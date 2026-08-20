The 10 Best Crude Oil Trading Brokers in South Africa are Axi, IG, AvaTrade, XM, XTB, FP Markets, Exness, IC Markets, FXTM, and HFM.
Most retail traders are not buying actual barrels of oil.
They are usually trading CFDs or similar leveraged products linked to the main crude-oil benchmarks:
WTI — West Texas Intermediate
Brent Crude
That lets you trade whether oil prices are moving up or down without dealing with storage, delivery or the physical commodity itself.
What is Crude Oil, and Why Is It Significant to South Africa?
Crude oil is a naturally occurring fossil fuel used to produce petrol, diesel, and other vital products. It's significant to South Africa because the country imports most of its oil, making prices and supply crucial for transport, industry, and the economy.
🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa
|Rank
|Broker
|Broker Review
|Regulators
|Minimum Deposit
|Visit Broker
|🥇
|Read Review
|ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
|$100
|Visit Now
|🥈
|Read Review
|FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
|$0
|Visit Now
|🥉
|Read Review
|CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
|$5
|Visit Now
|4
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|$0
|Visit Now
|5
|Read Review
|FSA, FSCA
|$250
|Visit Now
|6
|Read Review
|FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA
|$20
|Visit Now
|7
|Read Review
|CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
|$10
|Visit Now
|8
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
|$100
|Visit Now
|9
|Read Review
|CySEC, MWALI, FSCA
|$25
|Visit Now
|10
|Read Review
|FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
|$10
|Visit Now
How is Crude Oil traded in South Africa?
Trading crude oil in South Africa is identical to that in any other country, and traders must open an account with a broker offering crude oil contracts.
10 Best Crude Oil Trading Brokers in 2026 - A Comparison
|🔎 Broker
|🛢️ Crude Oil Trading
|🚀 Open an Account
|💰 Min. Deposit
|🛢️ Notes
|Yes
|👉 Open Account
|$0 USD / R 0
|Offers both Brent and WTI CFDs with good platform support (MT4) and low latency.
|Yes
|👉 Open Account
|$0 USD / R 0
|Market leader for oil spread betting in the UK, also offers WTI/Brent CFDs globally.
|Yes
|👉 Open Account
|$100 USD / R 1825
|User-friendly platform with oil CFDs and strong regulatory backing, including FSCA.
|Yes
|👉 Open Account
|$5 USD/ R 91
|High trust score, offers WTI and Brent, strong education tools.
|Yes
|👉 Open Account
|$0 USD / R 0
|Offers crude oil spot CFDs, ETFs, and futures CFDs. Excellent platform.
|Yes
|👉 Open Account
|$100 USD / R 1825
|Offers tight spreads and ECN-style execution on oil CFDs.
|Yes
|👉 Open Account
|$100 USD / R 1825
|Beginner-friendly, instant execution, zero spread accounts available for oil.
|Yes
|👉 Open Account
|$200 USD / R 3650
|Deep liquidity and raw spreads on oil CFDs. Great execution speed.
|Yes
|👉 Open Account
|$10 USD / R 182
|Good research tools, offers oil CFDs, FSCA regulated.
|Yes
|👉 Open Account
|$5 USD / R 91
|Regulated in South Africa, well-known for commodities including oil.
10 Best Crude Oil Trading Brokers (2026)
- Axi — Best Overall Crude Oil CFD Broker
- IG — Best FSCA-Regulated Oil CFD Broker
- AvaTrade — Best Multi-Platform Crude Oil Broker
- XM — Best Broker for WTI and Brent Energy CFDs
- XTB — Best Proprietary Platform for Spot-Style Oil CFDs
- FP Markets — Best Commission-Free Oil CFD Broker
- Exness — Best Broker for Tight USOIL Spreads
- IC Markets — Best Raw-Pricing Crude Oil Broker
- FXTM — Best Crude Oil Broker for Research and Education
- HFM — Best Broker for Spot and Futures Oil CFDs
1. Axi
Axi offers competitive CFD instrument trading conditions on WTI and Brent. South Africans can trade crude oil using Axi’s MetaTrader 4 platform and a range of account types. South Africans can choose between commission-based and commission-free trading options.
