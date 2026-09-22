Best $30 No-Deposit Welcome Bonus Brokers- Main Banner -min

  7 Best $30 No-Deposit Welcome Bonus Brokers. These brokers offer a $30 no-deposit welcome bonus, allowing new traders to explore live markets without any initial investment. Profits are withdrawable under conditions, making them perfect for beginners and experienced traders alike. Let's review.  

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn:
  • Best $30 no deposit forex brokers 2026
  • Top $30 no deposit bonus brokers worldwide
  • Forex brokers with a $30 free welcome bonus
  • $30 no deposit trading brokers with fast withdrawal
  • Best $30 no deposit brokers in South Africa
  • Low spread brokers with a $30 no deposit bonus

 

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom
 

7 Best $30 No-Deposit Welcome Bonus Brokers - A Comparison

🖊️ BrokerBonus 💰📝Sign upTrade Risk ⚡Profit Withdrawal 💵Extra Features ✨
Tickmill CTA logo
$30 No-Deposit👉 Open AccountRisk-free on live marketsAfter trading volume requirementsMultiple account types, low spreads, MT4/MT5 supported
XM CTA logo
$30 No-Deposit👉 Open AccountTrade live without depositWithdrawable after completing termsSupports multiple account types, educational resources, MT4/MT5 platforms
RoboForex CTA logo
$30 No-Deposit👉 Open AccountRisk-free live tradingWithdrawable after volume conditionsWide range of instruments, MT4/MT5 platforms, copy-trading available
Windsor Brokers CTA logo$30 Free Account👉 Open AccountTrade live with bonusWithdrawable under conditionsPrime accounts, multiple base currencies, MT4 platform
JustMarkets CTA logo$30 No-Deposit👉 Open AccountLive trading without initial fundsWithdrawable after trading termsBeginner-friendly, MT4/MT5 support, fast execution
PlexyTrade CTA Logo$30 No-Deposit👉 Open AccountExplore live markets risk-freeWithdrawable after meeting specific conditionsSafe environment, multiple instruments, MT4/MT5 supported
 

7 Best $30 No-Deposit Welcome Bonus Brokers (2026)

  1. ☑️Tickmill – Best Forex Broker with $30 Bonus.
  2. ☑️XM – Top Broker Offering $30 No-Deposit Bonus.
  3. ☑️RoboForex – Low Deposit Broker with $30 Bonus.
  4. ☑️Windsor Brokers – Reliable Broker Offering a $30 Free Account.
  5. ☑️JustMarkets – Beginner-Friendly Broker with $30 Bonus.
  6. ☑️PlexyTrade – Trade Live Markets with $30 Bonus.
  7. ☑️IUX – Offers large no-deposit bonuses.

 

1. Tickmill

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review

  Tickmill offers a $30 no-deposit welcome bonus to new traders, allowing them to explore live market conditions risk-free. Profits are withdrawable after meeting trading volume requirements, making it ideal for beginners and experienced traders alike.  

Features

💡 Key Point📌 What It Means
💵 Free $30 CreditYou get $30 to trade without depositing.
🕒 Valid for 60 DaysBonus expires in 2 months Profits must be claimed before.
📈 Profit WithdrawalYou can keep profits (up to $100), not the $30 itself.
🏦 First Deposit NeededTo withdraw profits, you must deposit at least $100 into a real account.
🌍 Country LimitsNot available in many regions (e.g., USA, EU, South Africa, Nigeria, etc.).
✅ One Account RuleOnly one bonus account per person No multiple sign-ups.
🔒 KYC RequiredYou must verify your ID and address before withdrawing.
⚠️ Trading RulesNo arbitrage, hedging tricks, or certain robots (EAs).
📊 Trading ConditionsSame as Tickmill’s Pro Account: low spreads, fast execution.
🛑 Account ClosureBonus account closes once profits are transferred.
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  30 USD Welcome Bonus  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
$30 bonus with Pro Account conditions (low spreads)Many country restrictions (USA, EU, South Africa, Nigeria, etc.)
Good for testing execution speed (fast and reliable broker)Profits capped (max $100 from bonus)
Regulated broker with strong reputationTo withdraw profits, you must deposit at least $100
Simple and clean trading platforms (MT4/MT5)Bonus account expires after 60 days
 

What is required to withdraw profits from the bonus?

