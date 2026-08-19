The 10 Best FSCA-Regulated Forex Brokers in South Africa are AvaTrade, Exness, Doto, IG, HFM, ATFX, CMTrading, FXTM, JustMarkets and Tickmill.
For South African traders, checking the FSCA licence is one of the first things worth doing before you fund an account.
But don't stop at the badge on the broker's website.
Check the legal company name, FSP number and what that South African entity actually does.
Some brokers provide the trading service directly through the local company. Others use the South African entity as an intermediary while the actual product is supplied by another company in the group.
That difference matters because it can change which legal entity you are actually dealing with.
The FSCA's own guidance is pretty clear: make sure the FSP number really belongs to the company using it, and check that the licence covers the type of financial service being offered.
What is the FSCA?
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) is the financial markets regulator in South Africa. It came into existence in 2018 when it replaced the old Financial Services Board (FSB), which had been around since 1990. The change was more than a mere name shift; it was a strategy to give the regulator teeth to bite and a new mandate to focus on the conduct of financial firms towards customers.
🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa
|Rank
|Broker
|Broker Review
|Regulators
|Minimum Deposit
|Visit Broker
|🥇
|Read Review
|ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
|$100
|Visit Now
|🥈
|Read Review
|FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
|$0
|Visit Now
|🥉
|Read Review
|CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
|$5
|Visit Now
|4
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|$0
|Visit Now
|5
|Read Review
|FSA, FSCA
|$250
|Visit Now
|6
|Read Review
|FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA
|$20
|Visit Now
|7
|Read Review
|CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
|$10
|Visit Now
|8
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
|$100
|Visit Now
|9
|Read Review
|CySEC, MWALI, FSCA
|$25
|Visit Now
|10
|Read Review
|FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
|$10
|Visit Now
Why is it so important to use a regulated Broker?
South African law requires brokers to be regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA). This ensures an extra layer of security for traders, as FSCA-approved brokers must follow strict financial rules that protect client funds.
10 Best FSCA Regulated Forex Brokers 2026
|🔎 Broker
|📝Sign up
|📌 FSCA Regulated
|💯 Licence Number
|💵 Min. Deposit (USD)
|💴 Min. Deposit (ZAR)
|👉Open Account
|Yes
|FSP45584
|$100
|R1680
|👉Open Account
|Yes
|FSP50350
|$50
|R840
|👉Open Account
|Yes
|FSP50451
|$15
|R290
|👉Open Account
|Yes
|FSP41393
|$0
|R0
|👉Open Account
|Yes
|FSP47237
|$100
|R1600
|👉 Open Account
|Yes
|FSP 44816
|$100
|R1500
|👉 Open an Account
|Yes
|FSP43080
|$100
|R1600
|👉 Open Account
|Yes
|FSP46614
|$200
|R3709
|👉 Open Account
|Yes
|FSP51114
|$10
|R180
|👉Open Account
|Yes
|FSP50926
|$100
|R1900
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority – A Definition
- The Financial Sector Conduct Authority, or FSCA, is the market conduct regulator of financial institutions in South Africa. It is responsible for market conduct regulation and supervision. The FSCA was previously known as the FSB (Financial Services Board).
- The FSCA has several key responsibilities, including regulating capital markets, insurers, and financial services providers. One of its most important functions is protecting investors from fraud and unfair business practices.
- The FSCA regulates financial institutions and educates consumers about financial matters. Its website provides various resources, including information on choosing a financial advisor and avoiding scams.
- The FSCA is an important part of the South African financial system. It plays a vital role in protecting investors and promoting fair and orderly markets.
10 Best FSCA Regulated Forex Brokers (2026)
- AvaTrade — Best Overall FSCA-Regulated Broker
- Exness — Best for Local Presence and Flexible Trading Conditions
- Doto — Best Low-Deposit FSCA Broker
- IG — Best Established South African CFD Broker
- HFM — Best FSCA Broker with Multiple Account Types
- ATFX — Best FSCA Broker for Low ZAR Entry
- CMTrading — Best Established South African-Focused Broker
- FXTM — Best FSCA Broker for Beginner-Friendly Platforms
- JustMarkets — Best Low-Cost FSCA-Regulated Broker
- Tickmill — Best FSCA Broker for Raw-Spread Trading
1. AvaTrade
Overview
AvaTrade is a heavily licensed and regulated service provider that empowers investors to trade CFDs on FX, stocks, commodities, and crypto. They are regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and the South African Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA). Their trading fees are very competitive, and they're a trustworthy broker overall. AvaTrade also offers AvaTradeGO for trading on the go.
Features
|Company Information
|📅Year Founded
|2006
|🧑🏻💻Amount of staff
|614
|👩💻Amount of active traders
|300,000
|🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)
|No
|Regulation and Security
|🛡️Regulation
|CBI, BVI FSC, ASIC, FSCA, ADGM, FRSA, ISA
|🌎Country of regulation
|Ireland, Australia, Japan, South Africa, Abu Dhabi, British Virgin Islands, European Union, Polish Branch.
|💻Account Segregation
|Yes
|🪫Negative balance protection
|Yes
|🔋Investor Protection Schemes
|Yes, Up to €20,000 under CySEC Investor Compensation Fund (ICF) (for EU clients) | * Up to AUD$250,000 under ASIC Client Money Protection Scheme (CMPS) (for Australian clients) |
|Account Types and Features
|➕Accounts
|Standard Account, Retail Islamic account, Professional account
|💳Institutional Accounts
|Yes
|👨💼Managed Accounts
|AvaTrade offers copy trading (AvaSocial) but doesn't directly manage accounts.
|📇Minor account currencies
|AUD, JPY, GBP, USD, EUR, CHF
|💰Minimum Deposit
|$100 USD
|Trading Conditions
|🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time
|1-3 business days
|🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee
|Free up to a certain amount
|📊Spreads from
|0.7 pips
|💸Commissions
|No
|💱Number of base currencies supported
|Over 50
|🚀Swap Fees
|Overnight financing fees apply
|📈Leverage
|Up to 400:1
|📏Margin requirements
|0.50%
|☪️Islamic account (swap-free)
|Yes, available upon request
|💻Demo Account
|Yes
|⌛Order Execution Time
|Typically within milliseconds
|📆VPS Hosting
|Yes
|Trading Instruments
|🧾CFDs-Total Offered
|Over 1,250+
|🗠CFD Stock Indices
|Major global indices (e.g., US 30, FTSE 100, DAX 30)
|⚖️CFD Commodities
|Precious metals (gold, silver), Energy (oil, gas), Agricultural (wheat, corn)
|📜CFD Shares
|Thousands of shares from various global exchanges (US, Europe, Asia)
|Deposits and Withdrawals
|💳Deposit Options
|Credit/debit cards, bank transfers, electronic wallets.
