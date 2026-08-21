The 10 Best Cryptocurrency Stocks to Own are revealed. We've tested and ranked the top companies offering exposure to the crypto and blockchain industry. Invest in companies profiting from digital assets instead of owning Bitcoin directly.

What are cryptocurrency stocks?

Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the crypto and blockchain industry. Could be exchanges like Coinbase taking trading fees. Mining companies like Marathon validating Bitcoin transactions and earning rewards. Hardware makers like NVIDIA selling chips to miners. Technology providers building infrastructure. Instead of owning Bitcoin directly, you own pieces of companies making money from the crypto ecosystem. Simple concept. You get exposure without the complexity of digital asset management.

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Why invest in cryptocurrency stocks instead of owning crypto directly?

Because the crypto industry is growing fast and most people still aren't comfortable holding Bitcoin themselves. Companies riding this wave—mining, exchanging, building infrastructure- stand to profit massively if adoption continues. You get that growth without stress. These are regulated companies filing reports. They answer to authorities. That matters to a lot of investors. You can buy through your regular brokerage. No special setup. No learning curve. Just stocks.

10 Best cryptocurrency stocks to own - Comparison Table

Stock Type Market Cap Bitcoin Exposure Volatility Regulation Best For Coinbase Global Exchange $40B+ High (Trading Fees) High SEC Regulated Direct Crypto Exposure Marathon Digital Holdings Mining $10B+ Direct Mining Very High NASDAQ Listed Bitcoin Mining Play Riot Platforms Mining $5B+ Direct Mining Very High NASDAQ Listed Mining Growth Galaxy Digital Investment Firm $2B+ Moderate (Trading) Moderate-High Multi-Jurisdiction Diversified Crypto Strategy Software + Bitcoin $50B+ Extreme (150K+ BTC) Extreme NASDAQ Listed Bitcoin Maximalist Block Inc. Fintech $30B+ Low-Moderate Moderate SEC Regulated Fintech + Crypto PayPal Payments $60B+ Very Low Low-Moderate SEC Regulated Stable Crypto Exposure NVIDIA Semiconductors $1T+ Indirect (Hardware) Moderate-High SEC Regulated AI + Mining Hardware Advanced Micro Devices Semiconductors $200B+ Indirect (Hardware) Moderate SEC Regulated Tech + Crypto Hardware Cipher Mining Mining $500M-$1B Direct Mining Very High NASDAQ Listed Emerging Mining Growth

10 Best cryptocurrency stocks to own

Coinbase Global – Direct crypto exchange exposure Marathon Digital Holdings – Bitcoin mining at massive scale Riot Platforms – Mining expansion and growth Galaxy Digital – Diversified crypto investment firm Strategy – Largest corporate Bitcoin holder Block Inc. – Fintech with crypto integration PayPal – Global payments with crypto support NVIDIA – Chipmaker powering mining and AI Advanced Micro Devices – GPU provider for mining Cipher Mining – Emerging mining player

1. Coinbase Global

Coinbase is basically the gateway most people use to buy their first Bitcoin. It's the largest crypto exchange in the US. Stock price moves directly with trading volume and market sentiment. When people are excited about crypto, they trade more. Coinbase takes a cut. That's the business. Transparent. Direct. Highly correlated with what's happening in the crypto market.

Features

Feature Details Company Type Cryptocurrency Exchange Market Cap Range $40+ Billion Trading Platforms Web, Mobile, Desktop Regulation SEC Regulated (USA) Revenue Model Trading Fees, Custody Demo Account Yes Mobile App Yes (iOS & Android) 24/7 Support Yes

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Direct crypto market exposure Highly volatile with Bitcoin prices Strong regulatory compliance Trading volume dependent Transparent business model Regulatory risk exists Growing institutional adoption Competition from other exchanges Multiple revenue streams Bear market impacts earnings

Is Coinbase Global good for beginners?

Yeah, it's probably the easiest entry point for someone wanting crypto exposure through stocks. You understand what Coinbase does—they take a percentage of every trade. When the crypto market heats up, trading volume goes crazy and Coinbase profits. When it cools down, they struggle. It's transparent.

How exactly does Coinbase make money?

Transaction fees mostly. They charge traders a small percentage on every buy and sell. They've also got custody solutions for institutions and premium features. But the bulk comes from trading fees. More volume, more money. It's that straightforward.

