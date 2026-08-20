The 10 Best Crude Oil Trading Brokers in South Africa are Axi, IG, AvaTrade, XM, XTB, FP Markets, Exness, IC Markets, FXTM, and HFM.

Most retail traders are not buying actual barrels of oil.

They are usually trading CFDs or similar leveraged products linked to the main crude-oil benchmarks:

WTI — West Texas Intermediate

Brent Crude

That lets you trade whether oil prices are moving up or down without dealing with storage, delivery or the physical commodity itself.

What is Crude Oil, and Why Is It Significant to South Africa?

Crude oil is a naturally occurring fossil fuel used to produce petrol, diesel, and other vital products. It's significant to South Africa because the country imports most of its oil, making prices and supply crucial for transport, industry, and the economy.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

How is Crude Oil traded in South Africa?

Trading crude oil in South Africa is identical to that in any other country, and traders must open an account with a broker offering crude oil contracts.

10 Best Crude Oil Trading Brokers in 2026 - A Comparison

🔎 Broker 🛢️ Crude Oil Trading 🚀 Open an Account 💰 Min. Deposit 🛢️ Notes Yes 👉 Open Account $0 USD / R 0 Offers both Brent and WTI CFDs with good platform support (MT4) and low latency. Yes 👉 Open Account $0 USD / R 0 Market leader for oil spread betting in the UK, also offers WTI/Brent CFDs globally. Yes 👉 Open Account $100 USD / R 1825 User-friendly platform with oil CFDs and strong regulatory backing, including FSCA. Yes 👉 Open Account $5 USD/ R 91 High trust score, offers WTI and Brent, strong education tools. Yes 👉 Open Account $0 USD / R 0 Offers crude oil spot CFDs, ETFs, and futures CFDs. Excellent platform. Yes 👉 Open Account $100 USD / R 1825 Offers tight spreads and ECN-style execution on oil CFDs. Yes 👉 Open Account $100 USD / R 1825 Beginner-friendly, instant execution, zero spread accounts available for oil. Yes 👉 Open Account $200 USD / R 3650 Deep liquidity and raw spreads on oil CFDs. Great execution speed. Yes 👉 Open Account $10 USD / R 182 Good research tools, offers oil CFDs, FSCA regulated. Yes 👉 Open Account $5 USD / R 91 Regulated in South Africa, well-known for commodities including oil.

10 Best Crude Oil Trading Brokers (2026)

Axi — Best Overall Crude Oil CFD Broker IG — Best FSCA-Regulated Oil CFD Broker AvaTrade — Best Multi-Platform Crude Oil Broker XM — Best Broker for WTI and Brent Energy CFDs XTB — Best Proprietary Platform for Spot-Style Oil CFDs FP Markets — Best Commission-Free Oil CFD Broker Exness — Best Broker for Tight USOIL Spreads IC Markets — Best Raw-Pricing Crude Oil Broker FXTM — Best Crude Oil Broker for Research and Education HFM — Best Broker for Spot and Futures Oil CFDs

1. Axi

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, DFSA Start Trading Read Review

Axi offers competitive CFD instrument trading conditions on WTI and Brent. South Africans can trade crude oil using Axi’s MetaTrader 4 platform and a range of account types. South Africans can choose between commission-based and commission-free trading options.

