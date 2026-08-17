The Top 10 Best Forex Brokers that accept PayPal are revealed. We have rated and reviewed the 6 Best Forex Brokers that accept PayPal deposits and withdrawals.

What is PayPal?

PayPal is a trusted and easy-to-use payment platform that helps people and businesses send, receive, and manage money online without having to share their bank or card details. It works with multiple currencies and is popular for online shopping, e-commerce, and sending money internationally.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Are there any fees associated with using PayPal to accept payments from forex brokers?

PayPal may incur fees when used to fund your Forex trading account with a broker. Some PayPal-accepting brokers may levy an administration charge when depositing funds through this channel; others might not charge any such fee at all. Furthermore, PayPal itself may assess a transaction fee to process this transaction.

10 Best Forex Brokers that accept PayPal - A Comparison

10 Best Forex Brokers that accept PayPal (2026)

AvaTrade - Overall, Best Forex Broker Accepting PayPal IC Markets - High Trust Score Pepperstone - Low PayPal Deposit Fee OANDA - Best Online Trading Experience FxPro - Quick Online Payment Transfer XTB - Fast PayPal Payment Execution Plus500 - A user-friendly platform and fast PayPal deposits. eToro - PayPal funding options for beginners. IG - PayPal support for budget-conscious traders. Doo Prime - Advanced platforms and PayPal payments.

1. AvaTrade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

Overall, AvaTrade can be summarised as a trusted CFD provider with a user-friendly copy trading platform licensed in South Africa. AvaTrade offers 0% commission on trades and has an overall trust rating score of 94 out of 99. AvaTrade offers a wide selection of deposit options, including PayPal, Neteller, Credit Card, and Wire Transfer.

Features

🌟 Feature 🏦 Accepts PayPal Yes 🌍 Regulation ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA 💼 Account Types Standard, Islamic, Demo 📈 Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, WebTrader, AvaOptions 📊 Spreads Competitive ⚡ Deposit Speed Instant with PayPal 💸 Withdrawal Speed Fast and secure 🎓 Education Resources Extensive 🛠️ Customer Support 24/5 Live Chat & Email 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Wide range of CFDs assets to trade - 1000+ You can’t buy stock or cryptocurrency Worldwide regulated Cryptocurrency deposit is not accepted Award winner Quarterly and annual inactivity fees Multiple platform – MT4, MT5, etc Costumer support is not available 24/7 Negative balance protection No bonus for EU based clients

Can I deposit and withdraw via PayPal with AvaTrade?

Yes, AvaTrade fully supports PayPal for deposits and withdrawals, offering fast processing times, added security, and no extra fees from the broker’s side.

Why is AvaTrade the top PayPal forex broker?

AvaTrade combines strong regulation, competitive spreads, and seamless PayPal integration, making it the ideal all-around broker for traders who prioritize convenience and trusted payment options.

2. IC

IC is a foreign exchange broker with an established reputation. It offers competitive rates, executes trades rapidly, and offers many account options. The broker is mostly used by active and professional traders who appreciate low spreads and a commission-based account known as Raw Spread for a good number of trades. IC Markets also has several brokers, including MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader, which improve usability for various types of trading styles.

Features

🌟 Feature 🏦 Accepts PayPal Yes 🌍 Regulation ASIC, CySEC, SCB 💼 Account Types Raw Spread, Standard, Islamic 📈 Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, cTrader 📊 Spreads Ultra-low (from 0.0 pips) ⚡ Deposit Speed Instant with PayPal 💸 Withdrawal Speed Fast and hassle-free 🎓 Education Resources Moderate 🛠️ Customer Support 24/7 Live Chat & Email 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Super Low Spreads Commissions on Top ECN Execution Higher Minimum Deposit multiple tier-1 liquidity providers Risk of Slippage Scalper-Friendly Features Limited Educational Resources on Raw Spreads

Is IC a trustworthy PayPal forex broker?

Absolutely. IC Markets is highly rated for safety, regulated by ASIC and CySEC, and supports PayPal payments with secure, fast transactions and segregated client funds.

How does IC ensure secure PayPal transactions?

All PayPal transactions at IC Markets are encrypted and processed under strict financial standards, adding a layer of safety to their already secure trading environment.

