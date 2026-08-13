OnEquity is an FSCA-regulated broker with a trust rating of 7/10. The South African entity (OnEquity SA Pty Ltd, FSP 53187) holds a Derivatives Trading Licence from the FSCA. The group also operates under the FSC Mauritius (GB23201814) and FSA Seychelles (SD154). Spreads start from 0.0 pips on the Elite account, the minimum deposit is USD 25, and leverage goes up to 1:1000. Over 300 instruments are available on MT4 and MT5.

Quick Answer: OnEquity is a newer broker (founded 2020) with genuine FSCA licensing and a low USD 25 entry point. The FSCA Derivatives Trading Licence (FSP 53187) gives South African traders local regulatory standing, which is a meaningful positive. The broker also holds FSC Mauritius and FSA Seychelles licences. Trading conditions are competitive — the Elite account offers raw spreads from 0.0 pips with a USD 5 commission, and ZAR deposits are supported via Swiffy. The main caveats are the short track record (6 years), some WikiFX complaints about profit cancellations, and wider spreads on the Plus account (1.5 pips). If you want an FSCA-regulated broker with a low entry barrier, OnEquity is worth considering — but test withdrawals early given the limited operational history.

Is OnEquity regulated and safe for South African traders?

Yes — OnEquity holds a genuine FSCA Derivatives Trading Licence. The South African entity, OnEquity SA (Pty) Ltd (registration 2021/321834/07), is authorised under FSP No. 53187. This is a legitimate local licence that provides South African traders with regulatory standing and a complaints mechanism through the FSCA.

The group also operates under two offshore entities: OnEquity Ltd in the Seychelles (FSA licence SD154) and OnEquity (MU) Ltd in Mauritius (FSC licence GB23201814). It is important to confirm which entity your trading account is opened with — if you are routed to the Seychelles or Mauritius entity, the FSCA protections may not fully apply.

OnEquity was founded in 2020, so it has a shorter track record than many competitors. Six years of operation is not insignificant, but it is less reassuring than a broker with 15 or 20 years of history. Some complaints have appeared on WikiFX regarding profit cancellations, though the broker maintains a strong Trustpilot rating of 4.6/5. Client funds are reportedly held in segregated accounts with negative balance protection.

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OnEquity Review: Key Findings

Category Details Trust Rating 7/10 Regulation FSCA (FSP 53187), FSC Mauritius (GB23201814), FSA Seychelles (SD154) Minimum Deposit USD 25 (Plus Account) Maximum Leverage Up to 1:1000 Spreads From 0.0 pips (Elite), 0.4 pips (Prime), 1.5 pips (Plus) Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 Account Types Plus, Prime, Elite, Demo, Islamic Instruments 300+ (Forex, Indices, Commodities, Stocks, Metals, Crypto) FSCA Regulated Yes — FSP 53187 ZAR Deposits Yes (via Swiffy) 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

What is the OnEquity minimum deposit?

The minimum deposit at OnEquity is USD 25 on the Plus Account (approximately 482 ZAR). The Prime Account requires USD 1,000 (approximately 19,200 ZAR), and the Elite Account requires USD 5,000 (approximately 96,300 ZAR). The low Plus account entry point makes OnEquity accessible for beginners. ZAR deposits are supported via Swiffy, though the account base currencies are USD, EUR, and JPY — so currency conversion will apply.

OnEquity Trust Score

OnEquity scores 7 out of 10. The FSCA Derivatives Trading Licence (FSP 53187) provides genuine South African regulatory standing, and the FSC Mauritius and FSA Seychelles licences add multi-jurisdictional coverage. The Trustpilot rating of 4.6/5 is strong. However, the broker was only founded in 2020, giving it a limited track record. Some complaints on WikiFX about profit cancellations are a concern, though they are not widespread. The Plus account spreads (1.5 pips) are wider than competitors. Overall, OnEquity delivers a solid FSCA-regulated package with room for its track record to mature.

