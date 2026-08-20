Best Crude Oil Trading Brokers - Main Banner  

The 10 Best Crude Oil Trading Brokers in South Africa are Axi, IG, AvaTrade, XM, XTB, FP Markets, Exness, IC Markets, FXTM, and HFM.

Most retail traders are not buying actual barrels of oil.

They are usually trading CFDs or similar leveraged products linked to the main crude-oil benchmarks:

WTI — West Texas Intermediate

Brent Crude

That lets you trade whether oil prices are moving up or down without dealing with storage, delivery or the physical commodity itself.

What is Crude Oil, and Why Is It Significant to South Africa?

Crude oil is a naturally occurring fossil fuel used to produce petrol, diesel, and other vital products. It's significant to South Africa because the country imports most of its oil, making prices and supply crucial for transport, industry, and the economy.

 

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewFSA, FSCA$250Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom
 

How is Crude Oil traded in South Africa?

Trading crude oil in South Africa is identical to that in any other country, and traders must open an account with a broker offering crude oil contracts.

10 Best Crude Oil Trading Brokers in 2026 - A Comparison

🔎 Broker🛢️ Crude Oil Trading🚀 Open an Account💰 Min. Deposit🛢️ Notes
Axi CTA LogoYes👉 Open Account$0 USD / R 0Offers both Brent and WTI CFDs with good platform support (MT4) and low latency.
IG CTA logoYes👉 Open Account$0 USD / R 0Market leader for oil spread betting in the UK, also offers WTI/Brent CFDs globally.
Avatrade CTA logoYes👉 Open Account$100 USD / R 1825User-friendly platform with oil CFDs and strong regulatory backing, including FSCA.
XM CTA logoYes👉 Open Account$5 USD/ R 91High trust score, offers WTI and Brent, strong education tools.
XTB CTA logoYes👉 Open Account$0 USD / R 0Offers crude oil spot CFDs, ETFs, and futures CFDs. Excellent platform.
FPMarkets-CTA-logo.pngYes👉 Open Account$100 USD / R 1825Offers tight spreads and ECN-style execution on oil CFDs.
Exness-logo.pngYes👉 Open Account$100 USD / R 1825Beginner-friendly, instant execution, zero spread accounts available for oil.
IC-Markets-CTA-logo.pngYes👉 Open Account$200 USD / R 3650Deep liquidity and raw spreads on oil CFDs. Great execution speed.
FXTM CTA logoYes👉 Open Account$10 USD / R 182Good research tools, offers oil CFDs, FSCA regulated.
HFM CTA logoYes👉 Open Account$5 USD / R 91Regulated in South Africa, well-known for commodities including oil.
 

10 Best Crude Oil Trading Brokers (2026)

  1. Axi — Best Overall Crude Oil CFD Broker
  2. IG — Best FSCA-Regulated Oil CFD Broker
  3. AvaTrade — Best Multi-Platform Crude Oil Broker
  4. XM — Best Broker for WTI and Brent Energy CFDs
  5. XTB — Best Proprietary Platform for Spot-Style Oil CFDs
  6. FP Markets — Best Commission-Free Oil CFD Broker
  7. Exness — Best Broker for Tight USOIL Spreads
  8. IC Markets — Best Raw-Pricing Crude Oil Broker
  9. FXTM — Best Crude Oil Broker for Research and Education
  10. HFM — Best Broker for Spot and Futures Oil CFDs

1. Axi

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, DFSA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Axi offers competitive CFD instrument trading conditions on WTI and Brent. South Africans can trade crude oil using Axi’s MetaTrader 4 platform and a range of account types. South Africans can choose between commission-based and commission-free trading options.