Featured

Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Sydney, Australia 📅 Year Founded 2007 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities FCA, ASIC 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade United States, Japan, Singapore, Colombia, Iraq, Iran. 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:400 💰 Minimum Deposit None 💳 Deposit Options Debit and Credit Cards (Visa, Master, Maestro, JCB) Neteller /Skrill/Moneybookers Global Collect (only for Australian clients) BPAY (only for Australian Clients) China Union Pay (only for Chinese residents) Bank Transfer Broker to Broker Transfer 💳 Withdrawal Options Debit and Credit Cards (Visa, Master, Maestro, JCB) Neteller Skrill/Moneybookers Global Collect (only for Australian clients) BPAY (only for Australian Clients) China Union Pay (only for Chinese residents) Bank Transfer Broker to Broker Transfer 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4, MyFXBook 📱 OS Compatibility Windows, Mobile, Web, iPhone, iPad PC and Mac OS, mobile for Android and IOS 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex, commodities, and metals 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, Spanish, Arabic, Vietnamese, Polish, Indonesian, Portuguese, Russian 👥 Customer Support Languages English, Spanish, Arabic, Vietnamese, Polish, Indonesian, Portuguese, Russian 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Axi offers crude oil CFDs on popular trading platforms Product availability can vary by region MetaTrader 4 is available for oil traders Research tools may feel limited for advanced traders Axi is well-suited to active and experienced traders Beginners may need time to understand CFD risks Competitive trading conditions are available No proprietary platform like some competitors Axi supports useful risk management tools Oil trading with leverage can increase losses quickly

Is Axi a regulated broker?

Yes, Axi is regulated by ASIC, FCA, and other authorities, offering a safe environment with strict compliance, negative balance protection, and segregated client funds.

Does Axi offer MetaTrader platforms?

Axi provides full support for MetaTrader 4 with advanced tools, custom indicators, and a user-friendly interface, ideal for both beginner and professional traders.

2. IG

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

IG is a popular broker with FSCA regulations, several CFD accounts, and competitive trading conditions. South Africans benefit from access to global commodity markets, powerful trading platforms, extensive educational materials, and updated oil market insights.

Featured

🔎 Broker 💰 Trading Fee Class Average 💵 Inactivity Fee Yes 💳 Minimum Deposit $0 USD 💡 Base currencies 6 ✅ Demo Accounts Yes 📌 Products Offered Forex, CFDs on shares, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, options ⛔ Inactivity fee Yes 💻Trading Platforms IG Trading platform, MetaTrader 4 ⚖️Regulation Regulated by multiple financial authorities including FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), and others 📚Educational Resources Trading Academy, webinars, market analysis 📧Email address first.last@iggroup.com 📞Customer Support Multilingual customer support available 📍Focus Wide range of financial instruments, emphasis on user-friendly platform and educational resources 📌Important Note CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 💷 Account closure No fee 📊 Margin/leverage From 0.5% for forex, 5% for shares and margin factor for indices 💵 Setup charge No fee 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons IG offers a strong crude oil trading platform Fees may be higher than some low-cost brokers Wide range of oil markets and commodities available Platform features may feel advanced for beginners Excellent research and market analysis tools Minimum deposit requirements may vary IG is highly regulated internationally Some products may not be available in all regions Spread betting and CFD options are available Inactivity fees may apply

Can I trade international markets with IG?

Yes, IG offers access to thousands of global markets, including forex, indices, shares, and commodities across major regions, making it ideal for international diversification.

Does IG offer educational content?

IG has a strong education section with webinars, trading courses, and real-time analysis to help both beginners and experienced traders improve their strategies.

3. AvaTrade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

AvaTrade offers South Africans a dynamic environment to participate in crude oil trading. AvaTrade offers WTI and Brent, which can be traded as CFDs on commodities. AvaTrade offers a ZAR account, leverage up to 1:100 on Crude Oil, and spreads from $0.03.

Its current oil offering promotes:

crude-oil CFDs,

zero separate trading commission,

tight spreads,

leverage subject to local regulation,

and platforms including MT5 and the AvaTrade App.

