axi review

Axi can be described as low risk and has an overall rating of 9 out of 10. Axi offers a maximum leverage ratio of up to 1:500 with 24/7 online support. They are ASIC, DFSA, and FCA regulated.  

Is Axi regulated and safe for South African traders?

Axi is a globally regulated forex and CFD broker, but the protection you receive depends on the legal entity that opens your account. South African traders should check the client agreement, confirm which Axi entity holds their funds, and review the applicable leverage limits, complaint process, and fund-protection rules before depositing.

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom

What is the minimum deposit required to open an Axi account?

Axi does not generally advertise a fixed minimum deposit for its Standard or Pro accounts, although the practical amount needed depends on your payment method, account currency, and trading strategy. Beginners should deposit only what they can afford to lose and leave enough margin to avoid closing trades too quickly.

 

🔍 FeatureAxi CTA Logo
💰Minimum Deposit$0 (depends on account type)
🎁Sign-Up BonusNo sign-up bonus currently offered
💸FeesNo deposit or withdrawal fees; trading fees apply
📉Spreads & CommissionsFrom 0.0 pips (Pro account); low variable spreads
💳Deposit & WithdrawalsBank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets
🖥️PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), mobile & desktop
🛡️RegulationRegulated by ASIC, FCA, DFSA
🔐Trust ScoreHigh – Trusted global broker
⏱️Payout Schedule1–3 business days depending on method
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

Axi Spider Chart

Axi Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Regulated by FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), DFSA (UAE), and FMA (New Zealand)Not regulated by the FSCA in South Africa
No minimum deposit required for standard accountsNo welcome bonus or promotional incentives
Tight spreads starting from 0.9 pips on Raw accountsStock trading is not available in all countries
Available for high-volume tradersFewer cryptocurrency pairs available compared to competitors
 

Overview

Overview

Axi is a trusted global Forex and CFD broker founded in 2007 in Australia and regulated in multiple jurisdictions, including the UK, Australia, UAE, and New Zealand. With offices worldwide, Axi serves traders in over 100 countries. It offers a wide range of trading tools and platforms, including MetaTrader 4, the Axi Trading Platform (ATP), Axi Copy Trading for beginners, and Axi Select, a funding program for skilled traders. Axi combines innovation, regulation, and global reach to support all levels of traders.

What can you actually trade on Axi?

So Axi – they've got forex, metals, indices, crypto, even energies. Pretty solid range, honestly. You're not limited to just currency pairs. Good if you want to diversify into gold or oil or whatever. Assets are there. They've thought about what traders actually want and covered it. Not exotic stuff but you won't feel boxed in either.

How is Axi different from other brokers out there?

The thing with Axi – they're ECN focused. That means tight spreads, but you pay commission. Most brokers do spreads only. So that's different. For scalpers and high-volume traders, that model makes sense. For casual traders, it's annoying because every trade costs you a few bucks. They're IFSC regulated which is... okay. Not as strong as ASIC, but it's there. They've been around, though. They know what they're doing. Nothing flashy about them. Just solid if you know what you're getting into.

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, DFSA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Featured Offered

  • Axi provides a powerful suite of features to support traders of all levels.
  • These include access to MetaTrader 4 and the Axi Trading Platform, tight spreads, high leverage (entity-dependent), Axi Copy Trading, and the Axi Select funding program for top performers.

🧩 Feature📊 Details
🏦 Account TypesStandard, Pro, and Elite accounts
⚖️ LeverageUp to 500:1 (varies by region and instrument)
📉 Spreads & CommissionsFrom 0.0 pips (Pro), low variable spreads on Standard
🌐 Instruments OfferedForex, indices, commodities, crypto CFDs, and shares
🖥️ Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (desktop, web, and mobile)
☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) AccountsAvailable on request for eligible clients
🖧 Free VPS HostingOffered for high-volume traders
👥 Copy TradingAvailable via Axi Copy Trading app
🛡️ Client Fund SecuritySegregated client accounts; top-tier banking partners
📋 Regulatory OversightRegulated by ASIC, FCA, DFSA, and other authorities
 

Axi Customer Reviews

  • Axi receives generally positive customer reviews, with traders praising its reliable execution, competitive spreads, and responsive customer support.
  • Many users appreciate the range of tools, including Copy Trading and MetaTrader 4.
  • However, experiences may vary depending on region and trading style.

