  10 Best Forex Welcome Bonuses Deposit  

Forex welcome bonuses can give new traders extra trading credit, but the big percentage in the advert is only part of the deal.

Some bonus credit cannot be withdrawn at all. With other offers, withdrawing your own deposit can reduce or cancel the bonus. Availability can also depend on your country and the legal entity you register with.

For South African traders, XM ranks first in our comparison, followed by HFM and FBS.

XM currently promotes a limited-time Welcome Bonus on its South African-facing website. It also publishes a deposit-bonus structure that gives 50% on qualifying deposits until you have received $500 in bonus credit, followed by 20% on further qualifying deposits, up to a total promotional limit of $5,000.

The important part: the bonus credit is for trading and cannot itself be withdrawn.

We use the same ten brokers throughout this page, but we do not recycle old bonus figures just because they still appear on other comparison sites. If a broker's current 2026 terms no longer support an older welcome-bonus claim, we say so.

Bonus information last checked: 14 August 2026.

What is a Forex Welcome Bonus Deposit?

A Forex welcome deposit bonus is basically a broker's way of saying "thanks for choosing us" when you first open and fund a trading account. You put your own money in, and they throw a little extra on top. Deposit $100, and suddenly you might be sitting at $120, $150, or even more, depending on the broker's offer. It's not complicated, and honestly, that's a big part of why newer traders get drawn to these deals.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Which Broker Has the Best Forex Welcome Bonus?

XM is our top welcome-bonus pick in this comparison. Its South African-facing website currently promotes a limited-time Welcome Bonus, and its published bonus terms allow eligible traders to receive up to $5,000 in trading credit.

FBS is easier to understand if you prefer a simple percentage-based offer. Its current terms give eligible traders a 100% bonus on the first qualifying deposit. The bonus is there to trade with, not cash you can simply withdraw.

FXTM is also worth checking. Older pages still mention a 30% offer, but that is no longer the current promotion. FXTM now advertises a welcome offer that can match the first qualifying deposit by up to $500 in trading credit or Reward Points.

10 Best Forex Welcome Bonuses Deposit - Compared

Rank Broker 2026 Welcome Offer Deposit Required? South Africa Status Our View 1 XM Welcome Bonus + deposit bonuses up to $5,000 Depends on promotion Current SA-facing promotion Best overall welcome bonus 2 HFM Current Loyalty Programme and promotional rewards; old 100% SuperCharged claim not publicly verified Depends on promotion Current SA promotions available Best for ongoing rewards 3 FBS 100% bonus on first qualifying deposit Yes Accepts South Africans through Belize-regulated entity Best straightforward deposit bonus 4 FXTM Up to 100% first-deposit match, capped at $500 in trading credit/rewards Yes FSCA-licensed group entity Best reward-based welcome offer 5 JustMarkets Up to 120% deposit bonus documented on official promotional pages Yes FSCA-authorised South African entity Best high-percentage deposit credit 6 Octa Up to 50% deposit bonus Yes Confirm entity and regional eligibility Best simple deposit-match structure 7 AvaTrade Promotions available, but no universal 20% SA welcome bonus currently verified Usually FSCA-regulated South African entity Best established regulated alternative 8 RoboForex $30 Welcome Bonus Qualifying funding conditions apply Offshore broker; confirm SA eligibility Best fixed welcome amount 9 InstaForex 100% first-deposit bonus, plus other bonus programmes Yes Offshore structure Best choice of bonus programmes 10 Libertex No current 100% SA welcome-deposit bonus verified — Current main entity serves EEA/Switzerland Current bonus needs verification

10 Best Forex Welcome Bonuses Deposit Brokers (2026)

XM – Best overall welcome bonus for South Africans HFM – Flexible bonus options with strong account choice FBS – Strong first-deposit bonus with simple clear conditions FXTM – Reward-based welcome bonus for active new traders JustMarkets – Large deposit credit with flexible account options Octa – Straightforward deposit bonus with accessible trading platform AvaTrade – Established broker with occasional new-client bonus offers RoboForex – $30 welcome bonus for qualifying new traders InstaForex – Multiple deposit bonus choices for active traders Libertex – Bonus availability should be confirmed before registration

1. XM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

XM ranks first because it currently gives South African traders access to a Welcome Bonus as well as a larger deposit-bonus programme.

