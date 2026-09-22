Libertex is a globally recognised trading platform offering forex, CFDs, stocks, crypto, and commodities through an intuitive, award-winning interface trusted by millions of traders across more than 120 countries worldwide.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, and VFSC Start Trading Read Review

Is Libertex Regulated in South Africa?

🛡️Libertex is a globally recognised broker operating under international regulatory oversight, offering traders a secure and transparent trading environment across forex, CFDs, crypto, stocks, and commodities. 🛡️Millions of traders worldwide have used Libertex since its launch in 1997. 🛡️Available for South African Traders. 🇿🇦

Libertex Spider Chart

What is Libertex?

Libertex is a global online trading platform founded in 1997 that offers trading on forex, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices, ETFs, commodities, and CFDs. The broker is known for its user-friendly platforms, competitive trading conditions, and support for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, web, and mobile trading.

Does Libertex offer cryptocurrency trading?

Yes. Libertex offers access to a variety of cryptocurrency markets, including popular digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple through CFD trading.

Can South Africans trade with Libertex?

Yes. Libertex accepts traders from South Africa and provides access to forex, CFDs, stocks, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrency markets through its online trading platforms.

Overview

According to research in South Africa , Libertex is an online broker founded in 1997, offering the trading of currency pairs and CFD contracts via online trading platforms.

, is an online broker founded in 1997, offering the trading of currency pairs and CFD contracts via online trading platforms. Libertex.org is registered in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The company executes orders based on a ‘Market Maker model’ and does not offer an ECN/STP connection.

Libertex operates as a brand under the brokerage division of Indication Investments Ltd, which is part of the Forex Club Group based in Russia.

The company has offices located in Cyprus, Russia, and Belarus, and is regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct (FSC).

The company offers 213 tradable assets available on a reliable, award-winning platform, performed by high-speed execution of orders and processed through market execution.

The company’s trading instruments include Forex currency pairs, stocks, metals, indices, commodities, and more .

. Moreover, Libertex enables its clients to trade Cryptocurrencies through a range of popular or even less common pairs alike, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Monero, Dash, Stellar, Zcash, EOS, NEO, and many more.

Pro and cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Offers a user-friendly trading platform A limited selection of financial instruments Offers the popular MetaTrader4 and MetaTrader 5 Libertex charges additional fees and commission such as inactivity fee, withdrawal fee, and transaction fee Low minimum deposit requirement of R160 ZAR Libertex offers a low leverage ratio of 1:30 for retail clients An attractive ‘zero spreads’ model Offers only one account type that limits traders and investors

Features Offered

Libertex offers a wide range of features designed to cater to both beginner and advanced traders.

The platform provides access to over 250 tradable assets, including stocks, cryptocurrencies, forex, indices, and commodities.

It stands out with its zero-spread model, allowing for transparent pricing and better cost control.

Users benefit from an intuitive interface, fast trade execution, and advanced charting tools.

Libertex also supports both web and mobile trading, with educational resources and market analysis to help users make informed decisions.

Additionally, it is regulated by reputable financial authorities, adding a layer of security and trust for its users.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, and VFSC Start Trading Read Review

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews for Libertex are largely positive, with many users praising its user-friendly interface, fast execution speeds, and wide selection of tradable assets.

Traders appreciate the zero-spread model, which allows for clearer cost structures compared to traditional brokers.

Beginners often highlight the helpful educational resources and demo account, while more experienced users commend the advanced charting tools and smooth mobile experience.

Some reviews also note the responsive customer support and the platform’s reliability during volatile market conditions.

Overall, Libertex is well-regarded as a trustworthy and efficient trading platform.

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Mixed to negative reviews; some complaints about fund withdrawals and aggressive tactics. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ (2/5 approx.) Over 9,400 reviews; generally positive with praise for usability and service, some concerns over withdrawals. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ (4.0/5

Libertex Safety and Security

Libertex prioritizes the safety and security of its clients through robust regulatory compliance and advanced protective measures.

The platform operates under multiple licenses, including authorization from the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius, ensuring adherence to stringent financial standards.

In Europe, Libertex is regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), providing oversight and investor protection mechanisms such as the Investor Compensation Fund, which offers compensation up to €20,000 in case of broker insolvency.

