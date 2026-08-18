The best cTrader forex brokers for South African traders in 2026 include FxPro, IC Markets, Pepperstone, Skilling, BlackBull Markets, Tradeview Markets, Axiory, Fusion Markets, GO Markets and FP Markets.

cTrader is now a proper alternative to MetaTrader, especially for traders who want more detailed market depth, good charting, built-in copy trading and automated strategies without having to use MQL4 or MQL5.

The platform gives traders three different Depth of Market views, access to cTrader Copy and automated trading through cBots.

For algo traders, cTrader has also moved beyond C# alone. Its current cTrader Algo documentation supports both C# and Python for building and running trading robots.

Is cTrader available on mobile?

Yes, cTrader has a highly rated mobile app for both iOS and Android. It supports full trading, charting, and account management on the go—ideal for active traders who need market access anytime.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What is cTrader?

cTrader is an intuitive, user-friendly trading platform created by Spotware. cTrader offers advanced trading capabilities, such as fast entry, and is available for use by professional and beginner traders.

Best Forex Brokers with cTrader – A Comparison

Broker cTrader Highlight Pricing Highlight Regulation Relevant to Reviewed Offering Best For FxPro Full DoM, cBots, 55+ indicators $35 per $1m traded on cTrader FX/metals FCA/SCB/FSA group entities Overall IC Markets Raw pricing and active-trader infrastructure Raw Spread pricing Seychelles FSA SD018 Raw spreads Pepperstone Razor + cTrader Automate From 0.0 pips + commission CMA Kenya on African site Flexible active trading Skilling One account across Skilling Trader/cTrader Spreads from 0.1 advertised CySEC 357/18 for Skilling Ltd Integrated platform BlackBull Copy, Algo and 26,000+ instruments From 0.0 advertised FMA/FSA depending entity Instrument choice Tradeview Active cTrader ECN environment Spread-based/ECN conditions CIMA 585163 Offshore ECN Axiory 26 timeframes and 50 indicators From 0 on eligible offering Belize/Mauritius FSC Charting Fusion Markets Copy, Algo and advanced DoM $2.25 per $100k notional/side Seychelles FSA SD096 Low commissions GO Markets cTrader + MT4/MT5/TradingView $2.50/standard FX lot/side Mauritius FSC on global page Platform choice FP Markets cTrader Standard and Raw From 0.0 + $3/lot/side Raw FSCA FSP 50926 South Africans

10 Best Forex Brokers with cTrader (2026)

FxPro — Overall Best cTrader Forex Broker IC Markets — Best Raw Spread cTrader Broker Pepperstone — Best Flexible cTrader Broker with Razor Pricing Skilling — Best Integrated cTrader Trading Experience BlackBull Markets — Best cTrader Broker for Instrument Choice Tradeview Markets — Best CIMA-Regulated ECN cTrader Broker Axiory — Best cTrader Broker for Advanced Charting Fusion Markets — Best Low-Commission cTrader Broker GO Markets — Best for Multiple Platform Choices FP Markets — Best FSCA-Authorised cTrader Broker for South Africans

1. FxPro

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, and FSA Start Trading Read Review

FxPro offers Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on 6 asset classes in 170 countries across the globe.FxPro is well-regulated by multiple global authorities, including the FCA and CySEC. FxPro makes the cTrader platform available for Windows, Mobile, and Tablets. The FxPro cTrader desktop platform comes packed with 55+ pre-installed technical indicators, 6 chart types, 28 timeframes, and much more.

