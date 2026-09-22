The Top 6 Best Forex Brokers with a 100% Deposit Bonus Offer are revealed. We have rated and reviewed the best 100% Deposit Bonuses for 2026* This is a complete listing and Review of the 6 Top Forex Brokers with a 100% Deposit Forex Bonus.

In this in-depth guide, you’ll learn: Brokers that offer 100% Forex Deposit, No-Deposit, Welcome, Credit, or Sign-Up Bonus.

What is the Highest Bonus offer made available by FXView, OctaFX, and FBS?

100% Forex Deposit Bonus offers for Existing Traders and Beginners.

How does a Forex Bonus Work and How do you qualify?

Is there any Withdrawable Bonus offer available without verification?

Are there Brokers that offer 100 Percent Bonuses in Countries such as South Africa?

Top Forex 100% Deposit Bonuses - A Comparison (2026)

🔎 Broker 🎁 Deposit Bonus Offer 💝 Sign Up Now! 🎉 Additional Bonus Offers 🎈 InstaForex 100% 👉 Click Here 55% Bonus 30% Bonus Club Bonus 🥳 FXView 100% 👉 Click Here Loyalty Program Refer a Friend 🪅 FBS 100% 👉 Click Here Loyalty Program 🍾 MTrading 200% 👉 Click Here $30 USD Welcome Bonus 🎁 IFX Brokers 100% 👉Click Here USD 5000 Bonus 🎀 Libertex 100% 👉 Click Here Loyalty Program

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

6 Best 100 Percent Forex Deposit Welcome Bonus Offers (2026)

☑️InstaForex - Overall, Best Forex Broker with a 100% Deposit Bonus ☑️FXView - CySEC Regulated Broker with trusted Bonus Offers ☑️FBS - Unlimited 100% Deposit Bonus for New Traders ☑️MTrading - Generous No Deposit + Deposit Welcome Bonuses ☑️Libertex - A Double Your Deposit Bonus ☑️Libertex - 100% Deposit Bonus – up to USD 10’000.

1. InstaForex

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FSC Start Trading Read Review

Overview

is a leading Forex Broker that makes multipleand Partnership Options available.offers access to leading trading platforms (MT4), Representative Offices Worldwide, plus 24/7 High-quality customer support.offers a Deposit Bonus of up to $2000 USD. In order to claim the Deposit Bonus, traders will need to open a live trading account with. The Bonus funds will not be available for withdrawal; however, all profits made will be available.

🔎 Broker ⭐ Regulation and Licenses BVI FSC, CySEC, FSA SVG, FCA ⏰ Support Hours 24/5 💻 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebIFX, InstaForex Multi-Terminal, InstaForex WebTrader, InstaTick Trader, InstaForex MobileTrader 🖱️ Account Types Insta.Standard, Insta.Eurica, Cent.Standard, Cent.Eurica 🤝 Base Currencies USD, EUR 📊 Spreads From 0.0 pips 📈 Leverage Up to 1:1000 💸 Currency Pairs 110.minor, major, and exotic pairs 💳 Minimum Deposit 1 USD 🚫 Inactivity Fee Yes 🤝 Fees and Commissions Spreads from 0.0 pips, commissions from 0.3% ✅ Affiliate Program Yes 🅰️ Scalping Yes 🅱️ Hedging Yes ⚙️ Trading Instruments Forex, shares, indices, precious metals, energies, commodity futures, cryptocurrencies, InstaFutures 🚀Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low minimum deposit (starting at $1) Limited regulation (primarily CySEC, BVI FSC) Wide range of trading instruments (Forex, stocks, commodities) No guaranteed payout (GP) for trading indices or stocks Multiple account types (including PAMM accounts) Swap fees apply for overnight positions Offers demo account for practice Inactivity fee ($10 after 12 months of no trading) Negative balance protection Complex fee structure may be unclear to beginners Two-step authentication for added security Limited customer support availability during peak times User-friendly trading platform (MetaTrader 4 & 5) No VPS hosting for traders Educational resources available for beginners Withdrawal fees may apply depending on the method Affiliate and IB programs available Not suitable for U.S. clients Responsive customer support (live chat and email) No support for accounts in local currencies (ZAR, etc.)

