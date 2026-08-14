  10 Best Forex Welcome Bonuses Deposit  

Best Forex Welcome Bonuses Deposit - Main Banner-min

Forex welcome bonuses can give new traders extra trading credit, but the big percentage in the advert is only part of the deal.

Some bonus credit cannot be withdrawn at all. With other offers, withdrawing your own deposit can reduce or cancel the bonus. Availability can also depend on your country and the legal entity you register with.

For South African traders, XM ranks first in our comparison, followed by HFM and FBS.

XM currently promotes a limited-time Welcome Bonus on its South African-facing website. It also publishes a deposit-bonus structure that gives 50% on qualifying deposits until you have received $500 in bonus credit, followed by 20% on further qualifying deposits, up to a total promotional limit of $5,000.

The important part: the bonus credit is for trading and cannot itself be withdrawn.

We use the same ten brokers throughout this page, but we do not recycle old bonus figures just because they still appear on other comparison sites. If a broker's current 2026 terms no longer support an older welcome-bonus claim, we say so.

Bonus information last checked: 14 August 2026.

What is a Forex Welcome Bonus Deposit?

A Forex welcome deposit bonus is basically a broker's way of saying "thanks for choosing us" when you first open and fund a trading account. You put your own money in, and they throw a little extra on top. Deposit $100, and suddenly you might be sitting at $120, $150, or even more, depending on the broker's offer. It's not complicated, and honestly, that's a big part of why newer traders get drawn to these deals.  

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewFSA, FSCA$250Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom
  

Which Broker Has the Best Forex Welcome Bonus?

XM is our top welcome-bonus pick in this comparison. Its South African-facing website currently promotes a limited-time Welcome Bonus, and its published bonus terms allow eligible traders to receive up to $5,000 in trading credit.

FBS is easier to understand if you prefer a simple percentage-based offer. Its current terms give eligible traders a 100% bonus on the first qualifying deposit. The bonus is there to trade with, not cash you can simply withdraw.

FXTM is also worth checking. Older pages still mention a 30% offer, but that is no longer the current promotion. FXTM now advertises a welcome offer that can match the first qualifying deposit by up to $500 in trading credit or Reward Points.

10 Best Forex Welcome Bonuses Deposit - Compared

RankBroker2026 Welcome OfferDeposit Required?South Africa StatusOur View
1XMWelcome Bonus + deposit bonuses up to $5,000Depends on promotionCurrent SA-facing promotionBest overall welcome bonus
2HFMCurrent Loyalty Programme and promotional rewards; old 100% SuperCharged claim not publicly verifiedDepends on promotionCurrent SA promotions availableBest for ongoing rewards
3FBS100% bonus on first qualifying depositYesAccepts South Africans through Belize-regulated entityBest straightforward deposit bonus
4FXTMUp to 100% first-deposit match, capped at $500 in trading credit/rewardsYesFSCA-licensed group entityBest reward-based welcome offer
5JustMarketsUp to 120% deposit bonus documented on official promotional pagesYesFSCA-authorised South African entityBest high-percentage deposit credit
6OctaUp to 50% deposit bonusYesConfirm entity and regional eligibilityBest simple deposit-match structure
7AvaTradePromotions available, but no universal 20% SA welcome bonus currently verifiedUsuallyFSCA-regulated South African entityBest established regulated alternative
8RoboForex$30 Welcome BonusQualifying funding conditions applyOffshore broker; confirm SA eligibilityBest fixed welcome amount
9InstaForex100% first-deposit bonus, plus other bonus programmesYesOffshore structureBest choice of bonus programmes
10LibertexNo current 100% SA welcome-deposit bonus verifiedCurrent main entity serves EEA/SwitzerlandCurrent bonus needs verification
 

10 Best Forex Welcome Bonuses Deposit Brokers (2026)

  1. XM – Best overall welcome bonus for South Africans
  2. HFM – Flexible bonus options with strong account choice
  3. FBS – Strong first-deposit bonus with simple clear conditions
  4. FXTM – Reward-based welcome bonus for active new traders
  5. JustMarkets – Large deposit credit with flexible account options
  6. Octa – Straightforward deposit bonus with accessible trading platform
  7. AvaTrade – Established broker with occasional new-client bonus offers
  8. RoboForex – $30 welcome bonus for qualifying new traders
  9. InstaForex – Multiple deposit bonus choices for active traders
  10. Libertex – Bonus availability should be confirmed before registration

1. XM

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

XM ranks first because it currently gives South African traders access to a Welcome Bonus as well as a larger deposit-bonus programme.

