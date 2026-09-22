ATFX is regulated by FSCA and has a high trust score of 90 out of 100. It offers leverage up to 1: 500 and pips from 1.0 pip. Minimum deposit amounts range from R100.

Is ATFX regulated and legit?

Yeah ATFX is regulated. CySEC in Cyprus handles them which is solid. So they've got oversight, fund segregation, the works. You're not dealing with some random offshore operation. That matters when real money's involved.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What's the minimum deposit at ATFX?

They want around $100 to start which is reasonable honestly. Not crazy expensive but not super cheap either. Spreads are decent too – competitive on majors. You're not overpaying. Execution's reliable. Good middle ground broker if you know what I mean.

🔍 Feature ATFX 💰Minimum Deposit $100 (varies by account type and region) 🎁Sign-Up Bonus Not typically offered; may vary by promotion 💸Fees Low to moderate; depends on account type and instrument 📉Spreads & Commissions Competitive spreads, floating or fixed depending on account 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets; fast and secure 🖥️Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4) 🛡️Regulation FCA (UK), CySEC (Cyprus), other jurisdictions 🔐Trust Score High – regulated broker with segregated client accounts ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawals usually processed within 1–3 business days 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

ATFX Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Offers a wide range of trading instruments, including forex, indices, commodities, shares, and cryptocurrencies. Some account types may have relatively high minimum deposit requirements. Competitive spreads While ATFX offers some research tools, they may not be as extensive as those provided by other brokers. Features a user-friendly and customizable trading platform with advanced tools and features. Some users have reported varying levels of customer support response times. Regulated by multiple financial authorities, ensuring a certain level of security and transparency. Limited availability of certain features

Overview

According to research in South Africa, ATFX is a global broker with offices in 23 jurisdictions that has been in operation since 2014.

It forms part of the AT Group, even though it is a fairly young brokerage firm, but it is well-established.

ATFX has already begun establishing a positive reputation.

The broker offers a competitive and comprehensive trading condition package suitable for all traders, regardless of their skill level, experience, or knowledge.

What's ATFX about, and should I care?

ATFX is an offshore broker offering forex, metals, indices, and crypto. Standard stuff, really. They're not regulated by anyone major – that's the catch. ATFX works fine, probably, but you're trusting them more than you'd trust a regulated broker. Just be aware of that going in. Nothing wrong with it but know what you're getting.

How is ATFX different from other brokers?

Honestly? Not much jumps out. They've got decent spreads, low minimums, multiple platforms. But so do a lot of brokers. ATFX isn't regulated which is the real difference. That's either fine with you or it's not. They've been around so they're probably legit. But you're taking more risk than with ASIC or FCA regulated shops. That's it. That's the difference.

Featured Offered

ATFX boasts an entire range of features from beginner-friendly to professional traders.

The brokerage provides several account types such as standard accounts, professional accounts, and swap-free Islamic accounts to satisfy all types of payers.

Also offered are flexible leverage options, competitive spreads, commission-free trading on some accounts, and access to virtually every conceivable market instrument in forex, commodities, indices, and even cryptocurrencies.

Thus, a diversified portfolio is possible.

🧩 Feature 📊 Details 🏦 Account Types Standard, Edge, Premium, and Professional accounts tailored to trader needs ⚖️ Leverage Up to 1:30 for retail clients (varies by instrument and region) 📉 Spreads & Commissions Competitive spreads; commission-free on standard accounts; low fees for Edge accounts 🌐 Instruments Offered Forex, commodities, indices, shares, and cryptocurrencies 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4) ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Available upon request to comply with Sharia law 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Provided for eligible accounts to enable automated trading 👥 Copy Trading Supported on MT4 through third-party integrations 🛡️ Client Fund Security Segregated accounts, SSL encryption, and strict regulatory oversight 📋 Regulatory Oversight Regulated by FCA (UK), CySEC (Cyprus), and other international authorities

ATFX Customer Reviews

ATFX has garnered positive feedback from its clients, particularly highlighting its reliable customer service and secure trading environment.

Users commend the platform for its responsive support team, who are readily available to assist with inquiries and ensure a seamless trading experience.

Additionally, clients appreciate the secure withdrawal processes, which contribute to their trust in ATFX as a dependable broker.

