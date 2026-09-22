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  The Top 6 Best Forex Brokers with a 100% Deposit Bonus Offer are revealed. We have rated and reviewed the best 100% Deposit Bonuses for 2026* This is a complete listing and Review of the 6 Top Forex Brokers with a 100% Deposit Forex Bonus.  

In this in-depth guide, you’ll learn:
  • Brokers that offer 100% Forex Deposit, No-Deposit, Welcome, Credit, or Sign-Up Bonus.
  • What is the Highest Bonus offer made available by FXView, OctaFX, and FBS?
  • 100% Forex Deposit Bonus offers for Existing Traders and Beginners.
  • How does a Forex Bonus Work and How do you qualify?
  • Is there any Withdrawable Bonus offer available without verification?
  • Are there Brokers that offer 100 Percent Bonuses in Countries such as South Africa?

   

Top Forex 100% Deposit Bonuses - A Comparison (2026)

🔎 Broker🎁 Deposit Bonus Offer💝 Sign Up Now!🎉 Additional Bonus Offers
🎈 InstaForex100%👉 Click Here55% Bonus 30% Bonus Club Bonus
🥳 FXView100%👉 Click HereLoyalty Program Refer a Friend
🪅 FBS100%👉 Click HereLoyalty Program
🍾 MTrading200%👉 Click Here$30 USD Welcome Bonus
🎁 IFX Brokers100%👉Click HereUSD 5000 Bonus
🎀 Libertex100%👉 Click HereLoyalty Program
 

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom

6 Best 100 Percent Forex Deposit Welcome Bonus Offers (2026)

  1. ☑️InstaForex - Overall, Best Forex Broker with a 100% Deposit Bonus
  2. ☑️FXView - CySEC Regulated Broker with trusted Bonus Offers
  3. ☑️FBS - Unlimited 100% Deposit Bonus for New Traders
  4. ☑️MTrading - Generous No Deposit + Deposit Welcome Bonuses
  5. ☑️Libertex - A Double Your Deposit Bonus
  6. ☑️Libertex - 100% Deposit Bonus – up to USD 10’000.

 

1. InstaForex

💰 Min Deposit: $1
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FSC
Start Trading Read Review
  InstaForex is a leading Forex Broker that makes multiple Bonus Offers and Partnership Options available. InstaForex offers access to leading trading platforms (MT4), Representative Offices Worldwide, plus 24/7 High-quality customer support. InstaForex offers a Deposit Bonus of up to $2000 USD. In order to claim the Deposit Bonus, traders will need to open a live trading account with InstaForex.  The Bonus funds will not be available for withdrawal; however, all profits made will be available.  

Overview

🔎 BrokerInstaForex CTA logo
⭐ Regulation and LicensesBVI FSC, CySEC, FSA SVG, FCA
⏰ Support Hours24/5
💻 Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebIFX, InstaForex Multi-Terminal, InstaForex WebTrader, InstaTick Trader, InstaForex MobileTrader
🖱️ Account TypesInsta.Standard, Insta.Eurica, Cent.Standard, Cent.Eurica
🤝 Base CurrenciesUSD, EUR
📊 SpreadsFrom 0.0 pips
📈 LeverageUp to 1:1000
💸 Currency Pairs110.minor, major, and exotic pairs
💳 Minimum Deposit1 USD
🚫 Inactivity FeeYes
🤝 Fees and CommissionsSpreads from 0.0 pips, commissions from 0.3%
✅ Affiliate ProgramYes
🅰️ ScalpingYes
🅱️ HedgingYes
⚙️ Trading InstrumentsForex, shares, indices, precious metals, energies, commodity futures, cryptocurrencies, InstaFutures
🚀Open an Account👉 Open Account
  InstaForex 100% Forex Deposit Bonus  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Low minimum deposit (starting at $1)Limited regulation (primarily CySEC, BVI FSC)
Wide range of trading instruments (Forex, stocks, commodities)No guaranteed payout (GP) for trading indices or stocks
Multiple account types (including PAMM accounts)Swap fees apply for overnight positions
Offers demo account for practiceInactivity fee ($10 after 12 months of no trading)
Negative balance protectionComplex fee structure may be unclear to beginners
Two-step authentication for added securityLimited customer support availability during peak times
User-friendly trading platform (MetaTrader 4 & 5)No VPS hosting for traders
Educational resources available for beginnersWithdrawal fees may apply depending on the method
Affiliate and IB programs availableNot suitable for U.S. clients
Responsive customer support (live chat and email)No support for accounts in local currencies (ZAR, etc.)
 