Its current Deposit Trading Bonus Programme works like this:

  • 50% bonus credit on qualifying deposits until you have received $500 in bonus credit
  • 20% bonus credit on further qualifying deposits
  • up to $5,000 in total bonus credit per eligible client.

The key thing to understand is that this is trading credit, not withdrawable cash. If you withdraw money from the account, some of the bonus credit already added to your balance may also be removed on a proportional basis.

Features

CategoryHFM
🏛️ RegulationRegulated by FSCA (South Africa), CySEC (Cyprus), FCA (UK), FSA (Seychelles)
💰 Minimum Deposit$0 / 0 ZAR (Zero Account) $5 / 89.11 ZAR Micro Account
📈 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:1000
📊 Average Spreads FromRAW: 0.0 Pips Cent: 1.2 pips Premium: 1.2 pips Pro: 0.5 pips Pro Plus: ~0.2 pips
💹 Commissions FromZero Spread: from $3 per lot (round-turn $6) Pro Plus: spreads from 0.2 pips No commission
🔥 BonusWelcome bonuses and regular promotions; Check latest offers on HFM website
👥 Account TypesMicro, Premium, Zero Spread, Auto, PAMM, HFCopy
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNo fees charged by HFM; third-party fees may apply
💳 Payment MethodsBank transfer, Credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, Instant EFT, Mobile payments
💰 SpreadsZero Spread Account: from 0.0 pips (raw spreads on Forex & Gold
☎️ Support24/5 multilingual support via live chat, Phone, Email
📙 EducationWebinars, Video tutorials, Trading guides, Market analysis
☎️ South African Telephone Number+27 21 794 3006 (Cape Town office)
📝 Sign Up👉 Open Account
XM Welcome Bonuses Deposit XM regulation for South Africans

XM ZA (Pty) Ltd is authorised by the FSCA under FSP 49976.

There is an important detail to check, though. XM's documents distinguish its South African intermediary from XM Global Limited, which provides derivative products through an offshore-regulated entity.

Before opening an account, check the legal company named in your client agreement so you know which XM entity you are actually dealing with and which regulation applies to your account.

Who XM suits best

XM is a good fit for traders who want an established broker with a current welcome promotion, a low entry point and access to both XM's own platforms and MetaTrader.

It may be particularly useful for newer traders who want to start with a smaller deposit but still have MT4 and MT5 available as they become more experienced.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Offers leverage of up to 1:2000 on eligible accountsHigh leverage significantly increases trading risk
Regulated by multiple reputable authorities, including the FSCASome leverage restrictions may apply under certain regulatory entities
Competitive spreads starting from 0.0 pips on selected accountsNot all instruments qualify for maximum leverage
Wide range of tradable instruments across multiple asset classesOvernight swap fees may apply on non-Islamic accounts
Supports MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platformsAdvanced features may be overwhelming for beginner traders

How does the XM deposit bonus system work for new traders?

XM offers a tiered deposit bonus system starting with a 100% bonus on initial deposits, followed by 50% and 20% bonuses on additional deposits. These bonuses increase trading margin but are not withdrawable; only profits generated can be withdrawn.  

Can I withdraw the XM welcome bonus or only the profits?

XM bonuses are non-withdrawable and act as trading credit to increase margin and position size. However, any profits earned using the bonus funds can be withdrawn, provided all trading conditions and requirements outlined in XM’s promotional terms are met.  

2. HFM

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

HFM stays in second place

What HFM is clearly promoting to South African traders right now is its Loyalty Programme, Return on Free Margin programme, Traders Awards and Virtual to Real Demo Contest.

The Loyalty Programme works differently from a simple deposit bonus. Eligible traders earn Trophy Road Points from their trading activity and unlock rewards as they move through the programme levels.

Features

CategoryHFM
🏛️ RegulationRegulated by FSCA (South Africa), CySEC (Cyprus), FCA (UK), FSA (Seychelles)
💰 Minimum Deposit$0 / 0 ZAR (Zero Account) $5 / 89.11 ZAR Micro Account
📈 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:1000
📊 Average Spreads FromRAW: 0.0 Pips Cent: 1.2 pips Premium: 1.2 pips Pro: 0.5 pips Pro Plus: ~0.2 pips
💹 Commissions FromZero Spread: from $3 per lot (round-turn $6) Pro Plus: spreads from 0.2 pips No commission
🔥 BonusWelcome bonuses and regular promotions; Check latest offers on HFM website
👥 Account TypesMicro, Premium, Zero Spread, Auto, PAMM, HFCopy
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNo fees charged by HFM; third-party fees may apply
💳 Payment MethodsBank transfer, Credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, Instant EFT, Mobile payments
💰 SpreadsZero Spread Account: from 0.0 pips (raw spreads on Forex & Gold
☎️ Support24/5 multilingual support via live chat, Phone, Email
📙 EducationWebinars, Video tutorials, Trading guides, Market analysis
☎️ South African Telephone Number+27 21 794 3006 (Cape Town office)
📝 Sign Up👉 Open Account

  HFM Welcome Bonus Deposit  

HFM regulation for South Africans

HF Markets SA (Pty) Ltd is authorised by the FSCA under FSP 46632.

