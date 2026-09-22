ATFX Minimum Deposit is R100. This is average compared to other brokers' minimum deposit fees, making it accessible to beginner and smaller retail traders. ATFX is regulated and authorized by FSCA, ASIC, FCA, and CySEC.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: R100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, ASIC, FSCA, SCA Start Trading Read Review

ATFX Minimum Deposit – key points, quick overview:

ATFX Minimum Deposit

When trading with ATFX, a minimum deposit of R100 is required.

of R100 is required. ATFX is regulated and authorized by FCA (UK), CySEC (Cyprus), ASIC (Australia), FSCA (South Africa), FSC (Mauritius), SCA (UAE), and SCA (Jordan), which are all known for strict regulatory policies.

As a regulated broker, one of the requirements is that client funds be kept in segregated accounts.

The client’s funds can only be used by the client for trading purposes and not by the broker.

funds can only be used by the client for trading purposes and not by the broker. In complying with this, amidst several other strict rules and regulations, all client funds must be kept separate from the broker account, and they can only be used by the client to conduct trading activities.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: R100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, ASIC, FSCA, SCA Start Trading Read Review

ATFX Deposit and Withdrawal

ATFX offers traders numerous payment methods for funding and withdrawing funds from their trading accounts.

ZAR deposit currencies are supported when making payments or withdrawing funds.

Withdrawals can be made using the same payment methods as deposits, and third-party payments are prohibited.

Withdrawals can only be made into the account that the trader registered with ATFX, by bank transfer.

How can I deposit funds into my ATFX account?

ATFX supports multiple secure deposit methods, including bank transfers, credit and debit cards, and popular e-wallets. Deposits are usually processed quickly, with no additional fees charged by ATFX, ensuring clients can fund their accounts easily and efficiently.

How can I withdraw funds from my ATFX account?

Withdrawals at ATFX are straightforward and processed promptly through the same method used for deposits whenever possible. Client funds remain secure in segregated accounts, and requests are handled efficiently to ensure smooth access to trading profits without unnecessary delays.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: R100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, ASIC, FSCA, SCA Start Trading Read Review

How to make an ATFX Minimum Deposit

Step 1 – Log in to your Client's Area

When an application for opening an account with ATFX has been approved, traders can use their credentials to sign into their member’s area on the ATFX website.

Step 2 – Choose “Deposit

Deposit options can now be utilized, and instructions can be followed to make payments to the account. Since conversion fees might apply, traders should ensure they use the same currency to fund the account as the account-based currency.

Step 3 – Select the trading account

Indicate the amount you wish to deposit

Step 4- Confirm your details

Confirm your deposit details and submit your payment.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: R100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, ASIC, FSCA, SCA Start Trading Read Review

Broker Comparison

🗺️ Regulation FCA, CySEC, FSC, FSCA and ASIC Ireland, Australia, Japan, South Africa, Abu Dhabi, British Virgin Islands, European Union, Polish Branch IFCS 💰 Minimum Deposit R100 ZAR $100/R1775,18ZAR $1/ ZAR R17,75 ☪️ Islamic Account No Yes, available Yes, available 📊 Leverage 1: 500 400:1 1:3000 💰 Spreads from 1.0 pip 0,9 pips 3 pips 💳 Demo Trading Account Yes Yes Yes 📒 Account Types Standard Account, ECN Account, Demo Account Standard, Islamic, and Demo account Cent, Micro, Standard, Zero Spread, ECN, and Crypto Account 💰 Withdrawal fee Zero Zero yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

ATFX At a Glance

🔎Broker Company Information 📅 Year Founded 2014 🧑🏻‍💻 Amount of staff 500+ employees 👩‍💻 Amount of active traders 200,000+ traders 🌐 Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️ Regulation FCA (UK), CySEC (Cyprus), ASIC (Australia), FSCA (South Africa), FSC (Mauritius), SCA (UAE), SCA(Jordan) 🌎 Country of regulation United Kingdom, Cyprus, Australia, South Africa, Mauritius, UAE, Jordan 💻 Account Segregation Yes 🪫 Negative balance protection Yes 🔋 Investor Protection Schemes Up to £85,000 (FSCS - UK) Account Types and Features ➕ Accounts Standard, ECN 💳 Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼 Managed Accounts No 📇 Minor account currencies USD, ZAR 💰 Minimum Deposit R100 Trading Conditions 🕞 Deposit/withdrawal processing Instant for deposits, same day for withdrawals 🪙 Fund Withdrawal Fee No fees 📊 Spreads from 0.6 pips (Standard), 0.0 pips (ECN) 💸 Commissions No (Standard), Yes (ECN accounts) 💱 Number of base currencies 2 (ZAR & USD) 🚀 Swap Fees Yes 📈 Leverage Up to 1:500 📏 Margin requirements Depends on the asset class and leverage ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) No 💻 Demo Account Yes ⌛ Order Execution Time 0.01 seconds (Ultra-fast execution) 📆 VPS Hosting Yes (for higher-tier accounts) Trading Instruments 🧾 CFDs-Total Offered 65 🗠 CFD Stock Indices 15+ ⚖️ CFD Commodities 8 📜 CFD Shares None Deposits and Withdrawals 💳 Deposit Options Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, Instant EFT 💵 Withdrawal Options Bank Transfer Trading Platforms/Tools 💻 Trading Platforms MT5, ATFX WebTrader, Mobile App 👩‍💻 OS Compatibility Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android 🖥️ Forex trading tools Trading Central, Auto - Chartist Customer Support 🗣️ Live chat availability Yes 📱 Customer Support Email support.sa@atfxafrica.com 📞 Customer Support Contact Number +27 31 300 3117 👾 Social media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram 🗣️ Languages supported Most local SA languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺 Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️ Webinars Yes 📚 Educational Resources Yes (eBooks, videos, articles) Partnerships and Programs 🪪 Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫 Amount of partners 1,000+ 📋 IB Program Yes 🚀 Sponsorship Yes (varies by region) 🪙 Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