🔍Aspect🔖Details
🌟Overall Rating⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ (4.2/5) – Generally positive feedback from global users
👏Customer SatisfactionUsers appreciate tight spreads, reliable platforms, and fast execution
📞Customer ServiceResponsive and helpful support via live chat, email, and phone
 

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, DFSA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform📝 Feedback Summary⭐ Rating
Myfxbook logoReliable execution, good spreads, and MT4 support praised.⭐⭐⭐⭐☆
Forex Peace Army logoMixed reviews; praised for platform stability, some withdrawal concerns.⭐⭐⭐☆
Sitejabber logoGood customer support, platform ease-of-use noted positively.⭐⭐⭐⭐
google logoMostly positive reviews; users like fast execution and mobile trading.⭐⭐⭐⭐☆
HelloPeter logoSouth African users report helpful service and quick support responses.⭐⭐⭐⭐
TrustPilot LogoOverwhelmingly positive reviews for support, transparency, and tools.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
 

Axi Safety and Security

Axi Safety and Security

  • Axi is a highly regulated service provider with an Australian Financial Services License and a New Zealand Derivatives Issuer License.
  • Moreover, Axis offers traders Secure Payments, Segregated Funds, Instant Payment Options, and Easy withdrawal procedures.
  • Axi is regulated by top-tier financial authorities, including the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), and the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) in New Zealand.
  • These licenses ensure strict compliance, client fund protection, and transparent trading practices across all jurisdictions.

 

🛡️ Security Feature✅ Description
💼 Regulation & LicensingRegulated by top-tier authorities like ASIC, FCA, and DFSA
🏦 Segregated Client AccountsClient funds held in separate accounts for enhanced safety
📝 Lloyd’s of London InsuranceAdditional protection with professional indemnity insurance coverage
🔐 Capital Strength & Credit RatingStrong financial position with solid capital backing
🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto)Advanced encryption and security protocols for account safety
📈 Negative Balance ProtectionEnsures clients can't lose more than their deposited funds
🧾 Transparent Compliance & AuditsRegular audits and strict adherence to global financial standards
 

Is Axi actually safe with the IFSC regulation?

IFSC is okay, not amazing. They segregate funds so at least they can't steal your money. Encryption works. Not as strong as ASIC or FCA but you're not totally exposed either. It's middle ground, honestly. Just know what you're getting into.

What happens to my money if Axi has problems?

Your funds are segregated so they're separate from the company's money. If Axi goes under you'll get it back. Not instant but you'll get it. That's the whole point of segregation rules. You're protected there at least.

Axi At a Glance

🔍 Axi At a GlanceAxi CTA Logo
🏢 Founded2007 – Established broker with global presence
🌍 HeadquartersSydney, Australia
🛡️ RegulationRegulated by ASIC (Australia), FCA (UK), DFSA (UAE), and FMA (New Zealand)
💰 Minimum Deposit$0 – Depends on account type (Standard or Pro)
🖥️ Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (desktop, mobile, and web-based)
💱 Instruments OfferedForex, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies, shares, and CFDs
⚖️ Maximum LeverageUp to 500:1 – Depending on region and instrument
📉 SpreadsFrom 0.0 pips on Pro accounts; low variable spreads on Standard
☪️ Islamic AccountsSwap-free Islamic accounts available on request
📞 Customer Support24/5 multilingual support via live chat, email, and phone
📚 Education & ToolsFree trading courses, webinars, analysis tools, VPS hosting, and copy trading
🔐 Safety of FundsSegregated client accounts & Lloyd’s insurance for added protection
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

Axi Account Types

Axi Account types review

 

  • Axi provides different account types: Standard, Pro, Elite, Islamic Swap-Free, and Risk-Free Demo trading accounts.
  • The minimum deposit amount required to register an Axis live trading account ranges from $0 USD to $25000 USD.

 

🔎 Axi Account🥉 Standard🥈 Pro🥇 Elite
💰 Min. Deposit$0 USD$0 USD$25'000 USD
🔁 Spreads fromFrom 0.9 Pips0.0 Pips0.0 Pips
➖ Min Trade Size0.01 Lots0.01 Lots0.01 Lots
📌 Products290+ CFDs290+ CFDs290+ CFDs
💵 Pricing5 digit pricing5 digit pricing5 digit pricing
💻 Mobile tradingYesYesYes
🖥️ MT4 NextGenYesYesYes
📈 Leverage Up toUp to 500:1Up to 500:1Up to 500:1
💱Base CurrenciesAUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, HKD, JPY, NZD, PLN, SGD, USDAUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, HKD, JPY, NZD, PLN, SGD, USDUSD, EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD
💸Axi SelectYesYesNo
📝Sign up👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account
 

Islamic Account

Axi Islamic Account

 

  • Axi does offer an Islamic, Swap-Free account option and an Extended Swap-free status by default to all applicable trading accounts created by clients in non-Islamic countries.
  • The Client Services Team will assist applicants in opening an Axi Islamic or Swap-Free account.