3. Pepperstone

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients) 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Pepperstone easily ranks as one of the best forex brokers in the industry due to its competitive spreads, fast execution speeds, and excellent trading platforms, including MetaTrader 4 and 5 and cTrader. The broker is also well-regulated, thus offering a safe environment for traders. Whether you are a newbie or a seasoned trader, Pepperstone has you covered with different types of accounts and outstanding customer service. In addition, the broker assists in a variety of deposit methods, including PayPal, which is ideal for users who want to fund and withdraw money quickly and safely.

Features

🌟 Feature 🏦 Accepts PayPal Yes 🌍 Regulation ASIC, FCA, DFSA, CySEC 💼 Account Types Razor, Standard, Islamic 📈 Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, cTrader 📊 Spreads Tight (from 0.0 pips) ⚡ Deposit Speed Instant with PayPal 💸 Withdrawal Speed Fast and secure 🎓 Education Resources Comprehensive 🛠️ Customer Support 24/5 Live Chat & Email 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast Account Opening Mostly CFDs Offered Excellent Customer Support Basic MetaTrader Platform Negative Balance Protection No Managed Accounts

Does Pepperstone charge for PayPal deposits?

No. Pepperstone does not charge internal fees for PayPal deposits, and funds are typically available instantly, making it a cost-effective and fast option for traders.

Is Pepperstone a good PayPal broker for low fees?

Yes, Pepperstone is ideal for traders seeking low-cost PayPal funding with zero deposit fees and tight trading spreads, especially on its Razor account.

4. OANDA

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BVI, CFTC, FCA, FFAJ, FSC, IIROC, MAS, NFA Start Trading Read Review

Overall, OANDA can be summarised as a credible broker. OANDA is fully regulated, thus making it a safe and trustworthy broker. OANDA is considered low-risk with a trust score of 91 out of 99. OANDA does not require a deposit fee, and traders can conveniently use their debit cards to make deposits. Transfers to and from the trading account also differ slightly according to the trader’s residence and under which OANDA entity the account is held.

Features

🌟 Feature 🏦 Accepts PayPal Yes 🌍 Regulation FCA, CFTC, ASIC, IIROC 💼 Account Types Standard, Premium, Islamic 📈 Trading Platforms MT4, TradingView, OANDA Web 📊 Spreads Variable and competitive ⚡ Deposit Speed Instant with PayPal 💸 Withdrawal Speed Fast and secure 🎓 Education Resources Detailed and diverse 🛠️ Customer Support 24/5 Live Chat & Phone 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌Cons sy-to-use web trading platform Limited asset variety: Only FX and some CFDs available Generally low fees charged High withdrawal fee: Especially for bank transfers Easy and digital account opening Limited leverage in some regions: Lower leverage (1:50) in highly regulated markets Well-regulated: FCA, CFTC, ASIC, etc. No bonuses or promotions: Lacks deposit bonuses and promotions No minimum deposit required Limited research tools: Basic compared to other brokers Wide range of deposit options No negative balance protection in all regions: Not universal for all clients Trustworthy brand with strong partnerships Limited product offerings: Focused primarily on Forex and CFDs Strong customer support (24/5) Withdrawal fees for bank transfers: High, especially for non-EU accounts

What makes Oanda's trading experience stand out with PayPal?

Oanda combines intuitive platforms, advanced charting, and seamless PayPal funding to deliver a smooth and efficient trading experience for both beginners and advanced users.

Is PayPal integration smooth on Oanda?

Yes, Oanda offers easy PayPal deposits and withdrawals directly from the trading portal, ensuring a hassle-free and user-friendly payment process.

5. FXPro

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, and FSA Start Trading Read Review

Overall, FxPro is considered a low-risk, safe, and trustworthy broker with an overall Trust Score of 89 out of 99. With 1:200 maximum leverage, 0.01 micro lot trading, 2100+ instruments, and a minimum deposit of $100 / ZAR 1806. FxPro Limited offers hassle-free deposit and withdrawal options, including Bank transfer, Credit / Debit Card, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, and UnionPay.

