Biggest Forex Brokers in the World - Main Banner

The biggest forex brokers in the world in 2026 include AvaTrade, Exness, XM, FOREX.com, FxPro, FP Markets, HFM, IG, Interactive Brokers, and FXTM.

There is one problem with ranking them, though.

Brokers don't all publish the same numbers.

Exness talks about active traders and monthly trading volume. XM publishes total trader and trade counts. FxPro reports client accounts and executed orders. Interactive Brokers publishes client accounts and client equity through formal investor reports.

Those figures tell us something about size, but they aren't interchangeable.

So this comparison doesn't pretend that 9 million registered users at one broker equals 9 million active traders at another. We looked at the latest disclosed numbers, the type of business each broker runs, its global reach and how relevant it remains to forex traders in 2026.

Reviewed and fact-checked: 17 August 2026.

What are the benefits of trading with a big forex broker?

Trading with a big forex broker can provide benefits such as access to a wide range of markets and assets, advanced trading platforms and tools, and higher levels of customer support and security. Big forex brokers may also have more resources for research and analysis and may offer better trading conditions, such as lower spreads and higher leverage.

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewFSA, FSCA$250Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom

What is a Forex Broker?

A Forex Broker is a financial services provider that offers traders access to a platform or platforms for buying and selling foreign currencies. 

A Forex Broker may also be referred to as a retail Forex broker or a currency trading broker.

Biggest and Top 10 Forex Brokers in the World in 2026 - A Comparison

BrokerOpen an AccountMinimum DepositTrustedRegulatedBest ForLatest Scale Indicator
Avatrade-CTA-logo.png👉 Open Account$100 USD / 1846 ZARHighly TrustedYesGlobal regulation and platform choice9 million users
Exness logo👉 Open Account$10 USD / 184 ZARHighly TrustedYesHigh trading volume700,000+ active traders; up to US$4.8 trillion monthly volume
XM CTA logo👉 Open Account$5 USD / 92 ZARHighly TrustedYesGlobal client reach20 million+ traders; 13.5 billion trades
Forex.com CTA logo👉Open Account$100 USD / 1846 ZARHighly TrustedYesResearch and financial backingPart of Nasdaq-listed StoneX Group
FxPro-CTA-logo.png👉Open Account$100 USD / 1846 ZARHighly TrustedYesTrade execution17.2 million client accounts; 1 billion+ orders
FPMarkets CTA logo👉 Open Account$100 USD / 1846 ZARHighly TrustedYesMulti-platform trading1 million+ traders globally
HFM CTA logo👉 Open Account$0 USD / 0 ZARHighly TrustedYesSouth African traders4 million+ client accounts
IG CTA logo👉 Open Account$0 USD / 0 ZARHighly TrustedYesEstablished global trading scale843,600 group active customers in 2026
A review about Interactive Brokers👉 Open Account$0 USD / 0 ZARHighly TrustedYesGlobal multi-asset trading5.317 million accounts; US$906.7 billion client equity
FXTM CTA logo👉 Open Account$200 USD / 3693 ZARHighly TrustedYesAccessible forex trading1 million+ clients across 150+ countries

The figures above use the terminology published by each broker or parent company. A user, client account, active customer, and active trader are not the same thing, so don't read this as a straight head-count ranking.

How We Selected the Biggest Forex Brokers

We didn't rank these brokers just by finding the largest number on each website.

We checked current broker corporate pages, regulatory information, account documentation, and public-company reports where they were available.

The main things we looked at were:

  • Reported clients, users or accounts
  • Trading activity and published volume
  • Financial scale
  • Years in operation and international reach
  • Regulation and legal structure
  • Relevance to forex and CFD traders
  • South African availability

Public companies such as IG and Interactive Brokers give us financial and operating figures that can be checked through investor reports. Private brokers tend to publish their own client or trading-volume statistics.

That means there is no single perfect metric for deciding which forex broker is the biggest.

10 Biggest Forex Brokers in the World (2026)

  1. AvaTrade – Best for Global Regulation and Platform Choice
  2. Exness – Best for High Trading Volume
  3. XM – Best for Global Client Reach
  4. FOREX.com – Best for Research and Financial Backing
  5. FxPro – Best for Trade Execution
  6. FP Markets – Best for Multi-Platform Trading
  7. HFM – Best for South African Traders
  8. IG – Best for Established Global Trading Scale
  9. Interactive Brokers – Best for Global Multi-Asset Trading
  10. FXTM – Best for Accessible Forex Trading

1. AvaTrade

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
Start Trading Read Review
 

AvaTrade is a market-leading Forex Broker that is regulated in multiple tier-1 jurisdictions, which puts it at the top of the Biggest Forex Brokers List. AvaTrade has strong core values of integrity and innovation, with its focus placed on its customers.  AvaTrade is a winner of 100+ financial and technological awards. The range of markets made available by AvaTrade includes Forex, CFD Equities, ETFs, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies, Indices, and FX Options.

Why AvaTrade made the list: It has been operating for about two decades, reports millions of users, and has a wide international regulatory footprint.

Main drawback: The product range, leverage, and trading conditions can change depending on the legal entity your account falls under. 