2. FXView

💰 Min Deposit: $50
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
  FXView is a trusted financial services provider regulated by the CySEC and the FSCA in South Africa and 30 different regulatory bodies across Europe, Africa, and India. FXView offers a Deposit Bonus with a required minimum deposit of $200 USD in order to claim. The FXView Deposit Bonus is made available on accounts with leverage of up to 300X.  

Overview

🔎 BrokerFxView CTA Logo
💰 Min. Deposit$50
📌 RegulationCySEC, FSCA
4️⃣ MetaTrader4Yes
5️⃣ MetaTrader5Yes
🆓 Demo AccountYes
☪️ Islamic AccountYes (Global Traders)
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  FXView Deposit Bonus  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Low minimum deposit ($5)Limited educational resources
Tight spreads from 0.0 pipsNo proprietary platform
Regulated in multiple jurisdictionsBonuses not available in all regions
Supports MT4, MT5, and ActTraderFewer account types than some brokers
Fast deposits & withdrawalsNo crypto trading on some accounts
 

3. FBS

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000
🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC
Start Trading Read Review
  FBS is an international broker that offers its services to thousands of traders in 150 countries across the globe. FBS makes a Deposit Bonus available with an unlimited profit and promotion period.  The FBS Deposit Bonus will automatically be made available on request.  

Overview

🔍 Featureℹ️ Details
🏦 Broker Name FBS CTA logo
💼 Account Type Micro Account
💲 Minimum Deposit 5 USD / 90 ZAR
📊 Leverage Up to 1:1000
🧮 Lot Size 1 micro lot = 1,000 units
📈 Platform MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, FBS Trader App
🌍 RegulationFSCA (South Africa), CySEC, IFSC
📉 Spread TypeFloating, from 1 pip
💳 Deposit MethodsBank transfer, cards, Skrill, Neteller, crypto, local options
⏱️ Order Execution Market Execution
🎓 Suitable ForBeginners, low-capital traders, strategy testin
🇿🇦 ZAR Account AvailableNo (USD account base only)
🛡️ Negative Balance ProtectionYes
📞 Customer Support 24/7 multilingual support
🏆 AwardsBest Forex Broker Asia, Best Copy Trading Platform
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  FBS Deposit Bonus  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌Cons
Negative Balance ProtectionLimited Tradable assets
Excellent RegulationLimited Trading Platforms
 

4. MTrading

MTrading

is a trusted service provider that offers access to Copy Trading, CFDs, Crypto, and Impressive Bonus Offers. MTrading offers up to 200% bonus.  Traders can select their bonus size from 25% to 200% when trading with an M.Premium Account.  

Overview

🔎 BrokerA review about MTrading
📍 HeadquarteredBelize
📌 Regulating AuthoritiesSVG
☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
🆓 Demo AccountYes
📈 Institutional AccountsNone
📉 Managed AccountsNone
📊 Maximum Leverage1:1000
💰 Minimum Deposit10 USD
↪️ Deposit OptionsWire Transfer, Visa, Mastercard and Neteller
💳 Withdrawal OptionsWire Transfer, Visa, Mastercard and Neteller
💻 Platform TypesMetaTrader4, Web based platform, MT4 Supreme Edition and MT4 Multiterminal
💹 Tradable assets offeredCFDs, Over 30 Currency pairs, Energies, Stocks, Indices, Precious metals, Cryptocurrencies
📆 Customer Service Hours24/5
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  MTrading Deposit Bonus  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
RegulatedLacking Customer Support
Multiple Account TypesNo Islamic Account
MetaTrader 4Limited range of trading assets
High LeverageLow Trust Score
Negative Balance ProtectionWithdrawal Issues
 

5. IFX Brokers

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

IFX Brokers is a South African-regulated forex and CFD broker that offers traders a wide range of financial instruments, including currencies, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies.

Known for its user-friendly platforms like MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, IFX Brokers provides competitive spreads, fast trade execution, and multiple account types tailored for both beginners and professionals.

The broker also features a 100% deposit bonus promotion, designed to boost traders’ initial capital and provide more margin flexibility.

With a strong focus on transparency, local regulation under the FSCA, and dedicated client support, IFX Brokers positions itself as a reliable choice for traders seeking both safety and attractive trading incentives.

