MetaTrader 4 has been around for years, but it’s still widely used by South African forex traders in 2026.
The reason is pretty simple. MT4 is familiar, easy to navigate, and still supports the tools many traders actually use: Expert Advisors, custom indicators, one-click trading, and a huge library of third-party add-ons.
Our top 10 MT4 brokers are AvaTrade, XM, Pepperstone, Tickmill, HFM, FXTM, FxPro, IC Markets, Axi and Exness.
But choosing an MT4 broker is about more than the platform.
MT4 may look almost identical from one broker to the next, but the trading conditions behind it can be very different. Spreads, commission, execution quality, leverage, available markets and the regulatory entity holding your account all matter.
So don’t choose a broker just because it offers MT4. Compare what happens behind the platform as well.
What is MetaTrader4?
MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is an extremely popular trading platform developed by MetaQuotes in 2005. Although it is most commonly associated with Forex Trading, it can be used to trade a wide range of markets.
🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa
|Rank
|Broker
|Broker Review
|Regulators
|Minimum Deposit
|Visit Broker
|🥇
|Read Review
|ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
|$100
|Visit Now
|🥈
|Read Review
|FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
|$0
|Visit Now
|🥉
|Read Review
|CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
|$5
|Visit Now
|4
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|$0
|Visit Now
|5
|Read Review
|FSA, FSCA
|$250
|Visit Now
|6
|Read Review
|FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA
|$20
|Visit Now
|7
|Read Review
|CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
|$10
|Visit Now
|8
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
|$100
|Visit Now
|9
|Read Review
|CySEC, MWALI, FSCA
|$25
|Visit Now
|10
|Read Review
|FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
|$10
|Visit Now
Who owns MetaTrader 4?
MetaTrader 4 is owned and developed by MetaQuotes Software Corp., a financial technology company based in Cyprus. It launched MT4 in 2005, which has since become one of the world’s most popular trading platforms.
10 Best MetaTrader4 Brokers - An MT4 Comparison
|🏦 Broker
|👉 Open an Account
|✅ FSCA Regulated
|4️⃣ MT4 Features
|📞 Local Support
|👉 Open Account
|Yes
|Yes
|Local phone support
|👉 Open Account
|Yes
|Yes
|Local email & support
|👉 Open Account
|Yes
|Yes
|Local contact
|👉 Open Account
|Yes
|Yes
|South African office
|👉 Open Account
|Yes
|Yes
|Johannesburg office
|👉 Open Account
|Yes
|Yes
|Local team & contact
|👉 Open Account
|Yes
|Yes
|Phone & chat support
|👉 Open Account
|Yes
|Yes
|Offshore-only
|👉 Open Account
|Yes
|Yes
|Email & ticket support
|👉 Open Account
|Yes
|Yes
|Local SA office
10 Best MetaTrader4 / MT4 Brokers (2026)
- AvaTrade — Best Overall MetaTrader 4 Broker in South Africa
- XM — Best $5 MT4 Broker for Beginners
- Pepperstone — Best Full MetaTrader Suite with Raw Spreads
- Tickmill — Best MT4 Broker for Scalpers and Expert Advisors
- HFM — Best FSCA-Linked MT4 Account Choice
- FXTM — Best MT4 Micro Account for Beginners and EA Testing
- FxPro — Best for Fast MT4 Execution and Trading Central
- IC Markets — Best Raw Spread MT4 Broker
- Axi — Best MT4 Broker for Beginner Education
- Exness — Best MT4 Broker for High-Leverage Trading
1. AvaTrade
AvaTrade is globally considered a pioneering broker. AvaTrade offers access to competitive spreads, a wide range of automated trading platforms, and customer service support in multiple languages. AvaTrade makes the traders' choice of the MetaTrader4 trading platform available.