Features

Company InformationAvatrade CTA logo
📅Year Founded2006
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff614
👩‍💻Amount of active traders300,000
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationCBI, BVI FSC, ASIC, FSCA, ADGM, FRSA, ISA
🌎Country of regulationIreland, Australia, Japan, South Africa, Abu Dhabi, British Virgin Islands, European Union, Polish Branch.
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes, Up to €20,000 under CySEC Investor Compensation Fund (ICF) (for EU clients) | * Up to AUD$250,000 under ASIC Client Money Protection Scheme (CMPS) (for Australian clients) |
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsStandard Account, Retail Islamic account, Professional account
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsAvaTrade offers copy trading (AvaSocial) but doesn't directly manage accounts.
📇Minor account currenciesAUD, JPY, GBP, USD, EUR, CHF
💰Minimum Deposit$100 USD
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-3 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeFree up to a certain amount
📊Spreads from0.7 pips
💸CommissionsNo
💱Number of base currencies supportedOver 50
🚀Swap FeesOvernight financing fees apply
📈LeverageUp to 400:1
📏Margin requirements0.50%
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes, available upon request
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeTypically within milliseconds
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 1,250+
🗠CFD Stock IndicesMajor global indices (e.g., US 30, FTSE 100, DAX 30)
⚖️CFD CommoditiesPrecious metals (gold, silver), Energy (oil, gas), Agricultural (wheat, corn)
📜CFD SharesThousands of shares from various global exchanges (US, Europe, Asia)
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/debit cards, bank transfers, electronic wallets.
💵Withdrawal OptionsMust be sent via the same payment method used for deposit
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4) MetaTrader 5 (MT5) AvaTrade WebTrader AvaTrade Mobile App AvaOptions DupliTrade & ZuluTrade
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, Web, Mobile (Android, iOS)
🖥️Forex trading toolsYes
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes 24/7
📱Customer Support email addressOnline email on website
📞Customer Support Contact Number+447520644093
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteOver 14 languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Arabic, Russian, Portuguese
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partners70 000
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes
🪙Rebate programYes
South African Trader Specific Information
Does AvaTrade Accept South African Traders?Yes
Is AvaTrade regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)?Yes
Does AvaTrade offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders?Yes
Does AvaTrade allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)?Yes
📝Sign up👉Open Account

  AvaTrade  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Easy Account openingLimited product portfolio
No withdrawal feeAdministration fee
Low trading feesInactivity fee
Negative balance protectionNot listed on stock exchange
 

Why is AvaTrade considered the best overall forex broker globally?

AvaTrade offers strong regulation, user-friendly platforms, and a wide range of instruments. It caters to both beginners and experienced traders with fixed spreads, fast execution, and multiple trading tools, including MT4, MT5, and its proprietary platforms.  

Does AvaTrade support automated trading strategies?

Yes, AvaTrade supports automated trading through MetaTrader platforms and offers integration with platforms like DupliTrade and ZuluTrade. This allows traders to automate strategies and copy experienced traders while managing risk and improving efficiency.

   

2. Exness

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Exness is a forex and CFD broker that offers its clients access to trading in currencies, crypto, stocks, indices, metals, and commodities. Exness is regulated in tier-1 and tier-2 jurisdictions, making it a highly trusted broker choice. Exness offers access to a wide range of instruments, including Forex, Metals, Cryptocurrencies, Energies, Stocks, and Indices. Exness offers its services to over 370'000 traders across the globe.

Why Exness made the list: Few retail-focused brokers publish trading activity on the scale Exness currently reports.

Main drawback: Don't assume a group-level trading-volume figure tells you exactly what trading conditions you'll receive. Leverage, instruments, and account rules still depend on your entity and account.

Features

🔖 Broker NameExness logo
🏛️ Regulated ByFSCA, FCA, CySEC, FSA, CBCS
💸 Minimum Deposit in Local CurrencyFrom $10 / ZAR 200
📉 Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4/5 Exness Terminal WebTrader
💹 Account TypesStandard Raw Spread Zero, Pro Islamic
🎯 LeverageUp to Unlimited
🧮 SpreadsFrom 0.0 pips (Raw Spread account)
🔒 Negative Balance ProtYes – Safety-first trading
📚 Education & ToolsWebinars Market insights, Calculator suite
🕐 Execution SpeedUltra-fast – < 25 ms on major pairs
📞 Is There Local SupportExness provides dedicated customer support for South African clients, including local contact options.
✅ Accepts Traders in South AfricaYes, Exness welcomes South African clients and offers services tailored to the local market.
🛡️ Regulation Number in South AfricaExness ZA (Pty) Ltd is authorized by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) as a Financial Service Provider (FSP) with FSP number 51024.
🏢 Local OfficesExness maintains a physical office at 9A CT House, 2nd Floor, Providence, Mahe, Seychelles, providing local presence and support.
💱 Can You Trade with Local CurrencyYes, Exness offers trading accounts denominated in South African Rand (ZAR), allowing for deposits, withdrawals, and trading in the local currency.
🏦 South Africa-Based AccountSouth African traders can open accounts based in ZAR, facilitating easier fund management and avoiding currency conversion fees.
🎁 Sign-Up Bonus for New TradersExness does not offer sign-up bonuses or promotional incentives, focusing instead on providing transparent and fair trading conditions.
🏆 Overall Score5/5 – Industry-leading leverage, low costs, SA-regulated
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

  Exness  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Exness is well-regulated and keeps all client funds in segregated accounts with top-tier institutionsThere is a limited portfolio of financial instruments offered
Traders can choose between several retail investor accountsExness offers a limited number of payment methods that can be used for deposits and withdrawals
 

What makes Exness popular among high-leverage traders?

Exness is known for offering ultra-high leverage up to unlimited levels for certain accounts, especially under its international entity. It appeals to experienced traders aiming to maximize their position sizes with relatively small capital.  

Is Exness a regulated broker?

Yes, Exness is regulated by top authorities such as the FCA and CySEC. It maintains client fund segregation, offers transparent pricing, and provides real-time audit reports for enhanced trust and accountability.

