Best cTrader Forex Brokers Main Banner Image 

The best cTrader forex brokers for South African traders in 2026 include FxPro, IC Markets, Pepperstone, Skilling, BlackBull Markets, Tradeview Markets, Axiory, Fusion Markets, GO Markets and FP Markets.

cTrader is now a proper alternative to MetaTrader, especially for traders who want more detailed market depth, good charting, built-in copy trading and automated strategies without having to use MQL4 or MQL5.

The platform gives traders three different Depth of Market views, access to cTrader Copy and automated trading through cBots.

For algo traders, cTrader has also moved beyond C# alone. Its current cTrader Algo documentation supports both C# and Python for building and running trading robots.

Is cTrader available on mobile?

Yes, cTrader has a highly rated mobile app for both iOS and Android. It supports full trading, charting, and account management on the go—ideal for active traders who need market access anytime.  

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewFSA, FSCA$250Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom

What is cTrader?

cTrader is an intuitive, user-friendly trading platform created by Spotware.  cTrader offers advanced trading capabilities, such as fast entry, and is available for use by professional and beginner traders.

Best Forex Brokers with cTrader – A Comparison

BrokercTrader HighlightPricing HighlightRegulation Relevant to Reviewed OfferingBest For
FxProFull DoM, cBots, 55+ indicators$35 per $1m traded on cTrader FX/metalsFCA/SCB/FSA group entitiesOverall
IC MarketsRaw pricing and active-trader infrastructureRaw Spread pricingSeychelles FSA SD018Raw spreads
PepperstoneRazor + cTrader AutomateFrom 0.0 pips + commissionCMA Kenya on African siteFlexible active trading
SkillingOne account across Skilling Trader/cTraderSpreads from 0.1 advertisedCySEC 357/18 for Skilling LtdIntegrated platform
BlackBullCopy, Algo and 26,000+ instrumentsFrom 0.0 advertisedFMA/FSA depending entityInstrument choice
TradeviewActive cTrader ECN environmentSpread-based/ECN conditionsCIMA 585163Offshore ECN
Axiory26 timeframes and 50 indicatorsFrom 0 on eligible offeringBelize/Mauritius FSCCharting
Fusion MarketsCopy, Algo and advanced DoM$2.25 per $100k notional/sideSeychelles FSA SD096Low commissions
GO MarketscTrader + MT4/MT5/TradingView$2.50/standard FX lot/sideMauritius FSC on global pagePlatform choice
FP MarketscTrader Standard and RawFrom 0.0 + $3/lot/side RawFSCA FSP 50926South Africans
 

10 Best Forex Brokers with cTrader (2026)

  1. FxPro — Overall Best cTrader Forex Broker
  2. IC Markets — Best Raw Spread cTrader Broker
  3. Pepperstone — Best Flexible cTrader Broker with Razor Pricing
  4. Skilling — Best Integrated cTrader Trading Experience
  5. BlackBull Markets — Best cTrader Broker for Instrument Choice
  6. Tradeview Markets — Best CIMA-Regulated ECN cTrader Broker
  7. Axiory — Best cTrader Broker for Advanced Charting
  8. Fusion Markets — Best Low-Commission cTrader Broker
  9. GO Markets — Best for Multiple Platform Choices
  10. FP Markets — Best FSCA-Authorised cTrader Broker for South Africans

1. FxPro

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, and FSA
Start Trading Read Review
 

FxPro offers Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on 6 asset classes in 170 countries across the globe.FxPro is well-regulated by multiple global authorities, including the FCA and CySEC. FxPro makes the cTrader platform available for Windows, Mobile, and Tablets. The FxPro cTrader desktop platform comes packed with 55+ pre-installed technical indicators, 6 chart types, 28 timeframes, and much more.  