|💵Withdrawal Options
|Must be sent via the same payment method used for deposit
|Trading Platforms and Tools
|💻Trading Platforms
|MetaTrader 4 (MT4) MetaTrader 5 (MT5) AvaTrade WebTrader AvaTrade Mobile App AvaOptions DupliTrade & ZuluTrade
|👩💻OS Compatibility
|Windows, macOS, Web, Mobile (Android, iOS)
|🖥️Forex trading tools
|Yes
|Customer Support
|🗣️Live chat availability
|Yes 24/7
|📱Customer Support email address
|Online email on website
|📞Customer Support Contact Number
|+447520644093
|👾Social media Platforms
|Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
|🗣️Languages supported on Website
|Over 14 languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Arabic, Russian, Portuguese
|Educational Resources and Support
|🖺Forex course
|Yes
|🧏♀️Webinars
|Yes
|📚Educational Resources
|Yes
|Partnerships and Programs
|🪪Affiliate program?
|Yes
|👨🏫Amount of partners
|70 000
|📋IB Program
|Yes
|🏃♂️➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?
|Yes
|🪙Rebate program
|Yes
|South African Trader Specific Information
|Does AvaTrade Accept South African Traders?
|Yes
|Is AvaTrade regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)?
|Yes
|Does AvaTrade offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders?
|Yes
|Does AvaTrade allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)?
|Yes
|📝Sign up
|👉Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Easy Account opening
|Limited product portfolio
|No withdrawal fee
|Administration fee
|Low trading fees
|Inactivity fee
|Negative balance protection
|Not listed on stock exchange
Is AvaTrade regulated in South Africa?
It is — AvaTrade trades locally through Ava Capital Markets Pty Ltd, which holds FSCA license number 45984. That's the entity South African clients actually fall under, not one of AvaTrade's offshore arms.
What trading platforms does AvaTrade offer?
Quite a few, actually. There's MetaTrader 4 and 5 for the classic charting experience, AvaTradeGO and WebTrader for browser and mobile access, and AvaOptions if you're specifically trading FX options. Whether you'd rather trade manually or automate a strategy, there's a platform built for it.
2. Exness
Exness is a leading forex and CFD broker licensed and regulated by multiple leading international governing bodies, giving clients several layers of financial security to rely on. They are registered with the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK, and the South African Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).
Features
|🔎Broker
|Company Information
|📅Year Founded
|2008
|🧑🏻💻Amount of staff
|Over 2,100
|👩💻Amount of active traders
|Over 320,000
|🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)
|No
|Regulation and Security
|🛡️Regulation
|FSA, CBCS, FSC, FSC BVI, FSCA, CySEC, FCA, CMA
|🌎Country of regulation
|Cyprus
|💻Account Segregation
|Yes
|🪫Negative balance protection
|Yes
|🔋Investor Protection Schemes
|Yes
|Account Types and Features
|➕Accounts
|Standard, Raw Spread, Standard Cent, Zero, Pro
|💳Institutional Accounts
|Yes
|👨💼Managed Accounts
|Yes
|📇Minor account currencies
|EUR/USD & USD/JPY
|💰Minimum Deposit
|$10 / 178 ZAR
|Trading Conditions
|🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time
|Instant to 1 business day
|🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee
|Free, but may vary based on payment method and account type
|📊Spreads from
|0.3 pips
|💸Commissions
|Varies by account type, often commission-free
|💱Number of base currencies supported
|+40
|🚀Swap Fees
|Overnight financing fees apply
|📈Leverage
|Up to 1:2000
|📏Margin requirements
|50%
|☪️Islamic account (swap-free)
|Yes
|💻Demo Account
|Yes
|⌛Order Execution Time
|Typically within milliseconds
|📆VPS Hosting
|Yes
|Trading Instruments
|🧾CFDs-Total Offered
|Over 200
|🗠CFD Stock Indices
|Yes
|⚖️CFD Commodities
|Yes
|📜CFD Shares
|Yes
|Deposits and Withdrawals
|💳Deposit Options
|Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.), Cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc.)
|💵Withdrawal Options
|Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.), Cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc.)
|Trading Platforms and Tools
|💻Trading Platforms
|MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), Exness Trade
|👩💻OS Compatibility
|Windows, macOS, iOS, Android
|🖥️Forex trading tools
|Yes
|Customer Support
|🗣️Live chat availability
|Yes 24/7
|📱Customer Support email address
|support@exness.com
|📞Customer Support Contact Number
|+35725030959
|👾Social media Platforms
|Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
|🗣️Languages supported on Website
|15 Languages
|Educational Resources and Support
|🖺Forex course
|Yes
|🧏♀️Webinars
|Yes
|📚Educational Resources
|Yes
|Partnerships and Programs
|🪪Affiliate program?
|Yes
|👨🏫Amount of partners
|64 000
|📋IB Program
|Yes
|🏃♂️➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?
|Yes, sponsorship agreement with LALIGA, the top professional football division in Spain
|🪙Rebate program
|Yes
|📝Sign up
|👉Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Exness is well-regulated and keeps all client funds in segregated accounts with top-tier institutions
|There is a limited portfolio of financial instruments offered
|Traders can choose between several retail investor accounts
|Exness offers a limited number of payment methods that can be used for deposits and withdrawals
Is Exness a safe and regulated broker in South Africa?
Yes. Exness operates locally under FSP number 51024, which keeps it directly answerable to the FSCA rather than relying solely on its offshore licenses. It also holds FCA and CySEC authorization, so the South African license sits on top of an already heavily regulated international structure.
Does Exness offer a ZAR trading account and local deposit options?
It does. You can hold a ZAR-denominated account and skip the currency conversion fees that come with USD accounts, plus deposit and withdraw through EFT, local bank cards, and other South Africa-specific payment options — which tends to mean faster turnaround on both ends.
3. Doto
Doto has built its South African offering around the kind of conditions local traders actually look for — spreads from 1 pip on majors like EUR/USD, zero commission, and no fees tacked onto deposits or withdrawals. The regulatory backbone, including FSCA oversight, is what gives the broker its legitimacy here rather than just a slick interface.