 

🔎 Axi Account🥇 Islamic
🔁 SwapsNo
📈 InterestNo
✅ Trading Products140+
💻 MT4Yes
💰 Min. Deposit$0 USD
📝Sign up👉Open Account
 

Demo Account

Demo Account

  Axi offers a 30-day demo account so traders can practice trading and find their competitive edge before using a live account:

  • Risk-free environment
  • $50K of virtual funds
  • 24/5 client support

 

🔎 Axi Account🆓 Demo
💰 CostFree
💵 Virtual Funds$50'000 USD
🚩 Account ManagerYes
🤝 24/5 Client SupportYes
💻 MetaTrader4Yes
✅ Valid30 Days
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

  • All markets available through Axi’s trading platforms on a live account are available on the demo version, except for CFDs.
  • This means that traders can test their trading strategies on all forex pairs, stock indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.
  • After signing up for a live trading account, a non-expiring demo version can be requested.
  • Demo accounts operate in a simulated market environment.

What account types does Axi actually offer?

Axi's got standard and pro accounts mostly. Standard has wider spreads. Pro's got tighter spreads but you pay commission instead. That's basically it. Pick whichever matches your style. If you're scalping, pro makes sense. Casual trader? Standard's probably fine honestly.

Should I start with standard or go straight to pro?

Start standard and test the water. See how you like their platforms and execution. Once you know their commission costs versus spreads – do the math. Then switch to pro if it actually saves you money. Don't pick based on what sounds fancy. Pick based on what costs less for how you actually trade.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, DFSA
Start Trading Read Review

How to Open an Axi Account – Step-by-Step Guide

1. Visit the Axi Website

  • Go to www.axi.com and click on the “Open Live Account” button at the top right corner of the homepage.

  step 1  

2. Fill in Your Personal Information

  • Enter your full name, email address, country of residence, and mobile number. Then create a secure password.

  2. Fill in Your Personal Information  

3. Select Account Type

  • Choose your preferred account type (Standard or Pro), base currency, and trading platform (MT4 or ATP).

4. Provide Identity Verification

  • Upload required documents for KYC verification, such as a valid passport or ID and a recent utility bill or bank statement.

5. Complete Financial Details

  • Answer a few questions about your trading experience, employment status, and financial background to comply with regulatory standards.

6. Fund Your Account

  • Once approved, log into your Axi client portal and deposit funds using available payment methods like bank transfer, credit/debit card, or e-wallet.

7. Start Trading

  • Download the MT4 or Axi Trading Platform, log in with your account credentials, and begin trading on your chosen markets.

Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

Axi-Fees-and-Spreads

 

  • Trading with Axi involves fees from USD 3.50, Spreads from 0.0 Pips, and commission-free trading, depending on the account traders select.
  • The minimum deposit amount required to register an Axi live trading account ranges from $0 USD to $25000 USD.

How much does Axi actually charge you – spreads or commission?

Axi uses a commission model. Zero spread basically but you pay like $3-5 per lot. So every trade costs you. Sounds weird at first but sometimes it's cheaper than wider spreads, honestly. Depends how much you trade. Do the math for yourself before opening account.

Are Axi's fees cheaper than those of other brokers or what?

Could be. Could not be. You gotta calculate it yourself. The commission model works great if you're trading tons. Sucks if you're casual. Other brokers do spreads only which is simpler. Not saying one's better – just different. Check what you'd actually pay trading your size.

📜CFD Type⚖️Example Instrument📊Tight Spreads♒Average Spreads〰️Wide Spreads
💱ForexEUR/USD0.2 pips0.5 pips1.0 pips
➡️IndicesS&P 5000.5 points1.0 points2.0 points
🪙CommoditiesGold0.30.61.0
💰CryptocurrenciesBitcoin102050
📜StocksApple0.010.020.05
 

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, DFSA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Axi Trading Platforms

Axi Trading Platforms

  • Axi offers powerful and user-friendly trading platforms designed to meet the needs of all types of traders.
  • The main platform is MetaTrader 4 (MT4), known for its advanced charting tools, fast execution, and customisable interface.
  • Axi also supports mobile and web-based trading, allowing users to trade on the go without compromising performance or functionality.