Traders must deposit at least $100 into a live account. Profits are capped at $100. KYC verification is mandatory, and withdrawals are processed after meeting the account’s bonus conditions.  

Are there limitations on who can claim the bonus?

Yes, the bonus is restricted in multiple countries, including the USA, EU, South Africa, and Nigeria. New clients only can claim it once, with bonus accounts limited to one per person.  

2. XM

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
Start Trading Read Review

  XM provides a $30 no-deposit bonus for new clients, enabling trading on live accounts without financial risk. Profits from this bonus are withdrawable after completing terms, allowing traders to test strategies and platforms freely. XM’s $30 bonus is easy for beginners to claim. Account setup is quick, and MT4/MT5 tools are robust. Withdrawals require verified accounts. Offers diverse forex, commodities, and CFDs, plus educational resources and analysis tools for traders.  

Features

💡 Key Point📌 What It Means
💵 Free $30 CreditYou get $30 trading funds instantly after verifying your account.
🕒 No Time LimitBonus doesn’t expire, but profits must follow rules.
📈 Profit WithdrawalProfits can be withdrawn (bonus itself not). No strict cap like Tickmill.
🏦 No Deposit NeededYou can withdraw profits without making an initial deposit.
🌍 Wide AvailabilityAvailable in most countries (fewer restrictions than Tickmill).
✅ One Bonus Per TraderOnly one bonus per person/account.
🔒 KYC RequiredID and proof of address must be submitted before using the bonus.
⚠️ Trading RulesStandard trading allowed; no arbitrage/misuse.
📊 Trading PlatformsWorks on MT4 & MT5 (desktop, web, mobile).
🛑 Bonus RemovalThe $30 cannot be withdrawn and is removed if abused.
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  XM $30 USD Welcome Bonus  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
$30 bonus with no deposit needed to withdraw profitsBonus itself is not withdrawable
Available in most countries (fewer restrictions)Profit withdrawals have conditions (ID, KYC)
Trusted, regulated broker with strong global presenceSome country restrictions still apply
Wide platform choice (MT4 & MT5, mobile & web)Spreads slightly higher on some accounts compared to peers
 

What platforms does XM support?

XM offers MT4 and MT5 across desktop, web, and mobile. Both platforms include advanced charting, indicators, expert advisors, and account management tools suitable for both beginners and professional traders.  

How fast can I start trading after registration?

XM’s registration is instant. After providing ID and proof of address, account verification typically takes a few hours. Once verified, the $30 bonus is credited, and you can begin trading immediately.  

3. RoboForex

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSC
Start Trading Read Review

  RoboForex gives a $30 no-deposit bonus to new traders, offering risk-free exposure to live trading. Profits can be withdrawn after fulfilling trading volume requirements, making it an excellent way to familiarize oneself with markets and trading conditions. RoboForex stands out for platform variety (MT4, MT5, cTrader, R Trader) and multiple account types. The $30 bonus is simple to access. Profits are withdrawable without a deposit. Markets include forex, crypto, stocks, and commodities. Extra: copy trading and flexible leverage.  