Its current Deposit Trading Bonus Programme works like this:

50% bonus credit on qualifying deposits until you have received $500 in bonus credit

20% bonus credit on further qualifying deposits

up to $5,000 in total bonus credit per eligible client.

The key thing to understand is that this is trading credit, not withdrawable cash. If you withdraw money from the account, some of the bonus credit already added to your balance may also be removed on a proportional basis.

Features

Category HFM 🏛️ Regulation Regulated by FSCA (South Africa), CySEC (Cyprus), FCA (UK), FSA (Seychelles) 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 / 0 ZAR (Zero Account) $5 / 89.11 ZAR Micro Account 📈 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:1000 📊 Average Spreads From RAW: 0.0 Pips Cent: 1.2 pips Premium: 1.2 pips Pro: 0.5 pips Pro Plus: ~0.2 pips 💹 Commissions From Zero Spread: from $3 per lot (round-turn $6) Pro Plus: spreads from 0.2 pips No commission 🔥 Bonus Welcome bonuses and regular promotions; Check latest offers on HFM website 👥 Account Types Micro, Premium, Zero Spread, Auto, PAMM, HFCopy 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No fees charged by HFM; third-party fees may apply 💳 Payment Methods Bank transfer, Credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, Instant EFT, Mobile payments 💰 Spreads Zero Spread Account: from 0.0 pips (raw spreads on Forex & Gold ☎️ Support 24/5 multilingual support via live chat, Phone, Email 📙 Education Webinars, Video tutorials, Trading guides, Market analysis ☎️ South African Telephone Number +27 21 794 3006 (Cape Town office) 📝 Sign Up 👉 Open Account XM regulation for South Africans

XM ZA (Pty) Ltd is authorised by the FSCA under FSP 49976.

There is an important detail to check, though. XM's documents distinguish its South African intermediary from XM Global Limited, which provides derivative products through an offshore-regulated entity.

Before opening an account, check the legal company named in your client agreement so you know which XM entity you are actually dealing with and which regulation applies to your account.

Who XM suits best

XM is a good fit for traders who want an established broker with a current welcome promotion, a low entry point and access to both XM's own platforms and MetaTrader.

It may be particularly useful for newer traders who want to start with a smaller deposit but still have MT4 and MT5 available as they become more experienced.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Offers leverage of up to 1:2000 on eligible accounts High leverage significantly increases trading risk Regulated by multiple reputable authorities, including the FSCA Some leverage restrictions may apply under certain regulatory entities Competitive spreads starting from 0.0 pips on selected accounts Not all instruments qualify for maximum leverage Wide range of tradable instruments across multiple asset classes Overnight swap fees may apply on non-Islamic accounts Supports MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms Advanced features may be overwhelming for beginner traders

How does the XM deposit bonus system work for new traders?

XM offers a tiered deposit bonus system starting with a 100% bonus on initial deposits, followed by 50% and 20% bonuses on additional deposits. These bonuses increase trading margin but are not withdrawable; only profits generated can be withdrawn.

Can I withdraw the XM welcome bonus or only the profits?

XM bonuses are non-withdrawable and act as trading credit to increase margin and position size. However, any profits earned using the bonus funds can be withdrawn, provided all trading conditions and requirements outlined in XM’s promotional terms are met.

2. HFM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

HFM stays in second place

What HFM is clearly promoting to South African traders right now is its Loyalty Programme, Return on Free Margin programme, Traders Awards and Virtual to Real Demo Contest.

The Loyalty Programme works differently from a simple deposit bonus. Eligible traders earn Trophy Road Points from their trading activity and unlock rewards as they move through the programme levels.

Features

Category HFM 🏛️ Regulation Regulated by FSCA (South Africa), CySEC (Cyprus), FCA (UK), FSA (Seychelles) 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 / 0 ZAR (Zero Account) $5 / 89.11 ZAR Micro Account 📈 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:1000 📊 Average Spreads From RAW: 0.0 Pips Cent: 1.2 pips Premium: 1.2 pips Pro: 0.5 pips Pro Plus: ~0.2 pips 💹 Commissions From Zero Spread: from $3 per lot (round-turn $6) Pro Plus: spreads from 0.2 pips No commission 🔥 Bonus Welcome bonuses and regular promotions; Check latest offers on HFM website 👥 Account Types Micro, Premium, Zero Spread, Auto, PAMM, HFCopy 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No fees charged by HFM; third-party fees may apply 💳 Payment Methods Bank transfer, Credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, Instant EFT, Mobile payments 💰 Spreads Zero Spread Account: from 0.0 pips (raw spreads on Forex & Gold ☎️ Support 24/5 multilingual support via live chat, Phone, Email 📙 Education Webinars, Video tutorials, Trading guides, Market analysis ☎️ South African Telephone Number +27 21 794 3006 (Cape Town office) 📝 Sign Up 👉 Open Account

HFM regulation for South Africans

HF Markets SA (Pty) Ltd is authorised by the FSCA under FSP 46632.