As always, check the legal entity shown in your account documents before depositing so you know which company is actually providing your account.

Who HFM suits best

HFM makes more sense for traders who want ongoing rewards, plenty of account choice and regular trading programmes.

If your main goal is finding the biggest first-deposit bonus, HFM is probably not the strongest option in this comparison.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Regulated by trusted authorities like FCA and CySECNot available in all countries
Supports MetaTrader 5 (MT5) with advanced featuresNo support for MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
User-friendly interface, suitable for beginnersLimited customization options for some tools
Wide range of instruments: forex, stocks, indices, commoditiesNo access to cryptocurrencies
Commission-free trading with tight spreadsSwap/overnight fees may apply
Responsive multilingual support via live chat, email, and phoneSome users report slow withdrawal processing
 

Can I withdraw the HFM bonus money?

No, the 100% bonus is provided as trading credit only and cannot be withdrawn directly. However, any profits earned using the bonus can be withdrawn once trading volume conditions are met. Withdrawing funds reduces the remaining bonus balance proportionally.  

Do I need to trade a certain volume?

Yes, to withdraw profits from the bonus, you must meet specific trading volume targets. Usually, the total bonus amount divided by two equals the required number of lots traded. For example, a $1,000 bonus means you must trade 500 lots.  

3. FBS

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000
🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC
Start Trading Read Review
 

FBS has one of the simplest deposit-bonus structures in this comparison.

Its current Deposit Bonus terms state that eligible traders receive a 100% bonus on their first qualifying deposit. The offer applies to supported FBS trading accounts, including Standard and Cent accounts.

The current bonus limits are:

  • up to $10,000 per deposit;
  • up to $25,000 in total bonus credit across eligible client accounts.

The bonus itself is trading credit, not cash you can withdraw. It increases the funds available for trading and margin. Profits made while using the bonus may be withdrawn, but the normal account and withdrawal rules still apply.

Features

CategoryFBS
🏛️ RegulationIFSC CySEC ASIC
💰 Minimum Deposit$5 / ZAR 89.09 (Micro/standard accounts)
📊 Average Spreads FromCent: from 0.7 pips Standard: from 0.7 pips Pro: from 0.5 pips Zero Spread: fixed 0.0 pips + commission ECN: from 0.0 pips + commission
💹 Commissions From$0 on Standard/Cent accounts; from $6 per lot on ECN
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNo deposit fees; some methods may have withdrawal fees
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:3000 (varies by region and account)
🔥 Bonus$140 Level-up Bonus, 100% Deposit Bonus
☎️ Customer Support24/7 multilingual support via live chat and email
👥 Account TypesCent Standard Pro ECN Crypto
📈 LeverageUp to 1:3000
🔘 Products OfferedForex Metals Stocks Indices Crypto Energies
👍 Demo / Practice AccountAvailable with full functionality
💰 SpreadsVariable spreads from 0.5–0.7 pips (Pro lowest); Zero Spread and ECN start from 0.0 pips
🚀 BonusVarious ongoing bonuses and trading contests
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD EUR others (ZAR not officially supported)
📙 EducationFree webinars Tutorials Trading guides
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank cards Skrill Neteller Perfect Money Crypto
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsNot available
☎️ South African Telephone NumberGlobal Support
📝 Sign Up👉 Open Account

fbs  

FBS regulation for South Africans

FBS is not regulated by the FSCA in South Africa.

Its South African-facing website states that services are provided under the Financial Services Commission of Belize, so South African traders should understand that they are opening an account with an offshore-regulated provider rather than an FSCA-authorised broker.

The bonus can also expire in certain situations, including inactivity, so check the current programme terms before depositing.

Who FBS suits best

FBS may suit traders who specifically want a straightforward 100% trading-credit bonus and are comfortable using an offshore-regulated broker.