OnEquity Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons FSCA regulated (FSP 53187) Founded in 2020 — limited track record Low minimum deposit (USD 25) Plus account spreads (1.5 pips) wider than competitors ZAR deposits via Swiffy Some WikiFX complaints about profit cancellations Raw spreads from 0.0 pips on Elite No ZAR base currency — conversion fees apply Social/copy trading and MAM/PAMM Elite account requires USD 5,000

OnEquity Overview

OnEquity is a multi-regulated broker founded in 2020, headquartered in Seychelles with a significant presence in South Africa. The company holds an FSCA Derivatives Trading Licence (FSP 53187), which gives it local regulatory credibility that many offshore competitors lack. It also holds FSC Mauritius and FSA Seychelles licences.

The broker offers over 300 instruments across forex, indices, commodities, stocks, metals, and cryptocurrencies via MT4 and MT5. Three account tiers (Plus, Prime, Elite) cater to different experience levels, with the Plus account starting at just USD 25. ZAR deposits are supported through Swiffy, which is a meaningful convenience for South African traders.

Additional features include social and copy trading, MAM/PAMM managed accounts, and a cashback rebates programme. The broker has won several industry awards including "Most Reliable Forex Broker 2024" and maintains a Trustpilot rating of 4.6/5.

What can you trade on OnEquity?

OnEquity offers over 300 instruments: forex pairs (majors, minors, exotics), indices, commodities, stocks, metals, energies, and cryptocurrencies. South African traders can trade popular instruments including Nasdaq 100 (US100), gold, and major forex pairs. VIX 75 is not available.

How is OnEquity different from other FSCA-regulated brokers?

OnEquity differentiates itself with its very low USD 25 entry point, ZAR deposit support via Swiffy, and integrated social/copy trading features. The MAM/PAMM system allows passive investing through professional fund managers. The main trade-off compared to larger FSCA-regulated brokers like Exness or XM is the shorter operational history and wider Plus account spreads.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Features Offered

OnEquity provides MT4 and MT5 with access to 300+ instruments across all major asset classes. The three-tier account structure (Plus, Prime, Elite) covers commission-free trading through to raw-spread ECN conditions.

Social and copy trading is integrated with MT4/MT5, allowing traders to replicate strategies from experienced professionals. The MAM/PAMM system enables managed account investing.

ZAR deposits are supported through Swiffy, with no deposit or withdrawal fees from the broker. The cashback rebates programme returns a portion of trading costs to active traders.

Negative balance protection is in place, and Islamic swap-free accounts are available across all tiers.

Feature Availability Demo Account Yes Islamic / Swap-Free Account Yes Social / Copy Trading Yes (integrated with MT4/MT5) MAM / PAMM Yes Negative Balance Protection Yes Cashback Rebates Yes ZAR Deposits (Swiffy) Yes Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None from OnEquity 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

OnEquity Customer Reviews

OnEquity maintains a Trustpilot rating of 4.6/5, with traders praising fast execution, responsive customer service, and smooth deposit and withdrawal processing. The low entry barrier and platform reliability are frequently highlighted. On the negative side, WikiFX documents some complaints about profit cancellations — with traders reporting profits voided under "abuse of hedging" claims. While these are not widespread, they are worth noting. Customer support has also been flagged as sometimes slow during peak hours. Overall, the review profile is positive for a broker of its age.

Review Source Rating Notes Trustpilot 4.6/5 Fast execution, good support praised WikiFX Mixed Some profit cancellation complaints documented Traders Union 6.2/10 (safety) Medium security classification

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Customer Ratings

Category Rating Platform Usability ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Spreads & Fees ⭐⭐⭐ Regulatory Trust ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer Support ⭐⭐⭐ Deposit Accessibility ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Withdrawal Speed ⭐⭐⭐⭐

OnEquity Safety and Security

OnEquity's regulatory structure spans three jurisdictions. The FSCA licence (FSP 53187) is the most significant for South African traders — it is a Derivatives Trading Licence that requires compliance with local financial conduct standards. The FSA Seychelles (SD154) and FSC Mauritius (GB23201814) provide additional international coverage but are considered lower-tier than the FSCA.