Featured
|Broker's Name
|📍 Headquartered
|Sydney, Australia
|📅 Year Founded
|2007
|⚖️ Regulating Authorities
|FCA, ASIC
|🌐 Countries not accepted for trade
|United States, Japan, Singapore, Colombia, Iraq, Iran.
|👍 Demo Account
|Yes
|📊 Institutional Accounts
|Yes
|📊 Managed Accounts
|Yes
|☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)
|Yes
|📈 Maximum Leverage
|1:400
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|None
|💳 Deposit Options
|Debit and Credit Cards (Visa, Master, Maestro, JCB) Neteller /Skrill/Moneybookers Global Collect (only for Australian clients) BPAY (only for Australian Clients) China Union Pay (only for Chinese residents) Bank Transfer Broker to Broker Transfer
|💳 Withdrawal Options
|Debit and Credit Cards (Visa, Master, Maestro, JCB) Neteller Skrill/Moneybookers Global Collect (only for Australian clients) BPAY (only for Australian Clients) China Union Pay (only for Chinese residents) Bank Transfer Broker to Broker Transfer
|💻 Platform Types
|MetaTrader 4, MyFXBook
|📱 OS Compatibility
|Windows, Mobile, Web, iPhone, iPad PC and Mac OS, mobile for Android and IOS
|📈 Tradable assets offered
|Forex, commodities, and metals
|👨💼 Languages supported on Website
|English, Spanish, Arabic, Vietnamese, Polish, Indonesian, Portuguese, Russian
|👥 Customer Support Languages
|English, Spanish, Arabic, Vietnamese, Polish, Indonesian, Portuguese, Russian
|📆 Customer Service Hours
|24/5
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Axi offers crude oil CFDs on popular trading platforms
|Product availability can vary by region
|MetaTrader 4 is available for oil traders
|Research tools may feel limited for advanced traders
|Axi is well-suited to active and experienced traders
|Beginners may need time to understand CFD risks
|Competitive trading conditions are available
|No proprietary platform like some competitors
|Axi supports useful risk management tools
|Oil trading with leverage can increase losses quickly
Is Axi a regulated broker?
Yes, Axi is regulated by ASIC, FCA, and other authorities, offering a safe environment with strict compliance, negative balance protection, and segregated client funds.
Does Axi offer MetaTrader platforms?
Axi provides full support for MetaTrader 4 with advanced tools, custom indicators, and a user-friendly interface, ideal for both beginner and professional traders.
2. IG
IG is a popular broker with FSCA regulations, several CFD accounts, and competitive trading conditions. South Africans benefit from access to global commodity markets, powerful trading platforms, extensive educational materials, and updated oil market insights.
Featured
|🔎 Broker
|💰 Trading Fee Class
|Average
|💵 Inactivity Fee
|Yes
|💳 Minimum Deposit
|$0 USD
|💡 Base currencies
|6
|✅ Demo Accounts
|Yes
|📌 Products Offered
|Forex, CFDs on shares, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, options
|⛔ Inactivity fee
|Yes
|💻Trading Platforms
|IG Trading platform, MetaTrader 4
|⚖️Regulation
|Regulated by multiple financial authorities including FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), and others
|📚Educational Resources
|Trading Academy, webinars, market analysis
|📧Email address
|first.last@iggroup.com
|📞Customer Support
|Multilingual customer support available
|📍Focus
|Wide range of financial instruments, emphasis on user-friendly platform and educational resources
|📌Important Note
|CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.
|💷 Account closure
|No fee
|📊 Margin/leverage
|From 0.5% for forex, 5% for shares and margin factor for indices
|💵 Setup charge
|No fee
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|IG offers a strong crude oil trading platform
|Fees may be higher than some low-cost brokers
|Wide range of oil markets and commodities available
|Platform features may feel advanced for beginners
|Excellent research and market analysis tools
|Minimum deposit requirements may vary
|IG is highly regulated internationally
|Some products may not be available in all regions
|Spread betting and CFD options are available
|Inactivity fees may apply
Can I trade international markets with IG?
Yes, IG offers access to thousands of global markets, including forex, indices, shares, and commodities across major regions, making it ideal for international diversification.
Does IG offer educational content?
IG has a strong education section with webinars, trading courses, and real-time analysis to help both beginners and experienced traders improve their strategies.
3. AvaTrade
AvaTrade offers South Africans a dynamic environment to participate in crude oil trading. AvaTrade offers WTI and Brent, which can be traded as CFDs on commodities. AvaTrade offers a ZAR account, leverage up to 1:100 on Crude Oil, and spreads from $0.03.
