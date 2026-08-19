Best FSCA Regulated Forex Brokers - Main Banner

The 10 Best FSCA-Regulated Forex Brokers in South Africa are AvaTrade, Exness, Doto, IG, HFM, ATFX, CMTrading, FXTM, JustMarkets and Tickmill.

For South African traders, checking the FSCA licence is one of the first things worth doing before you fund an account.

But don't stop at the badge on the broker's website.

Check the legal company name, FSP number and what that South African entity actually does.

Some brokers provide the trading service directly through the local company. Others use the South African entity as an intermediary while the actual product is supplied by another company in the group.

That difference matters because it can change which legal entity you are actually dealing with.

The FSCA's own guidance is pretty clear: make sure the FSP number really belongs to the company using it, and check that the licence covers the type of financial service being offered.

What is the FSCA?

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) is the financial markets regulator in South Africa. It came into existence in 2018 when it replaced the old Financial Services Board (FSB), which had been around since 1990. The change was more than a mere name shift; it was a strategy to give the regulator teeth to bite and a new mandate to focus on the conduct of financial firms towards customers.  

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewFSA, FSCA$250Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom

Why is it so important to use a regulated Broker?

South African law requires brokers to be regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA). This ensures an extra layer of security for traders, as FSCA-approved brokers must follow strict financial rules that protect client funds.

10 Best FSCA Regulated Forex Brokers 2026

🔎 Broker📝Sign up📌 FSCA Regulated💯 Licence Number💵 Min. Deposit (USD)💴 Min. Deposit (ZAR)
Avatrade CTA logo
👉Open AccountYesFSP45584$100R1680
Exness-logo.png
👉Open AccountYesFSP50350$50R840
Doto CTA logo
👉Open AccountYesFSP50451$15 R290
IG CTA logo
👉Open AccountYesFSP41393$0R0
FxPro CTA logo
👉Open AccountYesFSP47237$100R1600
ATFX CTA logo
👉 Open AccountYesFSP 44816$100R1500
cmtrading
👉 Open an AccountYesFSP43080$100R1600
FXTM CTA logo
👉 Open AccountYesFSP46614$200R3709
JustMarkets CTA logo
👉 Open AccountYes FSP51114$10R180
Tickmill CTA logo
👉Open AccountYesFSP50926$100R1900
 

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority – A Definition

  • The Financial Sector Conduct Authority, or FSCA, is the market conduct regulator of financial institutions in South Africa. It is responsible for market conduct regulation and supervision. The FSCA was previously known as the FSB (Financial Services Board).
  • The FSCA has several key responsibilities, including regulating capital markets, insurers, and financial services providers. One of its most important functions is protecting investors from fraud and unfair business practices.
  • The FSCA regulates financial institutions and educates consumers about financial matters. Its website provides various resources, including information on choosing a financial advisor and avoiding scams.
  • The FSCA is an important part of the South African financial system. It plays a vital role in protecting investors and promoting fair and orderly markets.

10 Best FSCA Regulated Forex Brokers (2026)

  1. AvaTrade — Best Overall FSCA-Regulated Broker
  2. Exness — Best for Local Presence and Flexible Trading Conditions
  3. Doto — Best Low-Deposit FSCA Broker
  4. IG — Best Established South African CFD Broker
  5. HFM — Best FSCA Broker with Multiple Account Types
  6. ATFX — Best FSCA Broker for Low ZAR Entry
  7. CMTrading — Best Established South African-Focused Broker
  8. FXTM — Best FSCA Broker for Beginner-Friendly Platforms
  9. JustMarkets — Best Low-Cost FSCA-Regulated Broker
  10. Tickmill — Best FSCA Broker for Raw-Spread Trading

1. AvaTrade

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Overview

AvaTrade is a heavily licensed and regulated service provider that empowers investors to trade CFDs on FX, stocks, commodities, and crypto. They are regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and the South African Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA). Their trading fees are very competitive, and they're a trustworthy broker overall. AvaTrade also offers AvaTradeGO for trading on the go.  

Features

Company InformationAvatrade CTA logo
📅Year Founded2006
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff614
👩‍💻Amount of active traders300,000
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationCBI, BVI FSC, ASIC, FSCA, ADGM, FRSA, ISA
🌎Country of regulationIreland, Australia, Japan, South Africa, Abu Dhabi, British Virgin Islands, European Union, Polish Branch.
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes, Up to €20,000 under CySEC Investor Compensation Fund (ICF) (for EU clients) | * Up to AUD$250,000 under ASIC Client Money Protection Scheme (CMPS) (for Australian clients) |
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsStandard Account, Retail Islamic account, Professional account
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsAvaTrade offers copy trading (AvaSocial) but doesn't directly manage accounts.
📇Minor account currenciesAUD, JPY, GBP, USD, EUR, CHF
💰Minimum Deposit$100 USD
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-3 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeFree up to a certain amount
📊Spreads from0.7 pips
💸CommissionsNo
💱Number of base currencies supportedOver 50
🚀Swap FeesOvernight financing fees apply
📈LeverageUp to 400:1
📏Margin requirements0.50%
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes, available upon request
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeTypically within milliseconds
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 1,250+
🗠CFD Stock IndicesMajor global indices (e.g., US 30, FTSE 100, DAX 30)
⚖️CFD CommoditiesPrecious metals (gold, silver), Energy (oil, gas), Agricultural (wheat, corn)
📜CFD SharesThousands of shares from various global exchanges (US, Europe, Asia)
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/debit cards, bank transfers, electronic wallets.
💵Withdrawal OptionsMust be sent via the same payment method used for deposit
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4) MetaTrader 5 (MT5) AvaTrade WebTrader AvaTrade Mobile App AvaOptions DupliTrade & ZuluTrade
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, Web, Mobile (Android, iOS)
🖥️Forex trading toolsYes
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes 24/7
📱Customer Support email addressOnline email on website
📞Customer Support Contact Number+447520644093
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteOver 14 languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Arabic, Russian, Portuguese
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partners70 000
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes
🪙Rebate programYes
South African Trader Specific Information
Does AvaTrade Accept South African Traders?Yes
Is AvaTrade regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)?Yes
Does AvaTrade offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders?Yes
Does AvaTrade allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)?Yes
📝Sign up👉Open Account
 

AvaTrade FSCA Regulated  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Easy Account openingLimited product portfolio
No withdrawal feeAdministration fee
Low trading feesInactivity fee
Negative balance protectionNot listed on stock exchange
 

Is AvaTrade regulated in South Africa?