Featured

🎯 FeatureFxPro CTA logo
💰 SpreadsUltra‑raw, floating spreads from 0.0 pips on major FX pairs
📦 Commission$35 per USD million traded
🏛️ RegulationLicensed by FCA, CySEC, FSCA, SCB
📈 Market DepthLevel II/DOM with real-time VWAP for transparent execution
🤖 Algo TradingSupport for cAlgo/cBot (C#), FxPro Quant for drag‑and‑drop bots
📊 Charting Tools55+ indicators, 5 chart types, 26+ timeframes, detachable charts
📱 PlatformsDesktop, web, and mobile apps with single cTID login
🧳 InstrumentsTrade FX, metals, indices & energies (crypto added 2023)
📚 Education & Support24/5 multilingual support, knowledge hub, market analysis, webinars
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

   FxPro CTrader  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Segregates client fundsNot ASIC Regulated
Highly Regulated (FCA, SCB)High trading fees
Low Minimum DepositInactivity Fee
User-Friendly account registrationOnly CFDs and Forex
Fast Trade Execution (Ultra-low latency)No Bonuses or Promotions
Multiple Trading Platforms (MT4, MT5, cTrader, FxPro Edge)Limited Range of Tradable Assets (No direct stocks or ETFs)
No Deposit FeesHigher Spreads on Some Accounts
24/5 Multilingual SupportNo Social Trading Features
  

Is FxPro a trustworthy broker?

Yes, FxPro is well-regulated by the FCA, CySEC, and FSCA. It has served traders globally since 2006 and provides negative balance protection, segregated funds, and competitive execution on platforms like cTrader, MT4, and MT5.  

What fees does FxPro charge on cTrader?

FxPro cTrader charges raw spreads from 0.0 pips and a commission of $3.50 per side per standard lot, totaling $7 round trip. Spreads on other platforms are markup-based, with no commission.   

2. IC Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: 1:5000
🏦 Regulators: FSA
Start Trading Read Review
 

IC Markets is a renowned Forex CFD provider that offers trading solutions for active day traders,  scalpers, and beginner traders. Furthermore, IC Markets offers cutting-edge trading platforms, low-latency connectivity, and superior liquidity. IC Markets combines deep liquidity with the cTrader trading platform. The IC Markets cTrader platform offers access to 64 currencies, 16 major equity indices, Raw Pricing, and Leverage of up to 1:500.  

Featured

🎯 FeatureIC-Markets-CTA-logo.png
💰 SpreadsUltra-tight float: from 0.0 pips on majors average EUR/USD 0.1 pips
📦 CommissionUSD 3 per 100 k per side
🏛️ RegulationASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
⚡ Latency<1 ms to major VPS (LD5 Equinix) – ideal for HFT & scalping
📊 Market DepthFull Level II/DOM + VWAP aggregation
🤖 Algo & RiskSupports cAlgo/cBot (C#) no trading restrictions (hedging & zero freeze level)
📈 ChartingAdvanced tools: 70+ indicators, multiple chart types
📲 PlatformsDesktop, Web, Mobile
💼 Account TypesRaw Spread cTrader Account
📦 Instruments200+ assets: FX, indices, metals, crypto, commodities
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

   IC Markets cTrader  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Low Forex FeesLimited Product Selection
Easy Account OpeningSlow Chat Response
 

What is the commission structure on IC Markets cTrader?

IC Markets charges a low commission of $3 per side per standard lot on its cTrader Raw account, with average spreads starting from 0.1 pips on EUR/USD, making it ideal for scalpers and algo traders.  

Is IC Markets safe for international traders?

Yes, IC Markets is considered safe and is regulated by ASIC and CySEC. Its global arm (FSA Seychelles) provides high leverage, fast execution, and raw pricing via Equinix data centers.   

3. Pepperstone

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients)
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB
Start Trading Read Review
 

Pepperstone has grown to become one of the largest forex brokers in the world. Pepperstone is an ASIC, FCA, and CMA-regulated broker, and client funds are kept in segregated accounts. Pepperstone cTrader is an intuitive and easy-to-use platform perfect for beginner traders and established investors alike.  cTrader offers advanced risk management and order functionality.  

Featured

🎯 FeaturePepperstone CTA logo
💰 SpreadsFrom 0.0 pips
📦 CommissionUSD 3.5 per 100k lot per side (USD 7 round turn)
🏛️ RegulationASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
⚡ Execution SpeedUltra-fast with low slippage via Equinix servers
📊 Market DepthAdvanced Level II pricing
🤖 Algo TradingcTrader Automate (C# bots), Open API
📈 Charting70+ indicators, customizable interface
📲 PlatformsDesktop, Web, Mobile
💼 Account TypesRazor cTrader Account
📦 InstrumentsFX, indices, crypto, shares, commodities
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

   Pepperstone  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons
Fast Account OpeningMostly CFDs Offered
Excellent Customer SupportBasic MetaTrader Platform
Negative Balance ProtectionNo Managed Accounts
  

How does Pepperstone compare for algorithmic trading?