Featured

🎯 Feature 💰 Spreads Ultra‑raw, floating spreads from 0.0 pips on major FX pairs 📦 Commission $35 per USD million traded 🏛️ Regulation Licensed by FCA, CySEC, FSCA, SCB 📈 Market Depth Level II/DOM with real-time VWAP for transparent execution 🤖 Algo Trading Support for cAlgo/cBot (C#), FxPro Quant for drag‑and‑drop bots 📊 Charting Tools 55+ indicators, 5 chart types, 26+ timeframes, detachable charts 📱 Platforms Desktop, web, and mobile apps with single cTID login 🧳 Instruments Trade FX, metals, indices & energies (crypto added 2023) 📚 Education & Support 24/5 multilingual support, knowledge hub, market analysis, webinars 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Segregates client funds Not ASIC Regulated Highly Regulated (FCA, SCB) High trading fees Low Minimum Deposit Inactivity Fee User-Friendly account registration Only CFDs and Forex Fast Trade Execution (Ultra-low latency) No Bonuses or Promotions Multiple Trading Platforms (MT4, MT5, cTrader, FxPro Edge) Limited Range of Tradable Assets (No direct stocks or ETFs) No Deposit Fees Higher Spreads on Some Accounts 24/5 Multilingual Support No Social Trading Features

Is FxPro a trustworthy broker?

Yes, FxPro is well-regulated by the FCA, CySEC, and FSCA. It has served traders globally since 2006 and provides negative balance protection, segregated funds, and competitive execution on platforms like cTrader, MT4, and MT5.

What fees does FxPro charge on cTrader?

FxPro cTrader charges raw spreads from 0.0 pips and a commission of $3.50 per side per standard lot, totaling $7 round trip. Spreads on other platforms are markup-based, with no commission.

2. IC Markets

IC Markets is a renowned Forex CFD provider that offers trading solutions for active day traders, scalpers, and beginner traders. Furthermore, IC Markets offers cutting-edge trading platforms, low-latency connectivity, and superior liquidity. IC Markets combines deep liquidity with the cTrader trading platform. The IC Markets cTrader platform offers access to 64 currencies, 16 major equity indices, Raw Pricing, and Leverage of up to 1:500.

Featured

🎯 Feature 💰 Spreads Ultra-tight float: from 0.0 pips on majors average EUR/USD 0.1 pips 📦 Commission USD 3 per 100 k per side 🏛️ Regulation ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB ⚡ Latency <1 ms to major VPS (LD5 Equinix) – ideal for HFT & scalping 📊 Market Depth Full Level II/DOM + VWAP aggregation 🤖 Algo & Risk Supports cAlgo/cBot (C#) no trading restrictions (hedging & zero freeze level) 📈 Charting Advanced tools: 70+ indicators, multiple chart types 📲 Platforms Desktop, Web, Mobile 💼 Account Types Raw Spread cTrader Account 📦 Instruments 200+ assets: FX, indices, metals, crypto, commodities 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low Forex Fees Limited Product Selection Easy Account Opening Slow Chat Response

What is the commission structure on IC Markets cTrader?

IC Markets charges a low commission of $3 per side per standard lot on its cTrader Raw account, with average spreads starting from 0.1 pips on EUR/USD, making it ideal for scalpers and algo traders.

Is IC Markets safe for international traders?

Yes, IC Markets is considered safe and is regulated by ASIC and CySEC. Its global arm (FSA Seychelles) provides high leverage, fast execution, and raw pricing via Equinix data centers.

3. Pepperstone

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients) 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Pepperstone has grown to become one of the largest forex brokers in the world. Pepperstone is an ASIC, FCA, and CMA-regulated broker, and client funds are kept in segregated accounts. Pepperstone cTrader is an intuitive and easy-to-use platform perfect for beginner traders and established investors alike. cTrader offers advanced risk management and order functionality.

Featured

🎯 Feature 💰 Spreads From 0.0 pips 📦 Commission USD 3.5 per 100k lot per side (USD 7 round turn) 🏛️ Regulation ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB ⚡ Execution Speed Ultra-fast with low slippage via Equinix servers 📊 Market Depth Advanced Level II pricing 🤖 Algo Trading cTrader Automate (C# bots), Open API 📈 Charting 70+ indicators, customizable interface 📲 Platforms Desktop, Web, Mobile 💼 Account Types Razor cTrader Account 📦 Instruments FX, indices, crypto, shares, commodities 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast Account Opening Mostly CFDs Offered Excellent Customer Support Basic MetaTrader Platform Negative Balance Protection No Managed Accounts

How does Pepperstone compare for algorithmic trading?

