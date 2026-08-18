The 10 Worst Forex Brokers in South Africa. Some forex brokers are just expensive, slow, or annoying to deal with. That doesn’t automatically make them unsafe.

The bigger concern is when a broker has regulatory problems. That could mean claiming a licence it doesn’t have, copying the details of a legitimate financial company, operating without the required authorisation, or appearing in an official regulator warning.

For South African traders, that difference matters.

This guide looks specifically at forex brokers and trading-related businesses that have appeared in warnings or alerts published by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).

We’re not adding brokers because of a bad Trustpilot review, an angry post on social media or because someone lost money on a trade. Those things can be worth investigating, but they aren’t the same as a regulatory warning.

The FSCA publishes public warnings about businesses and individuals it believes may be providing financial services without authorisation or breaking South African financial-sector laws.

What defines a fake forex broker in South Africa?

A fake forex broker lacks proper regulation, often promising unrealistic profits, using deceptive marketing, and making withdrawals difficult or impossible. They typically operate without FSCA authorization and may disappear with client funds.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Which forex brokers should South Africans avoid?

Be careful with any forex broker or trading service that has been named in an FSCA warning, can’t give you an FSP number you can verify, uses another company’s licence details, or won’t clearly tell you which legal entity actually holds your account.

Those are bigger red flags than high spreads, slow withdrawals, or poor customer service. If you can’t confirm who regulates the broker and which company you’re actually dealing with, don’t deposit money until you can.

Worst Forex Brokers in South Africa (2026) - A Comparison

# Broker Recommended 2026 label Verification 1 FXC Markets Overall Worst Forex Broker – FCA-Identified Clone Firm The FCA specifically identifies FXC Markets as a clone of an authorised firm and says it is unauthorised. 2 HQBroker Unlicensed Broker – Extremely Low Trust Hong Kong's SFC lists HQBroker as an unlicensed entity, while Brazil's CVM ordered action over unauthorised forex solicitation. 3 Brokerz Regulator-Warned Unlicensed Broker Bulgaria's FSC issued a detailed warning after numerous complaints and specifically discussed possible financial fraud connected with Brokerz.com. 4 Olsson Capital Unauthorised Broker – FCA Warning Change this one: I could verify that Olsson Capital was unauthorised, but not that it was a clone broker. The FCA says it was carrying on regulated activity without authorisation. 5 AFX Capital Licence Withdrawn – Serious Client-Fund Concerns CySEC ultimately withdrew AFX Capital Markets' authorisation. The FCA had also raised concerns about its financial position and safeguarding of client money. 6 Exential Group Collapsed Forex Investment Scheme – Major Customer Complaints Better than simply “multiple complaints”. Contemporary reporting recorded scores of complaints and the shutdown of its operations. 7 Tropical Trade Unregulated High-Risk Trading Platform I would remove “under investigation” for now. I could not find a sufficiently strong regulator source confirming that exact claim. 8 BForex Regulatory Enforcement – Cease-and-Desist Order The BVI FSC formally ordered BForex Limited to cease carrying on investment business. This is stronger and safer than the vague “history of fraudulent activity”. 9 Apex Trader Unauthorised Firm – FCA Warning Important: this must refer specifically to Apex Trader at apex-trader.net. The FCA warned against that entity on 8 August 2025. It must not be confused with Apex Trader Funding. 10 PrimeCFDs Unauthorised Broker – FCA Warning “No Trust Score” is too weak. The FCA explicitly says Prime CFDs was unauthorised and targeting UK consumers.

Understanding Fake Forex Brokers

Understanding fake Forex brokers is crucial: these are unregulated or fraudulent platforms that promise high returns but may steal funds or personal data. Using Google and AI tools can help verify broker legitimacy through reviews, regulation checks, and scam alerts.