Featured
|🔎 Feature
|🛡️ Regulation
|FSCA Regulated FSP Number: 45984
|4️⃣ MetaTrader 4 Support
|Yes, Full MT4 functionality for desktop, web, and mobile
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$100 / R1,806 ZAR
|🇿🇦 ZAR Account Option
|Yes, Trade in Rands to avoid conversion fees
|🌍 Global Assets
|Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Indices, Commodities
|📱 Trading Platforms
|MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, AvaTradeGO App
|📍 Local Presence
|South African Office & Phone Support
|🕵️ Account Types
|Retail & Professional Accounts Available
|🎓 Education & Tools
|Free video tutorials, trading courses, and daily market analysis
|🎁 Sign-Up Bonus
|Often provides promotions (check website for latest offers)
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Easy Account opening
|Limited product portfolio
|No withdrawal fee
|Administration fee
|Low trading fees
|Inactivity fee
|Negative balance protection
|Not listed on stock exchange
Is AvaTrade regulated and secure?
Yes, AvaTrade is heavily regulated by authorities like ASIC, FSCA, and the Central Bank of Ireland. They ensure strict compliance with investor protection rules and segregate client funds, offering a secure environment for global traders.
What trading platforms does AvaTrade offer?
AvaTrade provides access to MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, AvaOptions, and its proprietary AvaTradeGO app. These platforms support desktop, web, and mobile trading, ideal for traders using automated strategies, options trading, or social trading features.
2. XM
XM is a well-established and experienced service provider that offers its services to thousands of traders in over 190 countries worldwide. XM offers access to the MetaTrader4 trading platform, which is available on PC/MAC, SmartPhones, and Tablets.
Featured
|🔎 Feature
|🛡️ Regulation
|FSCA Regulated — FSP Number: 49976
|4️⃣ MetaTrader 4 Support
|Yes, Supports full MT4 trading on desktop, web, and mobile
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$5 / R89 ZAR — One of the lowest in the industry
|🇿🇦 ZAR Account Option
|Yes, Trade in South African Rand to avoid conversion fees
|🌍 Global Assets
|Forex, Crypto, Commodities, Indices, Stocks
|📱 Trading Platforms
|MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, XM Mobile App
|📍 Local Presence
|South African support team & FSCA registration
|🕵️ Account Types
|Micro, Standard, Ultra Low, and Shares Accounts Available
|🎓 Education & Tools
|Daily webinars, live trading sessions, free courses
|🎁 Sign-Up Bonus
|$30 No Deposit Bonus (T&Cs apply) + Deposit Bonuses
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Fast digital account opening
|Account types vary according to jurisdiction
What types of accounts does XM offer?
XM offers Micro, Standard, XM Ultra Low, and Shares accounts. Each account type caters to different trading needs with flexible lot sizes, leverage up to 1:1000, and negative balance protection across all live accounts.
Is XM a safe and trusted broker?
Yes, XM is regulated by multiple tier-1 and tier-2 authorities, including ASIC and CySEC. It offers transparent conditions, negative balance protection, and segregated accounts, making it a reliable choice for both beginners and experienced traders. https://youtu.be/VeKEOaGt4aY?si=ffhBNOBKq8n38OgE
3. Pepperstone
Pepperstone is a Forex Broker regulated by ASIC, FCA, and CMA. Client funds are kept in segregated accounts, and multiple fee-free funding methods are available. Pepperstone offers access to the world’s most popular trading platform from across phones, tablets, and desktops - MetaTrader 4.
Featured
|🔎 Feature
|🛡️ Regulation
|FSCA Regulated FSP Number: 49497
|4️⃣ MetaTrader 4 Support
|Yes, Fully supports MetaTrader 4 across devices
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$0 / R0 ZAR Flexible funding to suit all levels
|🇿🇦 ZAR Account Option
|Yes, Trade directly in South African Rand
|🌍 Global Assets
|Forex, Crypto, Shares, Indices, ETFs, Commodities
|📱 Trading Platforms
|MT4, MT5, cTrader All available via desktop, web, and app
|📍 Local Presence
|South African support & FSCA-regulated branch
|🕵️ Account Types
|Razor Account (low spreads) & Standard Account (no commissions)
|🎓 Education & Tools
|Trading guides, webinars, Autochartist & Smart Trader Tools
|🎁 Sign-Up Bonus
|No bonus
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Fast Account Opening
|Mostly CFDs Offered
|Excellent Customer Support
|Basic MetaTrader Platform
|Negative Balance Protection
|No Managed Accounts
What are the main features of Pepperstone’s trading accounts?