Its current oil offering promotes:
- crude-oil CFDs,
- zero separate trading commission,
- tight spreads,
- leverage subject to local regulation,
- and platforms including MT5 and the AvaTrade App.
Featured
|🔎 Broker
|📜 Regulation
|ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
|💳 Minimum deposit
|$100 USD / R1816 ZAR
|🚀Bonus
|Yes
|🔥Trust Score
|94%
|🔥Live support
|24/5
|📱 MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
|Yes
|📱 MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
|Yes
|📱ZuluTrade
|Yes
|📊Trading Islamic Account
|Yes
|📊CFDs - Total Offered
|1,200 CFDs
|💰 Spreads
|0,9 pips
|💰 Withdrawal fee amount
|Zero
|💰 Trading fees class
|Very Low
|✔️ Scalping Allowed
|Yes
|📈Products Offered
|Forex, Stocks (CFDs), Commodities (CFDs), Indices (CFDs), Cryptocurrencies (CFDs)
|👥Account Types
|Standard accounts, Demo accounts, Islamic accounts, and professional accounts
|📚Educational Resources
|Webinars, articles, tutorials
|📍 Focus
|User-friendly platform for beginners and experienced traders
|☎️Customer Support
|Multiple languages offered
|📌Important Note
|AvaTrade does not offer direct trading on the Volatility 75 Index (VIX).
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|AvaTrade offers crude oil CFDs on MT4 and MT5
|Spreads may not be the lowest in the market
|The broker is beginner-friendly and easy to use
|Limited advanced research compared to some brokers
|AvaTrade is regulated in multiple jurisdictions
|Product range can depend on trader location
|Fixed spread options may suit some oil traders
|No raw spread account option
|Good mobile and web trading experience
|Inactivity fees may apply
What platforms are available with AvaTrade?
AvaTrade offers MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, AvaTradeGO, and AvaOptions, giving traders various tools for forex, CFD, and options trading.
Is AvaTrade beginner-friendly?
Yes, AvaTrade has a simple interface, detailed tutorials, and automated trading support, making it suitable for traders just starting out.
4. XM
XM is a popular broker in South Africa that offers ZAR accounts and is regulated by the FSCA. Crude oil can be traded across accounts as CFD instruments. There’s a low minimum deposit to get started, and XM offers a wealth of education and research for beginner traders.
Current instrument documentation also continues to reference:
- OIL
- OIL mini
- BRENT
Featured
|🔎Broker
|⬆️Maximum Leverage
|1:888
|⬇️Min. Spread
|Zero pips
|⚖️Regulators
|CySEC, Asic
|📈Trading Desk Type
|Dealing Desk
|📢 Hedging
|Yes
|💹 Spread
|As Low as 1 Pip
|🔢Number of FX Pairs
|330
|📊Hedging Allowed
|Yes
|📈Scalping
|Yes, but limited
|✴️ Institutional Accounts
|No
|💬 Customer Support Languages
|23 Languages
|📈 Tradable assets offered
|Forex, commodities, shares, indices, metals, energies, options, bonds, CFDs, and ETFs
|🪙Base Currency Options
|USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, AUD, HUF, PLN, RUB, SGD, ZAR
|❌ Inactivity Fee
|USD 10
|💰Trade On the Go
|Access over 1000 instruments
|📍XM Trading Tools
|Compatible with MT4 and MT5 Algorithmic technical analysis The right tools for precise investment decisions
|👥Change Languages on XM
|Yes
|☪️Swap-Free Accounts
|Yes
|💳 Withdrawal Fee*
|No
|📧Email address
|support@xmza.com
|💸 Trading Fee Class
|No
|💰 XM Ultra-Low Account
|minimum deposit of $5
|🏦 Shares Account
|minimum deposit of $10,000
|📌Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).
|Yes
|📍Minimum Trade Size
|0.01 Lots
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|XM offers crude oil CFDs with low entry requirements
|Spreads may be wider than ECN-style brokers
|MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 are available
|Product conditions can vary by account type
|XM has a strong user trust score
|Not ideal for traders wanting raw pricing
|Beginner-friendly education and support are available
|Some bonuses may not be available everywhere
|Low minimum deposit makes it accessible
|Leverage can increase risk for new traders
Does XM offer low spreads?
Yes, XM offers spreads from as low as 0.0 pips on Zero accounts, with no hidden fees and competitive pricing across forex, commodities, and indices.
Is XM suitable for South African traders?