To safeguard client assets, Libertex employs segregated accounts, keeping client funds separate from the company's operational funds.

This segregation ensures that client funds remain protected even if the company faces financial difficulties.

Additionally, the platform utilizes advanced encryption protocols, including SSL encryption, to protect personal and financial data during transmission.

Libertex At a Glance

🔍 Broker 🏦 Regulation and Licenses FSCA, FSC, and VFSC 🎁 Bonuses Yes ⏰ Support Hours 24/5 📊 Trading Platforms Libertex App, MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 🖱️ Account Types Libertex Portfolio, Libertex CFD Account 🪙 Base Currencies EUR, GBP, USD, CHF, PLN 📌 Spreads From 0.0 pips EUR/USD 📍 Leverage Up to 1:1000 💷 Currency Pairs 50+; major, minor, and exotic pairs 💶 Minimum Deposit 10 USD 💵 Inactivity Fee 10 EUR after 6 months of inactivity 🔊 Website Languages English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Chinese 💴 Fees and Commissions Spreads from 0.0 pips, commissions vary 🥰 Affiliate Program Yes 🅰️ Scalping Yes 🅱️ Hedging Yes 📐 Trading Instruments Forex, metals, indices, soft commodities, ETFs, bonds, energies 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Libertex Account Types

Unlike most online brokers, Libertex offers two live account types, Libertex Portfolio and Libertex CFD .

and . The minimum deposit required to open a real account is only $10, which is equivalent to R160 ZAR at the exchange rate between the South African Rand and US Dollar.

Within the real account, it is, however, possible to access different account types that might differ in the amount required for a deposit.

These Libertex Accounts are:

🏷️ Account Type 📌 Purpose 💡 Main Features 📈 Leverage / Trading 📘 Libertex CFD (Standard) Active trading across markets Trade CFDs on forex, crypto, indices, ETFs, commodities; floating spreads & commissions Up to 1:999 depending on instrument 📈 Libertex Portfolio Long‑term stock investing Buy real stocks/ETFs with zero commission and no overnight fees No leverage; fractional shares from 0.01 🎓 Demo Account Practice trading Risk‑free virtual funds (typically ~$50,000) for learning & testing trades No real capital at risk 👔 Professional Account Experienced traders Higher leverage (up to ~1:600) and possibly reduced commission for qualifying clients Higher risk/return profile 🕌 Islamic / Swap‑Free Account Sharia‑compliant trading No overnight swap/rollover fees for positions held overnight Same trading conditions otherwise 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Libertex Portfolio

Libertex Portfolio is a new kind of account on the Libertex platform that allows you to invest in stocks with zero swap or commission fees .

Features ✔ Purpose Long-term investment in stocks with zero commission 💳 Minimum deposit $50 R800 ZAR 📈 Yield Moderate 📍 Risk Low 📉 Tradeable assets Stocks, ETFs 📉Trade directions Buy buying if the asset is available 📊 Leverage Not available 📒 Demo account No 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Libertex CFD

Libertex CFD is a traditional trading account that lets you buy/sell cryptocurrencies, forex instruments, gold, oil, and stock indices.

is a traditional trading account that lets you buy/sell cryptocurrencies, forex instruments, gold, oil, and stock indices. The account lets you use a multiplier of 1 to 999 to increase your potential profit.

Features ✔ Purpose Active trading with leverage on the most popular instruments: currencies, stock indices, cryptocurrencies, metals and more 📈 Yield High voliatility 📍 Risk High 📉 Tradeable assets Forex, cryptocurrencies, stock indices, agricultural commodities, stocks, metals, oil and gas, ETFs 📉 Trade directions Buy and sell 📊 Leverage From 1 to 999 depending on the instrument 📒 Demo account Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Demo Account

Libertex demo accounts come with € 50,000 in virtual money and can be accessed via web and mobile apps.

When signing up for a demo account, users also sign up for a real account (although they will be unable to access the real account without first making a deposit).

🔍 Feature 💰 Virtual Money Comes with a balance of virtual funds to practice trading without real risk. ⏳ No Expiration Date The demo account does not expire, allowing unlimited practice time. 📈 Mimics Live Trading Conditions Real-time market data and trading tools simulate the actual trading environment. 🛡️ Risk-Free No financial risk involved—ideal for beginners and strategy testing. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

It is then easy to switch between demo mode and real mode on the Libertex website or within the app, allowing users to take advantage of rapidly changing market situations.