3. XM

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

XM is one of the largest, most well-established international investment firms in the industry.  Features that make XM one of the biggest brokers in the world. XM is a multi-award-winning broker that has received hundreds of accolades.  

Why XM made the list: Its published trader and cumulative trade numbers are among the largest in this group.

Main drawback: Large cumulative client numbers are useful for judging reach, but they don't tell you how many accounts are currently funded or active.

Features

BrokerXM CTA logo
📅Year Founded2009
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staffOver 900
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 10 mil
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
🛡️RegulationCySEC, ASIC, IFSC, FSCA
🌎Country of regulationCyprus (CySEC)
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes (for European clients under CySEC regulation)
🔋Investor Protection SchemesFSCS (up to £85,000) for UK clients under XM UK (regulated by FCA)
➕AccountsMicro, Standard, XM Zero (all come in MT4 & MT5 versions)
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsNot offered
📇Minor account currenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, JPY, etc.
💰Minimum DepositFrom $5 USD
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1 business day (may vary)
🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee$0
📊Spreads from0 pips
💸CommissionsNo commission on trades (except for stock CFDs)
💱Number of base currencies supportedMore than 10 (USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, etc.)
🚀Swap FeesOvernight financing fees apply
📈LeverageUp to 1:30
📏Margin requirementsAs low as 1%
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeUltra-fast (average under 1 second)
📆VPS HostingNot offered
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 1,000+
🗠CFD Stock IndicesMajor global indices (e.g., S&P 500, FTSE 100)
⚖️CFD CommoditiesPopular commodities (e.g., gold, oil, natural gas)
📜CFD SharesYes, Shares of listed companies (exact number depends on regulations)
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/debit cards, bank transfers, electronic wallets (Skrill, Neteller etc.), regional options
💵Withdrawal OptionsCredit/debit cards (limited to amount deposited with them), bank transfers, electronic wallets (subject to original deposit method), regional options
💻Trading PlatformsMT4 (MetaTrader 4), MT5 (MetaTrader 5), XM WebTrader
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, Mac, Android, iOS
🖥️Forex trading toolsTechnical indicators Market analysis tools Auto trading (Expert Advisors - MT4 only) Algorithmic trading (limited - MT5 only) Trading calculators Economic calendar Sentiment analysis (limited)
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes, 24/5
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@xm.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number35725029933
📝Sign up👉Open Account

  XM  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Fast digital account openingAccount types vary according to jurisdiction
 

What trading platforms does XM offer?

XM provides access to MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms, both available on desktop, web, and mobile. These platforms support technical indicators, expert advisors (EAs), and a range of execution modes for seamless trading.  

Is XM beginner-friendly?

Yes, XM is beginner-friendly with low minimum deposits, free demo accounts, and extensive educational resources, including webinars, trading videos, and market analysis to help new traders build skills and confidence.  

4. Forex.com

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, CySEC, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Forex.com is a trusted global market leader with over 22 years of experience in the industry. Forex.com is known for offering Quality execution on every trade and Transparent, competitive pricing. Forex.com offers trusted support on a wide variety of levels. Forex.com is Regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority under the Securities Investment Business Law of the Cayman Islands.

Why FOREX.com made the list: More than 20 years in retail forex plus the financial backing of a listed parent company.

Main drawback: StoneX group numbers shouldn't be passed off as though they all belong to FOREX.com forex clients.

Features

🔎BrokerForex.com CTA logo
📅Year Founded2010
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff500+ employees
👩‍💻Amount of active traders300,500,000 (claimed/may need verification)
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
🛡️RegulationFSCA, CySEC, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
🌎Country of regulationUK, South Africa, Cyprus
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes
➕AccountsPremium, Zero Spread, Pro, HFcopy
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsNot offered
📇Minor account currenciesAUD, GBP, USD, EUR, CAD, CHF, JPY, SGD, HUF, PLN, NZD, ZAR
💰Minimum Deposit$100 USD
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1–3 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeFree up to a certain amount
📊Spreads from0.1 pips
💸CommissionsNo
💱Number of base currencies supportedOver 50
🚀Swap FeesNo
📈LeverageUp to 1:30
📏Margin requirements0.50%
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)No
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeTypically within milliseconds
📆VPS HostingYes
🧾CFDs-Total Offered500+
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes – includes US30, UK100, more
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes – Gold, Oil, and others
📜CFD SharesYes – Amazon, Meta, etc.
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets
💵Withdrawal OptionsSame method as deposit
💻Trading PlatformsMT4
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, Web, Android, iOS
🖥️Forex trading toolsYes
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes
📱Customer Support email addresssupport.za@forex.com.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+27-104 439 924
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, X (Twitter), Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on Website27 languages
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes
📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

  Forex com  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons
Low Forex FeesLimited to Forex and CFDs
Variety of Currency PairsHigh Stock CFD fees
Diverse technical toolsNot user friendly
 

What markets can I trade with FOREX.com?

FOREX.com offers a wide range of tradable instruments, including forex, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and stocks. It’s ideal for traders seeking market diversity within one robust trading environment.  

Is FOREX.com regulated?

Yes, FOREX.com is heavily regulated, with licenses from the NFA (U.S.), FCA (UK), and other global authorities. This ensures compliance, transparency, and a high level of fund protection for clients worldwide. 

5. FxPro

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, and FSA
Start Trading Read Review
 

FxPro is a well-established forex broker renowned for its robust trading infrastructure and versatile account offerings.

Catering to both beginners and professional traders, FxPro provides access to multiple platforms, including MT4, MT5, and cTrader, with competitive spreads and deep liquidity.

