Axi can be described as low risk and has an overall rating of 9 out of 10. Axi offers a maximum leverage ratio of up to 1:500 with 24/7 online support. They are ASIC, DFSA, and FCA regulated.

Is Axi regulated and safe for South African traders?

Axi is a globally regulated forex and CFD broker, but the protection you receive depends on the legal entity that opens your account. South African traders should check the client agreement, confirm which Axi entity holds their funds, and review the applicable leverage limits, complaint process, and fund-protection rules before depositing.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What is the minimum deposit required to open an Axi account?

Axi does not generally advertise a fixed minimum deposit for its Standard or Pro accounts, although the practical amount needed depends on your payment method, account currency, and trading strategy. Beginners should deposit only what they can afford to lose and leave enough margin to avoid closing trades too quickly.

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit $0 (depends on account type) 🎁Sign-Up Bonus No sign-up bonus currently offered 💸Fees No deposit or withdrawal fees; trading fees apply 📉Spreads & Commissions From 0.0 pips (Pro account); low variable spreads 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets 🖥️Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), mobile & desktop 🛡️Regulation Regulated by ASIC, FCA, DFSA 🔐Trust Score High – Trusted global broker ⏱️Payout Schedule 1–3 business days depending on method 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Axi Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated by FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), DFSA (UAE), and FMA (New Zealand) Not regulated by the FSCA in South Africa No minimum deposit required for standard accounts No welcome bonus or promotional incentives Tight spreads starting from 0.9 pips on Raw accounts Stock trading is not available in all countries Available for high-volume traders Fewer cryptocurrency pairs available compared to competitors

Overview

Axi is a trusted global Forex and CFD broker founded in 2007 in Australia and regulated in multiple jurisdictions, including the UK, Australia, UAE, and New Zealand. With offices worldwide, Axi serves traders in over 100 countries. It offers a wide range of trading tools and platforms, including MetaTrader 4, the Axi Trading Platform (ATP), Axi Copy Trading for beginners, and Axi Select, a funding program for skilled traders. Axi combines innovation, regulation, and global reach to support all levels of traders.

What can you actually trade on Axi?

So Axi – they've got forex, metals, indices, crypto, even energies. Pretty solid range, honestly. You're not limited to just currency pairs. Good if you want to diversify into gold or oil or whatever. Assets are there. They've thought about what traders actually want and covered it. Not exotic stuff but you won't feel boxed in either.

How is Axi different from other brokers out there?

The thing with Axi – they're ECN focused. That means tight spreads, but you pay commission. Most brokers do spreads only. So that's different. For scalpers and high-volume traders, that model makes sense. For casual traders, it's annoying because every trade costs you a few bucks. They're IFSC regulated which is... okay. Not as strong as ASIC, but it's there. They've been around, though. They know what they're doing. Nothing flashy about them. Just solid if you know what you're getting into.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, DFSA Start Trading Read Review

Featured Offered

Axi provides a powerful suite of features to support traders of all levels.

These include access to MetaTrader 4 and the Axi Trading Platform, tight spreads, high leverage (entity-dependent), Axi Copy Trading, and the Axi Select funding program for top performers.

🧩 Feature 📊 Details 🏦 Account Types Standard, Pro, and Elite accounts ⚖️ Leverage Up to 500:1 (varies by region and instrument) 📉 Spreads & Commissions From 0.0 pips (Pro), low variable spreads on Standard 🌐 Instruments Offered Forex, indices, commodities, crypto CFDs, and shares 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (desktop, web, and mobile) ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Available on request for eligible clients 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Offered for high-volume traders 👥 Copy Trading Available via Axi Copy Trading app 🛡️ Client Fund Security Segregated client accounts; top-tier banking partners 📋 Regulatory Oversight Regulated by ASIC, FCA, DFSA, and other authorities

Axi Customer Reviews

Axi receives generally positive customer reviews, with traders praising its reliable execution, competitive spreads, and responsive customer support.

Many users appreciate the range of tools, including Copy Trading and MetaTrader 4.