Pepperstone offers powerful tools for algorithmic trading with cTrader Automate and integration with APIs. It’s ideal for EA and bot developers seeking low-latency execution with raw spreads and top-tier regulation.  

Which Pepperstone account works best with cTrader?

The Razor account is best suited for cTrader users. It features raw spreads from 0.0 pips and a $3.50 commission per side, offering institutional-grade execution for professional and scalping traders.   

4. Skilling

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30
🏦 Regulators: CySEC
Start Trading Read Review
 

Skilling is a Scandinavian-owned fintech company authorized and regulated by CySEC, the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA), and the FCA (via Skilling Ltd UK). Skilling offers access to over 900 forex and CFD financial instruments, including currency pairs, shares, popular commodities, and indices from across the globe. Skilling offers access to one of the most well-known trading platforms in the world of financial trading - cTrader. Skilling cTrader is available for desktop and download for smart device use.  

Featured

🎯 FeatureSkilling CTA logo
💰 SpreadsFrom 0.1 pips
💵 CommissionUSD 6 per lot round trip on Premium Account
🏛️ RegulationCySEC, FSA Seychelles
⚡ Execution SpeedFast execution, 0.05s avg speed
📊 Market DepthLevel II order book, fast updates
🤖 Algo TradingFull support for cAlgo, cTrader Automate
📈 ChartingInteractive charts with 80+ tools
📲 PlatformsMT4, cTrader, Skilling Trader
💼 Account TypesRazor cTrader Account
📦 Instruments800+ instruments including FX, crypto, indices, equities
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

  Skilling CTrader  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Segregation of client funds MT4 not provided
The demo account does not expireNo bonuses offered
Commission-free trading availableDemo account cannot be opened without first registering as a client
Excellent customer supportNo Islamic Account is available

What platforms does Skilling support?

Skilling offers Skilling Trader, MT4, and cTrader platforms. The cTrader platform supports advanced charting, Level II pricing, and bot trading, giving traders access to over 800 instruments with competitive spreads.  

Is Skilling regulated and reliable?

Yes, Skilling is regulated by CySEC, FSA Seychelles, and the FCA (via Skilling Ltd UK). It ensures fund protection, fair execution, and offers multilingual customer support for new and experienced traders.  

5. BlackBull Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FMA, FSA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand, BlackBull Markets is an ECN broker offering forex and CFD trading across platforms like MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView, and its own BlackBull CopyTrader/Share Trading App  

Featured

🎯 FeatureBlackBull Markets Review
💰 SpreadsFrom 0.0 pips on major FX pairs, though some reports cite spreads from 0.8 pips on the Standard account
💵 CommissionVaries by account: Standard is commission‑free Prime USD 6/lot round‑turn Institutional ~USD 4/lot round‑turn
🏛️ RegulationFMA (New Zealand), FSA (Seychelles)
⚡ Execution SpeedRanked as one of the fastest brokers execution under 100 ms via Equinix servers in NY4, LD5, TY3
🧪 Algo & Copy TradingFull support for cTrader Automate (cAlgo) copy trading via third-party integrators (Myfxbook, ZuluTrade) and internal tools
📊 Charting ToolsAdvanced charts with 70+ indicators, multiple timeframes, custom templates and drawing tools
📲 PlatformsAvailable on desktop, web, and mobile (iOS/Android), unified cTrader access across devices
💼 Account TypesStandard (no commission), Prime, Institutional with increasing tiers of spreads and commissions
📦 InstrumentsHuge selection: 70+ forex pairs, equities, commodities, indices, metals, crypto, futuresover 26,000 total instruments via platform ecosystem
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

   BlackBull Markets cTrader  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Institutional-grade raw spreads from 0.0 pipsPrime account for best spreads requires higher deposit
ECN order routing with deep liquidity$3 commission per side for raw accounts
VPS hosting keeps execution fastSpreads widen during news releases
Tight spreads on major pairsNo fixed spread option available

Is BlackBull Markets available on cTrader?