Yes, XM supports ZAR accounts, local payment methods, and FSCA regulation, making it accessible and convenient for South African clients.
5. XTB
South Africans can access crude oil markets using XTB’s xStation 5 platform. xStation 5 offers a streamlined trading experience with advanced charting and real-time market sentiment tools. Crude oil can be traded through CFDs. South Africans aren’t limited to a set minimum deposit requirement; they can start with any investment amount (given it’s enough to start trading oil, according to the minimum position sizes).
On the reviewed international OIL contract, XTB currently displays:
- standard spread around 0.08 under the quoted conditions,
- margin requirement of 1.5%,
- leverage around 1:67,
- no separate trading commission.
Features
|🔎 Broker
|💰 Min. Deposit Required
|None
|🛑 Inactivity Fee
|$0 USD / R0 ZAR
|🆓 Demo Account
|Yes
|🔁 Spreads from
|0.1
|📌 Commissions
|Pro Account
|🎉 Sign Up Bonus
|Yes
|🔘Products Offered
|Forex, CFDs on indices, shares, commodities, cryptocurrencies
|👨💼Account Types
|Standard, Pro, and XTB Zero accounts
|💻Trading Platforms
|XTB Trader, MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5
|⚖️Regulation
|Regulated by multiple authorities including the UK's FCA, Cyprus' CySEC, and Poland's KNF
|📚Educational Resources
|Webinars, market analysis, educational materials
|📞Customer Support
|24/7
|📍Focus
|User-friendly platform, competitive spreads, range of trading instruments
|📌Important Note
|CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.
|🎉 Sign Up Bonus
|Yes
|📈 CFD Markets
|1500+
|💰 Cash Back
|Yes
|📝Sign up
|👉Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|XTB offers crude oil spot CFDs and ETF exposure
|MetaTrader may not be available in all regions
|xStation platform is modern and easy to use
|Product availability can vary by country
|Strong market research and education tools
|Some traders may prefer third-party platforms
|Competitive pricing is available on oil CFDs
|Advanced platform tools may take time to learn
|Regulated broker with global presence
|Not all account features are available everywhere
Is XTB a trusted broker?
XTB is regulated by multiple authorities like the FCA and KNF, ensuring client security, transparency, and strict regulatory compliance in all operations.
What trading tools does XTB offer?
XTB offers the xStation platform, known for fast execution, advanced charting tools, integrated education, and a clean interface that suits all trader levels.
6. FP Markets
FP Markets offers crude oil trading through MT4, MT5, and cTrader. FP Markets is an FSCA-regulated broker with a secure trading environment, market execution, and leverage up to 1:100. Crude oil can be traded as a CFD instrument, and African traders can fund their accounts using local payment methods.
FP Markets offers both:
- WTI Crude Oil
- Brent Crude Oil
Featured
|📌Broker
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$100
|📈 Available Instruments
|Forex, Shares, Indices, Commodities, Bonds, Crypto CFDs
|⚖️ Leverage Options
|Up to 1:500
|🛡 Regulatory Bodies
|ASIC CySEC, FSCA
|🧾 Account Types
|Standard, Raw, Islamic
|📊 Spread Types
|Raw (from 0.0 pips) & variable
|💸 Commission Structure
|Raw: $3 per side per lot; Standard: No commission
|🔄 MT5 vs MT4
|MT5 offers depth of market, more timeframes, better order control
|🤖 Automated Trading
|Fully supports EAs and VPS
|🧰 Trading Tools & Indicators
|Autochartist, Trading Central, 60+ indicators, Myfxbook, copy trading
|🖥 User Interface
|Highly customizable, clean MT5 layout
|🎓 Educational Resources
|Daily webinars, eBooks, articles, tutorials, courses
|📞 Customer Service
|24/5 multilingual live chat, phone & email
|👶 Support for Beginners
|Yes – strong education & demo accounts
|🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts
|Available
|🧾 FSCA Compliance
|Yes (FSP No. 50926)
|🧑💼 Local Support (SA)
|Yes – South African office/support
|💳 Deposit/Withdrawal (SA)
|Bank transfer, Ozow, cards, Skrill, Neteller, crypto
|🛡 Negative Balance Protection
|Yes
|⛔ Stop-Loss/Take-Profit
|Supported
|📉 Margin Call Policy
|Margin call at 100%, stop-out at 50%
|🔐 Data Encryption
|SSL-secured servers
|🔐 Two-Factor Auth
|Available
|💼 Client Fund Protection
|Segregated with top-tier banks
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|FP Markets offers low-cost crude oil CFD trading
|Raw spread accounts may include commissions
|MT4, MT5, and cTrader are available
|Beginners may find the account choice confusing
|Competitive spreads and fast execution are offered
|Minimum deposits may be higher than some brokers
|Good choice for active oil traders
|Education may be less beginner-focused
|Strong platform range for technical traders
|Product availability may differ by region
Does FP Markets offer ECN pricing?