Pepperstone offers powerful tools for algorithmic trading with cTrader Automate and integration with APIs. It’s ideal for EA and bot developers seeking low-latency execution with raw spreads and top-tier regulation.

Which Pepperstone account works best with cTrader?

The Razor account is best suited for cTrader users. It features raw spreads from 0.0 pips and a $3.50 commission per side, offering institutional-grade execution for professional and scalping traders.

4. Skilling

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: CySEC Start Trading Read Review

Skilling is a Scandinavian-owned fintech company authorized and regulated by CySEC, the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA), and the FCA (via Skilling Ltd UK). Skilling offers access to over 900 forex and CFD financial instruments, including currency pairs, shares, popular commodities, and indices from across the globe. Skilling offers access to one of the most well-known trading platforms in the world of financial trading - cTrader. Skilling cTrader is available for desktop and download for smart device use.

Featured

🎯 Feature 💰 Spreads From 0.1 pips 💵 Commission USD 6 per lot round trip on Premium Account 🏛️ Regulation CySEC, FSA Seychelles ⚡ Execution Speed Fast execution, 0.05s avg speed 📊 Market Depth Level II order book, fast updates 🤖 Algo Trading Full support for cAlgo, cTrader Automate 📈 Charting Interactive charts with 80+ tools 📲 Platforms MT4, cTrader, Skilling Trader 💼 Account Types Razor cTrader Account 📦 Instruments 800+ instruments including FX, crypto, indices, equities 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Segregation of client funds MT4 not provided The demo account does not expire No bonuses offered Commission-free trading available Demo account cannot be opened without first registering as a client Excellent customer support No Islamic Account is available

What platforms does Skilling support?

Skilling offers Skilling Trader, MT4, and cTrader platforms. The cTrader platform supports advanced charting, Level II pricing, and bot trading, giving traders access to over 800 instruments with competitive spreads.

Is Skilling regulated and reliable?

Yes, Skilling is regulated by CySEC, FSA Seychelles, and the FCA (via Skilling Ltd UK). It ensures fund protection, fair execution, and offers multilingual customer support for new and experienced traders.

5. BlackBull Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FMA, FSA Start Trading Read Review

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand, BlackBull Markets is an ECN broker offering forex and CFD trading across platforms like MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView, and its own BlackBull CopyTrader/Share Trading App

Featured

🎯 Feature 💰 Spreads From 0.0 pips on major FX pairs, though some reports cite spreads from 0.8 pips on the Standard account 💵 Commission Varies by account: Standard is commission‑free Prime USD 6/lot round‑turn Institutional ~USD 4/lot round‑turn 🏛️ Regulation FMA (New Zealand), FSA (Seychelles) ⚡ Execution Speed Ranked as one of the fastest brokers execution under 100 ms via Equinix servers in NY4, LD5, TY3 🧪 Algo & Copy Trading Full support for cTrader Automate (cAlgo) copy trading via third-party integrators (Myfxbook, ZuluTrade) and internal tools 📊 Charting Tools Advanced charts with 70+ indicators, multiple timeframes, custom templates and drawing tools 📲 Platforms Available on desktop, web, and mobile (iOS/Android), unified cTrader access across devices 💼 Account Types Standard (no commission), Prime, Institutional with increasing tiers of spreads and commissions 📦 Instruments Huge selection: 70+ forex pairs, equities, commodities, indices, metals, crypto, futuresover 26,000 total instruments via platform ecosystem 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Institutional-grade raw spreads from 0.0 pips Prime account for best spreads requires higher deposit ECN order routing with deep liquidity $3 commission per side for raw accounts VPS hosting keeps execution fast Spreads widen during news releases Tight spreads on major pairs No fixed spread option available

Is BlackBull Markets available on cTrader?