It is — AvaTrade trades locally through Ava Capital Markets Pty Ltd, which holds FSCA license number 45984. That's the entity South African clients actually fall under, not one of AvaTrade's offshore arms.  

What trading platforms does AvaTrade offer?

Quite a few, actually. There's MetaTrader 4 and 5 for the classic charting experience, AvaTradeGO and WebTrader for browser and mobile access, and AvaOptions if you're specifically trading FX options. Whether you'd rather trade manually or automate a strategy, there's a platform built for it.  

2. Exness

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Exness is a leading forex and CFD broker licensed and regulated by multiple leading international governing bodies, giving clients several layers of financial security to rely on. They are registered with the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK, and the South African Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).  

Features

🔎BrokerExness logo
Company Information
📅Year Founded2008
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staffOver 2,100
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 320,000
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFSA, CBCS, FSC, FSC BVI, FSCA, CySEC, FCA, CMA
🌎Country of regulationCyprus
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsStandard, Raw Spread, Standard Cent, Zero, Pro
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsYes
📇Minor account currenciesEUR/USD & USD/JPY
💰Minimum Deposit$10 / 178 ZAR
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing timeInstant to 1 business day
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeFree, but may vary based on payment method and account type
📊Spreads from0.3 pips
💸CommissionsVaries by account type, often commission-free
💱Number of base currencies supported+40
🚀Swap FeesOvernight financing fees apply
📈LeverageUp to 1:2000
📏Margin requirements50%
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeTypically within milliseconds
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 200
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.), Cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc.)
💵Withdrawal OptionsCredit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.), Cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc.)
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), Exness Trade
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, iOS, Android
🖥️Forex trading toolsYes
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes 24/7
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@exness.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+35725030959
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on Website15 Languages
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partners64 000
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes, sponsorship agreement with LALIGA, the top professional football division in Spain
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉Open Account
 

Exness FSCA Regulated  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Exness is well-regulated and keeps all client funds in segregated accounts with top-tier institutionsThere is a limited portfolio of financial instruments offered
Traders can choose between several retail investor accountsExness offers a limited number of payment methods that can be used for deposits and withdrawals
 

Is Exness a safe and regulated broker in South Africa?

Yes. Exness operates locally under FSP number 51024, which keeps it directly answerable to the FSCA rather than relying solely on its offshore licenses. It also holds FCA and CySEC authorization, so the South African license sits on top of an already heavily regulated international structure.  

 

Does Exness offer a ZAR trading account and local deposit options?

It does. You can hold a ZAR-denominated account and skip the currency conversion fees that come with USD accounts, plus deposit and withdraw through EFT, local bank cards, and other South Africa-specific payment options — which tends to mean faster turnaround on both ends.  

3. Doto

💰 Min Deposit: $15
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FSC, FSCA, FSA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Doto has built its South African offering around the kind of conditions local traders actually look for — spreads from 1 pip on majors like EUR/USD, zero commission, and no fees tacked onto deposits or withdrawals. The regulatory backbone, including FSCA oversight, is what gives the broker its legitimacy here rather than just a slick interface.  

Features

🔎 BrokerDoto Logo
🏦 HeadquarteredEbene, Republic of Mauritius
🌎 Global OfficesCyprus, Mauritius, Seychelles, South Africa
↪️ Local Market Regulators in South AfricaFinancial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
⏩ Foreign Direct Investment in South Africa10309.28 billion ZAR
▶️ Foreign Exchange Reserves in South Africa46.3 billion ZAR
🚩 Local office in South AfricaYes
🤝 Accepts South African tradersYes
🗓️ Year Founded2019
💻 Social Media PlatformsFacebook Instagram Telegram YouTube LinkedIn
⚙️ RegulationCySEC, FSC, FSCA, FSA
1️⃣ Tier-1 LicensesCyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC)
2️⃣ Tier-2 LicensesFinancial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
4️⃣ Tier-4 LicensesFinancial Services Commission (FSC) Financial Services Authority (FSA)
🔢 License NumberCyprus – 399/21 Mauritius – C119023978 South Africa – FSP50451 Seychelles – SD0063
📌 FSCA RegulationYes
☪️ Islamic AccountNone
🆓 Demo AccountYes
⏰ Non-expiring DemoYes
⏱️ Demo DurationUnlimited
📈 Retail Investor Accounts1
📉 PAMM AccountsNone
📊 Affiliate ProgramYes
💹 Order ExecutionMarket
🖱️ OCO OrdersNone
🫰🏻 One-Click TradingYes
🅰️ ScalpingYes
🅱️ HedgingYes
#️⃣ Expert AdvisorsYes
📰 News TradingYes
📌 Trading APIYes
📍 Starting spread1 pip
💱 Minimum Commission per TradeNone. Only the spread is charged
💹 Decimal Pricing5th Decimal after the comma
📈 Margin Call100%
Stop-Out50%
📉 Minimum Trade Size0.01 lots
📊 Maximum Trade SizeUnlimited
🪙 Crypto trading offeredYes
➕ Maximum Leverage1:500
❎ Leverage Restrictions for South AfricaNone
💴 Minimum Deposit (ZAR)290 ZAR (15 USD)
💵 Deposit CurrenciesAll (via local banks worldwide)
💶 ZAR Deposits AllowedYes
💷 Account Base CurrencyZAR, USD, IDR and more
👤 Active South Africa Trader Stats200,000+
👥 Active South African-based Doto customersUnknown
🔃 South Africa Daily Forex Turnover13.1 billion USD
💳 Deposit and Withdrawal OptionsCredit Card Debit Card MoMo QR Payments Bank Transfers USDT Ozow
⏰ Minimum Withdrawal TimeInstant
⏱️ Maximum Estimated Withdrawal Time24 hours
🖥️ Trading PlatformsDoto Platform MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5
💻 Tradable AssetsForex Commodities Indices Cryptocurrencies Stocks ETFs
🔊 Languages supported on the WebsiteEnglish, Vietnamese, Portuguese, Malay, Thai & Spanish, Arabic
🥰 Customer Support LanguagesMultilingual
🩷 Customer Service Hours24/7
🖱️ Proprietary trading softwareYes
😎 Most Successful Trader in South AfricaRef Wayne (500 million USD+)
🫶 Is Doto a safe broker for South African TradersYes
8️⃣ Rating for Doto South Africa8/10
💯 Trust score for Doto South Africa88%
📝Sign upOpen Account
 

