OANDA is one of the better-known names in forex trading, with a history stretching back to the 1990s and regulated companies operating across several major financial markets.

For South African traders, though, the brand name is only part of the story. The more important question is which OANDA company would actually hold your account and whether South African residents are currently being accepted for new accounts.

That is where things become less straightforward. When we checked OANDA Global Markets in 2026, South Africa did not appear on its official list of countries eligible to apply for a new account. At the same time, OANDA's own help centre still contained specific instructions for online bank transfers from South Africa.

Quick answer: OANDA is an established international forex and CFD broker with a strong platform range and a long regulatory track record across the wider group. Under OANDA Global Markets, the main account tiers are Standard, Premium and Premium Plus, while Core Pricing is a separate commission-based pricing model available to qualifying Premium Plus clients. Current Global Markets platform support includes OANDA Mobile/fxTrade, TradingView and MetaTrader 5. South African traders should first confirm that new applications are being accepted and check the legal entity shown during registration, as we did not confirm FSCA protection for an OANDA Global Markets account.

Is OANDA regulated for South African traders?

OANDA operates through several regulated companies, so the answer depends on the legal entity attached to your account.

OANDA Global Markets Ltd, the company serving eligible international clients, is registered in the British Virgin Islands and regulated by the BVI Financial Services Commission under licence SIBA/L/20/1130.

The wider OANDA group also operates regulated companies in markets including the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, Japan, Poland and the United States.

That global regulatory footprint adds credibility to the OANDA group, but it should not be confused with South African regulation.

For a South African trader, the most important document is the client agreement. That tells you which OANDA company holds the account, which regulator applies, what complaints process is available, and what protections you actually receive.

We did not confirm a South African OANDA entity authorised by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority during this review. I would therefore not assume that an account opened through OANDA Global Markets carries FSCA protection.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Can South African traders open an account with OANDA?

This should be the first thing a South African applicant checks.

When we reviewed OANDA Global Markets in 2026, its eligible-country page listed Chile, Colombia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macao, Malaysia, Mexico, the Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam. South Africa was not included.

OANDA's help centre, however, still contained a dedicated "Online Bank Transfers - South Africa" funding process.

The safest interpretation is that South African payment support may remain relevant to existing or previously approved accounts. It does not, by itself, prove that OANDA is currently accepting new South African applications.

If you want to open an account, check whether South Africa can be selected as your country of residence during registration and confirm which OANDA company appears in the account agreement before sending money.

OANDA Quick Facts Details Broker Name OANDA Broker Type Forex and CFD broker Relevant International Entity OANDA Global Markets Ltd for eligible international residents Global Markets Regulation BVI Financial Services Commission, licence SIBA/L/20/1130 FSCA Regulation No locally FSCA-regulated OANDA entity confirmed in this review South Africa New-Account Status South Africa is not on the current Global Markets eligible-country list South Africa Funding South Africa-specific online bank-transfer instructions still appear in OANDA’s Global Markets help centre Markets Forex, indices, commodities, metals, shares and cryptocurrency CFDs, depending on entity and product rules Global Markets Account Tiers Standard, Premium and Premium Plus Core Pricing Lower core spreads plus commission for qualifying Premium Plus clients Global Markets Platforms OANDA Mobile/fxTrade, TradingView and MetaTrader 5, depending on account setup Standard Minimum Deposit No minimum initial deposit stated Trading Account Base Currencies USD, EUR, HKD and SGD ZAR Trading Account Not listed as a Global Markets base currency Maximum Leverage Up to 888:1 or lower, depending on the instrument and margin tier Inactivity Fee Up to USD 10 per month after 12 months without trading activity, subject to OANDA’s rules Best For Eligible traders who want an established forex broker, MT5 and TradingView

OANDA Trust Score

OANDA has operated since the 1990s, giving the group a much longer track record than many offshore CFD brokers.

The group has regulated businesses in several established financial markets.

For South African traders, however, group-level reputation should be separated from the protection attached to the actual account entity.

The biggest issue in this review is not OANDA's history. It is the uncertainty around new South African onboarding and the lack of confirmed FSCA protection for the Global Markets entity.