Client funds are held in segregated accounts, separate from the company's operational capital. Negative balance protection is in place. The broker uses encryption technology for data protection and follows AML/KYC procedures.

Global Regulations

Entity Regulator Licence Tier OnEquity SA (Pty) Ltd FSCA (South Africa) FSP 53187 Tier-2 OnEquity (MU) Ltd FSC Mauritius GB23201814 Offshore OnEquity Ltd FSA Seychelles SD154 Offshore

Is OnEquity safe to use?

OnEquity is safer than most offshore brokers thanks to the FSCA licence, but the short track record (founded 2020) and some WikiFX complaints about profit cancellations warrant caution. The FSCA licence is genuine and provides a dispute resolution channel for South African traders. Confirm which entity your account is with — if it is OnEquity SA (Pty) Ltd, the FSCA protections apply. Start with a small deposit and test the withdrawal process before committing significant capital.

OnEquity at a Glance

Detail Information Broker Name OnEquity Founded 2020 Headquarters Mahé, Seychelles (SA presence) Regulation FSCA (FSP 53187), FSC Mauritius, FSA Seychelles FSCA Regulated Yes — FSP 53187 Min Deposit USD 25 (Plus), USD 1,000 (Prime), USD 5,000 (Elite) Max Leverage Up to 1:1000 Spreads From 0.0 pips (Elite), 0.4 pips (Prime), 1.5 pips (Plus) Commission None (Plus), USD 5 (Prime/Elite) Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 Instruments 300+ (Forex, Indices, Commodities, Stocks, Metals, Crypto) ZAR Deposits Yes (via Swiffy) Base Currencies USD, EUR, JPY 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

OnEquity Account Types

OnEquity offers three live account tiers plus demo and Islamic options. The structure is deposit-based — higher deposits unlock tighter spreads.

Feature Plus Prime Elite Min Deposit USD 25 (~482 ZAR) USD 1,000 (~19,200 ZAR) USD 5,000 (~96,300 ZAR) Spreads From 1.5 pips 0.4 pips 0.0 pips Commission None USD 5 USD 5 Leverage Up to 1:1000 Up to 1:1000 Up to 1:1000 Instruments 300+ 300+ 300+ 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Plus Account

The Plus Account starts at USD 25 with spreads from 1.5 pips and no commission. It is the entry-level tier designed for beginners and small-capital traders. Access to all 300+ instruments via MT4 and MT5. The spreads are wider than competitors at this level, but the zero-commission structure keeps costs predictable.

Prime Account

The Prime Account requires USD 1,000 and offers tighter spreads from 0.4 pips with a USD 5 commission. It suits experienced traders who want better pricing and are comfortable with a spread-plus-commission model. The effective total cost is competitive at this tier.

Elite Account

The Elite Account at USD 5,000 delivers raw spreads from 0.0 pips with a USD 5 commission — the tightest conditions OnEquity offers. It is designed for high-volume traders and scalpers who need the lowest possible execution costs. The raw spread pricing is competitive with established ECN brokers.

Demo Account

Free demo accounts replicate live conditions on MT4 and MT5. They are useful for testing strategies and platform features before committing real capital. Given OnEquity's relatively short history, testing on demo and then with a small live deposit is recommended.

Islamic Account

Islamic swap-free accounts are available, eliminating overnight swap costs for Sharia-compliant trading. All other conditions remain the same as the selected account tier.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

How to Open an OnEquity Account

Step 1 – Visit the OnEquity Website

Go to onequity.com and click "Open Account" or "Register" on the homepage.