FxPro is recognized as one of the biggest forex brokers in the world, offering a comprehensive range of trading instruments including forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.

With a strong global presence and regulation across multiple jurisdictions, FxPro provides traders with advanced platforms, competitive spreads, and reliable execution.

Why FxPro made the list: The account numbers are large, but the combination of execution infrastructure, platforms, and more than a billion executed orders is more useful to me than the headline client count alone.

 

Main drawback: The 17.2 million figure is cumulative account scale. It isn't a current active-client count.

Features

🔎 BrokerFxPro CTA logo
📌 Year Founded2006
👤 Amount of staffOver 500
👥 Amount of active tradersOver 700,000
📍 Publicly TradedYes (Listed on the London Stock Exchange)
📈 RegulationFCA (Financial Conduct Authority), CySEC (Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission)
📉 Country of regulationUnited Kingdom, Cyprus
📊 Account SegregationYes
💹 Negative balance protectionYes
🚨 Investor Protection SchemesYes
🅰️ Institutional AccountsYes
🅱️ Managed AccountsYes
💴 Minor account currenciesYes
💶 Minimum Deposit$100 / R1806
💵 Average deposit/withdrawal processing timeTypically 1-3 business days for withdrawals
💷 Fund Withdrawal FeeGenerally none, but can vary depending on the method
↪️ Spreads from0.0 pips (on Pro accounts)
🚩 CommissionsVaries by account type and instrument
🔢 Number of base currencies supported50+
💳 Swap FeesVaries by instrument and account type
⚙️ LeverageUp to 1:500
📐 Margin requirementsVaries by instrument and account type
☪️ Islamic accountYes
🆓 Demo AccountYes
⏰ Order Execution TimeTypically milliseconds to seconds
🖥️ VPS HostingAvailable for clients with specific account types
📈 CFDs-Total Offered1,000+
📉 CFD Stock IndicesYes
🍎 CFD CommoditiesYes
📊 CFD SharesYes
💴 Deposit OptionsBank transfer, credit/debit, e-wallets
💶 Withdrawal OptionsBank transfer, credit/debit, e-wallets
🖥️ Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), cTrader
💻 OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, iOS, Android
🖱️ Forex trading toolsExpert Advisors, Trading Signals, Market News
🫶 Customer SupportYes
🥰 Live chat availabilityYes
💌 Customer Support Email addresssupport@fxpro.com
☎️ Customer Support Contact NumberVaries by region
⭐ Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube
🚩 Languages supported on FXPro WebsiteMultiple
✏️ Forex courseYes
📔 WebinarsYes
📚 Educational ResourcesYes
📒 Affiliate programYes
📑 Amount of partnersMultiple
🗃️ IB ProgramYes
🗄️ Do they sponsor any notable events or teamsYes
📇 Rebate programYes
🔖 Does FXPro accept South African tradersYes
🏷️ Is FXPro regulated by the FSCAYes
⚙️ Do FXPro offer an Affiliate Program for South African TradersYes
📝Sign up 👉 Open Account
 

  FxPro  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Competitive SpreadsDoes not offer its services in all countries due to legal jurisdictions
Fast ExecutionSome users have reported mixed experiences with customer support, with occasional delays in responses or difficulties in resolving issues.
Variety of InstrumentsFxPro imposes withdrawal fees for certain payment methods, which can reduce the overall profitability of trading.
Robust Trading PlatformsLimited Research Tools
 

Is FxPro a trusted forex broker worldwide?

FxPro is a globally regulated broker with licenses in multiple jurisdictions, offering secure trading, transparent operations, and reliable client fund protection. Traders worldwide trust FxPro for its robust platforms, competitive spreads, and consistent execution speeds.

Which trading platforms and instruments does FxPro support?

FxPro provides access to MT4, MT5, and cTrader, supporting forex, indices, commodities, and shares. Its versatile platforms and broad instrument range make it suitable for both beginner and professional traders seeking global trading opportunities.

Its robust infrastructure and reputation for transparency make it a top choice for both beginner and professional traders seeking a trustworthy broker on an international scale.

 

6. FP Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
 

FP Markets is a highly trusted Forex service provider that offers access to trade 10'000 tradable CFDs across Forex, Shares, Indices, Commodities, and Cryptocurrencies on several trading platforms. FP Markets is a trusted global CFD and forex broker that is regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), while in Europe, our operations are regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).  

Why FP Markets made the list: It has crossed the million-trader mark and still gives active traders a good amount of platform choice instead of forcing everyone onto one interface.

Main drawback: Like several privately owned brokers here, it doesn't provide the same level of public financial reporting as Interactive Brokers or IG.