As always, check the legal entity shown in your account documents before depositing so you know which company is actually providing your account.

Who HFM suits best

HFM makes more sense for traders who want ongoing rewards, plenty of account choice and regular trading programmes.

If your main goal is finding the biggest first-deposit bonus, HFM is probably not the strongest option in this comparison.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated by trusted authorities like FCA and CySEC Not available in all countries Supports MetaTrader 5 (MT5) with advanced features No support for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) User-friendly interface, suitable for beginners Limited customization options for some tools Wide range of instruments: forex, stocks, indices, commodities No access to cryptocurrencies Commission-free trading with tight spreads Swap/overnight fees may apply Responsive multilingual support via live chat, email, and phone Some users report slow withdrawal processing

Can I withdraw the HFM bonus money?

No, the 100% bonus is provided as trading credit only and cannot be withdrawn directly. However, any profits earned using the bonus can be withdrawn once trading volume conditions are met. Withdrawing funds reduces the remaining bonus balance proportionally.

Do I need to trade a certain volume?

Yes, to withdraw profits from the bonus, you must meet specific trading volume targets. Usually, the total bonus amount divided by two equals the required number of lots traded. For example, a $1,000 bonus means you must trade 500 lots.

3. FBS

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

FBS has one of the simplest deposit-bonus structures in this comparison.

Its current Deposit Bonus terms state that eligible traders receive a 100% bonus on their first qualifying deposit. The offer applies to supported FBS trading accounts, including Standard and Cent accounts.

The current bonus limits are:

up to $10,000 per deposit;

up to $25,000 in total bonus credit across eligible client accounts.

The bonus itself is trading credit, not cash you can withdraw. It increases the funds available for trading and margin. Profits made while using the bonus may be withdrawn, but the normal account and withdrawal rules still apply.

Features

Category FBS 🏛️ Regulation IFSC CySEC ASIC 💰 Minimum Deposit $5 / ZAR 89.09 (Micro/standard accounts) 📊 Average Spreads From Cent: from 0.7 pips Standard: from 0.7 pips Pro: from 0.5 pips Zero Spread: fixed 0.0 pips + commission ECN: from 0.0 pips + commission 💹 Commissions From $0 on Standard/Cent accounts; from $6 per lot on ECN 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No deposit fees; some methods may have withdrawal fees 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:3000 (varies by region and account) 🔥 Bonus $140 Level-up Bonus, 100% Deposit Bonus ☎️ Customer Support 24/7 multilingual support via live chat and email 👥 Account Types Cent Standard Pro ECN Crypto 📈 Leverage Up to 1:3000 🔘 Products Offered Forex Metals Stocks Indices Crypto Energies 👍 Demo / Practice Account Available with full functionality 💰 Spreads Variable spreads from 0.5–0.7 pips (Pro lowest); Zero Spread and ECN start from 0.0 pips 🚀 Bonus Various ongoing bonuses and trading contests 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR others (ZAR not officially supported) 📙 Education Free webinars Tutorials Trading guides 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank cards Skrill Neteller Perfect Money Crypto 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Not available ☎️ South African Telephone Number Global Support 📝 Sign Up 👉 Open Account

FBS regulation for South Africans

FBS is not regulated by the FSCA in South Africa.

Its South African-facing website states that services are provided under the Financial Services Commission of Belize, so South African traders should understand that they are opening an account with an offshore-regulated provider rather than an FSCA-authorised broker.

The bonus can also expire in certain situations, including inactivity, so check the current programme terms before depositing.

Who FBS suits best

FBS may suit traders who specifically want a straightforward 100% trading-credit bonus and are comfortable using an offshore-regulated broker.