Features
|🔎 Broker
|🏦 Headquartered
|Ebene, Republic of Mauritius
|🌎 Global Offices
|Cyprus, Mauritius, Seychelles, South Africa
|↪️ Local Market Regulators in South Africa
|Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
|⏩ Foreign Direct Investment in South Africa
|10309.28 billion ZAR
|▶️ Foreign Exchange Reserves in South Africa
|46.3 billion ZAR
|🚩 Local office in South Africa
|Yes
|🤝 Accepts South African traders
|Yes
|🗓️ Year Founded
|2019
|💻 Social Media Platforms
|Facebook Instagram Telegram YouTube LinkedIn
|⚙️ Regulation
|CySEC, FSC, FSCA, FSA
|1️⃣ Tier-1 Licenses
|Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC)
|2️⃣ Tier-2 Licenses
|Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
|4️⃣ Tier-4 Licenses
|Financial Services Commission (FSC) Financial Services Authority (FSA)
|🔢 License Number
|Cyprus – 399/21 Mauritius – C119023978 South Africa – FSP50451 Seychelles – SD0063
|📌 FSCA Regulation
|Yes
|☪️ Islamic Account
|None
|🆓 Demo Account
|Yes
|⏰ Non-expiring Demo
|Yes
|⏱️ Demo Duration
|Unlimited
|📈 Retail Investor Accounts
|1
|📉 PAMM Accounts
|None
|📊 Affiliate Program
|Yes
|💹 Order Execution
|Market
|🖱️ OCO Orders
|None
|🫰🏻 One-Click Trading
|Yes
|🅰️ Scalping
|Yes
|🅱️ Hedging
|Yes
|#️⃣ Expert Advisors
|Yes
|📰 News Trading
|Yes
|📌 Trading API
|Yes
|📍 Starting spread
|1 pip
|💱 Minimum Commission per Trade
|None. Only the spread is charged
|💹 Decimal Pricing
|5th Decimal after the comma
|📈 Margin Call
|100%
|Stop-Out
|50%
|📉 Minimum Trade Size
|0.01 lots
|📊 Maximum Trade Size
|Unlimited
|🪙 Crypto trading offered
|Yes
|➕ Maximum Leverage
|1:500
|❎ Leverage Restrictions for South Africa
|None
|💴 Minimum Deposit (ZAR)
|290 ZAR (15 USD)
|💵 Deposit Currencies
|All (via local banks worldwide)
|💶 ZAR Deposits Allowed
|Yes
|💷 Account Base Currency
|ZAR, USD, IDR and more
|👤 Active South Africa Trader Stats
|200,000+
|👥 Active South African-based Doto customers
|Unknown
|🔃 South Africa Daily Forex Turnover
|13.1 billion USD
|💳 Deposit and Withdrawal Options
|Credit Card Debit Card MoMo QR Payments Bank Transfers USDT Ozow
|⏰ Minimum Withdrawal Time
|Instant
|⏱️ Maximum Estimated Withdrawal Time
|24 hours
|🖥️ Trading Platforms
|Doto Platform MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5
|💻 Tradable Assets
|Forex Commodities Indices Cryptocurrencies Stocks ETFs
|🔊 Languages supported on the Website
|English, Vietnamese, Portuguese, Malay, Thai & Spanish, Arabic
|🥰 Customer Support Languages
|Multilingual
|🩷 Customer Service Hours
|24/7
|🖱️ Proprietary trading software
|Yes
|😎 Most Successful Trader in South Africa
|Ref Wayne (500 million USD+)
|🫶 Is Doto a safe broker for South African Traders
|Yes
|8️⃣ Rating for Doto South Africa
|8/10
|💯 Trust score for Doto South Africa
|88%
|📝Sign up
|Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Doto is well-regulated in several regions, including South Africa (FSCA)
|Doto offers a ZAR-denominated account
|The demo account from Doto is unlimited
|Inactivity fees apply after 6 months
|There are competitive trading conditions across asset classes
|Doto does not offer local CFDs from South Africa
|Local methods include Capitec Pay and Absa Pay
|High leverage can drain a small account quickly
|No Doto deposit or withdrawal fee is advertised
|Bonuses shrink when money is withdrawn or moved between accounts
Can South Africans open a trading account with Doto?
Yes, and there's more to it than just remote access — Doto actually has a registered office in Johannesburg, which is more local presence than most brokers on this list can claim.
Is Doto regulated?
Across four jurisdictions, in fact: the FSCA here in South Africa, the FSC in Mauritius, the FSA in Seychelles, and CySEC in Cyprus. That kind of spread isn't unusual for an international broker, but it does mean South African clients get the added protection of a local FSCA license rather than relying purely on an offshore one.
4. IG
IG is a leading online trading provider authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).
Features
|🔎Broker
|Company Information
|📅Year Founded
|1974
|🧑🏻💻Amount of staff
|Over 1,000
|👩💻Amount of active traders
|Over 239,000
|🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)
|Yes, listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE)
|Regulation and Security
|🛡️Regulation
|Regulated by multiple financial authorities including FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), and others
|🌎Country of regulation
|South Africa, United States, UK
|💻Account Segregation
|Yes
|🪫Negative balance protection
|Yes
|🔋Investor Protection Schemes
|Yes (under FCA and ASIC regulations)
|Account Types and Features
|➕Accounts
|Institutional and Retail corporate clients
|💳Institutional Accounts
|Yes
|👨💼Managed Accounts
|No
|📇Minor account currencies
|USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, CAD, JPY, and others
|💰Minimum Deposit
|$0 USD
|Trading Conditions
|🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time
|1-3 business days
|🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee
|No
|📊Spreads from
|0.6 pips
|💸Commissions
|Variable
|💱Number of base currencies supported
|Over 50
|🚀Swap Fees
|Yes (varies by account type)
|📈Leverage
|Up to 200:1
|📏Margin requirements
|From 0.5% for forex, 5% for shares and margin factor for indices
|☪️Islamic account (swap-free)
|No
|💻Demo Account
|Yes
|⌛Order Execution Time
|< 1 second
|📆VPS Hosting
|No
|Trading Instruments
|🧾CFDs-Total Offered
|16000+
|🗠CFD Stock Indices
|Yes
|⚖️CFD Commodities
|Yes
|📜CFD Shares
|Yes
|Deposits and Withdrawals
|💳Deposit Options
|Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets
|💵Withdrawal Options
|Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets
|Trading Platforms and Tools
|💻Trading Platforms
|IG Trading Platform, MetaTrader 4,
|👩💻OS Compatibility
|Windows, macOS, Web, Mobile (Android, iOS)
|🖥️Forex trading tools
|Trading signals, economic calendar, charting tools
|Customer Support
|🗣️Live chat availability
|Yes
|📱Customer Support email address
|newaccounts.za@ig.com.
|📞Customer Support Contact Number
|010 500 8624
|👾Social media Platforms
|Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
|🗣️Languages supported on Website
|English, Spanish, Chinese, and others
|Educational Resources and Support
|🖺Forex course
|Yes
|🧏♀️Webinars
|Yes
|📚Educational Resources
|Trading Academy, webinars, market analysis
|Partnerships and Programs
|🪪Affiliate program?
|Yes
|👨🏫Amount of partners
|Not specified
|📋IB Program
|Yes
|🏃♂️➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?
|Yes
|🪙Rebate program
|No
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌Cons
|The FCA enforces strict regulatory standards, ensuring IG follows best practices in client fund protection, data security, and transparency.
|The FCA imposes leverage limits (up to 1:30 for retail traders), which may limit profit potential for traders who prefer higher leverage options.
|Segregated Client Accounts
|Strict Regulatory Requirements
|Fair Trading Environment
|Slower Account Processes
Is IG Markets regulated in South Africa?
It is — IG Markets South Africa Limited holds FSP number 41393, so it's directly accountable to the FSCA rather than operating here under a foreign entity.
Does IG Markets offer ZAR-denominated trading accounts?
Not anymore. IG discontinued its onshore ZAR accounts, so South African clients now trade through international accounts denominated in foreign currency — which means factoring in conversion fees that didn't used to apply.