The platform's commitment to client satisfaction is evident in the consistent praise for its efficient and helpful customer service.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating Generally positive; users praise reliability, platform performance, and competitive trading conditions 👏Customer Satisfaction High – clients report satisfaction with account setup, trading execution, and educational resources 📞Customer Service Responsive and helpful support team available via live chat, email, and phone, ensuring quick resolution of issues

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: R100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, ASIC, FSCA, SCA Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Users highlight reliable trade execution, strong platform performance, and helpful tools ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Positive feedback on customer service and trading conditions; some minor complaints noted ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Clients appreciate fast withdrawals and responsive support; overall satisfaction is high ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Mixed reviews; majority praise ease of use and platform reliability ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Users commend professional support and clear account management processes ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Generally very positive; highlights transparency, security, and helpful support ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Safety or Security

ATFX is regulated and authorized by the FCA (Ref 760555), one of the strictest and most demanding regulatory entities in the UK, as a Forex and CFD Broker.

In addition, ATFX Global Markets (CY) Ltd. is authorized and regulated in Cyprus and the EU zone by CySEC, with license number 285/15. In addition to this licensing, ATFX is also in compliance with MiFID.

As of 2023, ATFX is also regulated in South Africa, Australia, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates.

As a well-regulated and authorized broker, ATFX keeps client funds separate from the broker account in segregated bank accounts, and funds may only be used for trading activities.

How does ATFX protect client funds?

ATFX ensures client funds are kept in segregated accounts separate from company operating funds. This measure, along with strong regulatory oversight, protects clients from potential company insolvency and ensures that funds remain secure at all times.

Is ATFX a secure trading platform?

Yes, ATFX uses advanced encryption protocols and secure servers to protect client data and transactions. Combined with strict regulatory compliance and continuous monitoring, these measures create a safe trading environment for all users.

🛡️ Security Feature ✅ Description 💼 Regulation & Licensing ATFX is regulated by FCA (UK), CySEC (Cyprus), and other authorities, ensuring compliance with strict financial standards 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds are held separately from company accounts to protect them in case of insolvency 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance Provides additional coverage for eligible client accounts, enhancing financial security 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating ATFX maintains strong capital reserves and favorable credit ratings to ensure operational stability 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Advanced encryption and multi-factor authentication protect client accounts and crypto assets 📈 Negative Balance Protection Clients cannot lose more than their account balance, safeguarding against extreme market volatility 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Regular audits and reporting ensure ATFX operates in a transparent and accountable manner

ATFX At a Glance

🔎Broker Company Information 📅 Year Founded 2014 🧑🏻‍💻 Amount of staff 500+ employees 👩‍💻 Amount of active traders 200,000+ traders 🌐 Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️ Regulation FCA (UK), CySEC (Cyprus), ASIC (Australia), FSCA (South Africa), FSC (Mauritius), SCA (UAE), SCA(Jordan) 🌎 Country of regulation United Kingdom, Cyprus, Australia, South Africa, Mauritius, UAE, Jordan 💻 Account Segregation Yes 🪫 Negative balance protection Yes 🔋 Investor Protection Schemes Up to £85,000 (FSCS - UK) Account Types and Features ➕ Accounts Standard, ECN 💳 Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼 Managed Accounts No 📇 Minor account currencies USD, ZAR 💰 Minimum Deposit R100 Trading Conditions 🕞 Deposit/withdrawal processing Instant for deposits, same day for withdrawals 🪙 Fund Withdrawal Fee No fees 📊 Spreads from 0.6 pips (Standard), 0.0 pips (ECN) 💸 Commissions No (Standard), Yes (ECN accounts) 💱 Number of base currencies 2 (ZAR & USD) 🚀 Swap Fees Yes 📈 Leverage Up to 1:500 📏 Margin requirements Depends on the asset class and leverage ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) No 💻 Demo Account Yes ⌛ Order Execution Time 0.01 seconds (Ultra-fast execution) 📆 VPS Hosting Yes (for higher-tier accounts) Trading Instruments 🧾 CFDs-Total Offered 65 🗠 CFD Stock Indices 15+ ⚖️ CFD Commodities 8 📜 CFD Shares None Deposits and Withdrawals 💳 Deposit Options Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, Instant EFT 💵 Withdrawal Options Bank Transfer Trading Platforms/Tools 💻 Trading Platforms MT5, ATFX WebTrader, Mobile App 👩‍💻 OS Compatibility Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android 🖥️ Forex trading tools Trading Central, Auto - Chartist Customer Support 🗣️ Live chat availability Yes 📱 Customer Support Email support.sa@atfxafrica.com 📞 Customer Support Contact Number +27 31 300 3117 👾 Social media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram 🗣️ Languages supported Most local SA languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺 Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️ Webinars Yes 📚 Educational Resources Yes (eBooks, videos, articles) Partnerships and Programs 🪪 Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫 Amount of partners 1,000+ 📋 IB Program Yes 🚀 Sponsorship Yes (varies by region) 🪙 Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

ATFX Account Types

ATFX offers different trading accounts: a Standard Account, an ECN Account, and a Pro Account type.