Yes, FP Markets offers ECN pricing with spreads from 0.0 pips and ultra-fast execution, ideal for scalpers and professional traders.
What can I trade on FP Markets?
You can trade forex, shares, indices, metals, and cryptocurrencies across MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and IRESS platforms.
7. Exness
Exness gives South African oil traders a well-rounded trading environment where they can access key energy markets. Exness is transparent and offers competitive trading conditions. South Africans can trade oil commodities using CFDs across several account types. Traders can access crude oil markets using MT4 and MT5, alongside a few user-friendly, dynamic proprietary tools to streamline market analysis and execution.
South African traders can access:
- USOIL — WTI crude
- UKOIL — Brent crude
- XNGUSD — natural gas.
Featured
|Feature
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|From $10
|📈 Available Instruments
|Forex, Crypto CFDs, Indices, Metals, Energies, Stocks
|⚖️ Leverage Options
|Up to unlimited (dynamic leverage)
|🛡 Regulatory Bodies
|FSCA 🇿🇦, FCA 🇬🇧, FSA 🇸🇨 CySEC 🇨🇾
|🧾 Account Types
|Standard, Standard Cent, Raw Spread, Zero, Pro Islamic
|📊 Spread Types
|Raw (0.0 pips), variable
|💸 Commission Structure
|Zero & Raw: $3.50 per side; Standard: No commission
|🔄 MT5 vs MT4
|MT5 includes more asset types, economic calendar, DoM
|🤖 Automated Trading
|EA-friendly, VPS available
|🧰 Trading Tools & Indicators
|50+ built-in indicators, economic calendar, Exness Terminal
|🖥 User Interface
|Sleek MT5 + custom Exness Web Terminal
|🎓 Educational Resources
|Webinars, articles, how-to guides, Exness Academy
|📞 Customer Service
|24/7 multilingual live chat, email, phone
|👶 Support for Beginners
|Cent accounts, easy UI, strong education
|🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts
|Offered
|🧾 FSCA Compliance
|Regulated (FSP No. 51024)
|🧑💼 Local Support (SA)
|South African support team available
|💳 Deposit/Withdrawal (SA)
|Instant via EFT, Ozow, Skrill, Neteller, crypto, bank cards
|🛡 Negative Balance Protection
|Yes
|⛔ Stop-Loss/Take-Profit
|Fully supported
|📉 Margin Call Policy
|Margin call at 60%, stop-out at 0–30% depending on account
|🔐 Data Encryption
|SSL encryption
|🔐 Two-Factor Auth
|Via client portal
|💼 Client Fund Protection
|Segregated accounts with Tier-1 banks
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Exness offers crude oil trading with flexible accounts
|Oil instruments may vary by entity
|Low minimum deposit options are available
|High leverage can increase trading risk
|MT4 and MT5 platforms are supported
|Market volatility can affect spreads
|Exness is beginner-friendly and easy to access
|Research tools may be lighter than some competitors
|Fast execution and flexible leverage are available
|Not all features are available in every region
Is Exness good for low-deposit traders?
Yes, Exness allows account openings with very low deposits and offers flexible leverage, making it accessible for beginners and small-budget traders.
Does Exness offer instant withdrawals?
Yes, Exness is known for its instant and automated withdrawal system, available 24/7, with most methods processing in seconds.
8. IC
IC is known for its high-speed trading environment, where South Africans can trade WTI and Brent as CFD instruments. Spreads are competitive, and IC Markets offers leverage of up to 1:500 on commodities. South Africans can trade crude oil using all account types offered, and they can access several platforms, including IC Markets’ platforms, TradingView, cTrader, and MetaTrader.