10 Worst Forex Brokers in South Africa (2026)

FXC Markets – Overall, the Worst Forex Broker on our List HQBroker – Unlicensed Broker with Extremely Low Trust Brokerz – Regulator-Warned Unlicensed Broker Olsson Capital – Unauthorised Broker with FCA Warning AFX Capital – Licence Withdrawn and Client-Fund Concerns Exential Group – Collapsed Forex Investment Scheme Tropical Trade – Unregulated High-Risk Trading Platform BForex – Regulatory Enforcement and Cease-and-Desist Order Apex Trader – Unauthorised Firm with FCA Warning PrimeCFDs – Unauthorised Broker with FCA Warning

1. FXC Markets

FXC Markets has been identified as one of the most problematic forex brokers operating in South Africa. The broker is owned by BT Systems LTD, a company registered in the Marshall Islands, an offshore jurisdiction known for its lack of stringent financial oversight. Notably, FXC Markets lacks authorization from reputable regulatory bodies such as the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) in South Africa, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK, or the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

Features

🏦 Broker FXC Markets 📍 Regulation Not regulated 🚨 Warnings Flagged by users and forums for scam behavior 💬 Issues Fake bonuses, blocked withdrawals, false promises ❗ Summary Considered one of the worst scam brokers targeting South Africans

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Modern-looking website Not regulated by FSCA or any global authority Claims low spreads Numerous scam complaints from South African users Offers crypto and forex Fake bonuses and blocked withdrawals

Is FXC Markets regulated in South Africa?

No, FXC Markets is not regulated by the FSCA or any major global authority. South African traders are at risk due to the broker’s lack of transparency and poor history with withdrawals and customer support.

Why is FXC Markets considered a scam broker?

FXC Markets has been flagged for fake bonus schemes, withdrawal blocking, and misleading promises. Many user complaints point to deceptive practices that mimic legit brokers, making it a high-risk choice for forex traders.

2. HQBroker

Because of the many warnings from regulators and complaints from traders, HQBroker ranks among the riskiest forex brokers for use by South Africans. HQBroker is regulated by Capzone Invest Ltd. in the Marshall Islands, which is known for its relaxed financial laws and few strict rules. One thing to note is that HQBroker is not registered with the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) in South Africa, which worries local investors.

Features

🏦 Broker HQBroker 📍 Regulation Unregulated offshore entity 🚨 Warnings Blacklisted by multiple forex review sites 💬 Issues Misleading contact details, poor support ❗ Summary Extremely low trust score, avoid at all costs

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Multiple trading instruments Not licensed by any regulatory authority Appears professional on the surface Fake contact details and poor customer service

Can HQBroker be trusted by South African traders?

No, HQBroker is unregulated and has a very low trust score. Traders report unfulfilled withdrawals, aggressive tactics, and misleading contact details. It’s not considered safe by forex experts or financial watchdogs.

Has HQBroker been blacklisted?

Yes, several independent review platforms have blacklisted HQBroker due to ongoing complaints, lack of regulation, and suspicious business conduct. It’s strongly recommended to avoid this broker.

3. Brokerz

Brokerz is seen as a deceptive and unregulated forex broker, so traders in South Africa are put at serious risk. Because Brokerz Ltd.’s registration in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is with no widely respected financial authority, the firm does not have any credible oversight. Because Brokerz does not follow any regulation, Spain's CNMV, Italy's CONSOB, the UK’s FCA, and Australia’s ASIC have all warned investors not to trade with them because of unauthorized financial activities.

Features

🏦 Broker Brokerz 📍 Regulation None 🚨 Warnings Identified as a scam by forex watchdogs 💬 Issues No withdrawals, aggressive sales tactics ❗ Summary Classic scam broker, banned in multiple regions

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Easy account setup Unregulated and blacklisted Marketing materials look polished No legal protections for traders

What makes Brokerz a scam broker?

Brokerz is widely known for fake claims, aggressive cold-calling, and denying withdrawal requests. It is unregulated and blacklisted in several jurisdictions, including warnings from global trading communities.

Is Brokerz legal in South Africa?

No, Brokerz is not registered with the FSCA and is not authorized to operate in South Africa. Traders are not protected by any financial regulator when using this broker.

4. Olsson Capital

Olsson Capital has gained a notorious reputation for being a high-risk and potentially fraudulent broker. It operates without any recognized regulatory license, which means traders have no real protection if things go wrong. Many users have reported issues with withdrawals, aggressive sales tactics, and misleading information on their website. The broker has also been flagged as a “clone” of legitimate firms, making it even more dangerous for unsuspecting traders.

Features

🏦 Broker Olsson Capital 📍 Regulation Unregulated, clone broker 🚨 Warnings Misrepresents license, blacklisted elsewhere 💬 Issues Deceptive marketing, frozen funds ❗ Summary Pretends to be licensed, should be avoided

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Easy account registration Not regulated by any financial authority Claims to offer cryptocurrency trading Numerous withdrawal complaints Modern-looking website Suspected of being a clone broker

Is Olsson Capital a clone broker?