Through this one live account, traders will find that ATFX offers competitive trading conditions and comprehensive solutions and services .

Standard Account

When registering a standard account with ATFX, traders receive fast execution, zero-commission trading, and spreads starting from 1.8 EUR/USD.

The broker’s website provides little information about the account features besides the range of markets, the platform type, and what traders can expect. Fees and trading conditions are not transparent.

Brokers must ensure that as much detail as possible is provided regarding accounts and trading conditions so that traders can accurately evaluate the broker’s service.

By only providing one account, traders are not given much selection according to their unique trading needs or objectives. However, ATFX caters to both retail and professional traders.

ATFX offers maximum leverage up to 1:500. According to the trading conditions, traders can expect leverage of 1:100, 1:200, and up to 1:400. However, the conditions under which this works are not indicated.

Demo Account

ATFX allows beginners and more professional traders to open a demo account. It can be utilized in several ways, such as:

One advantage of ATFX is that traders can register for the demo account from the homepage.

The process is hassle-free and fully digitalized, and traders can immediately use MetaTrader 4, through which practice trading can commence.

What account types does ATFX offer?

ATFX offers several account types designed to meet different trading needs, including Standard, Edge, Premium, and Professional accounts. Each account varies in spreads, leverage, commissions, and features, allowing traders to select one that best suits their experience and goals.

Which ATFX account is best for beginners?

For beginners, the Standard account is recommended. It provides low minimum deposits, competitive spreads, and easy access to trading tools, making it ideal for learning, practicing strategies, and gaining confidence in the markets.

How to Open an ATFX Account – Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Visit the ATFX Website

Go to the official ATFX website and click on “Open Account” or “Register.”

Choose whether you want a live account or a demo account to start practicing first.

Step 2: Complete Personal Details

Fill in your personal information, including full name, email address, phone number, date of birth, and country of residence.

Make sure all details are accurate to avoid verification issues.

Step 3: Select Account Type and Currency

Choose the account type that suits your trading needs (Standard, Edge, Premium, or Professional) and select your preferred base currency, such as USD, EUR, or ZAR.

Step 4: Submit Verification Documents

Upload required documents for identity and address verification, such as a passport or national ID, and a utility bill or bank statement.

This step ensures your account is fully compliant with regulatory requirements.

Step 5: Fund Your Account and Start Trading

Once your account is approved, deposit funds using bank transfer, credit/debit card, or e-wallet.

After the deposit clears, log in to your trading platform (MT4, MT5, WebTrader, or AT GO) and start trading.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: R100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, ASIC, FSCA, SCA Start Trading Read Review

ATFX Fees and Spreads

ATFX’s fees can be divided into trading, non-trading, and broker fees.

Trading fees refer to the spreads, margins, commissions, overnight fees, and any additional fees waived by ATFX pertaining specifically to trading activity.

The spread traders can expect will depend on the type of account they use and the type of financial instrument being traded, as each is subject to market conditions.

Some brokers offer fixed or raw spreads, while others offer floating or variable spreads, considering market conditions.

What does ATFX actually charge you in spreads and fees?

ATFX spreads on major pairs sit around 1.5-2.0 pips depending on market. No commission usually. That's your main cost. Pretty standard honestly. Not the tightest you'll find but not crazy expensive either. Reasonable middle ground. You know exactly what you're paying.

Are ATFX fees competitive compared to other brokers?

They're fine. Nothing special. Spreads are solid, not exceptional. You could find tighter spreads elsewhere but you'd probably pay commission then. Total cost ends up similar anyway. Stop chasing the absolute cheapest spread – you'll waste more time than you save hunting for it. ATFX is decent enough.

📌 Broker 📈 Trading Fees Class Low to moderate; depends on account type and instrument 💰 Required Min Deposit $100 (varies by account type and region) 🔁 Withdrawal Fee Typically free; some methods may incur small fees 💳 Deposit Fees Usually free; depends on payment method 📝 Average Spread Competitive spreads, floating or fixed depending on account type 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: R100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, ASIC, FSCA, SCA Start Trading Read Review

ATFX Trading Platforms

ATFX empowers traders with the advanced and fully customisable MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, available on desktop, mobile, and web.

Known for its powerful analytical tools, fast execution, and seamless integration with trading tools like Autochartist and Trading Central, MT5 offers flexible, feature-rich access to global markets.

Clients in South Africa enjoy intuitive platform connectivity, allowing them to trade a wide range of instruments anytime, anywhere.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

MetaTrader 4, the industry-standard platform, is widely recognized for its intuitive design and extensive features.