Featured

Broker's NameAxi CTA Logo
📍 HeadquarteredSydney, Australia
📅 Year Founded2007
⚖️ Regulating AuthoritiesFCA, ASIC
🌐 Countries not accepted for tradeUnited States, Japan, Singapore, Colombia, Iraq, Iran.
👍 Demo AccountYes
📊 Institutional AccountsYes
📊 Managed AccountsYes
☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
📈 Maximum Leverage1:400
💰 Minimum DepositNone
💳 Deposit OptionsDebit and Credit Cards (Visa, Master, Maestro, JCB) Neteller /Skrill/Moneybookers Global Collect (only for Australian clients) BPAY (only for Australian Clients) China Union Pay (only for Chinese residents) Bank Transfer Broker to Broker Transfer
💳 Withdrawal OptionsDebit and Credit Cards (Visa, Master, Maestro, JCB) Neteller Skrill/Moneybookers Global Collect (only for Australian clients) BPAY (only for Australian Clients) China Union Pay (only for Chinese residents) Bank Transfer Broker to Broker Transfer
💻 Platform TypesMetaTrader 4, MyFXBook
📱 OS CompatibilityWindows, Mobile, Web, iPhone, iPad PC and Mac OS, mobile for Android and IOS
📈 Tradable assets offeredForex, commodities, and metals
👨‍💼 Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, Spanish, Arabic, Vietnamese, Polish, Indonesian, Portuguese, Russian
👥 Customer Support LanguagesEnglish, Spanish, Arabic, Vietnamese, Polish, Indonesian, Portuguese, Russian
📆 Customer Service Hours24/5
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

Axi Crude Oil Trading  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Axi offers crude oil CFDs on popular trading platformsProduct availability can vary by region
MetaTrader 4 is available for oil tradersResearch tools may feel limited for advanced traders
Axi is well-suited to active and experienced tradersBeginners may need time to understand CFD risks
Competitive trading conditions are availableNo proprietary platform like some competitors
Axi supports useful risk management toolsOil trading with leverage can increase losses quickly

Is Axi a regulated broker?

Yes, Axi is regulated by ASIC, FCA, and other authorities, offering a safe environment with strict compliance, negative balance protection, and segregated client funds.  

Does Axi offer MetaTrader platforms?

Axi provides full support for MetaTrader 4 with advanced tools, custom indicators, and a user-friendly interface, ideal for both beginner and professional traders.   

2. IG

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200
🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

IG is a popular broker with FSCA regulations, several CFD accounts, and competitive trading conditions. South Africans benefit from access to global commodity markets, powerful trading platforms, extensive educational materials, and updated oil market insights.  

Featured

🔎 BrokerIG CTA logo
💰 Trading Fee ClassAverage
💵 Inactivity Fee Yes
💳 Minimum Deposit$0 USD
💡 Base currencies6
✅ Demo Accounts Yes
📌 Products OfferedForex, CFDs on shares, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, options
⛔ Inactivity fee Yes
💻Trading PlatformsIG Trading platform, MetaTrader 4
⚖️RegulationRegulated by multiple financial authorities including FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), and others
📚Educational ResourcesTrading Academy, webinars, market analysis
📧Email addressfirst.last@iggroup.com
📞Customer SupportMultilingual customer support available
📍FocusWide range of financial instruments, emphasis on user-friendly platform and educational resources
📌Important NoteCFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.
💷 Account closureNo fee
📊 Margin/leverageFrom 0.5% for forex, 5% for shares and margin factor for indices
💵 Setup chargeNo fee
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

IG Oil Trading  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
IG offers a strong crude oil trading platformFees may be higher than some low-cost brokers
Wide range of oil markets and commodities availablePlatform features may feel advanced for beginners
Excellent research and market analysis toolsMinimum deposit requirements may vary
IG is highly regulated internationallySome products may not be available in all regions
Spread betting and CFD options are availableInactivity fees may apply

Can I trade international markets with IG?

Yes, IG offers access to thousands of global markets, including forex, indices, shares, and commodities across major regions, making it ideal for international diversification.  

Does IG offer educational content?

IG has a strong education section with webinars, trading courses, and real-time analysis to help both beginners and experienced traders improve their strategies.  

3. AvaTrade

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
Start Trading Read Review
 

AvaTrade offers South Africans a dynamic environment to participate in crude oil trading. AvaTrade offers WTI and Brent, which can be traded as CFDs on commodities. AvaTrade offers a ZAR account, leverage up to 1:100 on Crude Oil, and spreads from $0.03.  

Its current oil offering promotes:

  • crude-oil CFDs,
  • zero separate trading commission,
  • tight spreads,
  • leverage subject to local regulation,
  • and platforms including MT5 and the AvaTrade App.