5. FxPro
FxPro offers access to Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on 6 asset classes, top-tier liquidity, and advanced trade execution with no dealing desk intervention. The Broker Financial Services Limited is authorized and regulated by the South African Financial Sector Conduct Authority.
Features
|Company Information
|🇬🇧 Regulation
|FCA, CySEC, FSCA
|⏱️ Order Execution Time
|< 11ms
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$100 / 1700 ZAR
|📉 Spreads from
|0.0 pips
|⏳ Average deposit/withdrawal processing time
|1-2 business days
|📊 Margin requirements
|2%
|🌍 Number of base currencies supported
|7
|🤝 Amount of partners
|10,000+
|🌐 Languages supported on FxPro Website
|18 languages
|💬 Customer Support
|24/5 support available
|📅 Year Founded
|2006
|🔐 Two-step Authentication
|Available
|☁️ VPS Hosting
|Available for high-frequency traders
|👩💼👨💼 Current CEO
|Charalambos Psimolophitis
|📊 Trading Conditions
|Competitive spreads, fast execution
|🇿🇦 Regulatory Status in South Africa
|FSCA regulated
|💳 Deposits and Withdrawals
|Credit/Debit cards, Bank Wire, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller
|👀 Watch list
|Customizable
|👩💼👨💼 Founder/s
|Denis Sukhotin
|📱 Social Media Platforms
|Facebook, x, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn
|📊 Trading Instruments
|Forex, Stocks, Indices, Metals, Energy
|🏢 Company Information
|FxPro Group Limited
|📸 Official Instagram Page
|FxProGlobal
|💻 Trading Platforms and Tools
|MT4, MT5, cTrader, FxPro Edge
|💳 Deposit Options
|Multiple methods supported
|📈 Publicly Traded (Listed Company)
|No
|📊 Managed Accounts
|No
|🎁 Welcome Bonus
|No
|🗨️ Community Forum
|No
|💵 Fund Withdrawal Fee
|No fees on most methods
|💸 Commissions
|On cTrader accounts (from $4.5)
|👨💻 Amount of active traders
|Over 1.8 million
|👥 Amount of staff
|Over 200 employees
|📊 CFDs-Total Offered
|Over 2000 instruments
|💸 Withdrawal Options
|Same as deposit methods
|📋 Account Types and Features
|Standard, MT4, MT5, and cTrader accounts
|🇬🇧 Regulation and Security
|Strong regulatory oversight
|📧 Customer Support Email address
|support@fxpro.com
|🤖 Expert Advisors
|Supported on MT4/MT5
|🌍 Global Offices
|UK, Cyprus, Bahamas, Dubai
|🇬🇧 Country of regulation
|UK, Cyprus, South Africa
|📈 Leverage
|Up to 1:500
|💱 Minor account currencies
|USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR
|📚 Educational Resources and Support
|Webinars, articles, video tutorials
|🖥️ OS Compatibility
|Windows, macOS, iOS, Android
|🚫 Negative balance protection
|Yes
|🏦 Institutional Accounts
|Yes
|🌙 Islamic account (swap-free)
|Yes
|👆 One-Click Trading
|Yes
|🔔 Trade Alerts
|Yes
|📈 Trading Stocks with GP
|Yes
|📊 Trading Indices with GP
|Yes
|🛠️ Swap on trading board
|Yes
|🚦 Stop-loss Instrument
|Yes
|👍 Beginners Trader friendly UX
|Yes
|🖥️ Webinars
|Yes
|🤝 Partnerships and Programs
|Yes
|🤝 Affiliate program?
|Yes
|📈 IB Program
|Yes
|🇿🇦 Accept South Africa Traders?
|Yes
|🏛️ Is FxPro regulated by the South Africa regulatory body (FSCA)?
|Yes
|🤝 Does FxPro offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders?
|Yes
|💱 Does FxPro allow accounts to be opened in ZAR / Rands?
|Yes
|📈 Swap Fees
|Yes, applicable on overnight trades
|💼 Account Segregation
|Yes, funds are segregated
|🛡️ Investor Protection Schemes
|Yes, under regulatory authorities
|🎓 Demo Account
|Yes, unlimited
|💬 Live chat availability
|Yes, 24/5
|📚 Forex course
|Yes, basic to advanced
|🛢️ CFD Commodities
|Yes, energy and metals
|🔧 Forex trading tools
|Yes, extensive
|💰 Rebate program
|Yes, for IBs
|📉 CFD Shares
|Yes, large selection
|📈 CFD Stock Indices
|Yes, major global indices
|⚽ Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?
|Yes, McLaren F1 team
|📖 Educational Resources
|Yes, rich library
|🛡️ Investor Protection Schemes
|Yes, under regulatory bodies
|📞 Customer Support Contact Number
|+44 (0) 203 151 5550
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|High Regulatory Standards
|High Minimum Deposit for Some Accounts
|Wide Range of Trading Instruments
|Swap Fees
|Competitive Spreads
|Customer Support Variability
|Advanced Trading Platforms
|Fees for Inactive Accounts
|High Leverage
|Limited Customer Support Channels
|Islamic Accounts Available
|Complex Fee Structure
|Educational Resources
|Geographical Restrictions
Is FxPro regulated in South Africa?
Yes, under FSP license number 45052. That's a separate, locally accountable entity, not just a passport from FxPro's other licenses.
Does FxPro offer ZAR-denominated trading accounts?
It does, across Standard, Raw+, and Elite account types, and it works whether you're trading on MT4, MT5, or cTrader. Handy if you'd rather not deal with currency conversion every time you fund your account.
6. ATFX
According to research in South Africa, ATFX is a global broker with offices in 23 jurisdictions that has been in operation since 2014. As a well-regulated and authorized broker, ATFX keeps client funds separate from the broker account in segregated bank accounts, and funds may only be used for trading activities.