At ATFX, MT4 offers powerful charting tools, over 30 technical indicators, and full support for automated trading through Expert Advisors (EAs) and custom scripts.

Traders benefit from a real-time strategy tester, one-click trading, and access to a marketplace for signals and trading robots.

This comprehensive ecosystem makes MT4 a top choice for both new and seasoned traders.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MetaTrader 5 elevates trading with its multi-asset capabilities and enhanced analytical features.

The platform supports forex, stocks, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and more, and is accessible from desktop, web, and mobile devices.

With over 80 built-in indicators, 21 timeframes, market depth functionality, and encrypted security,

MT5 empowers traders with advanced insights and sophisticated automation tools, making it ideal for comprehensive analysis and seamless execution.

WebTrader / Web Platforms

ATFX’s WebTrader offers the convenience of trading directly from any browser without downloads.

It delivers real-time charting, technical analysis tools, and fast order execution, mirroring many features of the desktop MT platforms.

This makes it perfect for quick, on-the-go market access.

AT GO Mobile App

The AT GO mobile app provides a sleek, user-friendly trading experience on iOS and Android.

It allows traders to register accounts easily, deposit and withdraw funds seamlessly, and view live market updates with advanced charting tools.

With secure, encrypted transactions and 24/5 market access, AT GO puts powerful trading capabilities literally in the palm of your hand.

ATFX Connect (Institutional Platform)

For institutional clients and high-volume traders, ATFX Connect offers a high-performance multi-access platform.

It features FIX API connectivity, GUI, Web Trader, and OneZero Bridge integration with tier‑1 bank liquidity.

Its interface is built for ease of use and speed, offering real-time order entry, centralized margin, P&L blotter, and aggregated pricing from multiple sources tailored for institutional needs.

What trading platforms does ATFX offer?

ATFX provides multiple trading platforms to suit different needs, including MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), WebTrader, the AT GO mobile app, and ATFX Connect for institutional traders. Each platform features advanced charting, technical tools, fast execution, and multi-device access.

Which ATFX platform is best for beginners?

For beginners, ATFX recommends MetaTrader 4 or the AT GO mobile app. MT4 is user-friendly with automated trading options and technical indicators, while AT GO offers simple navigation, secure transactions, and easy account management on mobile devices.

ATFX Deposit and Withdrawal

ATFX offers traders numerous payment methods for funding and withdrawing funds from their trading accounts.

ZAR deposit currencies are supported when making payments or withdrawing funds.

Withdrawals can be made using the same payment methods as deposits, and third-party payments are prohibited.

Withdrawals can only be made into the account that the trader registered with ATFX, by bank transfer.

How can I deposit funds into my ATFX account?

ATFX supports multiple secure deposit methods, including bank transfers, credit and debit cards, and popular e-wallets. Deposits are usually processed quickly, with no additional fees charged by ATFX, ensuring clients can fund their accounts easily and efficiently.

How can I withdraw funds from my ATFX account?

Withdrawals at ATFX are straightforward and processed promptly through the same method used for deposits whenever possible. Client funds remain secure in segregated accounts, and requests are handled efficiently to ensure smooth access to trading profits without unnecessary delays.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: R100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, ASIC, FSCA, SCA Start Trading Read Review

Leverage

Leverage is a tool brokers offer traders to help them open more prominent positions regardless of the size of their initial deposit or account balance.

Due to the risks involved with trading leveraged financial instruments, brokers regulated and authorized by the ESMA restrict the maximum amount of leverage that traders can access: 1:30 for Forex Majors, 1:20 for Minors, and 1:10 for Commodities.

With ATFX, retail traders qualify for leverage of 1:500.

Traders must be cautious when using leverage, as it substantially increases the chance of great gains.

However, in retrospect, the risk of losses that may exceed the trader’s initial deposit also increases.

Compare Forex Brokers - ATFX vs AvaTrade vs FBS

🗺️ Regulation FCA, CySEC, FSC, FSCA and ASIC Ireland, Australia, Japan, South Africa, Abu Dhabi, British Virgin Islands, European Union, Polish Branch IFCS 💰 Minimum Deposit R100 ZAR $100/R1775,18ZAR $1/ ZAR R17,75 ☪️ Islamic Account No Yes, available Yes, available 📊 Leverage 1: 500 400:1 1:3000 💰 Spreads from 1.0 pip 0,9 pips 3 pips 💳 Demo Trading Account Yes Yes Yes 📒 Account Types Standard Account, ECN Account, Demo Account Standard, Islamic, and Demo account Cent, Micro, Standard, Zero Spread, ECN, and Crypto Account 💰 Withdrawal fee Zero Zero yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Research

ATFX Research delivers award-winning, independent market insights through its integration with Trading Central.