Islamic Account

Libertex does not offer traders who follow Sharia law the option of an Islamic Account.

Often, an Islamic account is provided as an option where traders can convert their live trading account to an Islamic Account, or in other cases, it is a standalone account with a separate application procedure.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, and VFSC Start Trading Read Review

How to open a Libertex trading account - Step by Step

Follow these steps to open a Libertex trading account:

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Step 1 – Navigate to the Libertex website

The first step in registering for a Libertex live account involves traders navigating to the Libertex website and clicking on “start trading” to proceed.

Step 2 – Fill out the Libertex registration form

The second step in the registration process requires traders to fill in their email address, password, and cellphone number.

Click ‘open account' to proceed.

Step 3 - Open the Libertex Dashboard and start trading

Traders will immediately gain access to the Libertex live dashboard to start trading on the Libertex platform.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, and VFSC Start Trading Read Review

Libertex Fees and Spreads

💳 Spreads 0.0 pips 💰 Commissions charged on the trade amount 📊 Leverage 1:500 Transaction fee ☑ Yes

Fees

Libertex keeps its overall fee structure relatively straightforward compared to many CFD and forex brokers. Traders generally won’t pay traditional deposit fees on most payment methods, although third-party banking or conversion costs can still apply depending on the provider used.

One thing to note is the inactivity fee, which may be charged if an account remains dormant for an extended period.

Overnight financing, also known as swap fees, can also apply when leveraged CFD positions are held open after the trading day closes.

Overall, Libertex is considered reasonably competitive on fees, especially for active traders who manage positions regularly and avoid long periods of inactivity.

Spreads

Libertex approaches spreads a little differently from many traditional forex brokers. Instead of relying heavily on wide spreads, the platform is known for offering relatively tight market spreads across major forex pairs, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.

On highly liquid instruments like EUR/USD, spreads can remain very competitive during normal market conditions.

However, spreads may still widen during periods of high volatility, major news releases, or lower liquidity sessions.

For traders who value transparent pricing and tighter market access, Libertex’s spread structure can be attractive, particularly for short-term and high-frequency trading strategies.

Commission

Unlike many brokers that build most trading costs directly into the spread, Libertex primarily uses a commission-based pricing model on CFDs. This means traders often see lower raw spreads, while a separate commission is charged when opening or closing positions.

The commission itself varies depending on the asset class, market conditions, and account type, with some instruments carrying significantly lower costs than others.

For experienced traders, this model can offer more pricing clarity because the actual trading cost is easier to calculate upfront. It also tends to appeal to scalpers and active traders who prefer tighter spreads combined with transparent commissions rather than wider all-inclusive pricing.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, and VFSC Start Trading Read Review

Libertex Trading Platforms

Libertex provides a clean, user-friendly trading experience that works well for both beginners and experienced traders.

Users can trade through the broker’s proprietary web and mobile platforms, which are known for their simple navigation, fast execution, and modern interface.

For traders wanting more advanced tools, Libertex also supports MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, giving access to automated trading, advanced charting, technical indicators, and Expert Advisors (EAs).

The platforms support trading across forex, stocks, indices, commodities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies from a single account.

MetaTrader4 (MT4)

Libertex also offers the ever-popular MetaTrader4 and MetaTrader5, one of the most used trading platforms amongst CFD traders.

The MT4 platform is available as a mobile application on the App Store and Google Play.

MT4 has some of the best trading features, including but not limited to economic news, Expert Advisor, trading signals, advanced technical indicators, and an extensive selection of plugins.

Metatrader5 (MT5)

Libertex also offers the ever-popular MetaTrader5, one of the most used trading platforms amongst CFD traders.

The MT5 platform is available as a mobile application on the App Store and Google Play.

MT5 has some of the best trading features, including but not limited to economic news, Expert Advisor, trading signals, advanced technical indicators, and an extensive selection of plugins.

💳 Minimum deposit $10 $100 $100 ZAR R160 ZAR R1 600 ZAR R1 600 ZAR 🎉 Bonus Yes Yes No 💻 MT4 Yes Yes Yes ☪️️ Islamic Account No Yes No 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉Open Account 👉Open Account

Libertex AI Integration

Libertex integrates AI-driven technology to help traders analyse markets faster and make more informed trading decisions.