Featured

🔎 Broker 📜 Regulation ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA 💳 Minimum deposit $100 USD / R1816 ZAR 🚀Bonus Yes 🔥Trust Score 94% 🔥Live support 24/5 📱 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Yes 📱 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Yes 📱ZuluTrade Yes 📊Trading Islamic Account Yes 📊CFDs - Total Offered 1,200 CFDs 💰 Spreads 0,9 pips 💰 Withdrawal fee amount Zero 💰 Trading fees class Very Low ✔️ Scalping Allowed Yes 📈Products Offered Forex, Stocks (CFDs), Commodities (CFDs), Indices (CFDs), Cryptocurrencies (CFDs) 👥Account Types Standard accounts, Demo accounts, Islamic accounts, and professional accounts 📚Educational Resources Webinars, articles, tutorials 📍 Focus User-friendly platform for beginners and experienced traders ☎️Customer Support Multiple languages offered 📌Important Note AvaTrade does not offer direct trading on the Volatility 75 Index (VIX). 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons AvaTrade offers crude oil CFDs on MT4 and MT5 Spreads may not be the lowest in the market The broker is beginner-friendly and easy to use Limited advanced research compared to some brokers AvaTrade is regulated in multiple jurisdictions Product range can depend on trader location Fixed spread options may suit some oil traders No raw spread account option Good mobile and web trading experience Inactivity fees may apply

What platforms are available with AvaTrade?

AvaTrade offers MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, AvaTradeGO, and AvaOptions, giving traders various tools for forex, CFD, and options trading.

Is AvaTrade beginner-friendly?

Yes, AvaTrade has a simple interface, detailed tutorials, and automated trading support, making it suitable for traders just starting out.

4. XM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

XM is a popular broker in South Africa that offers ZAR accounts and is regulated by the FSCA. Crude oil can be traded across accounts as CFD instruments. There’s a low minimum deposit to get started, and XM offers a wealth of education and research for beginner traders.

Current instrument documentation also continues to reference:

OIL

OIL mini

BRENT

Featured

🔎Broker ⬆️Maximum Leverage 1:888 ⬇️Min. Spread Zero pips ⚖️Regulators CySEC, Asic 📈Trading Desk Type Dealing Desk 📢 Hedging Yes 💹 Spread As Low as 1 Pip 🔢Number of FX Pairs 330 📊Hedging Allowed Yes 📈Scalping Yes, but limited ✴️ Institutional Accounts No 💬 Customer Support Languages 23 Languages 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex, commodities, shares, indices, metals, energies, options, bonds, CFDs, and ETFs 🪙Base Currency Options USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF,‎ AUD, HUF, PLN, RUB, SGD, ZAR ❌ Inactivity Fee USD 10 💰Trade On the Go Access over 1000 instruments 📍XM Trading Tools Compatible with MT4 and MT5 Algorithmic technical analysis The right tools for precise investment decisions 👥Change Languages on XM Yes ☪️Swap-Free Accounts Yes 💳 Withdrawal Fee* No 📧Email address support@xmza.com 💸 Trading Fee Class No 💰 XM Ultra-Low Account minimum deposit of $5 🏦 Shares Account minimum deposit of $10,000 📌Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). Yes 📍Minimum Trade Size 0.01 Lots 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons XM offers crude oil CFDs with low entry requirements Spreads may be wider than ECN-style brokers MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 are available Product conditions can vary by account type XM has a strong user trust score Not ideal for traders wanting raw pricing Beginner-friendly education and support are available Some bonuses may not be available everywhere Low minimum deposit makes it accessible Leverage can increase risk for new traders

Does XM offer low spreads?

Yes, XM offers spreads from as low as 0.0 pips on Zero accounts, with no hidden fees and competitive pricing across forex, commodities, and indices.

Is XM suitable for South African traders?

Yes, XM supports ZAR accounts, local payment methods, and FSCA regulation, making it accessible and convenient for South African clients.

5. XTB

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, IFSC, KNF Start Trading Read Review

South Africans can access crude oil markets using XTB’s xStation 5 platform. xStation 5 offers a streamlined trading experience with advanced charting and real-time market sentiment tools. Crude oil can be traded through CFDs. South Africans aren’t limited to a set minimum deposit requirement; they can start with any investment amount (given it’s enough to start trading oil, according to the minimum position sizes).