Step 2 – Fill In Your Personal Details

Enter your name, email, phone number, and country of residence. Choose your base currency (USD, EUR, or JPY) and preferred account type (Plus, Prime, or Elite).

Step 3 – Complete the Trading Questionnaire

Answer questions about your trading experience and financial understanding. OnEquity uses this to match services to your experience level.

Step 4 – Verify Your Identity

Upload proof of identity (passport, national ID, or driver's licence) and proof of address (utility bill or bank statement). Verification typically takes a few business days.

Step 5 – Fund Your Account

Deposit funds via Swiffy (ZAR), credit/debit card, bank transfer, e-wallets, or other supported methods. The minimum is USD 25 (Plus) or approximately 482 ZAR. Currency conversion applies if depositing in ZAR.

Step 6 – Start Trading

Download MT4 or MT5 on desktop, web, or mobile. Log in with your credentials and begin trading across 300+ instruments.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

OnEquity Fees, Spreads and Commissions

OnEquity uses a tiered fee model. The Plus Account is commission-free with wider spreads (from 1.5 pips). The Prime and Elite accounts charge a USD 5 commission but offer significantly tighter spreads (0.4 pips and 0.0 pips respectively). No deposit or withdrawal fees are charged by the broker.

Spreads: From 0.0 pips (Elite), 0.4 pips (Prime), 1.5 pips (Plus).

From 0.0 pips (Elite), 0.4 pips (Prime), 1.5 pips (Plus). Commission: None (Plus), USD 5 (Prime/Elite).

None (Plus), USD 5 (Prime/Elite). Swap Fees: Applied on overnight positions (Islamic accounts exempt).

Applied on overnight positions (Islamic accounts exempt). Deposit Fees: None from OnEquity.

None from OnEquity. Withdrawal Fees: None from OnEquity.

None from OnEquity. Inactivity Fee: Yes — applies after 12 months of no trading activity.

Yes — applies after 12 months of no trading activity. Currency Conversion: Applies when depositing ZAR into USD/EUR/JPY accounts.

What are typical OnEquity spreads?

On the Plus Account, EUR/USD starts around 1.5 pips with no commission. On the Prime Account, EUR/USD is around 0.4 pips plus a USD 5 commission. On the Elite Account, raw spreads from 0.0 pips apply with the same USD 5 commission. Note that USD/ZAR spreads are significantly wider — averaging around 79 pips with a minimum of 15 pips — which is important for traders speculating on the Rand.

Does OnEquity charge deposit or withdrawal fees?

OnEquity does not charge fees on deposits or withdrawals. However, currency conversion costs apply when depositing ZAR into a USD, EUR, or JPY-denominated account. The conversion happens at market rates through Swiffy or your payment provider. Bank transfer fees from your bank may also apply for international transactions.

OnEquity Trading Platforms

OnEquity offers MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 — the two most widely used retail trading platforms. Both are available on desktop, web, and mobile.

Platform Type Best For 📝 Sign up MetaTrader 4 Desktop, Web, Mobile Forex trading, EAs, custom indicators, simplicity 👉 Open Account MetaTrader 5 Desktop, Web, Mobile Multi-asset, more timeframes, economic calendar 👉 Open Account

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

MT4 on OnEquity provides full charting, 30+ technical indicators, nine timeframes, EA support, and multi-device access. It is the most widely supported platform with the largest third-party indicator and EA ecosystem. Ideal for forex-focused traders who value stability and compatibility.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MT5 expands on MT4 with 21 timeframes, 38+ indicators, additional order types, an integrated economic calendar, and MQL5 for more sophisticated automated strategies. It supports multi-asset trading across all of OnEquity's 300+ instruments. MT5 is the better choice for diversified portfolios and advanced trading techniques.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

OnEquity Deposits and Withdrawals

OnEquity supports deposits via credit/debit cards, bank wire, Skrill, Neteller, Perfect Money, FairPay, and several regional payment processors. South African traders can deposit in ZAR via Swiffy, with processing typically completed within 30 minutes. No deposit or withdrawal fees are charged by the broker. Withdrawals must go to accounts in the same name as the trading account.