Doto  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Doto is well-regulated in several regions, including South Africa (FSCA)Doto offers a ZAR-denominated account
The demo account from Doto is unlimitedInactivity fees apply after 6 months
There are competitive trading conditions across asset classesDoto does not offer local CFDs from South Africa
Local methods include Capitec Pay and Absa PayHigh leverage can drain a small account quickly
No Doto deposit or withdrawal fee is advertisedBonuses shrink when money is withdrawn or moved between accounts
 

Can South Africans open a trading account with Doto?

Yes, and there's more to it than just remote access — Doto actually has a registered office in Johannesburg, which is more local presence than most brokers on this list can claim.  

Is Doto regulated?

Across four jurisdictions, in fact: the FSCA here in South Africa, the FSC in Mauritius, the FSA in Seychelles, and CySEC in Cyprus. That kind of spread isn't unusual for an international broker, but it does mean South African clients get the added protection of a local FSCA license rather than relying purely on an offshore one.  

4. IG

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200
🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

IG is a leading online trading provider authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).  

Features

🔎BrokerIG CTA logo
Company Information
📅Year Founded1974
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staffOver 1,000
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 239,000
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)Yes, listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE)
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationRegulated by multiple financial authorities including FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), and others
🌎Country of regulationSouth Africa, United States, UK
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes (under FCA and ASIC regulations)
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsInstitutional and Retail corporate clients
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsNo
📇Minor account currenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, AUD, CAD, JPY, and others
💰Minimum Deposit$0 USD
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-3 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeNo
📊Spreads from0.6 pips
💸CommissionsVariable
💱Number of base currencies supportedOver 50
🚀Swap FeesYes (varies by account type)
📈LeverageUp to 200:1
📏Margin requirementsFrom 0.5% for forex, 5% for shares and margin factor for indices
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)No
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution Time< 1 second
📆VPS HostingNo
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total Offered16000+
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsBank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets
💵Withdrawal OptionsBank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsIG Trading Platform, MetaTrader 4,
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, Web, Mobile (Android, iOS)
🖥️Forex trading toolsTrading signals, economic calendar, charting tools
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes
📱Customer Support email addressnewaccounts.za@ig.com.
📞Customer Support Contact Number010 500 8624
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, Spanish, Chinese, and others
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesTrading Academy, webinars, market analysis
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partnersNot specified
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes
🪙Rebate programNo
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

IG FSCA Regulated  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌Cons
The FCA enforces strict regulatory standards, ensuring IG follows best practices in client fund protection, data security, and transparency.The FCA imposes leverage limits (up to 1:30 for retail traders), which may limit profit potential for traders who prefer higher leverage options.
Segregated Client AccountsStrict Regulatory Requirements
Fair Trading EnvironmentSlower Account Processes
 

Is IG Markets regulated in South Africa?

It is — IG Markets South Africa Limited holds FSP number 41393, so it's directly accountable to the FSCA rather than operating here under a foreign entity.  

Does IG Markets offer ZAR-denominated trading accounts?

Not anymore. IG discontinued its onshore ZAR accounts, so South African clients now trade through international accounts denominated in foreign currency — which means factoring in conversion fees that didn't used to apply.  

5. FxPro

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, and FSA
Start Trading Read Review
 

FxPro offers access to Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on 6 asset classes, top-tier liquidity, and advanced trade execution with no dealing desk intervention. The Broker Financial Services Limited is authorized and regulated by the South African Financial Sector Conduct Authority.  