Features
|🔎Broker
|Company Information
|📅 Year Founded
|2014
|🧑🏻💻 Amount of staff
|500+ employees
|👩💻 Amount of active traders
|200,000+ traders
|🌐 Publicly Traded (Listed Company)
|No
|Regulation and Security
|🛡️ Regulation
|FCA (UK), CySEC (Cyprus), ASIC (Australia), FSCA (South Africa), FSC (Mauritius), SCA (UAE), SCA(Jordan)
|🌎 Country of regulation
|United Kingdom, Cyprus, Australia, South Africa, Mauritius, UAE, Jordan
|💻 Account Segregation
|Yes
|🪫 Negative balance protection
|Yes
|🔋 Investor Protection Schemes
|Up to £85,000 (FSCS - UK)
|Account Types and Features
|➕ Accounts
|Standard, ECN
|💳 Institutional Accounts
|Yes
|👨💼 Managed Accounts
|No
|📇 Minor account currencies
|USD, ZAR
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|R100
|Trading Conditions
|🕞 Deposit/withdrawal processing
|Instant for deposits, same day for withdrawals
|🪙 Fund Withdrawal Fee
|No fees
|📊 Spreads from
|0.6 pips (Standard), 0.0 pips (ECN)
|💸 Commissions
|No (Standard), Yes (ECN accounts)
|💱 Number of base currencies
|2 (ZAR & USD)
|🚀 Swap Fees
|Yes
|📈 Leverage
|Up to 1:500
|📏 Margin requirements
|Depends on the asset class and leverage
|☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)
|No
|💻 Demo Account
|Yes
|⌛ Order Execution Time
|0.01 seconds (Ultra-fast execution)
|📆 VPS Hosting
|Yes (for higher-tier accounts)
|Trading Instruments
|🧾 CFDs-Total Offered
|65
|🗠 CFD Stock Indices
|15+
|⚖️ CFD Commodities
|8
|📜 CFD Shares
|None
|Deposits and Withdrawals
|💳 Deposit Options
|Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, Instant EFT
|💵 Withdrawal Options
|Bank Transfer
|Trading Platforms/Tools
|💻 Trading Platforms
|MT5, ATFX WebTrader, Mobile App
|👩💻 OS Compatibility
|Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android
|🖥️ Forex trading tools
|Trading Central, Auto - Chartist
|Customer Support
|🗣️ Live chat availability
|Yes
|📱 Customer Support Email
|support.sa@atfxafrica.com
|📞 Customer Support Contact Number
|+27 31 300 3117
|👾 Social media Platforms
|Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram
|🗣️ Languages supported
|Most local SA languages
|Educational Resources and Support
|🖺 Forex course
|Yes
|🧏♀️ Webinars
|Yes
|📚 Educational Resources
|Yes (eBooks, videos, articles)
|Partnerships and Programs
|🪪 Affiliate program?
|Yes
|👨🏫 Amount of partners
|1,000+
|📋 IB Program
|Yes
|🚀 Sponsorship
|Yes (varies by region)
|🪙 Rebate program
|Yes
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Competitive trading conditions
|Not much information on trading and no-trading fees
|No deposit fees or withdrawal fees charged
|One Standard Account offered
Is ATFX regulated in South Africa?
Yes — FSP license number 44816, held by ATFX's locally licensed entity. Client funds also sit in segregated bank accounts, separate from ATFX's own operating capital, which is standard practice for FSCA compliance but still worth knowing.
Does ATFX offer ZAR-denominated trading accounts?
No, not currently. Everything runs through USD, EUR, or GBP accounts, so South African traders will eat some currency conversion cost — something to factor in if you're moving funds frequently.
7. CM Trading
CM Trading is a well-established, award-winning Forex Broker that is well-regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) and the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA), respectively.
Features
|Company Information
|📅Year Founded
|2012
|⚙️Current CEO
|Ibrahim Abu Aita
|Founder/s
|Daniel Kibel, Maurice Krawczyk
|🧑🏻💻Amount of staff
|250
|👩💻Amount of active traders
|Over 2,000,000+ registered members worldwide.
|🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)
|No (Private Company).
|🏦 Headquartered
|South Africa
|Regulation and Security
|🛡️Regulation
|FSCA (South Africa): GCMT South Africa Pty Ltd is regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, License No. 38782. FSA (Seychelles): GCMT Limited is regulated by the Financial Services Authority of Seychelles, License No. SD070.
|🌎Country of regulation
|South Africa and Seychelles.
|💻Account Segregation
|Yes (Client funds are kept in top-tier banks separate from company operational funds).
|🪫Negative balance protection
|Yes (Available on all retail accounts).
|🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee
|Generally No (3rd party provider fees may apply). CMTrading may charge fees on inactive accounts with no trading volume.
|📊Spreads from
|Basic/Trader: Regular/Plus spreads. o Gold/Premium/VIP: As low as 1.5 - 1.9 pips on EUR/USD.
|💸Commissions
|$0 (CMTrading is compensated via the spread for most account types).
|➕ Accounts:
|Live: Basic, Trader, Gold, Premium, VIP Club. Demo: Available (Free, access to MT4/ WebTrader). Islamic: Available upon request (Swap-free).
|💰 Minimum Deposit:
|Basic: $250+ Trader: $2,000+ Gold: $20,000+ Premium: $85,000+ VIP: $250,000+
|📇 Account Base Currencies:
|USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR.
|💱Number of base currencies supported
|4
|💳 Institutional Accounts:
|Yes (Corporate accounts available).
|🚀Swap Fees
|Charged daily for positions held past 21:00 GMT. Calculated based on interest rate differentials. (Swap-free for Islamic accounts
|📈Leverage
|Up to 1:200 for Forex; up to 1:100 for Indices/Commodities.
|📏Margin requirements
|Margin Call: Typically 50%. Stop Out: 20%–30%.
|☪️Islamic account (swap-free)
|Yes, swap-free on request (admin fees may apply after a certain holding period).
|💻 Demo Account:
|Yes (No expiry if active, $50,000 virtual funds, MT4/Web access).
|💳Deposit Options
|Credit/Debit Cards (Visa/Mastercard), Wire Transfer, EFT, Neteller, Skrill, M-Pesa, Local Mobile Money.
|💵Withdrawal Options
|Same as deposit
|🕞 Processing Time:
|Deposits: Immediate (Card/E-wallet); 2–3 business days (Wire/EFT). Withdrawals: Processed within 3 business days; 3–7 days to reach bank account.
|Welcome Bonus
|No
|Trading Platforms and Tools
|💻Trading Platforms
|MetaTrader 4 (MT4), CMTrading WebTrader
|👩💻OS Compatibility
|Windows, Mac (Web), iOS, Android
|⌛ Order Execution Time:
|Instant execution/Market execution (High speed via MT4).
|🤖Advanced AI Tools
|AI news, AI Chart scanner, Trading central
|📉Trading Instruments
|Forex – 40 [AUDCAD, EURUSD, GBPJPY, USDMXN, EURHUF] Stocks– 65 [APPLE, TSLA, AMZN, SAP, BMW, NVIDIA, GOOGL Indices – 13 [FRANCE40, GERMANY30, US30, UK100, US500] Commodities – 11 [CRUDE.OIL, XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver), CORN, WHEAT] Crypto – 11 [BTCUSD, ETHUSD, LINKUSD, SOL, SHIBUSD, ADA]
|🖥️Forex trading tools
|Trading Central signals, Daily Market Analysis, AutoChartist, Economic Calendar.
|Customer Support
|🗣️Live chat availability
|Yes, available 24/5
|📱Customer Support email address
|support@cmtrading.com
|📞Customer Support Contact Number
|+27 21 109 8267.
|🗣️Languages supported on Website
|English, Arabic, French, Spanish
|Educational Resources and Support
|📍Beginners Trader Friendly UX
|Yes
|🖺Forex course
|Yes
|📆 VPS Hosting:
|Available (Free for high-tier accounts like Gold/Premium).
|🧏♀️Webinars
|Yes
|📚Educational Resources
|Yes
|📚 Resources:
|1-on-1 coaching (Gold+), Daily reviews, Training videos
|🖺 Forex Course:
|Yes (E-books and video series for all levels). Online Trading Academy
|Partnerships and Programs
|🪪Affiliate program
|Refer a Friend: $100 bonus for both parties (on $250 deposit).
|📋IB Program
|Custom commission/rebates based on lot volume.
|👨🏫Amount of partners
|Over 50,000
|🏃♂️➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?
|Notably sponsors local sports and seminars in South Africa and Nigeria.
|🪙Rebate program
|Up to 20% cash back rebate for Gold accounts and above
|👤Social Media Platforms
|Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, X (Twitter).
|South African Trader Specific Information
|Does CM Trading Accept South African Traders?
|Yes
|Is CM Trading regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)?
|Yes
|Does CM Trading offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders?
|Yes
|Does CM Trading allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)?
|Yes
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Segregated Client Funds
|No VPS
|Well-Established
|Limited Range of Instruments
Is CM Trading regulated in South Africa?