Pepperstone offers Standard and Razor accounts. The Razor account features ultra-tight spreads starting from 0.0 pips and low commission charges, making it ideal for scalpers and algorithmic traders seeking deep liquidity and fast execution.
Is Pepperstone a regulated broker?
Yes, Pepperstone is regulated by ASIC, FCA, DFSA, BaFin, and CMA. The broker adheres to high standards of client fund protection and transparent trading, making it a globally trusted and secure forex and CFD provider.
4. Tickmill
Tickmill is a globally recognized Forex and CFD broker regulated by the FCA, CySEC, FSCA, and FSA. The broker is known for its low-cost trading environment, deep liquidity, and fast execution speeds. Tickmill provides full access to MetaTrader 4 on desktop, web, and mobile devices, making it a popular choice among scalpers, day traders, and traders who rely on Expert Advisors (EAs).
Featured
|🔎 Feature
|Tickmill
|🛡️ Regulation
|FSCA Regulated FSP Number: 49464
|4️⃣ MetaTrader 4 Support
|Yes, Full MT4 functionality for desktop, web, and mobile
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$100 / Approx. R1,800 ZAR
|🇿🇦 ZAR Account Option
|Yes, ZAR-denominated trading accounts available
|🌍 Global Assets
|Forex, Stock Indices, Commodities, Bonds, CFDs, Cryptocurrencies*
|📱 Trading Platforms
|MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Tickmill Mobile App, WebTrader
|📍 Local Presence
|FSCA-Regulated Entity Serving South African Traders
|🕵️ Account Types
|Classic Account, Raw Account, Islamic Account
|🎓 Education & Tools
|Webinars, Market Analysis, Trading Guides, Economic Calendar, Autochartist
|🎁 Sign-Up Bonus
|Promotions may vary by region (check website for latest offers)
|📝 Sign Up
|Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Low spreads from 0.0 pips on Raw Accounts
|Limited range of stock CFDs compared to some competitors
|Fast order execution with deep liquidity
|No proprietary trading platform
|No deposit or withdrawal fees
|Product selection smaller than multi-asset brokers
|Supports scalping, hedging, and Expert Advisors (EAs)
|Some advanced tools require higher-tier accounts
|Strong regulation from FCA, FSCA, CySEC, and FSA
|Cryptocurrency offerings vary by jurisdiction
|Free VPS available for eligible traders
|No fixed-spread account option
|Negative balance protection
|Educational content not as extensive as some larger brokers
|Full MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 support
|Not publicly listed on a stock exchange
What are the main features of Tickmill's trading accounts?
Tickmill offers Classic and Raw accounts designed to suit different trading styles. The Raw account features spreads from 0.0 pips and competitive commissions, while both account types benefit from fast execution, deep liquidity, and full support for automated trading strategies on MetaTrader 4.
Is Tickmill a regulated broker?
Yes, Tickmill is regulated by several reputable authorities, including the FCA, CySEC, FSCA, and FSA. Client funds are held in segregated accounts, and the broker follows strict regulatory standards to provide a secure and transparent trading environment.
5. HFM
HFM is an award-winning forex and commodities broker that provides trading services and facilities to retail and institutional clients. It only uses major global banks, and clients’ funds are kept in bank accounts separate from those used by the company. Negative Balance protection is also available. HF Markets offers multiple trading platforms, with MetaTrader4 at the top of the list. HFM MT4 is available on PCs, the Web, and a selection of mobile devices.
Featured
|🔎 Feature
|🛡️ Regulation
|FSCA Regulated FSP Number: 46632
|4️⃣ MetaTrader 4 Support
|Yes, Full MT4 support across desktop, web, and mobile
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$0 / R0 ZAR
|🇿🇦 ZAR Account Option
|Yes
|🌍 Global Assets
|Forex, Metals, Energies, Indices, Shares, Commodities, Crypto
|📱 Trading Platforms
|MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, HF App
|📍 Local Presence
|Local office in Johannesburg + South African support
|🕵️ Account Types
|Cent, Premium, Zero Spread, HF Copy, Islamic Accounts
|🎓 Education & Tools
|Daily webinars, market analysis, trading calculators, Autochartist
|🎁 Sign-Up Bonus
|100% Supercharged Bonus + 50% Welcome Bonus (T&Cs apply)
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Wide range of markets: Foreign Exchange, Stocks, Cryptocurencies, Gold, Silver, Copper, Government Securities, Mutual Funds, Exchange Traded Funds.