On the reviewed international OIL contract, XTB currently displays:

standard spread around 0.08 under the quoted conditions,

margin requirement of 1.5%,

leverage around 1:67,

no separate trading commission.

Features

🔎 Broker 💰 Min. Deposit Required None 🛑 Inactivity Fee $0 USD / R0 ZAR 🆓 Demo Account Yes 🔁 Spreads from 0.1 📌 Commissions Pro Account 🎉 Sign Up Bonus Yes 🔘Products Offered Forex, CFDs on indices, shares, commodities, cryptocurrencies 👨‍💼Account Types Standard, Pro, and XTB Zero accounts 💻Trading Platforms XTB Trader, MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 ⚖️Regulation Regulated by multiple authorities including the UK's FCA, Cyprus' CySEC, and Poland's KNF 📚Educational Resources Webinars, market analysis, educational materials 📞Customer Support 24/7 📍Focus User-friendly platform, competitive spreads, range of trading instruments 📌Important Note CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 🎉 Sign Up Bonus Yes 📈 CFD Markets 1500+ 💰 Cash Back Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons XTB offers crude oil spot CFDs and ETF exposure MetaTrader may not be available in all regions xStation platform is modern and easy to use Product availability can vary by country Strong market research and education tools Some traders may prefer third-party platforms Competitive pricing is available on oil CFDs Advanced platform tools may take time to learn Regulated broker with global presence Not all account features are available everywhere

Is XTB a trusted broker?

XTB is regulated by multiple authorities like the FCA and KNF, ensuring client security, transparency, and strict regulatory compliance in all operations.

What trading tools does XTB offer?

XTB offers the xStation platform, known for fast execution, advanced charting tools, integrated education, and a clean interface that suits all trader levels.

6. FP Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

FP Markets offers crude oil trading through MT4, MT5, and cTrader. FP Markets is an FSCA-regulated broker with a secure trading environment, market execution, and leverage up to 1:100. Crude oil can be traded as a CFD instrument, and African traders can fund their accounts using local payment methods.

FP Markets offers both:

WTI Crude Oil

Brent Crude Oil

Featured

📌Broker 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 📈 Available Instruments Forex, Shares, Indices, Commodities, Bonds, Crypto CFDs ⚖️ Leverage Options Up to 1:500 🛡 Regulatory Bodies ASIC CySEC, FSCA 🧾 Account Types Standard, Raw, Islamic 📊 Spread Types Raw (from 0.0 pips) & variable 💸 Commission Structure Raw: $3 per side per lot; Standard: No commission 🔄 MT5 vs MT4 MT5 offers depth of market, more timeframes, better order control 🤖 Automated Trading Fully supports EAs and VPS 🧰 Trading Tools & Indicators Autochartist, Trading Central, 60+ indicators, Myfxbook, copy trading 🖥 User Interface Highly customizable, clean MT5 layout 🎓 Educational Resources Daily webinars, eBooks, articles, tutorials, courses 📞 Customer Service 24/5 multilingual live chat, phone & email 👶 Support for Beginners Yes – strong education & demo accounts 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Available 🧾 FSCA Compliance Yes (FSP No. 50926) 🧑‍💼 Local Support (SA) Yes – South African office/support 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal (SA) Bank transfer, Ozow, cards, Skrill, Neteller, crypto 🛡 Negative Balance Protection Yes ⛔ Stop-Loss/Take-Profit Supported 📉 Margin Call Policy Margin call at 100%, stop-out at 50% 🔐 Data Encryption SSL-secured servers 🔐 Two-Factor Auth Available 💼 Client Fund Protection Segregated with top-tier banks 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons FP Markets offers low-cost crude oil CFD trading Raw spread accounts may include commissions MT4, MT5, and cTrader are available Beginners may find the account choice confusing Competitive spreads and fast execution are offered Minimum deposits may be higher than some brokers Good choice for active oil traders Education may be less beginner-focused Strong platform range for technical traders Product availability may differ by region

Does FP Markets offer ECN pricing?