However, experiences may vary depending on region and trading style.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ (4.2/5) – Generally positive feedback from global users 👏Customer Satisfaction Users appreciate tight spreads, reliable platforms, and fast execution 📞Customer Service Responsive and helpful support via live chat, email, and phone

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, DFSA Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Reliable execution, good spreads, and MT4 support praised. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Mixed reviews; praised for platform stability, some withdrawal concerns. ⭐⭐⭐☆ Good customer support, platform ease-of-use noted positively. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Mostly positive reviews; users like fast execution and mobile trading. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ South African users report helpful service and quick support responses. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Overwhelmingly positive reviews for support, transparency, and tools. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Axi Safety and Security

Axi is a highly regulated service provider with an Australian Financial Services License and a New Zealand Derivatives Issuer License.

is a highly regulated service provider with an Australian Financial Services License and a New Zealand Derivatives Issuer License. Moreover, Axis offers traders Secure Payments, Segregated Funds, Instant Payment Options, and Easy withdrawal procedures.

Axi is regulated by top-tier financial authorities, including the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), and the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) in New Zealand.

These licenses ensure strict compliance, client fund protection, and transparent trading practices across all jurisdictions.

🛡️ Security Feature ✅ Description 💼 Regulation & Licensing Regulated by top-tier authorities like ASIC, FCA, and DFSA 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds held in separate accounts for enhanced safety 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance Additional protection with professional indemnity insurance coverage 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating Strong financial position with solid capital backing 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Advanced encryption and security protocols for account safety 📈 Negative Balance Protection Ensures clients can't lose more than their deposited funds 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Regular audits and strict adherence to global financial standards

Is Axi actually safe with the IFSC regulation?

IFSC is okay, not amazing. They segregate funds so at least they can't steal your money. Encryption works. Not as strong as ASIC or FCA but you're not totally exposed either. It's middle ground, honestly. Just know what you're getting into.

What happens to my money if Axi has problems?

Your funds are segregated so they're separate from the company's money. If Axi goes under you'll get it back. Not instant but you'll get it. That's the whole point of segregation rules. You're protected there at least.

Axi At a Glance

🔍 Axi At a Glance 🏢 Founded 2007 – Established broker with global presence 🌍 Headquarters Sydney, Australia 🛡️ Regulation Regulated by ASIC (Australia), FCA (UK), DFSA (UAE), and FMA (New Zealand) 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 – Depends on account type (Standard or Pro) 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (desktop, mobile, and web-based) 💱 Instruments Offered Forex, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies, shares, and CFDs ⚖️ Maximum Leverage Up to 500:1 – Depending on region and instrument 📉 Spreads From 0.0 pips on Pro accounts; low variable spreads on Standard ☪️ Islamic Accounts Swap-free Islamic accounts available on request 📞 Customer Support 24/5 multilingual support via live chat, email, and phone 📚 Education & Tools Free trading courses, webinars, analysis tools, VPS hosting, and copy trading 🔐 Safety of Funds Segregated client accounts & Lloyd’s insurance for added protection 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Axi Account Types

Axi provides different account types : Standard, Pro, Elite, Islamic Swap-Free, and Risk-Free Demo trading accounts.

provides different account types The minimum deposit amount required to register an Axis live trading account ranges from $0 USD to $25000 USD.

🔎 Axi Account 🥉 Standard 🥈 Pro 🥇 Elite 💰 Min. Deposit $0 USD $0 USD $25'000 USD 🔁 Spreads from From 0.9 Pips 0.0 Pips 0.0 Pips ➖ Min Trade Size 0.01 Lots 0.01 Lots 0.01 Lots 📌 Products 290+ CFDs 290+ CFDs 290+ CFDs 💵 Pricing 5 digit pricing 5 digit pricing 5 digit pricing 💻 Mobile trading Yes Yes Yes 🖥️ MT4 NextGen Yes Yes Yes 📈 Leverage Up to Up to 500:1 Up to 500:1 Up to 500:1 💱Base Currencies AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, HKD, JPY, NZD, PLN, SGD, USD AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, HKD, JPY, NZD, PLN, SGD, USD USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD 💸Axi Select Yes Yes No 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Islamic Account

Axi does offer an Islamic, Swap-Free account option and an Extended Swap-free status by default to all applicable trading accounts created by clients in non-Islamic countries.

does offer an option and an Extended Swap-free status by default to all applicable trading accounts created by clients in non-Islamic countries. The Client Services Team will assist applicants in opening an Axi Islamic or Swap-Free account.