Yes, BlackBull offers cTrader alongside MT4/MT5. It features raw spreads, ECN execution, Level II depth, and algo support via cTrader Automate, making it a strong choice for fast-paced trading.

Is BlackBull Markets a regulated broker?

BlackBull Markets is regulated by New Zealand’s FMA and the Seychelles' FSA. It’s a reputable broker offering STP/ECN conditions, segregated client funds, and a strong focus on institutional-grade liquidity.

6. Tradeview Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: CIMA, MFSA, and SCA Start Trading Read Review

Tradeview provides unmatched online trading solutions, the latest trading technology, flexibility, and personal support to a broad range of traders and investors across the globe. Tradeview is fully registered under the regulations of the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA). Tradeview’s cTrader is said to be one of the most sophisticated ECN trading-style platforms in the financial market to date. The Tradeview cTrader platform is available in 14 different languages on desktop, web, and mobile.

Featured

🎯 Feature 💰 Spreads From 0.0 pips on major currency pairs 💵 Commission USD 2.50 per standard lot per side (~USD 5 round trip) on cTrader ECN account 🏛️ Regulation Regulated by Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA); also licensed by MFSA (Malta) and LFSA (Labuan ⚡ Execution Speed ECN-style direct access to liquidity providers via “Innovative Liquidity Connector” (ILC) for fast order execution 📊 Market Depth Full Level II (DOM), premium tooling, tick charts, VWAP 🤖 Algo Trading Full support for cTrader Automate (cAlgo), cBot deployment in C#; plus copy-trading via cTrader Copy and APIs 📈 Charting Tools Premium graphics, custom layouts, multiple timeframes, tick & range bars 📲 Platforms Available on desktop, web, and mobile (iOS/Android), unified cTrader access across devices 💼 Account Types Standard (no commission), Prime, Institutional with increasing tiers of spreads and commissions 📦 Instruments Huge selection: 70+ forex pairs, equities, commodities, indices, metals, crypto, futuresover 26,000 total instruments via platform ecosystem 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Multiple trading platforms Offshore Regulation

Does Tradeview offer cTrader with ECN pricing?

Yes, Tradeview supports cTrader with direct ECN execution and raw spreads. It connects traders to deep liquidity from top-tier providers, ideal for professional traders and high-frequency strategies.

Is Tradeview Markets trustworthy and well-regulated?

Tradeview is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA). While not top-tier like FCA or ASIC, it is known for fast execution, professional support, and transparency in pricing and service.

7. Axiory

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: IFSC, FSC Start Trading Read Review

Axiory offers access to online CFDs and exchange products with over 10 years of experience on its side. Axiory is well-regulated by the FSC (Belize) and offers award-winning customer support. Axiory cTrader is a premium charting trading platform with unique features and carefully designed functionalities. Axiory cTrader features include 20+ charting tools, 26 time frames, 50 indicators, and much more.

Featured

🎯 Feature 💰 Spreads Variable by account: ≈ 0.2 pips on Nano/Tera, ≈ 1.2 pips on Standard, ≈ 1.8 pips on Max accounts 💵 Commission $6 per 1.0 lot on Nano & Tera accounts Standard & Max commission‑free 🏛️ Regulation Regulated under Belize FSC and/or Mauritius FSC, depending on jurisdiction ⚡ Execution Speed Fast ECN‑style execution with low slippage via Equinix routing suitable for scalpers and HFT 📊 Market Depth Full Level II (DOM) with 6 zoom levels for transparency 🤖 Algo Trading cTrader Automate support: build and optimize cBots using C#; Autochartist integration 📈 Charting Tools 50+ indicators, 21 chart tools, 26 timeframes, detachable charts 📲 Platforms Available via cTrader Desktop (Windows/Mac), Web, and Mobile apps 💼 Account Types Nano (commissioned tight spreads), Standard (wide spread, no commission), Max (zero commission, wider spreads), Tera (commissioned), plus Zero account 📉 Leverage Up to 1:400 on Nano & Tera; 1:400 on Standard; 1:777 on Max; Zero account also 1:777 depending on instrument 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Corporate and Management possibilities No multi-currency accounts Demo account No product descriptions Competitive Spreads Limited Regulation Low Minimum Deposit High Inactivity Fees Popular trading platforms Withdrawal Fees MetaTrader 4 and cTrader Geographic Restrictions Various Account Types No Proprietary Platform

What makes Axiory’s cTrader attractive?