|Offshore entities: Some regulations are in less secure offshore zones
|Negative balance protection: But can’t lose more than its deposit.
|No U.S. clients: Not available to U.S. traders
|Multiple platforms: MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader, Mobile.
|Basic research tools: Limited advanced analysis features
|High leverage: Up to 1:2000
|Fees applicable when the account has been unused
|Fast execution: Quick trades with low delays
|Bonus restrictions: Bonuses vary by region
|Part of HFM Group, which has strong regulation: FCA, FSCA, FSA, CMA
|Transparency on fees: Some fees are less clear, depending on account and region
What types of accounts are offered by HFM?
HF Markets provides a variety of account types, including Micro, Premium, Zero Spread, and Pro accounts. Each account supports different trading styles and budgets, with leverage up to 1:2000 and tight spreads on major instruments.
Is HF Markets a secure broker?
Yes, HFM is regulated by FCA, FSCA, DFSA, and CySEC. It ensures fund safety through client fund segregation and offers negative balance protection, making it a reliable and secure broker for global clients.
6. FXTM
FXTM is a global CFD and FX broker regulated by multiple financial authorities. It offers customer service in several languages, multiple educational tools, and a demo account. FXTM MetaTrader4 is the number-one choice for thousands of traders worldwide. It provides access to various markets and financial instruments, including FX, metals, commodities, CFDs, and indices.
Featured
|🔎 Feature
|🛡️ Regulation
|FSCA Regulated FSP Number: 46614
|4️⃣ MetaTrader 4 Support
|Yes, Full MT4 access on desktop, web, and mobile
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$10 / R179 ZAR
|🇿🇦 ZAR Account Option
|Yes, Fully supports Rand-based accounts
|🌍 Global Assets
|Forex, Metals, Indices, Shares, Commodities
|📱 Trading Platforms
|MetaTrader4, MetaTrader 5, FXTM Trader App
|📍 Local Presence
|South African team with local contact details
|🕵️ Account Types
|Micro, Advantage, Advantage Plus Accounts
|🎓 Education & Tools
|Free webinars, trading courses, economic calendar
|🎁 Sign-Up Bonus
|Periodic deposit bonuses and cashback offers (T&Cs apply)
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Fast execution speeds
|Bonus programs might be restricted in some regions.
|High leverage (up to 1:2000)
|High leverage can increase risk, especially for beginners.
|Tight spreads on ECN accounts
|Lower leverage options for EU/UK clients due to regulations (1:30 for retail traders).
|Access to MetaTrader 4 & 5
|High inactivity fees if the account is dormant.
|Good educational resources
|Customer support can sometimes be slow during peak times.
|Regulated by several authorities (FCA, CySEC, FSCA)
|Limited product offering outside Forex (fewer stocks and indices).
What accounts can I trade with on FXTM?
FXTM offers Standard, Cent, and ECN-based accounts with low spreads, fast execution, and flexible leverage. The broker supports both beginners and professionals with account options tailored to different strategies and capital levels.
Is FXTM a trustworthy broker?
Yes, FXTM is regulated by top-tier bodies including the FCA and FSCA. It ensures client fund safety via segregated accounts, offers compensation schemes, and maintains strong operational transparency, making it a trustworthy global broker.
7. FxPro
FxPro offers clients access to Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on six asset classes: Forex, Shares, Spot Indices, Futures, Spot Metals, and Spot Energies. FxPro is a well-known, trustworthy broker regulated by the FCA, CySEC, FSCA, and SCB. MetaTrader 4 has been established as the industry standard and offers access to advanced trading infrastructure, competitive pricing, and superior order execution.