Yes, FP Markets offers ECN pricing with spreads from 0.0 pips and ultra-fast execution, ideal for scalpers and professional traders.

What can I trade on FP Markets?

You can trade forex, shares, indices, metals, and cryptocurrencies across MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and IRESS platforms.

7. Exness

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Exness gives South African oil traders a well-rounded trading environment where they can access key energy markets. Exness is transparent and offers competitive trading conditions. South Africans can trade oil commodities using CFDs across several account types. Traders can access crude oil markets using MT4 and MT5, alongside a few user-friendly, dynamic proprietary tools to streamline market analysis and execution.

South African traders can access:

USOIL — WTI crude

UKOIL — Brent crude

XNGUSD — natural gas.

Featured

Feature 💰 Minimum Deposit From $10 📈 Available Instruments Forex, Crypto CFDs, Indices, Metals, Energies, Stocks ⚖️ Leverage Options Up to unlimited (dynamic leverage) 🛡 Regulatory Bodies FSCA 🇿🇦, FCA 🇬🇧, FSA 🇸🇨 CySEC 🇨🇾 🧾 Account Types Standard, Standard Cent, Raw Spread, Zero, Pro Islamic 📊 Spread Types Raw (0.0 pips), variable 💸 Commission Structure Zero & Raw: $3.50 per side; Standard: No commission 🔄 MT5 vs MT4 MT5 includes more asset types, economic calendar, DoM 🤖 Automated Trading EA-friendly, VPS available 🧰 Trading Tools & Indicators 50+ built-in indicators, economic calendar, Exness Terminal 🖥 User Interface Sleek MT5 + custom Exness Web Terminal 🎓 Educational Resources Webinars, articles, how-to guides, Exness Academy 📞 Customer Service 24/7 multilingual live chat, email, phone 👶 Support for Beginners Cent accounts, easy UI, strong education 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Offered 🧾 FSCA Compliance Regulated (FSP No. 51024) 🧑‍💼 Local Support (SA) South African support team available 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal (SA) Instant via EFT, Ozow, Skrill, Neteller, crypto, bank cards 🛡 Negative Balance Protection Yes ⛔ Stop-Loss/Take-Profit Fully supported 📉 Margin Call Policy Margin call at 60%, stop-out at 0–30% depending on account 🔐 Data Encryption SSL encryption 🔐 Two-Factor Auth Via client portal 💼 Client Fund Protection Segregated accounts with Tier-1 banks 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Exness offers crude oil trading with flexible accounts Oil instruments may vary by entity Low minimum deposit options are available High leverage can increase trading risk MT4 and MT5 platforms are supported Market volatility can affect spreads Exness is beginner-friendly and easy to access Research tools may be lighter than some competitors Fast execution and flexible leverage are available Not all features are available in every region

Is Exness good for low-deposit traders?

Yes, Exness allows account openings with very low deposits and offers flexible leverage, making it accessible for beginners and small-budget traders.

Does Exness offer instant withdrawals?

Yes, Exness is known for its instant and automated withdrawal system, available 24/7, with most methods processing in seconds.

8. IC

IC is known for its high-speed trading environment, where South Africans can trade WTI and Brent as CFD instruments. Spreads are competitive, and IC Markets offers leverage of up to 1:500 on commodities. South Africans can trade crude oil using all account types offered, and they can access several platforms, including IC Markets’ platforms, TradingView, cTrader, and MetaTrader.