Axiory’s cTrader platform offers raw pricing, no requotes, and fast execution. It supports cBots for automation and includes full market depth and customizable charting tools for technical and professional traders.

Is Axiory a legit and safe broker?

Yes, Axiory is regulated by the FSC of Belize. It provides negative balance protection, segregated accounts, and a transparent trading environment, although it lacks top-tier regulatory oversight like the FCA or ASIC.

8. Fusion Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, VFSC Start Trading Read Review

Fusion Markets offers cTrader through its Fusion Zero account, which uses raw spreads plus commission.

The current cTrader pricing is $2.25 per $100,000 of notional volume, per side.

That’s worth noting because Fusion doesn’t calculate cTrader commission using the simple per-lot method you’ll see at some other brokers. The fee is based on the base-currency value of the position, so the amount you pay depends on the actual size of the trade.

Featured

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit No minimum account 🎁Sign-Up Bonus No sign-up bonuses are offered. 💸Fees Low trading fees overall. No inactivity, account, deposit, or withdrawal fees. 📉Spreads & Commissions Two account types: Zero account offers 0.0 pip spreads with $2.25 per side commission; Classic account includes spread (~0.9 pips) with no separate commission. 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Over 30 funding options, zero deposit fees. Withdrawals fee-free; methods include bank wire, PayPal, Skrill, crypto, etc., with varied processing times and minimums. 🖥️Platforms Supports MetaTrader 4, MT5, TradingView, WebTrader, cTrader (desktop, web, and mobile versions). 🛡️Regulation Regulated by ASIC (Australia), VFSC (Vanuatu), and the Seychelles FSA. 🔐Trust Score TrustScore of 4.5 (based on 1,728 reviews). Some review sites give an overall rating of ~4.3–4.7/5 or trust score of 80/100. ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawals processed via respective methods—local bank: 1–2 business days; wire: 3–5 days; e-wallets/crypto: instant. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Lowest trading costs in market Limited educational tools ASIC-regulated & transparent No proprietary platform Excellent execution No proprietary platform Ideal for low-budget traders Support not 24/7

Does Fusion Markets support cTrader?

Yes. Fusion Markets offers cTrader on desktop, web and mobile.

The platform includes cTrader Copy, automated trading, advanced Depth of Market, 26 timeframes and more than 80 indicators.

What is the Fusion Markets cTrader commission?

On its Zero cTrader account, Fusion Markets currently charges $2.25 per $100,000 of notional value per side for forex and metals, with raw spreads on top.

So commission is only part of the cost. What you actually pay will also depend on the live spread and the size of your position.

9. GO MARKETS

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSC, FSA, SCA Start Trading Read Review

Founded in Australia in 2006, GO Markets is a well-established online broker specializing in forex and CFD trading. It offers traders access to over 1,000 instruments, including forex, indices, commodities, shares, crypto, ETFs, and treasuries. GO Markets offers cTrader, a modern trading platform developed by Spotware, available on desktop (Windows, Mac), web, and mobile (Android, iOS)