 

🔎 🖥️ Platform🔧 Key Features
📈 MetaTrader 4 (MT4)Industry-standard platform with advanced charting, automated trading (EAs), and fast execution
📊 MetaTrader 5 (MT5)Full mobile trading capability with real-time pricing and order management
🧩 MultiBank‑PlusLets users follow and copy strategies from top traders via the Axi Copy Trading app
🚀 MultiBank Trader 4Trade directly from your browser without downloads or installations
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

  • Axi MetaTrader 4 (MT4) offers traders a powerful and reliable platform equipped with advanced charting tools, one-click trading, and customizable indicators.
  • Known for its user-friendly interface, MT4 at Axi supports automated trading through Expert Advisors (EAs), making it ideal for both beginners and experienced traders.
  • It also provides fast execution speeds and robust security, ensuring a seamless and secure trading experience.

Which trading platform should I actually use on Axi?

Okay, so Axi – they've got MT4, MT5, cTrader. MT4's the old reliable. Everyone knows it. You won't have any surprises. MT5 is newer, some people like it better, honestly, it's just preference. Then there's cTrader – it's actually pretty clean if you like a simpler interface. Start with MT4 if you're not sure. Can't go wrong. Switch later if you hate it. Most people just stick with MT4, though, because why mess with what works.

Do Axi's platforms actually work, or are they clunky?

They work fine, honestly. Execution is fast, which matters more than fancy features. Charts are responsive. Orders go through without drama. Mobile apps don't lag. Like, nothing's broken. Nothing's sluggish. It's boring which is actually what you want. You just want your platform to work so you can focus on trading. Axi delivers that. No complaints really.

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, DFSA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Deposit and Withdrawal

Axi Deposit and withdrawal

  • Axi offers clients popular payment options to fund their accounts.
  •  Deposit options include Credit/Debit Card, Bank Transfer, Crypto, and Skrill.
  • Axi does not charge any fees for funding or withdrawals to or from a trading account up to a value of USD$50,000 per month.
  • Axi Withdrawal requests will be processed within 1-2 business days upon receipt.

What platforms does Axi actually offer?

Axi's got MT4, MT5, and cTrader. All three. You pick whichever you like. Most people know MT4 so that's easiest. MT5's newer, got extra stuff. cTrader's clean interface. Honestly just pick one and go. You're not going to mess it up.

Which platform should I use on Axi?

Start with MT4. Everyone knows it. Thousands of tutorials online. If you like it, stick with it. Don't switch platforms just because something's newer. That's dumb reasoning. MT4 works. It does the job. Stop overthinking it and just trade.

Deposit Method:

📥 Deposit Method⚡ Speed💸 Fees
💳 Credit / Debit CardInstant to a few hoursUsually free
🏦 Bank Transfer (Wire/SWIFT)1–3 business daysMay incur bank fees
🌐 E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)Instant to same dayUsually free
₿ Cryptocurrency (BTC, USDT)Usually within 1 hourMinimal network fees
💶 SEPA (Eurozone only)1–2 business daysUsually free
📝Sign up👉 Open Account👉 Open Account
 

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, DFSA
Start Trading Read Review
  

Withdrawal Method:

📤 Withdrawal Method⚡ Speed💸 Fees
🏦 Bank Transfer1–5 business daysUsually free; bank fees may apply
💳 Credit / Debit Card1–3 business daysUsually free
🌐 E-WalletsInstant to 24 hoursUsually free
₿ CryptocurrencyWithin 1 hour to 24 hoursMinimal network fees
🔄 Local Payment Solutions & Regional WalletsVaries by region, usually 1–3 daysUsually free
📝Sign up👉 Open Account👉 Open Account
 

Leverage

  • So Axi lets you leverage up to 1:500 which is honestly pretty dangerous if you're not careful.
  • That's a lot of power to blow up your account in seconds. Most people shouldn't even touch that much. Smart traders use way less – like 1:10 or 1:20.
  • Look, leverage is a tool. It can multiply your wins but it'll multiply your losses just as fast. Axi gives you the option to go crazy but that doesn't mean you should.
  • Control yourself. Use leverage responsibly or don't use it at all. The fact that they let you crank it to 1:500 doesn't mean it's a good idea.

Axi vs. IG vs IC Markets – a Comparison

🔎 Broker
Axi CTA Logo
IG CTA logo
IC-Markets-CTA-logo.png
💰 Min Deposit$0$0$200
💵 CommissionsNo commissions on trades spreads onlyVariable, some accounts have commissionsNo commissions on trades spreads only
☪️ Islamic AccountsYesYesYes
📌 Currency Pairs70+100+60+
💻 MetaTrader 4YesYesYes
📈 MetaTrader 5YesNoYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account
 

Research

  • Axi gives you the basics – market analysis, economic calendar, charts work fine. Nothing groundbreaking, honestly.
  • You get what you need to make decisions, but they're not going to tell you exactly what to trade. That's on you. The tools are there. Do the work yourself.
  • Don't expect them to hold your hand through trades. That's not their job. The research is functional. It works. Just don't expect it to be some secret weapon that makes you rich.