Yes, Olsson Capital is a known clone broker. It falsely claims licenses, mimics legitimate platforms, and misleads traders. This makes it extremely risky and untrustworthy, especially for beginners.

Can I safely trade with Olsson Capital?

No. The broker lacks regulation, has a history of frozen accounts, and has numerous complaints regarding poor transparency. It's best to avoid and choose FSCA-licensed brokers instead.

5. AFX Capital

AFX Capital was once a recognizable name in the forex trading world, but its reputation has since collapsed. The broker had its license revoked and faced serious regulatory action, with many clients reporting frozen accounts and lost funds. Warnings were issued by several financial authorities, including the FSCA. Traders have raised numerous complaints about withdrawal issues, poor communication, and a complete lack of transparency.

Features

🏦 Broker AFX Capital 📍 Regulation License revoked (CySEC) 🚨 Warnings Authorities froze operations & funds 💬 Issues Client funds inaccessible ❗ Summary Regulatory license suspended, extremely high-risk

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Previously licensed by CySEC License revoked due to non-compliance Offered MetaTrader platform Trust score collapsed after investigation

What happened to AFX Capital’s license?

AFX Capital had its CySEC license revoked after multiple regulatory breaches. Clients reported frozen funds and poor communication, leading to the broker’s collapse and widespread warnings.

Is AFX Capital still operating in 2026?

No, AFX Capital is effectively shut down. Its operations were suspended due to non-compliance and customer complaints, and it is no longer considered a safe broker anywhere.

6. Exential Group

Exential Group, which also goes by Exential Mideast Commercial Brokers LLC and TadawulME, was a dishonest company providing forex investment opportunities based in Dubai. The company lured investors by claiming they would earn returns each year of 120%, which is a frequent tactic in Ponzi schemes. Rather than earning a profit from genuine trading, Exential used money brought in by new investors to give returns to older users. The model could not last, and thousands of investors, who were mostly expats from South Africa and other countries, ended up losing much of their money.

Features

🏦 Broker Exential Group 📍 Regulation Unlicensed operation 🚨 Warnings Shut down after regulatory action 💬 Issues Ponzi-like structure, mass investor losses ❗ Summary Defunct scam operation with serious fraud claims

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Attracted large investor base Exposed as Ponzi-like operation Promised managed account services Massive investor losses reported

Why is Exential Group labeled a scam?

Exential Group ran a Ponzi-style operation, attracting investors with false profit promises. After multiple complaints and regulatory alerts, the company was shut down, and its operators were investigated.

Can South African traders recover losses from Exential Group?

Unfortunately, most funds were unrecoverable. The group operated without a license, and many investors suffered significant losses due to its fraudulent investment schemes.

7. Tropical Trade

Brokerages such as Tropical Trade have been categorized as high-risk and potentially fraudulent, and such activity primarily concerns traders in South Africa. Because it does not follow the regulations of any respected financial authority, Tropical Trade cannot be sure its practices are fair and honest. There are many reports about problems with the broker, including trouble taking out funds, strong advertising, and customer support that will not respond.

Features

🏦 Broker Tropical Trade 📍 Regulation Unknown/unverified 🚨 Warnings Listed on scam alert sites 💬 Issues Withdrawal blocking, high-pressure tactics ❗ Summary Under investigation for scam-related behavior

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Supports crypto and CFD products Under investigation for fraud Simple platform UI Not authorized by FSCA or global bodies

What risks are associated with Tropical Trade?

Tropical Trade is not regulated and has been under investigation for fraud. Users reported price manipulation, lack of fund withdrawals, and fake trading environments.

Is Tropical Trade allowed to operate in South Africa?

No. It is not licensed by the FSCA or any major regulatory body. South African traders should avoid it and report suspicious activity linked to the broker.

8. BForex

BForex has received a lot of negative feedback and warnings, which means it is among the most challenging forex brokers in Southern Africa and worldwide. Since it does not follow any rules put in place by trustworthy financial groups, BForex has received warnings from multiple regulatory bodies, including the Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) and Spain’s Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).