Yes, BlackBull offers cTrader alongside MT4/MT5. It features raw spreads, ECN execution, Level II depth, and algo support via cTrader Automate, making it a strong choice for fast-paced trading.  

Is BlackBull Markets a regulated broker?

BlackBull Markets is regulated by New Zealand’s FMA and the Seychelles' FSA. It’s a reputable broker offering STP/ECN conditions, segregated client funds, and a strong focus on institutional-grade liquidity.    

6. Tradeview Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400
🏦 Regulators: CIMA, MFSA, and SCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Tradeview provides unmatched online trading solutions, the latest trading technology, flexibility, and personal support to a broad range of traders and investors across the globe. Tradeview is fully registered under the regulations of the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA). Tradeview’s cTrader is said to be one of the most sophisticated ECN trading-style platforms in the financial market to date. The Tradeview cTrader platform is available in 14 different languages on desktop, web, and mobile.  

Featured

🎯 FeatureTradeView CTA logo
💰 SpreadsFrom 0.0 pips on major currency pairs
💵 CommissionUSD 2.50 per standard lot per side (~USD 5 round trip) on cTrader ECN account
🏛️ RegulationRegulated by Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA); also licensed by MFSA (Malta) and LFSA (Labuan
⚡ Execution SpeedECN-style direct access to liquidity providers via “Innovative Liquidity Connector” (ILC) for fast order execution
📊 Market DepthFull Level II (DOM), premium tooling, tick charts, VWAP
🤖 Algo TradingFull support for cTrader Automate (cAlgo), cBot deployment in C#; plus copy-trading via cTrader Copy and APIs
📈 Charting ToolsPremium graphics, custom layouts, multiple timeframes, tick & range bars
📲 PlatformsAvailable on desktop, web, and mobile (iOS/Android), unified cTrader access across devices
💼 Account TypesStandard (no commission), Prime, Institutional with increasing tiers of spreads and commissions
📦 InstrumentsHuge selection: 70+ forex pairs, equities, commodities, indices, metals, crypto, futuresover 26,000 total instruments via platform ecosystem
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

Tradeview Markets

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Multiple trading platformsOffshore Regulation
  

Does Tradeview offer cTrader with ECN pricing?

Yes, Tradeview supports cTrader with direct ECN execution and raw spreads. It connects traders to deep liquidity from top-tier providers, ideal for professional traders and high-frequency strategies.  

Is Tradeview Markets trustworthy and well-regulated?

Tradeview is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA). While not top-tier like FCA or ASIC, it is known for fast execution, professional support, and transparency in pricing and service.   

7. Axiory

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: IFSC, FSC
Start Trading Read Review
 

Axiory offers access to online CFDs and exchange products with over 10 years of experience on its side. Axiory is well-regulated by the FSC (Belize) and offers award-winning customer support. Axiory cTrader is a premium charting trading platform with unique features and carefully designed functionalities. Axiory cTrader features include 20+ charting tools, 26 time frames, 50 indicators, and much more.  

Featured

🎯 FeatureAxiory CTA logo
💰 SpreadsVariable by account: ≈ 0.2 pips on Nano/Tera, ≈ 1.2 pips on Standard, ≈ 1.8 pips on Max accounts
💵 Commission$6 per 1.0 lot on Nano & Tera accounts Standard & Max commission‑free
🏛️ RegulationRegulated under Belize FSC and/or Mauritius FSC, depending on jurisdiction
⚡ Execution SpeedFast ECN‑style execution with low slippage via Equinix routing suitable for scalpers and HFT
📊 Market DepthFull Level II (DOM) with 6 zoom levels for transparency
🤖 Algo TradingcTrader Automate support: build and optimize cBots using C#; Autochartist integration
📈 Charting Tools50+ indicators, 21 chart tools, 26 timeframes, detachable charts
📲 PlatformsAvailable via cTrader Desktop (Windows/Mac), Web, and Mobile apps
💼 Account TypesNano (commissioned tight spreads), Standard (wide spread, no commission), Max (zero commission, wider spreads), Tera (commissioned), plus Zero account
📉 LeverageUp to 1:400 on Nano & Tera; 1:400 on Standard; 1:777 on Max; Zero account also 1:777 depending on instrument
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