Featured

🔎 BrokerAvatrade CTA logo
📜 RegulationASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
💳 Minimum deposit$100 USD / R1816 ZAR
🚀BonusYes
🔥Trust Score94%
🔥Live support24/5
📱 MetaTrader 4 (MT4)Yes
📱 MetaTrader 5 (MT5)Yes
📱ZuluTrade Yes
📊Trading Islamic AccountYes
📊CFDs - Total Offered1,200 CFDs
💰 Spreads0,9 pips
💰 Withdrawal fee amountZero
💰 Trading fees classVery Low
✔️ Scalping AllowedYes
📈Products OfferedForex, Stocks (CFDs), Commodities (CFDs), Indices (CFDs), Cryptocurrencies (CFDs)
👥Account TypesStandard accounts, Demo accounts, Islamic accounts, and professional accounts
📚Educational ResourcesWebinars, articles, tutorials
📍 FocusUser-friendly platform for beginners and experienced traders
☎️Customer SupportMultiple languages offered
📌Important NoteAvaTrade does not offer direct trading on the Volatility 75 Index (VIX).
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

AvaTrade Crude Oil Trading  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
AvaTrade offers crude oil CFDs on MT4 and MT5Spreads may not be the lowest in the market
The broker is beginner-friendly and easy to useLimited advanced research compared to some brokers
AvaTrade is regulated in multiple jurisdictionsProduct range can depend on trader location
Fixed spread options may suit some oil tradersNo raw spread account option
Good mobile and web trading experienceInactivity fees may apply

What platforms are available with AvaTrade?

AvaTrade offers MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, AvaTradeGO, and AvaOptions, giving traders various tools for forex, CFD, and options trading.  

Is AvaTrade beginner-friendly?

Yes, AvaTrade has a simple interface, detailed tutorials, and automated trading support, making it suitable for traders just starting out.    

4. XM

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

XM is a popular broker in South Africa that offers ZAR accounts and is regulated by the FSCA. Crude oil can be traded across accounts as CFD instruments. There’s a low minimum deposit to get started, and XM offers a wealth of education and research for beginner traders.

Current instrument documentation also continues to reference:

  • OIL
  • OIL mini
  • BRENT

Featured

🔎BrokerXM CTA logo
⬆️Maximum Leverage1:888
⬇️Min. SpreadZero pips
⚖️RegulatorsCySEC, Asic
📈Trading Desk TypeDealing Desk
📢 Hedging Yes
💹 SpreadAs Low as 1 Pip
🔢Number of FX Pairs330
📊Hedging AllowedYes
📈ScalpingYes, but limited
✴️ Institutional AccountsNo
💬 Customer Support Languages23 Languages
📈 Tradable assets offeredForex, commodities, shares, indices, metals, energies, options, bonds, CFDs, and ETFs
🪙Base Currency OptionsUSD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF,‎ AUD, HUF, PLN, RUB, SGD, ZAR
❌ Inactivity FeeUSD 10
💰Trade On the GoAccess over 1000 instruments
📍XM Trading ToolsCompatible with MT4 and MT5 Algorithmic technical analysis The right tools for precise investment decisions
👥Change Languages on XMYes
☪️Swap-Free AccountsYes
💳 Withdrawal Fee*No
📧Email addresssupport@xmza.com
💸 Trading Fee ClassNo
💰 XM Ultra-Low Accountminimum deposit of $5
🏦 Shares Accountminimum deposit of $10,000
📌Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).Yes
📍Minimum Trade Size0.01 Lots
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

XM Crude Oil Trading Brokers  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
XM offers crude oil CFDs with low entry requirementsSpreads may be wider than ECN-style brokers
MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 are availableProduct conditions can vary by account type
XM has a strong user trust scoreNot ideal for traders wanting raw pricing
Beginner-friendly education and support are availableSome bonuses may not be available everywhere
Low minimum deposit makes it accessibleLeverage can increase risk for new traders

Does XM offer low spreads?

Yes, XM offers spreads from as low as 0.0 pips on Zero accounts, with no hidden fees and competitive pricing across forex, commodities, and indices.  

Is XM suitable for South African traders?

Yes, XM supports ZAR accounts, local payment methods, and FSCA regulation, making it accessible and convenient for South African clients.   

5. XTB

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200
🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, IFSC, KNF
Start Trading Read Review
 

South Africans can access crude oil markets using XTB’s xStation 5 platform. xStation 5 offers a streamlined trading experience with advanced charting and real-time market sentiment tools. Crude oil can be traded through CFDs. South Africans aren’t limited to a set minimum deposit requirement; they can start with any investment amount (given it’s enough to start trading oil, according to the minimum position sizes).