Deposit Methods

Method Fee Processing Time Swiffy (ZAR) Free ~30 minutes Credit / Debit Card Free Instant Bank Wire Transfer Free 1–3 business days E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, Perfect Money) Free Instant

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

OnEquity Leverage

OnEquity offers leverage up to 1:1000 across all account types. This is extremely high and reflects the offshore regulatory structure (FSA Seychelles/FSC Mauritius). The FSCA entity may apply different leverage limits in line with South African regulations. At 1:1000, a USD 25 deposit controls USD 25,000 in market exposure. Negative balance protection is in place, but 1:1000 leverage should be used with extreme caution.

OnEquity vs FP Markets vs JustMarkets

Feature OnEquity FP Markets JustMarkets Regulation FSCA, FSC Mauritius, FSA Seychelles FSCA, ASIC, CySEC FSA Seychelles, CySEC, FSCA Min Deposit USD 25 USD 100 USD 1 Spreads From 0.0 pips 0.0 pips 0.0 pips Max Leverage 1:1000 1:500 1:3000 ZAR Deposits Yes (Swiffy) Yes Yes Copy Trading Yes Yes Yes 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

All three brokers hold FSCA licences, so the regulatory picture is comparable. OnEquity's USD 25 minimum sits between FP Markets (USD 100) and JustMarkets (USD 1). Where OnEquity differentiates is the MAM/PAMM system and Swiffy ZAR integration. FP Markets has the strongest overall regulation (ASIC + CySEC), while JustMarkets offers the highest leverage (1:3000) and lowest deposit.

Research and Trading Tools

OnEquity integrates social/copy trading with MT4 and MT5, allowing traders to replicate strategies from experienced professionals. The MAM/PAMM system enables managed account investing for passive exposure. Trading signals are available through the social trading platform rather than as standalone broker-generated content. The broker provides an economic calendar and basic market analysis. Educational content is available but limited — the tools are functional rather than comprehensive.

OnEquity Awards

OnEquity has received several industry awards including "Most Reliable Forex Broker 2024." The broker promotes titles such as "Most Trusted Broker," "Best Trading Support," and "Best Trading Experience." These awards come from industry publications and events. For a broker founded in 2020, accumulating multiple awards in a short timeframe is notable, though the credibility of each award depends on the issuing organisation.

OnEquity Sign-Up Bonus

OnEquity has previously offered a 100% Welcome Bonus on deposits, though specific promotions may vary by region and time period. The cashback rebates programme provides ongoing returns based on trading volume. Check the OnEquity website for current active promotions and always read the full terms and conditions — bonus terms can restrict withdrawal eligibility.

OnEquity Customer Support

OnEquity provides customer support via live chat, email, phone, and WhatsApp. Support is available during market hours but is not 24/7. Reviews praise responsiveness and professionalism, though some users note slower response times during peak periods. There is no local South African office, but the Swiffy ZAR integration and FSCA licence demonstrate a commitment to the South African market.

OnEquity for South African Traders

Factor Details FSCA Regulated Yes — FSP 53187 ZAR Deposits Yes (via Swiffy, ~30 min processing) ZAR Base Currency No — accounts in USD, EUR, or JPY only Accepts SA Traders Yes Local Payment Method Swiffy Nasdaq 100 Available Yes (US100) VIX 75 Available No

Who Should Consider OnEquity?

OnEquity is a good fit for South African traders who want FSCA-regulated access with a very low entry barrier (USD 25) and ZAR deposit support. The social/copy trading and MAM/PAMM features add passive investing options that many competitors lack. The Elite account's raw spreads are competitive for active traders.