If FSCA regulation is a priority, FBS will be a weaker fit than brokers with a South African-authorised entity.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Very low minimum deposit (from $5)Lacks top-tier regulation (no FCA, CFTC)
High leverage up to 1:3000High leverage increases risk of large losses
Multiple account types (Cent, Standard, Zero Spread, ECN, Crypto) Inactivity fees may apply after 180 days
 

What’s the minimum deposit for the 100% bonus?

The minimum deposit needed to claim the 100% first deposit bonus at FBS is generally around $100. However, this amount can vary depending on the chosen account type, your region, and any specific promotional terms at the time.  

Does the FBS bonus expire?

Yes, the 100% deposit bonus has an expiry period if the required trading isn’t completed within a set timeframe. Bonus terms and conditions can vary by region, so always check your account’s active promotion details to prevent losing the bonus.  

4. FXTM

💰 Min Deposit: $30
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

FXTM currently promotes a 100% Welcome Bonus on the first qualifying deposit, up to $500.

Depending on how the promotion is presented, the reward may be shown as Reward Points or trading credit. Either way, the offer is tied to the first deposit and the programme rules, so check the current terms before funding the account.

Features

CategoryDetails
🏛️ RegulationCySEC FCA FSCA FSC
💰 Minimum Deposit$10 / ZAR 177.85 - Micro Accounts From $200 / ZAR 3,555 - Advantage / Advantage Plus
📊 Average Spreads FromFrom 1.5 pips (Standard account)
💹 Commissions From$0 on Standard account From $0.40 per 100k on Advantage
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNo deposit fees Some withdrawal methods may have small charges
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:2000 (depends on region & account type)
🔥 Bonus30% deposit bonus (available under certain conditions)
☎️ Customer Support24/5 multilingual support via phone email live chat
👥 Account TypesMicro Advantage, Advantage Plus
📈 LeverageFlexible, up to 1:2000
🔘 Products OfferedForex Commodities Indices Stocks
👍 Demo / Practice AccountAvailable with full platform access
💰 SpreadsFrom 0.0 pips on Advantage 1.5 pips on Micro
🚀 BonusOngoing promotions & trading contests
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD EUR GBP NGN ZAR
📙 EducationFree webinars eBooks Trading tools & analytics
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank wire Cards Skrill Neteller Local payment agents
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsSupported (via FSCA regulation)
☎️ South African Telephone Number+27 12 428 8000
📝 Sign Up👉 Open Account

  10 Best Forex Welcome Bonuses Deposit  

FXTM regulation

Exinity Limited is authorised by the FSCA under FSP 50320 and is also licensed as an OTC Derivatives Provider.

The company is incorporated in Mauritius and is regulated there by the Financial Services Commission as well. South African traders should still check the legal entity named in their account documents before depositing.

Who FXTM suits best

FXTM may suit traders who want a first-deposit reward linked to ongoing trading activity, rather than a simple bonus that is credited once and left untouched.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Spreads from 0.0 pips on Advantage accounts. Accounts are in foreign currencies only.
Execution is near-instant for most trades. Withdrawals can come with unexpected fees.
You can trade micro-lots even with high leverage. The minimum deposit is higher than other options.
Support is available through live chat. The platform interface may feel outdated compared to others.
 

What is the minimum deposit for the FXTM bonus?

The minimum deposit to qualify for the 30% deposit bonus is typically $100 or equivalent, depending on your account and region.  

What trading volume is required to unlock profits?

You need to trade a specific volume, often calculated based on the bonus amount. For example, you might need to trade 3 times the bonus value in lots before withdrawing profits.  

5. Just Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000
🏦 Regulators: FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
Start Trading Read Review
 

JustMarkets currently advertises a deposit bonus of up to 120%.

One of its official promotion pages states that eligible clients using Standard or Pro accounts can receive a 120% bonus when depositing $500 or more.

The percentage looks generous, but this is one offer where I would check the regional terms carefully. Bonus availability can depend on the country, account type and legal entity you register under, so South African traders should confirm eligibility before depositing specifically for the promotion.

Features

CategoryJustMarkets
⭐ FeaturesCent & Standard accounts, High leverage, Tight spreads Islamic options
🏛️ RegulationFSA
CySec
FCSA
FSC
💰 Minimum DepositFrom 180 ZAR / $10 - for Cent accounts and above
📊 Average Spreads From0.3 pips 0.0 pips (Raw ECN)
💹 Commissions FromNo Commission
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal FeesNo broker fees
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:3000
🔥 BonusWelcome & cashback bonuses
☎️ Customer Support24/7 live chat
👥 Account TypesCent, Standard, Pro, Raw Spread, Islamic
📈 LeverageUp to 1:3000
🔘 Products OfferedForex, Crypto, Indices, Commodities Stocks Energies
👍 Demo AccountYes
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD EUR
📙 EducationBlog, trading guides
💳 Withdrawal & Deposit OptionsSkrill, Neteller, Crypto
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsNo
📝 Sign Up👉 Open Account

  JustMarkets  

JustMarkets regulation

JustMarkets does have a South African regulatory presence.