Its intelligent tools provide real-time market insights, trend analysis, trading signals, and personalised recommendations across forex, stocks, commodities, and crypto markets.

Rather than replacing human decision-making, the AI features are designed to simplify trading, improve efficiency, and help users react more effectively to changing market conditions.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, and VFSC Start Trading Read Review

Libertex Brokerage — Key Points

Libertex is a globally recognised online brokerage offering access to forex, CFDs, stocks, cryptocurrencies, commodities, and ETFs through its easy-to-use proprietary trading platform.

is a globally recognised online brokerage offering access to forex, CFDs, stocks, cryptocurrencies, commodities, and ETFs through its easy-to-use proprietary trading platform. Founded in 1997, the broker serves millions of traders across more than 120 countries worldwide and is known for its transparent commission-based pricing, fast trade execution, and strong mobile trading experience.

and is known for its transparent commission-based pricing, fast trade execution, and strong mobile trading experience. Libertex also provides educational resources, multilingual support, and operates under multiple regulatory entities, including FCA oversight in the United Kingdom, helping strengthen its credibility among retail traders.

Core Advantages

Simple and beginner-friendly trading platform

Access to forex, crypto, stocks, ETFs, and CFDs

Transparent commission-based pricing structure

Strong mobile trading experience for on-the-go traders

Available in more than 120 countries worldwide

Who It’s For

Beginners looking for an easy trading experience

Active CFD and forex traders

Mobile-first traders who prefer app trading

Users wanting access to multiple global markets

Traders seeking a globally recognised broker

Technical & Market Specs

Proprietary Libertex trading platform

Supports desktop, web, and mobile trading

Fast trade execution and real-time pricing

Multiple funding and withdrawal methods available

Operates through several regulated global entities

Forex Trading Guides

Libertex provides a wide range of forex trading guides designed to help both beginners and experienced traders better understand the global currency markets.

These educational resources typically cover core trading concepts such as how forex pairs work, leverage and margin, technical and fundamental analysis, risk management, trading psychology, and market strategies.

Traders can also access tutorials on using the Libertex platform, reading charts, identifying trends, and managing CFD positions more effectively.

The guides are structured in a beginner-friendly way while still offering enough depth for more advanced traders looking to refine their trading approach. Overall, Libertex’s educational content helps create a smoother learning curve for users entering the fast-moving forex market.

Libertex Deposit and Withdrawal

Libertex offers a fairly smooth deposit and withdrawal experience, with support for multiple payment methods, including bank cards, bank transfers, e-wallets, and selected online payment providers, depending on the user’s region.

Deposits are typically processed quickly, with many funding methods reflecting almost instantly, allowing traders to access the markets without long delays.

Withdrawals generally require identity verification as part of the broker’s security and anti-money laundering procedures, which is standard among regulated trading platforms. Processing times can vary depending on the payment method used, but most withdrawals are completed within a few business days.

Overall, Libertex provides a convenient and user-friendly banking system that suits both beginner and experienced traders looking for flexible account funding options.

Libertex Range of Markets

Libertex gives traders access to a wide range of financial markets through one easy-to-use platform.

Users can trade forex, stocks, cryptocurrencies, commodities, indices, ETFs, and CFDs, allowing both beginners and experienced traders to diversify their portfolios across global markets.

The platform combines traditional assets like shares and gold with popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, making it a flexible choice for modern traders.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, and VFSC Start Trading Read Review

Sign-Up Bonus

The Libertex Sign-Up Bonus gives new traders extra trading value when opening and funding an account. Depending on the promotion, users may receive welcome rewards, bonus funds, or risk-free trades to help them start exploring forex, crypto, stocks, and CFD markets with greater confidence.

Compare Forex Brokers - Libertex vs. Forex.com vs IG

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, and VFSC Start Trading Read Review

Education and Research

Libertex offers a solid mix of education and market research designed to help both beginners and experienced traders make more informed decisions.

offers a solid mix of education and market research designed to help both beginners and experienced traders make more informed decisions. The platform provides trading guides, webinars, market news, economic insights, and strategy-focused content that explains complex market movements in a more practical and easy-to-understand way.