Features

💡 Key Point📌 What It Means
💵 Free $30 CreditGet $30 trading funds after verifying your account and phone number.
🕒 No Expiry on BonusThe $30 can be used until traded through (no strict time limit).
📈 Profit WithdrawalProfits can be withdrawn once bonus conditions are met.
🏦 No Initial Deposit NeededYou can withdraw profits without funding your account first.
🌍 Wide AvailabilityOffered in many countries (except some restricted regions like USA, EU).
✅ One Bonus Per ClientOnly one Welcome Bonus allowed per trader.
🔒 KYC + Phone RequiredMust verify ID, address, and phone to activate.
⚠️ Trading RulesScalping allowed; but no bonus abuse or multiple accounts.
📊 Trading PlatformsMT4, MT5, and cTrader available.
🛑 Bonus RemovalIf rules are broken, bonus + profits may be canceled.
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  30 USD Welcome Bonus  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
$30 bonus with no deposit needed to withdraw profitsNot available in USA/EU regions
Multiple platforms supported (MT4, MT5, cTrader, R Trader)Bonus rules can change frequently
Flexible conditions – scalping allowedMixed customer support reviews
Wide range of instruments (stocks, crypto, forex, indices)Some clients report higher spreads/slippage in volatile markets
 

Are there deposit requirements to withdraw profits?

No deposit is required. Verified accounts can withdraw profits earned from the $30 bonus after complying with RoboForex trading conditions and KYC verification.  

What makes RoboForex appealing to experienced traders?

Flexible leverage, multiple platforms, broad instrument access, and advanced account types attract top traders. Scalping and copy trading are allowed, making RoboForex ideal for testing strategies without risking personal funds.  

4. Windsor Brokers

💰 Min Deposit: $50
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MiFID, BaFin, FSA, IFSC
Start Trading Read Review

  Windsor Brokers offers new clients a $30 no-deposit welcome bonus, allowing them to trade risk-free in live markets. Profits earned from the bonus are withdrawable after meeting conditions, offering a safe opportunity to experience real trading. Windsor’s bonus encourages short-term trial trading. Account setup is traditional with verification. MT4/MT5 platforms are reliable. Profits are withdrawable after meeting volume conditions. Offers forex, CFDs, and commodities, backed by decades of experience, strong regulation, and useful trading tools.  

Features

💡 Key Point📌 What It Means
💵 Free $30 CreditYou get $30 trading funds once your account is verified.
🕒 Valid for 30 DaysBonus must be used within 1 month.
📈 Profit WithdrawalProfits can be withdrawn after meeting trading volume requirements.
🏦 No Deposit Needed (to start)Bonus is free, but some withdrawals may need a deposit.
🌍 AvailabilityAvailable in selected countries (not offered everywhere).
✅ One Bonus Per TraderOnly one bonus account per person.
🔒 KYC RequiredYou must submit ID and proof of address.
⚠️ Trading RulesStandard trading allowed, but no arbitrage or abuse.
📊 Trading PlatformsWorks on MT4 & MT5.
🛑 Bonus ExpiryAfter 30 days, unused bonus funds are removed.
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  30 USD Welcome Account   

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
$30 bonus to test trading risk-freeBonus valid only 30 days
Trusted broker with long history (since 1988)Profits withdrawable only after meeting trading volume
Strong regulatory framework in multiple jurisdictionsSome regions restricted from the promotion
Wide range of trading instruments (forex, CFDs, commodities)Trading conditions less flexible than other brokers
 

How can I withdraw profits from the bonus?

Profits are withdrawable after meeting trading volume requirements within the bonus period. Account verification and KYC are mandatory, ensuring funds are transferred securely to a live MT4 or MT5 account.  

Does Windsor provide market analysis?

Windsor offers daily analysis, calculators, and trading insights. Combined with the bonus account, these features help traders make informed decisions and refine strategies.  

5. Just Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000
🏦 Regulators: FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
Start Trading Read Review

  JustMarkets offers a $30 no-deposit welcome bonus for new clients, enabling risk-free live trading. Profits earned can be withdrawn after meeting trading terms, providing an ideal platform for beginners to practice strategies and test market conditions. JustMarkets’ bonus focuses on active trading (5-lot condition). Account setup is beginner-friendly. MT4/MT5 platforms are straightforward. Profits are withdrawable after requirements. Markets include forex, commodities, and indices. Extra: educational content, market analysis, and a fast onboarding process.  