2. Marathon Digital Holdings

Marathon mines Bitcoin at massive scale. They own tons of computing power dedicated to solving the math problems that validate Bitcoin transactions. When they solve one, they get rewarded with freshly minted Bitcoin. That's their revenue. It's simple in concept but brutal in execution—massive electricity costs, constant hardware upgrades, and everything hinges on Bitcoin staying valuable.

Features

Feature Details Company Type Bitcoin Mining Market Cap Range $10+ Billion Hash Rate Capacity 100+ Exahash/s Regulation NASDAQ Listed Revenue Model Bitcoin Mining Rewards Energy Efficiency Optimized Operations Bitcoin Holdings Significant Reserve Expansion Strategy Aggressive Growth

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Direct Bitcoin exposure through mining Extremely volatile Profitable during bull markets Energy costs are substantial Expanding mining capacity Bitcoin price dependent Bitcoin reserve on balance sheet Mining difficulty increases Growth potential is high Regulatory risk

Does Marathon make good money during bull markets?

Absolutely. Bitcoin goes up, those mining rewards become worth way more. Marathon's margins expand. But here's the catch—energy costs stay the same regardless. So during bear markets when Bitcoin crashes, they're still paying massive electricity bills while their Bitcoin holdings shrink in value. That's when things get ugly.

What could go wrong with Marathon?

Bitcoin price crashes. Energy costs spike. Mining difficulty increases, making rewards harder to get. Regulations tighten. Any of these can torpedo profitability. Mining stocks are binary bets disguised as diversified companies. You're really just betting on Bitcoin price appreciation with extra steps.

3. Riot Platforms

Riot is another major Bitcoin mining operation. They're expanding their hash rate like crazy—basically adding more computing power to mine more Bitcoin. The strategy is simple: get bigger, mine more, profit more. It's aggressive growth betting that Bitcoin will only become more valuable as they scale up operations.

Features

Feature Details Company Type Bitcoin Mining Market Cap Range $5+ Billion Hash Rate Capacity 80+ Exahash/s Regulation NASDAQ Listed Revenue Model Mining Operations Facility Locations Multiple US States Bitcoin Production High Volume Scaling Focus Capacity Expansion

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Aggressive expansion strategy High volatility Increasing hash rate capacity Energy cost exposure Bitcoin accumulation ongoing Bitcoin price dependent Growth-focused management Competitive mining landscape Strong bull market potential Bear market losses severe

What makes Riot attractive to investors?

The expansion story. They're rapidly increasing capacity, which means more mining output. If Bitcoin keeps going up, that increased production directly translates to more profit. Investors love growth stories. Riot is a pure-play mining growth story.

How much does Riot depend on Bitcoin price?

Completely. Bitcoin crashes, and Riot gets crushed. There's no cushion. No diversified revenue streams. Mining rewards go down in value, operational costs stay high, and shareholders watch their money evaporate. It's high risk, high reward.

4. Galaxy Digital

Galaxy is different. They're not miners. They're more like a crypto-focused investment bank and asset manager. They trade crypto, invest in blockchain companies, manage funds, and do advisory work. It's diversified. They're not betting everything on one revenue stream like miners are. That diversification matters when the market gets rough.

Features

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Diversified revenue streams Crypto market dependent Multiple business segments Less stable than tech companies Investment banking exposure Regulatory uncertainty Venture capital upside Market sentiment driven Reduced single-point risk Still volatile

How is Galaxy different from other crypto stocks?

Multiple revenue streams. They're not purely dependent on mining or exchange fees. They've got trading operations, venture investments, and asset management. If one area underperforms, others might compensate. It's more balanced than a pure mining play.

Is Galaxy good for long-term holding?

Potentially. The diversified model provides some stability. But it still rises and falls with crypto market sentiment. There's no escape from that correlation. Still volatile but less brutal than mining-only companies.

5. Strategy

Strategy is a business intelligence software company that decided to load up on Bitcoin. They've got billions in Bitcoin on their balance sheet. So when you buy Strategy stock, you're essentially buying a Bitcoin proxy wrapped in a software company. Bitcoin goes up, Strategy goes up. Bitcoin crashes, Strategy gets slammed.

Features

Feature Details Company Type Software + Bitcoin Holder Market Cap Range $50+ Billion Bitcoin Holdings 150,000+ BTC Regulation NASDAQ Listed Core Business Business Intelligence Bitcoin as Proxy Strong Correlation Stock Volatility High Balance Sheet Bitcoin Heavy

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Massive Bitcoin holdings Extremely volatile Direct Bitcoin proxy No diversification Publicly traded convenience Software business neglected Bull market amplifier Bear market amplifier Simple thesis Binary Bitcoin bet

Why do people view Strategy as a Bitcoin play?