Its current commodity specifications list:
- XTIUSD — Crude Oil in USD
- XBRUSD — Brent in USD
Featured
|🔎Broker
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$200
|📈 Available Instruments
|Forex, Indices, Commodities, Bonds, Stocks, Futures, Crypto CFDs
|⚖️ Leverage Options
|Up to 1:500 (retail clients)
|🛡 Regulatory Bodies
|ASIC 🇦🇺, CySEC 🇨🇾, FSA 🇸🇨
|🧾 Account Types
|Raw Spread, Standard, Islamic
|📊 Spread Types
|Raw (0.0 pips) & variable
|💸 Commission Structure
|Raw: $3.5 per lot per side; Standard: No commission
|🔄 MT5 vs MT4
|MT5 offers more instruments, better performance, more order types
|🤖 Automated Trading
|Full EA, algorithmic, and VPS support
|🧰 Trading Tools & Indicators
|80+ indicators, Autochartist, Trading Central, economic calendar
|🖥 User Interface
|MT5 + proprietary tools, multi-device sync, high customizability
|🎓 Educational Resources
|Webinars, articles, tutorials, market insights
|📞 Customer Service
|24/7 multilingual live chat, email & phone
|👶 Support for Beginners
|Yes – strong educational base & demo accounts
|🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts
|Not directly offered (USD, EUR, AUD, etc.)
|🧾 FSCA Compliance
|Not regulated by FSCA
|🧑💼 Local Support (SA)
|No local office but global support is responsive
|💳 Deposit/Withdrawal (SA)
|Bank transfer, cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, Crypto, Ozow
|🛡 Negative Balance Protection
|Yes
|⛔ Stop-Loss/Take-Profit
|Supported
|📉 Margin Call Policy
|Margin call at 100%, stop-out at 50%
|🔐 Data Encryption
|SSL 256-bit encryption
|🔐 Two-Factor Auth
|Supported via secure client area
|💼 Client Fund Protection
|Segregated client accounts with top-tier banks
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|IC Markets offers crude oil CFDs with tight spreads
|Raw spread accounts charge commissions
|MT4, MT5, and cTrader are available
|Minimum deposit may be higher than beginner brokers
|Excellent execution for active oil traders
|Platform choice may overwhelm beginners
|Good broker for scalpers and algorithmic traders
|Education is not as locally focused
|Strong liquidity and competitive pricing
|Oil trading can be risky with leverage
What is IC Markets best known for?
IC Markets is known for its ultra-low spreads, ECN-style execution, and lightning-fast trade speeds, making it ideal for high-frequency and algorithmic traders.
What platforms can I use with IC Markets?
IC Markets supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader, each with full functionality for desktop, mobile, and web trading.
9. FXTM
FXTM is a global CFD and FX broker that is regulated by several financial authorities, including the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).
The live commodity offering includes:
- UK Brent Oil
- US Crude Oil
- US Natural Gas
- US Heating Oil
- and several agricultural commodities.
Featured
|⭐ Features
|🏛️ Regulation
|CySEC, FCA, FSCA
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$100 USD / R1600 ZAR
|📊 Average spreads from
|0.9 pips
|💹 Commissions from
|No commission
|💳 Deposit / Withdrawal fees
|$3 / R48 ZAR
|📊 Maximum leverage
|1:500 on average
|🔥 Bonus
|$300 / R4800 ZAR Trading Bonus
|☎️ Customer support
|24/5
|💳 Institutional Accounts
|No
|💰 Deposit and Withdrawal Options
|Bank Wire Transfer Local Transfers Credit/Debit Cards Neteller Skrill, and more
|📉 Tradable Assets
|CFDs on commodities CFDs on indices Spot Metals Stock CFDs Stocks Forex
|📲 OS Compatibility
|Web browsers, Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android, iPhone, tablets, iPads
|💻 Platform Types
|MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, FXTM Trader
|📒 Account Types
|Micro, Advantage, Advanatge Plus, Standard, ECN, ECN Zero, Cent, Shares, Pro Account
|🇿🇦 ZAR accounts
|Yes
|☎️ South African Telephone Number
|No
|💰 Spreads
|0.1 pips
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|FXTM offers crude oil CFDs through trusted platforms
|Trading conditions may vary by region
|Strong research and education are available
|Some fees may apply depending on account type
|MetaTrader platforms are supported
|Minimum deposits may differ by account
|Beginner-friendly account options are available
|Product range may be smaller than some competitors
|FXTM has a strong global reputation
|Spreads may not always be the lowest
Is FXTM regulated in South Africa?
Yes, FXTM is regulated by the FSCA, offering a locally relevant and secure trading environment with support for ZAR accounts and South African payment methods.