Features

💡 Key Point📌 What It Means
💵 Free $30 CreditYou get $30 trading funds when opening a Welcome Account.
🕒 Time Limit (30 Days)To withdraw, you must trade at least 5 standard lots within 30 days, with each trade having a minimum profit or loss of 6 pips.
📈 Profit WithdrawalProfit can be withdrawn once the trading requirements are met.
🏦 No Deposit NeededNo deposit is required to start trading with the bonus.
🌍 AvailabilityExcludes residents of many countries (EU, USA, South Africa, Nigeria, etc.).
✅ One Bonus Per TraderEach new client can claim the bonus only once.
🔒 KYC RequiredAccount must be verified before accessing the bonus.
⚠️ Trading RulesMust trade actively and meet the pip/lot conditions.
📊 PlatformsWorks on MT4 & MT5.
🛑 ExpiryYou must meet requirements within 30 days or lose the bonus.
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  JustMarkets  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
$30 no-deposit bonus for new clientsStrict conditions – must trade 5 lots in 30 days
Profits withdrawable once conditions (5 lots in 30 days) are metMany country restrictions (EU, USA, South Africa, Nigeria, etc.)
Simple onboarding for beginnersProfit withdrawal limited if conditions not fully met
Popular MT4 & MT5 platforms supportedNot as heavily regulated as larger brokers
 

What instruments are available to trade?

JustMarkets offers forex, commodities, and indices. Traders can diversify their strategies using the $30 bonus while practicing trading techniques without risking personal funds.  

How beginner-friendly is the signup?

JustMarkets

offers a simple, guided registration process. After KYC verification, the $30 bonus is credited immediately, allowing beginners to start trading quickly with minimal complexity.  

6. PlexyTrade

💰 Min Deposit: $20
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated
Start Trading Read Review

  PlexyTrade provides a $30 no-deposit bonus to new traders, allowing them to explore live financial markets without any initial investment. Profits are withdrawable after meeting specific conditions, offering a safe environment to test trading strategies. PlexyTrade is beginner-oriented with simple registration and KYC. MT4/MT5 supported, offering 1:100 leverage. Profits are withdrawable while the bonus remains. Instruments include forex, metals, and commodities. Extra: flexible testing environment for strategy practice, beginner support, and bonus account usage.  

Features

💡 Key Point📌 What It Means
💵 Free $30 CreditYou get $30 to trade without depositing.
🕒 No Strict Time LimitNo clear time expiry is mentioned; offer is ongoing.
📈 Profit WithdrawalYou can withdraw profits earned from the bonus (bonus itself stays).
🏦 No Deposit NeededNo deposit necessary to receive the bonus or trade with it.
🌍 AvailabilityNot specified; likely available in many countries.
✅ One Bonus Per ClientEach client can claim it only once.
🔒 KYC RequiredYou must verify your account before the bonus or profits can be used.
⚠️ Trading RulesNo Expert Advisors (EAs) or news trading allowed.
📊 Account ConditionsOffers 1:100 leverage; conditions similar to Raw Gold account.
🛑 Account ClosureBonus account is deactivated once profits are transferred.
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  Plexytrade Sign-up Bonus  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
$30 free bonus without deposit requiredNo EAs or news trading allowed
Profits withdrawable (bonus itself stays with broker)Limited broker reputation (newer and less known)
1:100 leverage offered for testing strategiesCountry availability unclear (not as transparent)
Simple signup with KYC verificationBonus conditions may change without much notice
 

Are advanced charting tools available?

MT4 and MT5 platforms include charting, indicators, and leverage options. Traders can test strategies professionally while the bonus account minimizes financial risk.  

What is required to withdraw profits?

Verified accounts can withdraw profits earned from the bonus. The bonus itself remains in the account. Compliance with PlexyTrade rules is mandatory to ensure withdrawal approval.  