Features

Company InformationFxPro CTA logo
🇬🇧 RegulationFCA, CySEC, FSCA
⏱️ Order Execution Time< 11ms
💰 Minimum Deposit$100 / 1700 ZAR
📉 Spreads from0.0 pips
⏳ Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-2 business days
📊 Margin requirements2%
🌍 Number of base currencies supported7
🤝 Amount of partners10,000+
🌐 Languages supported on FxPro Website18 languages
💬 Customer Support24/5 support available
📅 Year Founded 2006
🔐 Two-step AuthenticationAvailable
☁️ VPS HostingAvailable for high-frequency traders
👩‍💼👨‍💼 Current CEOCharalambos Psimolophitis
📊 Trading ConditionsCompetitive spreads, fast execution
🇿🇦 Regulatory Status in South AfricaFSCA regulated
💳 Deposits and WithdrawalsCredit/Debit cards, Bank Wire, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller
👀 Watch listCustomizable
👩‍💼👨‍💼 Founder/sDenis Sukhotin
📱 Social Media PlatformsFacebook, x, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn
📊 Trading InstrumentsForex, Stocks, Indices, Metals, Energy
🏢 Company InformationFxPro Group Limited
📸 Official Instagram PageFxProGlobal
💻 Trading Platforms and ToolsMT4, MT5, cTrader, FxPro Edge
💳 Deposit OptionsMultiple methods supported
📈 Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
📊 Managed AccountsNo
🎁 Welcome BonusNo
🗨️ Community ForumNo
💵 Fund Withdrawal FeeNo fees on most methods
💸 CommissionsOn cTrader accounts (from $4.5)
👨‍💻 Amount of active tradersOver 1.8 million
👥 Amount of staffOver 200 employees
📊 CFDs-Total OfferedOver 2000 instruments
💸 Withdrawal OptionsSame as deposit methods
📋 Account Types and FeaturesStandard, MT4, MT5, and cTrader accounts
🇬🇧 Regulation and SecurityStrong regulatory oversight
📧 Customer Support Email addresssupport@fxpro.com
🤖 Expert AdvisorsSupported on MT4/MT5
🌍 Global OfficesUK, Cyprus, Bahamas, Dubai
🇬🇧 Country of regulationUK, Cyprus, South Africa
📈 LeverageUp to 1:500
💱 Minor account currenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, ZAR
📚 Educational Resources and SupportWebinars, articles, video tutorials
🖥️ OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, iOS, Android
🚫 Negative balance protectionYes
🏦 Institutional AccountsYes
🌙 Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
👆 One-Click TradingYes
🔔 Trade AlertsYes
📈 Trading Stocks with GPYes
📊 Trading Indices with GPYes
🛠️ Swap on trading boardYes
🚦 Stop-loss InstrumentYes
👍 Beginners Trader friendly UXYes
🖥️ WebinarsYes
🤝 Partnerships and ProgramsYes
🤝 Affiliate program?Yes
📈 IB ProgramYes
🇿🇦 Accept South Africa Traders?Yes
🏛️ Is FxPro regulated by the South Africa regulatory body (FSCA)?Yes
🤝 Does FxPro offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders?Yes
💱 Does FxPro allow accounts to be opened in ZAR / Rands?Yes
📈 Swap FeesYes, applicable on overnight trades
💼 Account SegregationYes, funds are segregated
🛡️ Investor Protection SchemesYes, under regulatory authorities
🎓 Demo AccountYes, unlimited
💬 Live chat availabilityYes, 24/5
📚 Forex courseYes, basic to advanced
🛢️ CFD CommoditiesYes, energy and metals
🔧 Forex trading toolsYes, extensive
💰 Rebate programYes, for IBs
📉 CFD SharesYes, large selection
📈 CFD Stock IndicesYes, major global indices
⚽ Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes, McLaren F1 team
📖 Educational ResourcesYes, rich library
🛡️ Investor Protection SchemesYes, under regulatory bodies
📞 Customer Support Contact Number+44 (0) 203 151 5550
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

FxPro FSCA Regulated  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
High Regulatory StandardsHigh Minimum Deposit for Some Accounts
Wide Range of Trading InstrumentsSwap Fees
Competitive SpreadsCustomer Support Variability
Advanced Trading PlatformsFees for Inactive Accounts
High LeverageLimited Customer Support Channels
Islamic Accounts AvailableComplex Fee Structure
Educational ResourcesGeographical Restrictions
 

Is FxPro regulated in South Africa?

Yes, under FSP license number 45052. That's a separate, locally accountable entity, not just a passport from FxPro's other licenses.  

Does FxPro offer ZAR-denominated trading accounts?

It does, across Standard, Raw+, and Elite account types, and it works whether you're trading on MT4, MT5, or cTrader. Handy if you'd rather not deal with currency conversion every time you fund your account.  

6. ATFX

💰 Min Deposit: R100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, ASIC, FSCA, SCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

According to research in South Africa, ATFX is a global broker with offices in 23 jurisdictions that has been in operation since 2014. As a well-regulated and authorized broker, ATFX keeps client funds separate from the broker account in segregated bank accounts, and funds may only be used for trading activities.  

Features

🔎BrokerATFX CTA logo
Company Information
📅 Year Founded2014
🧑🏻‍💻 Amount of staff500+ employees
👩‍💻 Amount of active traders200,000+ traders
🌐 Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️ RegulationFCA (UK), CySEC (Cyprus), ASIC (Australia), FSCA (South Africa), FSC (Mauritius), SCA (UAE), SCA(Jordan)
🌎 Country of regulationUnited Kingdom, Cyprus, Australia, South Africa, Mauritius, UAE, Jordan
💻 Account SegregationYes
🪫 Negative balance protectionYes
🔋 Investor Protection SchemesUp to £85,000 (FSCS - UK)
Account Types and Features
➕ AccountsStandard, ECN
💳 Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼 Managed AccountsNo
📇 Minor account currenciesUSD, ZAR
💰 Minimum DepositR100
Trading Conditions
🕞 Deposit/withdrawal processingInstant for deposits, same day for withdrawals
🪙 Fund Withdrawal FeeNo fees
📊 Spreads from0.6 pips (Standard), 0.0 pips (ECN)
💸 CommissionsNo (Standard), Yes (ECN accounts)
💱 Number of base currencies2 (ZAR & USD)
🚀 Swap FeesYes
📈 LeverageUp to 1:500
📏 Margin requirementsDepends on the asset class and leverage
☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)No
💻 Demo AccountYes
⌛ Order Execution Time0.01 seconds (Ultra-fast execution)
📆 VPS HostingYes (for higher-tier accounts)
Trading Instruments
🧾 CFDs-Total Offered65
🗠 CFD Stock Indices15+
⚖️ CFD Commodities8
📜 CFD SharesNone
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳 Deposit OptionsBank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, Instant EFT
💵 Withdrawal OptionsBank Transfer
Trading Platforms/Tools
💻 Trading PlatformsMT5, ATFX WebTrader, Mobile App
👩‍💻 OS CompatibilityWindows, MacOS, iOS, Android
🖥️ Forex trading toolsTrading Central, Auto - Chartist
Customer Support
🗣️ Live chat availabilityYes
📱 Customer Support Emailsupport.sa@atfxafrica.com
📞 Customer Support Contact Number+27 31 300 3117
👾 Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram
🗣️ Languages supportedMost local SA languages
Educational Resources and Support
🖺 Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️ WebinarsYes
📚 Educational ResourcesYes (eBooks, videos, articles)
Partnerships and Programs
🪪 Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫 Amount of partners1,000+
📋 IB ProgramYes
🚀 SponsorshipYes (varies by region)
🪙 Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

ATFX FSCA Regulated  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Competitive trading conditionsNot much information on trading and no-trading fees
No deposit fees or withdrawal fees chargedOne Standard Account offered
 

Is ATFX regulated in South Africa?