Trust Factor OANDA Suggested Trust Score 90 out of 100 for the global brand and regulatory footprint Brand History Operating since the 1990s with a long history in online FX Regulatory Position Multiple regulated entities across major jurisdictions OANDA Global Markets Regulated by the BVI Financial Services Commission under SIBA/L/20/1130 South Africa Protection Do not assume local FSCA protection South Africa Availability New-account access is not currently confirmed because South Africa is missing from the eligible-country list Client Fund Handling OANDA Global Markets says client money is held in segregated client bank accounts Main Point to Check Confirm the legal entity, eligibility and complaints route before depositing

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Long operating history in forex South Africa is not currently listed for new Global Markets accounts Regulated group companies in several major financial centres No local FSCA-regulated OANDA entity confirmed in this review MT5, TradingView and OANDA mobile trading available through Global Markets Platform availability changes between OANDA entities No stated minimum initial deposit for the Standard account ZAR is not listed as a Global Markets account base currency Standard, Premium and Premium Plus tiers Premium tiers require substantial deposits or trading volume Core-spread-plus-commission pricing for qualifying Premium Plus traders Core Pricing is not aimed at the typical retail beginner South Africa-specific bank-transfer instructions still exist Those funding instructions do not match the current new-account eligibility page Client-money segregation stated by OANDA Global Markets Leverage can be extremely high

Overview

OANDA is one of the longer-established names in online forex trading.

OANDA Global Markets provides CFD access across forex, indices, commodities, metals, shares and cryptocurrencies, subject to the account and instrument involved.

The main Global Markets account tiers are Standard, Premium and Premium Plus.

Core Pricing is not a normal fourth account. It is a spread-plus-commission pricing model available to qualifying Premium Plus clients.

Current Global Markets platform options include OANDA Mobile/fxTrade, TradingView and MetaTrader 5.

South Africa was not listed as an eligible country for new Global Markets applications when we checked on 11 August 2026.

South Africa-specific bank-transfer documentation still appears in OANDA's help centre, which is why existing clients may see different support from new applicants.

The Standard account has no stated minimum opening deposit.

Is OANDA a good broker for South African traders?

There is plenty to like about OANDA as a broker. It has a long operating history, a solid selection of platforms, broad CFD coverage and a Standard account with relatively simple spread-based pricing.

For a new South African applicant in 2026, though, eligibility comes before spreads, platforms or account types.

If OANDA confirms that South African residents can currently register and you are comfortable with the entity holding the account, the broker becomes much easier to consider. If FSCA regulation and a clearly supported South African onboarding route are priorities, there are brokers where those points are easier to verify.

Is OANDA regulated in South Africa?

We did not confirm an OANDA company locally authorised by the FSCA during this review.

OANDA Global Markets Ltd is regulated by the BVI Financial Services Commission, while other OANDA businesses are regulated separately in their own jurisdictions.

Those licences contribute to the wider group's regulatory history, but overseas regulation is not the same thing as holding an account with an FSCA-authorised South African broker.

Before using the signup button: confirm that OANDA currently accepts South African residents and check the legal entity shown during registration. South Africa was not on the Global Markets eligible-country list when we checked it on 11 August 2026.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BVI, CFTC, FCA, FFAJ, FSC, IIROC, MAS, NFA Start Trading Read Review

Features Offered

Forex and CFD trading across several asset classes.

OANDA Mobile/fxTrade, MetaTrader 5 and TradingView under Global Markets.

Standard, Premium and Premium Plus account tiers.

Core-spread-plus-commission pricing for qualifying Premium Plus traders.

Hedging support on Global Markets accounts.

Charting, indicators, economic-calendar access and third-party research tools depending on the platform and account tier.

Segregated client-money arrangements under OANDA Global Markets.

Feature OANDA Global Markets Offering Forex Trading Major, minor and selected exotic currency-pair CFDs Indices CFDs on selected international stock indices Commodities Energy and other commodity CFDs Metals Gold, silver and other metal CFDs where available Share CFDs US, UK and European share CFDs, with extra requirements applying to some US shares Cryptocurrency CFDs Selected crypto CFDs, including major coins quoted against USD Trading Platforms OANDA Mobile/fxTrade, TradingView and MetaTrader 5 Account Tiers Standard, Premium and Premium Plus Core Pricing Available to qualifying Premium Plus clients after enrolment Hedging Yes, according to OANDA Global Markets Risk Level High. CFDs are leveraged products and Global Markets leverage can reach 888:1

OANDA Customer Reviews

Customer reviews need a little more context with OANDA than they do with a broker operating through one company worldwide.

OANDA clients can trade under different legal entities, and those entities may have different products, leverage limits, payment methods, withdrawal rules, and support procedures. A complaint from one region therefore does not automatically describe the experience a Global Markets client will have.

When reading OANDA reviews, I would give more weight to detailed feedback from traders using the same account entity and payment method you expect to use.

Check whether the reviewer identifies OANDA Global Markets or another OANDA company.

Look for reviews that explain what happened rather than simply giving a one-line rating.

Pay particular attention to identity verification, deposits, withdrawals and customer-support experiences.

Compare withdrawal complaints with OANDA's published return-to-source rules.

Do not use customer reviews as evidence that South Africans can currently open new accounts. Eligibility should be checked directly with OANDA.