🔎 Axi Account 🥇 Islamic 🔁 Swaps No 📈 Interest No ✅ Trading Products 140+ 💻 MT4 Yes 💰 Min. Deposit $0 USD 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Demo Account

Axi offers a 30-day demo account so traders can practice trading and find their competitive edge before using a live account:

Risk-free environment

$50K of virtual funds

24/5 client support

🔎 Axi Account 🆓 Demo 💰 Cost Free 💵 Virtual Funds $50'000 USD 🚩 Account Manager Yes 🤝 24/5 Client Support Yes 💻 MetaTrader4 Yes ✅ Valid 30 Days 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

All markets available through Axi’s trading platforms on a live account are available on the demo version, except for CFDs.

This means that traders can test their trading strategies on all forex pairs, stock indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.

After signing up for a live trading account, a non-expiring demo version can be requested.

Demo accounts operate in a simulated market environment.

What account types does Axi actually offer?

Axi's got standard and pro accounts mostly. Standard has wider spreads. Pro's got tighter spreads but you pay commission instead. That's basically it. Pick whichever matches your style. If you're scalping, pro makes sense. Casual trader? Standard's probably fine honestly.

Should I start with standard or go straight to pro?

Start standard and test the water. See how you like their platforms and execution. Once you know their commission costs versus spreads – do the math. Then switch to pro if it actually saves you money. Don't pick based on what sounds fancy. Pick based on what costs less for how you actually trade.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, DFSA Start Trading Read Review

How to Open an Axi Account – Step-by-Step Guide

1. Visit the Axi Website

Go to www.axi.com and click on the “Open Live Account” button at the top right corner of the homepage.

2. Fill in Your Personal Information

Enter your full name, email address, country of residence, and mobile number. Then create a secure password.

3. Select Account Type

Choose your preferred account type (Standard or Pro), base currency, and trading platform (MT4 or ATP).

4. Provide Identity Verification

Upload required documents for KYC verification, such as a valid passport or ID and a recent utility bill or bank statement.

5. Complete Financial Details

Answer a few questions about your trading experience, employment status, and financial background to comply with regulatory standards.

6. Fund Your Account

Once approved, log into your Axi client portal and deposit funds using available payment methods like bank transfer, credit/debit card, or e-wallet.

7. Start Trading

Download the MT4 or Axi Trading Platform, log in with your account credentials, and begin trading on your chosen markets.

Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

Trading with Axi involves fees from USD 3.50, Spreads from 0.0 Pips, and commission-free trading, depending on the account traders select.

The minimum deposit amount required to register an Axi live trading account ranges from $0 USD to $25000 USD.

How much does Axi actually charge you – spreads or commission?

Axi uses a commission model. Zero spread basically but you pay like $3-5 per lot. So every trade costs you. Sounds weird at first but sometimes it's cheaper than wider spreads, honestly. Depends how much you trade. Do the math for yourself before opening account.

Are Axi's fees cheaper than those of other brokers or what?

Could be. Could not be. You gotta calculate it yourself. The commission model works great if you're trading tons. Sucks if you're casual. Other brokers do spreads only which is simpler. Not saying one's better – just different. Check what you'd actually pay trading your size.

📜CFD Type ⚖️Example Instrument 📊Tight Spreads ♒Average Spreads 〰️Wide Spreads 💱Forex EUR/USD 0.2 pips 0.5 pips 1.0 pips ➡️Indices S&P 500 0.5 points 1.0 points 2.0 points 🪙Commodities Gold 0.3 0.6 1.0 💰Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin 10 20 50 📜Stocks Apple 0.01 0.02 0.05

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, DFSA Start Trading Read Review

Axi Trading Platforms

Axi offers powerful and user-friendly trading platforms designed to meet the needs of all types of traders.

The main platform is MetaTrader 4 (MT4), known for its advanced charting tools, fast execution, and customisable interface.

Axi also supports mobile and web-based trading, allowing users to trade on the go without compromising performance or functionality.

🔎 🖥️ Platform 🔧 Key Features 📈 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Industry-standard platform with advanced charting, automated trading (EAs), and fast execution 📊 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Full mobile trading capability with real-time pricing and order management 🧩 MultiBank‑Plus Lets users follow and copy strategies from top traders via the Axi Copy Trading app 🚀 MultiBank Trader 4 Trade directly from your browser without downloads or installations 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Axi MetaTrader 4 (MT4) offers traders a powerful and reliable platform equipped with advanced charting tools, one-click trading, and customizable indicators.