   Axiory cTrader  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Corporate and Management possibilitiesNo multi-currency accounts
Demo accountNo product descriptions
Competitive SpreadsLimited Regulation
Low Minimum DepositHigh Inactivity Fees
Popular trading platformsWithdrawal Fees
MetaTrader 4 and cTraderGeographic Restrictions
Various Account TypesNo Proprietary Platform
 

What makes Axiory’s cTrader attractive?

Axiory’s cTrader platform offers raw pricing, no requotes, and fast execution. It supports cBots for automation and includes full market depth and customizable charting tools for technical and professional traders.  

Is Axiory a legit and safe broker?

Yes, Axiory is regulated by the FSC of Belize. It provides negative balance protection, segregated accounts, and a transparent trading environment, although it lacks top-tier regulatory oversight like the FCA or ASIC.   

8. Fusion Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, VFSC
Start Trading Read Review

Fusion Markets offers cTrader through its Fusion Zero account, which uses raw spreads plus commission.

The current cTrader pricing is $2.25 per $100,000 of notional volume, per side.

That’s worth noting because Fusion doesn’t calculate cTrader commission using the simple per-lot method you’ll see at some other brokers. The fee is based on the base-currency value of the position, so the amount you pay depends on the actual size of the trade.

Featured

🔍 FeatureFusion Markets CTA
💰Minimum DepositNo minimum account
🎁Sign-Up BonusNo sign-up bonuses are offered.
💸FeesLow trading fees overall. No inactivity, account, deposit, or withdrawal fees.
📉Spreads & CommissionsTwo account types: Zero account offers 0.0 pip spreads with $2.25 per side commission; Classic account includes spread (~0.9 pips) with no separate commission.
💳Deposit & WithdrawalsOver 30 funding options, zero deposit fees. Withdrawals fee-free; methods include bank wire, PayPal, Skrill, crypto, etc., with varied processing times and minimums.
🖥️PlatformsSupports MetaTrader 4, MT5, TradingView, WebTrader, cTrader (desktop, web, and mobile versions).
🛡️RegulationRegulated by ASIC (Australia), VFSC (Vanuatu), and the Seychelles FSA.
🔐Trust ScoreTrustScore of 4.5 (based on 1,728 reviews). Some review sites give an overall rating of ~4.3–4.7/5 or trust score of 80/100.
⏱️Payout ScheduleWithdrawals processed via respective methods—local bank: 1–2 business days; wire: 3–5 days; e-wallets/crypto: instant.
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

Fusion Markets CTrader  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Lowest trading costs in marketLimited educational tools
ASIC-regulated & transparentNo proprietary platform
Excellent executionNo proprietary platform
Ideal for low-budget tradersSupport not 24/7

Does Fusion Markets support cTrader?

Yes. Fusion Markets offers cTrader on desktop, web and mobile.

The platform includes cTrader Copy, automated trading, advanced Depth of Market, 26 timeframes and more than 80 indicators.

What is the Fusion Markets cTrader commission?

On its Zero cTrader account, Fusion Markets currently charges $2.25 per $100,000 of notional value per side for forex and metals, with raw spreads on top.

So commission is only part of the cost. What you actually pay will also depend on the live spread and the size of your position.

9. GO MARKETS

💰 Min Deposit: $200
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSC, FSA, SCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Founded in Australia in 2006, GO Markets is a well-established online broker specializing in forex and CFD trading. It offers traders access to over 1,000 instruments, including forex, indices, commodities, shares, crypto, ETFs, and treasuries. GO Markets offers cTrader, a modern trading platform developed by Spotware, available on desktop (Windows, Mac), web, and mobile (Android, iOS)  