Yes — FSP license number 44816, held by ATFX's locally licensed entity. Client funds also sit in segregated bank accounts, separate from ATFX's own operating capital, which is standard practice for FSCA compliance but still worth knowing.  

Does ATFX offer ZAR-denominated trading accounts?

No, not currently. Everything runs through USD, EUR, or GBP accounts, so South African traders will eat some currency conversion cost — something to factor in if you're moving funds frequently.  

7. CM Trading

💰 Min Deposit: $250
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200
🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

CM Trading is a well-established, award-winning Forex Broker that is well-regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) and the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA), respectively.  

Features

Company Informationcmtrading
📅Year Founded2012
⚙️Current CEOIbrahim Abu Aita
Founder/sDaniel Kibel, Maurice Krawczyk
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff250
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 2,000,000+ registered members worldwide.
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No (Private Company).
🏦 HeadquarteredSouth Africa
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFSCA (South Africa): GCMT South Africa Pty Ltd is regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, License No. 38782. FSA (Seychelles): GCMT Limited is regulated by the Financial Services Authority of Seychelles, License No. SD070.
🌎Country of regulationSouth Africa and Seychelles.
💻Account SegregationYes (Client funds are kept in top-tier banks separate from company operational funds).
🪫Negative balance protectionYes (Available on all retail accounts).
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeGenerally No (3rd party provider fees may apply). CMTrading may charge fees on inactive accounts with no trading volume.
📊Spreads fromBasic/Trader: Regular/Plus spreads. o Gold/Premium/VIP: As low as 1.5 - 1.9 pips on EUR/USD.
💸Commissions$0 (CMTrading is compensated via the spread for most account types).
➕ Accounts: Live: Basic, Trader, Gold, Premium, VIP Club. Demo: Available (Free, access to MT4/ WebTrader). Islamic: Available upon request (Swap-free).
💰 Minimum Deposit:Basic: $250+ Trader: $2,000+ Gold: $20,000+ Premium: $85,000+ VIP: $250,000+
📇 Account Base Currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR.
💱Number of base currencies supported4
💳 Institutional Accounts: Yes (Corporate accounts available).
🚀Swap FeesCharged daily for positions held past 21:00 GMT. Calculated based on interest rate differentials. (Swap-free for Islamic accounts
📈LeverageUp to 1:200 for Forex; up to 1:100 for Indices/Commodities.
📏Margin requirementsMargin Call: Typically 50%. Stop Out: 20%–30%.
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes, swap-free on request (admin fees may apply after a certain holding period).
💻 Demo Account: Yes (No expiry if active, $50,000 virtual funds, MT4/Web access).
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/Debit Cards (Visa/Mastercard), Wire Transfer, EFT, Neteller, Skrill, M-Pesa, Local Mobile Money.
💵Withdrawal OptionsSame as deposit
🕞 Processing Time: Deposits: Immediate (Card/E-wallet); 2–3 business days (Wire/EFT). Withdrawals: Processed within 3 business days; 3–7 days to reach bank account.
Welcome BonusNo
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), CMTrading WebTrader
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, Mac (Web), iOS, Android
⌛ Order Execution Time: Instant execution/Market execution (High speed via MT4).
🤖Advanced AI ToolsAI news, AI Chart scanner, Trading central
📉Trading InstrumentsForex – 40 [AUDCAD, EURUSD, GBPJPY, USDMXN, EURHUF] Stocks– 65 [APPLE, TSLA, AMZN, SAP, BMW, NVIDIA, GOOGL Indices – 13 [FRANCE40, GERMANY30, US30, UK100, US500] Commodities – 11 [CRUDE.OIL, XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver), CORN, WHEAT] Crypto – 11 [BTCUSD, ETHUSD, LINKUSD, SOL, SHIBUSD, ADA]
🖥️Forex trading toolsTrading Central signals, Daily Market Analysis, AutoChartist, Economic Calendar.
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes, available 24/5
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@cmtrading.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+27 21 109 8267.
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, Arabic, French, Spanish
Educational Resources and Support
📍Beginners Trader Friendly UXYes
🖺Forex courseYes
📆 VPS Hosting: Available (Free for high-tier accounts like Gold/Premium).
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes
📚 Resources: 1-on-1 coaching (Gold+), Daily reviews, Training videos
🖺 Forex Course: Yes (E-books and video series for all levels). Online Trading Academy
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate programRefer a Friend: $100 bonus for both parties (on $250 deposit).
📋IB ProgramCustom commission/rebates based on lot volume.
👨‍🏫Amount of partnersOver 50,000
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Notably sponsors local sports and seminars in South Africa and Nigeria.
🪙Rebate programUp to 20% cash back rebate for Gold accounts and above
👤Social Media PlatformsInstagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, X (Twitter).
South African Trader Specific Information
Does CM Trading Accept South African Traders?Yes
Is CM Trading regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)?Yes
Does CM Trading offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders?Yes
Does CM Trading allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)?Yes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

 

CM Trading FSCA Regulated  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Segregated Client FundsNo VPS
Well-EstablishedLimited Range of Instruments
 

Is CM Trading regulated in South Africa?

