The Top 6 Best Forex Brokers with a 100% Deposit Bonus Offer are revealed. We have rated and reviewed the best 100% Deposit Bonuses for 2026* This is a complete listing and Review of the 6 Top Forex Brokers with a 100% Deposit Forex Bonus.
- Brokers that offer 100% Forex Deposit, No-Deposit, Welcome, Credit, or Sign-Up Bonus.
- What is the Highest Bonus offer made available by FXView, OctaFX, and FBS?
- 100% Forex Deposit Bonus offers for Existing Traders and Beginners.
- How does a Forex Bonus Work and How do you qualify?
- Is there any Withdrawable Bonus offer available without verification?
- Are there Brokers that offer 100 Percent Bonuses in Countries such as South Africa?
Top Forex 100% Deposit Bonuses - A Comparison (2026)
|🔎 Broker
|🎁 Deposit Bonus Offer
|💝 Sign Up Now!
|🎉 Additional Bonus Offers
|🎈 InstaForex
|100%
|👉 Click Here
|55% Bonus 30% Bonus Club Bonus
|🥳 FXView
|100%
|👉 Click Here
|Loyalty Program Refer a Friend
|🪅 FBS
|100%
|👉 Click Here
|Loyalty Program
|🍾 MTrading
|200%
|👉 Click Here
|$30 USD Welcome Bonus
|🎁 IFX Brokers
|100%
|👉Click Here
|USD 5000 Bonus
|🎀 Libertex
|100%
|👉 Click Here
|Loyalty Program
🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa
|Rank
|Broker
|Broker Review
|Regulators
|Minimum Deposit
|Visit Broker
|🥇
|Read Review
|ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
|$100
|Visit Now
|🥈
|Read Review
|FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
|$0
|Visit Now
|🥉
|Read Review
|CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
|$5
|Visit Now
|4
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|$0
|Visit Now
|5
|Read Review
|BVI FSC
|$0
|Visit Now
|6
|Read Review
|FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA
|$20
|Visit Now
|7
|Read Review
|CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
|$10
|Visit Now
|8
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
|$100
|Visit Now
|9
|Read Review
|CySEC, MWALI, FSCA
|$25
|Visit Now
|10
|Read Review
|FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
|$10
|Visit Now
6 Best 100 Percent Forex Deposit Welcome Bonus Offers (2026)
- ☑️InstaForex - Overall, Best Forex Broker with a 100% Deposit Bonus
- ☑️FXView - CySEC Regulated Broker with trusted Bonus Offers
- ☑️FBS - Unlimited 100% Deposit Bonus for New Traders
- ☑️MTrading - Generous No Deposit + Deposit Welcome Bonuses
- ☑️Libertex - A Double Your Deposit Bonus
- ☑️Libertex - 100% Deposit Bonus – up to USD 10’000.
1. InstaForex
Overview
|🔎 Broker
|⭐ Regulation and Licenses
|BVI FSC, CySEC, FSA SVG, FCA
|⏰ Support Hours
|24/5
|💻 Trading Platforms
|MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebIFX, InstaForex Multi-Terminal, InstaForex WebTrader, InstaTick Trader, InstaForex MobileTrader
|🖱️ Account Types
|Insta.Standard, Insta.Eurica, Cent.Standard, Cent.Eurica
|🤝 Base Currencies
|USD, EUR
|📊 Spreads
|From 0.0 pips
|📈 Leverage
|Up to 1:1000
|💸 Currency Pairs
|110.minor, major, and exotic pairs
|💳 Minimum Deposit
|1 USD
|🚫 Inactivity Fee
|Yes
|🤝 Fees and Commissions
|Spreads from 0.0 pips, commissions from 0.3%
|✅ Affiliate Program
|Yes
|🅰️ Scalping
|Yes
|🅱️ Hedging
|Yes
|⚙️ Trading Instruments
|Forex, shares, indices, precious metals, energies, commodity futures, cryptocurrencies, InstaFutures
|🚀Open an Account
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Low minimum deposit (starting at $1)
|Limited regulation (primarily CySEC, BVI FSC)
|Wide range of trading instruments (Forex, stocks, commodities)
|No guaranteed payout (GP) for trading indices or stocks
|Multiple account types (including PAMM accounts)
|Swap fees apply for overnight positions
|Offers demo account for practice
|Inactivity fee ($10 after 12 months of no trading)
|Negative balance protection
|Complex fee structure may be unclear to beginners
|Two-step authentication for added security
|Limited customer support availability during peak times
|User-friendly trading platform (MetaTrader 4 & 5)
|No VPS hosting for traders
|Educational resources available for beginners
|Withdrawal fees may apply depending on the method
|Affiliate and IB programs available
|Not suitable for U.S. clients
|Responsive customer support (live chat and email)
|No support for accounts in local currencies (ZAR, etc.)