Featured
|🔎 Feature
|🛡️ Regulation
|FSCA Regulated FSP Number: 45052
|4️⃣ MetaTrader 4 Support
|Yes, Advanced MT4 support for desktop, web, and mobile
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$100 / R1,806 ZAR
|🇿🇦 ZAR Account Option
|Yes, ZAR-based trading accounts available
|🌍 Global Assets
|Forex, Shares, Futures, Indices, Energies, Metals
|📱 Trading Platforms
|MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, FxPro Platform
|📍 Local Presence
|FSCA-regulated with South African contact channels
|🕵️ Account Types
|MT4 Instant, MT4 Market, MT5, cTrader Accounts
|🎓 Education & Tools
|Trading tools, calculators, daily market insights
|🎁 Sign-Up Bonus
|No welcome bonus
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Segregates client funds
|Not ASIC Regulated
|Highly Regulated (FCA, SCB)
|High trading fees
|Low Minimum Deposit
|Inactivity Fee
|User-Friendly account registration
|Only CFDs and Forex
|Fast Trade Execution (Ultra-low latency)
|No Bonuses or Promotions
|Multiple Trading Platforms (MT4, MT5, cTrader, FxPro Edge)
|Limited Range of Tradable Assets (No direct stocks or ETFs)
|No Deposit Fees
|Higher Spreads on Some Accounts
|24/5 Multilingual Support
|No Social Trading Features
What platforms does FXPro offer?
FXPro supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and FxPro Edge. These platforms offer advanced tools, deep liquidity, and no dealing desk execution, making them suitable for retail and professional forex traders.
Is FXPro safe for traders?
Yes, FXPro is regulated by the FCA, CySEC, FSCA, and SCB. The broker offers negative balance protection, segregated accounts, and a long-standing track record in the industry since 2006, ensuring safety for client funds.
8. IC
IC Markets is a renowned Forex CFD provider that offers trading solutions for active day traders and scalpers. It is authorized and regulated by multiple Regulators worldwide, including the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the Financial Services Authority (FSA), and the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB). The award-winning IC Markets MetaTrader 4 platform offers fast execution speeds and flexible trading conditions.
Featured
|🔎 Feature
|🛡️ Regulation
|FSCA Regulated FSP Number: 50715
|4️⃣ MetaTrader 4 Support
|Yes, Full MT4 support across desktop, web, and mobile
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$200 / R3,557 ZAR
|🇿🇦 ZAR Account Option
|No, Base currencies include USD, EUR, AUD, etc.
|🌍 Global Assets
|Forex, Indices, Commodities, Bonds, Futures, Stocks
|📱 Trading Platforms
|MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader
|📍 Local Presence
|No physical office FSCA-regulated branch only
|🕵️ Account Types
|Standard, Raw Spread, cTrader Raw Accounts
|🎓 Education & Tools
|Economic calendar, trading calculators, advanced charting
|🎁 Sign-Up Bonus
|No bonus
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Low Forex Fees
|Limited Product Selection
|Easy Account Opening
|Slow Chat Response
What makes IC Markets a popular choice?
IC Markets is known for raw spreads from 0.0 pips, high-speed execution, and deep liquidity. It caters especially to algorithmic traders and scalpers through its low-cost ECN-style trading accounts and MetaTrader/cTrader platforms.
Is IC Markets well-regulated and secure?
Yes, IC Markets is regulated by ASIC, CySEC, and the FSA Seychelles. The broker holds client funds in segregated accounts and follows strict operational protocols to ensure fund safety and regulatory compliance globally.
9. Axi
Axi is an industry-leading online trading company with tight spreads, supersonic execution, advanced tools, and award-winning customer service. Axi MetaTrader4 is a simple-to-use and fully functional trading platform with features like charts, price alerts, custom indicators, and analysis tools.
Featured
|🔎 Feature
|🛡️ Regulation
|FSCA Regulated FSP Number: 47823
|4️⃣ MetaTrader 4 Support
|Yes, Fully integrated MT4 experience for desktop, mobile, and web
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$0 / R0
|🇿🇦 ZAR Account Option
|No, Only supports USD, EUR, GBP, etc.
|🌍 Global Assets
|Forex, Commodities, Indices, Cryptocurrencies
|📱 Trading Platforms
|MetaTrader 4 only
|📍 Local Presence
|FSCA license but no physical office in South Africa
|🕵️ Account Types
|Standard & Pro Accounts
|🎓 Education & Tools
|Free trading guides, Autochartist, PsyQuation AI tools
|🎁 Sign-Up Bonus
|No bonuses
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Regulated by FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), DFSA (UAE), and FMA (New Zealand)
|Not regulated by the FSCA in South Africa
|No minimum deposit required for standard accounts
|No welcome bonus or promotional incentives
|Tight spreads starting from 0.9 pips on Raw accounts
|Stock trading is not available in all countries
|Available for high-volume traders
|Fewer cryptocurrency pairs available compared to competitors
What are the main benefits of using Axi?