If FSCA regulation is a priority, FBS will be a weaker fit than brokers with a South African-authorised entity.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Very low minimum deposit (from $5) Lacks top-tier regulation (no FCA, CFTC) High leverage up to 1:3000 High leverage increases risk of large losses Multiple account types (Cent, Standard, Zero Spread, ECN, Crypto) Inactivity fees may apply after 180 days

What’s the minimum deposit for the 100% bonus?

The minimum deposit needed to claim the 100% first deposit bonus at FBS is generally around $100. However, this amount can vary depending on the chosen account type, your region, and any specific promotional terms at the time.

Does the FBS bonus expire?

Yes, the 100% deposit bonus has an expiry period if the required trading isn’t completed within a set timeframe. Bonus terms and conditions can vary by region, so always check your account’s active promotion details to prevent losing the bonus.

4. FXTM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $30 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

FXTM currently promotes a 100% Welcome Bonus on the first qualifying deposit, up to $500.

Depending on how the promotion is presented, the reward may be shown as Reward Points or trading credit. Either way, the offer is tied to the first deposit and the programme rules, so check the current terms before funding the account.

Features

Category Details 🏛️ Regulation CySEC FCA FSCA FSC 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 / ZAR 177.85 - Micro Accounts From $200 / ZAR 3,555 - Advantage / Advantage Plus 📊 Average Spreads From From 1.5 pips (Standard account) 💹 Commissions From $0 on Standard account From $0.40 per 100k on Advantage 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No deposit fees Some withdrawal methods may have small charges 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:2000 (depends on region & account type) 🔥 Bonus 30% deposit bonus (available under certain conditions) ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 multilingual support via phone email live chat 👥 Account Types Micro Advantage, Advantage Plus 📈 Leverage Flexible, up to 1:2000 🔘 Products Offered Forex Commodities Indices Stocks 👍 Demo / Practice Account Available with full platform access 💰 Spreads From 0.0 pips on Advantage 1.5 pips on Micro 🚀 Bonus Ongoing promotions & trading contests 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR GBP NGN ZAR 📙 Education Free webinars eBooks Trading tools & analytics 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank wire Cards Skrill Neteller Local payment agents 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Supported (via FSCA regulation) ☎️ South African Telephone Number +27 12 428 8000 📝 Sign Up 👉 Open Account

FXTM regulation

Exinity Limited is authorised by the FSCA under FSP 50320 and is also licensed as an OTC Derivatives Provider.

The company is incorporated in Mauritius and is regulated there by the Financial Services Commission as well. South African traders should still check the legal entity named in their account documents before depositing.

Who FXTM suits best

FXTM may suit traders who want a first-deposit reward linked to ongoing trading activity, rather than a simple bonus that is credited once and left untouched.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Spreads from 0.0 pips on Advantage accounts. Accounts are in foreign currencies only. Execution is near-instant for most trades. Withdrawals can come with unexpected fees. You can trade micro-lots even with high leverage. The minimum deposit is higher than other options. Support is available through live chat. The platform interface may feel outdated compared to others.

What is the minimum deposit for the FXTM bonus?

The minimum deposit to qualify for the 30% deposit bonus is typically $100 or equivalent, depending on your account and region.

What trading volume is required to unlock profits?

You need to trade a specific volume, often calculated based on the bonus amount. For example, you might need to trade 3 times the bonus value in lots before withdrawing profits.

5. Just Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

JustMarkets currently advertises a deposit bonus of up to 120%.

One of its official promotion pages states that eligible clients using Standard or Pro accounts can receive a 120% bonus when depositing $500 or more.

The percentage looks generous, but this is one offer where I would check the regional terms carefully. Bonus availability can depend on the country, account type and legal entity you register under, so South African traders should confirm eligibility before depositing specifically for the promotion.

Features

Category JustMarkets ⭐ Features Cent & Standard accounts, High leverage, Tight spreads Islamic options 🏛️ Regulation FSA

CySec

FCSA

FSC 💰 Minimum Deposit From 180 ZAR / $10 - for Cent accounts and above 📊 Average Spreads From 0.3 pips 0.0 pips (Raw ECN) 💹 Commissions From No Commission 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees No broker fees 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:3000 🔥 Bonus Welcome & cashback bonuses ☎️ Customer Support 24/7 live chat 👥 Account Types Cent, Standard, Pro, Raw Spread, Islamic 📈 Leverage Up to 1:3000 🔘 Products Offered Forex, Crypto, Indices, Commodities Stocks Energies 👍 Demo Account Yes 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR 📙 Education Blog, trading guides 💳 Withdrawal & Deposit Options Skrill, Neteller, Crypto 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts No 📝 Sign Up 👉 Open Account

JustMarkets regulation

JustMarkets does have a South African regulatory presence.