Features

Company InformationFPMarkets CTA logo
📅Year Founded2005
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff274
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 200,000
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC
🌎Country of regulationAustralia, Cyprus
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsStandard, Raw ECN, and VIP accounts available
💳Institutional AccountsYes, tailored solutions for institutional clients
👨‍💼Managed AccountsYes, offered through third-party managed account services
📇Minor account currenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, and others
💰Minimum Deposit$100 USD
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing timeDeposits are typically processed instantly; withdrawals usually within 1-2 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeGenerally no fees for withdrawals; may vary based on method
📊Spreads fromSpreads start from 0.0 pips on Raw ECN accounts
💸CommissionsFrom $3.5 per side per lot on Raw ECN accounts
💱Number of base currencies supportedOver 10 base currencies including USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, and others
🚀Swap FeesSwap fees apply; may vary depending on the position and account type
📈LeverageUp to 1:500 depending on the account type and instrument
📏Margin requirementstypically 0.2% - 1%
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeTypically 40-50 milliseconds on Raw ECN accounts
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 1,000 CFDs across various asset classes
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes,Major global indices including S&P 500, NASDAQ, FTSE 100, DAX, and more
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes, Includes commodities such as Gold, Silver, Oil, Natural Gas, and more
📜CFD SharesYes, A wide range of global stocks from major markets including US, UK, EU, and Asia
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, and other e-wallets
💵Withdrawal OptionsBank Transfers, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, and other e-wallets
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), IRESS
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, Mac (via emulation), Android, iOS
🖥️Forex trading toolsYes
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes, available 24/5
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@fpmarkets.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+61 2 8252 6800 (Australia) or +44 20 8068 0760 (UK)
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, Chinese, Arabic, and other major languages
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partnersOver 100,000 affiliates
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes
🪙Rebate programYes
South African Trader Specific Information
Does FP Markets Accept South African Traders?Yes
Is FP Markets regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)?Yes
Does FP Markets offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders?Yes
Does FP Markets allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)?Yes
📝Sign up👉Open Account

  FP Markets  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Forex fees are lowStock CFD fees are high
Accounts can be opened fast and easyProduct portfolio are somewhat limited
Deposit and withdrawal processes are quickly executedWeb and desktop platform is somewhat outdated
 

What makes FP Markets ideal for ECN trading?

FP Markets provides true ECN pricing with raw spreads from 0.0 pips and lightning-fast execution. It caters to advanced traders looking for institutional-grade pricing and low-latency execution on MT4/MT5.  

Does FP Markets offer educational support?

Yes, FP Markets offers comprehensive education through webinars, trading courses, ebooks, and market analysis. It's designed to support traders of all levels, from beginners to advanced professionals.

7. HFM

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

HFM ranks among the biggest and top 10 forex brokers in the world, known for its strong global presence, multi-regulatory compliance, and client-focused services. Regulated by top-tier authorities like the FSCA, FCA, and CySEC, HFM offers a secure trading environment for both beginners and experienced traders. It provides a wide range of trading instruments, including forex, commodities, indices, and stocks, with competitive spreads and leverage up to 1:1000.  

Why HFM made the list: Four million reported client accounts plus an established South African operation make it particularly relevant to SA traders.

Main drawback: Read the legal structure properly. The FSCA-authorised intermediary and the product supplier don't necessarily perform the same role.

Features

🔍BrokerHFM-CTA-logo.png
⬆️Maximum Leverage500:1
⬇️Min. Spread0.0 pips
⚖️RegulatorsCySEC, FCA, FSCA, DFSA, FSC
📈Trading Desk TypeMarket Maker
💰 Minimum Deposit$0 USD
✅ Spread Type1:2000
📍 Max Simultaneous Open Orders60 -500
🔢Number of FX Pairs51
📊Hedging AllowedYes
📈ScalpingYes
☪️Swap-Free AccountsYes
💴Account CurrencyUSD, ZAR
👤Personal Account ManagerYes
📊Copy TradingFollower, Strategy Provider
👥Refer a FriendYes, Invite your friends to join HFM, and for each successful referral, enjoy a cash reward of up to $200
📉Trading CFDs with HFMOver 500 markets
📍Minimum Trade Size0.01 Lot
🔁Copy Trading Yes
📌Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). Yes
📞Telephone TradingYes
📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

  HFM  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
NBP available for all account typesSpreads can be higher on Micro account
FSCA regulated and accepts ZAR accountsNo cTrader platform
Low minimum deposit from $0Limited number of instruments on some types
Copy trading via HF Copy accountComplex account structure may confuse newbies
 

What types of accounts does HFM offer?

HFM offers a wide variety of account types, including Micro, Premium, Zero Spread, and PAMM accounts. This allows traders of all levels and styles to choose an account that suits their trading needs.  

Is HFM regulated and trustworthy?

Yes, HFM is regulated by FSCA (South Africa), FCA (UK), and CySEC. It is known for strict compliance, client fund safety, and award-winning customer service across global regions.

8. IG

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200
🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

IG is a world-leading online trading provider that gives traders access to opportunities across thousands of financial markets through our intuitive platforms and apps. IG is authorized and regulated by the FCA (UK) and the FSCA (SA). IG offers access to International Accounts, Institutional / Retail Corporate accounts, and Premium Services.

Why IG made the list: Decades in the market, public financial reporting, a substantial derivatives business and an established South African operation.

Main drawback: Group customer numbers now include several product categories, so they aren't a clean measure of forex-client size.

Features

🔎BrokerIG CTA logo
Company Information
📅Year Founded1974
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staffOver 1,000
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 239,000
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)Yes, listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE)
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationRegulated by multiple financial authorities including FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), and others
🌎Country of regulationSouth Africa, United States, UK
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes (under FCA and ASIC regulations)
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsInstitutional and Retail corporate clients
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsNo
📇Minor account currenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, AUD, CAD, JPY, and others
💰Minimum Deposit$0 USD
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-3 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeNo
📊Spreads from0.6 pips
💸CommissionsVariable
💱Number of base currencies supportedOver 50
🚀Swap FeesYes (varies by account type)
📈LeverageUp to 200:1
📏Margin requirementsFrom 0.5% for forex, 5% for shares and margin factor for indices
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)No
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution Time< 1 second
📆VPS HostingNo
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total Offered16000+
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsBank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets
💵Withdrawal OptionsBank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsIG Trading Platform, MetaTrader 4,
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, Web, Mobile (Android, iOS)
🖥️Forex trading toolsTrading signals, economic calendar, charting tools
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes
📱Customer Support email addressnewaccounts.za@ig.com.
📞Customer Support Contact Number010 500 8624
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, Spanish, Chinese, and others
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesTrading Academy, webinars, market analysis
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partnersNot specified
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes
🪙Rebate programNo
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

  IG  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Great Web PlatformFew Products Offered
Vast Educational ToolsPhone Support is sub-par
 

What makes IG a top global forex broker?