On the reviewed international OIL contract, XTB currently displays:

  • standard spread around 0.08 under the quoted conditions,
  • margin requirement of 1.5%,
  • leverage around 1:67,
  • no separate trading commission.

Features

🔎 BrokerXTB CTA logo
💰 Min. Deposit RequiredNone
🛑 Inactivity Fee$0 USD / R0 ZAR
🆓 Demo AccountYes
🔁 Spreads from0.1
📌 CommissionsPro Account
🎉 Sign Up BonusYes
🔘Products OfferedForex, CFDs on indices, shares, commodities, cryptocurrencies
👨‍💼Account TypesStandard, Pro, and XTB Zero accounts
💻Trading PlatformsXTB Trader, MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5
⚖️RegulationRegulated by multiple authorities including the UK's FCA, Cyprus' CySEC, and Poland's KNF
📚Educational ResourcesWebinars, market analysis, educational materials
📞Customer Support24/7
📍FocusUser-friendly platform, competitive spreads, range of trading instruments
📌Important NoteCFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.
🎉 Sign Up BonusYes
📈 CFD Markets1500+
💰 Cash BackYes
📝Sign up👉Open Account
    

XTB Crude Oil Trading

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
XTB offers crude oil spot CFDs and ETF exposureMetaTrader may not be available in all regions
xStation platform is modern and easy to useProduct availability can vary by country
Strong market research and education toolsSome traders may prefer third-party platforms
Competitive pricing is available on oil CFDsAdvanced platform tools may take time to learn
Regulated broker with global presenceNot all account features are available everywhere

Is XTB a trusted broker?

XTB is regulated by multiple authorities like the FCA and KNF, ensuring client security, transparency, and strict regulatory compliance in all operations.

What trading tools does XTB offer?

XTB offers the xStation platform, known for fast execution, advanced charting tools, integrated education, and a clean interface that suits all trader levels.  

6. FP Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
 

FP Markets offers crude oil trading through MT4, MT5, and cTrader. FP Markets is an FSCA-regulated broker with a secure trading environment, market execution, and leverage up to 1:100. Crude oil can be traded as a CFD instrument, and African traders can fund their accounts using local payment methods.

FP Markets offers both:

  • WTI Crude Oil
  • Brent Crude Oil

Featured

📌BrokerFPMarkets CTA logo
💰 Minimum Deposit$100
📈 Available InstrumentsForex, Shares, Indices, Commodities, Bonds, Crypto CFDs
⚖️ Leverage OptionsUp to 1:500
🛡 Regulatory BodiesASIC CySEC, FSCA
🧾 Account TypesStandard, Raw, Islamic
📊 Spread TypesRaw (from 0.0 pips) & variable
💸 Commission StructureRaw: $3 per side per lot; Standard: No commission
🔄 MT5 vs MT4MT5 offers depth of market, more timeframes, better order control
🤖 Automated TradingFully supports EAs and VPS
🧰 Trading Tools & IndicatorsAutochartist, Trading Central, 60+ indicators, Myfxbook, copy trading
🖥 User InterfaceHighly customizable, clean MT5 layout
🎓 Educational ResourcesDaily webinars, eBooks, articles, tutorials, courses
📞 Customer Service24/5 multilingual live chat, phone & email
👶 Support for BeginnersYes – strong education & demo accounts
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsAvailable
🧾 FSCA ComplianceYes (FSP No. 50926)
🧑‍💼 Local Support (SA)Yes – South African office/support
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal (SA)Bank transfer, Ozow, cards, Skrill, Neteller, crypto
🛡 Negative Balance ProtectionYes
⛔ Stop-Loss/Take-Profit Supported
📉 Margin Call PolicyMargin call at 100%, stop-out at 50%
🔐 Data EncryptionSSL-secured servers
🔐 Two-Factor AuthAvailable
💼 Client Fund ProtectionSegregated with top-tier banks
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

FP Markets Crude Oil Trading  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
FP Markets offers low-cost crude oil CFD tradingRaw spread accounts may include commissions
MT4, MT5, and cTrader are availableBeginners may find the account choice confusing
Competitive spreads and fast execution are offeredMinimum deposits may be higher than some brokers
Good choice for active oil tradersEducation may be less beginner-focused
Strong platform range for technical tradersProduct availability may differ by region

Does FP Markets offer ECN pricing?