Just Global Markets (Pty) Ltd is authorised by the FSCA under FSP 51114.

That does not automatically mean every JustMarkets account or promotion falls under the South African entity, so check the company named in your account agreement before funding the account.

Who JustMarkets suits best

JustMarkets may suit traders looking for higher promotional trading credit who also prefer dealing with a broker group that has an FSCA-authorised South African entity.

The 120% figure is attractive, but I would put eligibility, withdrawal rules and the contracting entity ahead of the headline percentage when comparing it with other offers.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
ZAR-denominated cent accounts availableSome withdrawal methods may have third-party fees
High leverage up to 1:3000Customer support response times can vary
Local deposit and withdrawal options supportedInactivity fee applies after 150 days
Copy trading platform integratedLimited CFDs compared to some brokers
 

Does JustMarkets have restrictions on who can claim bonuses?

Yes, some bonuses may not be available in certain countries, and opening multiple accounts to claim bonuses is prohibited, which could lead to account suspension or bonus cancellation.  

What bonuses does JustMarkets offer?

JustMarkets offers a $30 no-deposit welcome bonus, deposit bonuses up to 120%, and a referral program rewarding commissions based on referrals’ trading volumes, designed to boost traders’ capital and earning potential.  

6. Octa

💰 Min Deposit: $25
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MISA, FSCA, FSC
Start Trading Read Review

Octa currently promotes a 50% deposit bonus across its official trading and account pages.

The offer is simple to understand: eligible deposits can receive an extra 50% in trading bonus credit. Octa also refers to the same 50% deposit bonus in its current platform information.

As with any broker bonus, I would still check the eligibility rules, withdrawal conditions and legal entity before depositing specifically for the promotion. The bonus percentage matters less if the account or withdrawal rules do not suit you.

Features

CategoryDetails
⭐ FeaturesForex, Commodities, Indices, Cryptocurrencies, Stocks; MT4, MT5, OctaTrader platforms
🏛️ RegulationCySEC MISA FSCA
💰 Minimum Deposit$25 / ZAR 443.34
📊 Average Spreads FromFrom 0.6 pips
💹 Commissions FromCommission-free trading on most accounts
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesGenerally no fees Third-party charges may apply
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:500
🔥 BonusOccasional deposit bonuses and promotions
☎️ Customer Support24/5 multilingual support via live chat Email Phone
👥 Account TypesMicro (MT4) Pro (MT5) OctaTrader
📈 LeverageUp to 1:500
🔘 Products OfferedForex Commodities Indices Cryptocurrencies Stocks
👍 Demo / Practice AccountFree demo account available
💰 SpreadsStarting from 0.6 pips
🚀 BonusDeposit bonuses and promotions available
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD EUR
📙 EducationWebinars tutorials Guides
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank transfers credit/debit cards e-wallets
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsNot Available
☎️ South African Telephone NumberNot Available
📝 Sign Up👉 Open Account

  Octa Sign up Bonus - Step 1  

Who Octa suits best

Octa may suit traders who want a straightforward deposit-match bonus without a complicated reward structure.

It is also a reasonable fit for traders who prefer using Octa's own trading environment rather than relying entirely on third-party platforms.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Regulated by CySEC, MISA, FSCA (stronger regulators)Limited asset variety compared to bigger brokers
Unlimited demo accountLimited cryptocurrency coverage (improved but still limited)
Advanced technology: MT4, MT5, OctaTraderNo VPS hosting service
Offers Forex and CFDs across multiple assetsBasic forex education tools
 

What types of bonuses does OctaFX offer?

OctaFX offers deposit bonuses, cashback rewards, and occasional seasonal promotions to increase trading funds and reduce costs, aiming to support both new and experienced traders.  

Are there trading volume requirements for bonuses?

Yes, OctaFX requires traders to meet specific volume thresholds before withdrawing bonus-related profits, ensuring fair use of bonus funds.  

7. Avatrade

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
Start Trading Read Review
 

AvaTrade still deserves a place in the Top 10, but I would remove the old 20% Deposit Bonus claim from the 2026 page.

AvaTrade’s South African website still mentions promotions and bonus-related trading conditions, but we could not verify a standard 20% welcome bonus available to every new South African client as of August 2026.