Review Area What South African Traders Should Check Account Eligibility Whether the reviewer actually opened a new account while resident in South Africa Withdrawals Whether bank verification and return-to-source rules worked as expected Deposits Whether a South African bank-transfer route or another approved method was available Spreads How pricing behaved during news releases and volatile periods, not just quiet markets Platforms Reliability of MT5, TradingView and the OANDA app Support How quickly account, funding and access problems were resolved Entity Whether the review relates to Global Markets or another OANDA company

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BVI, CFTC, FCA, FFAJ, FSC, IIROC, MAS, NFA Start Trading Read Review

Customer Ratings

Category Rating Comment Global Regulation High OANDA operates through several regulated entities South Africa Availability Needs Verification South Africa is missing from the current Global Markets eligible-country list Trading Platforms Excellent MT5, TradingView and OANDA’s own mobile platform give traders good choice Account Structure Good Standard, Premium and Premium Plus cover different trading volumes Pricing Transparency Good OANDA publishes both spread-only and core-spread-plus-commission examples Beginner Friendliness Good with Caution No minimum deposit helps, although high leverage and offshore rules need to be understood Overall Established Broker, Unclear SA Access The broker itself is well established; South African onboarding is the unresolved part

OANDA Safety and Security

OANDA Global Markets Ltd is regulated by the BVI Financial Services Commission under licence SIBA/L/20/1130.

OANDA says client funds are kept in segregated client bank accounts rather than used for normal operating expenses.

Client money may still be pooled with funds belonging to other clients at third-party banks or financial institutions.

South African traders should not assume FSCA protection unless their agreement specifically names an FSCA-authorised entity.

Global Markets leverage can reach 888:1 or lower, depending on the instrument and margin requirements.

That level of leverage leaves very little room for normal market movement if a trader uses it aggressively.

How does OANDA protect client funds?

OANDA Global Markets says client money is held in segregated bank accounts and kept separate from the company's normal operating funds.

That is an important safeguard, but segregation does not remove every form of risk. OANDA also explains that client money may be pooled at third-party financial institutions. Bank, insolvency and jurisdiction risk therefore still matter.

Is OANDA safe for South African traders?

OANDA is a well-established international broker, but that does not automatically make every OANDA account equally protected.

For a South African trader, I would verify two things before depositing: whether your residency is currently accepted and which legal entity will hold the account. Those two details tell you far more about your actual protection than the OANDA name alone.

Safety Area OANDA Global Regulation Multiple regulated OANDA companies across major jurisdictions OANDA Global Markets Regulation BVI Financial Services Commission, SIBA/L/20/1130 FSCA Protection Not confirmed for a South African OANDA entity in this review Client Money Handling Segregated client bank accounts according to OANDA Global Markets South Africa Eligibility Not currently listed on the Global Markets new-account page Margin Closeout OANDA documentation states that closeout can be triggered at a 50% margin level Main Risk High leverage combined with an offshore account structure

OANDA at a Glance

Broker Detail OANDA Broker Type Forex and CFD broker Relevant International Entity OANDA Global Markets Ltd for eligible residents Regulation BVI FSC for Global Markets; other OANDA companies have their own regulators FSCA-Regulated No local OANDA FSCA entity confirmed in this review South Africa New Accounts South Africa is not currently listed as eligible by OANDA Global Markets Account Tiers Standard, Premium and Premium Plus Core Pricing Available to qualifying Premium Plus clients Platforms OANDA Mobile/fxTrade, TradingView and MT5 Markets Forex, indices, commodities, metals, shares and cryptocurrency CFDs Standard Minimum Deposit No minimum initial deposit stated Base Currencies USD, EUR, HKD and SGD Maximum Leverage Up to 888:1 or lower, depending on the instrument Best For Eligible forex and CFD traders who want MT5, TradingView and an established broker

OANDA Account Types

OANDA Global Markets currently has three main account tiers: Standard, Premium, and Premium Plus.

One point worth clearing up is Core Pricing. Older broker reviews can make it look like a separate fourth account, but that is not how the current Global Markets structure works. Core Pricing is a separate spread-plus-commission model available to qualifying Premium Plus clients.

Standard: the regular spread-only account, with no stated minimum initial deposit.

the regular spread-only account, with no stated minimum initial deposit. Premium: intended for traders who meet OANDA's deposit or trading-volume requirements.

intended for traders who meet OANDA's deposit or trading-volume requirements. Premium Plus: designed for much higher-volume traders.

designed for much higher-volume traders. Core Pricing: a lower-core-spread plus commission model available to qualifying Premium Plus clients.

Account Type Pricing Style Key Requirement Best For Standard Account Spread-only Default account for eligible clients; no minimum initial deposit stated Traders who prefer simple pricing Premium Account Premium pricing and volume benefits USD 10,000 deposit or qualifying trading volume, plus quarterly volume conditions Active traders Premium Plus Account Premium Plus benefits Very high monthly and quarterly notional volume High-volume traders Core Pricing Model Core spread plus fixed commission Premium Plus account and enrolment High-volume traders focused on total execution cost

Standard Account

The Standard account is the default OANDA Global Markets option for most retail clients.