Yes, FP Markets offers ECN pricing with spreads from 0.0 pips and ultra-fast execution, ideal for scalpers and professional traders.  

What can I trade on FP Markets?

You can trade forex, shares, indices, metals, and cryptocurrencies across MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and IRESS platforms.   

7. Exness

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Exness gives South African oil traders a well-rounded trading environment where they can access key energy markets. Exness is transparent and offers competitive trading conditions. South Africans can trade oil commodities using CFDs across several account types. Traders can access crude oil markets using MT4 and MT5, alongside a few user-friendly, dynamic proprietary tools to streamline market analysis and execution.

South African traders can access:

  • USOIL — WTI crude
  • UKOIL — Brent crude
  • XNGUSD — natural gas.

Featured

FeatureExness-logo.png
💰 Minimum DepositFrom $10
📈 Available InstrumentsForex, Crypto CFDs, Indices, Metals, Energies, Stocks
⚖️ Leverage OptionsUp to unlimited (dynamic leverage)
🛡 Regulatory BodiesFSCA 🇿🇦, FCA 🇬🇧, FSA 🇸🇨 CySEC 🇨🇾
🧾 Account TypesStandard, Standard Cent, Raw Spread, Zero, Pro Islamic
📊 Spread TypesRaw (0.0 pips), variable
💸 Commission StructureZero & Raw: $3.50 per side; Standard: No commission
🔄 MT5 vs MT4MT5 includes more asset types, economic calendar, DoM
🤖 Automated TradingEA-friendly, VPS available
🧰 Trading Tools & Indicators50+ built-in indicators, economic calendar, Exness Terminal
🖥 User InterfaceSleek MT5 + custom Exness Web Terminal
🎓 Educational ResourcesWebinars, articles, how-to guides, Exness Academy
📞 Customer Service24/7 multilingual live chat, email, phone
👶 Support for BeginnersCent accounts, easy UI, strong education
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsOffered
🧾 FSCA ComplianceRegulated (FSP No. 51024)
🧑‍💼 Local Support (SA)South African support team available
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal (SA)Instant via EFT, Ozow, Skrill, Neteller, crypto, bank cards
🛡 Negative Balance ProtectionYes
⛔ Stop-Loss/Take-ProfitFully supported
📉 Margin Call PolicyMargin call at 60%, stop-out at 0–30% depending on account
🔐 Data EncryptionSSL encryption
🔐 Two-Factor AuthVia client portal
💼 Client Fund ProtectionSegregated accounts with Tier-1 banks
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

exness Crude Oil Trading Brokers  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Exness offers crude oil trading with flexible accountsOil instruments may vary by entity
Low minimum deposit options are availableHigh leverage can increase trading risk
MT4 and MT5 platforms are supportedMarket volatility can affect spreads
Exness is beginner-friendly and easy to accessResearch tools may be lighter than some competitors
Fast execution and flexible leverage are availableNot all features are available in every region

Is Exness good for low-deposit traders?

Yes, Exness allows account openings with very low deposits and offers flexible leverage, making it accessible for beginners and small-budget traders.

Does Exness offer instant withdrawals?

Yes, Exness is known for its instant and automated withdrawal system, available 24/7, with most methods processing in seconds.    

8. IC

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: 1:5000
🏦 Regulators: FSA
Start Trading Read Review
 

IC is known for its high-speed trading environment, where South Africans can trade WTI and Brent as CFD instruments. Spreads are competitive, and IC Markets offers leverage of up to 1:500 on commodities. South Africans can trade crude oil using all account types offered, and they can access several platforms, including IC Markets’ platforms, TradingView, cTrader, and MetaTrader.

Its current commodity specifications list:

  • XTIUSD — Crude Oil in USD
  • XBRUSD — Brent in USD

Featured

🔎BrokerIC-Markets-CTA-logo.png
💰 Minimum Deposit$200
📈 Available InstrumentsForex, Indices, Commodities, Bonds, Stocks, Futures, Crypto CFDs
⚖️ Leverage OptionsUp to 1:500 (retail clients)
🛡 Regulatory BodiesASIC 🇦🇺, CySEC 🇨🇾, FSA 🇸🇨
🧾 Account TypesRaw Spread, Standard, Islamic
📊 Spread TypesRaw (0.0 pips) & variable
💸 Commission StructureRaw: $3.5 per lot per side; Standard: No commission
🔄 MT5 vs MT4MT5 offers more instruments, better performance, more order types
🤖 Automated TradingFull EA, algorithmic, and VPS support
🧰 Trading Tools & Indicators80+ indicators, Autochartist, Trading Central, economic calendar
🖥 User InterfaceMT5 + proprietary tools, multi-device sync, high customizability
🎓 Educational ResourcesWebinars, articles, tutorials, market insights
📞 Customer Service24/7 multilingual live chat, email & phone
👶 Support for BeginnersYes – strong educational base & demo accounts
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsNot directly offered (USD, EUR, AUD, etc.)
🧾 FSCA ComplianceNot regulated by FSCA
🧑‍💼 Local Support (SA)No local office but global support is responsive
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal (SA)Bank transfer, cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, Crypto, Ozow
🛡 Negative Balance ProtectionYes
⛔ Stop-Loss/Take-ProfitSupported
📉 Margin Call PolicyMargin call at 100%, stop-out at 50%
🔐 Data EncryptionSSL 256-bit encryption
🔐 Two-Factor AuthSupported via secure client area
💼 Client Fund ProtectionSegregated client accounts with top-tier banks
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

IC Markets Crude oil  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
IC Markets offers crude oil CFDs with tight spreadsRaw spread accounts charge commissions
MT4, MT5, and cTrader are availableMinimum deposit may be higher than beginner brokers
Excellent execution for active oil tradersPlatform choice may overwhelm beginners
Good broker for scalpers and algorithmic tradersEducation is not as locally focused
Strong liquidity and competitive pricingOil trading can be risky with leverage

What is IC Markets best known for?

IC Markets is known for its ultra-low spreads, ECN-style execution, and lightning-fast trade speeds, making it ideal for high-frequency and algorithmic traders.  

What platforms can I use with IC Markets?

IC Markets supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader, each with full functionality for desktop, mobile, and web trading.   

9. FXTM

💰 Min Deposit: $30
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

FXTM is a global CFD and FX broker that is regulated by several financial authorities, including the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).  

The live commodity offering includes:

  • UK Brent Oil
  • US Crude Oil
  • US Natural Gas
  • US Heating Oil
  • and several agricultural commodities.

Featured

⭐ Features FXTM CTA logo
🏛️ RegulationCySEC, FCA, FSCA
💰 Minimum Deposit$100 USD / R1600 ZAR
📊 Average spreads from0.9 pips
💹 Commissions fromNo commission
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal fees$3 / R48 ZAR
📊 Maximum leverage1:500 on average
🔥 Bonus$300 / R4800 ZAR Trading Bonus
☎️ Customer support24/5
💳 Institutional AccountsNo
💰 Deposit and Withdrawal OptionsBank Wire Transfer Local Transfers Credit/Debit Cards Neteller Skrill, and more
📉 Tradable AssetsCFDs on commodities CFDs on indices Spot Metals Stock CFDs Stocks Forex
📲 OS CompatibilityWeb browsers, Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android, iPhone, tablets, iPads
💻 Platform TypesMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, FXTM Trader
📒 Account TypesMicro, Advantage, Advanatge Plus, Standard, ECN, ECN Zero, Cent, Shares, Pro Account
🇿🇦 ZAR accountsYes
☎️ South African Telephone NumberNo
💰 Spreads0.1 pips
📝Sign up 👉 Open Account
 

FXTM Crude Oil Trading  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
FXTM offers crude oil CFDs through trusted platformsTrading conditions may vary by region
Strong research and education are availableSome fees may apply depending on account type
MetaTrader platforms are supportedMinimum deposits may differ by account
Beginner-friendly account options are availableProduct range may be smaller than some competitors
FXTM has a strong global reputationSpreads may not always be the lowest

Is FXTM regulated in South Africa?

Yes, FXTM is regulated by the FSCA, offering a locally relevant and secure trading environment with support for ZAR accounts and South African payment methods.  

What types of accounts does FXTM offer?

FXTM provides Standard, Cent, and ECN accounts with various spread and commission options to suit beginners and advanced traders alike.   

10. HFM

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

South Africans can trade crude oil CFDs with HFM using flexible account types and powerful trading platforms. HFM is an international broker with a local presence and FSCA regulation. South Africans can use ZAR-denominated accounts to trade WTI and Brent via MT4, MT5, and the HF App.  