The broker is less suited for traders who need a long-established track record for confidence (OnEquity is only six years old), who trade USD/ZAR heavily (wide spreads averaging 79 pips), or who need 24/7 customer support. Some WikiFX complaints about profit cancellations warrant caution — test withdrawals early and with small amounts.

Conclusion OnEquity is an FSCA-regulated broker that combines a low USD 25 entry point, ZAR deposit support via Swiffy, social/copy trading, and MAM/PAMM managed accounts into a compelling package for South African traders. The FSCA licence (FSP 53187) provides genuine local regulatory standing. The main caveats are the short operational history (founded 2020), some WikiFX complaints about profit cancellations, wider spreads on the Plus account (1.5 pips), and wide USD/ZAR spreads. For traders who want an accessible, FSCA-regulated entry into forex trading with copy trading features, OnEquity delivers. For those who prioritise long track records and the tightest possible spreads, brokers like Exness, XM, or FP Markets may be better fits.

Review Methodology

This review was compiled by cross-referencing information from the official OnEquity website (onequity.com), the FSCA regulatory register, FSA Seychelles and FSC Mauritius databases, WikiFX, Trustpilot, Traders Union, and independent review platforms. All trading conditions were sourced from the broker's official documentation. Regulatory status was verified against current licence databases. This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer

Trading forex and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. OnEquity SA (Pty) Ltd is regulated by the FSCA under FSP 53187. The group also operates under FSC Mauritius and FSA Seychelles licences. Leverage up to 1:1000 is available, which significantly amplifies both potential gains and losses. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is OnEquity?

OnEquity is an FSCA-regulated broker founded in 2020, offering over 300 instruments across forex, indices, commodities, stocks, metals, and cryptocurrencies on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It is headquartered in the Seychelles with a licensed South African entity (FSP 53187).

Is OnEquity regulated in South Africa?

Yes, OnEquity SA (Pty) Ltd holds an FSCA Derivatives Trading Licence under FSP No. 53187. The group also holds licences from the FSC Mauritius (GB23201814) and FSA Seychelles (SD154).

What is the minimum deposit at OnEquity?

The minimum deposit is USD 25 on the Plus Account (approximately 482 ZAR). The Prime Account requires USD 1,000 and the Elite Account requires USD 5,000. ZAR deposits are supported via Swiffy.

Can I deposit in ZAR?

Yes, South African traders can deposit in ZAR via Swiffy, with processing typically completed within 30 minutes. The funds are converted to the account's base currency (USD, EUR, or JPY) at market rates.

What are OnEquity's spreads?

Spreads start from 0.0 pips on the Elite Account (USD 5 commission), 0.4 pips on the Prime Account (USD 5 commission), and 1.5 pips on the Plus Account (no commission). USD/ZAR spreads average around 79 pips.

Does OnEquity offer copy trading?

Yes, OnEquity provides social and copy trading integrated with MT4 and MT5. Traders can follow and replicate strategies from experienced professionals. Multiple copying modes are available, including equity-based, free margin, and multiplication copying.

Does OnEquity have the Nasdaq 100?

Yes, South African traders can trade the Nasdaq 100 as a CFD under the ticker "US100." It is available on both MT4 and MT5 platforms across all account types.

Are there deposit or withdrawal fees?

OnEquity does not charge deposit or withdrawal fees. However, currency conversion costs apply when depositing ZAR into USD/EUR/JPY-denominated accounts. Third-party bank fees may also apply for international transfers.

Is OnEquity safe?

OnEquity holds an FSCA Derivatives Trading Licence (FSP 53187), segregates client funds, and offers negative balance protection. However, it was founded in 2020 and has a shorter track record than many competitors. Some WikiFX complaints about profit cancellations have been documented. Test withdrawals early.

What leverage does OnEquity offer?

OnEquity offers leverage up to 1:1000 across all account types. This is extremely high and should be used with caution. Negative balance protection is in place, but losses can still equal your entire deposit at high leverage.

Sources Checked