Trading costs are mainly built into the spread rather than charged through a normal separate commission.

OANDA states that there is no minimum initial deposit.

The current account comparison material includes OANDA/fxTrade access, MetaTrader 5 and TradingView.

For an eligible new trader, Standard is the simplest OANDA pricing structure to understand.

The lack of a minimum deposit should not be confused with low risk. What matters is whether you have enough free margin for the position you open and whether the position size is sensible for the account.

Premium Account

Premium is intended for traders with larger balances or significantly higher trading volume.

OANDA currently says clients can qualify with a USD 10,000 deposit or USD 10 million in monthly notional trading volume while also maintaining more than USD 30 million per calendar quarter.

Benefits can include rebates, additional service and reimbursement of selected fees, depending on the current programme terms.

If you qualify, check OANDA's latest rebate and eligibility tables rather than relying on figures quoted in older reviews.

Premium Plus Account

Premium Plus is the highest named Global Markets account tier.

OANDA states that eligibility requires USD 50 million in notional trading volume per month and more than USD 200 million per calendar quarter.

Those requirements put Premium Plus firmly in the high-volume trader category rather than the normal retail account market.

Premium Plus status is also required before a trader can enrol for Core Pricing.

Core Pricing

Core Pricing is a pricing arrangement, not a standalone fourth account.

You need a qualifying Premium Plus account and must enrol with OANDA.

Core spreads can start from 0.1 pips on selected major currency pairs, although spreads remain variable.

OANDA currently states a commission of USD 40 per USD 1 million notional for each leg, charged upfront when the position is opened.

The tighter quoted spread should always be compared with the commission to calculate the full cost of a round trip.

Account Feature Standard Premium Premium Plus Core Pricing Type Account tier Account tier Account tier Pricing model Pricing Model Spread-only Premium spread/benefit structure Premium Plus benefits Core spread plus commission Minimum Initial Deposit None stated Qualification criteria apply High-volume criteria apply Requires Premium Plus MT5 Access Yes Yes Yes Applied to an eligible MT5 Core Pricing setup TradingView Access Yes Yes Yes Check the exact Core Pricing setup Commission No separate standard trading commission Check current terms Check current terms USD 40 per USD 1 million notional per leg according to current OANDA documentation Best For General traders Active traders Very high-volume traders High-volume traders focused on spreads and commissions

What types of accounts does OANDA offer?

OANDA Global Markets currently offers Standard, Premium, and Premium Plus account tiers. Standard uses spread-only pricing, while Premium and Premium Plus are aimed at clients meeting higher funding or trading-volume requirements.

Core Pricing is available separately to qualifying Premium Plus clients and combines tighter core spreads with a commission.

Which OANDA account is best for beginners?

If OANDA accepts clients from your country, Standard is the logical place to start. The pricing structure is easier to follow, and there is no stated minimum opening deposit.

That does not make leveraged CFD trading beginner-safe. A new trader is usually better served by keeping position sizes small and effective leverage conservative rather than focusing on the maximum leverage available.

How to Open an OANDA Account

If you live in South Africa, check your eligibility before spending time on the rest of the application.

South Africa was not on OANDA Global Markets' accepted-country list when this review was checked in 2026. Continue only if OANDA's registration process or support team confirms that your residency is currently accepted.

Step 1 – Check Eligibility and Register

Start from OANDA's official website.

Check whether South Africa can be selected as your country of residence.

Read the legal entity shown during the sign-up process.

If South Africa is unavailable, do not use another address or false residency information to bypass the restriction.

Step 2 – Complete Your Personal Information

Enter your legal name, date of birth, residential address, nationality and requested tax details.

Answer the employment, financial and trading-experience questions accurately.

OANDA may use this information for identity verification, suitability checks and regulatory requirements.

Make sure the information in your application matches your supporting documents.

Step 3 – Verify Your Identity

OANDA may ask for a passport or another accepted identity document together with proof of address.

Additional checks may be required depending on the payment method, funding amount, or account circumstances.

Your documents should match the information entered during registration.

OANDA can request further verification where required.

Step 4 – Choose Your Account and Platform

Most eligible retail clients will begin with the Standard account.

Premium and Premium Plus require higher deposits or trading volumes.

Choose between the available OANDA environments, MetaTrader 5 or TradingView, according to your trading setup.

Check the account currency, leverage, and instrument availability before funding.

Step 5 – Fund the Account

Only fund the account once you are comfortable with the legal entity and have confirmed your eligibility.

