 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 / R0 🇿🇦 ZAR Account Option No, Only supports USD, EUR, GBP, etc. 🌍 Global Assets Forex, Commodities, Indices, Cryptocurrencies 📱 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 only 📍 Local Presence FSCA license but no physical office in South Africa 🕵️ Account Types Standard & Pro Accounts 🎓 Education & Tools Free trading guides, Autochartist, PsyQuation AI tools 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus No bonuses 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated by FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), DFSA (UAE), and FMA (New Zealand) Not regulated by the FSCA in South Africa No minimum deposit required for standard accounts No welcome bonus or promotional incentives Tight spreads starting from 0.9 pips on Raw accounts Stock trading is not available in all countries Available for high-volume traders Fewer cryptocurrency pairs available compared to competitors

What are the main benefits of using Axi?

Axi offers competitive spreads, ECN-style accounts, and supports MetaTrader 4. It's suitable for both beginner and professional traders, and also features tools like PsyQuation and Autochartist for market analysis and performance tracking.

Is Axi a regulated and safe broker?

Yes, Axi is regulated by ASIC, FCA, and FMA. It maintains client fund segregation and employs strong risk management practices, ensuring a safe and transparent trading environment for retail and institutional clients.

10. Exness

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Exness is a multi-regulated Forex and CFD broker offering competitive trading conditions, flexible leverage options, and instant withdrawals. Regulated by authorities including the FSCA, FCA, CySEC, and FSA, Exness provides access to MetaTrader 4 across desktop, web, and mobile platforms, making it a strong choice for traders seeking a reliable and feature-rich MT4 experience.

Featured

🔎 Feature Exness 🛡️ Regulation FSCA Regulated FSP Number: 51024 4️⃣ MetaTrader 4 Support Yes, Full MT4 functionality for desktop, web, and mobile 💰 Minimum Deposit From $10 / Approx. R180 ZAR (depending on payment method and region) 🇿🇦 ZAR Account Option Yes, ZAR-denominated accounts available 🌍 Global Assets Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies 📱 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Exness Terminal, Exness Trade App 📍 Local Presence FSCA-Regulated Entity Serving South African Traders 🕵️ Account Types Standard, Standard Cent, Raw Spread, Zero, Pro 🎓 Education & Tools Market News, Trading Calculator, Economic Calendar, VPS Hosting, Trading Signals 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus No Deposit Bonus and Promotions Not Typically Offered 📝 Sign Up Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low minimum deposit requirements Limited investor protection outside certain jurisdictions Tight spreads from 0.0 pips on professional accounts Product range smaller than some multi-asset competitors Instant deposits and withdrawals Cryptocurrency trading unavailable in some regions Multiple account types for different trading styles Some advanced features require professional account types Supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and Exness Terminal Educational resources less extensive than some competitors Flexible leverage options Not publicly listed on a stock exchange Fast order execution and deep liquidity Certain account features vary by regulatory entity Negative balance protection for retail clients No proprietary desktop trading platform

What are the main features of Exness trading accounts?

Exness offers Standard and Professional account types, including Raw Spread and Zero accounts. Traders benefit from spreads starting from 0.0 pips, market execution, automated trading support, and access to advanced charting and analysis tools through MetaTrader 4.

Is Exness a regulated broker?

Yes, Exness is regulated by several respected financial authorities, including the FSCA, FCA, CySEC, and FSA. The broker maintains segregated client accounts and applies strict security and compliance measures to ensure a safe and transparent trading environment for clients worldwide.

Which MT4 Broker Is Best for Expert Advisors?

Tickmill, Pepperstone, IC Markets, FxPro, FXTM, AvaTrade and Exness all support Expert Advisors on MT4.

From there, the better broker depends on how your EA actually trades.

A scalping EA that opens and closes positions quickly will usually care more about spreads and execution speed. A slower swing-trading system may be more sensitive to overnight financing costs. And if you're running several accounts, MT4 MultiTerminal may matter more than either of those.

Don't assume an EA that works well on one broker will behave exactly the same on another. Test it on demo first, then use a small live account before increasing position size.

Which MT4 Broker Is Best for Beginners?

XM and Axi are two of the easiest places to start in this comparison.