Axi offers competitive spreads, ECN-style accounts, and supports MetaTrader 4. It's suitable for both beginner and professional traders, and also features tools like PsyQuation and Autochartist for market analysis and performance tracking.
Is Axi a regulated and safe broker?
Yes, Axi is regulated by ASIC, FCA, and FMA. It maintains client fund segregation and employs strong risk management practices, ensuring a safe and transparent trading environment for retail and institutional clients.
10. Exness
Exness is a multi-regulated Forex and CFD broker offering competitive trading conditions, flexible leverage options, and instant withdrawals. Regulated by authorities including the FSCA, FCA, CySEC, and FSA, Exness provides access to MetaTrader 4 across desktop, web, and mobile platforms, making it a strong choice for traders seeking a reliable and feature-rich MT4 experience.
Featured
|🔎 Feature
|Exness
|🛡️ Regulation
|FSCA Regulated FSP Number: 51024
|4️⃣ MetaTrader 4 Support
|Yes, Full MT4 functionality for desktop, web, and mobile
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|From $10 / Approx. R180 ZAR (depending on payment method and region)
|🇿🇦 ZAR Account Option
|Yes, ZAR-denominated accounts available
|🌍 Global Assets
|Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies
|📱 Trading Platforms
|MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Exness Terminal, Exness Trade App
|📍 Local Presence
|FSCA-Regulated Entity Serving South African Traders
|🕵️ Account Types
|Standard, Standard Cent, Raw Spread, Zero, Pro
|🎓 Education & Tools
|Market News, Trading Calculator, Economic Calendar, VPS Hosting, Trading Signals
|🎁 Sign-Up Bonus
|No Deposit Bonus and Promotions Not Typically Offered
|📝 Sign Up
|Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Low minimum deposit requirements
|Limited investor protection outside certain jurisdictions
|Tight spreads from 0.0 pips on professional accounts
|Product range smaller than some multi-asset competitors
|Instant deposits and withdrawals
|Cryptocurrency trading unavailable in some regions
|Multiple account types for different trading styles
|Some advanced features require professional account types
|Supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and Exness Terminal
|Educational resources less extensive than some competitors
|Flexible leverage options
|Not publicly listed on a stock exchange
|Fast order execution and deep liquidity
|Certain account features vary by regulatory entity
|Negative balance protection for retail clients
|No proprietary desktop trading platform
What are the main features of Exness trading accounts?
Exness offers Standard and Professional account types, including Raw Spread and Zero accounts. Traders benefit from spreads starting from 0.0 pips, market execution, automated trading support, and access to advanced charting and analysis tools through MetaTrader 4.
Is Exness a regulated broker?
Yes, Exness is regulated by several respected financial authorities, including the FSCA, FCA, CySEC, and FSA. The broker maintains segregated client accounts and applies strict security and compliance measures to ensure a safe and transparent trading environment for clients worldwide.
Which MT4 Broker Is Best for Expert Advisors?
Tickmill, Pepperstone, IC Markets, FxPro, FXTM, AvaTrade and Exness all support Expert Advisors on MT4.
From there, the better broker depends on how your EA actually trades.
A scalping EA that opens and closes positions quickly will usually care more about spreads and execution speed. A slower swing-trading system may be more sensitive to overnight financing costs. And if you're running several accounts, MT4 MultiTerminal may matter more than either of those.
Don't assume an EA that works well on one broker will behave exactly the same on another. Test it on demo first, then use a small live account before increasing position size.
Which MT4 Broker Is Best for Beginners?
XM and Axi are two of the easiest places to start in this comparison.
XM keeps the entry cost low with a $5 minimum deposit and offers a fairly straightforward MT4 setup.
Axi is particularly useful if you're still learning the platform. Its MT4 guides cover the basics, but they also go into areas such as backtesting and Expert Advisors.