Awards

  • Look, awards don't mean anything really. Every broker claims they won something or got recognized somewhere.
  • Axi's been around a while, so yeah they've probably picked up some plaques. But here's the thing – don't pick a broker because of the awards they won.
  • That's like choosing a restaurant because it has a picture on the wall. Pick Axi based on spreads, execution, and whether they actually pay you when you ask.
  • Awards are noise. Focus on what matters – can you trade? Do they take your money out fast? Is the platform reliable? That's it.

Customer Reviews

⭐ Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager Aristos Panteli is a dedicated Senior Account Manager known for his professional approach and client-first mindset. He consistently supports traders with valuable insights and guidance, helping them navigate the markets with confidence and clarity.  

⭐ Great assistance from Aristos Panteli! Clients frequently praise Aristos Panteli for his exceptional support and responsiveness. Whether you're a new or experienced trader, Aristos goes above and beyond to provide helpful advice and fast solutions tailored to your trading needs.  

⭐ I have worked with many different I have worked with many different brokers, but the service and attention to detail provided by Aristos Panteli truly stand out. His dedication and knowledge make him a trusted partner in any trading journey.  

Conclusion

Axi is a regulated and reputable broker that provides good financial security and reliable trading platforms suitable for every type of trader.

It offers access to quality educational tools and fairly favorable trading terms. Nevertheless, this got many users acclaiming its platform and rapidity of withdrawal, though its customer support response could be better.

Disclaimer

Traders need to recognize that there is great risk involved in trading financial instruments, and this level of risk is not suited to all traders. The information and products Axi provides are for information purposes only. They should not be regarded as recommendations or encouragement for decision-making regarding purchasing or selling financial instruments.  

You might also like:

Axi Minimum Deposit

Axi Account Types

Axi Demo Account

Axi Fees and Spreads

Axi Islamic Account

Frequently Asked Questions

 

What is Axi, and what services does it offer?

Axi is a global online forex and CFD broker offering trading in currencies, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and shares. It provides access to MetaTrader 4, competitive spreads, and leverage for both retail and professional traders worldwide.  

Is Axi regulated and safe to use?

Yes, Axi is regulated by major financial authorities such as the FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), and FMA (New Zealand). It ensures client fund segregation and follows strict compliance measures, making it a trusted and secure broker.  

What trading platforms does Axi provide?

Axi offers the industry-standard MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, available on desktop, web, and mobile. It includes advanced charting tools, Expert Advisors (EAs), one-click trading, and is enhanced by Axi’s proprietary plugins and VPS hosting for automation.  

What account types are available at Axi?

Axi offers two main account types: the Standard Account with no commission and slightly wider spreads, and the Pro Account with raw spreads and a low commission per trade, catering to different trading styles and experience levels.  

What is the minimum deposit to open an Axi account?

Axi has no strict minimum deposit requirement, making it accessible for beginners. However, a recommended minimum of $50–$200 helps ensure you have enough margin to open and maintain trades comfortably in a live trading environment.  

Does Axi charge any trading or non-trading fees?

Axi charges no deposit or withdrawal fees. Trading costs depend on account type—Standard accounts have spread-only fees, while Pro accounts include a low commission. Overnight swap rates may apply to positions held past market close.  

What leverage does Axi offer to traders?

Leverage varies by jurisdiction and account type. Retail clients typically get up to 1:30 (FCA/ASIC), while professional or international clients may access leverage up to 1:500. High leverage increases both potential gains and risks.  

How can I deposit or withdraw funds with Axi?

Axi supports multiple payment methods, including bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets like Neteller and Skrill. Withdrawals are usually processed within 1–2 business days, and the broker doesn’t charge any internal processing fees.  

Does Axi offer any trading tools or educational resources?

Yes, Axi provides a wide range of tools like Autochartist, PsyQuation analytics, and MT4 VPS. Educational resources include webinars, video tutorials, eBooks, and daily market analysis, supporting both beginner and advanced traders.  

Is customer support available at Axi?

Axi offers 24/5 multilingual customer support via live chat, email, and phone. Their support team assists with technical, platform, and account-related issues, aiming to provide timely help to traders across different regions.  

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