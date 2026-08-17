The biggest forex brokers in the world in 2026 include AvaTrade, Exness, XM, FOREX.com, FxPro, FP Markets, HFM, IG, Interactive Brokers, and FXTM.

There is one problem with ranking them, though.

Brokers don't all publish the same numbers.

Exness talks about active traders and monthly trading volume. XM publishes total trader and trade counts. FxPro reports client accounts and executed orders. Interactive Brokers publishes client accounts and client equity through formal investor reports.

Those figures tell us something about size, but they aren't interchangeable.

So this comparison doesn't pretend that 9 million registered users at one broker equals 9 million active traders at another. We looked at the latest disclosed numbers, the type of business each broker runs, its global reach and how relevant it remains to forex traders in 2026.

Reviewed and fact-checked: 17 August 2026.

What are the benefits of trading with a big forex broker?

Trading with a big forex broker can provide benefits such as access to a wide range of markets and assets, advanced trading platforms and tools, and higher levels of customer support and security. Big forex brokers may also have more resources for research and analysis and may offer better trading conditions, such as lower spreads and higher leverage.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa Rank Broker Broker Review Regulators Minimum Deposit Visit Broker 🥇 Read Review ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA $100 🥈 Read Review FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA $0 🥉 Read Review CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA $5 4 Read Review ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB $0 5 Read Review FSA, FSCA $250 6 Read Review FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA $20 7 Read Review CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA $10 8 Read Review ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA $100 9 Read Review CySEC, MWALI, FSCA $25 10 Read Review FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC $10

What is a Forex Broker?

A Forex Broker is a financial services provider that offers traders access to a platform or platforms for buying and selling foreign currencies.

A Forex Broker may also be referred to as a retail Forex broker or a currency trading broker.

Biggest and Top 10 Forex Brokers in the World in 2026 - A Comparison

Broker Open an Account Minimum Deposit Trusted Regulated Best For Latest Scale Indicator 👉 Open Account $100 USD / 1846 ZAR Highly Trusted Yes Global regulation and platform choice 9 million users 👉 Open Account $10 USD / 184 ZAR Highly Trusted Yes High trading volume 700,000+ active traders; up to US$4.8 trillion monthly volume 👉 Open Account $5 USD / 92 ZAR Highly Trusted Yes Global client reach 20 million+ traders; 13.5 billion trades 👉Open Account $100 USD / 1846 ZAR Highly Trusted Yes Research and financial backing Part of Nasdaq-listed StoneX Group 👉Open Account $100 USD / 1846 ZAR Highly Trusted Yes Trade execution 17.2 million client accounts; 1 billion+ orders 👉 Open Account $100 USD / 1846 ZAR Highly Trusted Yes Multi-platform trading 1 million+ traders globally 👉 Open Account $0 USD / 0 ZAR Highly Trusted Yes South African traders 4 million+ client accounts 👉 Open Account $0 USD / 0 ZAR Highly Trusted Yes Established global trading scale 843,600 group active customers in 2026 👉 Open Account $0 USD / 0 ZAR Highly Trusted Yes Global multi-asset trading 5.317 million accounts; US$906.7 billion client equity 👉 Open Account $200 USD / 3693 ZAR Highly Trusted Yes Accessible forex trading 1 million+ clients across 150+ countries

The figures above use the terminology published by each broker or parent company. A user, client account, active customer, and active trader are not the same thing, so don't read this as a straight head-count ranking.

How We Selected the Biggest Forex Brokers

We didn't rank these brokers just by finding the largest number on each website.

We checked current broker corporate pages, regulatory information, account documentation, and public-company reports where they were available.

The main things we looked at were:

Reported clients, users or accounts

Trading activity and published volume

Financial scale

Years in operation and international reach

Regulation and legal structure

Relevance to forex and CFD traders

South African availability

Public companies such as IG and Interactive Brokers give us financial and operating figures that can be checked through investor reports. Private brokers tend to publish their own client or trading-volume statistics.

That means there is no single perfect metric for deciding which forex broker is the biggest.

10 Biggest Forex Brokers in the World (2026)

AvaTrade – Best for Global Regulation and Platform Choice Exness – Best for High Trading Volume XM – Best for Global Client Reach FOREX.com – Best for Research and Financial Backing FxPro – Best for Trade Execution FP Markets – Best for Multi-Platform Trading HFM – Best for South African Traders IG – Best for Established Global Trading Scale Interactive Brokers – Best for Global Multi-Asset Trading FXTM – Best for Accessible Forex Trading

1. AvaTrade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

AvaTrade is a market-leading Forex Broker that is regulated in multiple tier-1 jurisdictions, which puts it at the top of the Biggest Forex Brokers List. AvaTrade has strong core values of integrity and innovation, with its focus placed on its customers. AvaTrade is a winner of 100+ financial and technological awards. The range of markets made available by AvaTrade includes Forex, CFD Equities, ETFs, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies, Indices, and FX Options.

Why AvaTrade made the list: It has been operating for about two decades, reports millions of users, and has a wide international regulatory footprint.

Main drawback: The product range, leverage, and trading conditions can change depending on the legal entity your account falls under.