Features

🌟 Feature 🏦 Accepts PayPal Yes 🌍 Regulation FCA, CySEC, FSCA, SCB 💼 Account Types Standard, Islamic 📈 Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, cTrader, FxPro Edge 📊 Spreads Tight and competitive ⚡ Deposit Speed Instant with PayPal 💸 Withdrawal Speed Fast and reliable 🎓 Education Resources Comprehensive guides 🛠️ Customer Support 24/5 Live Chat & Phone 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pro and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Competitive Spreads Does not offer its services in all countries due to legal jurisdictions Fast Execution Some users have reported mixed experiences with customer support, with occasional delays in responses or difficulties in resolving issues. Variety of Instruments FxPro imposes withdrawal fees for certain payment methods, which can reduce the overall profitability of trading. Robust Trading Platforms Limited Research Tools

Are FxPro’s PayPal payments processed quickly?

Yes, deposits via PayPal are processed almost instantly, while withdrawals usually take 1 business day, allowing traders to move funds with minimal delay.

Is FxPro reliable for PayPal users?

FxPro offers regulated, secure PayPal transactions backed by FCA and CySEC licenses, ensuring trust and fast money movement for active forex traders.

6. XTB

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, IFSC, KNF Start Trading Read Review

XTB can be summarized as a trustworthy broker with a reputable reputation that provides Contracts for Difference (CFDs) and trading facilities on shares, forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, ETFs, options, indices, and offers user-friendly trading conditions to a global market. XTB makes several ways available to deposit funds into a user's trading account. Traders must take note that some of these methods may incur additional charges, and XTB will not cover any exchange rates charged. Deposit Methods include PayPal, Credit Cards, and Bank Transfers.

Features

🌟 Feature 🏦 Accepts PayPal Yes 🌍 Regulation FCA, CySEC, KNF, IFSC 💼 Account Types Standard, Islamic 📈 Trading Platforms xStation 5, xStation Mobile 📊 Spreads Tight and competitive ⚡ Deposit Speed Instant with PayPal 💸 Withdrawal Speed Fast and reliable 🎓 Education Resources Extensive and interactive 🛠️ Customer Support 24/5 Live Chat & Phone 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Strong regulation in multiple regions (e.g., FCA, CySEC) Not available in the US or Canada Tight spreads and low commission accounts for certain regions Fees on stock CFDs can be higher compared to some competitors xStation 5 and MetaTrader 4 (MT4) for various trader levels Fewer account options compared to some brokers Offers comprehensive training materials and market analysis Does not offer MT5 platform, which some traders may prefer Reliable and fast order execution with no dealing desk intervention Lacks promotional bonuses or incentives Accessible to beginners as no minimum deposit is required Charges an inactivity fee after 12 months of no trading activity

How fast are PayPal transactions at XTB?

XTB offers near-instant PayPal deposits and fast withdrawals, usually processed within 1 business day, providing efficient fund access for active traders.

Does XTB support PayPal for all account types?

Yes, XTB supports PayPal for most account types, offering quick and secure funding options regardless of your trading level or strategy.

7. Plus500

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, MAS, FSA, ASIC, FMA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Plus500 is a well-established online broker specialising in CFD trading across forex, indices, commodities, stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies. It’s regulated in multiple major jurisdictions, including the FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), and the FSCA in South Africa, and is publicly listed on the London Stock Exchange, adding transparency and regulatory accountability. Plus500 offers an intuitive proprietary trading platform with risk-management tools and competitive variable spreads, and allows funding via PayPal, cards, and bank transfers with no broker deposit/withdrawal fees.

Features

🌟 Feature 🏦 Accepts PayPal Yes 🌍 Regulation CySEC, FCA, MAS, FSA, ASIC, FMA, FSCA 💼 Account Types Standard account Professional account 📈 Trading Platforms Plus500 WebTrader and Plus500 mobile apps 📊 Spreads Variable spreads with no commission ⚡ Deposit Speed Instant or near-instant for PayPal, cards and e-wallets (depending on provider); bank transfers take several business days. 💸 Withdrawal Speed Typically 1–3 business days after request and security checks for PayPal, cards and e-wallets; bank transfer may take longer. 🎓 Education Resources Trading Academy, Trader’s Guide, video tutorials, eBooks and market insights, but education is limited compared to dedicated learning brokers. 🛠️ Customer Support 24/7 live chat and email support 📝Sign up 👉Open Account (CFD Service. Your capital is at risk)

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Listed company (added transparency) Platform lacks MT4/MT5 in many markets Regulated under MiFID II for EU clients Leverage limits and product restrictions under EU retail rules apply Single account type (simple) Might offer fewer advanced tools for professional traders

Is Plus500 safe for South African traders?