Traders also gain access to real-time analysis and economic calendar updates, which can be useful for tracking volatility across forex, stocks, commodities, and crypto markets.

Overall, Libertex combines learning resources with daily market research in a way that feels accessible rather than overly technical, making it easier for traders to build confidence over time.

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Customer Reviews

Excellent! Libertex has completely transformed the way I trade. The platform is incredibly intuitive, and I love how fast the executions are. What really stands out is their customer support — quick, professional, and always helpful. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this platform feels like it was designed with the user in mind. Highly recommend! Top Choice. As someone who’s tried multiple trading platforms, I can confidently say Libertex is one of the best. The range of assets available, especially cryptocurrencies and CFDs, is impressive. I also appreciate the low fees and the absence of spreads, which gives me more control over my trades. It's my go-to platform every time. Incredible. I didn’t expect much at first, but Libertex really surprised me. The sleek interface, combined with powerful tools and market insights, makes trading feel effortless. Even during high volatility, the app remains stable and responsive. It’s an incredible tool for anyone serious about growing their portfolio.

Customer Support

Libertex offers multilingual customer support through live chat, email, and phone channels to assist traders with account, platform, and trading-related queries.

References

Libertex Review Libertex CTA

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Conclusion Libertex provides decent offerings, though in a somewhat limited variety of trading instruments. While the company does offer the popular MetaTrader4 platform, Libertex’s offering in this category is fairly limited, with its own in-house platform failing to meet the standards of many of its competitors. The company has garnered numerous awards and excels in the category of cryptocurrencies, but its other market instruments are also fairly limited when compared to many other brokers in the industry. All in all, Libertex is a decent choice for traders who are especially interested in trading cryptocurrencies, an area in which the company excels, but those seeking more diverse instruments would likely be prompted to look elsewhere.

Disclaimer

Trading forex, CFDs, cryptocurrencies, and other leveraged financial instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The information provided on this page is for educational and informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Always conduct your own research and consider your financial situation before trading with any broker or platform.

Investor Warning:

CFDs and leveraged trading products are complex instruments that carry a significant risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Investors should fully understand how these products work and carefully assess whether they can afford the high risk involved. Past performance does not guarantee future results, and market volatility can lead to substantial losses.

Our Review Methodology:

Our reviews are based on extensive research, platform testing, regulatory verification, trading feature analysis, fee comparisons, and overall user experience. We evaluate brokers using a transparent methodology that considers safety, trading costs, platforms, customer support, available markets, and educational resources to help traders make informed decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Libertex?

Libertex is a trading platform offering CFDs on forex, stocks, cryptocurrencies, commodities, and indices. It’s known for its commission-based pricing, easy-to-use interface, and over 20 years of experience in the financial markets.

Is Libertex regulated?

Yes, Libertex is regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC). This ensures compliance with European financial standards, providing added safety and transparency for clients.

What is the minimum deposit at Libertex?

The minimum deposit required to open a trading account with Libertex is $100. However, you can start trading with as little as $10 per position.

Does Libertex offer a demo account?

Yes, Libertex provides a free demo account with €50,000 in virtual funds. It allows traders to practice strategies and explore platform features without risking real money.

Which platforms does Libertex support?

Libertex offers its own web-based platform and supports MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, giving traders access to professional tools and technical analysis features.

Are there trading fees on Libertex?

Yes, Libertex charges a commission on trades instead of spreads. This model provides transparency, as you see exactly what you’re paying for each transaction.

What assets can I trade on Libertex?

Libertex offers CFDs on more than 250 assets, including forex pairs, cryptocurrencies, commodities, stocks, ETFs, and indices, catering to a wide variety of trading preferences.

Is Libertex beginner-friendly?

Yes, Libertex is suitable for beginners due to its simple interface, educational materials, and demo account. However, beginners should still understand the risks of CFD trading.

How can I deposit and withdraw funds?

Libertex supports bank cards, bank transfers, e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller, and some local payment systems. Withdrawals are processed within 1–5 business days, depending on the method.

Is my money safe with Libertex?

Libertex keeps client funds in segregated accounts and complies with EU regulations. While trading is risky, the platform itself adheres to industry-standard security and financial practices.