2. FXView

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Overview

FXView is a trusted financial services provider regulated by the CySEC and the FSCA inand 30 different regulatory bodies across Europe, Africa, andoffers a Deposit Bonus with a required minimum deposit of $200 USD in order to claim. The FXView Deposit Bonus is made available on accounts with leverage of up to 300X.

🔎 Broker 💰 Min. Deposit $50 📌 Regulation CySEC, FSCA 4️⃣ MetaTrader4 Yes 5️⃣ MetaTrader5 Yes 🆓 Demo Account Yes ☪️ Islamic Account Yes (Global Traders) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low minimum deposit ($5) Limited educational resources Tight spreads from 0.0 pips No proprietary platform Regulated in multiple jurisdictions Bonuses not available in all regions Supports MT4, MT5, and ActTrader Fewer account types than some brokers Fast deposits & withdrawals No crypto trading on some accounts

3. FBS

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

Overview

is an international broker that offers its services to thousands of traders in 150 countries across the globe. FBS makes a Deposit Bonus available with an unlimited profit and promotion period. The FBS Deposit Bonus will automatically be made available on request.

🔍 Feature ℹ️ Details 🏦 Broker Name 💼 Account Type Micro Account 💲 Minimum Deposit 5 USD / 90 ZAR 📊 Leverage Up to 1:1000 🧮 Lot Size 1 micro lot = 1,000 units 📈 Platform MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, FBS Trader App 🌍 Regulation FSCA (South Africa), CySEC, IFSC 📉 Spread Type Floating, from 1 pip 💳 Deposit Methods Bank transfer, cards, Skrill, Neteller, crypto, local options ⏱️ Order Execution Market Execution 🎓 Suitable For Beginners, low-capital traders, strategy testin 🇿🇦 ZAR Account Available No (USD account base only) 🛡️ Negative Balance Protection Yes 📞 Customer Support 24/7 multilingual support 🏆 Awards Best Forex Broker Asia, Best Copy Trading Platform 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌Cons Negative Balance Protection Limited Tradable assets Excellent Regulation Limited Trading Platforms

4. MTrading

is a trusted service provider that offers access to Copy Trading, CFDs, Crypto, and Impressive Bonus Offers. MTrading offers up to 200% bonus. Traders can select their bonus size from 25% to 200% when trading with an M.Premium Account.

Overview

🔎 Broker 📍 Headquartered Belize 📌 Regulating Authorities SVG ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 🆓 Demo Account Yes 📈 Institutional Accounts None 📉 Managed Accounts None 📊 Maximum Leverage 1:1000 💰 Minimum Deposit 10 USD ↪️ Deposit Options Wire Transfer, Visa, Mastercard and Neteller 💳 Withdrawal Options Wire Transfer, Visa, Mastercard and Neteller 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader4, Web based platform, MT4 Supreme Edition and MT4 Multiterminal 💹 Tradable assets offered CFDs, Over 30 Currency pairs, Energies, Stocks, Indices, Precious metals, Cryptocurrencies 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated Lacking Customer Support Multiple Account Types No Islamic Account MetaTrader 4 Limited range of trading assets High Leverage Low Trust Score Negative Balance Protection Withdrawal Issues

5. IFX Brokers

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

IFX Brokers is a South African-regulated forex and CFD broker that offers traders a wide range of financial instruments, including currencies, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies.

Known for its user-friendly platforms like MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, IFX Brokers provides competitive spreads, fast trade execution, and multiple account types tailored for both beginners and professionals.

The broker also features a 100% deposit bonus promotion, designed to boost traders’ initial capital and provide more margin flexibility.

With a strong focus on transparency, local regulation under the FSCA, and dedicated client support, IFX Brokers positions itself as a reliable choice for traders seeking both safety and attractive trading incentives.