Features

🏦 Broker BForex 📍 Regulation Not licensed by credible authority 🚨 Warnings Regulatory alerts issued 💬 Issues Fake signals, no customer protection ❗ Summary Strong history of fraud, heavily blacklisted

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Claims advanced trading tools History of fraudulent activity Educational content offered Not regulated or trusted

Is BForex regulated?

No, BForex has no valid license from any reputable regulator. It has been flagged by watchdogs for misleading practices and fraudulent trading schemes.

Has BForex been blacklisted?

Yes. BForex has been blacklisted in several countries due to fake promotions, bad trading conditions, and refusal to process withdrawals. It's known for exploiting beginner traders.

9. Apex Trader

Apex Trader has faced major criticism from people in the South African forex industry because of its numerous red flags and questionable behaviors. Most importantly, traders worry that the broker lacks regulation by any known financial authority, which leaves them without the usual protection offered by regulated firms. Many traders complain about problems, including having trouble withdrawing their investment, unfair fees, and bad trading terms like high spreads and hidden fees.

Features

🏦 Broker Apex Trader 📍 Regulation No verified license 🚨 Warnings User-generated reports flagging scam activity 💬 Issues Worst trading interface, slippage, errors ❗ Summary Poor platform quality, major red flags

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Offers various asset classes No licensing, regulation, or fund protection Mobile platform accessible No customer service availability

What’s wrong with Apex Trader’s platform?

Apex Trader offers one of the worst trading interfaces. Traders experience frequent slippage, execution errors, and poor usability. The platform lacks transparency and support.

Is Apex Trader safe for beginners?

No. Apex Trader is unregulated and has no reliable customer service. Many reviews warn against using the platform due to technical issues and blocked funds.

10. PrimeCFDs

People consider PrimeCFDs to be a scam when it comes to forex trading, mainly affecting traders in South Africa. PrimeCFDs does not have regulation from any authoritative financial body and has been put on blacklists by major boards like the FCA and ASIC for providing unregulated trading services.

Features

🏦 Broker PrimeCFDs 📍 Regulation Unregulated 🚨 Warnings Scam alerts from review sites & complaints 💬 Issues Refusal to process withdrawals, no support ❗ Summary Classic example of a fake forex broker

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Wide range of CFDs Not regulated, no FSCA license Attractive bonus schemes Extremely low trust score

Is PrimeCFDs a legitimate forex broker?

No. PrimeCFDs is not licensed or regulated. Multiple reviews report blocked withdrawals, hidden fees, and a lack of support. It’s considered a classic scam broker.

Why should South Africans avoid PrimeCFDs?

It offers no FSCA protection, has a zero trust score, and operates offshore. South African traders risk losing money without legal recourse or refund options.

Steps to recover funds from forex scams

🛠️ Step 📌 Description 📝 Document All Interactions Keep detailed records of all communications and transactions with the broker. 📞 Contact Financial Authorities Report the scam to bodies like the FSCA to seek assistance and help prevent further fraud. 💳 Initiate Chargebacks If deposits were made via credit card, request a chargeback from the card issuer.

Worst Forex Brokers in South Africa

Identifying the Worst Brokers

While it is unethical to name specific brokers without verified evidence, here are some red flags that may indicate a broker’s poor reputation:

FSCA Blacklist: Brokers listed by the FSCA as unregulated or involved in scams.

Negative Reviews: Consistent negative feedback from users and experts.

High Withdrawal Fees: Excessive or hidden fees for withdrawals.

Platform Malfunctions: Issues with trading platforms, such as frequent downtimes.

Examples of Red Flags

Brokers offering "risk-free trading."

Brokers are pressuring you to deposit more funds.

Lack of a verifiable physical address or contact details.

What to Do If You’ve Been Scammed

Steps to Take:

Report to FSCA: If the broker is acting illegally, file a complaint with the FSCA.

Contact Your Bank: Ask your bank for a chargeback on any transactions you didn’t approve.

Seek Legal Help: Talk to a lawyer to find out how you can recover your money.

Warn Others: Share your story online to help other traders avoid similar scams.

A scammer can copy a legitimate broker

This catches a lot of traders out.

Seeing a well-known broker’s name in an FSCA warning does not necessarily mean the real broker has done anything wrong. Scammers often copy the name, logo, FSP number or even the identity of an employee from a genuine financial company.

