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Naspers Ltd. JSE: NPN
R789.39 ▲ 16.9 (2.19%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
780.01
Prev close
789.39
Day range
777.12 - 789.90
Volume
913 044
52-wk range
752.30 – 805.72
Market cap
603.96bn
P/E Ratio
13.30
EPS (ZARc)
5 937.12
Dividend Yield
0.64%
DPS (ZARc)
508 (cps)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap603.96bn
EPS5 937.12
P/E ratio13.30
Div. yield0.64%
DPS 508 (cps)
Issued shares765.09m
52-week range
R 752.30 R 805.72
R789.39
Price overview
Open780.01
Previous close789.39
Day range777.12 - 789.90
Volume913 044
52-week range752.30 – 805.72
Change▲ 16.9 (2.19%)
P/E ratio13.30
EPS5 937.12
Dividend 508 (cps)
Dividend yield0.64%
Important dates
  • Sep 2025 Interim
    Released 24 Nov 2025
  • Final Div 5.08 ZAR
    Decl 25 Nov 2025, LDT 2 Dec 2025
  • Final Div 5.08 ZAR
    Decl 25 Nov 2025, Pay 8 Dec 2025
  • Mar 2026
    Prev Year End
  • Mar 2026 Final
    Released 29 Jun 2026
  • Sep 2026
    Half Year
  • Sep 2026 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 24 Nov
  • Next Expected Final Div 5.08 ZAR
    Decl 25 Nov 2026, LDT 2 Dec 2026
  • Next Expected Final Div 5.08 ZAR
    Decl 25 Nov 2026, Pay 8 Dec 2026
  • Mar 2027
    Next Year End
  • Mar 2027 Final
    Unconfirmed for 29 Jun
  • 26 Aug 2027
    AGM Unconfirmed
Financial results
USD million Mar 26 Mar 25
Turnover 10 848 7 181
Attributable Income 4 972 5 242
Market Cap (ZARm) 661 016.90 771 394.90
EPS (ZARc) 10 988.88 11 182.28
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 5 937.12 5 574.73
DPS (ZARc) 0 508
Latest SENS announcements
  • Naspers - results of annual general meeting
    2026-08-27 12:11:28
    The 112th annual general meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of Naspers was held through electronic communication yesterday, 26 August 2026. All resolutions set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by the requisite majority of shareholders represented at the AGM.
  • Naspers Ltd. - Dealing in Securities by an Associa
    2026-08-25 17:30:00
    An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company.
  • Naspers Ltd. - Update on Repurchase Programme and
    2026-08-25 17:05:00
    The company has released general information of its share buyback.
  • Naspers Ltd. - Dealing in Securities by Director
    2026-08-24 17:30:00
    A director has dealt in shares of the company.
  • Naspers Ltd. - Update on Repurchase Programme and
    2026-08-18 17:05:00
    The company has released general information of its share buyback.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
PROSUS (PRX) R 722.00 +1.77%
NASPERS-N (NPN) R 789.39 +2.19%

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Naspers Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Naspers Ltd. price today in rands is R781.99, and the latest data points still lean toward steady growth rather than a sharp swing. The charts and graph backdrop support a measured price forecast and prediction, while investors weighing buy or sell decisions can compare the cost against the dividend payout profile and the presence of preference shares. For anyone checking for sale opportunities, the share code NPN remains easy to monitor online through a trading account, and the practical how to buy route on the JSE is straightforward for active trading participants watching the current data and valuation signals.

Naspers Ltd. Live Share Data

LabelValue
Data as of2026-08-28 09:59:50
Share Name & TickerNaspers Ltd. (NPN)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryTechnology / Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Current Price781.99
Market Capitalization591.03bn
P/E Ratio13.01
Dividend Yield0.66
Trading Volume (Live Data)118 462
Recent Price Change1.23

Naspers Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current PriceR781.99, reflecting a 1.23 rise from the previous close.
Market Cap591.03bn, indicating a large market presence.
P/E Ratio13.01, suggesting fair valuation.
Dividend Yield0.66, attractive for income-focused investors.
VolatilityModerate, based on the latest price change and live volume.

Naspers Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish bias remains modest while the share holds above its latest reference level of R781.99, with volume at 118 462 suggesting active participation rather than panic trading. A sustained move in the JSE session would need continued support from valuation stability around a P/E of 13.01 and improved sentiment toward large-cap technology exposure.

FAQ on Naspers Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Naspers Ltd. shares?
Answer: Naspers Ltd. shares represent ownership in a large JSE-listed company in the Technology / Internet & Direct Marketing Retail space. With a market capitalization of 591.03bn and a current price of R781.99, they trade actively under ticker NPN.

Q2: How can I buy Naspers Ltd. shares?
Answer: To buy Naspers Ltd. shares, use an approved JSE trading account and place an order under ticker NPN. The current price per share is R781.99, so your purchase size depends on available capital, platform charges, and live market liquidity of 118 462 shares.

Q3: What affects the price of Naspers Ltd. shares?
Answer: The share price is shaped by market sentiment, sector performance, and valuation trends like the P/E ratio of 13.01. Naspers’ live price of R781.99 also responds to trading volume, recent change of 1.23, and broader JSE demand for large-cap listings.

Q4: Does Naspers Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live dividend yield is 0.66, which indicates a modest distribution profile at the current price of R781.99. Investors watching income potential can compare that payout with the company’s large market cap of 591.03bn and valuation at 13.01 times earnings.

Q5: How can I track my Naspers Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track Naspers Ltd. shares using the ticker NPN on your trading platform and record the live price of R781.99 against your entry level. Dividend tracking is straightforward because the current yield is 0.66, and volume data near 118 462 helps gauge active market interest.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Naspers Ltd. share price?
Answer: Key factors include the 591.03bn market capitalization, the P/E ratio of 13.01, and the recent price change of 1.23. Trading volume of 118 462 shows ongoing engagement, while the JSE listing and Technology / Internet & Direct Marketing Retail sector shape daily sentiment.

Q7: Is Naspers Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Based on the live numbers, Naspers Ltd. can appeal to investors seeking a large-cap JSE name with a fair-looking P/E of 13.01 and a dividend yield of 0.66. At R781.99, the decision depends on risk tolerance and portfolio objectives.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Naspers Ltd. shares today?
Answer: The live data suggests a cautious buy case rather than an aggressive one. With the share price at R781.99, volume at 118 462, and recent change at 1.23, traders may prefer to wait for stronger confirmation before adding on the JSE.

Q9: How much does one Naspers Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One Naspers Ltd. share costs R781.99 today. That price per share sits alongside a 591.03bn market cap, a P/E ratio of 13.01, and a dividend yield of 0.66, giving investors a clear snapshot of valuation and income characteristics.

Q10: How to sell Naspers Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell Naspers Ltd. shares, log in to your JSE trading account, search for NPN, and enter a sell order at or near the live price of R781.99. Current trading volume of 118 462 may help determine how quickly a sale can execute.

How to Buy Naspers Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the dashboard and locate NPN on the JSE.

Deposit funds into the trading account.

Place a buy order using the current price per share as your reference.

Naspers Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Naspers Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R781.99 and BUY only on confirmed strength through that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Naspers Shares
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