2. FXView
Overview
|🔎 Broker
|💰 Min. Deposit
|$50
|📌 Regulation
|CySEC, FSCA
|4️⃣ MetaTrader4
|Yes
|5️⃣ MetaTrader5
|Yes
|🆓 Demo Account
|Yes
|☪️ Islamic Account
|Yes (Global Traders)
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Low minimum deposit ($5)
|Limited educational resources
|Tight spreads from 0.0 pips
|No proprietary platform
|Regulated in multiple jurisdictions
|Bonuses not available in all regions
|Supports MT4, MT5, and ActTrader
|Fewer account types than some brokers
|Fast deposits & withdrawals
|No crypto trading on some accounts
3. FBS
Overview
|🔍 Feature
|ℹ️ Details
|🏦 Broker Name
|💼 Account Type
|Micro Account
|💲 Minimum Deposit
|5 USD / 90 ZAR
|📊 Leverage
|Up to 1:1000
|🧮 Lot Size
|1 micro lot = 1,000 units
|📈 Platform
|MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, FBS Trader App
|🌍 Regulation
|FSCA (South Africa), CySEC, IFSC
|📉 Spread Type
|Floating, from 1 pip
|💳 Deposit Methods
|Bank transfer, cards, Skrill, Neteller, crypto, local options
|⏱️ Order Execution
|Market Execution
|🎓 Suitable For
|Beginners, low-capital traders, strategy testin
|🇿🇦 ZAR Account Available
|No (USD account base only)
|🛡️ Negative Balance Protection
|Yes
|📞 Customer Support
|24/7 multilingual support
|🏆 Awards
|Best Forex Broker Asia, Best Copy Trading Platform
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌Cons
|Negative Balance Protection
|Limited Tradable assets
|Excellent Regulation
|Limited Trading Platforms
4. MTradingMTrading
is a trusted service provider that offers access to Copy Trading, CFDs, Crypto, and Impressive Bonus Offers. MTrading offers up to 200% bonus. Traders can select their bonus size from 25% to 200% when trading with an M.Premium Account.
Overview
|🔎 Broker
|📍 Headquartered
|Belize
|📌 Regulating Authorities
|SVG
|☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)
|Yes
|🆓 Demo Account
|Yes
|📈 Institutional Accounts
|None
|📉 Managed Accounts
|None
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|1:1000
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|10 USD
|↪️ Deposit Options
|Wire Transfer, Visa, Mastercard and Neteller
|💳 Withdrawal Options
|Wire Transfer, Visa, Mastercard and Neteller
|💻 Platform Types
|MetaTrader4, Web based platform, MT4 Supreme Edition and MT4 Multiterminal
|💹 Tradable assets offered
|CFDs, Over 30 Currency pairs, Energies, Stocks, Indices, Precious metals, Cryptocurrencies
|📆 Customer Service Hours
|24/5
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Regulated
|Lacking Customer Support
|Multiple Account Types
|No Islamic Account
|MetaTrader 4
|Limited range of trading assets
|High Leverage
|Low Trust Score
|Negative Balance Protection
|Withdrawal Issues
5. IFX Brokers
IFX Brokers is a South African-regulated forex and CFD broker that offers traders a wide range of financial instruments, including currencies, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies.
Known for its user-friendly platforms like MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, IFX Brokers provides competitive spreads, fast trade execution, and multiple account types tailored for both beginners and professionals.
The broker also features a 100% deposit bonus promotion, designed to boost traders’ initial capital and provide more margin flexibility.
With a strong focus on transparency, local regulation under the FSCA, and dedicated client support, IFX Brokers positions itself as a reliable choice for traders seeking both safety and attractive trading incentives.
Overview
|Category
|⭐ Features
|Local broker ZAR accounts Tight spreads FSCA-regulated Local bank deposits MetaTrader 4 & 5.
|🏛️ Regulation
|FSCA
|💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $)
|From $10 / ZAR 180
|📊 Average Spreads From
|From 1.2 pips on major pairs (Standard Account) Tighter on ECN.
|💹 Commissions From
|Zero commission on Standard ECN accounts may have commission per lot.
|💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees
|No fees on local ZAR EFT Standard charges may apply on international wires or certain wallets.