 

Overview

CategoryIFX Brokers CTA Logo
⭐ FeaturesLocal broker ZAR accounts Tight spreads FSCA-regulated Local bank deposits MetaTrader 4 & 5.
🏛️ RegulationFSCA
💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $)From $10 / ZAR 180
📊 Average Spreads FromFrom 1.2 pips on major pairs (Standard Account) Tighter on ECN.
💹 Commissions FromZero commission on Standard ECN accounts may have commission per lot.
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNo fees on local ZAR EFT Standard charges may apply on international wires or certain wallets.
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:500 (varies by account type and instrument).
🔥 BonusOccasional welcome bonuses or deposit boosts.
☎️ Customer SupportLocal SA office Phone support Live chat Email assistance.
👥 Account TypesStandard ECN Islamic (swap-free) Demo.
📈 LeverageFlexible leverage
🔘 Products OfferedForex Indices Commodities Shares CFDs.
👍 Demo / Practice AccountYes, free unlimited demo account to practice.
💰 SpreadsCompetitive spreads starting from 1.2 pips (Standard) ECN tighter.
🚀 BonusWelcome and loyalty bonuses (seasonal).
💵 Account CurrenciesZAR USD EUR GBP.
📙 EducationFree webinars Market news Video tutorials Trading tools.
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsLocal EFT Debit/credit cards Skrill Neteller Bank wire.
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsYes — fully supported for local traders.
☎️ South African Telephone Number+27 87 944 7277.
📝 Sign up👉 Open Account
  IFX Brokers 100% Deposit Bonus    

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Educational resourcesNo USA clients
A range of useful trading toolsNo FIX API trading
MT4 & MT5 trading platforms1:500 leverage
 

6. Libertex

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, and VFSC
Start Trading Read Review
  Libertex is a trusted CFD and crypto broker that offers access to over 250 tradable assets, spreads from 0.00, and leverage of up to 1:999. Libertex offers access to a Welcome Bonus of up to $10'000 USD. In order to claim the Libertex Deposit Bonus, traders will need to complete and pass a registration procedure. The minimum deposit required to receive the Bonus is $100 USD.  

Overview

🔍 BrokerLibertex CTA Logo
🏦 Regulation and LicensesFSCA, FSC, and VFSC
🎁 BonusesYes
⏰ Support Hours24/5
📊 Trading PlatformsLibertex App, MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5
🖱️ Account TypesLibertex Portfolio, Libertex CFD Account
🪙 Base CurrenciesEUR, GBP, USD, CHF, PLN
📌 SpreadsFrom 0.0 pips EUR/USD
📍 LeverageUp to 1:1000
💷 Currency Pairs50+; major, minor, and exotic pairs
💶 Minimum Deposit10 USD
💵 Inactivity Fee10 EUR after 6 months of inactivity
🔊 Website LanguagesEnglish, Spanish, Vietnamese, Chinese
💴 Fees and CommissionsSpreads from 0.0 pips, commissions vary
🥰 Affiliate ProgramYes
🅰️ ScalpingYes
🅱️ HedgingYes
📐 Trading InstrumentsForex, metals, indices, soft commodities, ETFs, bonds, energies
📝Sign up 👉 Open Account
  Libertex Deposit Bonus  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Client funds kept in segregated accountsRestricted leverage for retail traders
ICS memberLimited education
Powerful proprietary trading softwareA limited choice between trading accounts
Transparent FeesMissing Platform Features
User-Friendly PlatformNo Tier-1 Regulation
 

Conclusion

Brokers provide matched funds to trading deposits at a hundred percent through their promotional schemes, which double trading capital amounts. A bonus of this type gives traders better chances to seize more lucrative opportunities by letting them open bigger positions or better control their trading risks. The receipt of additional funds from brokers normally comes with strict conditions that demand substantial trading activity to release the money for withdrawal.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

 

Which Broker offers a 100%, 200% Forex Deposit, No-Deposit, Welcome, or Credit or Sign-Up Bonus in 2026?

Brokers who offer 100 Percent Deposit Bonus offers in 2026 include InstaForex, FBS, and Admirals. On the other hand, RoboForex provides a 120% welcome bonus and MTrading a 200% Sign-Up Reward.  

What is the Highest Bonus offer made available by FXView, Octa, FBS, and Admirals?

FXView, FBS, and Admirals make "Double Your Deposit" Bonus offers available, with Octa offering a 50% deposit bonus to start.  

Are there 100% Forex Deposit Bonus offers for Existing Traders and Beginners?

Yes. Selected Brokers will offer options for existing clients to "top-up" their accounts with a bonus offer, whereas Beginner traders will receive a welcome bonus on sign-up.  

How does a Forex Bonus Work, and how do you get it?

A Forex Bonus is a promotional offer made to new traders. Beginner traders can claim the bonus by making a deposit or by simply registering an account.  

Is there any Withdrawable Bonus offer available without verification?

Generally, only the profit made from trading with a bonus will be available for withdrawal.  After completing a trading volume requirement, selected Bonus offers will be available for withdrawal.  

Are there Brokers that offer 100 Percent Bonuses in South Africa?

Yes, brokers are offering 100% bonus incentives in South Africa, e.g., HFM  

Can I trade Forex with USD 100?

Yes. A wide variety of Brokers require a minimum deposit of $100 USD to open a live trading account.  

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