What types of accounts does FXTM offer?
FXTM provides Standard, Cent, and ECN accounts with various spread and commission options to suit beginners and advanced traders alike.
10. HFM
South Africans can trade crude oil CFDs with HFM using flexible account types and powerful trading platforms. HFM is an international broker with a local presence and FSCA regulation. South Africans can use ZAR-denominated accounts to trade WTI and Brent via MT4, MT5, and the HF App.
HFM currently offers:
- USOIL.S — US crude spot
- UKOIL.S — Brent spot
- USOIL — US crude futures-style CFD
- UKOIL — Brent futures-style CFD.
Featured
|🔎 Broker
|⚖️ Regulation
|FSCA, CySEC, FCA, DFSA, CMA, FSA
|💳 Minimum deposit
|$0
|💰 Maximum Leverage
|1:2000
|🔘 Asset Types
|Forex, Indices, Metals, Energies, Shares, Commodities, Bonds, ETFs, DMA Stocks, and Cryptocurrencies
|📊 Trading platforms
|MT4, MT5, HFM Trading App (Android & IOS)
|💳 Supported lot
|0.01 - 500
|💳 Demo
|☑️ Yes
|📈Products Offered
|Focus on Volatility 75 Index (VIX) CFD
|👥Account Types
|Cent Account, Zero Account, Pro Plus Account, Pro Account, Premium Account
|💻Trading Platforms
|MT4, MT5, HFM Platform
|📚Educational Resources
|Webinars, articles, tutorials
|☎️Customer Support
|24 hours, 5 days a week
|📍Focus
|Potentially suited for experienced traders due to the focus on the volatile VIX. Consider your trading experience and risk tolerance.
|📌Important Note
|Thorough research on Conduct thorough research on HFM South Africa's specific regulations, educational resources, customer support options, and potential ZAR funding options before opening an account.
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|HFM offers crude oil and other commodity CFDs
|Product details may vary by account type
|MT4 and MT5 platforms are available
|Spreads can change during volatile oil markets
|HFM is trusted by many South African traders
|Some advanced tools may require experience
|Good education and support are available
|Account options may feel confusing to beginners
|Regulated broker with strong market access
|Leverage can increase losses if poorly managed
Does HFM support Islamic accounts?
Yes, HFM offers swap-free Islamic accounts that comply with Sharia law, allowing Muslim traders to avoid overnight interest charges.
What is the minimum deposit for HFM?
HFM allows traders to start with as little as $5, making it accessible for newcomers or those testing trading strategies with minimal risk.
Can Crude Oil Prices Become Negative?
Yes, but only in very unusual conditions.
WTI futures famously dropped below zero in April 2020 when storage space was running out, and demand had collapsed near contract expiry.
That does not mean oil itself suddenly became worthless.
It was a futures-market event caused by extreme pressure around delivery and storage.
For CFD traders, the lesson is simple: the way your oil position behaves depends on the underlying market and how the broker prices that contract.
That is another reason to check whether you are trading a spot-style oil CFD or one linked to futures.
How We Selected the Best Crude Oil Brokers
For this 2026 update, we looked at the things that actually matter when trading oil:
- WTI availability
- Brent availability
- Spot versus futures-based CFDs
- Spreads
- Separate commissions
- Overnight financing
- Platform choice
- Execution
- Research and education
- Demo accounts
- South African availability
- FSCA and ODP relevance
- Legal entity transparency
We did not personally time execution or monitor live spreads across all ten brokers.
Where a broker publishes its own spread, execution or pricing figures, we treat those as broker-reported numbers, not independent SA Shares test results.
Conclusion
Axi takes our top spot for crude-oil trading in 2026. It gives traders access to both major oil benchmarks, uses NDD-style pricing and currently has a relatively low entry point on its international Standard account.
IG comes in second, and it may actually be the better fit if South African regulation is your main priority. IG Markets South Africa Limited currently holds both FSP and ODP authorisation.
AvaTrade is stronger on platform choice, while XM gives traders access to WTI and Brent through different energy-CFD structures. XTB makes more sense if you prefer using a proprietary trading platform rather than MetaTrader.
FP Markets and IC Markets are worth looking at if trading cost matters, because their reviewed oil and commodity setups do not add a separate commission on top of the spread.
Exness has a strong current USOIL offering for South African traders. FXTM is useful if you want more oil-specific education, while HFM gives you a choice between spot-style and futures-based oil CFDs.