It operates under FSCA oversight, though the structure's a little more layered than some brokers: GCMT South Africa (Pty) Ltd trades as CM Trading while acting as a juristic representative of Blackstone Marketing SA (Pty) Ltd, which is the actual FSP holder under license 38782. Still fully FSCA-regulated — just worth knowing it's not CM Trading's name directly on the license.  

Does CM Trading offer ZAR-denominated trading accounts?

Yes, and the ZAR accounts are typically held with local banks too, which speeds up deposits and withdrawals compared to routing everything through an offshore account.  

8. FXTM

💰 Min Deposit: $30
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

FXTM is a leading online forex broker that provides a suitable trading environment, easy-to-use trading platforms, comprehensive materials and tools for education, a wide choice of accounts, and good legal requirements to increase traders' opportunities.  

Features

🔎BrokerFXTM CTA logo
📅Year Founded2011
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff700+
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 3 million
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
🛡️RegulationFCA, FSCA, FSC
🌎Country of regulationUK, South Africa, Mauritius
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesICF (Investor Compensation Fund)
Account Types and Features
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsYes (PAMM accounts)
📇Minor account currenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, AUD, ZAR
💰Minimum Deposit$200 / R3709
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-2 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeVaries by method
📊Spreads from0.1 pips
💸CommissionsFrom $4 per lot (on certain accounts)
💱Number of base currencies supported7
🚀Swap FeesApplicable
📈LeverageUp to 1:2000
📏Margin requirementsVaries based on leverage and asset
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution Time0.01 seconds
📆VPS HostingYes
🧾CFDs-Total Offered250+
🗠CFD Stock Indices11
⚖️CFD Commodities6
📜CFD Shares120+
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)
💵Withdrawal OptionsCredit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)
💻Trading PlatformsMT4, MT5, FXTM Trader App
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, Android, iOS
🖥️Forex trading toolsTrading signals, VPS, economic calendar
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@fxtm.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+44 203 734 1071
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

FXTM FSCA Regulated  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Fast execution speedsBonus programs might be restricted in some regions.
High leverage (up to 1:2000)High leverage can increase risk, especially for beginners.
Tight spreads on ECN accountsLower leverage options for EU/UK clients due to regulations (1:30 for retail traders).
Access to MetaTrader 4 & 5High inactivity fees if the account is dormant.
Good educational resourcesCustomer support can sometimes be slow during peak times.
Regulated by several authorities (FCA, CySEC, FSCA)Limited product offering outside Forex (fewer stocks and indices).
 

Is FXTM regulated in South Africa?

Yes, FSP license number 46614. That puts FXTM's South African operations directly under FSCA oversight rather than leaning on its other global licenses.  

Does FXTM offer ZAR-denominated trading accounts?

No — accounts are denominated in USD, EUR, or GBP only, so you're looking at conversion fees on top of whatever spreads and commissions apply.  

9. JustMarkets

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000
🏦 Regulators: FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
Start Trading Read Review
 

JustMarkets built its reputation on keeping costs low — tight spreads, a wide instrument list, and account types to suit almost any trading style. Security and regulation aren't an afterthought either; the broker leans on that structure as much as its pricing to win over South African clients.  

Features

🔎 BrokerJustMarkets CTA logo
🗓Year Founded2012
👥Amount of StaffInformation not publicly disclosed
🧑🏽‍🤝‍🧑🏽Amount of Active TradersInformation not publicly disclosed
📌Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationRegulated by multiple authorities
🏦Country of RegulationCyprus, Seychelles
💴Account SegregationYes
🔑Negative Balance ProtectionYes
📑Investor Protection SchemesNot specified
Account Types and Features
👤Institutional AccountsNo
📒Managed AccountsNo
📋Minor Account CurrenciesMultiple including USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, etc.
🪙Minimum DepositUSD 10 / 180 ZAR
Trading Conditions
💷Average Deposit/Withdrawal Processing Time1-3 business days for withdrawals
💵Fund Withdrawal FeeVaries by payment method and region
📉Spreads From0.0 pips
📈CommissionsVaries by account type and instrument
💹Number of Base Currencies Supported20+
📊Swap FeesVaries by instrument and account type
↪️LeverageUp to 1:3000
📌Margin RequirementsVaries by instrument and account type
☪️Islamic Account (Swap-Free)Yes
🆓Demo AccountYes
⏰Order Execution Time0.1-0.3 seconds
📲VPS HostingAvailable upon request
Trading Instruments
📍CFDs-Total Offered1,000+
📍CFD Stock IndicesYes
📍CFD CommoditiesYes
📍CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsBank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets
🪙Withdrawal OptionsBank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets
Trading Platforms and Tools
🖥️Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
📱OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, iOS, Android
⚙️Forex Trading ToolsEconomic calendar, trading calculators, charting tools
Customer Support
🗣️Live Chat AvailabilityYes
📧Customer Support Email Addresssupport@justmarkets.com
📞Customer Support Contact NumberVaries by region
🖥Social Media PlatformsFacebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram
🔖Languages Supported on JustMarkets Website10+
Educational Resources and Support
📜Forex CourseNo
🖥WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesArticles, guides, and videos
Partnerships and Programs
🤝Affiliate ProgramYes
👥Amount of PartnersVaries
🗂IB ProgramYes
❓Do They Sponsor Any Notable Events or Teams?Not specified
✅Rebate ProgramNo
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

JustMarkets FSCA Regulated  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Wide Range of PaymentsUS Traders are not accepted
Swap-Free AccountsLimited variety of instruments
Multiple Account TypesLacks a top-tier regulatory license
Leverage up to 1:3000Inactivity Fee
 

Is JustMarkets regulated in South Africa?

Yes, under FSP number 51114. It's one of several licenses JustMarkets holds, but the South African one is what governs clients trading through the local entity specifically.  