Because that's what it is. The Bitcoin holdings are massive relative to the business. Stock moves almost directly with Bitcoin price. It's like owning Bitcoin through a publicly traded company. If you want Bitcoin exposure but don't want to actually own Bitcoin, Strategy is the closest you'll get.

What's dangerous about Strategy?

The lack of diversification. Their core business generates revenue, but most of the volatility comes from the Bitcoin holdings. Big Bitcoin price swings hit Strategy even harder. You're getting amplified Bitcoin exposure without the benefit of actual ownership.

6. Block Inc.

Block is Square rebranded. They do payments through Square, send money through Cash App, and increasingly integrate cryptocurrency into those platforms. It's a fintech company that's carefully adding crypto without going all-in. They're making payments easier while testing crypto adoption. Safer bet than pure crypto plays.

Features

Feature Details Company Type Fintech Platform Market Cap Range $30+ Billion Primary Business Payments & Money Transfer Regulation SEC Regulated Crypto Integration Cash App Bitcoin Revenue Model Payments + Crypto Fees Mobile App Yes (Cash App) Stock Stability Moderate (Diversified)

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Diversified fintech business Crypto is minor revenue Stable payment core business Crypto growth limited Growing Cash App user base Not pure crypto play Less volatile than miners Crypto dependency low Multiple growth drivers Execution risk

How does Block profit from crypto?

They let people buy Bitcoin through Cash App and take a cut. They facilitate crypto transactions through their payment systems. But crypto is still a small piece of their business. The core is payments. That's the money maker. Crypto is the bonus.

Is Block less risky than pure crypto stocks?

Yes. Block's got revenue from payments, payroll, and other fintech services. If crypto adoption slows, Block survives. They're not betting the company on it. That stability reduces volatility compared to companies fully dependent on crypto market conditions.

7. PayPal

PayPal lets people buy and sell crypto inside their app. They've integrated Bitcoin and other coins as a feature, not a philosophy. PayPal's main business is still payments globally. Crypto is an add-on. A fairly minor one, honestly, compared to their core revenue. But it shows they're not ignoring the crypto trend.

Features

Feature Details Company Type Global Payments Market Cap Range $60+ Billion Crypto Services Buy/Sell/Hold Regulation SEC Regulated Primary Revenue Payment Processing Crypto Exposure Minor Revenue Stream User Base 400M+ Users Stock Stability Stable (Low Volatility)

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Massive global user base Crypto is tiny revenue Stable business foundation Minimal crypto exposure Low volatility compared to miners Not a crypto bet Established market position Slow crypto adoption Multiple revenue streams Regulatory pressure

Does PayPal give you real crypto exposure?

Not really. Crypto is a small feature inside a massive payments business. PayPal generates huge revenue from traditional payment processing. Crypto transactions probably represent a tiny fraction. You're buying PayPal the company; crypto is just a bonus.

Is PayPal a safe crypto investment?

Absolutely. PayPal's business would function fine if crypto died tomorrow. They've got customers, merchants, established revenue. Crypto is just a hedge. That's why PayPal stock doesn't move nearly as much as pure crypto plays. It's stable. It's boring. And that's the appeal.

8. NVIDIA

NVIDIA makes the GPUs that miners use. They also dominate AI chips, data center processors, and gaming graphics cards. Crypto mining is important to them but not the core business. When miners go crazy buying GPUs, NVIDIA benefits. But when the market cools, they still have gaming and AI revenue. It's the most diversified play on the list.

Features

Feature Details Company Type Semiconductor Maker Market Cap Range $1+ Trillion Primary Business GPUs & AI Chips Regulation SEC Regulated Crypto Exposure Mining Hardware Sales Revenue Diversification High (Gaming, Data Center) Mining Dependency Low Dependency Stock Stability Moderate (Tech-Driven)

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Dominates AI and gaming markets Mining is minor revenue Highly diversified revenue Not a pure crypto play Strong growth trajectory Crypto dependency low Technology leadership Regulation could limit mining Less crypto volatility Indirect crypto exposure

How much does NVIDIA depend on crypto mining?

Less than you'd think. Yes, mining operations buy tons of their GPUs. But NVIDIA's revenue comes from gaming, data centers, AI applications, and automotive. Crypto is one piece. A significant piece sometimes, but not essential. If mining dried up tomorrow, NVIDIA keeps printing money.