Yes, Plus500 is regulated by FCA, CySEC, ASIC, and FSCA. It keeps client funds segregated, offers negative balance protection, and provides transparent trading conditions. It is also listed on the London Stock Exchange, enhancing credibility.

Can I deposit using PayPal with Plus500?

Yes, Plus500 accepts PayPal in supported regions, including South Africa. Deposits are instant, while withdrawals are processed within 1–3 business days. Account verification is required before PayPal withdrawals, ensuring secure and fast fund transfers.

8. eToro

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

eToro is a global multi-asset broker known for its social trading and copy-trading features, and it does support PayPal as a funding method in many regions, including South Africa.

PayPal can be used for instant deposits and, typically, for withdrawals once the account is verified, with funds credited back to your PayPal account within a couple of business days.

However, there are regional restrictions: PayPal is not available for first-time deposits in some jurisdictions (e.g., the UK and certain regulated entities) and may only work after an initial deposit is made by another payment method.

Features

🌟 Feature 🏦 Accepts PayPal Yes 🌍 Regulation FCA, CySEC, ASIC 💼 Account Types standard trading/investment account Professional account 📈 Trading Platforms web platform and mobile app 📊 Spreads Variable spreads with costs embedded in pricing ⚡ Deposit Speed Instant for PayPal, credit/debit cards, and most e‑wallets; bank transfers typically take several business days (4–7). eToro does not charge deposit fees. 💸 Withdrawal Speed Withdrawals, including PayPal, are usually processed 1–3 business days once the request is approved; a $5 fee may apply depending on account currency. 🎓 Education Resources eToro Academy with articles, videos and guides; integrated news/analysis content and beginner help material, plus community insights. 🛠️ Customer Support Support via help center, ticket system and in‑platform options; live chat available in some regions. Response times vary by peak periods. 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Free stock trading High forex fees Easy Sign-Up Slow Withdrawal Social Trading Single base currency Low CFD Fees $5 USD Withdrawal Fee

Does eToro accept PayPal for South African users?

Yes, eToro supports PayPal for deposits and withdrawals where available, including South Africa. PayPal deposits are usually instant, while withdrawals may take 1–3 business days after verification. Some regulated entities have regional restrictions.

Is eToro regulated and safe?

Yes, eToro is regulated by the FCA, CySEC, and ASIC, offering strong investor protections, segregated accounts, and negative balance protection. These regulations make it a reliable broker for forex, stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrency trading.

9. IG

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

IG is a well-established, highly regulated broker offering forex, CFDs, and a wide range of global markets, but it does not support PayPal as a deposit method in most regions, including South Africa.

According to IG’s own funding information, PayPal is not accepted for deposits or withdrawals; traders must use alternatives like bank transfers, debit/credit cards, or other e-wallets supported in their region.

Some third-party lists include IG among brokers that accept PayPal, but IG’s official client funding documentation explicitly states that PayPal is not currently supported for account funding.

Features

🌟 Feature 🏦 Accepts PayPal Yes 🌍 Regulation FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA 💼 Account Types standard retail accounts, professional accounts 📈 Trading Platforms IG web platform, mobile apps, plus MetaTrader 4 (MT4) 📊 Spreads Competitive but variable by market; spreads differ by instrument and region with typical currency spreads near industry norms. ⚡ Deposit Speed PayPal and card deposits are usually instant; bank transfers take longer (1–5 business days). 💸 Withdrawal Speed PayPal withdrawals often processed within ~24 hours; card/bank transfers typically 1–3 business days 🎓 Education Resources Extensive education centre, webinars, guides, tutorials, and market analysis aimed at both beginner and advanced traders. 🛠️ Customer Support 24/5 support with live chat, email and phone options; region‑specific frameworks 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌ Cons Very broad global regulation and high trust rating. Complex fee structure with commissions on certain products. Extensive range of tradable instruments. Inactivity fees for dormant accounts. Multiple platforms including MT4, proprietary and advanced tools. Some advanced features may be overwhelming for new traders.