Its current commodity specifications list:

XTIUSD — Crude Oil in USD

XBRUSD — Brent in USD

Featured

🔎Broker 💰 Minimum Deposit $200 📈 Available Instruments Forex, Indices, Commodities, Bonds, Stocks, Futures, Crypto CFDs ⚖️ Leverage Options Up to 1:500 (retail clients) 🛡 Regulatory Bodies ASIC 🇦🇺, CySEC 🇨🇾, FSA 🇸🇨 🧾 Account Types Raw Spread, Standard, Islamic 📊 Spread Types Raw (0.0 pips) & variable 💸 Commission Structure Raw: $3.5 per lot per side; Standard: No commission 🔄 MT5 vs MT4 MT5 offers more instruments, better performance, more order types 🤖 Automated Trading Full EA, algorithmic, and VPS support 🧰 Trading Tools & Indicators 80+ indicators, Autochartist, Trading Central, economic calendar 🖥 User Interface MT5 + proprietary tools, multi-device sync, high customizability 🎓 Educational Resources Webinars, articles, tutorials, market insights 📞 Customer Service 24/7 multilingual live chat, email & phone 👶 Support for Beginners Yes – strong educational base & demo accounts 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Not directly offered (USD, EUR, AUD, etc.) 🧾 FSCA Compliance Not regulated by FSCA 🧑‍💼 Local Support (SA) No local office but global support is responsive 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal (SA) Bank transfer, cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, Crypto, Ozow 🛡 Negative Balance Protection Yes ⛔ Stop-Loss/Take-Profit Supported 📉 Margin Call Policy Margin call at 100%, stop-out at 50% 🔐 Data Encryption SSL 256-bit encryption 🔐 Two-Factor Auth Supported via secure client area 💼 Client Fund Protection Segregated client accounts with top-tier banks 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons IC Markets offers crude oil CFDs with tight spreads Raw spread accounts charge commissions MT4, MT5, and cTrader are available Minimum deposit may be higher than beginner brokers Excellent execution for active oil traders Platform choice may overwhelm beginners Good broker for scalpers and algorithmic traders Education is not as locally focused Strong liquidity and competitive pricing Oil trading can be risky with leverage

What is IC Markets best known for?

IC Markets is known for its ultra-low spreads, ECN-style execution, and lightning-fast trade speeds, making it ideal for high-frequency and algorithmic traders.

What platforms can I use with IC Markets?

IC Markets supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader, each with full functionality for desktop, mobile, and web trading.

9. FXTM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $30 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

FXTM is a global CFD and FX broker that is regulated by several financial authorities, including the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

The live commodity offering includes:

UK Brent Oil

US Crude Oil

US Natural Gas

US Heating Oil

and several agricultural commodities.

Featured

⭐ Features 🏛️ Regulation CySEC, FCA, FSCA 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 USD / R1600 ZAR 📊 Average spreads from 0.9 pips 💹 Commissions from No commission 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal fees $3 / R48 ZAR 📊 Maximum leverage 1:500 on average 🔥 Bonus $300 / R4800 ZAR Trading Bonus ☎️ Customer support 24/5 💳 Institutional Accounts No 💰 Deposit and Withdrawal Options Bank Wire Transfer Local Transfers Credit/Debit Cards Neteller Skrill, and more 📉 Tradable Assets CFDs on commodities CFDs on indices Spot Metals Stock CFDs Stocks Forex 📲 OS Compatibility Web browsers, Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android, iPhone, tablets, iPads 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, FXTM Trader 📒 Account Types Micro, Advantage, Advanatge Plus, Standard, ECN, ECN Zero, Cent, Shares, Pro Account 🇿🇦 ZAR accounts Yes ☎️ South African Telephone Number No 💰 Spreads 0.1 pips 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons FXTM offers crude oil CFDs through trusted platforms Trading conditions may vary by region Strong research and education are available Some fees may apply depending on account type MetaTrader platforms are supported Minimum deposits may differ by account Beginner-friendly account options are available Product range may be smaller than some competitors FXTM has a strong global reputation Spreads may not always be the lowest

Is FXTM regulated in South Africa?

Yes, FXTM is regulated by the FSCA, offering a locally relevant and secure trading environment with support for ZAR accounts and South African payment methods.

What types of accounts does FXTM offer?