Featured

🎯 Feature 💰 Spreads From 0.0 pips 💵 Commission USD 2.50 per side (USD 5 round trip per lot) 🏛️ Regulation ASIC, CySEC, FSC, FSA Seychelles ⚡ Execution Speed Fast execution via LD5 data centers 📊 Market Depth Level II pricing with smart order routing 🤖 Algo Trading cTrader Automate, trading bots, copy trading 📈 Charting 50+ indicators, detachable charts, multi-views 📲 Platforms cTrader desktop, web, mobile 💼 Account Types Standard, GO Plus+ 📦 Instruments 1000+ CFDs on FX, metals, indices, shares, crypto 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Access to live market depth and liquidity on ECN accounts. Requires more experience to manage order types effectively. ECN accounts offer faster order execution at fastest available prices. May not be suitable for smaller accounts due to commissions and inactivity fee. Regulated by Tier-1 authorities (ASIC, CySEC) for added security. Not all features or regulations apply to all regions. Demo account available, Islamic accounts available, educational resources offered. Commissions can complicate cost calculation for beginners.

What are the benefits of GO Markets cTrader?

GO Markets cTrader features raw spreads from 0.0 pips, fast execution via Equinix LD5 servers, and advanced tools like Level II market depth, smart order routing, and cTrader Copy.

Is GO Markets well-regulated and safe?

Yes, GO Markets is regulated by ASIC (Australia), CySEC, FSC, and FSA Seychelles. It offers a secure trading environment, with segregated client funds and negative balance protection.

10. FP Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

FP Markets is a well-established ECN broker that offers the cTrader platform, alongside MT4 and MT5, providing traders with advanced tools, low spreads, and deep liquidity. It supports algorithmic trading through cTrader’s cBots and is ideal for forex and CFD traders seeking flexible execution and professional-grade trading features. FP Markets also provides a wide range of instruments, including forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured

🎯 Feature 💰 Spreads From 0.0 pips on major forex pairs (ECN accounts) 📦 Commission $3.5 per lot per side on cTrader accounts 🏛️ Regulation ASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), FSC (Mauritius) 📈 Market Depth Full market depth via cTrader platform (Level II pricing) 🤖 Algo Trading Supports cBots and automated trading via cTrader API 📊 Charting Tools Advanced charting, over 60 indicators, multiple timeframes, customizable layouts 📱 Platforms cTrader (desktop, web, mobile), MT4, MT5 🧳 Instruments Forex, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies, CFDs 📚 Education & Support Webinars, tutorials, 24/5 multilingual support, demo accounts 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Forex fees are low Stock CFD fees are high Accounts can be opened fast and easy Product portfolio are somewhat limited Deposit and withdrawal processes are quickly executed Web and desktop platform is somewhat outdated Offers genuine swap-free Islamic accounts on Standard and Raw accounts. Some exotic symbols carry administrative charges.

Does FP Markets support cTrader in South Africa?

Yes. FP Markets offers the cTrader platform to South African clients, providing access to ECN execution, algorithmic trading with cBots, low spreads, and advanced tools for forex and CFD trading.

What makes FP Markets suitable for cTrader traders?

FP Markets is suitable for cTrader traders due to competitive pricing, deep liquidity, professional charting, multiple order types, and support for automated trading, making it ideal for both beginner and advanced traders seeking flexible futures-style CFD and forex trading.

cTrader vs MetaTrader 4 vs MetaTrader 5

cTrader's biggest differences are its modern Depth of Market implementation, integrated social-copy infrastructure and automation ecosystem.

Feature cTrader MT4 MT5 Algo Languages C# and Python in current cTrader Algo MQL4 MQL5 Copy Trading cTrader Copy Broker/third-party dependent Broker/third-party dependent Depth of Market Standard, Price and VWAP DOM Limited Native DOM Modern Cloud Workspaces Yes Limited More limited Main Strength DOM, charting, automation Mature forex ecosystem Multi-asset MetaTrader Custom Bots cBots EAs EAs

Which cTrader Broker Is Best for South Africans?

FP Markets has the strongest South African regulatory case among the 10 brokers in this comparison.

Its cTrader offering is available to South African clients, and FP Markets identifies its local operation as FSCA-regulated under FSP 50926.

Most of the other brokers on this list serve international traders through entities regulated in places such as the UK, Seychelles, Mauritius, Cyprus, New Zealand, the Bahamas or Cayman Islands.