HFM currently offers:

  • USOIL.S — US crude spot
  • UKOIL.S — Brent spot
  • USOIL — US crude futures-style CFD
  • UKOIL — Brent futures-style CFD.

Featured

🔎 BrokerHFM-CTA-logo.png
⚖️ RegulationFSCA, CySEC, FCA, DFSA, CMA, FSA
💳 Minimum deposit$0
💰 Maximum Leverage1:2000
🔘 Asset TypesForex, Indices, Metals, Energies, Shares, Commodities, Bonds, ETFs, DMA Stocks, and Cryptocurrencies
📊 Trading platformsMT4, MT5, HFM Trading App (Android & IOS)
💳 Supported lot0.01 - 500
💳 Demo☑️ Yes
📈Products OfferedFocus on Volatility 75 Index (VIX) CFD
👥Account TypesCent Account, Zero Account, Pro Plus Account, Pro Account, Premium Account
💻Trading PlatformsMT4, MT5, HFM Platform
📚Educational ResourcesWebinars, articles, tutorials
☎️Customer Support24 hours, 5 days a week
📍FocusPotentially suited for experienced traders due to the focus on the volatile VIX. Consider your trading experience and risk tolerance.
📌Important NoteThorough research on Conduct thorough research on HFM South Africa's specific regulations, educational resources, customer support options, and potential ZAR funding options before opening an account.
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

HF Markets Crude Oil Trading  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
HFM offers crude oil and other commodity CFDsProduct details may vary by account type
MT4 and MT5 platforms are availableSpreads can change during volatile oil markets
HFM is trusted by many South African tradersSome advanced tools may require experience
Good education and support are availableAccount options may feel confusing to beginners
Regulated broker with strong market accessLeverage can increase losses if poorly managed

Does HFM support Islamic accounts?

Yes, HFM offers swap-free Islamic accounts that comply with Sharia law, allowing Muslim traders to avoid overnight interest charges.  

What is the minimum deposit for HFM?

HFM allows traders to start with as little as $5, making it accessible for newcomers or those testing trading strategies with minimal risk.

Can Crude Oil Prices Become Negative?

Yes, but only in very unusual conditions.

WTI futures famously dropped below zero in April 2020 when storage space was running out, and demand had collapsed near contract expiry.

That does not mean oil itself suddenly became worthless.

It was a futures-market event caused by extreme pressure around delivery and storage.

For CFD traders, the lesson is simple: the way your oil position behaves depends on the underlying market and how the broker prices that contract.

That is another reason to check whether you are trading a spot-style oil CFD or one linked to futures.

How We Selected the Best Crude Oil Brokers

For this 2026 update, we looked at the things that actually matter when trading oil:

  • WTI availability
  • Brent availability
  • Spot versus futures-based CFDs
  • Spreads
  • Separate commissions
  • Overnight financing
  • Platform choice
  • Execution
  • Research and education
  • Demo accounts
  • South African availability
  • FSCA and ODP relevance
  • Legal entity transparency

We did not personally time execution or monitor live spreads across all ten brokers.

Where a broker publishes its own spread, execution or pricing figures, we treat those as broker-reported numbers, not independent SA Shares test results.

Conclusion

Axi takes our top spot for crude-oil trading in 2026. It gives traders access to both major oil benchmarks, uses NDD-style pricing and currently has a relatively low entry point on its international Standard account.

IG comes in second, and it may actually be the better fit if South African regulation is your main priority. IG Markets South Africa Limited currently holds both FSP and ODP authorisation.

AvaTrade is stronger on platform choice, while XM gives traders access to WTI and Brent through different energy-CFD structures. XTB makes more sense if you prefer using a proprietary trading platform rather than MetaTrader.

FP Markets and IC Markets are worth looking at if trading cost matters, because their reviewed oil and commodity setups do not add a separate commission on top of the spread.

Exness has a strong current USOIL offering for South African traders. FXTM is useful if you want more oil-specific education, while HFM gives you a choice between spot-style and futures-based oil CFDs.

The main thing to check before placing a trade is what contract you are actually opening.

WTI and Brent are different markets, and a spot-style oil CFD can behave very differently from a futures-based contract when it comes to financing, expiry and rollover.

Risk warning: Crude oil CFDs use leverage and can move fast. Prices can react sharply to geopolitics, inventory data and supply disruptions. Check the spread, financing, margin, rollover terms and legal entity before trading.