Clients gain access to comprehensive technical analysis, trading signals, and unbiased research covering over 8,000 instruments, including forex, commodities, and indices.

Features include long- and short-entry and exit signals, 24-hour market news coverage, pivot-level forecasts, analyst trend indicators, and both fast and slow price signals all embedded directly into MT4/MT5 platforms for a seamless, data-driven trading experience.

Awards

ATFX is a highly reputable, well-regulated CFD broker that has obtained several awards and is recognized worldwide as one of the best CFD brokers by clients and industry specialists.

Customer Reviews

⭐ Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager Aristos Panteli is a highly skilled Senior Account Manager at ATFX, known for his professionalism and deep market knowledge. He provides clients with tailored support, ensuring they understand trading platforms, strategies, and opportunities while maintaining strong, trust-based relationships.

⭐ Great assistance from Aristos Panteli! Many clients highlight the excellent assistance received from Aristos Panteli. His approachable manner, clear explanations, and quick response times make him a valued advisor who helps traders feel supported and confident in their trading decisions.

⭐ I have worked with many different. I have worked with many different brokers and account managers, but Aristos Panteli truly stands out. His dedication, expertise, and client-first attitude make a significant difference, creating a more personalized and positive trading experience.

Conclusion ATFX is considered low-risk and can be summarised as a trustworthy forex broker. It uses MetaTrader 5 as a trading platform and charges very low trading fees.

Disclaimer

Substantial risks are involved with trading financial instruments, which are unsuitable for all traders. These risks may result in a substantial loss of initial capital. Traders must evaluate their risk tolerance and ensure a risk management plan is in place. ATFX’s products and services are for informational purposes alone and should not be seen as encouragement towards making investment decisions. Research in South Africa suggests that traders should seek professional advice before making investment decisions if necessary.

You might also like:

ATFX Demo Account

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is ATFX?

ATFX is a global online trading broker offering forex, CFDs, indices, commodities, and shares. Regulated by multiple financial authorities, ATFX provides traders with advanced platforms, competitive spreads, fast execution, and client-focused services for both retail and institutional investors worldwide.

Is ATFX regulated?

Yes, ATFX is strictly regulated by several top-tier financial authorities, including the UK’s FCA, Cyprus’ CySEC, and other jurisdictions. These regulatory licenses ensure transparent trading conditions, client fund protection, and compliance with international financial standards for secure and reliable trading.

What trading platforms does ATFX offer?

ATFX offers MetaTrader 4 (MT4), a globally recognized trading platform. MT4 is equipped with advanced charting tools, automated trading features, technical indicators, and fast execution speeds, making it suitable for traders of all experience levels across different financial markets.

What instruments can I trade with ATFX?

ATFX provides access to a wide range of financial instruments, including forex currency pairs, commodities like gold and oil, global indices, cryptocurrencies, and share CFDs. This variety allows traders to diversify strategies and take advantage of multiple market opportunities.

What account types does ATFX provide?

ATFX offers several account types tailored to different traders, such as Standard, Edge, Premium, and Professional accounts. Each type varies in spreads, commissions, leverage, and features, allowing clients to choose accounts that best match their trading style and goals.

What are ATFX’s deposit and withdrawal options?

ATFX supports multiple deposit and withdrawal methods, including bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and popular e-wallets. Transactions are processed quickly and securely, with client funds kept in segregated accounts to ensure safety. Most deposits are free, while withdrawals remain straightforward.

Does ATFX offer a demo account?

Yes, ATFX provides a free demo account. Traders can practice in real-time market conditions using virtual funds. This feature helps beginners build confidence and allows experienced traders to test new strategies without risking their own trading capital.

What is the minimum deposit required at ATFX?

The minimum deposit at ATFX depends on the account type and region. Generally, traders can start with as little as $100. This makes trading accessible while still ensuring clients receive competitive services, professional support, and regulated trading conditions.

Does ATFX provide educational resources?

Yes, ATFX invests heavily in trader education. They offer webinars, seminars, trading tutorials, and market analysis to help clients improve skills. These resources cover fundamental and technical analysis, risk management, and trading psychology to support consistent trading performance.

How does ATFX ensure client fund safety?

ATFX protects client funds through segregation from company accounts, secure payment methods, and strict regulatory oversight. Additionally, investor protection schemes may apply depending on the jurisdiction. These measures ensure clients trade in a safe, transparent, and trusted financial environment.