That makes the legal entity worth checking before you deposit. Look at the company named in your client agreement rather than relying only on the broker's global brand or a regulator logo on its website.

Is cTrader an ECN Platform?

cTrader is closely associated with raw spreads and ECN-style accounts, but a broker offering cTrader is not proof that it operates as a true ECN.

cTrader provides the trading platform. The broker still decides how orders are executed, which liquidity providers it works with, how prices are built and who sits on the other side of the trade.

So when a broker markets its cTrader account as “ECN”, check the actual execution model rather than taking the label at face value.

How We Selected the Best cTrader Brokers

For this 2026 update, a broker had to have current evidence that cTrader is still available.

We then compared:

cTrader account setup

Raw and Standard pricing

Trading commissions

Depth of Market

Charting tools

cTrader Copy

cBots and automated trading

Desktop, web and mobile access

Regulation

Relevance to South African traders

We didn't keep brokers on the list simply because they offered cTrader years ago. That's why FXPrimus has been replaced by Fusion Markets in this update.

Last reviewed: 18 August 2026.

Conclusion

FxPro is our top overall cTrader forex broker for 2026.

It has one of the better all-round cTrader setups in this comparison, with full market depth, strong charting, cBots, Trading Central integration and clearly published cTrader commission.

IC Markets is the better fit if raw pricing is your main priority. Pepperstone gives you more choice between Standard and Razor pricing, while Skilling does something a bit different by letting traders use two platforms from the same account.

BlackBull stands out for the size of its stated instrument range. Tradeview remains a CIMA-regulated cTrader option, Axiory is a good pick for traders who spend a lot of time charting, and Fusion Markets has one of the more competitive published cTrader commission structures on this list.

GO Markets is worth considering if you regularly move between different trading platforms.

For South African traders, FP Markets deserves a closer look if FSCA regulation matters more to you than its #10 position in this platform ranking. The group lists its South African operation under FSP 50926, and its local website currently supports cTrader.

So the ranking depends on what you care about most. FxPro has the strongest overall cTrader package, but FP Markets may make more sense for a South African trader who puts local regulatory authorisation first.

Risk Warning: Forex and CFD trading carries a high risk of loss because leverage can magnify market moves. Raw spreads, cBots, copy trading and advanced market-depth tools can change how you trade, but they do not make trading safer.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is cTrader better than MetaTrader?

While both platforms are powerful, cTrader offers a more modern interface, Level II pricing, and built-in algorithmic tools. Traders prefer cTrader for ECN execution, while MetaTrader is more popular for expert advisors (EAs).

Can beginners use cTrader?

Yes, cTrader offers a user-friendly interface with clear order placement, educational content, and demo accounts. It may feel more professional, but beginners can learn quickly and benefit from its execution speed and transparency.

Do cTrader brokers charge commissions?

Most cTrader ECN brokers charge a small commission per trade (e.g., $3 per side per lot) but offer raw spreads from 0.0 pips. This model is often more cost-effective than spread-only accounts in the long run.

Which broker has the lowest spreads on cTrader?

IC Markets and Pepperstone consistently offer some of the lowest cTrader spreads, especially on major pairs like EUR/USD and GBP/USD. Their deep liquidity pools ensure minimal slippage and fast execution for all strategies.

Can I use cBots on all cTrader brokers?

Yes, cBots (cTrader's automated trading robots) are supported on all brokers offering the full cTrader suite. They’re built using C# and allow for custom automation and backtesting without third-party plugins.

Does cTrader support copy trading?

Yes, cTrader Copy is built into the platform, allowing traders to follow and copy professionals directly. Some brokers like IC Markets and Pepperstone also integrate external social platforms like ZuluTrade or Myfxbook.

Are there demo accounts available on cTrader?

All reputable cTrader brokers offer free demo accounts with virtual funds. These help users practice trading, test strategies, or get used to the platform without risking real money.