IG offers over 17,000 markets, including forex, indices, shares, and cryptocurrencies. Backed by decades of industry experience and strong regulation, it’s ideal for traders seeking a comprehensive and secure trading experience.  

What trading platforms are available with IG?

IG offers a proprietary web-based platform, MetaTrader 4, and advanced charting tools. It also provides professional-grade tools like ProRealTime and API trading for algorithmic and institutional-level traders. 

9. Interactive Brokers

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400
🏦 Regulators: CFTC, NFA, IIROC, FCA, CBI, ASIC, SFC, MNB, CSSF
Start Trading Read Review
 

Why Interactive Brokers made the list: Its account numbers and client assets are enormous, and its scale is backed by regular public financial reporting.

Main drawback: It's a multi-asset broker first. Traders specifically looking for the usual retail CFD account experience may find other brokers on this list more straightforward.

Features

Company InformationA review about Interactive Brokers
📅Year Founded1977
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff2,950+
👩‍💻Amount of active traders2.1 mil
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)Yes (Ticker Symbol: IBKR)
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationCFTC, NFA, IIROC, FCA, CBI, ASIC, SFC, MNB, CSSF, FSCA
🌎Country of regulationUnited States, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) - Canada: Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF)
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionNot offered
🔋Investor Protection SchemesUS: SIPC (Securities Investor Protection Corporation) offers limited protection for cash and securities in case of brokerage failure (up to $500,000, including $250,000 for cash claims). - Canada: CIPF (Canadian Investor Protection Fund) offers similar protection (up to $1 million). - Coverage may vary depending on account type and country.
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsIndividual, Joint, Trust, IRA and UGMA/UTMA Accounts, Non-Professional Advisor Accounts, Family Office Accounts, Small Business Accounts, Advisor Accounts
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsYes
📇Minor account currenciesUSD, AED, AUD, CAD, CHF, CNH, CZK, DKK, EUR, GBP, HKD, HUF, ILS, JPY, MXN, NOK, NZD, PLN, SAR, SEK, SGD, TRY, ZAR and KRW
💰Minimum DepositFrom $0 USD
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing timeBank Wire Transfer and PayPal. Bank Wire Transfer US Automated Clearing House (ACH) Transfer Initiated at Interactive Brokers Cheques Direct Debit/Electronic Money Transfer Canadian Electronic Funds Transfer, or EFT Single Euro Payment Area (SEPA) BACS/GIRO/ACH
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeGenerally free, but may apply for certain methods or inactive accounts
📊Spreads fromFrom 0.1 pips DMA
💸CommissionsSpreads from 0.1 pips, commissions from 0.10%
💱Number of base currencies supportedOver 20 base currencies supported
🚀Swap FeesOvernight financing fees apply
📈Leverage1:5 to 1:400 (ASIC Regulations)
📏Margin requirementsFrom 0.5% for forex, 5% for shares and margin factor for indices
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeTypically fast (seconds)
📆VPS HostingNot offered
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedIBKR offers CFD trading on around 5,200 markets including 100 forex pairs, 20 commodities, 13 indices, and thousands of international stocks.
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsBank Wire Transfer and PayPal.
💵Withdrawal OptionsBank Wire Transfer US Automated Clearing House (ACH) Transfer Initiated at Interactive Brokers Cheques Direct Debit/Electronic Money Transfer Canadian Electronic Funds Transfer, or EFT Single Euro Payment Area (SEPA) BACS/GIRO/ACH
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsInteractive Brokers’ Client Portal Desktop TWS IBKR Mobile IBot IBKR WebTrader (Only for IBKR Pro Accounts) IBKR APIs (Only for IBKR Pro Accounts)
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWeb browsers, Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android, iPhone, tablets, iPads
🖥️Forex trading toolsAdvanced Charts: A range of technical indicators and drawing tools for in-depth market analysis. * Market News & Analysis: Stay informed with breaking news and expert analysis from IG on various markets. * Economic Calendar: Track key economic data releases that can impact forex markets. * Risk Management Tools: Stop-loss and take-profit orders to help manage your risk exposure.
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes, for existing customers through the Help & Support Hub on the IG desktop or mobile trading platform.
📱Customer Support email addressNot supported
📞Customer Support Contact Number010 500 8624
👾Social media PlatformsTwitter
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Russian, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Japanese
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes, Interactive Brokers offers free trader webinars through Traders' University on a variety of topics including using their platforms, specific products (like options), and general market information. Live and recorded webinars are available.
📚Educational ResourcesYes, A wide range of educational resources are available through Traders' Academy including: * Featured video courses (e.g. TWS for Beginners, Introduction to Stocks) * Users' guides * Cheat sheets * QuickStart guides * FAQs * Articles and other content These resources can help you learn about the financial markets, Interactive Brokers' platform, and different investment products.
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes, Interactive Brokers offers two affiliate programs: Influencer Program and CPC Publisher Program.
👨‍🏫Amount of partnersNot publicly advertised
📋IB ProgramYes, Interactive Brokers offers a program for introducing brokers called "Introducing Brokers". This program allows other brokers to leverage Interactive Brokers' platform for their clients.
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?There is no publicly available information about Interactive Brokers sponsoring notable events or teams.
🪙Rebate programInteractive Brokers does not offer a traditional rebate program. However, they do offer commission-free trading for stocks and ETFs.
📝Sign up👉Open Account

  Interactive Brokers  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Wide range of productsExtremely complex desktop trading platform
Many great research toolsComplicated account opening process
Regulated by several authoritiesHigh inactivity fee
 

Why do professionals choose Interactive Brokers?