Features

Company Information 📅Year Founded 2006 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 614 👩‍💻Amount of active traders 300,000 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation CBI, BVI FSC, ASIC, FSCA, ADGM, FRSA, ISA 🌎Country of regulation Ireland, Australia, Japan, South Africa, Abu Dhabi, British Virgin Islands, European Union, Polish Branch. 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes, Up to €20,000 under CySEC Investor Compensation Fund (ICF) (for EU clients) | * Up to AUD$250,000 under ASIC Client Money Protection Scheme (CMPS) (for Australian clients) | Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Standard Account, Retail Islamic account, Professional account 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts AvaTrade offers copy trading (AvaSocial) but doesn't directly manage accounts. 📇Minor account currencies AUD, JPY, GBP, USD, EUR, CHF 💰Minimum Deposit $100 USD Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1-3 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Free up to a certain amount 📊Spreads from 0.7 pips 💸Commissions No 💱Number of base currencies supported Over 50 🚀Swap Fees Overnight financing fees apply 📈Leverage Up to 400:1 📏Margin requirements 0.50% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes, available upon request 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically within milliseconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 1,250+ 🗠CFD Stock Indices Major global indices (e.g., US 30, FTSE 100, DAX 30) ⚖️CFD Commodities Precious metals (gold, silver), Energy (oil, gas), Agricultural (wheat, corn) 📜CFD Shares Thousands of shares from various global exchanges (US, Europe, Asia) Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/debit cards, bank transfers, electronic wallets. 💵Withdrawal Options Must be sent via the same payment method used for deposit Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4) MetaTrader 5 (MT5) AvaTrade WebTrader AvaTrade Mobile App AvaOptions DupliTrade & ZuluTrade 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, Web, Mobile (Android, iOS) 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 24/7 📱Customer Support email address Online email on website 📞Customer Support Contact Number +447520644093 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website Over 14 languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Arabic, Russian, Portuguese Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners 70 000 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes 🪙Rebate program Yes South African Trader Specific Information Does AvaTrade Accept South African Traders? Yes Is AvaTrade regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)? Yes Does AvaTrade offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders? Yes Does AvaTrade allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)? Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Easy Account opening Limited product portfolio No withdrawal fee Administration fee Low trading fees Inactivity fee Negative balance protection Not listed on stock exchange

Why is AvaTrade considered the best overall forex broker globally?

AvaTrade offers strong regulation, user-friendly platforms, and a wide range of instruments. It caters to both beginners and experienced traders with fixed spreads, fast execution, and multiple trading tools, including MT4, MT5, and its proprietary platforms.

Does AvaTrade support automated trading strategies?

Yes, AvaTrade supports automated trading through MetaTrader platforms and offers integration with platforms like DupliTrade and ZuluTrade. This allows traders to automate strategies and copy experienced traders while managing risk and improving efficiency.

2. Exness

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Exness is a forex and CFD broker that offers its clients access to trading in currencies, crypto, stocks, indices, metals, and commodities. Exness is regulated in tier-1 and tier-2 jurisdictions, making it a highly trusted broker choice. Exness offers access to a wide range of instruments, including Forex, Metals, Cryptocurrencies, Energies, Stocks, and Indices. Exness offers its services to over 370'000 traders across the globe.

Why Exness made the list: Few retail-focused brokers publish trading activity on the scale Exness currently reports.

Main drawback: Don't assume a group-level trading-volume figure tells you exactly what trading conditions you'll receive. Leverage, instruments, and account rules still depend on your entity and account.

Features

🔖 Broker Name 🏛️ Regulated By FSCA, FCA, CySEC, FSA, CBCS 💸 Minimum Deposit in Local Currency From $10 / ZAR 200 📉 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4/5 Exness Terminal WebTrader 💹 Account Types Standard Raw Spread Zero, Pro Islamic 🎯 Leverage Up to Unlimited 🧮 Spreads From 0.0 pips (Raw Spread account) 🔒 Negative Balance Prot Yes – Safety-first trading 📚 Education & Tools Webinars Market insights, Calculator suite 🕐 Execution Speed Ultra-fast – < 25 ms on major pairs 📞 Is There Local Support Exness provides dedicated customer support for South African clients, including local contact options. ✅ Accepts Traders in South Africa Yes, Exness welcomes South African clients and offers services tailored to the local market. 🛡️ Regulation Number in South Africa Exness ZA (Pty) Ltd is authorized by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) as a Financial Service Provider (FSP) with FSP number 51024. 🏢 Local Offices Exness maintains a physical office at 9A CT House, 2nd Floor, Providence, Mahe, Seychelles, providing local presence and support. 💱 Can You Trade with Local Currency Yes, Exness offers trading accounts denominated in South African Rand (ZAR), allowing for deposits, withdrawals, and trading in the local currency. 🏦 South Africa-Based Account South African traders can open accounts based in ZAR, facilitating easier fund management and avoiding currency conversion fees. 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus for New Traders Exness does not offer sign-up bonuses or promotional incentives, focusing instead on providing transparent and fair trading conditions. 🏆 Overall Score 5/5 – Industry-leading leverage, low costs, SA-regulated 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Exness is well-regulated and keeps all client funds in segregated accounts with top-tier institutions There is a limited portfolio of financial instruments offered Traders can choose between several retail investor accounts Exness offers a limited number of payment methods that can be used for deposits and withdrawals

What makes Exness popular among high-leverage traders?

Exness is known for offering ultra-high leverage up to unlimited levels for certain accounts, especially under its international entity. It appeals to experienced traders aiming to maximize their position sizes with relatively small capital.