FXTM provides Standard, Cent, and ECN accounts with various spread and commission options to suit beginners and advanced traders alike.

10. HFM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

South Africans can trade crude oil CFDs with HFM using flexible account types and powerful trading platforms. HFM is an international broker with a local presence and FSCA regulation. South Africans can use ZAR-denominated accounts to trade WTI and Brent via MT4, MT5, and the HF App.

HFM currently offers:

USOIL.S — US crude spot

UKOIL.S — Brent spot

USOIL — US crude futures-style CFD

UKOIL — Brent futures-style CFD.

Featured

🔎 Broker ⚖️ Regulation FSCA, CySEC, FCA, DFSA, CMA, FSA 💳 Minimum deposit $0 💰 Maximum Leverage 1:2000 🔘 Asset Types Forex, Indices, Metals, Energies, Shares, Commodities, Bonds, ETFs, DMA Stocks, and Cryptocurrencies 📊 Trading platforms MT4, MT5, HFM Trading App (Android & IOS) 💳 Supported lot 0.01 - 500 💳 Demo ☑️ Yes 📈Products Offered Focus on Volatility 75 Index (VIX) CFD 👥Account Types Cent Account, Zero Account, Pro Plus Account, Pro Account, Premium Account 💻Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, HFM Platform 📚Educational Resources Webinars, articles, tutorials ☎️Customer Support 24 hours, 5 days a week 📍Focus Potentially suited for experienced traders due to the focus on the volatile VIX. Consider your trading experience and risk tolerance. 📌Important Note Thorough research on Conduct thorough research on HFM South Africa's specific regulations, educational resources, customer support options, and potential ZAR funding options before opening an account. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons HFM offers crude oil and other commodity CFDs Product details may vary by account type MT4 and MT5 platforms are available Spreads can change during volatile oil markets HFM is trusted by many South African traders Some advanced tools may require experience Good education and support are available Account options may feel confusing to beginners Regulated broker with strong market access Leverage can increase losses if poorly managed

Does HFM support Islamic accounts?

Yes, HFM offers swap-free Islamic accounts that comply with Sharia law, allowing Muslim traders to avoid overnight interest charges.

What is the minimum deposit for HFM?

HFM allows traders to start with as little as $5, making it accessible for newcomers or those testing trading strategies with minimal risk.

Can Crude Oil Prices Become Negative?

Yes, but only in very unusual conditions.

WTI futures famously dropped below zero in April 2020 when storage space was running out, and demand had collapsed near contract expiry.

That does not mean oil itself suddenly became worthless.

It was a futures-market event caused by extreme pressure around delivery and storage.

For CFD traders, the lesson is simple: the way your oil position behaves depends on the underlying market and how the broker prices that contract.

That is another reason to check whether you are trading a spot-style oil CFD or one linked to futures.

How We Selected the Best Crude Oil Brokers

For this 2026 update, we looked at the things that actually matter when trading oil:

WTI availability

Brent availability

Spot versus futures-based CFDs

Spreads

Separate commissions

Overnight financing

Platform choice

Execution

Research and education

Demo accounts

South African availability

FSCA and ODP relevance

Legal entity transparency

We did not personally time execution or monitor live spreads across all ten brokers.

Where a broker publishes its own spread, execution or pricing figures, we treat those as broker-reported numbers, not independent SA Shares test results.

Conclusion

Axi takes our top spot for crude-oil trading in 2026. It gives traders access to both major oil benchmarks, uses NDD-style pricing and currently has a relatively low entry point on its international Standard account.

IG comes in second, and it may actually be the better fit if South African regulation is your main priority. IG Markets South Africa Limited currently holds both FSP and ODP authorisation.

AvaTrade is stronger on platform choice, while XM gives traders access to WTI and Brent through different energy-CFD structures. XTB makes more sense if you prefer using a proprietary trading platform rather than MetaTrader.