Featured

🎯 FeatureA review about GO Markets
💰 SpreadsFrom 0.0 pips
💵 CommissionUSD 2.50 per side (USD 5 round trip per lot)
🏛️ RegulationASIC, CySEC, FSC, FSA Seychelles
⚡ Execution SpeedFast execution via LD5 data centers
📊 Market DepthLevel II pricing with smart order routing
🤖 Algo TradingcTrader Automate, trading bots, copy trading
📈 Charting50+ indicators, detachable charts, multi-views
📲 PlatformscTrader desktop, web, mobile
💼 Account TypesStandard, GO Plus+
📦 Instruments1000+ CFDs on FX, metals, indices, shares, crypto
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

   GO MARKETS  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Access to live market depth and liquidity on ECN accounts.Requires more experience to manage order types effectively.
ECN accounts offer faster order execution at fastest available prices.May not be suitable for smaller accounts due to commissions and inactivity fee.
Regulated by Tier-1 authorities (ASIC, CySEC) for added security.Not all features or regulations apply to all regions.
Demo account available, Islamic accounts available, educational resources offered.Commissions can complicate cost calculation for beginners.
  

What are the benefits of GO Markets cTrader?

GO Markets cTrader features raw spreads from 0.0 pips, fast execution via Equinix LD5 servers, and advanced tools like Level II market depth, smart order routing, and cTrader Copy.  

Is GO Markets well-regulated and safe?

Yes, GO Markets is regulated by ASIC (Australia), CySEC, FSC, and FSA Seychelles. It offers a secure trading environment, with segregated client funds and negative balance protection.    

10. FP Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
 

FP Markets is a well-established ECN broker that offers the cTrader platform, alongside MT4 and MT5, providing traders with advanced tools, low spreads, and deep liquidity. It supports algorithmic trading through cTrader’s cBots and is ideal for forex and CFD traders seeking flexible execution and professional-grade trading features. FP Markets also provides a wide range of instruments, including forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies.  

Featured

🎯 FeatureFPMarkets-CTA-logo.png
💰 SpreadsFrom 0.0 pips on major forex pairs (ECN accounts)
📦 Commission$3.5 per lot per side on cTrader accounts
🏛️ RegulationASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), FSC (Mauritius)
📈 Market DepthFull market depth via cTrader platform (Level II pricing)
🤖 Algo TradingSupports cBots and automated trading via cTrader API
📊 Charting ToolsAdvanced charting, over 60 indicators, multiple timeframes, customizable layouts
📱 PlatformscTrader (desktop, web, mobile), MT4, MT5
🧳 InstrumentsForex, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies, CFDs
📚 Education & SupportWebinars, tutorials, 24/5 multilingual support, demo accounts
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

   FP Markets CTrader  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Forex fees are lowStock CFD fees are high
Accounts can be opened fast and easyProduct portfolio are somewhat limited
Deposit and withdrawal processes are quickly executedWeb and desktop platform is somewhat outdated
Offers genuine swap-free Islamic accounts on Standard and Raw accounts.Some exotic symbols carry administrative charges.
 

Does FP Markets support cTrader in South Africa?

Yes. FP Markets offers the cTrader platform to South African clients, providing access to ECN execution, algorithmic trading with cBots, low spreads, and advanced tools for forex and CFD trading.  

What makes FP Markets suitable for cTrader traders?

FP Markets is suitable for cTrader traders due to competitive pricing, deep liquidity, professional charting, multiple order types, and support for automated trading, making it ideal for both beginner and advanced traders seeking flexible futures-style CFD and forex trading

cTrader vs MetaTrader 4 vs MetaTrader 5

cTrader's biggest differences are its modern Depth of Market implementation, integrated social-copy infrastructure and automation ecosystem.

FeaturecTraderMT4MT5
Algo LanguagesC# and Python in current cTrader AlgoMQL4MQL5
Copy TradingcTrader CopyBroker/third-party dependentBroker/third-party dependent
Depth of MarketStandard, Price and VWAP DOMLimitedNative DOM
Modern Cloud WorkspacesYesLimitedMore limited
Main StrengthDOM, charting, automationMature forex ecosystemMulti-asset MetaTrader
Custom BotscBotsEAsEAs

Which cTrader Broker Is Best for South Africans?

FP Markets has the strongest South African regulatory case among the 10 brokers in this comparison.

Its cTrader offering is available to South African clients, and FP Markets identifies its local operation as FSCA-regulated under FSP 50926.