OANDA Global Markets documents cards, bank transfers, Wise, Skrill, Neteller and selected local payment methods.

Its help centre also still lists an Online Bank Transfers - South Africa process.

ZAR is not currently listed as a Global Markets trading-account base currency, so currency conversion may apply.

Before placing a live trade, understand the margin rules and decide how much of the account you are prepared to risk.

Account Opening Step What You Need to Do Check Eligibility Make sure South African residency is currently accepted Register Create the profile through OANDA’s official website Complete Details Provide accurate personal, financial, tax and trading information Verify Identity Submit any requested ID and address documents Choose Account Start with Standard or qualify for Premium/Premium Plus Select Platform Use MT5, TradingView or OANDA’s own platform where supported Fund Account Use an approved method and understand conversion and withdrawal rules

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BVI, CFTC, FCA, FFAJ, FSC, IIROC, MAS, NFA Start Trading Read Review

OANDA Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

What you actually pay at OANDA depends on the instrument, account tier, pricing model, and market conditions when the trade is placed.

Standard pricing mainly charges through the spread. Core Pricing can reduce the quoted spread, but adds commission. That means the headline minimum spread is only one part of the calculation.

OANDA Global Markets advertises Standard spreads from 0.6 pips on selected instruments.

Its pricing material showed a 1.0-pip spread-only EUR/USD example and a 0.1-pip Core Pricing example when checked.

Core Pricing currently carries a commission of USD 40 per USD 1 million notional per leg for qualifying Premium Plus clients.

Bank-wire withdrawals carry a stated USD 20 fee per transaction.

OANDA does not state an OANDA withdrawal fee for card withdrawals, although banks and payment providers may apply their own charges.

An inactivity fee of up to USD 10 per month may apply after 12 months without trading activity.

Positions kept open through rollover can incur financing charges or credits.

South African traders should also account for currency conversion because ZAR is not currently listed as a Global Markets base currency.

Fee Type OANDA Global Markets Detail Standard Spread Variable; advertised from 0.6 pips on selected instruments EUR/USD Spread-Only Example 1.0 pip on OANDA’s pricing comparison when checked Core Spread Example From 0.1 pips on selected major FX pairs Core Pricing Commission USD 40 per USD 1 million notional per leg, charged upfront according to current documentation Overnight Fees Financing charges or credits can apply to positions held overnight Bank-Wire Withdrawal USD 20 per transaction Card Withdrawal No OANDA withdrawal fee stated; provider fees can still apply Deposit Fees No OANDA fee stated for card and bank-transfer deposits; third-party fees may apply Inactivity Fee Up to USD 10 per month after 12 months without trading activity Currency Conversion Applies when your funding, account or settlement currencies differ

What are the trading fees at OANDA?

The Standard account mainly uses spread-based pricing. Qualifying Premium Plus traders can enrol in Core Pricing and trade on a tighter core spread while paying a separate commission.

The full cost can also include overnight financing, currency conversion, inactivity fees and withdrawal charges depending on how the account is used.

Does OANDA offer Core Pricing?

Yes. OANDA Global Markets offers Core Pricing to qualifying Premium Plus clients.

It is not a basic standalone account. You first need to qualify for Premium Plus and enrol in the pricing programme. OANDA currently advertises core spreads from 0.1 pips on selected major forex pairs, with commission based on notional trade size.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BVI, CFTC, FCA, FFAJ, FSC, IIROC, MAS, NFA Start Trading Read Review

OANDA Trading Platforms

Under OANDA Global Markets, the main current platform options are OANDA Mobile/fxTrade, TradingView and MetaTrader 5.

OANDA operates through several regional companies, so you may still find MT4 or other platform references on different parts of the OANDA website. Always match platform information to the entity you are actually opening an account with.

OANDA fxTrade

fxTrade is OANDA's proprietary trading environment.

Global Markets documentation continues to reference fxTrade, while newer platform pages give more prominence to OANDA Mobile.

It is a useful option for traders who prefer OANDA's own interface rather than using MetaTrader.

Check the exact version and features offered by your account entity before registering.

OANDA Web Platform

Browser-based OANDA trading is available through parts of the wider OANDA group.

Current Global Markets material focuses more heavily on OANDA Mobile, TradingView and MetaTrader 5.

If browser trading is important to your setup, confirm exactly what your account entity offers before opening the account.

OANDA Mobile App

OANDA Global Markets provides mobile trading on iOS and Android.

The app can be used to monitor positions, trade, view charts, and manage the account.

Current guides show support for pending orders, stop-loss and take-profit controls, and margin information.

Mobile access is convenient, but it does not change the risk involved in managing leveraged positions.

TradingView

Eligible OANDA Global Markets accounts can connect directly to TradingView.

Traders can use TradingView's charts, indicators, drawing tools, and alerts while executing through OANDA.