Is Exness a regulated broker?

Yes, Exness is regulated by top authorities such as the FCA and CySEC. It maintains client fund segregation, offers transparent pricing, and provides real-time audit reports for enhanced trust and accountability.

3. XM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

XM is one of the largest, most well-established international investment firms in the industry. Features that make XM one of the biggest brokers in the world. XM is a multi-award-winning broker that has received hundreds of accolades.

Why XM made the list: Its published trader and cumulative trade numbers are among the largest in this group.

Main drawback: Large cumulative client numbers are useful for judging reach, but they don't tell you how many accounts are currently funded or active.

Features

Broker 📅Year Founded 2009 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff Over 900 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 10 mil 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No 🛡️Regulation CySEC, ASIC, IFSC, FSCA 🌎Country of regulation Cyprus (CySEC) 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes (for European clients under CySEC regulation) 🔋Investor Protection Schemes FSCS (up to £85,000) for UK clients under XM UK (regulated by FCA) ➕Accounts Micro, Standard, XM Zero (all come in MT4 & MT5 versions) 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Not offered 📇Minor account currencies USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, etc. 💰Minimum Deposit From $5 USD 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1 business day (may vary) 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee $0 📊Spreads from 0 pips 💸Commissions No commission on trades (except for stock CFDs) 💱Number of base currencies supported More than 10 (USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, etc.) 🚀Swap Fees Overnight financing fees apply 📈Leverage Up to 1:30 📏Margin requirements As low as 1% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Ultra-fast (average under 1 second) 📆VPS Hosting Not offered 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 1,000+ 🗠CFD Stock Indices Major global indices (e.g., S&P 500, FTSE 100) ⚖️CFD Commodities Popular commodities (e.g., gold, oil, natural gas) 📜CFD Shares Yes, Shares of listed companies (exact number depends on regulations) 💳Deposit Options Credit/debit cards, bank transfers, electronic wallets (Skrill, Neteller etc.), regional options 💵Withdrawal Options Credit/debit cards (limited to amount deposited with them), bank transfers, electronic wallets (subject to original deposit method), regional options 💻Trading Platforms MT4 (MetaTrader 4), MT5 (MetaTrader 5), XM WebTrader 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, Mac, Android, iOS 🖥️Forex trading tools Technical indicators Market analysis tools Auto trading (Expert Advisors - MT4 only) Algorithmic trading (limited - MT5 only) Trading calculators Economic calendar Sentiment analysis (limited) 🗣️Live chat availability Yes, 24/5 📱Customer Support email address support@xm.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number 35725029933 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast digital account opening Account types vary according to jurisdiction

What trading platforms does XM offer?

XM provides access to MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms, both available on desktop, web, and mobile. These platforms support technical indicators, expert advisors (EAs), and a range of execution modes for seamless trading.

Is XM beginner-friendly?

Yes, XM is beginner-friendly with low minimum deposits, free demo accounts, and extensive educational resources, including webinars, trading videos, and market analysis to help new traders build skills and confidence.

4. Forex.com

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, CySEC, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Forex.com is a trusted global market leader with over 22 years of experience in the industry. Forex.com is known for offering Quality execution on every trade and Transparent, competitive pricing. Forex.com offers trusted support on a wide variety of levels. Forex.com is Regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority under the Securities Investment Business Law of the Cayman Islands.

Why FOREX.com made the list: More than 20 years in retail forex plus the financial backing of a listed parent company.

Main drawback: StoneX group numbers shouldn't be passed off as though they all belong to FOREX.com forex clients.

Features

🔎Broker 📅Year Founded 2010 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 500+ employees 👩‍💻Amount of active traders 300,500,000 (claimed/may need verification) 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No 🛡️Regulation FSCA, CySEC, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA 🌎Country of regulation UK, South Africa, Cyprus 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes ➕Accounts Premium, Zero Spread, Pro, HFcopy 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Not offered 📇Minor account currencies AUD, GBP, USD, EUR, CAD, CHF, JPY, SGD, HUF, PLN, NZD, ZAR 💰Minimum Deposit $100 USD 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1–3 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Free up to a certain amount 📊Spreads from 0.1 pips 💸Commissions No 💱Number of base currencies supported Over 50 🚀Swap Fees No 📈Leverage Up to 1:30 📏Margin requirements 0.50% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) No 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically within milliseconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes 🧾CFDs-Total Offered 500+ 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes – includes US30, UK100, more ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes – Gold, Oil, and others 📜CFD Shares Yes – Amazon, Meta, etc. 💳Deposit Options Credit/debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets 💵Withdrawal Options Same method as deposit 💻Trading Platforms MT4 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, Web, Android, iOS 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 📱Customer Support email address support.za@forex.com.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +27-104 439 924 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website 27 languages 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low Forex Fees Limited to Forex and CFDs Variety of Currency Pairs High Stock CFD fees Diverse technical tools Not user friendly

What markets can I trade with FOREX.com?

FOREX.com offers a wide range of tradable instruments, including forex, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and stocks. It’s ideal for traders seeking market diversity within one robust trading environment.

Is FOREX.com regulated?

Yes, FOREX.com is heavily regulated, with licenses from the NFA (U.S.), FCA (UK), and other global authorities. This ensures compliance, transparency, and a high level of fund protection for clients worldwide.