Interactive Brokers is favored for its deep liquidity, global access to 150+ markets, and advanced tools. It’s ideal for institutional and experienced traders seeking sophisticated trading capabilities and low trading costs.  

Does Interactive Brokers offer forex trading?

Yes, Interactive Brokers offers forex trading with direct market access and tight spreads. It supports over 20 currencies and is known for low commissions and high transparency in execution. 

10. FXTM

💰 Min Deposit: $30
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

FXTM is a trusted Forex service provider with over 4 million clients in over 150 countries across the globe. FXTM offers access to low spreads, popular trading platforms, and a wealth of free educational resources. FXTM has won multiple awards for education, technology, service, and trust, securing its position as one of the biggest Forex Brokers in the world.

Why FXTM made the list: More than a million clients, 150+ countries, and a long-running focus on retail forex.

Main drawback: The published client figure is smaller than several of the brokers higher up this list, and it isn't a current active-trader figure.

Features

🔎BrokerFXTM CTA logo
📅Year Founded2011
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff700+
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 3 million
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
🛡️RegulationFCA, FSCA, FSC
🌎Country of regulationUK, South Africa, Mauritius
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesICF (Investor Compensation Fund)
Account Types and Features
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsYes (PAMM accounts)
📇Minor account currenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, AUD, ZAR
💰Minimum Deposit$200 / R3709
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-2 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeVaries by method
📊Spreads from0.1 pips
💸CommissionsFrom $4 per lot (on certain accounts)
💱Number of base currencies supported7
🚀Swap FeesApplicable
📈LeverageUp to 1:2000
📏Margin requirementsVaries based on leverage and asset
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution Time0.01 seconds
📆VPS HostingYes
🧾CFDs-Total Offered250+
🗠CFD Stock Indices11
⚖️CFD Commodities6
📜CFD Shares120+
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)
💵Withdrawal OptionsCredit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)
💻Trading PlatformsMT4, MT5, FXTM Trader App
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, Android, iOS
🖥️Forex trading toolsTrading signals, VPS, economic calendar
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@fxtm.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+44 203 734 1071
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

  FXTM  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Fast execution speedsBonus programs might be restricted in some regions.
High leverage (up to 1:2000)High leverage can increase risk, especially for beginners.
Tight spreads on ECN accountsLower leverage options for EU/UK clients due to regulations (1:30 for retail traders).
Access to MetaTrader 4 & 5High inactivity fees if the account is dormant.
Good educational resourcesCustomer support can sometimes be slow during peak times.
Regulated by several authorities (FCA, CySEC, FSCA)Limited product offering outside Forex (fewer stocks and indices).
 

What are FXTM’s strongest features for beginners?

FXTM supports beginners with low minimum deposits, free demo accounts, and a library of tutorials, webinars, and strategy guides. Their Cent Account is ideal for learning with reduced financial risk.  

Is FXTM a regulated and secure broker?

Yes, FXTM is regulated by FSCA, CySEC, and FCA. It ensures client fund protection with segregated accounts and operates under strict financial guidelines, offering a secure trading environment globally.

Which Is the Biggest Forex Broker in the World?

It depends on what you're measuring.

If you're looking at published retail trading volume, Exness is one of the clearest names to start with. It reports more than 700,000 active traders and monthly volume of up to US$4.8 trillion.

If you're looking at reported global trader reach, XM says it has more than 20 million traders, while FxPro reports 17.2 million client accounts.

If you're looking at client assets and financial brokerage scale, Interactive Brokers is in another category, with US$906.7 billion in client equity at the end of July 2026.

Different measurement. Different answer.

That's why I wouldn't publish a table claiming one broker is definitively “the largest in the world” without saying how the ranking was calculated.

Does the Size of a Forex Broker Matter?

To a point.

A broker handling millions of accounts or large trading volumes has clearly built infrastructure capable of supporting a substantial client base.

But size won't tell you whether the broker is right for your trading account.

A trader depositing R5,000 should still care about the spread on the pairs they actually trade, withdrawal rules, platform stability, leverage, support, and which legal entity holds the account.

A US$4 trillion monthly-volume figure doesn't fix a bad account choice.

Types of Forex Accounts

Navigating the vast world of forex trading starts with choosing the right account type. Here's a brief rundown:

  • Standard accounts: The classic choice, offering flexibility in instruments and leverage, but requiring larger investment amounts.
  • Micro and Mini accounts: Perfect for beginners, these accounts allow trading with smaller lots, minimizing financial exposure while building experience.
  • ECN accounts: For the discerning trader, ECNs provide direct market access for tighter spreads and higher transparency, but often come with higher trading fees.
  • Islamic accounts: Complying with Sharia law, these accounts avoid interest charges by using swap-free mechanisms, ideal for Muslim traders.

Risks of forex trading

While forex offers exciting potential, understanding the risks is crucial:

  • Leverage: A double-edged sword, amplifying both profits and losses, demands cautious use and awareness of potential margin calls.
  • Volatility: The market's dynamic nature can lead to sudden price swings, requiring swift adaptation and risk management strategies.
  • Liquidity: Less popular currency pairs may experience lower liquidity, making buying or selling at desired prices challenging.
  • Counterparty risk: Choosing a reputable broker minimizes this risk, ensuring transparency and secure transactions.