FXTM's Micro account is another option worth looking at. Because it uses cent-denominated balances, beginners can practise with smaller effective position sizes while still trading with real money.
Which MT4 Brokers Are FSCA Regulated?
This part needs a bit more attention than simply checking whether a broker group has an FSCA licence.
Some of the brokers on this list have FSCA-authorised companies in South Africa, including AvaTrade, Tickmill, HFM and Exness. But that doesn't automatically mean the South African company is the legal entity holding your particular trading account.
HFM, for example, states that HF Markets SA acts as an intermediary rather than the product issuer.
So check your own client agreement. Look for the exact company name and FSP number rather than assuming the group-level licence applies to your account.
How We Selected the Best MT4 Brokers
For this 2026 update, we looked at how good each broker's actual MT4 setup is. Simply offering MetaTrader 4 wasn't enough to rank highly.
We compared:
- MT4 desktop access
- MT4 web and mobile support
- Forex spreads
- Trading commissions
- Execution
- Expert Advisor support
- VPS access
- Scalping and hedging rules
- Minimum deposit
- Beginner education
- Number of markets available through MT4
- Regulation
- Relevance to South African traders
- Account options
We didn't automatically put the broker with the highest leverage or the lowest advertised deposit at the top.
A better MT4 broker is the one that gives you the trading conditions, tools and account structure that fit the way you actually trade.
Last reviewed: 18 August 2026.
Conclusion
The key thing to remember is that MT4 is just the platform you see on screen.
The broker behind it decides what you actually pay to trade, how orders are executed, how much leverage you can use, how withdrawals are handled and which regulatory protections apply to your account.
So compare the broker first. Then choose the MT4 setup that works for the way you trade.
Risk Warning: Forex and CFD trading carries a high risk of loss. Leverage can make both profits and losses much larger, and using Expert Advisors does not make automated trading risk-free.
You might also like:
- Best Forex Brokers in Europe
- Best Forex Brokers with USD 1 Minimum Deposit
- Best Crypto Trading Signals and Alerts
- Best Forex Trading Demo Accounts
- Best Copy Trading Platforms and Brokers
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MetaTrader 4 (MT4)?
MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is one of the most popular forex trading platforms in the world. It provides traders with advanced charting tools, technical indicators, automated trading capabilities through Expert Advisors (EAs), and access to multiple financial markets from a single interface.
Which MT4 brokers are available to South African traders?
South African traders can access MT4 through a wide range of reputable brokers, including Pepperstone, IC Markets, Exness, XM, AvaTrade, FP Markets, and Tickmill. These brokers offer competitive spreads, fast execution, and full MT4 functionality.
Is MT4 still a good platform for forex trading?
Yes. Despite the release of MetaTrader 5, MT4 remains a preferred platform for many forex traders because of its reliability, user-friendly interface, extensive custom indicators, and strong support for automated trading strategies.
Can I trade on MT4 using my mobile device?
Yes. MT4 is available for Android and iOS devices, allowing traders to monitor positions, analyze charts, and execute trades from virtually anywhere.
Are MT4 brokers regulated in South Africa?
Many MT4 brokers serving South African clients are regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) or other well-known international regulators. Trading with a regulated broker can provide an added layer of security and transparency.
What features should I look for in an MT4 broker?
When choosing an MT4 broker, consider factors such as regulation, spreads, commissions, execution speed, account types, available trading instruments, customer support, and funding methods.
Is MT4 suitable for beginner traders?
Yes. MT4 is known for its straightforward layout and ease of use. Many brokers also offer demo accounts, educational resources, and tutorials that help beginners learn the basics of trading.
Does MT4 support automated trading?
Yes. MT4 allows traders to use Expert Advisors (EAs) to automate trading strategies. Traders can also backtest strategies using historical data before applying them to live markets.
What is the minimum deposit required for an MT4 account?
The minimum deposit depends on the broker. Some MT4 brokers allow traders to open an account with as little as $5 or $10, while others may require a higher deposit depending on the account type selected.
Can I trade more than forex on MT4?
Yes. Depending on the broker, MT4 can be used to trade CFDs on indices, commodities, precious metals, cryptocurrencies, and shares in addition to forex pairs.
You Might Also Like
Recommended brokers