That distinction matters. If a promotion is only available to certain clients, account types or during a limited campaign, it should not be presented as a permanent welcome offer.

Features

CategoryDetails
⭐ FeaturesForex, CFDs, Crypto, Social copy trading, AvaProtect risk tool
🏛️ RegulationFSCA (SA) ASIC (AU) CySEC (EU) CBI (Ireland) ADGM (UAE)
💰 Minimum Deposit$100 / ZAR 1,800
📊 Average Spreads From~0.9 pips (EUR/USD)
💹 Commissions FromZero on standard accounts
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal FeesNo broker fees — payment fees may apply
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:400–500:1 (offshore)
🔥 BonusWelcome bonus (region dependent) Referral Bonus No-deposit Bonus
☎️ Customer Support24/5 live chat Email Local phone
👥 Account TypesStandard, Islamic, Options, Social Trading
📈 LeverageUp to 1:500 (depends on entity)
🔘 Products OfferedForex, Commodities, Indices, Crypto, ETFs,
👍 Demo AccountYes, free
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD, ZAR (SDG by conversion)
📙 EducationeBooks, Webinars, Video tutorials
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal OptionsBank cards, Skrill, Neteller, Wire
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsYes
📝 Sign Up👉 Open Account

  AvaTrade Sign Up Bonus  

Who AvaTrade suits best

AvaTrade makes more sense for traders who care about FSCA regulation, platform choice and a long broker track record than those simply looking for the biggest deposit bonus.

If the bonus is your main reason for opening an account, I would check the current offer inside the South African registration flow before depositing.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Regulated by FSCA, ASIC, and Central Bank of IrelandHigh trading volume required to unlock bonus (20,000×)
Fixed spreads from 0.9 pipsWithdrawals take 3–5 business days
20% Deposit bonus (up to $10,000)Only fixed spreads – no ECN/variable spread options
User-friendly platforms (MT4, MT5, AvaTradeGO)Bonus and features not available in all regions
Islamic (Swap-Free) account availableNo cent/micro accounts for low-risk or beginner testing
 

How can I claim an AvaTrade bonus?

To claim a bonus, traders must register and make a qualifying deposit during an active promotion, following the broker’s specific terms and conditions.  

Do AvaTrade bonuses expire?

Bonuses have expiry dates; traders must use them and meet all conditions within the stipulated timeframe, or risk losing the bonus and profits.  

8. Roboforex

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSC
Start Trading Read Review

RoboForex has moved away from the older “up to 120%” bonus wording. Its current welcome offer is much simpler: eligible verified clients can receive a $30 Welcome Bonus.

The bonus is available on qualifying Pro and ProCent MetaTrader accounts denominated in USD or EUR. Traders should still check the current eligibility and withdrawal rules before opening an account specifically for the bonus.

Features

CategoryRoboforex
⭐ FeaturesCent & Standard accounts, STP/ECN execution, Copy trading, Tight spreads, Automated trading options
🏛️ RegulationIFSC (Belize)
💰 Minimum DepositZAR 180 / $10
📊 Average Spreads From0.0 pips (ECN) Standard from 1.3 pips
💹 Commissions From$0 on standard, from $2/lot on ECN
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal FeesZero fees for most methods
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:2000
🔥 BonusUp to 120% deposit bonus, $30 Welcome Bonus on new accounts Cashback rebates
☎️ Customer Support24/7 live chat Email Multi-language support
👥 Account TypesCent Standard ECN Prime, CopyFX
📈 LeverageFlexible up to 1:2000
🔘 Products OfferedForex Indices Stocks ETFs Commodities Crypto
👍 Demo / Practice AccountYes
💰 SpreadsFloating spreads from 0.0 pips (ECN)
🚀 Bonus50%–120% deposit bonus + loyalty rebates
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD ZAR EUR
📙 EducationFree webinars Analysis Trading tips
💳 Withdrawal & Deposit OptionsBank cards Skrill Neteller Crypto Local bank transfers
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsAvailable
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

RoboForex Sign-Up Bonus  

RoboForex regulation

RoboForex is not regulated by the FSCA in South Africa. It operates as an offshore provider, so South African traders should check the legal entity named in the account agreement and understand which regulatory protections apply before depositing.

Who RoboForex suits best

RoboForex may suit traders who prefer a small fixed welcome bonus rather than depositing more money just to unlock a larger percentage-based promotion.

The $30 offer is easier to understand than a tiered bonus, but the broker's offshore regulatory setup should carry more weight than the bonus itself when deciding whether to open an account.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Risk-free live market trading Bonus amount ($30) is not withdrawable
Profits can be withdrawn after meeting volume requirementsBonus available only once per client
Access to multiple assets on MT4 & MT5Not available for residents of some countries (e.g., Vietnam, Indonesia)
 

What bonuses does RoboForex offer?