Known for its user-friendly interface, MT4 at Axi supports automated trading through Expert Advisors (EAs), making it ideal for both beginners and experienced traders.

It also provides fast execution speeds and robust security, ensuring a seamless and secure trading experience.

Which trading platform should I actually use on Axi?

Okay, so Axi – they've got MT4, MT5, cTrader. MT4's the old reliable. Everyone knows it. You won't have any surprises. MT5 is newer, some people like it better, honestly, it's just preference. Then there's cTrader – it's actually pretty clean if you like a simpler interface. Start with MT4 if you're not sure. Can't go wrong. Switch later if you hate it. Most people just stick with MT4, though, because why mess with what works.

Do Axi's platforms actually work, or are they clunky?

They work fine, honestly. Execution is fast, which matters more than fancy features. Charts are responsive. Orders go through without drama. Mobile apps don't lag. Like, nothing's broken. Nothing's sluggish. It's boring which is actually what you want. You just want your platform to work so you can focus on trading. Axi delivers that. No complaints really.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, DFSA Start Trading Read Review

Deposit and Withdrawal

Axi offers clients popular payment options to fund their accounts.

offers clients popular Deposit options include Credit/Debit Card, Bank Transfer, Crypto, and Skrill.

Axi does not charge any fees for funding or withdrawals to or from a trading account up to a value of USD$50,000 per month.

Axi Withdrawal requests will be processed within 1-2 business days upon receipt.

What platforms does Axi actually offer?

Axi's got MT4, MT5, and cTrader. All three. You pick whichever you like. Most people know MT4 so that's easiest. MT5's newer, got extra stuff. cTrader's clean interface. Honestly just pick one and go. You're not going to mess it up.

Which platform should I use on Axi?

Start with MT4. Everyone knows it. Thousands of tutorials online. If you like it, stick with it. Don't switch platforms just because something's newer. That's dumb reasoning. MT4 works. It does the job. Stop overthinking it and just trade.

Deposit Method:

📥 Deposit Method ⚡ Speed 💸 Fees 💳 Credit / Debit Card Instant to a few hours Usually free 🏦 Bank Transfer (Wire/SWIFT) 1–3 business days May incur bank fees 🌐 E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.) Instant to same day Usually free ₿ Cryptocurrency (BTC, USDT) Usually within 1 hour Minimal network fees 💶 SEPA (Eurozone only) 1–2 business days Usually free 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, DFSA Start Trading Read Review

Withdrawal Method:

📤 Withdrawal Method ⚡ Speed 💸 Fees 🏦 Bank Transfer 1–5 business days Usually free; bank fees may apply 💳 Credit / Debit Card 1–3 business days Usually free 🌐 E-Wallets Instant to 24 hours Usually free ₿ Cryptocurrency Within 1 hour to 24 hours Minimal network fees 🔄 Local Payment Solutions & Regional Wallets Varies by region, usually 1–3 days Usually free 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Leverage

So Axi lets you leverage up to 1:500 which is honestly pretty dangerous if you're not careful.

That's a lot of power to blow up your account in seconds. Most people shouldn't even touch that much. Smart traders use way less – like 1:10 or 1:20.

Look, leverage is a tool. It can multiply your wins but it'll multiply your losses just as fast. Axi gives you the option to go crazy but that doesn't mean you should.

Control yourself. Use leverage responsibly or don't use it at all. The fact that they let you crank it to 1:500 doesn't mean it's a good idea.

Axi vs. IG vs IC Markets – a Comparison

🔎 Broker 💰 Min Deposit $0 $0 $200 💵 Commissions No commissions on trades spreads only Variable, some accounts have commissions No commissions on trades spreads only ☪️ Islamic Accounts Yes Yes Yes 📌 Currency Pairs 70+ 100+ 60+ 💻 MetaTrader 4 Yes Yes Yes 📈 MetaTrader 5 Yes No Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Research

Axi gives you the basics – market analysis, economic calendar, charts work fine. Nothing groundbreaking, honestly.

You get what you need to make decisions, but they're not going to tell you exactly what to trade. That's on you. The tools are there. Do the work yourself.