Overview

Category ⭐ Features Local broker ZAR accounts Tight spreads FSCA-regulated Local bank deposits MetaTrader 4 & 5. 🏛️ Regulation FSCA 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $) From $10 / ZAR 180 📊 Average Spreads From From 1.2 pips on major pairs (Standard Account) Tighter on ECN. 💹 Commissions From Zero commission on Standard ECN accounts may have commission per lot. 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No fees on local ZAR EFT Standard charges may apply on international wires or certain wallets. 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 (varies by account type and instrument). 🔥 Bonus Occasional welcome bonuses or deposit boosts. ☎️ Customer Support Local SA office Phone support Live chat Email assistance. 👥 Account Types Standard ECN Islamic (swap-free) Demo. 📈 Leverage Flexible leverage 🔘 Products Offered Forex Indices Commodities Shares CFDs. 👍 Demo / Practice Account Yes, free unlimited demo account to practice. 💰 Spreads Competitive spreads starting from 1.2 pips (Standard) ECN tighter. 🚀 Bonus Welcome and loyalty bonuses (seasonal). 💵 Account Currencies ZAR USD EUR GBP. 📙 Education Free webinars Market news Video tutorials Trading tools. 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Local EFT Debit/credit cards Skrill Neteller Bank wire. 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Yes — fully supported for local traders. ☎️ South African Telephone Number +27 87 944 7277. 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Educational resources No USA clients A range of useful trading tools No FIX API trading MT4 & MT5 trading platforms 1:500 leverage

6. Libertex

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, and VFSC Start Trading Read Review

Overview

is a trusted CFD and crypto broker that offers access to over 250 tradable assets, spreads from 0.00, and leverage of up to 1:999. Libertex offers access to a Welcome Bonus of up to $10'000 USD. In order to claim the Libertex Deposit Bonus, traders will need to complete and pass a registration procedure. The minimum deposit required to receive the Bonus is $100 USD.

🔍 Broker 🏦 Regulation and Licenses FSCA, FSC, and VFSC 🎁 Bonuses Yes ⏰ Support Hours 24/5 📊 Trading Platforms Libertex App, MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 🖱️ Account Types Libertex Portfolio, Libertex CFD Account 🪙 Base Currencies EUR, GBP, USD, CHF, PLN 📌 Spreads From 0.0 pips EUR/USD 📍 Leverage Up to 1:1000 💷 Currency Pairs 50+; major, minor, and exotic pairs 💶 Minimum Deposit 10 USD 💵 Inactivity Fee 10 EUR after 6 months of inactivity 🔊 Website Languages English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Chinese 💴 Fees and Commissions Spreads from 0.0 pips, commissions vary 🥰 Affiliate Program Yes 🅰️ Scalping Yes 🅱️ Hedging Yes 📐 Trading Instruments Forex, metals, indices, soft commodities, ETFs, bonds, energies 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Client funds kept in segregated accounts Restricted leverage for retail traders ICS member Limited education Powerful proprietary trading software A limited choice between trading accounts Transparent Fees Missing Platform Features User-Friendly Platform No Tier-1 Regulation

Conclusion Brokers provide matched funds to trading deposits at a hundred percent through their promotional schemes, which double trading capital amounts. A bonus of this type gives traders better chances to seize more lucrative opportunities by letting them open bigger positions or better control their trading risks. The receipt of additional funds from brokers normally comes with strict conditions that demand substantial trading activity to release the money for withdrawal.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which Broker offers a 100%, 200% Forex Deposit, No-Deposit, Welcome, or Credit or Sign-Up Bonus in 2026?

Brokers who offer 100 Percent Deposit Bonus offers in 2026 include InstaForex, FBS, and Admirals. On the other hand, RoboForex provides a 120% welcome bonus and MTrading a 200% Sign-Up Reward.

What is the Highest Bonus offer made available by FXView, Octa, FBS, and Admirals?

FXView, FBS, and Admirals make "Double Your Deposit" Bonus offers available, with Octa offering a 50% deposit bonus to start.

Are there 100% Forex Deposit Bonus offers for Existing Traders and Beginners?

Yes. Selected Brokers will offer options for existing clients to "top-up" their accounts with a bonus offer, whereas Beginner traders will receive a welcome bonus on sign-up.

How does a Forex Bonus Work, and how do you get it?

A Forex Bonus is a promotional offer made to new traders. Beginner traders can claim the bonus by making a deposit or by simply registering an account.

Is there any Withdrawable Bonus offer available without verification?

Generally, only the profit made from trading with a bonus will be available for withdrawal. After completing a trading volume requirement, selected Bonus offers will be available for withdrawal.

Are there Brokers that offer 100 Percent Bonuses in South Africa?

Yes, brokers are offering 100% bonus incentives in South Africa, e.g., HFM

Can I trade Forex with USD 100?

Yes. A wide variety of Brokers require a minimum deposit of $100 USD to open a live trading account.