You might also like:

Risk Warning

Forex trading is a leveraged financial activity that carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all traders. Currency prices can move rapidly against your position, and losses may exceed your initial deposit depending on the broker and leverage used. Traders should understand margin requirements, trading costs, and risk management before trading forex. Western Union transfers are generally non-refundable once sent — always verify your broker's legitimacy before depositing funds.

 

Why Trust SA Shares?

SA Shares provides educational financial content, broker comparisons, and trading market research tailored to African traders. Our reviews and guides focus on regulation, platform accessibility, trading costs, market access, and practical usability for retail traders across South Africa and Africa. We aim to publish transparent, easy-to-understand financial content that helps traders make more informed decisions when comparing brokers, platforms, and trading instruments.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

Who are the most popular Crude Oil Trading Brokers and platform choices?

Some of the most popular Crude Oil Trading Brokers include Axi, IG, AvaTrade, XM, XTB, FP Markets, Exness, IC Markets, FXTM, and HFM. These brokers are often chosen because they offer oil CFDs, strong trading platforms, competitive pricing, useful research tools, and access to global commodity markets.

How do I choose the best Crude Oil Trading Broker?

To choose the best Crude Oil Trading Broker, look at regulation, trading costs, available oil instruments, platform quality, deposit options, customer support, and research tools. A good broker should offer transparent spreads, fast execution, risk management tools, and reliable access to crude oil markets through platforms like MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, or proprietary software.

Can I trade crude oil on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5?

Yes, many brokers allow traders to trade crude oil on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. These platforms support oil CFDs, charting tools, technical indicators, expert advisors, and multiple order types. Traders can analyse crude oil price movements, place trades quickly, and manage risk directly from desktop, web, or mobile trading platforms.

Can you make money trading crude oil?

Yes, traders can make money trading crude oil, but profits are never guaranteed. Oil prices move because of supply, demand, global politics, OPEC decisions, inventory reports, and economic news. Successful traders usually use proper risk management, stop-loss orders, market analysis, and realistic position sizing instead of relying on guesswork or emotional trading decisions.

What is the best platform for crude oil trading?

The best crude oil trading platform depends on your trading style. MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 are popular for technical analysis and automated trading. IG and XTB also offer strong proprietary platforms with research and market tools. Beginners may prefer simple platforms, while advanced traders often look for speed, charting depth, and order control.

Is crude oil trading risky?

Yes, crude oil trading is risky because oil prices can move sharply in a short time. News events, supply disruptions, interest rates, wars, weather, and inventory data can all affect prices. Using leverage can increase both profits and losses. Traders should use stop-loss orders, avoid overtrading, and never risk money they cannot afford to lose.

What affects the price of crude oil?

Crude oil prices are affected by global supply and demand, OPEC production decisions, geopolitical tensions, inventory reports, currency strength, economic growth, and market sentiment. When supply falls, or demand rises, prices may increase. When demand weakens or production increases, prices may drop. Traders follow these factors closely before opening or closing oil trades.

Can beginners trade crude oil?

Yes, beginners can trade crude oil, but they should start carefully. Crude oil can be volatile, so new traders should first learn how oil CFDs work, practise on a demo account, use small trade sizes, and understand leverage. Choosing a regulated broker with educational tools and simple platforms can make the learning process much easier.

What is the minimum deposit for crude oil trading?

The minimum deposit for crude oil trading depends on the broker. Some brokers allow traders to start with a low deposit, while others require higher funding for CFD or commodities trading. Traders should also consider margin requirements, spreads, commissions, and withdrawal fees. A low deposit helps, but trading costs and platform quality matter too.

Are Crude Oil Trading Brokers regulated?

Many Crude Oil Trading Brokers are regulated, but regulation depends on the broker and the entity you register with. Trusted brokers may hold licences from authorities such as the FSCA, FCA, ASIC, CySEC, or other recognised regulators. Always check the broker’s regulation before depositing funds, especially when trading leveraged crude oil CFDs.

 

You Might Also Like

Forex Trading in South Africa: Beginners Guide
Forex Trading in South Africa: Beginners Guide
10 Best Forex Trading Apps in South Africa
10 Best Forex Trading Apps in South Africa
XM Footer

Recommended brokers

AvaTrade
HFM – HF Markets
XM
IC Markets
CM Trading
PU Prime
Spec Markets
FP Markets
Octa
JustMarkets
IC Markets Footer