It operates under FSCA oversight, though the structure's a little more layered than some brokers: GCMT South Africa (Pty) Ltd trades as CM Trading while acting as a juristic representative of Blackstone Marketing SA (Pty) Ltd, which is the actual FSP holder under license 38782. Still fully FSCA-regulated — just worth knowing it's not CM Trading's name directly on the license.
Does CM Trading offer ZAR-denominated trading accounts?
Yes, and the ZAR accounts are typically held with local banks too, which speeds up deposits and withdrawals compared to routing everything through an offshore account.
8. FXTM
FXTM is a leading online forex broker that provides a suitable trading environment, easy-to-use trading platforms, comprehensive materials and tools for education, a wide choice of accounts, and good legal requirements to increase traders' opportunities.
Features
|🔎Broker
|📅Year Founded
|2011
|🧑🏻💻Amount of staff
|700+
|👩💻Amount of active traders
|Over 3 million
|🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)
|No
|🛡️Regulation
|FCA, FSCA, FSC
|🌎Country of regulation
|UK, South Africa, Mauritius
|💻Account Segregation
|Yes
|🪫Negative balance protection
|Yes
|🔋Investor Protection Schemes
|ICF (Investor Compensation Fund)
|Account Types and Features
|💳Institutional Accounts
|Yes
|👨💼Managed Accounts
|Yes (PAMM accounts)
|📇Minor account currencies
|USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, ZAR
|💰Minimum Deposit
|$200 / R3709
|🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time
|1-2 business days
|🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee
|Varies by method
|📊Spreads from
|0.1 pips
|💸Commissions
|From $4 per lot (on certain accounts)
|💱Number of base currencies supported
|7
|🚀Swap Fees
|Applicable
|📈Leverage
|Up to 1:2000
|📏Margin requirements
|Varies based on leverage and asset
|☪️Islamic account (swap-free)
|Yes
|💻Demo Account
|Yes
|⌛Order Execution Time
|0.01 seconds
|📆VPS Hosting
|Yes
|🧾CFDs-Total Offered
|250+
|🗠CFD Stock Indices
|11
|⚖️CFD Commodities
|6
|📜CFD Shares
|120+
|💳Deposit Options
|Credit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)
|💵Withdrawal Options
|Credit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)
|💻Trading Platforms
|MT4, MT5, FXTM Trader App
|👩💻OS Compatibility
|Windows, macOS, Android, iOS
|🖥️Forex trading tools
|Trading signals, VPS, economic calendar
|🗣️Live chat availability
|Yes
|📱Customer Support email address
|support@fxtm.com
|📞Customer Support Contact Number
|+44 203 734 1071
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Fast execution speeds
|Bonus programs might be restricted in some regions.
|High leverage (up to 1:2000)
|High leverage can increase risk, especially for beginners.
|Tight spreads on ECN accounts
|Lower leverage options for EU/UK clients due to regulations (1:30 for retail traders).
|Access to MetaTrader 4 & 5
|High inactivity fees if the account is dormant.
|Good educational resources
|Customer support can sometimes be slow during peak times.
|Regulated by several authorities (FCA, CySEC, FSCA)
|Limited product offering outside Forex (fewer stocks and indices).
Is FXTM regulated in South Africa?
Yes, FSP license number 46614. That puts FXTM's South African operations directly under FSCA oversight rather than leaning on its other global licenses.
Does FXTM offer ZAR-denominated trading accounts?
No — accounts are denominated in USD, EUR, or GBP only, so you're looking at conversion fees on top of whatever spreads and commissions apply.
9. JustMarkets
JustMarkets built its reputation on keeping costs low — tight spreads, a wide instrument list, and account types to suit almost any trading style. Security and regulation aren't an afterthought either; the broker leans on that structure as much as its pricing to win over South African clients.
Features
|🔎 Broker
|🗓Year Founded
|2012
|👥Amount of Staff
|Information not publicly disclosed
|🧑🏽🤝🧑🏽Amount of Active Traders
|Information not publicly disclosed
|📌Publicly Traded (Listed Company)
|No
|Regulation and Security
|🛡️Regulation
|Regulated by multiple authorities
|🏦Country of Regulation
|Cyprus, Seychelles
|💴Account Segregation
|Yes
|🔑Negative Balance Protection
|Yes
|📑Investor Protection Schemes
|Not specified
|Account Types and Features
|👤Institutional Accounts
|No
|📒Managed Accounts
|No
|📋Minor Account Currencies
|Multiple including USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, etc.
|🪙Minimum Deposit
|USD 10 / 180 ZAR
|Trading Conditions
|💷Average Deposit/Withdrawal Processing Time
|1-3 business days for withdrawals
|💵Fund Withdrawal Fee
|Varies by payment method and region
|📉Spreads From
|0.0 pips
|📈Commissions
|Varies by account type and instrument
|💹Number of Base Currencies Supported
|20+
|📊Swap Fees
|Varies by instrument and account type
|↪️Leverage
|Up to 1:3000
|📌Margin Requirements
|Varies by instrument and account type
|☪️Islamic Account (Swap-Free)
|Yes
|🆓Demo Account
|Yes
|⏰Order Execution Time
|0.1-0.3 seconds
|📲VPS Hosting
|Available upon request
|Trading Instruments
|📍CFDs-Total Offered
|1,000+
|📍CFD Stock Indices
|Yes
|📍CFD Commodities
|Yes
|📍CFD Shares
|Yes
|Deposits and Withdrawals
|💳Deposit Options
|Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets
|🪙Withdrawal Options
|Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets
|Trading Platforms and Tools
|🖥️Trading Platforms
|MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
|📱OS Compatibility
|Windows, macOS, iOS, Android
|⚙️Forex Trading Tools
|Economic calendar, trading calculators, charting tools
|Customer Support
|🗣️Live Chat Availability
|Yes
|📧Customer Support Email Address
|support@justmarkets.com
|📞Customer Support Contact Number
|Varies by region
|🖥Social Media Platforms
|Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram
|🔖Languages Supported on JustMarkets Website
|10+
|Educational Resources and Support
|📜Forex Course
|No
|🖥Webinars
|Yes
|📚Educational Resources
|Articles, guides, and videos
|Partnerships and Programs
|🤝Affiliate Program
|Yes
|👥Amount of Partners
|Varies
|🗂IB Program
|Yes
|❓Do They Sponsor Any Notable Events or Teams?
|Not specified
|✅Rebate Program
|No
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Wide Range of Payments
|US Traders are not accepted
|Swap-Free Accounts
|Limited variety of instruments
|Multiple Account Types
|Lacks a top-tier regulatory license
|Leverage up to 1:3000
|Inactivity Fee
Is JustMarkets regulated in South Africa?