The FSCA published impersonation warnings during 2025 and 2026 involving names linked to Exness, FXGT, XM and AvaTrade. In those cases, the warning was about people pretending to represent the broker, not necessarily the regulated broker itself.

So checking the name alone isn’t enough anymore.

Check the exact company name behind the account. Check the website address. Check the FSP number. Check the phone number and email address too.

And be especially careful if someone claiming to work for a major broker contacts you through WhatsApp, Telegram or a Gmail address. Don’t verify them using the details they send you. Go to the broker’s official website yourself and use the contact details listed there.

How do I check whether a forex broker is regulated in South Africa?

Start with the FSCA’s Financial Services Provider search.

You can search by FSP number or by part of the company’s registered name. We also recommend checking the actual legal entity behind the broker, because the trading brand you recognise may not be the name that appears on the FSCA register.

Check What must match Legal company The company you are actually contracting with FSP number The number shown in the FSCA register Trading name Must genuinely belong to the authorised entity Website Confirm the domain belongs to the real provider Contact information Compare telephone numbers and email addresses Products Confirm the firm's authorisation covers the service being offered Account entity Know whether your account sits with a South African or offshore company

How SA Shares selected this warning list

We didn’t build this list from anonymous reviews or complaints posted online.

For this update, we focused on information published by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA). We checked recent warnings and alerts involving forex brokers, trading platforms, account-management services and other trading businesses targeting South African consumers.

This list can change. A company may be added or removed if its regulatory status changes or new information becomes available.

And don’t rely on this page alone. FSCA warnings, licences and company details can change, so check the broker yourself before you deposit any money.

Conclusion

The worst forex broker isn’t always the one charging the highest spreads or getting hammered in online reviews.

The bigger problem is not knowing who actually holds your money, which regulator oversees the company, or whether the person messaging you even works for the broker they claim to represent.

Check the regulation first. Verify the broker’s details yourself. Then worry about spreads, fees and trading conditions.

For South African traders, that means checking both the FSCA’s authorised FSP register and its warnings section before depositing money with a broker you don’t know.

Risk warning: Forex and CFD trading involves leverage, which can magnify losses as well as gains. Regulation can reduce some risks around how a broker operates, but it does not make trading safe, and it does not guarantee a profit.

Resources for Reporting Scams

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Frequently Asked Questions

How can I identify a scam forex broker in South Africa?

Look for brokers without FSCA licenses, poor or no regulation, negative user reviews, aggressive sales tactics, non-transparent fee structures, unprofessional websites, and unverifiable contact information.

Why do fake forex brokers target South African traders?

South Africa’s growing interest in forex trading and relatively low investor awareness make it a lucrative market for scammers exploiting uninformed traders.

What are the common tactics used by fake brokers in South Africa?

These include false promises of guaranteed profits, pressure to deposit more funds, withdrawal delays or denials, and fake testimonials to lure traders.

Can I recover money lost to a fake forex broker?

Recovery is difficult but possible through chargebacks, reporting to the FSCA, and legal action. Success depends on the broker’s location and cooperation from payment providers.

How does the FSCA protect South African forex traders?

FSCA regulates and licenses brokers, investigates complaints, issues warnings, and publishes blacklists to protect traders from fraudulent and unregulated brokers.

Is IronFX a trusted forex broker in South Africa?

IronFX is regulated by international authorities but has faced controversies and client complaints. Traders should exercise caution and do thorough research before trading.

What should I do if I suspect a forex broker is fake?

Stop trading immediately, avoid further deposits, gather evidence, report to the FSCA and consumer protection agencies, and seek legal advice if necessary.

Where can I find a list of trusted forex brokers in South Africa?

Check the FSCA website for licensed brokers, review reputable forex comparison sites, and rely on community feedback and verified broker reviews before choosing.

How can I identify a scam forex broker in South Africa?

Scam forex brokers often operate without regulation, promise guaranteed profits, manipulate trading conditions, delay withdrawals, or pressure clients into depositing more money. Always verify licenses, read independent reviews, and research a broker's reputation before opening an account.

What should I do if I suspect my forex broker is a scam?

Stop making deposits immediately and gather all transaction records, emails, and account statements. Request a withdrawal, report the broker to relevant financial authorities, and seek professional legal advice if you believe you have suffered financial losses.