For traders who already use TradingView for technical analysis, this is one of OANDA's strongest platform features because it reduces the need to switch between charting and execution environments.

MetaTrader 4

MT4 remains available through parts of the wider OANDA group.

It is not presented as a main current OANDA Global Markets platform.

I would therefore not assume that a Global Markets account includes MT4.

If your trading relies on an existing MT4 Expert Advisor, indicator or setup, confirm compatibility with the exact OANDA entity before opening the account.

MetaTrader 5

MetaTrader 5 is a current primary platform under OANDA Global Markets.

It supports Expert Advisors, strategy testing, technical indicators, multiple timeframes, depth of market and a wider order set than MT4.

OANDA uses MT5 across forex and a wider CFD range that includes share CFDs.

Eligible Core Pricing arrangements can also operate through an MT5 fee-group setup.

Platform Global Markets Status Best For Main Features OANDA Mobile/fxTrade Current Traders who prefer OANDA’s own platform Trading, charts, account tools and position controls OANDA Web Entity-dependent Browser traders Availability needs to be confirmed for the relevant entity TradingView Current Technical and chart-focused traders Advanced charts, indicators, alerts and broker integration MetaTrader 4 Entity-dependent Legacy MT4 and EA users Confirm availability before signup MetaTrader 5 Current Multi-asset and automated traders EAs, strategy tester, indicators, additional order types and depth of market

Which trading platforms does OANDA offer?

The answer depends on the company holding your account. Under OANDA Global Markets, the main current options are OANDA Mobile/fxTrade, TradingView and MetaTrader 5.

MT4 remains available in parts of the wider OANDA group, but it should not automatically be treated as a Global Markets platform.

Can I trade with OANDA on TradingView?

Yes. Eligible OANDA Global Markets accounts can connect to TradingView, allowing you to perform analysis and execute trades from the TradingView interface while OANDA handles the brokerage side of the trade.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BVI, CFTC, FCA, FFAJ, FSC, IIROC, MAS, NFA Start Trading Read Review

OANDA Deposit and Withdrawal

OANDA Global Markets supports several funding methods, including cards, bank transfers, Wise, Skrill, Neteller and selected local payment options.

South African traders should pay particular attention to the relationship between account eligibility and funding support. OANDA still documents a South African online bank-transfer process even though South Africa did not appear on its Global Markets new-account country list when we checked.

Card deposits are generally shown within one business day according to OANDA.

Bank and wire transfers are listed with an average processing period of around three to five business days.

OANDA says it does not charge a deposit fee for cards or bank transfers, although banks and payment providers can apply their own charges.

Withdrawals are subject to return-to-source and payment hierarchy rules.

OANDA Global Markets says it does not make cross-border withdrawals, which makes the original funding source and country especially important.

Bank-wire withdrawals carry a stated USD 20 OANDA fee.

ZAR is not currently listed as a Global Markets account currency, so conversion costs may affect South African deposits and withdrawals.

Payment Area Current OANDA Global Markets Detail South Africa Local Funding Online Bank Transfers - South Africa is still documented New South Africa Account Eligibility South Africa is not currently listed on the eligible-country page Cards Visa and Mastercard, subject to region and account Bank/Wire Transfer Supported; processing time varies Wise Supported subject to verification rules Skrill / Neteller Supported under Global Markets, subject to provider and account rules Trading Account Currency USD, EUR, HKD and SGD ZAR Base Account Not listed Withdrawal Rule Return-to-source hierarchy applies Cross-Border Withdrawals Not offered according to OANDA Global Markets Bank-Wire Withdrawal Fee USD 20 per transaction

How can I deposit funds into my OANDA account?

Eligible Global Markets clients can use the funding methods available in the OANDA portal, including cards, bank transfers, Wise, Skrill, Neteller and selected local methods.

For South African applicants, eligibility should be confirmed before funding. The existence of South African bank-transfer instructions does not on its own prove that new applications are currently open.

How are withdrawals processed at OANDA?

OANDA follows return-to-source rules. If an account was funded through several methods, withdrawals may need to be returned through those payment methods in a particular order.

Global Markets also states that cross-border withdrawals are not processed, so the original funding country and source can materially affect how money is returned.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BVI, CFTC, FCA, FFAJ, FSC, IIROC, MAS, NFA Start Trading Read Review

OANDA Leverage

OANDA Global Markets advertises leverage of up to 888:1 or lower. The actual leverage available depends on the instrument, position size, and applicable margin tier.

That headline number deserves caution. At 888:1 effective leverage, even a relatively small adverse market move can place substantial pressure on account equity.

Margin requirements differ across forex, indices, metals, commodities, shares and cryptocurrencies.

Some instruments use tiered margin, meaning larger positions can require progressively more margin.

The maximum account leverage does not necessarily apply equally to every trade.