Can I fund my IG account with PayPal in South Africa?

IG supports PayPal deposits and withdrawals in certain regions, but availability varies by jurisdiction. South African clients should confirm in the IG portal. Alternative methods include bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and other e-wallets.

Is IG a secure broker for forex trading?

Yes, IG is highly regulated by the FCA, ASIC, and other authorities. Client funds are segregated, and IG has robust risk management policies, making it a trustworthy broker for forex, CFDs, and multi‑asset trading.

10. Doo Prime

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSC, ASIC, FCA Start Trading Read Review

Doo Prime is a global forex and CFD broker offering access to a wide range of over 10,000 financial instruments, including forex pairs, commodities, indices, stocks, and cryptocurrencies.

It is regulated by multiple authorities, such as the FSC (Mauritius), FSA (Seychelles), and VFSC (Vanuatu), and employs industry-standard safety protocols, including segregated client funds and negative balance protection.

Doo Prime supports popular trading platforms like MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, proprietary InTrade, and FIX API, catering to traders from beginners to professionals.

Features

🌟 Feature 🏦 Accepts PayPal Yes 🌍 Regulation FSA, FSC, ASIC, FCA 💼 Account Types Cent, STP and ECN 📈 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, InTrade (proprietary) and FIX API, plus mobile/web access 📊 Spreads Ultra‑low spreads available (e.g., from 0.0 pips on ECN with commission, ~1.0 pips on STP). ⚡ Deposit Speed E‑wallet/PayPal and card deposits are typically instant to <1 day; bank transfers take 1–3 business days. 💸 Withdrawal Speed Withdrawals via e‑wallet/PayPal and cards are often processed within 24 hours to a few days; bank transfers take longer. 🎓 Education Resources Offers trading guides, videos, eBooks, market analysis, VPS tools and PAMM/copy trading resources. 🛠️ Customer Support 24/7 multilingual support with phone, email and live chat available across global service centres. 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons VPS Hosting is available to eligible clients ZAR deposits are converted to USD or other currencies, incurring conversion fees No fees for deposits and withdrawals, saving costs for South Africans Withdrawals can take several days With over 10,000 trading instruments, including Forex, indices, commodities, and ETFs, South African traders have access to diverse markets Even though ZAR deposits are accepted, traders can’t use ZAR as their account base currency CENT, STP, ECN, and Swap-Free accounts cater to different trading strategies The 1% fee on dividends from CFDs can reduce profit margins Spreads from 0.0 pips on ECN and zero commissions on CENT and STP accounts keep trading costs low Lack of local FSCA regulation Doo Prime offers local deposit methods like AO Pay that allow South African traders to deposit in ZAR Lack of a physical presence in South Africa Social trading platforms like FOLLOWME offer strategies that align with South African traders' community-based approaches High overnight fees, especially on ZAR pairs

Does Doo Prime accept PayPal deposits and withdrawals?

Yes, Doo Prime supports PayPal for deposits and withdrawals, though availability may vary by region. Funds are typically credited instantly or within 24 hours for e-wallets and PayPal, while bank transfers take 1–3 business days.

Is Doo Prime regulated and safe?

Doo Prime is regulated by the Mauritius FSC, Seychelles FSA, and Vanuatu FSC, ensuring oversight and investor protection. It offers segregated accounts, transparent pricing, and risk management tools, making it safe for forex and CFD trading.

How to Deposit Into a Forex Broker Using PayPal

The layout will vary from broker to broker, but the process is usually pretty similar:

Open and verify your trading account. Log into the broker's Client Area. Go to Deposit or Add Funds. Choose PayPal from the available payment methods. Enter the amount you want to deposit. You'll normally be redirected to PayPal to log in securely. Choose your PayPal balance or linked payment method. Approve the payment. Go back to the broker and check that the money has reached your trading account.

One detail that catches people out: the PayPal account will usually need to be in the same name as your forex account.