Just Global Markets (Pty) Ltd is authorised by the FSCA under FSP 51114.

That does not automatically mean every JustMarkets account or promotion falls under the South African entity, so check the company named in your account agreement before funding the account.

Who JustMarkets suits best

JustMarkets may suit traders looking for higher promotional trading credit who also prefer dealing with a broker group that has an FSCA-authorised South African entity.

The 120% figure is attractive, but I would put eligibility, withdrawal rules and the contracting entity ahead of the headline percentage when comparing it with other offers.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons ZAR-denominated cent accounts available Some withdrawal methods may have third-party fees High leverage up to 1:3000 Customer support response times can vary Local deposit and withdrawal options supported Inactivity fee applies after 150 days Copy trading platform integrated Limited CFDs compared to some brokers

Does JustMarkets have restrictions on who can claim bonuses?

Yes, some bonuses may not be available in certain countries, and opening multiple accounts to claim bonuses is prohibited, which could lead to account suspension or bonus cancellation.

What bonuses does JustMarkets offer?

JustMarkets offers a $30 no-deposit welcome bonus, deposit bonuses up to 120%, and a referral program rewarding commissions based on referrals’ trading volumes, designed to boost traders’ capital and earning potential.

6. Octa

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MISA, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

Octa currently promotes a 50% deposit bonus across its official trading and account pages.

The offer is simple to understand: eligible deposits can receive an extra 50% in trading bonus credit. Octa also refers to the same 50% deposit bonus in its current platform information.

As with any broker bonus, I would still check the eligibility rules, withdrawal conditions and legal entity before depositing specifically for the promotion. The bonus percentage matters less if the account or withdrawal rules do not suit you.

Features

Category Details ⭐ Features Forex, Commodities, Indices, Cryptocurrencies, Stocks; MT4, MT5, OctaTrader platforms 🏛️ Regulation CySEC MISA FSCA 💰 Minimum Deposit $25 / ZAR 443.34 📊 Average Spreads From From 0.6 pips 💹 Commissions From Commission-free trading on most accounts 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees Generally no fees Third-party charges may apply 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 🔥 Bonus Occasional deposit bonuses and promotions ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 multilingual support via live chat Email Phone 👥 Account Types Micro (MT4) Pro (MT5) OctaTrader 📈 Leverage Up to 1:500 🔘 Products Offered Forex Commodities Indices Cryptocurrencies Stocks 👍 Demo / Practice Account Free demo account available 💰 Spreads Starting from 0.6 pips 🚀 Bonus Deposit bonuses and promotions available 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR 📙 Education Webinars tutorials Guides 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank transfers credit/debit cards e-wallets 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Not Available ☎️ South African Telephone Number Not Available 📝 Sign Up 👉 Open Account

Who Octa suits best

Octa may suit traders who want a straightforward deposit-match bonus without a complicated reward structure.

It is also a reasonable fit for traders who prefer using Octa's own trading environment rather than relying entirely on third-party platforms.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated by CySEC, MISA, FSCA (stronger regulators) Limited asset variety compared to bigger brokers Unlimited demo account Limited cryptocurrency coverage (improved but still limited) Advanced technology: MT4, MT5, OctaTrader No VPS hosting service Offers Forex and CFDs across multiple assets Basic forex education tools

What types of bonuses does OctaFX offer?

OctaFX offers deposit bonuses, cashback rewards, and occasional seasonal promotions to increase trading funds and reduce costs, aiming to support both new and experienced traders.

Are there trading volume requirements for bonuses?

Yes, OctaFX requires traders to meet specific volume thresholds before withdrawing bonus-related profits, ensuring fair use of bonus funds.

7. Avatrade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

AvaTrade still deserves a place in the Top 10, but I would remove the old 20% Deposit Bonus claim from the 2026 page.

AvaTrade’s South African website still mentions promotions and bonus-related trading conditions, but we could not verify a standard 20% welcome bonus available to every new South African client as of August 2026.

That distinction matters. If a promotion is only available to certain clients, account types or during a limited campaign, it should not be presented as a permanent welcome offer.