OANDA states that traders may receive a warning and face new-position restrictions below a 100% margin level.

Margin closeout can be triggered at 50% under the Global Markets rules.

News events, market gaps and thin liquidity can make highly leveraged positions particularly difficult to manage.

Leverage Area Why It Matters Maximum Advertised Leverage Up to 888:1 or lower Instrument Rules Margin requirements differ between asset classes Tiered Margin Bigger positions can require more margin per unit of exposure 100% Margin Level OANDA says new positions may be restricted and a warning may be issued 50% Margin Level Margin closeout can be triggered Sensible Approach Size positions around risk, not around the maximum leverage the broker offers

OANDA vs IG vs FXCM – A Comparison

For South African traders, one of the biggest differences between OANDA, IG and FXCM is the local regulatory structure.

IG Markets South Africa Limited states that it is regulated by the FSCA under FSP 41393. Stratos South Africa, part of the FXCM group, states that it is an authorised FSP under number 46534 and operates as an intermediary.

We did not confirm an equivalent South African OANDA entity during this review. South Africa was also not listed for new OANDA Global Markets applications when checked on 11 August 2026.

This does not automatically make one broker better than another, but it is an important difference if local FSCA oversight forms part of your broker-selection criteria.

Feature OANDA IG FXCM South Africa New-Account Position South Africa is not currently listed for Global Markets applications Dedicated South African site and local entity Dedicated South African site and local intermediary entity Local FSCA Position No local OANDA FSCA entity confirmed in this review IG Markets South Africa Limited, FSP 41393 Stratos South Africa (Pty) Ltd, FSP 46534 Best For Eligible traders wanting OANDA’s forex infrastructure, MT5 and TradingView South African traders who want a clearly disclosed local structure and broad market access South African traders who want FXCM tools with a disclosed local intermediary Platforms OANDA Mobile/fxTrade, MT5 and TradingView IG platform and mobile tools plus integrations depending on product Trading Station, MT4 and supported integrations depending on account What to Check Account eligibility and legal entity Which entity issues the product and whether the account is domestic or international The intermediary structure and offshore product terms

OANDA Research

OANDA provides market analysis and research tools through its own trading environment and third-party integrations.

TradingView adds advanced charting, indicators, drawing tools, alerts and community-generated analysis.

MetaTrader 5 provides technical indicators, templates, Expert Advisors and strategy-testing features.

Some OANDA account tiers can include additional technical or market-analysis tools.

Research is useful for forming ideas and adding context, but it should not be treated as a trade signal simply because it comes from the broker or one of its integrated platforms.

OANDA Awards

OANDA has received industry awards over its long operating history, but awards are only useful when the award, organisation, category and year can be clearly verified.

For that reason, we have not used vague "award-winning broker" claims as part of our assessment. Any future awards added to this review should include the specific award title, awarding organisation and date so readers can see whether the recognition is recent and relevant.

How We Reviewed OANDA

This review was fact-checked in 2026 using OANDA's current Global Markets account information, pricing pages, platform documentation, deposit and withdrawal rules, legal disclosures and the FSCA's regulated-entities resources.

For South African traders, we focused on the questions that matter most in practice: whether new accounts appear to be available, which legal entity holds the account, whether FSCA regulation applies, whether ZAR is available as a base currency, how deposits and withdrawals work, what platforms are supported and how much leverage is offered.

We have not claimed to have personally opened, funded and withdrawn from a live OANDA account for this review. Platform, fee, account and payment information is based on OANDA's published documentation.

The main unresolved point is South African eligibility. OANDA Global Markets did not list South Africa among the countries open for new applications when checked, while its help documentation still included a South African online bank-transfer process.

Our Final View OANDA is an established forex and CFD broker with a long operating history, multiple regulated companies across the wider group and a strong platform mix that includes MetaTrader 5, TradingView and OANDA's own trading environment under Global Markets. The Standard account has no stated minimum opening deposit and uses relatively straightforward spread-based pricing. Premium and Premium Plus are aimed at clients with much higher balances or trading volumes, while Core Pricing gives qualifying Premium Plus traders access to a tighter-spread plus commission structure. For a new South African trader, however, the key issue comes before any of those features. South Africa was not on OANDA Global Markets' eligible-country list when we checked. At the same time, OANDA still maintained South Africa-specific bank-transfer instructions in its help centre. That makes our position fairly simple: OANDA is a credible and established international broker, but we would not treat it as a straightforward option for a new South African applicant until OANDA confirms that South African residents are currently being accepted and identifies the legal entity that will hold the account. If local FSCA regulation is important to you, verify that point separately rather than assuming OANDA's international licences provide the same protection.

Disclaimer

Forex and CFDs are leveraged products and losses can build quickly when position sizes are too large for the account.