5. FxPro

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, and FSA Start Trading Read Review

FxPro is a well-established forex broker renowned for its robust trading infrastructure and versatile account offerings.

Catering to both beginners and professional traders, FxPro provides access to multiple platforms, including MT4, MT5, and cTrader, with competitive spreads and deep liquidity.

FxPro is recognized as one of the biggest forex brokers in the world, offering a comprehensive range of trading instruments including forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.

With a strong global presence and regulation across multiple jurisdictions, FxPro provides traders with advanced platforms, competitive spreads, and reliable execution.

Why FxPro made the list: The account numbers are large, but the combination of execution infrastructure, platforms, and more than a billion executed orders is more useful to me than the headline client count alone.

Main drawback: The 17.2 million figure is cumulative account scale. It isn't a current active-client count.

Features

🔎 Broker 📌 Year Founded 2006 👤 Amount of staff Over 500 👥 Amount of active traders Over 700,000 📍 Publicly Traded Yes (Listed on the London Stock Exchange) 📈 Regulation FCA (Financial Conduct Authority), CySEC (Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission) 📉 Country of regulation United Kingdom, Cyprus 📊 Account Segregation Yes 💹 Negative balance protection Yes 🚨 Investor Protection Schemes Yes 🅰️ Institutional Accounts Yes 🅱️ Managed Accounts Yes 💴 Minor account currencies Yes 💶 Minimum Deposit $100 / R1806 💵 Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Typically 1-3 business days for withdrawals 💷 Fund Withdrawal Fee Generally none, but can vary depending on the method ↪️ Spreads from 0.0 pips (on Pro accounts) 🚩 Commissions Varies by account type and instrument 🔢 Number of base currencies supported 50+ 💳 Swap Fees Varies by instrument and account type ⚙️ Leverage Up to 1:500 📐 Margin requirements Varies by instrument and account type ☪️ Islamic account Yes 🆓 Demo Account Yes ⏰ Order Execution Time Typically milliseconds to seconds 🖥️ VPS Hosting Available for clients with specific account types 📈 CFDs-Total Offered 1,000+ 📉 CFD Stock Indices Yes 🍎 CFD Commodities Yes 📊 CFD Shares Yes 💴 Deposit Options Bank transfer, credit/debit, e-wallets 💶 Withdrawal Options Bank transfer, credit/debit, e-wallets 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), cTrader 💻 OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 🖱️ Forex trading tools Expert Advisors, Trading Signals, Market News 🫶 Customer Support Yes 🥰 Live chat availability Yes 💌 Customer Support Email address support@fxpro.com ☎️ Customer Support Contact Number Varies by region ⭐ Social media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube 🚩 Languages supported on FXPro Website Multiple ✏️ Forex course Yes 📔 Webinars Yes 📚 Educational Resources Yes 📒 Affiliate program Yes 📑 Amount of partners Multiple 🗃️ IB Program Yes 🗄️ Do they sponsor any notable events or teams Yes 📇 Rebate program Yes 🔖 Does FXPro accept South African traders Yes 🏷️ Is FXPro regulated by the FSCA Yes ⚙️ Do FXPro offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Competitive Spreads Does not offer its services in all countries due to legal jurisdictions Fast Execution Some users have reported mixed experiences with customer support, with occasional delays in responses or difficulties in resolving issues. Variety of Instruments FxPro imposes withdrawal fees for certain payment methods, which can reduce the overall profitability of trading. Robust Trading Platforms Limited Research Tools

Is FxPro a trusted forex broker worldwide?

FxPro is a globally regulated broker with licenses in multiple jurisdictions, offering secure trading, transparent operations, and reliable client fund protection. Traders worldwide trust FxPro for its robust platforms, competitive spreads, and consistent execution speeds.

Which trading platforms and instruments does FxPro support?

FxPro provides access to MT4, MT5, and cTrader, supporting forex, indices, commodities, and shares. Its versatile platforms and broad instrument range make it suitable for both beginner and professional traders seeking global trading opportunities.

Its robust infrastructure and reputation for transparency make it a top choice for both beginner and professional traders seeking a trustworthy broker on an international scale.

6. FP Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

FP Markets is a highly trusted Forex service provider that offers access to trade 10'000 tradable CFDs across Forex, Shares, Indices, Commodities, and Cryptocurrencies on several trading platforms. FP Markets is a trusted global CFD and forex broker that is regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), while in Europe, our operations are regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

Why FP Markets made the list: It has crossed the million-trader mark and still gives active traders a good amount of platform choice instead of forcing everyone onto one interface.

Main drawback: Like several privately owned brokers here, it doesn't provide the same level of public financial reporting as Interactive Brokers or IG.