RoboForex provides welcome deposit bonuses, cashback, and loyalty rewards, enhancing trader capital and reducing trading costs across multiple account types.

Do RoboForex bonuses expire?

Yes, most bonuses have validity periods; failing to meet conditions in time can lead to bonus forfeiture.  

9. InstaForex

💰 Min Deposit: $1
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FSC
Start Trading Read Review
 

InstaForex is still one of the more bonus-focused brokers in this comparison.

Its current official material advertises a 100% bonus on the first qualifying deposit, with the offer applying to deposits of up to $2,000.

InstaForex also runs several different bonus programmes, so there is no single promotion that applies to every trader. The rules can vary depending on the offer, account and eligibility conditions.

Features

CategoryDetails
⭐ FeaturesMicro accounts, Bonus promotions, High leverage, Local partners
🏛️ RegulationFSC (BVI)
💰 Minimum Deposit18 ZAR / $1
📊 Average Spreads From3-7 pips (cent accounts) 0 Pips + 0.03 pips (standard account)
💹 Commissions FromStandard accounts are commission-free; Eurica and ECN use spreads = 0 plus 0.03–0.07% per trade .
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal FeesNo InstaForex fees
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:1000
🔥 Bonus$1,000 Welcome Bonus, 30% deposit bonus
☎️ Customer Support24/7 live chat, email
👥 Account TypesStandard, ECN, Cent, Islamic
📈 LeverageFlexible up to 1:1000
🔘 Products OfferedForex, Crypto, Metals, Indices, CFDs
👍 Demo AccountYes
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD EUR ZAR (PAMM services)
📙 EducationFree tutorials, Webinars
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal OptionsLocal partners, Skrill, Neteller, Crypto
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsInstaForex does support ZAR.
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

  InstaForex Sign up Bonus  

InstaForex regulation

InstaForex does not operate through an FSCA-regulated South African entity for this offering.

South African traders are dealing with an offshore structure, so check the exact legal company named in the account agreement before depositing and make sure you understand which regulator applies.

Who InstaForex suits best

InstaForex may suit traders who are specifically looking for promotional trading credit and are prepared to compare the rules attached to several different bonus offers.

I would pay more attention to the withdrawal conditions, trading requirements and legal entity than the headline 100% figure.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Wide range of bonuses (no-deposit, deposit, cashback)Limited regulation, mainly offshore
Multiple account types for all trader levelsWithdrawal fees on some methods
Diverse trading instruments (forex, crypto, stocks)Bonus terms can be complex
User-friendly platforms (MT4, MT5, mobile & desktop)Spreads widen during volatile markets
Global reach with multilingual customer supportLimited educational resources
 

What types of bonuses does InstaForex offer?

InstaForex features no-deposit bonuses, deposit bonuses, and cashback rewards tailored to various trader needs.  

How can I claim InstaForex bonuses?

Sign up and deposit during active campaigns; some no-deposit bonuses require verification steps.  

10. Libertex

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, and VFSC
Start Trading Read Review

Libertex currently offers eligible new clients in South Africa a 100% first-deposit welcome bonus of up to $10,000 USD. To claim it, register through the Libertex Platform, enter the promo code WELCOME on the deposit page and make a minimum deposit of $100 USD.

How the Bonus Works

  • Bonus rate: 100% of the first qualifying deposit
  • Maximum bonus: Up to $10,000 USD
  • Minimum deposit: $100 USD
  • Eligible platforms: Libertex CFD, MT4 and MT5 accounts

As with any broker promotion, check the current eligibility, withdrawal and trading-volume conditions before depositing specifically for the bonus.

Features

📌 CategoryDetails
⭐ FeaturesEasy-to-use proprietary trading platform MT4/MT5 available Tight spreads on CFDs, strong educational content.
🏛️ RegulationCySEC FSCA (South Africa for local operations through Forex Club).
💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $)$10 / R180
📊 Average Spreads FromFrom 0.0 pips on Forex pairs Uses commission-based pricing for CFDs.
💹 Commissions From0.03%–0.07% per trade (varies by asset).
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNo broker fees Payment processor / bank fees may apply.
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:500 (international) FSCA clients usually up to 1:200–1:500.
🔥 BonusUp to 100% deposit bonus for new clients (clear, ongoing offer).
☎️ Customer Support24/5 live chat Email Phone Multilingual support.
👥 Account TypesStandard Demo Islamic accounts
📈 LeverageUp to 1:500 for major Forex pairs.
🔘 Products OfferedForex, Stocks, Indices Crypto CFDs Commodities ETFs
👍 Demo / Practice AccountYes — free, unlimited with virtual funds.
💰 SpreadsTight spreads, commission-based model for CFDs instead of markup.
🚀 BonusGuaranteed up to 100% deposit bonus, often for first deposit.
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD EUR (ZAR not always supported as base, but ZAR funding possible).
📙 EducationExtensive learning hub: Webinars Video tutorials Trading strategies.
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsCards Bank transfer, Skrill Neteller
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsAccepts ZAR deposits via local payment channels.
☎️ South African Telephone NumberOnline support
📝 Sign up👉 Open Account