Brokers generally don't allow you to fund an account using someone else's PayPal wallet. That comes down to anti-money-laundering and source-of-funds checks. Pepperstone, Fusion Markets, Tickmill and others use rules along these lines.

Is PayPal Better Than a Bank Transfer for Forex Trading?

PayPal is usually the easier option when speed matters.

Deposits can arrive in the trading account almost immediately, while an international bank transfer can take a few business days. It also means you don't have to enter your card or bank details directly into the broker's payment system.

Bank transfers still have their place.

They're often more practical for larger deposits, and South African traders may prefer a ZAR bank-transfer option where one is available. That can help cut down on unnecessary currency conversion.

So the better choice really comes down to three things: how much you're depositing, what currency your trading account uses, and whether speed or conversion cost matters more to you.

PayPal vs Skrill vs Neteller

Feature PayPal Skrill Neteller Widely recognised consumer wallet Excellent Good Good Forex broker availability Moderate High High Instant broker deposits Often Often Often South African availability Yes Yes Yes ZAR considerations Currency conversion may apply Depends on account Depends on account Broker availability varies by entity Yes Yes Yes Same-source withdrawal rules common Yes Yes Yes

PayPal's biggest advantage is familiarity. Many traders already have an account and do not need to open a specialist forex-focused e-wallet.

Skrill and Neteller, however, are often supported by more international forex entities than PayPal.

Conclusion

For South African traders who specifically want to fund a forex account with PayPal, AvaTrade and Pepperstone are two of the clearer options right now.

Pepperstone has an edge because its Africa-specific documentation confirms PayPal for both deposits and withdrawals. AvaTrade also does a good job of spelling out how PayPal funding and withdrawals work, which makes it easier to see the rules before you deposit.

eToro is another option, although there is a catch for South African clients: PayPal only becomes available after the first deposit.

IC Markets, Tickmill, OANDA and FxPro are also worth checking, but don't assume PayPal is available just because it appears on a broker's global payment page. Availability can change depending on the country, account and legal entity you're registered under.

For 2026, the practical rule is simple: check PayPal support for your exact South African account and legal entity.

A broker saying “we accept PayPal” on its main website isn't enough.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why should I choose a forex brokers that accept PayPal?

Opting for forex brokers that accept PayPal provides you with a convenient and secure payment option. PayPal is widely recognized and used globally, making it easy to manage your funds and execute transactions with ease.

Are there any advantages to using PayPal to accept payments from forex brokers?

PayPal can bring many advantages when used with forex brokers, including rapid deposits and withdrawals, reduced financial disclosure requirements with brokers, and often additional layers of buyer protection.

Can I trust forex brokers that accept PayPal?

Though PayPal acceptance is encouraging, it's still important to do in-depth research before choosing any forex broker. Look for well-regulated, trustworthy firms with positive customer reviews from traders to establish trustworthiness.

How do I find forex brokers that accept PayPal?

You can find forex brokers accepting PayPal by visiting their websites and/or customer support, checking payment method lists, or consulting forums that list brokers supporting PayPal transactions. Furthermore, various online resources and forums also provide extensive lists and reviews of brokers supporting such transactions.

Can I use PayPal for both deposits and withdrawals with forex brokers?

Many forex brokers allow traders to use PayPal for both funding accounts and withdrawing profits. Always confirm with the broker, as some might permit deposits via PayPal but require withdrawals through alternative payment methods.

Is using PayPal safer than using a credit card with forex brokers?

Yes, PayPal adds an extra layer of security by not directly sharing your bank or card details with the broker. It also offers buyer protection and dispute resolution in case of unauthorized transactions.

Are PayPal transactions instant with forex brokers?

Generally, PayPal deposits are instant, allowing you to start trading immediately. Withdrawals may take longer depending on the broker’s processing times, but they are often faster than traditional bank transfers.

Do all forex brokers support PayPal in every country?

No, not all brokers provide PayPal support in every region due to local regulations. It’s crucial to verify that your country is supported and check for any restrictions on PayPal transactions.

Can I use PayPal bonuses or promotions with forex brokers?

Some brokers offer special promotions or deposit bonuses for using PayPal. However, terms and conditions vary, so always review bonus eligibility, withdrawal requirements, and any fees associated with using PayPal for promotions.