Features

Company Information 📅Year Founded 2005 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 274 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 200,000 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC 🌎Country of regulation Australia, Cyprus 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Standard, Raw ECN, and VIP accounts available 💳Institutional Accounts Yes, tailored solutions for institutional clients 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes, offered through third-party managed account services 📇Minor account currencies USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, and others 💰Minimum Deposit $100 USD Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Deposits are typically processed instantly; withdrawals usually within 1-2 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Generally no fees for withdrawals; may vary based on method 📊Spreads from Spreads start from 0.0 pips on Raw ECN accounts 💸Commissions From $3.5 per side per lot on Raw ECN accounts 💱Number of base currencies supported Over 10 base currencies including USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, and others 🚀Swap Fees Swap fees apply; may vary depending on the position and account type 📈Leverage Up to 1:500 depending on the account type and instrument 📏Margin requirements typically 0.2% - 1% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically 40-50 milliseconds on Raw ECN accounts 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 1,000 CFDs across various asset classes 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes,Major global indices including S&P 500, NASDAQ, FTSE 100, DAX, and more ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes, Includes commodities such as Gold, Silver, Oil, Natural Gas, and more 📜CFD Shares Yes, A wide range of global stocks from major markets including US, UK, EU, and Asia Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, and other e-wallets 💵Withdrawal Options Bank Transfers, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, and other e-wallets Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), IRESS 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, Mac (via emulation), Android, iOS 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes, available 24/5 📱Customer Support email address support@fpmarkets.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +61 2 8252 6800 (Australia) or +44 20 8068 0760 (UK) 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, Chinese, Arabic, and other major languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Over 100,000 affiliates 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes 🪙Rebate program Yes South African Trader Specific Information Does FP Markets Accept South African Traders? Yes Is FP Markets regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)? Yes Does FP Markets offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders? Yes Does FP Markets allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)? Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Forex fees are low Stock CFD fees are high Accounts can be opened fast and easy Product portfolio are somewhat limited Deposit and withdrawal processes are quickly executed Web and desktop platform is somewhat outdated

What makes FP Markets ideal for ECN trading?

FP Markets provides true ECN pricing with raw spreads from 0.0 pips and lightning-fast execution. It caters to advanced traders looking for institutional-grade pricing and low-latency execution on MT4/MT5.

Does FP Markets offer educational support?

Yes, FP Markets offers comprehensive education through webinars, trading courses, ebooks, and market analysis. It's designed to support traders of all levels, from beginners to advanced professionals.

7. HFM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

HFM ranks among the biggest and top 10 forex brokers in the world, known for its strong global presence, multi-regulatory compliance, and client-focused services. Regulated by top-tier authorities like the FSCA, FCA, and CySEC, HFM offers a secure trading environment for both beginners and experienced traders. It provides a wide range of trading instruments, including forex, commodities, indices, and stocks, with competitive spreads and leverage up to 1:1000.

Why HFM made the list: Four million reported client accounts plus an established South African operation make it particularly relevant to SA traders.

Main drawback: Read the legal structure properly. The FSCA-authorised intermediary and the product supplier don't necessarily perform the same role.

Features

🔍Broker ⬆️Maximum Leverage 500:1 ⬇️Min. Spread 0.0 pips ⚖️Regulators CySEC, FCA, FSCA, DFSA, FSC 📈Trading Desk Type Market Maker 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 USD ✅ Spread Type 1:2000 📍 Max Simultaneous Open Orders 60 -500 🔢Number of FX Pairs 51 📊Hedging Allowed Yes 📈Scalping Yes ☪️Swap-Free Accounts Yes 💴Account Currency USD, ZAR 👤Personal Account Manager Yes 📊Copy Trading Follower, Strategy Provider 👥Refer a Friend Yes, Invite your friends to join HFM, and for each successful referral, enjoy a cash reward of up to $200 📉Trading CFDs with HFM Over 500 markets 📍Minimum Trade Size 0.01 Lot 🔁Copy Trading Yes 📌Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). Yes 📞Telephone Trading Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons NBP available for all account types Spreads can be higher on Micro account FSCA regulated and accepts ZAR accounts No cTrader platform Low minimum deposit from $0 Limited number of instruments on some types Copy trading via HF Copy account Complex account structure may confuse newbies

What types of accounts does HFM offer?

HFM offers a wide variety of account types, including Micro, Premium, Zero Spread, and PAMM accounts. This allows traders of all levels and styles to choose an account that suits their trading needs.

Is HFM regulated and trustworthy?

Yes, HFM is regulated by FSCA (South Africa), FCA (UK), and CySEC. It is known for strict compliance, client fund safety, and award-winning customer service across global regions.

8. IG

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

IG is a world-leading online trading provider that gives traders access to opportunities across thousands of financial markets through our intuitive platforms and apps. IG is authorized and regulated by the FCA (UK) and the FSCA (SA). IG offers access to International Accounts, Institutional / Retail Corporate accounts, and Premium Services.

Why IG made the list: Decades in the market, public financial reporting, a substantial derivatives business and an established South African operation.

Main drawback: Group customer numbers now include several product categories, so they aren't a clean measure of forex-client size.

Features

🔎Broker Company Information 📅Year Founded 1974 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff Over 1,000 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 239,000 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) Yes, listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation Regulated by multiple financial authorities including FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), and others 🌎Country of regulation South Africa, United States, UK 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes (under FCA and ASIC regulations) Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Institutional and Retail corporate clients 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts No 📇Minor account currencies USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, CAD, JPY, and others 💰Minimum Deposit $0 USD Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1-3 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee No 📊Spreads from 0.6 pips 💸Commissions Variable 💱Number of base currencies supported Over 50 🚀Swap Fees Yes (varies by account type) 📈Leverage Up to 200:1 📏Margin requirements From 0.5% for forex, 5% for shares and margin factor for indices ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) No 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time < 1 second 📆VPS Hosting No Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered 16000+ 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets 💵Withdrawal Options Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms IG Trading Platform, MetaTrader 4, 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, Web, Mobile (Android, iOS) 🖥️Forex trading tools Trading signals, economic calendar, charting tools Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 📱Customer Support email address newaccounts.za@ig.com. 📞Customer Support Contact Number 010 500 8624 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, Spanish, Chinese, and others Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Trading Academy, webinars, market analysis Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Not specified 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes 🪙Rebate program No 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Great Web Platform Few Products Offered Vast Educational Tools Phone Support is sub-par

What makes IG a top global forex broker?