Does JustMarkets offer ZAR-denominated trading accounts?

It does, across Standard, Pro, and Raw Spread account types, on both MT4 and MT5. That means no conversion fees eating into your funding, which isn't something every broker on this list can say.  

10. Tickmill

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Another critical benefit is the broker's solid regulatory structure. Multiple top-tier regulators regulate the broker, including the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC). Tickmill South Africa (Pty) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority. License number: FSP 49464  

Features

🔎BrokerTickmill CTA logo
Company Information
📅Year Founded2014
👨Current CEODuncan Anderson
🧑‍🤝‍🧑Founder/sNot publicly available
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff441
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 400 000
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFSA, FCA, CySEC, FSCA
🌎Country of regulationSeychelles, UK, Cyprus, South Africa
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
⛗Two-step AuthenticationYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsPlus account and Raw account
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsYes
📇Minor account currenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, ZAR
💰Minimum DepositUSD 100 / 1812 ZAR
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing timeInstant to 1 business day
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeFree, but may vary based on payment method and account type
📊Spreads from0.0 pips
💸CommissionsVaries by account type, often commission-free, $2 per side per lot (Pro Account)
💱Number of base currencies supported4 (EUR, USD, GBP, PLN)
🚀Swap FeesOvernight financing fees apply
📈LeverageUp to 1:1000
📏Margin requirements50%
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeTypically within milliseconds
📆VPS HostingYes, for an additional fee
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 725
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
👁️‍🗨 WatchlistYes
🔔 Trade AlertsYes
💼 Trading Stocks with GPYes
📉 Trading Indices with GPYes
💹 Swap on Trading BoardYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, FasaPay UnionPay, Bank Wire Transfer, Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT)
💵Withdrawal OptionsCredit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, FasaPay UnionPay, Bank Wire Transfer, Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT)
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), MetaTrader WebTrader, MetaTrader for Mac, Tickmill Mobile App
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, iOS, Android
🖥️Forex trading toolsYes
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes 24/5
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@tickmill.com
📞Customer Support Contact NumberSouth Africa: +278 7250 0696
International: +852 5808 7849
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on Website17 Languages
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partners9000+
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉Open Account

Tickmill FSCA Regulated  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Advanced trading platforms such as MetaTrader 4 and 5 are available to South AfricansTickmill provides a limited set of research tools and market analysis
South Africans can take part in frequent promotions and competitions, including a $30 no-deposit bonusSouth Africans may find educational options that are less targeted to local market needs
Tickmill provides risk management solutions to help traders manage their trading risks effectivelyPromotional offers and bonuses may be less appealing to South Africans compared to some local competitors
 

Is Tickmill regulated in South Africa?

Tickmill South Africa (Pty) Ltd holds FSP number 49464, so yes — it's FSCA-regulated. One thing worth flagging though: South African clients are typically onboarded through Tickmill's Seychelles entity rather than the FSCA-licensed one directly, which means the day-to-day protections you get lean more on the Seychelles FSA than the FSCA. Still a legitimately regulated broker, just worth knowing which entity actually holds your account.  

Does Tickmill offer ZAR-denominated trading accounts?

Yes, on both the Classic and Raw account types, and it works across MT4 and MT5. One less currency conversion to worry about if you're funding locally.  

FSCA vs. FCA vs. ASIC  Regulatory Comparison

CategoryFSCA (South Africa)FCA (United Kingdom)ASIC (Australia)
Regulator TierTier 2Tier 1Tier 1
Licence Required for Forex/CFDsFSP licence + ODP (Over-the-Counter Derivatives Provider) authorisationFCA authorisation under MiFID-derived rulesAustralian Financial Services Licence (AFSL)
Maximum Retail Leverage (Forex Majors)No fixed cap — brokers commonly offer 1:500 up to 1:20001:301:30
Maximum Retail Leverage (Other Assets)No fixed cap, set at broker discretion1:20 (minor pairs, gold, indices), 1:10 (commodities), 1:5 (shares), no retail crypto CFDs1:20 (minor pairs, gold, indices), 1:10 (commodities), 1:5 (shares), 1:2 (crypto)
Client Fund SegregationRequiredRequiredRequired
Statutory Compensation SchemeNone — no government-backed fund for forex/CFD clientsFinancial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), up to £85,000 per person, per firm, for investment claimsNone — no government-backed fund for forex/CFD clients
Dispute ResolutionFAIS Ombud / FSCA complaints processFinancial Ombudsman Service (FOS)Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) — free, but compensation awarded case-by-case with no guaranteed limit
Minimum Capital RequirementVaries by FSP categorySet under FCA prudential rules, varies by permissions heldNet Tangible Assets of AUD $1,000,000 or 10% of average revenue, whichever is higher
Bonus/Incentive RestrictionsNot restricted — sign-up and deposit bonuses are commonBanned for retail clientsBanned or heavily restricted for retail clients

What Does an FSP Number Mean?

An FSP number identifies a Financial Services Provider authorised under South Africa's financial-services framework.

But seeing an FSP number on a broker's website isn't enough.

You still need to check who the number belongs to and what that company is actually authorised to do.

Look at:

  • The legal company name linked to the FSP number
  • The categories of financial services covered by the licence
  • Whether the company provides advice, intermediary services or both
  • Whether another company in the group actually supplies the CFD product
  • Whether the broker also holds ODP authorisation
  • Which company is named in your client agreement

The FSCA itself tells consumers to check that the FSP number matches the company using it and that the licence covers the service being offered.

In other words, don't trust the number just because it appears in the footer.

What Is an ODP Licence?

ODP stands for Over-the-Counter Derivatives Provider.

This matters for forex traders because products such as forex CFDs, index CFDs and many other leveraged instruments are OTC derivatives.

Several brokers in this comparison currently disclose ODP authorisation as part of their South African regulatory setup, including IG, ATFX, FXTM and parts of the Exness group structure.