Common Forex trading strategies

Mastering various strategies empowers your trading journey:

  • Trend trading: Capitalize on existing market trends by buying in uptrends and selling in downtrends, requiring trend identification skills.
  • Range trading: Profit from price fluctuations within a defined range, utilizing technical analysis to identify entry and exit points.
  • Carry trade: Exploit interest rate differentials between currencies, borrowing with low rates and investing with high rates, but remember market movements can impact gains.
  • Arbitrage: Identify and capitalize on price discrepancies between markets for the same currency pair, demanding quick execution and market awareness.

How to get started with forex trading

Taking the first step requires careful preparation:  

💡 Topic📘 Description
📈 Trend TradingRide the market trend by buying in uptrends and selling in downtrends. Requires solid trend analysis using tools like moving averages or trendlines.
🔁 Range TradingCapitalize on price bouncing between support and resistance. Ideal in sideways markets with tight zones. Uses indicators like RSI or Bollinger Bands.
💵 Carry TradeBorrow in a low-interest currency and invest in a high-interest one. Profits from interest rate differences, but market volatility can reduce gains.
🧮 ArbitrageExploit price differences across brokers or markets for the same pair. Demands ultra-fast execution and real-time data.
📊 Technical AnalysisUse charts, indicators (like MACD, RSI, Fibonacci), and patterns to predict price movements. Common for short-term traders.
📰 Fundamental AnalysisFocuses on news, economic reports, interest rates, and central bank policy to assess currency strength. Suits long-term strategies.
🔐 Risk ManagementIncludes stop-loss, take-profit, and proper position sizing. Vital to avoid large losses and protect capital.
🎓 Start Small & LearnUse demo accounts or low capital to build skills. Helps reduce costly mistakes and builds confidence.

Conclusion 

There isn't much value in arguing that one broker is the biggest without saying what you're measuring.

Exness stands out for published retail trading volume. XM and FxPro have enormous disclosed client or account numbers. Interactive Brokers wins comfortably if you're comparing client equity, while IG and FOREX.com owner StoneX give traders something private brokers can't always provide: regular public-company financial reporting.

For South African traders, broker size is only the starting point.

The useful question is whether the broker offers the account, legal structure, costs and trading conditions that fit the way you actually trade.

Reviewed and fact-checked: 17 August 2026.

Methodology: We reviewed current broker corporate pages, regulatory information, account documentation and public financial reports where available. We kept each company's terminology intact rather than converting users, accounts and clients into supposedly comparable “active trader” numbers.

Risk warning: Forex and CFDs are leveraged products and can result in rapid losses. The size of a broker does not remove trading risk. This page is for general information and should not be treated as personal financial advice.

You might also like:

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

Who are the Biggest Forex Brokers in the World?

The Biggest Forex Brokers in the world include AvaTrade, Exness, and XM, amongst others.  

How do I choose the best big forex broker for my needs?

When choosing a big forex broker, it is important to consider factors such as regulation, fees, trading platform features, customer support, and the broker's reputation. Comparing the offerings of several big brokers can help you find the one that best fits your specific needs and goals.  

Are big forex brokers more trustworthy and reliable than smaller ones?

The reliability and trustworthiness of a forex broker are not necessarily tied to its size. It is important to research and compare the regulations, financial stability, and reputation of each broker, regardless of its size, to ensure that your funds and trades are secure.  

Can I trade with a big forex broker from anywhere in the world?

Many big forex brokers have a global presence and offer online trading services to clients from various countries. However, regulations and restrictions may vary by country, so it is important to check the availability and conditions of trading with a big forex broker in your specific location.  

Who are the biggest forex brokers in the world?

The biggest forex brokers are companies with large trading volumes, millions of clients, strong financial backing, and global operations. Leading names include IG Group, Interactive Brokers, FOREX.com, and Saxo Bank, which serve traders across multiple countries and markets.

 What makes a forex broker one of the largest?

A forex broker's size is measured by factors such as daily trading volume, active client accounts, global presence, revenue, and regulatory coverage. Large brokers generally offer advanced platforms, extensive market access, strong liquidity, and comprehensive support for retail and professional traders.

 Are large forex brokers safer than smaller brokers?

Large forex brokers are often considered safer because they usually hold multiple regulatory licenses, maintain stronger financial resources, and follow strict compliance standards. However, traders should always verify regulation, fund protection policies, and reputation rather than relying solely on company size.

Which forex broker is best for beginners?

Beginners often prefer brokers that provide educational resources, demo accounts, easy-to-use platforms, and responsive customer support. Brokers such as OANDA, FOREX.com, and AvaTrade are frequently recommended due to their user-friendly tools and training materials.

Do the biggest forex brokers offer low spreads?

Many leading forex brokers offer competitive spreads because of their access to deep liquidity and large trading volumes. However, total trading costs also include commissions, swaps, and fees. Traders should compare overall pricing structures before choosing a broker for trading.

How can I choose the right forex broker?

Choose a forex broker by evaluating regulation, trading costs, platform quality, available markets, deposit options, customer service, and educational resources. Consider your experience level and trading goals, then compare several reputable brokers before opening a live trading account.

You Might Also Like

Forex Trading in South Africa: Beginners Guide
Forex Trading in South Africa: Beginners Guide
10 Best Forex Trading Apps in South Africa
10 Best Forex Trading Apps in South Africa
XM Footer

Recommended brokers

AvaTrade
HFM – HF Markets
XM
IC Markets
CM Trading
PU Prime
Spec Markets
FP Markets
Octa
JustMarkets
IC Markets Footer