IG offers over 17,000 markets, including forex, indices, shares, and cryptocurrencies. Backed by decades of industry experience and strong regulation, it’s ideal for traders seeking a comprehensive and secure trading experience.

What trading platforms are available with IG?

IG offers a proprietary web-based platform, MetaTrader 4, and advanced charting tools. It also provides professional-grade tools like ProRealTime and API trading for algorithmic and institutional-level traders.

9. Interactive Brokers

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: CFTC, NFA, IIROC, FCA, CBI, ASIC, SFC, MNB, CSSF Start Trading Read Review

Why Interactive Brokers made the list: Its account numbers and client assets are enormous, and its scale is backed by regular public financial reporting.

Main drawback: It's a multi-asset broker first. Traders specifically looking for the usual retail CFD account experience may find other brokers on this list more straightforward.

Features

Company Information 📅Year Founded 1977 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 2,950+ 👩‍💻Amount of active traders 2.1 mil 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) Yes (Ticker Symbol: IBKR) Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation CFTC, NFA, IIROC, FCA, CBI, ASIC, SFC, MNB, CSSF, FSCA 🌎Country of regulation United States, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) - Canada: Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF) 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Not offered 🔋Investor Protection Schemes US: SIPC (Securities Investor Protection Corporation) offers limited protection for cash and securities in case of brokerage failure (up to $500,000, including $250,000 for cash claims). - Canada: CIPF (Canadian Investor Protection Fund) offers similar protection (up to $1 million). - Coverage may vary depending on account type and country. Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Individual, Joint, Trust, IRA and UGMA/UTMA Accounts, Non-Professional Advisor Accounts, Family Office Accounts, Small Business Accounts, Advisor Accounts 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes 📇Minor account currencies USD, AED, AUD, CAD, CHF, CNH, CZK, DKK, EUR, GBP, HKD, HUF, ILS, JPY, MXN, NOK, NZD, PLN, SAR, SEK, SGD, TRY, ZAR and KRW 💰Minimum Deposit From $0 USD Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Bank Wire Transfer and PayPal. Bank Wire Transfer US Automated Clearing House (ACH) Transfer Initiated at Interactive Brokers Cheques Direct Debit/Electronic Money Transfer Canadian Electronic Funds Transfer, or EFT Single Euro Payment Area (SEPA) BACS/GIRO/ACH 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Generally free, but may apply for certain methods or inactive accounts 📊Spreads from From 0.1 pips DMA 💸Commissions Spreads from 0.1 pips, commissions from 0.10% 💱Number of base currencies supported Over 20 base currencies supported 🚀Swap Fees Overnight financing fees apply 📈Leverage 1:5 to 1:400 (ASIC Regulations) 📏Margin requirements From 0.5% for forex, 5% for shares and margin factor for indices ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically fast (seconds) 📆VPS Hosting Not offered Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered IBKR offers CFD trading on around 5,200 markets including 100 forex pairs, 20 commodities, 13 indices, and thousands of international stocks. 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Bank Wire Transfer and PayPal. 💵Withdrawal Options Bank Wire Transfer US Automated Clearing House (ACH) Transfer Initiated at Interactive Brokers Cheques Direct Debit/Electronic Money Transfer Canadian Electronic Funds Transfer, or EFT Single Euro Payment Area (SEPA) BACS/GIRO/ACH Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms Interactive Brokers’ Client Portal Desktop TWS IBKR Mobile IBot IBKR WebTrader (Only for IBKR Pro Accounts) IBKR APIs (Only for IBKR Pro Accounts) 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Web browsers, Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android, iPhone, tablets, iPads 🖥️Forex trading tools Advanced Charts: A range of technical indicators and drawing tools for in-depth market analysis. * Market News & Analysis: Stay informed with breaking news and expert analysis from IG on various markets. * Economic Calendar: Track key economic data releases that can impact forex markets. * Risk Management Tools: Stop-loss and take-profit orders to help manage your risk exposure. Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes, for existing customers through the Help & Support Hub on the IG desktop or mobile trading platform. 📱Customer Support email address Not supported 📞Customer Support Contact Number 010 500 8624 👾Social media Platforms Twitter 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Russian, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Japanese Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes, Interactive Brokers offers free trader webinars through Traders' University on a variety of topics including using their platforms, specific products (like options), and general market information. Live and recorded webinars are available. 📚Educational Resources Yes, A wide range of educational resources are available through Traders' Academy including: * Featured video courses (e.g. TWS for Beginners, Introduction to Stocks) * Users' guides * Cheat sheets * QuickStart guides * FAQs * Articles and other content These resources can help you learn about the financial markets, Interactive Brokers' platform, and different investment products. Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes, Interactive Brokers offers two affiliate programs: Influencer Program and CPC Publisher Program. 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Not publicly advertised 📋IB Program Yes, Interactive Brokers offers a program for introducing brokers called "Introducing Brokers". This program allows other brokers to leverage Interactive Brokers' platform for their clients. 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? There is no publicly available information about Interactive Brokers sponsoring notable events or teams. 🪙Rebate program Interactive Brokers does not offer a traditional rebate program. However, they do offer commission-free trading for stocks and ETFs. 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Wide range of products Extremely complex desktop trading platform Many great research tools Complicated account opening process Regulated by several authorities High inactivity fee

Why do professionals choose Interactive Brokers?