ATFX Customer Reviews

ATFX has garnered positive feedback from its clients, particularly highlighting its reliable customer service and secure trading environment.

Users commend the platform for its responsive support team, who are readily available to assist with inquiries and ensure a seamless trading experience.

Additionally, clients appreciate the secure withdrawal processes, which contribute to their trust in ATFX as a dependable broker.

The platform's commitment to client satisfaction is evident in the consistent praise for its efficient and helpful customer service.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating Generally positive; users praise reliability, platform performance, and competitive trading conditions 👏Customer Satisfaction High – clients report satisfaction with account setup, trading execution, and educational resources 📞Customer Service Responsive and helpful support team available via live chat, email, and phone, ensuring quick resolution of issues

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: R100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, ASIC, FSCA, SCA Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Users highlight reliable trade execution, strong platform performance, and helpful tools ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Positive feedback on customer service and trading conditions; some minor complaints noted ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Clients appreciate fast withdrawals and responsive support; overall satisfaction is high ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Mixed reviews; majority praise ease of use and platform reliability ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Users commend professional support and clear account management processes ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Generally very positive; highlights transparency, security, and helpful support ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low minimum deposit requirement Base currencies for accounts are limited No withdrawal fees charged, No deposit fees charged Currency conversion fees may apply Well regulated. Trading platform variety limited. Variety of payment methods offered

Conclusion ATFX's minimum deposit fee when registering a live account is relatively low and compares well with other brokers. This is average compared to other brokers' minimum deposit fees, making it accessible to beginner and smaller retail traders.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the minimum deposit required to start trading with ATFX?

ATFX minimum deposit requirements vary by account type, region, and payment method. Entry-level accounts usually allow low deposits, making them accessible for beginners, while premium accounts require higher funding to unlock tighter spreads, enhanced tools, and additional trading benefits.

Does ATFX offer a low minimum deposit for beginners?

Yes, ATFX provides beginner-friendly account options with relatively low minimum deposit requirements. This allows new traders to enter the market without committing large capital, helping them learn trading strategies, manage risk effectively, and gain experience before upgrading to higher-tier accounts.

Can the minimum deposit differ depending on location?

ATFX minimum deposit requirements can vary depending on your country of residence due to regulatory conditions, payment provider limitations, and local financial rules. Traders should always check region-specific requirements to ensure compliance and understand the exact funding threshold applicable to their account.

Are there different minimum deposits for different ATFX account types?

Yes, ATFX offers multiple account types, each with its own minimum deposit requirement. Standard accounts typically require lower deposits, while premium or professional accounts demand higher funding levels in exchange for benefits like tighter spreads, priority support, and advanced trading tools.

Does the payment method affect the minimum deposit amount?

The minimum deposit can sometimes vary based on the payment method selected, such as bank transfer, credit card, or e-wallet. Certain methods may have their own minimum limits or fees, which can influence the total amount needed to successfully fund an ATFX trading account.

Is the ATFX minimum deposit refundable?

The minimum deposit itself is not a fee, meaning it remains part of your trading balance. You can withdraw unused funds subject to ATFX withdrawal policies, verification procedures, and any applicable fees, provided you meet all compliance and account requirements before requesting a withdrawal.

Can I trade effectively with just the minimum deposit?

While it is possible to trade with a minimum deposit, your trading flexibility may be limited. Smaller balances can restrict position sizes and risk management options, so traders are encouraged to use proper leverage control and realistic expectations when starting with minimal capital.

Does ATFX charge fees on minimum deposits?

ATFX generally does not charge fees on deposits, but third-party payment providers or banks may apply transaction charges. It is important to review the payment method terms beforehand to understand any additional costs that could affect the total amount credited to your account.

How long does it take for the minimum deposit to reflect in my account?

Deposit processing times depend on the selected payment method. Credit card and e-wallet deposits are usually processed quickly, often instantly, while bank transfers may take several business days. Delays can also occur due to verification checks or intermediary banking procedures.

Can I increase my deposit later after starting with the minimum?

Yes, traders can add more funds to their ATFX accounts at any time after the initial deposit. Increasing your balance can improve trading capacity, enable better risk management, and allow access to advanced account features depending on the total capital maintained.