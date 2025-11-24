An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company.

The 112th annual general meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of Naspers was held through electronic communication yesterday, 26 August 2026. All resolutions set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by the requisite majority of shareholders represented at the AGM.

Naspers Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Naspers Ltd. price today in rands is R781.99, and the latest data points still lean toward steady growth rather than a sharp swing. The charts and graph backdrop support a measured price forecast and prediction, while investors weighing buy or sell decisions can compare the cost against the dividend payout profile and the presence of preference shares. For anyone checking for sale opportunities, the share code NPN remains easy to monitor online through a trading account, and the practical how to buy route on the JSE is straightforward for active trading participants watching the current data and valuation signals.

Naspers Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 09:59:50 Share Name & Ticker Naspers Ltd. (NPN) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Technology / Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Current Price 781.99 Market Capitalization 591.03bn P/E Ratio 13.01 Dividend Yield 0.66 Trading Volume (Live Data) 118 462 Recent Price Change 1.23

Naspers Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R781.99, reflecting a 1.23 rise from the previous close. Market Cap 591.03bn, indicating a large market presence. P/E Ratio 13.01, suggesting fair valuation. Dividend Yield 0.66, attractive for income-focused investors. Volatility Moderate, based on the latest price change and live volume.

Naspers Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish bias remains modest while the share holds above its latest reference level of R781.99, with volume at 118 462 suggesting active participation rather than panic trading. A sustained move in the JSE session would need continued support from valuation stability around a P/E of 13.01 and improved sentiment toward large-cap technology exposure.

FAQ on Naspers Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Naspers Ltd. shares?

Answer: Naspers Ltd. shares represent ownership in a large JSE-listed company in the Technology / Internet & Direct Marketing Retail space. With a market capitalization of 591.03bn and a current price of R781.99, they trade actively under ticker NPN.

Q2: How can I buy Naspers Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy Naspers Ltd. shares, use an approved JSE trading account and place an order under ticker NPN. The current price per share is R781.99, so your purchase size depends on available capital, platform charges, and live market liquidity of 118 462 shares.

Q3: What affects the price of Naspers Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is shaped by market sentiment, sector performance, and valuation trends like the P/E ratio of 13.01. Naspers’ live price of R781.99 also responds to trading volume, recent change of 1.23, and broader JSE demand for large-cap listings.

Q4: Does Naspers Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live dividend yield is 0.66, which indicates a modest distribution profile at the current price of R781.99. Investors watching income potential can compare that payout with the company’s large market cap of 591.03bn and valuation at 13.01 times earnings.

Q5: How can I track my Naspers Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track Naspers Ltd. shares using the ticker NPN on your trading platform and record the live price of R781.99 against your entry level. Dividend tracking is straightforward because the current yield is 0.66, and volume data near 118 462 helps gauge active market interest.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Naspers Ltd. share price?

Answer: Key factors include the 591.03bn market capitalization, the P/E ratio of 13.01, and the recent price change of 1.23. Trading volume of 118 462 shows ongoing engagement, while the JSE listing and Technology / Internet & Direct Marketing Retail sector shape daily sentiment.

Q7: Is Naspers Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the live numbers, Naspers Ltd. can appeal to investors seeking a large-cap JSE name with a fair-looking P/E of 13.01 and a dividend yield of 0.66. At R781.99, the decision depends on risk tolerance and portfolio objectives.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Naspers Ltd. shares today?

Answer: The live data suggests a cautious buy case rather than an aggressive one. With the share price at R781.99, volume at 118 462, and recent change at 1.23, traders may prefer to wait for stronger confirmation before adding on the JSE.

Q9: How much does one Naspers Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Naspers Ltd. share costs R781.99 today. That price per share sits alongside a 591.03bn market cap, a P/E ratio of 13.01, and a dividend yield of 0.66, giving investors a clear snapshot of valuation and income characteristics.

Q10: How to sell Naspers Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Naspers Ltd. shares, log in to your JSE trading account, search for NPN, and enter a sell order at or near the live price of R781.99. Current trading volume of 118 462 may help determine how quickly a sale can execute.

How to Buy Naspers Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the dashboard and locate NPN on the JSE.

Deposit funds into the trading account.

Place a buy order using the current price per share as your reference.

Naspers Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Naspers Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R781.99 and BUY only on confirmed strength through that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.