Interactive Brokers is favored for its deep liquidity, global access to 150+ markets, and advanced tools. It’s ideal for institutional and experienced traders seeking sophisticated trading capabilities and low trading costs.

Does Interactive Brokers offer forex trading?

Yes, Interactive Brokers offers forex trading with direct market access and tight spreads. It supports over 20 currencies and is known for low commissions and high transparency in execution.

10. FXTM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $30 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

FXTM is a trusted Forex service provider with over 4 million clients in over 150 countries across the globe. FXTM offers access to low spreads, popular trading platforms, and a wealth of free educational resources. FXTM has won multiple awards for education, technology, service, and trust, securing its position as one of the biggest Forex Brokers in the world.

Why FXTM made the list: More than a million clients, 150+ countries, and a long-running focus on retail forex.

Main drawback: The published client figure is smaller than several of the brokers higher up this list, and it isn't a current active-trader figure.

Features

🔎Broker 📅Year Founded 2011 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 700+ 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 3 million 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No 🛡️Regulation FCA, FSCA, FSC 🌎Country of regulation UK, South Africa, Mauritius 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes ICF (Investor Compensation Fund) Account Types and Features 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes (PAMM accounts) 📇Minor account currencies USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, ZAR 💰Minimum Deposit $200 / R3709 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1-2 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Varies by method 📊Spreads from 0.1 pips 💸Commissions From $4 per lot (on certain accounts) 💱Number of base currencies supported 7 🚀Swap Fees Applicable 📈Leverage Up to 1:2000 📏Margin requirements Varies based on leverage and asset ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time 0.01 seconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes 🧾CFDs-Total Offered 250+ 🗠CFD Stock Indices 11 ⚖️CFD Commodities 6 📜CFD Shares 120+ 💳Deposit Options Credit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.) 💵Withdrawal Options Credit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.) 💻Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, FXTM Trader App 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, Android, iOS 🖥️Forex trading tools Trading signals, VPS, economic calendar 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 📱Customer Support email address support@fxtm.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +44 203 734 1071 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast execution speeds Bonus programs might be restricted in some regions. High leverage (up to 1:2000) High leverage can increase risk, especially for beginners. Tight spreads on ECN accounts Lower leverage options for EU/UK clients due to regulations (1:30 for retail traders). Access to MetaTrader 4 & 5 High inactivity fees if the account is dormant. Good educational resources Customer support can sometimes be slow during peak times. Regulated by several authorities (FCA, CySEC, FSCA) Limited product offering outside Forex (fewer stocks and indices).

What are FXTM’s strongest features for beginners?

FXTM supports beginners with low minimum deposits, free demo accounts, and a library of tutorials, webinars, and strategy guides. Their Cent Account is ideal for learning with reduced financial risk.

Is FXTM a regulated and secure broker?

Yes, FXTM is regulated by FSCA, CySEC, and FCA. It ensures client fund protection with segregated accounts and operates under strict financial guidelines, offering a secure trading environment globally.

Which Is the Biggest Forex Broker in the World?

It depends on what you're measuring.

If you're looking at published retail trading volume, Exness is one of the clearest names to start with. It reports more than 700,000 active traders and monthly volume of up to US$4.8 trillion.

If you're looking at reported global trader reach, XM says it has more than 20 million traders, while FxPro reports 17.2 million client accounts.

If you're looking at client assets and financial brokerage scale, Interactive Brokers is in another category, with US$906.7 billion in client equity at the end of July 2026.

Different measurement. Different answer.

That's why I wouldn't publish a table claiming one broker is definitively “the largest in the world” without saying how the ranking was calculated.

Does the Size of a Forex Broker Matter?

To a point.

A broker handling millions of accounts or large trading volumes has clearly built infrastructure capable of supporting a substantial client base.

But size won't tell you whether the broker is right for your trading account.

A trader depositing R5,000 should still care about the spread on the pairs they actually trade, withdrawal rules, platform stability, leverage, support, and which legal entity holds the account.

A US$4 trillion monthly-volume figure doesn't fix a bad account choice.

Types of Forex Accounts

Navigating the vast world of forex trading starts with choosing the right account type. Here's a brief rundown:

Standard accounts: The classic choice, offering flexibility in instruments and leverage, but requiring larger investment amounts.

Micro and Mini accounts: Perfect for beginners, these accounts allow trading with smaller lots, minimizing financial exposure while building experience.

ECN accounts: For the discerning trader, ECNs provide direct market access for tighter spreads and higher transparency, but often come with higher trading fees.

Islamic accounts: Complying with Sharia law, these accounts avoid interest charges by using swap-free mechanisms, ideal for Muslim traders.

Risks of forex trading

While forex offers exciting potential, understanding the risks is crucial:

Leverage: A double-edged sword, amplifying both profits and losses, demands cautious use and awareness of potential margin calls.