XM keeps the entry cost low with a $5 minimum deposit and offers a fairly straightforward MT4 setup.

Axi is particularly useful if you're still learning the platform. Its MT4 guides cover the basics, but they also go into areas such as backtesting and Expert Advisors.

FXTM's Micro account is another option worth looking at. Because it uses cent-denominated balances, beginners can practise with smaller effective position sizes while still trading with real money.

Which MT4 Brokers Are FSCA Regulated?

This part needs a bit more attention than simply checking whether a broker group has an FSCA licence.

Some of the brokers on this list have FSCA-authorised companies in South Africa, including AvaTrade, Tickmill, HFM and Exness. But that doesn't automatically mean the South African company is the legal entity holding your particular trading account.

HFM, for example, states that HF Markets SA acts as an intermediary rather than the product issuer.

So check your own client agreement. Look for the exact company name and FSP number rather than assuming the group-level licence applies to your account.

How We Selected the Best MT4 Brokers

For this 2026 update, we looked at how good each broker's actual MT4 setup is. Simply offering MetaTrader 4 wasn't enough to rank highly.

We compared:

MT4 desktop access

MT4 web and mobile support

Forex spreads

Trading commissions

Execution

Expert Advisor support

VPS access

Scalping and hedging rules

Minimum deposit

Beginner education

Number of markets available through MT4

Regulation

Relevance to South African traders

Account options

We didn't automatically put the broker with the highest leverage or the lowest advertised deposit at the top.

A better MT4 broker is the one that gives you the trading conditions, tools and account structure that fit the way you actually trade.

Last reviewed: 18 August 2026.

Conclusion

The key thing to remember is that MT4 is just the platform you see on screen.

The broker behind it decides what you actually pay to trade, how orders are executed, how much leverage you can use, how withdrawals are handled and which regulatory protections apply to your account.

So compare the broker first. Then choose the MT4 setup that works for the way you trade.

Risk Warning: Forex and CFD trading carries a high risk of loss. Leverage can make both profits and losses much larger, and using Expert Advisors does not make automated trading risk-free.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is MetaTrader 4 (MT4)?

MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is one of the most popular forex trading platforms in the world. It provides traders with advanced charting tools, technical indicators, automated trading capabilities through Expert Advisors (EAs), and access to multiple financial markets from a single interface.

Which MT4 brokers are available to South African traders?

South African traders can access MT4 through a wide range of reputable brokers, including Pepperstone, IC Markets, Exness, XM, AvaTrade, FP Markets, and Tickmill. These brokers offer competitive spreads, fast execution, and full MT4 functionality.

Is MT4 still a good platform for forex trading?

Yes. Despite the release of MetaTrader 5, MT4 remains a preferred platform for many forex traders because of its reliability, user-friendly interface, extensive custom indicators, and strong support for automated trading strategies.

Can I trade on MT4 using my mobile device?

Yes. MT4 is available for Android and iOS devices, allowing traders to monitor positions, analyze charts, and execute trades from virtually anywhere.

Are MT4 brokers regulated in South Africa?

Many MT4 brokers serving South African clients are regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) or other well-known international regulators. Trading with a regulated broker can provide an added layer of security and transparency.

What features should I look for in an MT4 broker?

When choosing an MT4 broker, consider factors such as regulation, spreads, commissions, execution speed, account types, available trading instruments, customer support, and funding methods.

Is MT4 suitable for beginner traders?

Yes. MT4 is known for its straightforward layout and ease of use. Many brokers also offer demo accounts, educational resources, and tutorials that help beginners learn the basics of trading.

Does MT4 support automated trading?

Yes. MT4 allows traders to use Expert Advisors (EAs) to automate trading strategies. Traders can also backtest strategies using historical data before applying them to live markets.

What is the minimum deposit required for an MT4 account?

The minimum deposit depends on the broker. Some MT4 brokers allow traders to open an account with as little as $5 or $10, while others may require a higher deposit depending on the account type selected.

Can I trade more than forex on MT4?

Yes. Depending on the broker, MT4 can be used to trade CFDs on indices, commodities, precious metals, cryptocurrencies, and shares in addition to forex pairs.