Features

Category Details ⭐ Features Forex, CFDs, Crypto, Social copy trading, AvaProtect risk tool 🏛️ Regulation FSCA (SA) ASIC (AU) CySEC (EU) CBI (Ireland) ADGM (UAE) 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 / ZAR 1,800 📊 Average Spreads From ~0.9 pips (EUR/USD) 💹 Commissions From Zero on standard accounts 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees No broker fees — payment fees may apply 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:400–500:1 (offshore) 🔥 Bonus Welcome bonus (region dependent) Referral Bonus No-deposit Bonus ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 live chat Email Local phone 👥 Account Types Standard, Islamic, Options, Social Trading 📈 Leverage Up to 1:500 (depends on entity) 🔘 Products Offered Forex, Commodities, Indices, Crypto, ETFs, 👍 Demo Account Yes, free 💵 Account Currencies USD, ZAR (SDG by conversion) 📙 Education eBooks, Webinars, Video tutorials 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Options Bank cards, Skrill, Neteller, Wire 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Yes 📝 Sign Up 👉 Open Account

Who AvaTrade suits best

AvaTrade makes more sense for traders who care about FSCA regulation, platform choice and a long broker track record than those simply looking for the biggest deposit bonus.

If the bonus is your main reason for opening an account, I would check the current offer inside the South African registration flow before depositing.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated by FSCA, ASIC, and Central Bank of Ireland High trading volume required to unlock bonus (20,000×) Fixed spreads from 0.9 pips Withdrawals take 3–5 business days 20% Deposit bonus (up to $10,000) Only fixed spreads – no ECN/variable spread options User-friendly platforms (MT4, MT5, AvaTradeGO) Bonus and features not available in all regions Islamic (Swap-Free) account available No cent/micro accounts for low-risk or beginner testing

How can I claim an AvaTrade bonus?

To claim a bonus, traders must register and make a qualifying deposit during an active promotion, following the broker’s specific terms and conditions.

Do AvaTrade bonuses expire?

Bonuses have expiry dates; traders must use them and meet all conditions within the stipulated timeframe, or risk losing the bonus and profits.

8. Roboforex

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

RoboForex has moved away from the older “up to 120%” bonus wording. Its current welcome offer is much simpler: eligible verified clients can receive a $30 Welcome Bonus.

The bonus is available on qualifying Pro and ProCent MetaTrader accounts denominated in USD or EUR. Traders should still check the current eligibility and withdrawal rules before opening an account specifically for the bonus.

Features

Category Roboforex ⭐ Features Cent & Standard accounts, STP/ECN execution, Copy trading, Tight spreads, Automated trading options 🏛️ Regulation IFSC (Belize) 💰 Minimum Deposit ZAR 180 / $10 📊 Average Spreads From 0.0 pips (ECN) Standard from 1.3 pips 💹 Commissions From $0 on standard, from $2/lot on ECN 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Zero fees for most methods 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:2000 🔥 Bonus Up to 120% deposit bonus, $30 Welcome Bonus on new accounts Cashback rebates ☎️ Customer Support 24/7 live chat Email Multi-language support 👥 Account Types Cent Standard ECN Prime, CopyFX 📈 Leverage Flexible up to 1:2000 🔘 Products Offered Forex Indices Stocks ETFs Commodities Crypto 👍 Demo / Practice Account Yes 💰 Spreads Floating spreads from 0.0 pips (ECN) 🚀 Bonus 50%–120% deposit bonus + loyalty rebates 💵 Account Currencies USD ZAR EUR 📙 Education Free webinars Analysis Trading tips 💳 Withdrawal & Deposit Options Bank cards Skrill Neteller Crypto Local bank transfers 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Available 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

RoboForex regulation

RoboForex is not regulated by the FSCA in South Africa. It operates as an offshore provider, so South African traders should check the legal entity named in the account agreement and understand which regulatory protections apply before depositing.

Who RoboForex suits best

RoboForex may suit traders who prefer a small fixed welcome bonus rather than depositing more money just to unlock a larger percentage-based promotion.

The $30 offer is easier to understand than a tiered bonus, but the broker's offshore regulatory setup should carry more weight than the bonus itself when deciding whether to open an account.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Risk-free live market trading Bonus amount ($30) is not withdrawable Profits can be withdrawn after meeting volume requirements Bonus available only once per client Access to multiple assets on MT4 & MT5 Not available for residents of some countries (e.g., Vietnam, Indonesia)

What bonuses does RoboForex offer?