Why pick NVIDIA over pure crypto stocks?

Because you get crypto exposure without the volatility. NVIDIA stock moves based on AI adoption, gaming demand, and data center trends. Those are huge growth areas. Crypto mining is bonus upside. You get diversification that pure crypto stocks can't offer.

9. Advanced Micro Devices

AMD makes processors and GPUs. They compete with NVIDIA for crypto mining hardware, AI chips, gaming cards. Similar story to NVIDIA—crypto matters but isn't everything. They've got server processors, gaming GPUs, AI chips. Multiple revenue streams keep them stable even when crypto sentiment shifts.

Features

Feature Details Company Type Semiconductor Maker Market Cap Range $200+ Billion Primary Business Processors & GPUs Regulation SEC Regulated Crypto Exposure Mining Hardware Supply Revenue Diversification High (Gaming, Servers) Mining Dependency Low Dependency Stock Stability Moderate (Tech-Driven)

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Diversified semiconductor business Crypto is small revenue Strong enterprise competition Limited crypto exposure Multiple market segments Not a crypto investment Stable revenue sources Mining hardware secondary Lower volatility than miners Indirect upside only

Does AMD benefit from crypto mining demand?

Yes, but it's not critical. When mining is hot, AMD's data center GPU sales spike. But that same revenue comes from AI, cloud computing, and other applications. So crypto is one demand driver among many. The company doesn't live or die on mining.

Is AMD better than mining company stocks?

If you want less volatility, yeah. AMD's got stable revenue from multiple sources. Mining stocks are binary—Bitcoin goes up or down. AMD rises with tech trends regardless of crypto. You get growth exposure with better diversification and lower risk.

10. Cipher Mining

Cipher is a newer Bitcoin mining company. They're expanding capacity, building out operations, trying to scale up. It's a growth story similar to Marathon and Riot but from a smaller, less established player. Higher risk because they're newer but potentially higher upside if they execute well and Bitcoin continues climbing.

Features

Feature Details Company Type Bitcoin Mining Market Cap Range $500M - $1B Hash Rate Capacity 10+ Exahash/s Regulation NASDAQ Listed Revenue Model Bitcoin Mining Establishment Stage Emerging Player Growth Strategy Rapid Expansion Risk Level High (Newer Company)

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Emerging growth opportunity Newer unproven company Aggressive expansion underway Operational risk exists Bitcoin mining focused Highly volatile Potential bull market gains Energy cost exposure Early stage positioning Bitcoin price dependent

Is Cipher Mining a high-growth play?

Potentially. They're expanding rapidly, and if Bitcoin rallies, their scaled-up capacity mines way more Bitcoin. That's explosive growth potential. But it's also explosive downside risk. They're not established like Marathon. Execution matters. And Bitcoin price matters even more.

What risks come with Cipher?

Operational risk since they're newer. Technology risk as mining gets more competitive. Financial risk because Bitcoin volatility is brutal. Energy costs could spike. Mining difficulty could increase. They're still unproven at massive scale. This is a high-risk, high-reward bet on Bitcoin and on Cipher's execution.

Conclusion

The best cryptocurrency stocks to own offer different levels of exposure depending on your risk tolerance. Coinbase if you want direct crypto market exposure. Mining stocks like Marathon or Riot if you're bullish on Bitcoin long-term. NVIDIA or AMD if you want indirect exposure with more diversification. Block or PayPal if you want fintech with crypto as a bonus. Strategy if you basically want Bitcoin in stock form. There's a play for every investor type. The common thread? All of them benefit from crypto adoption continuing. Pick based on your actual risk tolerance and how much you believe in the industry growing.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are cryptocurrency stocks?

Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in crypto and blockchain operations. This includes exchanges like Coinbase that take trading fees, mining companies like Marathon that validate transactions and earn Bitcoin, technology providers like NVIDIA selling hardware, or payment companies like PayPal offering crypto services. Instead of directly owning Bitcoin or Ethereum, you own a stake in companies profiting from the crypto ecosystem. No wallet needed, no private keys to manage, just regular stock trading through your brokerage.

Are cryptocurrency stocks a good investment?

Cryptocurrency stocks can work for investors believing in long-term crypto adoption. Companies like Coinbase and Marathon profit when the industry grows. But volatility is real. Bitcoin price swings hit these stocks hard. Mining company profitability depends on energy costs staying low. Exchanges need trading volume to sustain revenues. Proper risk management matters more than with traditional stocks. They're not for conservative investors seeking stable dividends. They're for people willing to accept volatility, betting on crypto's future.