  Libertex 100% deposit bonus  

Who Libertex suits best

Libertex makes more sense for traders comparing its platform, pricing and overall trading conditions than for someone choosing a broker mainly for a welcome bonus.

Until there is a current, clearly documented promotion for South African clients, I would treat the bonus as unavailable rather than rely on an older percentage claim.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Regulated by reputable authorities (like CySEC)No support for MetaTrader 4/5 (uses own platform)
Transparent fee structure with zero spreadsLimited account types compared to other brokers
User-friendly platform with easy navigationNo copy trading feature
Good selection of assets (forex, crypto, stocks, CFDs)High withdrawal fees for some payment methods
Offers educational tools and market analysisBonuses are limited and not always available regionally
 

Are there withdrawal conditions for Libertex bonuses?

Yes, traders must meet trading volume and other criteria before withdrawing bonus-related profits.  

Are Libertex bonuses available worldwide?

Bonus availability depends on regional regulations, so traders should confirm eligibility based on their location.  

Conclusion

These top forex brokers offer deposit bonuses from 20% up to 120% to help traders boost capital and trading power.

Choosing the best broker for bonuses depends on your goals. JustMarkets and RoboForex offer some of the highest deposit bonuses, up to 120%. HFM, FBS, and XM have strong 100% bonus offers with FSCA oversight for locals.

The best is to compare bonus size, trading volume requirements, withdrawal conditions, and regional restrictions to pick a broker that fits your trading style best.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

 

What is the biggest deposit bonus offered by these brokers?

JustMarkets and RoboForex stand out with bonuses up to 120% on qualifying deposits, giving traders extra capital to increase their trading volume and market exposure, provided they meet all bonus terms.  

Are all these brokers regulated in South Africa?

Not all. HFM, FXTM, and AvaTrade hold FSCA licenses, while others like FBS and JustMarkets operate globally with different regulators. Always check FSCA status if local oversight matters to you.  

Can I withdraw the bonus money itself?

No, in most cases, the bonus amount is trading credit only. You can’t withdraw the bonus itself, but profits earned from trading with it can be withdrawn after meeting trading volume conditions.  

What’s the typical minimum deposit to claim a bonus?

Most brokers require a minimum deposit of around $100 to qualify for deposit bonuses. However, some no-deposit offers like JustMarkets’ $30 don’t need upfront funding but have strict trading conditions.  

How long do I have to use a bonus?

Deposit bonuses generally have expiry dates, ranging from 30 to 90 days. You must meet the trading volume or lot requirements within this timeframe to keep bonus funds or withdraw profits.  

Do I need to trade a specific volume to unlock profits?

Yes, all these brokers require you to trade a minimum volume. The required lots usually depend on the bonus size; for example, trading half the bonus amount in lots is common.  

Can I get multiple bonuses from the same broker?

Generally, no, brokers prohibit opening multiple accounts just to claim bonuses repeatedly. Doing so can lead to forfeiture of funds or account suspension under anti-abuse policies.  

Which brokers offer cashback rewards, too?

RoboForex and Octa provide cashback or rebate programs alongside deposit bonuses. This helps traders recover part of their spread or commission costs while they meet bonus volume requirements.  

Do these brokers accept ZAR deposits?

Some do. Brokers like FXTM and HFM support ZAR deposits, which helps South African traders avoid currency conversion fees and makes funding accounts simpler with local payment methods.  

Which brokers are good for beginners?

FBS, Octa, and InstaForex are popular with beginners thanks to simple bonus structures, micro-lot trading, copy trading features, and user-friendly platforms like MT4 and MT5 for flexible learning.  

What’s the smartest way to use a bonus?

Use bonuses as extra leverage for sensible position sizing, not reckless high-risk trades. Always read the terms, meet volume targets gradually, and withdraw profits systematically while managing risks responsibly.  

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