7. IUX

💰 Min Deposit: $30
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000
🏦 Regulators: ASIC (AU), FSCA (SA), FSC(MU) and FSA (SVG)
Start Trading Read Review
  IUX is an international forex broker known for its fast execution, low spreads, and flexible trading conditions. It has occasionally offered a $30 no-deposit welcome bonus, allowing new traders to test live markets without risk. However, this bonus is promotion-based, meaning availability depends on region and timing. IUX is popular among beginners due to its simple account setup, high leverage options, and access to MetaTrader platforms, making it suitable for both new and intermediate traders.  

Features

  IUX $30 No-Deposit Welcome Bonus  

Pros and Cons

 

Does IUX currently offer a $30 no-deposit welcome bonus?

IUX has offered a $30 no-deposit welcome bonus in the past, but it is not always active. Availability depends on promotions and region. Traders should check the official website to confirm if the bonus is currently offered in their country.  

Can I withdraw profits from the IUX no-deposit bonus?

Yes, profits earned from the IUX no-deposit bonus can be withdrawn once specific trading requirements are met. These usually include completing account verification and reaching a minimum trading volume, while the bonus amount itself remains non-withdrawable under standard promotional terms.  

Conclusion

The $30 no-deposit welcome bonuses offered by these six brokers provide an excellent opportunity for new and experienced traders to explore live markets without financial risk.

Each broker combines accessible account opening, robust MT4/MT5 platforms, and a variety of instruments—from forex to commodities. Profits are withdrawable under defined conditions, ensuring a safe testing environment. Extra features such as educational content, market analysis, VPS hosting, and copy trading enhance the trading experience. Overall, these brokers strike a balance between risk-free practice, diverse trading opportunities, and professional-grade tools, making them ideal for strategy development and market familiarization.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

 

Can South African traders claim the $30 no-deposit bonus?

Availability depends on the broker. XM, RoboForex, JustMarkets, and PlexyTrade typically accept South African clients. Tickmill, Windsor, and others may restrict certain bonuses. Always confirm eligibility before registering.  

Are profits from the bonus withdrawable?

Yes, profits can be withdrawn after meeting the broker’s bonus terms and KYC verification. The bonus itself cannot be withdrawn, only the profits generated from trading.  

How do I verify my account?

Submit proof of identity (passport or ID) and proof of residence (utility bill or bank statement). Verification usually takes 24–48 hours, after which the bonus and live trading access are activated.  

Do I need to deposit money to withdraw profits?

It varies by broker. Some allow withdrawals without a deposit (e.g., RoboForex, XM), while others, like Tickmill, require a minimum deposit to release profits earned from the bonus.  

Which trading platforms are available?

Most brokers support MT4 and MT5 on desktop, web, and mobile. RoboForex additionally offers cTrader and R Trader. Platforms provide charting, indicators, automated trading, and account management tools.  

What instruments and markets can I trade with the bonus?

Brokers typically offer forex, commodities, indices, and CFDs. RoboForex also includes stocks and cryptocurrencies. This variety allows South African traders to practice diverse strategies safely.  

Are there restrictions on who can claim the bonus?

Yes. Residents of some countries, including the USA and the EU, are often restricted. South African traders must check each broker’s terms to ensure eligibility for the $30 bonus.  

How long does it take to start trading?

After registration and KYC verification, most brokers credit the bonus instantly. Traders can start using the funds to trade live markets within hours.  

Are there limitations on trading strategies with the bonus?

Some brokers restrict Expert Advisors (EAs), robots, or news trading. Others allow scalping and manual strategies. Always review the broker’s bonus rules to avoid losing withdrawable profits.  

What extra features or benefits do these brokers provide?

Brokers offer educational resources, market analysis, VPS hosting, copy trading, low spreads, and multi-account options. These features help traders improve skills and manage risk while using the $30 bonus safely.    

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