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|Up to 1:500 (varies by account type and instrument).
|🔥 Bonus
|Occasional welcome bonuses or deposit boosts.
|☎️ Customer Support
|Local SA office Phone support Live chat Email assistance.
|👥 Account Types
|Standard ECN Islamic (swap-free) Demo.
|📈 Leverage
|Flexible leverage
|🔘 Products Offered
|Forex Indices Commodities Shares CFDs.
|👍 Demo / Practice Account
|Yes, free unlimited demo account to practice.
|💰 Spreads
|Competitive spreads starting from 1.2 pips (Standard) ECN tighter.
|🚀 Bonus
|Welcome and loyalty bonuses (seasonal).
|💵 Account Currencies
|ZAR USD EUR GBP.
|📙 Education
|Free webinars Market news Video tutorials Trading tools.
|💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options
|Local EFT Debit/credit cards Skrill Neteller Bank wire.
|🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts
|Yes — fully supported for local traders.
|☎️ South African Telephone Number
|+27 87 944 7277.
|📝 Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Educational resources
|No USA clients
|A range of useful trading tools
|No FIX API trading
|MT4 & MT5 trading platforms
|1:500 leverage
6. Libertex
Overview
|🔍 Broker
|🏦 Regulation and Licenses
|FSCA, FSC, and VFSC
|🎁 Bonuses
|Yes
|⏰ Support Hours
|24/5
|📊 Trading Platforms
|Libertex App, MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5
|🖱️ Account Types
|Libertex Portfolio, Libertex CFD Account
|🪙 Base Currencies
|EUR, GBP, USD, CHF, PLN
|📌 Spreads
|From 0.0 pips EUR/USD
|📍 Leverage
|Up to 1:1000
|💷 Currency Pairs
|50+; major, minor, and exotic pairs
|💶 Minimum Deposit
|10 USD
|💵 Inactivity Fee
|10 EUR after 6 months of inactivity
|🔊 Website Languages
|English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Chinese
|💴 Fees and Commissions
|Spreads from 0.0 pips, commissions vary
|🥰 Affiliate Program
|Yes
|🅰️ Scalping
|Yes
|🅱️ Hedging
|Yes
|📐 Trading Instruments
|Forex, metals, indices, soft commodities, ETFs, bonds, energies
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Client funds kept in segregated accounts
|Restricted leverage for retail traders
|ICS member
|Limited education
|Powerful proprietary trading software
|A limited choice between trading accounts
|Transparent Fees
|Missing Platform Features
|User-Friendly Platform
|No Tier-1 Regulation
ConclusionBrokers provide matched funds to trading deposits at a hundred percent through their promotional schemes, which double trading capital amounts. A bonus of this type gives traders better chances to seize more lucrative opportunities by letting them open bigger positions or better control their trading risks. The receipt of additional funds from brokers normally comes with strict conditions that demand substantial trading activity to release the money for withdrawal.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Which Broker offers a 100%, 200% Forex Deposit, No-Deposit, Welcome, or Credit or Sign-Up Bonus in 2026?
Brokers who offer 100 Percent Deposit Bonus offers in 2026 include InstaForex, FBS, and Admirals. On the other hand, RoboForex provides a 120% welcome bonus and MTrading a 200% Sign-Up Reward.
What is the Highest Bonus offer made available by FXView, Octa, FBS, and Admirals?
FXView, FBS, and Admirals make "Double Your Deposit" Bonus offers available, with Octa offering a 50% deposit bonus to start.
Are there 100% Forex Deposit Bonus offers for Existing Traders and Beginners?
Yes. Selected Brokers will offer options for existing clients to "top-up" their accounts with a bonus offer, whereas Beginner traders will receive a welcome bonus on sign-up.
How does a Forex Bonus Work, and how do you get it?
A Forex Bonus is a promotional offer made to new traders. Beginner traders can claim the bonus by making a deposit or by simply registering an account.
Is there any Withdrawable Bonus offer available without verification?
Generally, only the profit made from trading with a bonus will be available for withdrawal. After completing a trading volume requirement, selected Bonus offers will be available for withdrawal.
Are there Brokers that offer 100 Percent Bonuses in South Africa?
Yes, brokers are offering 100% bonus incentives in South Africa, e.g., HFM
Can I trade Forex with USD 100?
Yes. A wide variety of Brokers require a minimum deposit of $100 USD to open a live trading account.
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