An FSP licence and ODP authorisation are not simply two names for the same thing.

They cover different parts of the regulatory setup, which is why it's worth checking both when you're looking at a CFD broker.

Does an FSCA Licence Mean Your Account Is Held in South Africa?

No. Not automatically. This is probably one of the most important things to understand when comparing FSCA-regulated brokers.

Doto is a good example. Doto South Africa holds FSP 50451, but the broker's own disclosure explains that the South African company acts as an intermediary while the main product relationship is with Mauritius-regulated Doto Global Ltd.

IG has another setup. It offers South African domestic accounts as well as separate international accounts, with different regulatory arrangements depending on which account you open.

So instead of asking only:

  • “Is this broker FSCA regulated?”

Ask:

“Which company will my account actually be opened with, and what role does the FSCA-regulated company play?”

That answer tells you far more about the protection and regulatory structure behind your account.

Conclusion

AvaTrade takes our top spot for FSCA-regulated forex brokers in South Africa for 2026. Ava Capital Markets Pty is currently listed under FSP 45984, giving South African traders a locally authorised company within the AvaTrade group.

Exness is a strong option if you value a broker with a growing South African presence, while IG is one of the more established local names and also holds ODP status.

Doto and ATFX are worth looking at if you want a lower starting deposit. Doto currently advertises a $15 minimum, while ATFX's South African Standard account starts from R100.

There is one important difference with Doto, though. Its South African FSP acts as an intermediary, while the actual product is supplied through an offshore group company.

HFM gives you a wide choice of account types. FXTM combines FSCA and ODP authorisation with platforms that are fairly easy for newer traders to use, while JustMarkets has a locally authorised entity and several lower-cost account options.

Tickmill makes more sense for traders focused on raw pricing. Its current Raw account advertises spreads from 0.0 pips, and Tickmill South Africa operates under FSP 49464.

The main thing I'd check before depositing is not the FSCA logo in the footer.

Take the FSP number, search it, make sure the company name matches, then check which company is actually named in your client agreement.

That's the difference between verifying regulation and simply taking the broker's marketing at face value.

Risk warning: Forex and CFDs use leverage and can lead to substantial losses. FSCA regulation does not protect you from normal trading losses or guarantee that a broker can never fail. FSP details, ODP status, account conditions, spreads and legal structures can change. Check the current licence and contracting entity before depositing.

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Frequently Asked Questions

 

What does the FSCA regulation mean for South African forex traders?

FSCA regulation ensures that forex brokers operate legally and ethically in South Africa. It protects traders by enforcing financial standards, transparent operations, and complaint resolution, offering greater confidence in the broker's legitimacy and the safety of funds.  

Why should I choose an FSCA-regulated forex broker?

Choosing an FSCA-regulated broker ensures compliance with South African financial laws. It guarantees local support, account segregation, dispute handling, and the broker's accountability, making it safer than using unregulated or offshore brokers lacking legal oversight.  

Are FSCA-regulated brokers suitable for beginners?

Yes, FSCA-regulated brokers are ideal for beginners. They offer client protection, local customer service, and often provide education and demo accounts. Regulation ensures transparency and fair trading conditions, making them a trustworthy choice for new traders.  

How can I verify if a broker is FSCA-regulated?

To verify FSCA regulation, visit the FSCA's official website and search the broker's name or FSP number in the regulated entities list. Always check for up-to-date registration and confirm details directly with the FSCA if uncertain.  

Do FSCA-regulated brokers offer ZAR accounts?

Many FSCA-regulated brokers offer ZAR trading accounts, allowing South Africans to avoid conversion fees and deposit in local currency. ZAR accounts are beneficial for cost-saving and ease of transactions via local banks or internet transfers.  

What trading platforms do FSCA-regulated brokers support?

Most FSCA-regulated brokers support popular platforms like MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), and proprietary platforms. These platforms provide advanced charting, technical analysis tools, automated trading, and mobile access for convenient and efficient trading experiences.  

Are FSCA-regulated brokers safe for large deposits?

Yes, FSCA-regulated brokers are generally safe for large deposits. They are required to segregate client funds and adhere to capital adequacy standards, offering more protection than non-regulated brokers. Always verify the broker's financial standing.  

Can I access forex education with FSCA-regulated brokers?

Absolutely. Most FSCA-regulated brokers provide educational resources such as webinars, eBooks, market analysis, and beginner guides. These tools help traders build knowledge, understand strategies, and make informed decisions while operating in a regulated environment.  

Do FSCA-regulated brokers offer competitive trading conditions?

Yes, FSCA-regulated brokers typically offer competitive spreads, low commissions, leverage options, and a wide range of instruments. Their regulation ensures transparent pricing and fair execution policies, giving traders a balanced environment to trade confidently.  

What happens if an FSCA-regulated broker violates the rules?

If an FSCA-regulated broker violates rules, the FSCA can impose fines, revoke licenses, or pursue legal action. Affected clients can lodge complaints with the FSCA for investigation, helping ensure accountability and potential restitution or resolution.  

How does the FSCA regulate forex brokers?

Forex brokers in South Africa need to hold what's called an ODP licence — an Over-the-Counter Derivatives Provider licence. Getting one isn't a rubber stamp. Brokers have to meet minimum capital requirements, prove they have proper risk management systems in place, keep client funds in segregated accounts, and submit to regular audits.  

What protections does the FSCA actually give traders?

This is where things get honest. The FSCA requires brokers to keep your money in segregated accounts, meaning your funds are kept separate from the broker's own operating money. If the broker goes under, your money shouldn't be caught up in their mess.  

How do you verify a broker's FSCA licence?

Simple, go straight to the source. Head to the FSCA's official website at fsca.co.za and use their public register to search for the broker by name or FSP number. Every legitimate FSCA-regulated broker will have an FSP (Financial Services Provider) number — this should be clearly displayed on their website, usually in the footer.  

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