Volatility: The market's dynamic nature can lead to sudden price swings, requiring swift adaptation and risk management strategies.

Liquidity: Less popular currency pairs may experience lower liquidity, making buying or selling at desired prices challenging.

Counterparty risk: Choosing a reputable broker minimizes this risk, ensuring transparency and secure transactions.

Common Forex trading strategies

Mastering various strategies empowers your trading journey:

Trend trading: Capitalize on existing market trends by buying in uptrends and selling in downtrends, requiring trend identification skills.

Range trading: Profit from price fluctuations within a defined range, utilizing technical analysis to identify entry and exit points.

Carry trade: Exploit interest rate differentials between currencies, borrowing with low rates and investing with high rates, but remember market movements can impact gains.

Arbitrage: Identify and capitalize on price discrepancies between markets for the same currency pair, demanding quick execution and market awareness.

How to get started with forex trading

Taking the first step requires careful preparation:

💡 Topic 📘 Description 📈 Trend Trading Ride the market trend by buying in uptrends and selling in downtrends. Requires solid trend analysis using tools like moving averages or trendlines. 🔁 Range Trading Capitalize on price bouncing between support and resistance. Ideal in sideways markets with tight zones. Uses indicators like RSI or Bollinger Bands. 💵 Carry Trade Borrow in a low-interest currency and invest in a high-interest one. Profits from interest rate differences, but market volatility can reduce gains. 🧮 Arbitrage Exploit price differences across brokers or markets for the same pair. Demands ultra-fast execution and real-time data. 📊 Technical Analysis Use charts, indicators (like MACD, RSI, Fibonacci), and patterns to predict price movements. Common for short-term traders. 📰 Fundamental Analysis Focuses on news, economic reports, interest rates, and central bank policy to assess currency strength. Suits long-term strategies. 🔐 Risk Management Includes stop-loss, take-profit, and proper position sizing. Vital to avoid large losses and protect capital. 🎓 Start Small & Learn Use demo accounts or low capital to build skills. Helps reduce costly mistakes and builds confidence.

Conclusion

There isn't much value in arguing that one broker is the biggest without saying what you're measuring.

Exness stands out for published retail trading volume. XM and FxPro have enormous disclosed client or account numbers. Interactive Brokers wins comfortably if you're comparing client equity, while IG and FOREX.com owner StoneX give traders something private brokers can't always provide: regular public-company financial reporting.

For South African traders, broker size is only the starting point.

The useful question is whether the broker offers the account, legal structure, costs and trading conditions that fit the way you actually trade.

Reviewed and fact-checked: 17 August 2026.

Methodology: We reviewed current broker corporate pages, regulatory information, account documentation and public financial reports where available. We kept each company's terminology intact rather than converting users, accounts and clients into supposedly comparable “active trader” numbers.

Risk warning: Forex and CFDs are leveraged products and can result in rapid losses. The size of a broker does not remove trading risk. This page is for general information and should not be treated as personal financial advice.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the Biggest Forex Brokers in the World?

The Biggest Forex Brokers in the world include AvaTrade, Exness, and XM, amongst others.

How do I choose the best big forex broker for my needs?

When choosing a big forex broker, it is important to consider factors such as regulation, fees, trading platform features, customer support, and the broker's reputation. Comparing the offerings of several big brokers can help you find the one that best fits your specific needs and goals.

Are big forex brokers more trustworthy and reliable than smaller ones?

The reliability and trustworthiness of a forex broker are not necessarily tied to its size. It is important to research and compare the regulations, financial stability, and reputation of each broker, regardless of its size, to ensure that your funds and trades are secure.

Can I trade with a big forex broker from anywhere in the world?

Many big forex brokers have a global presence and offer online trading services to clients from various countries. However, regulations and restrictions may vary by country, so it is important to check the availability and conditions of trading with a big forex broker in your specific location.

Who are the biggest forex brokers in the world?

The biggest forex brokers are companies with large trading volumes, millions of clients, strong financial backing, and global operations. Leading names include IG Group, Interactive Brokers, FOREX.com, and Saxo Bank, which serve traders across multiple countries and markets.

What makes a forex broker one of the largest?

A forex broker's size is measured by factors such as daily trading volume, active client accounts, global presence, revenue, and regulatory coverage. Large brokers generally offer advanced platforms, extensive market access, strong liquidity, and comprehensive support for retail and professional traders.

Are large forex brokers safer than smaller brokers?

Large forex brokers are often considered safer because they usually hold multiple regulatory licenses, maintain stronger financial resources, and follow strict compliance standards. However, traders should always verify regulation, fund protection policies, and reputation rather than relying solely on company size.

Which forex broker is best for beginners?

Beginners often prefer brokers that provide educational resources, demo accounts, easy-to-use platforms, and responsive customer support. Brokers such as OANDA, FOREX.com, and AvaTrade are frequently recommended due to their user-friendly tools and training materials.

Do the biggest forex brokers offer low spreads?

Many leading forex brokers offer competitive spreads because of their access to deep liquidity and large trading volumes. However, total trading costs also include commissions, swaps, and fees. Traders should compare overall pricing structures before choosing a broker for trading.

How can I choose the right forex broker?

Choose a forex broker by evaluating regulation, trading costs, platform quality, available markets, deposit options, customer service, and educational resources. Consider your experience level and trading goals, then compare several reputable brokers before opening a live trading account.