RoboForex provides welcome deposit bonuses, cashback, and loyalty rewards, enhancing trader capital and reducing trading costs across multiple account types.

Do RoboForex bonuses expire?

Yes, most bonuses have validity periods; failing to meet conditions in time can lead to bonus forfeiture.

9. InstaForex

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FSC Start Trading Read Review

InstaForex is still one of the more bonus-focused brokers in this comparison.

Its current official material advertises a 100% bonus on the first qualifying deposit, with the offer applying to deposits of up to $2,000.

InstaForex also runs several different bonus programmes, so there is no single promotion that applies to every trader. The rules can vary depending on the offer, account and eligibility conditions.

Features

Category Details ⭐ Features Micro accounts, Bonus promotions, High leverage, Local partners 🏛️ Regulation FSC (BVI) 💰 Minimum Deposit 18 ZAR / $1 📊 Average Spreads From 3-7 pips (cent accounts) 0 Pips + 0.03 pips (standard account) 💹 Commissions From Standard accounts are commission-free; Eurica and ECN use spreads = 0 plus 0.03–0.07% per trade . 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees No InstaForex fees 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:1000 🔥 Bonus $1,000 Welcome Bonus, 30% deposit bonus ☎️ Customer Support 24/7 live chat, email 👥 Account Types Standard, ECN, Cent, Islamic 📈 Leverage Flexible up to 1:1000 🔘 Products Offered Forex, Crypto, Metals, Indices, CFDs 👍 Demo Account Yes 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR ZAR (PAMM services) 📙 Education Free tutorials, Webinars 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Options Local partners, Skrill, Neteller, Crypto 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts InstaForex does support ZAR. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

InstaForex regulation

InstaForex does not operate through an FSCA-regulated South African entity for this offering.

South African traders are dealing with an offshore structure, so check the exact legal company named in the account agreement before depositing and make sure you understand which regulator applies.

Who InstaForex suits best

InstaForex may suit traders who are specifically looking for promotional trading credit and are prepared to compare the rules attached to several different bonus offers.

I would pay more attention to the withdrawal conditions, trading requirements and legal entity than the headline 100% figure.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Wide range of bonuses (no-deposit, deposit, cashback) Limited regulation, mainly offshore Multiple account types for all trader levels Withdrawal fees on some methods Diverse trading instruments (forex, crypto, stocks) Bonus terms can be complex User-friendly platforms (MT4, MT5, mobile & desktop) Spreads widen during volatile markets Global reach with multilingual customer support Limited educational resources

What types of bonuses does InstaForex offer?

InstaForex features no-deposit bonuses, deposit bonuses, and cashback rewards tailored to various trader needs.

How can I claim InstaForex bonuses?

Sign up and deposit during active campaigns; some no-deposit bonuses require verification steps.

10. Libertex

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, and VFSC Start Trading Read Review

Libertex currently offers eligible new clients in South Africa a 100% first-deposit welcome bonus of up to $10,000 USD. To claim it, register through the Libertex Platform, enter the promo code WELCOME on the deposit page and make a minimum deposit of $100 USD.

How the Bonus Works

Bonus rate: 100% of the first qualifying deposit

Maximum bonus: Up to $10,000 USD

Minimum deposit: $100 USD

Eligible platforms: Libertex CFD, MT4 and MT5 accounts

As with any broker promotion, check the current eligibility, withdrawal and trading-volume conditions before depositing specifically for the bonus.

Features

📌 Category Details ⭐ Features Easy-to-use proprietary trading platform MT4/MT5 available Tight spreads on CFDs, strong educational content. 🏛️ Regulation CySEC FSCA (South Africa for local operations through Forex Club). 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $) $10 / R180 📊 Average Spreads From From 0.0 pips on Forex pairs Uses commission-based pricing for CFDs. 💹 Commissions From 0.03%–0.07% per trade (varies by asset). 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No broker fees Payment processor / bank fees may apply. 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 (international) FSCA clients usually up to 1:200–1:500. 🔥 Bonus Up to 100% deposit bonus for new clients (clear, ongoing offer). ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 live chat Email Phone Multilingual support. 👥 Account Types Standard Demo Islamic accounts 📈 Leverage Up to 1:500 for major Forex pairs. 🔘 Products Offered Forex, Stocks, Indices Crypto CFDs Commodities ETFs 👍 Demo / Practice Account Yes — free, unlimited with virtual funds. 💰 Spreads Tight spreads, commission-based model for CFDs instead of markup. 🚀 Bonus Guaranteed up to 100% deposit bonus, often for first deposit. 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR (ZAR not always supported as base, but ZAR funding possible). 📙 Education Extensive learning hub: Webinars Video tutorials Trading strategies. 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Cards Bank transfer, Skrill Neteller 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Accepts ZAR deposits via local payment channels. ☎️ South African Telephone Number Online support 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Who Libertex suits best