The main thing to check before placing a trade is what contract you are actually opening.
WTI and Brent are different markets, and a spot-style oil CFD can behave very differently from a futures-based contract when it comes to financing, expiry and rollover.
Risk warning: Crude oil CFDs use leverage and can move fast. Prices can react sharply to geopolitics, inventory data and supply disruptions. Check the spread, financing, margin, rollover terms and legal entity before trading.
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- Best CFD Brokers in South Africa
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- SAFEX – South African Futures Exchange
Risk WarningForex trading is a leveraged financial activity that carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all traders. Currency prices can move rapidly against your position, and losses may exceed your initial deposit depending on the broker and leverage used. Traders should understand margin requirements, trading costs, and risk management before trading forex. Western Union transfers are generally non-refundable once sent — always verify your broker's legitimacy before depositing funds.
Why Trust SA Shares?SA Shares provides educational financial content, broker comparisons, and trading market research tailored to African traders. Our reviews and guides focus on regulation, platform accessibility, trading costs, market access, and practical usability for retail traders across South Africa and Africa. We aim to publish transparent, easy-to-understand financial content that helps traders make more informed decisions when comparing brokers, platforms, and trading instruments.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who are the most popular Crude Oil Trading Brokers and platform choices?
Some of the most popular Crude Oil Trading Brokers include Axi, IG, AvaTrade, XM, XTB, FP Markets, Exness, IC Markets, FXTM, and HFM. These brokers are often chosen because they offer oil CFDs, strong trading platforms, competitive pricing, useful research tools, and access to global commodity markets.
How do I choose the best Crude Oil Trading Broker?
To choose the best Crude Oil Trading Broker, look at regulation, trading costs, available oil instruments, platform quality, deposit options, customer support, and research tools. A good broker should offer transparent spreads, fast execution, risk management tools, and reliable access to crude oil markets through platforms like MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, or proprietary software.
Can I trade crude oil on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5?
Yes, many brokers allow traders to trade crude oil on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. These platforms support oil CFDs, charting tools, technical indicators, expert advisors, and multiple order types. Traders can analyse crude oil price movements, place trades quickly, and manage risk directly from desktop, web, or mobile trading platforms.
Can you make money trading crude oil?
Yes, traders can make money trading crude oil, but profits are never guaranteed. Oil prices move because of supply, demand, global politics, OPEC decisions, inventory reports, and economic news. Successful traders usually use proper risk management, stop-loss orders, market analysis, and realistic position sizing instead of relying on guesswork or emotional trading decisions.
What is the best platform for crude oil trading?
The best crude oil trading platform depends on your trading style. MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 are popular for technical analysis and automated trading. IG and XTB also offer strong proprietary platforms with research and market tools. Beginners may prefer simple platforms, while advanced traders often look for speed, charting depth, and order control.
Is crude oil trading risky?
Yes, crude oil trading is risky because oil prices can move sharply in a short time. News events, supply disruptions, interest rates, wars, weather, and inventory data can all affect prices. Using leverage can increase both profits and losses. Traders should use stop-loss orders, avoid overtrading, and never risk money they cannot afford to lose.
What affects the price of crude oil?
Crude oil prices are affected by global supply and demand, OPEC production decisions, geopolitical tensions, inventory reports, currency strength, economic growth, and market sentiment. When supply falls, or demand rises, prices may increase. When demand weakens or production increases, prices may drop. Traders follow these factors closely before opening or closing oil trades.
Can beginners trade crude oil?
Yes, beginners can trade crude oil, but they should start carefully. Crude oil can be volatile, so new traders should first learn how oil CFDs work, practise on a demo account, use small trade sizes, and understand leverage. Choosing a regulated broker with educational tools and simple platforms can make the learning process much easier.
What is the minimum deposit for crude oil trading?
The minimum deposit for crude oil trading depends on the broker. Some brokers allow traders to start with a low deposit, while others require higher funding for CFD or commodities trading. Traders should also consider margin requirements, spreads, commissions, and withdrawal fees. A low deposit helps, but trading costs and platform quality matter too.
Are Crude Oil Trading Brokers regulated?
Many Crude Oil Trading Brokers are regulated, but regulation depends on the broker and the entity you register with. Trusted brokers may hold licences from authorities such as the FSCA, FCA, ASIC, CySEC, or other recognised regulators. Always check the broker’s regulation before depositing funds, especially when trading leveraged crude oil CFDs.
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