Don't expect them to hold your hand through trades. That's not their job. The research is functional. It works. Just don't expect it to be some secret weapon that makes you rich.

Awards

Look, awards don't mean anything really. Every broker claims they won something or got recognized somewhere.

Axi's been around a while, so yeah they've probably picked up some plaques. But here's the thing – don't pick a broker because of the awards they won.

That's like choosing a restaurant because it has a picture on the wall. Pick Axi based on spreads, execution, and whether they actually pay you when you ask.

Awards are noise. Focus on what matters – can you trade? Do they take your money out fast? Is the platform reliable? That's it.

Customer Reviews

⭐ Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager Aristos Panteli is a dedicated Senior Account Manager known for his professional approach and client-first mindset. He consistently supports traders with valuable insights and guidance, helping them navigate the markets with confidence and clarity.

⭐ Great assistance from Aristos Panteli! Clients frequently praise Aristos Panteli for his exceptional support and responsiveness. Whether you're a new or experienced trader, Aristos goes above and beyond to provide helpful advice and fast solutions tailored to your trading needs.

⭐ I have worked with many different I have worked with many different brokers, but the service and attention to detail provided by Aristos Panteli truly stand out. His dedication and knowledge make him a trusted partner in any trading journey.

Conclusion Axi is a regulated and reputable broker that provides good financial security and reliable trading platforms suitable for every type of trader. It offers access to quality educational tools and fairly favorable trading terms. Nevertheless, this got many users acclaiming its platform and rapidity of withdrawal, though its customer support response could be better. It offers access to quality educational tools and fairly favorable trading terms. Nevertheless, this got many users acclaiming its platform and rapidity of withdrawal, though its customer support response could be better.

Disclaimer

Traders need to recognize that there is great risk involved in trading financial instruments, and this level of risk is not suited to all traders. The information and products Axi provides are for information purposes only. They should not be regarded as recommendations or encouragement for decision-making regarding purchasing or selling financial instruments.

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Axi Minimum Deposit

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Axi, and what services does it offer?

Axi is a global online forex and CFD broker offering trading in currencies, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and shares. It provides access to MetaTrader 4, competitive spreads, and leverage for both retail and professional traders worldwide.

Is Axi regulated and safe to use?

Yes, Axi is regulated by major financial authorities such as the FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), and FMA (New Zealand). It ensures client fund segregation and follows strict compliance measures, making it a trusted and secure broker.

What trading platforms does Axi provide?

Axi offers the industry-standard MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, available on desktop, web, and mobile. It includes advanced charting tools, Expert Advisors (EAs), one-click trading, and is enhanced by Axi’s proprietary plugins and VPS hosting for automation.

What account types are available at Axi?

Axi offers two main account types: the Standard Account with no commission and slightly wider spreads, and the Pro Account with raw spreads and a low commission per trade, catering to different trading styles and experience levels.

What is the minimum deposit to open an Axi account?

Axi has no strict minimum deposit requirement, making it accessible for beginners. However, a recommended minimum of $50–$200 helps ensure you have enough margin to open and maintain trades comfortably in a live trading environment.

Does Axi charge any trading or non-trading fees?

Axi charges no deposit or withdrawal fees. Trading costs depend on account type—Standard accounts have spread-only fees, while Pro accounts include a low commission. Overnight swap rates may apply to positions held past market close.

What leverage does Axi offer to traders?

Leverage varies by jurisdiction and account type. Retail clients typically get up to 1:30 (FCA/ASIC), while professional or international clients may access leverage up to 1:500. High leverage increases both potential gains and risks.

How can I deposit or withdraw funds with Axi?

Axi supports multiple payment methods, including bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets like Neteller and Skrill. Withdrawals are usually processed within 1–2 business days, and the broker doesn’t charge any internal processing fees.

Does Axi offer any trading tools or educational resources?

Yes, Axi provides a wide range of tools like Autochartist, PsyQuation analytics, and MT4 VPS. Educational resources include webinars, video tutorials, eBooks, and daily market analysis, supporting both beginner and advanced traders.

Is customer support available at Axi?

Axi offers 24/5 multilingual customer support via live chat, email, and phone. Their support team assists with technical, platform, and account-related issues, aiming to provide timely help to traders across different regions.