Libertex makes more sense for traders comparing its platform, pricing and overall trading conditions than for someone choosing a broker mainly for a welcome bonus.

Until there is a current, clearly documented promotion for South African clients, I would treat the bonus as unavailable rather than rely on an older percentage claim.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated by reputable authorities (like CySEC) No support for MetaTrader 4/5 (uses own platform) Transparent fee structure with zero spreads Limited account types compared to other brokers User-friendly platform with easy navigation No copy trading feature Good selection of assets (forex, crypto, stocks, CFDs) High withdrawal fees for some payment methods Offers educational tools and market analysis Bonuses are limited and not always available regionally

Are there withdrawal conditions for Libertex bonuses?

Yes, traders must meet trading volume and other criteria before withdrawing bonus-related profits.

Are Libertex bonuses available worldwide?

Bonus availability depends on regional regulations, so traders should confirm eligibility based on their location.

Conclusion These top forex brokers offer deposit bonuses from 20% up to 120% to help traders boost capital and trading power. Choosing the best broker for bonuses depends on your goals. JustMarkets and RoboForex offer some of the highest deposit bonuses, up to 120%. HFM, FBS, and XM have strong 100% bonus offers with FSCA oversight for locals. The best is to compare bonus size, trading volume requirements, withdrawal conditions, and regional restrictions to pick a broker that fits your trading style best.

You might also like:

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the biggest deposit bonus offered by these brokers?

JustMarkets and RoboForex stand out with bonuses up to 120% on qualifying deposits, giving traders extra capital to increase their trading volume and market exposure, provided they meet all bonus terms.

Are all these brokers regulated in South Africa?

Not all. HFM, FXTM, and AvaTrade hold FSCA licenses, while others like FBS and JustMarkets operate globally with different regulators. Always check FSCA status if local oversight matters to you.

Can I withdraw the bonus money itself?

No, in most cases, the bonus amount is trading credit only. You can’t withdraw the bonus itself, but profits earned from trading with it can be withdrawn after meeting trading volume conditions.

What’s the typical minimum deposit to claim a bonus?

Most brokers require a minimum deposit of around $100 to qualify for deposit bonuses. However, some no-deposit offers like JustMarkets’ $30 don’t need upfront funding but have strict trading conditions.

How long do I have to use a bonus?

Deposit bonuses generally have expiry dates, ranging from 30 to 90 days. You must meet the trading volume or lot requirements within this timeframe to keep bonus funds or withdraw profits.

Do I need to trade a specific volume to unlock profits?

Yes, all these brokers require you to trade a minimum volume. The required lots usually depend on the bonus size; for example, trading half the bonus amount in lots is common.

Can I get multiple bonuses from the same broker?

Generally, no, brokers prohibit opening multiple accounts just to claim bonuses repeatedly. Doing so can lead to forfeiture of funds or account suspension under anti-abuse policies.

Which brokers offer cashback rewards, too?

RoboForex and Octa provide cashback or rebate programs alongside deposit bonuses. This helps traders recover part of their spread or commission costs while they meet bonus volume requirements.

Do these brokers accept ZAR deposits?

Some do. Brokers like FXTM and HFM support ZAR deposits, which helps South African traders avoid currency conversion fees and makes funding accounts simpler with local payment methods.

Which brokers are good for beginners?

FBS, Octa, and InstaForex are popular with beginners thanks to simple bonus structures, micro-lot trading, copy trading features, and user-friendly platforms like MT4 and MT5 for flexible learning.

What’s the smartest way to use a bonus?

Use bonuses as extra leverage for sensible position sizing, not reckless high-risk trades. Always read the terms, meet volume targets gradually, and withdraw profits systematically while managing risks responsibly.