FP Markets and IC Markets are worth looking at if trading cost matters, because their reviewed oil and commodity setups do not add a separate commission on top of the spread.

Exness has a strong current USOIL offering for South African traders. FXTM is useful if you want more oil-specific education, while HFM gives you a choice between spot-style and futures-based oil CFDs.

The main thing to check before placing a trade is what contract you are actually opening.

WTI and Brent are different markets, and a spot-style oil CFD can behave very differently from a futures-based contract when it comes to financing, expiry and rollover.

Risk warning: Crude oil CFDs use leverage and can move fast. Prices can react sharply to geopolitics, inventory data and supply disruptions. Check the spread, financing, margin, rollover terms and legal entity before trading.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the most popular Crude Oil Trading Brokers and platform choices?

Some of the most popular Crude Oil Trading Brokers include Axi, IG, AvaTrade, XM, XTB, FP Markets, Exness, IC Markets, FXTM, and HFM. These brokers are often chosen because they offer oil CFDs, strong trading platforms, competitive pricing, useful research tools, and access to global commodity markets.

How do I choose the best Crude Oil Trading Broker?

To choose the best Crude Oil Trading Broker, look at regulation, trading costs, available oil instruments, platform quality, deposit options, customer support, and research tools. A good broker should offer transparent spreads, fast execution, risk management tools, and reliable access to crude oil markets through platforms like MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, or proprietary software.

Can I trade crude oil on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5?

Yes, many brokers allow traders to trade crude oil on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. These platforms support oil CFDs, charting tools, technical indicators, expert advisors, and multiple order types. Traders can analyse crude oil price movements, place trades quickly, and manage risk directly from desktop, web, or mobile trading platforms.

Can you make money trading crude oil?

Yes, traders can make money trading crude oil, but profits are never guaranteed. Oil prices move because of supply, demand, global politics, OPEC decisions, inventory reports, and economic news. Successful traders usually use proper risk management, stop-loss orders, market analysis, and realistic position sizing instead of relying on guesswork or emotional trading decisions.

What is the best platform for crude oil trading?

The best crude oil trading platform depends on your trading style. MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 are popular for technical analysis and automated trading. IG and XTB also offer strong proprietary platforms with research and market tools. Beginners may prefer simple platforms, while advanced traders often look for speed, charting depth, and order control.

Is crude oil trading risky?

Yes, crude oil trading is risky because oil prices can move sharply in a short time. News events, supply disruptions, interest rates, wars, weather, and inventory data can all affect prices. Using leverage can increase both profits and losses. Traders should use stop-loss orders, avoid overtrading, and never risk money they cannot afford to lose.

What affects the price of crude oil?

Crude oil prices are affected by global supply and demand, OPEC production decisions, geopolitical tensions, inventory reports, currency strength, economic growth, and market sentiment. When supply falls, or demand rises, prices may increase. When demand weakens or production increases, prices may drop. Traders follow these factors closely before opening or closing oil trades.

Can beginners trade crude oil?

Yes, beginners can trade crude oil, but they should start carefully. Crude oil can be volatile, so new traders should first learn how oil CFDs work, practise on a demo account, use small trade sizes, and understand leverage. Choosing a regulated broker with educational tools and simple platforms can make the learning process much easier.

What is the minimum deposit for crude oil trading?

The minimum deposit for crude oil trading depends on the broker. Some brokers allow traders to start with a low deposit, while others require higher funding for CFD or commodities trading. Traders should also consider margin requirements, spreads, commissions, and withdrawal fees. A low deposit helps, but trading costs and platform quality matter too.

Are Crude Oil Trading Brokers regulated?

Many Crude Oil Trading Brokers are regulated, but regulation depends on the broker and the entity you register with. Trusted brokers may hold licences from authorities such as the FSCA, FCA, ASIC, CySEC, or other recognised regulators. Always check the broker’s regulation before depositing funds, especially when trading leveraged crude oil CFDs.