Yes, under FSP number 51114. It's one of several licenses JustMarkets holds, but the South African one is what governs clients trading through the local entity specifically.
Does JustMarkets offer ZAR-denominated trading accounts?
It does, across Standard, Pro, and Raw Spread account types, on both MT4 and MT5. That means no conversion fees eating into your funding, which isn't something every broker on this list can say.
10. Tickmill
Another critical benefit is the broker's solid regulatory structure. Multiple top-tier regulators regulate the broker, including the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC). Tickmill South Africa (Pty) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority. License number: FSP 49464
Features
|🔎Broker
|Company Information
|📅Year Founded
|2014
|👨Current CEO
|Duncan Anderson
|🧑🤝🧑Founder/s
|Not publicly available
|🧑🏻💻Amount of staff
|441
|👩💻Amount of active traders
|Over 400 000
|🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)
|No
|Regulation and Security
|🛡️Regulation
|FSA, FCA, CySEC, FSCA
|🌎Country of regulation
|Seychelles, UK, Cyprus, South Africa
|💻Account Segregation
|Yes
|🪫Negative balance protection
|Yes
|⛗Two-step Authentication
|Yes
|🔋Investor Protection Schemes
|Yes
|Account Types and Features
|➕Accounts
|Plus account and Raw account
|💳Institutional Accounts
|Yes
|👨💼Managed Accounts
|Yes
|📇Minor account currencies
|USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR
|💰Minimum Deposit
|USD 100 / 1812 ZAR
|Trading Conditions
|🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time
|Instant to 1 business day
|🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee
|Free, but may vary based on payment method and account type
|📊Spreads from
|0.0 pips
|💸Commissions
|Varies by account type, often commission-free, $2 per side per lot (Pro Account)
|💱Number of base currencies supported
|4 (EUR, USD, GBP, PLN)
|🚀Swap Fees
|Overnight financing fees apply
|📈Leverage
|Up to 1:1000
|📏Margin requirements
|50%
|☪️Islamic account (swap-free)
|Yes
|💻Demo Account
|Yes
|⌛Order Execution Time
|Typically within milliseconds
|📆VPS Hosting
|Yes, for an additional fee
|Trading Instruments
|🧾CFDs-Total Offered
|Over 725
|🗠CFD Stock Indices
|Yes
|⚖️CFD Commodities
|Yes
|📜CFD Shares
|Yes
|👁️🗨 Watchlist
|Yes
|🔔 Trade Alerts
|Yes
|💼 Trading Stocks with GP
|Yes
|📉 Trading Indices with GP
|Yes
|💹 Swap on Trading Board
|Yes
|Deposits and Withdrawals
|💳Deposit Options
|Credit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, FasaPay UnionPay, Bank Wire Transfer, Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT)
|💵Withdrawal Options
|Credit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, FasaPay UnionPay, Bank Wire Transfer, Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT)
|Trading Platforms and Tools
|💻Trading Platforms
|MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), MetaTrader WebTrader, MetaTrader for Mac, Tickmill Mobile App
|👩💻OS Compatibility
|Windows, macOS, iOS, Android
|🖥️Forex trading tools
|Yes
|Customer Support
|🗣️Live chat availability
|Yes 24/5
|📱Customer Support email address
|support@tickmill.com
|📞Customer Support Contact Number
|South Africa: +278 7250 0696
International: +852 5808 7849
|👾Social media Platforms
|Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
|🗣️Languages supported on Website
|17 Languages
|Educational Resources and Support
|🖺Forex course
|Yes
|🧏♀️Webinars
|Yes
|📚Educational Resources
|Yes
|Partnerships and Programs
|🪪Affiliate program?
|Yes
|👨🏫Amount of partners
|9000+
|📋IB Program
|Yes
|🏃♂️➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?
|Yes
|🪙Rebate program
|Yes
|📝Sign up
|👉Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Advanced trading platforms such as MetaTrader 4 and 5 are available to South Africans
|Tickmill provides a limited set of research tools and market analysis
|South Africans can take part in frequent promotions and competitions, including a $30 no-deposit bonus
|South Africans may find educational options that are less targeted to local market needs
|Tickmill provides risk management solutions to help traders manage their trading risks effectively
|Promotional offers and bonuses may be less appealing to South Africans compared to some local competitors
Is Tickmill regulated in South Africa?
Tickmill South Africa (Pty) Ltd holds FSP number 49464, so yes — it's FSCA-regulated. One thing worth flagging though: South African clients are typically onboarded through Tickmill's Seychelles entity rather than the FSCA-licensed one directly, which means the day-to-day protections you get lean more on the Seychelles FSA than the FSCA. Still a legitimately regulated broker, just worth knowing which entity actually holds your account.
Does Tickmill offer ZAR-denominated trading accounts?
Yes, on both the Classic and Raw account types, and it works across MT4 and MT5. One less currency conversion to worry about if you're funding locally.
FSCA vs. FCA vs. ASIC Regulatory Comparison
|Category
|FSCA (South Africa)
|FCA (United Kingdom)
|ASIC (Australia)
|Regulator Tier
|Tier 2
|Tier 1
|Tier 1
|Licence Required for Forex/CFDs
|FSP licence + ODP (Over-the-Counter Derivatives Provider) authorisation
|FCA authorisation under MiFID-derived rules
|Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL)
|Maximum Retail Leverage (Forex Majors)
|No fixed cap — brokers commonly offer 1:500 up to 1:2000
|1:30
|1:30
|Maximum Retail Leverage (Other Assets)
|No fixed cap, set at broker discretion
|1:20 (minor pairs, gold, indices), 1:10 (commodities), 1:5 (shares), no retail crypto CFDs
|1:20 (minor pairs, gold, indices), 1:10 (commodities), 1:5 (shares), 1:2 (crypto)
|Client Fund Segregation
|Required
|Required
|Required
|Statutory Compensation Scheme
|None — no government-backed fund for forex/CFD clients
|Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), up to £85,000 per person, per firm, for investment claims
|None — no government-backed fund for forex/CFD clients
|Dispute Resolution
|FAIS Ombud / FSCA complaints process
|Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS)
|Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) — free, but compensation awarded case-by-case with no guaranteed limit
|Minimum Capital Requirement
|Varies by FSP category
|Set under FCA prudential rules, varies by permissions held
|Net Tangible Assets of AUD $1,000,000 or 10% of average revenue, whichever is higher
|Bonus/Incentive Restrictions
|Not restricted — sign-up and deposit bonuses are common
|Banned for retail clients
|Banned or heavily restricted for retail clients
What Does an FSP Number Mean?