OANDA Global Markets can offer leverage of up to 888:1 or lower. The fact that this leverage is available does not mean it is appropriate to use it.

Regulation outside South Africa is not the same as FSCA authorisation.

This page provides general information only and should not be treated as financial, investment, legal or tax advice.

Broker eligibility, fees, platforms, leverage, products and payment methods can change.

Before depositing, confirm that your country is accepted, read the legal entity shown in your account agreement, and make sure you understand the withdrawal rules.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is OANDA?

OANDA is a long-established forex and online trading group that operates through several companies in different regions. OANDA Global Markets provides CFD trading across forex, indices, commodities, metals, shares and cryptocurrencies, with current platform support including OANDA Mobile/fxTrade, TradingView and MetaTrader 5.

Is OANDA regulated?

Yes, although the regulator depends on the OANDA company holding your account.

OANDA Global Markets Ltd is regulated by the British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission under licence SIBA/L/20/1130. Other OANDA companies are regulated separately in their respective jurisdictions.

Is OANDA regulated in South Africa?

We did not confirm a locally FSCA-authorised OANDA entity during this review.

OANDA Global Markets is regulated in the British Virgin Islands. That licence is relevant if your account is held with that entity, but it should not be confused with FSCA protection.

Can South Africans open an OANDA account in 2026?

South Africa was not included on OANDA Global Markets' official eligible-country page when we checked it on 11 August 2026.

OANDA still publishes South Africa-specific bank-transfer instructions, which may be relevant to existing or previously approved accounts. A new South African applicant should confirm current eligibility directly before registering or depositing.

Why does OANDA show South African funding if South Africa is not on the eligibility list?

The two pieces of OANDA documentation currently give different signals.

The most cautious interpretation is that the South African funding instructions may still apply to existing or legacy accounts. The funding page alone should not be treated as proof that OANDA is currently accepting new applications from South African residents.

What is the OANDA minimum deposit?

OANDA Global Markets states that the Standard account has no minimum initial deposit and no minimum ongoing balance.

That only describes the account-opening requirement. You still need enough free margin to support the positions you trade. Premium and Premium Plus have separate qualification criteria linked to deposits or trading volume.

Does OANDA offer a ZAR account?

Not under the Global Markets base currencies currently listed. Those currencies are USD, EUR, HKD and SGD.

A deposit made from South Africa may therefore need to be converted into a supported account currency, which can introduce exchange-rate and payment-provider costs.

What account types does OANDA offer?

OANDA Global Markets offers Standard, Premium and Premium Plus account tiers.

Standard uses spread-based pricing. Premium and Premium Plus require larger deposits or significantly higher trading volumes. Core Pricing is available to qualifying Premium Plus clients and combines tighter core spreads with a commission.

Is OANDA Core Pricing a separate account?

No. Under the current Global Markets structure, Core Pricing is not a standalone account type.

You first need to qualify for Premium Plus and then enrol in Core Pricing. It is better understood as a pricing arrangement attached to an eligible account.

Which trading platforms does OANDA offer?

For OANDA Global Markets, the main current choices are OANDA Mobile/fxTrade, TradingView and MetaTrader 5.

MT4 remains available through parts of the wider OANDA group, so always check the platform list for the exact legal entity you are opening an account with.

Can I use TradingView with OANDA?

Yes. Eligible OANDA Global Markets accounts can connect to TradingView, allowing traders to analyse markets and execute trades through the TradingView interface while OANDA provides the brokerage connection.

Does OANDA offer MT4 and MT5?

MetaTrader 5 is a current primary platform for OANDA Global Markets.

MetaTrader 4 still exists elsewhere within the wider OANDA group, but it is not presented as a main Global Markets platform. Traders relying on MT4 Expert Advisors or other MT4-specific tools should confirm support with their exact OANDA entity before opening an account.

What leverage does OANDA offer?

OANDA Global Markets advertises leverage of up to 888:1 or lower. The actual level depends on the instrument, position size, and applicable margin tier.

Very high leverage significantly reduces the amount of adverse price movement an account can absorb. Traders should choose position size based on risk rather than treating the broker's maximum leverage as a target.

Does OANDA charge withdrawal fees?

OANDA Global Markets currently states that card withdrawals do not carry an OANDA withdrawal fee, although third-party charges may still apply.

Bank-wire withdrawals are listed with a USD 20 fee per transaction. Return-to-source and payment hierarchy rules also apply.

Is OANDA good for beginners?

OANDA has several features that can suit less-experienced traders, including a relatively simple Standard account, no stated minimum initial deposit, demo trading and familiar platform choices.

For a South African beginner, I would focus on two things before anything else: first, confirm that you are currently eligible to open the account; second, keep your effective leverage and position size conservative. The maximum leverage offered by a broker should never become your default trading setting.