Most of the other brokers on this list serve international traders through entities regulated in places such as the UK, Seychelles, Mauritius, Cyprus, New Zealand, the Bahamas or Cayman Islands.

That makes the legal entity worth checking before you deposit. Look at the company named in your client agreement rather than relying only on the broker's global brand or a regulator logo on its website.

Is cTrader an ECN Platform?

cTrader is closely associated with raw spreads and ECN-style accounts, but a broker offering cTrader is not proof that it operates as a true ECN.

cTrader provides the trading platform. The broker still decides how orders are executed, which liquidity providers it works with, how prices are built and who sits on the other side of the trade.

So when a broker markets its cTrader account as “ECN”, check the actual execution model rather than taking the label at face value.

How We Selected the Best cTrader Brokers

For this 2026 update, a broker had to have current evidence that cTrader is still available.

We then compared:

  • cTrader account setup
  • Raw and Standard pricing
  • Trading commissions
  • Depth of Market
  • Charting tools
  • cTrader Copy
  • cBots and automated trading
  • Desktop, web and mobile access
  • Regulation
  • Relevance to South African traders

We didn't keep brokers on the list simply because they offered cTrader years ago. That's why FXPrimus has been replaced by Fusion Markets in this update.

Last reviewed: 18 August 2026.

Conclusion

FxPro is our top overall cTrader forex broker for 2026.

It has one of the better all-round cTrader setups in this comparison, with full market depth, strong charting, cBots, Trading Central integration and clearly published cTrader commission.

IC Markets is the better fit if raw pricing is your main priority. Pepperstone gives you more choice between Standard and Razor pricing, while Skilling does something a bit different by letting traders use two platforms from the same account.

BlackBull stands out for the size of its stated instrument range. Tradeview remains a CIMA-regulated cTrader option, Axiory is a good pick for traders who spend a lot of time charting, and Fusion Markets has one of the more competitive published cTrader commission structures on this list.

GO Markets is worth considering if you regularly move between different trading platforms.

For South African traders, FP Markets deserves a closer look if FSCA regulation matters more to you than its #10 position in this platform ranking. The group lists its South African operation under FSP 50926, and its local website currently supports cTrader.

So the ranking depends on what you care about most. FxPro has the strongest overall cTrader package, but FP Markets may make more sense for a South African trader who puts local regulatory authorisation first.

Risk Warning: Forex and CFD trading carries a high risk of loss because leverage can magnify market moves. Raw spreads, cBots, copy trading and advanced market-depth tools can change how you trade, but they do not make trading safer.

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Frequently Asked Questions

 

Is cTrader better than MetaTrader?

While both platforms are powerful, cTrader offers a more modern interface, Level II pricing, and built-in algorithmic tools. Traders prefer cTrader for ECN execution, while MetaTrader is more popular for expert advisors (EAs).  

Can beginners use cTrader?

Yes, cTrader offers a user-friendly interface with clear order placement, educational content, and demo accounts. It may feel more professional, but beginners can learn quickly and benefit from its execution speed and transparency.  

Do cTrader brokers charge commissions?

Most cTrader ECN brokers charge a small commission per trade (e.g., $3 per side per lot) but offer raw spreads from 0.0 pips. This model is often more cost-effective than spread-only accounts in the long run.  

Which broker has the lowest spreads on cTrader?

IC Markets and Pepperstone consistently offer some of the lowest cTrader spreads, especially on major pairs like EUR/USD and GBP/USD. Their deep liquidity pools ensure minimal slippage and fast execution for all strategies.  

Can I use cBots on all cTrader brokers?

Yes, cBots (cTrader's automated trading robots) are supported on all brokers offering the full cTrader suite. They’re built using C# and allow for custom automation and backtesting without third-party plugins.  

Does cTrader support copy trading?

Yes, cTrader Copy is built into the platform, allowing traders to follow and copy professionals directly. Some brokers like IC Markets and Pepperstone also integrate external social platforms like ZuluTrade or Myfxbook.  

Are there demo accounts available on cTrader?

All reputable cTrader brokers offer free demo accounts with virtual funds. These help users practice trading, test strategies, or get used to the platform without risking real money.  

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