An FSP number identifies a Financial Services Provider authorised under South Africa's financial-services framework.
But seeing an FSP number on a broker's website isn't enough.
You still need to check who the number belongs to and what that company is actually authorised to do.
Look at:
- The legal company name linked to the FSP number
- The categories of financial services covered by the licence
- Whether the company provides advice, intermediary services or both
- Whether another company in the group actually supplies the CFD product
- Whether the broker also holds ODP authorisation
- Which company is named in your client agreement
The FSCA itself tells consumers to check that the FSP number matches the company using it and that the licence covers the service being offered.
In other words, don't trust the number just because it appears in the footer.
What Is an ODP Licence?
ODP stands for Over-the-Counter Derivatives Provider.
This matters for forex traders because products such as forex CFDs, index CFDs and many other leveraged instruments are OTC derivatives.
Several brokers in this comparison currently disclose ODP authorisation as part of their South African regulatory setup, including IG, ATFX, FXTM and parts of the Exness group structure.
An FSP licence and ODP authorisation are not simply two names for the same thing.
They cover different parts of the regulatory setup, which is why it's worth checking both when you're looking at a CFD broker.
Does an FSCA Licence Mean Your Account Is Held in South Africa?
No. Not automatically. This is probably one of the most important things to understand when comparing FSCA-regulated brokers.
Doto is a good example. Doto South Africa holds FSP 50451, but the broker's own disclosure explains that the South African company acts as an intermediary while the main product relationship is with Mauritius-regulated Doto Global Ltd.
IG has another setup. It offers South African domestic accounts as well as separate international accounts, with different regulatory arrangements depending on which account you open.
So instead of asking only:
- “Is this broker FSCA regulated?”
Ask:
“Which company will my account actually be opened with, and what role does the FSCA-regulated company play?”
That answer tells you far more about the protection and regulatory structure behind your account.
Conclusion
AvaTrade takes our top spot for FSCA-regulated forex brokers in South Africa for 2026. Ava Capital Markets Pty is currently listed under FSP 45984, giving South African traders a locally authorised company within the AvaTrade group.
Exness is a strong option if you value a broker with a growing South African presence, while IG is one of the more established local names and also holds ODP status.
Doto and ATFX are worth looking at if you want a lower starting deposit. Doto currently advertises a $15 minimum, while ATFX's South African Standard account starts from R100.
There is one important difference with Doto, though. Its South African FSP acts as an intermediary, while the actual product is supplied through an offshore group company.
HFM gives you a wide choice of account types. FXTM combines FSCA and ODP authorisation with platforms that are fairly easy for newer traders to use, while JustMarkets has a locally authorised entity and several lower-cost account options.
Tickmill makes more sense for traders focused on raw pricing. Its current Raw account advertises spreads from 0.0 pips, and Tickmill South Africa operates under FSP 49464.
The main thing I'd check before depositing is not the FSCA logo in the footer.
Take the FSP number, search it, make sure the company name matches, then check which company is actually named in your client agreement.
That's the difference between verifying regulation and simply taking the broker's marketing at face value.
Risk warning: Forex and CFDs use leverage and can lead to substantial losses. FSCA regulation does not protect you from normal trading losses or guarantee that a broker can never fail. FSP details, ODP status, account conditions, spreads and legal structures can change. Check the current licence and contracting entity before depositing.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What does the FSCA regulation mean for South African forex traders?
FSCA regulation ensures that forex brokers operate legally and ethically in South Africa. It protects traders by enforcing financial standards, transparent operations, and complaint resolution, offering greater confidence in the broker's legitimacy and the safety of funds.
Why should I choose an FSCA-regulated forex broker?
Choosing an FSCA-regulated broker ensures compliance with South African financial laws. It guarantees local support, account segregation, dispute handling, and the broker's accountability, making it safer than using unregulated or offshore brokers lacking legal oversight.
Are FSCA-regulated brokers suitable for beginners?
Yes, FSCA-regulated brokers are ideal for beginners. They offer client protection, local customer service, and often provide education and demo accounts. Regulation ensures transparency and fair trading conditions, making them a trustworthy choice for new traders.
How can I verify if a broker is FSCA-regulated?
To verify FSCA regulation, visit the FSCA's official website and search the broker's name or FSP number in the regulated entities list. Always check for up-to-date registration and confirm details directly with the FSCA if uncertain.
Do FSCA-regulated brokers offer ZAR accounts?
Many FSCA-regulated brokers offer ZAR trading accounts, allowing South Africans to avoid conversion fees and deposit in local currency. ZAR accounts are beneficial for cost-saving and ease of transactions via local banks or internet transfers.
What trading platforms do FSCA-regulated brokers support?
Most FSCA-regulated brokers support popular platforms like MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), and proprietary platforms. These platforms provide advanced charting, technical analysis tools, automated trading, and mobile access for convenient and efficient trading experiences.
Are FSCA-regulated brokers safe for large deposits?
Yes, FSCA-regulated brokers are generally safe for large deposits. They are required to segregate client funds and adhere to capital adequacy standards, offering more protection than non-regulated brokers. Always verify the broker's financial standing.
Can I access forex education with FSCA-regulated brokers?
Absolutely. Most FSCA-regulated brokers provide educational resources such as webinars, eBooks, market analysis, and beginner guides. These tools help traders build knowledge, understand strategies, and make informed decisions while operating in a regulated environment.
Do FSCA-regulated brokers offer competitive trading conditions?
Yes, FSCA-regulated brokers typically offer competitive spreads, low commissions, leverage options, and a wide range of instruments. Their regulation ensures transparent pricing and fair execution policies, giving traders a balanced environment to trade confidently.
What happens if an FSCA-regulated broker violates the rules?
If an FSCA-regulated broker violates rules, the FSCA can impose fines, revoke licenses, or pursue legal action. Affected clients can lodge complaints with the FSCA for investigation, helping ensure accountability and potential restitution or resolution.
How does the FSCA regulate forex brokers?
Forex brokers in South Africa need to hold what's called an ODP licence — an Over-the-Counter Derivatives Provider licence. Getting one isn't a rubber stamp. Brokers have to meet minimum capital requirements, prove they have proper risk management systems in place, keep client funds in segregated accounts, and submit to regular audits.
What protections does the FSCA actually give traders?
This is where things get honest. The FSCA requires brokers to keep your money in segregated accounts, meaning your funds are kept separate from the broker's own operating money. If the broker goes under, your money shouldn't be caught up in their mess.
How do you verify a broker's FSCA licence?
Simple, go straight to the source. Head to the FSCA's official website at fsca.co.za and use their public register to search for the broker by name or FSP number. Every legitimate FSCA-regulated broker will have an FSP (Financial Services Provider) number — this should be clearly displayed on their website, usually in the footer.
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