How do crypto stocks make money?

Different models generate different revenues. Exchanges like Coinbase charge trading fees on every transaction—more volume means more profit. Mining companies like Marathon earn Bitcoin directly by validating transactions—more Bitcoin mined and higher prices mean higher revenue. Technology providers like NVIDIA sell hardware to miners and blockchain companies. PayPal and Block take small cuts from crypto transactions. Some companies like Galaxy Digital trade crypto and manage assets. Understanding how each company generates revenue helps predict profitability during different market conditions.

What's the difference between crypto stocks and cryptocurrencies?

Cryptocurrencies are digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. You own them directly in a wallet and bear all custody risk. Crypto stocks are shares of companies whose business relates to cryptocurrencies. You own the company, not the coins themselves. Stocks trade on regulated exchanges with broker protection. Cryptocurrencies trade on crypto exchanges with limited regulatory oversight. Crypto stocks are easier for beginners because you use regular brokerage accounts. Cryptocurrencies offer direct exposure to blockchain technology but require self-custody and technical knowledge.

Which crypto stocks have the highest growth potential?

Mining companies like Marathon Digital and Riot Platforms can see explosive gains during bull markets because their profits multiply as Bitcoin price climbs. Coinbase benefits from increased trading volume during market rallies. Newer companies like Cipher Mining potentially have higher upside if they successfully scale. But higher growth potential always means higher downside risk. Pure mining plays are basically leveraged Bitcoin bets. If you want extreme growth potential, expect extreme volatility in return. Balanced growth comes from diversified companies like Block or GPU makers like NVIDIA.

Are crypto stocks safer than cryptocurrencies?

Generally yes. Crypto stocks trade on regulated exchanges with broker protection. They're companies filing reports with regulatory agencies. If the company fails, you have legal recourse. Cryptocurrencies offer no such protection. Exchanges holding your coins can be hacked or go bankrupt with your funds trapped. You can lose private keys and lose everything permanently. Crypto stocks are regulated and transparent. But they're still risky—mining companies depend on Bitcoin prices, exchanges need high trading volumes, and regulatory changes can impact entire sectors overnight. Safer than crypto but riskier than bonds.

Can beginners invest in cryptocurrency stocks?

Absolutely. It's actually easier than owning actual Bitcoin. You need a brokerage account, which most people already have or can open quickly. You buy shares like any other stock. No wallets, no private keys, no technical setup required. Companies like Coinbase or Block are easy to understand—they make money from transactions. Mining companies are also straightforward—they mine Bitcoin for profit. The learning curve is minimal if you already own stocks. The main challenge is understanding crypto market volatility and picking which company will actually execute well.

Do crypto stocks follow Bitcoin price?

Many do, but not perfectly. Companies like Strategy that hold massive Bitcoin reserves move almost directly with Bitcoin prices. Mining companies like Marathon see profitability multiply as Bitcoin climbs, so the stock moves even more dramatically than Bitcoin itself. Exchanges like Coinbase profit from trading volume that increases during Bitcoin rallies but also from market stability. GPU makers like NVIDIA move based on broader tech trends and AI demand alongside crypto mining demand. The correlation varies. Pure mining plays track Bitcoin closely. Diversified companies track Bitcoin loosely.

What are the main risks of investing in crypto stocks?

Bitcoin price volatility is the biggest risk since most companies depend on it. Mining firms face energy cost spikes that destroy margins. Regulatory crackdowns can shut down entire business models overnight. Competition within mining increases difficulty and reduces rewards. Exchanges depend on user volume that swings wildly. Technology risk exists—smart contract bugs, mining hardware becoming obsolete. Economic downturns reduce speculative trading volume that feeds exchange profits. Geopolitical risk affects energy costs and regulation. No crypto stock eliminates these risks. Diversifying across different types of companies helps but doesn't eliminate crypto industry risk.

How do I pick the best crypto stocks for my portfolio?

Start by identifying your risk tolerance and belief in crypto adoption. Mining-only companies are high-risk, high-reward bets on Bitcoin. Exchanges like Coinbase offer direct market exposure with moderate risk. Technology providers like NVIDIA or AMD offer indirect exposure with lower volatility. Fintech companies like PayPal offer crypto exposure as a bonus to stable business models. Strategy offers pure Bitcoin exposure through stock. Next, research fundamentals—how profitable are they, what are revenue sources, and how dependent are they on Bitcoin price. Finally, diversify across different company types rather than loading up on mining alone.