AirTM is a payment platform that was founded in 2015, built on top of the Uphold ‘cloud money’ platform and Bitreserve’s API. The focus is to facilitate transfers from ‘new money’ in the cloud to ‘old money’ of the conventional banking system. The deposit and withdrawal methods include e-money networks from banks, gift cards, cash, and cryptocurrencies. With AirTM, traders and investors can manage their capital across various payment platforms.

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn: Best forex brokers that accept AirTM deposits and withdrawals in 2026

Top regulated trading brokers supporting the AirTM payment method globally

Low minimum deposit brokers that accept AirTM for forex trading

Best crypto and forex brokers with AirTM payment options for beginners

Fast withdrawal forex brokers that support AirTM e-wallet transactions

Trusted online trading platforms that accept AirTM in South Africa

10 Best Brokers that accept AirTM

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

10 Best AirTM Forex Brokers

☑️ FXOpen – True ECN broker with low spreads and advanced platforms ☑️ Deriv – User-friendly platform with synthetic indices and automation ☑️ FXChoice – Flexible accounts with reliable execution ☑️ InstaForex – High leverage and bonus-driven trading ☑️ FBS – Beginner-friendly with low deposits and promotions ☑️ Exness – Fast withdrawals and ultra-tight spreads ☑️ RoboForex – Copy trading and wide asset selection ☑️ JustMarkets – Simple conditions with flexible leverage ☑️ Octa – Strong copy trading and smooth execution ☑️ XM – Well-known broker with strong education and support

1. FXOpen

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC Start Trading Read Review

Pros and Cons

A well-established ECN broker (founded 2005) offering tight spreads from 0.0 pips, fast execution, and multiple platforms (MT4, MT5, TickTrader). FXOpen supports forex, crypto, and CFDs with low costs and high leverage, making it suitable for both beginners and advanced traders.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Easy Account opening Limited product portfolio No withdrawal fee Administration fee Low trading fees Inactivity fee Negative balance protection Not listed on stock exchange

Is FXOpen a regulated and safe broker?

operates under multiple regulatory entities, including ASIC (Australia), FCA (UK), and CySEC (Cyprus).

What platforms and trading conditions does FXOpen offer?

FXOpen supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, TickTrader, and TradingView, giving traders flexibility across devices.

2. Deriv

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: MFSA, FSA, VFSC, BVI FSC Start Trading Read Review

Deriv – A global broker known for synthetic indices trading (available 24/7), high leverage up to 1:1000, and multiple platforms like MT5, DTrader, and DBot. It offers forex and CFDs with a low minimum deposit, making it popular for both beginners and advanced traders.

Pros and Cons

What is Deriv?

Deriv is an online trading platform that allows users to trade various financial instruments such as forex, commodities, synthetic indices, and cryptocurrencies. It’s known for offering multiple trading platforms and tools for both beginners and experienced traders.

Is Deriv safe to use?

Deriv is regulated in several jurisdictions and has been operating for years, but like all trading platforms, it carries risk. Safety depends not only on the platform but also on how you trade—markets can be volatile, and losses are possible.

3. FXChoice

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

Pros and Cons

FXChoice is an online forex and CFD broker founded in 2010 and based in Belize. It offers trading services globally, mainly through popular platforms like MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

What is FXChoice?

FXChoice is an online forex and CFD broker founded in 2010. It allows traders to trade forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies using platforms like MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It mainly serves global traders and is known for offering both commission-free and ECN-style trading accounts.

Is FXChoice safe and regulated?

FXChoice is regulated by the Belize Financial Services Commission (FSC). It uses segregated client accounts and offers features like negative balance protection. However, it is an offshore regulator, meaning it does not provide the same level of investor protection as top-tier regulators like FCA or ASIC.

4. InstaForex

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FSC Start Trading Read Review

Pros and Cons

InstaForex is a global forex and CFD broker founded in 2007, offering trading in forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. It is known for low entry requirements, high leverage, and multiple account types, making it popular among beginner and retail traders.

What is InstaForex?

InstaForex is a global forex and CFD broker founded in 2007. It allows traders to trade forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies using platforms like MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It is popular for offering very low entry requirements (from about $1) and high leverage up to 1:1000.

Is InstaForex safe and regulated?

InstaForex operates under offshore regulators such as the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in jurisdictions like the British Virgin Islands. It is not regulated by top-tier authorities like FCA or ASIC, which means investor protection is lower compared to stricter brokers. Traders should be aware of higher risk, especially when using high leverage.

5. FBS

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

Pros and Cons

FBS is a global forex and CFD broker founded in 2009, offering trading services to millions of users worldwide. It is known for very low minimum deposits, high leverage, and beginner-friendly accounts, making it popular among new and small-scale traders.

What is FBS?

FBS is an international forex and CFD broker founded in 2009. It offers trading in forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and crypto CFDs using platforms like MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It is known for low minimum deposits (from about $1) and high leverage up to 1:3000, making it popular among beginner traders.

Is FBS safe and regulated?

FBS is regulated by multiple authorities, such as CySEC (Cyprus), ASIC (Australia), and FSC (Belize), and it uses security measures like segregated client funds. However, the level of protection depends on the region you register under, with some entities offering stronger oversight than others.

6. Exness

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Pros and Cons

Exness is a global forex and CFD broker founded in 2008 and headquartered in Cyprus. It is one of the largest retail brokers in the world, with over $4 trillion+ monthly trading volume and hundreds of thousands of active traders globally.

What is Exness?

Exness is a global forex and CFD broker founded in 2008. It provides trading in instruments like forex, cryptocurrencies, indices, stocks, and commodities through platforms such as MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It acts as an intermediary, executing trades and giving access to financial markets.

Is Exness safe and regulated?

Yes, Exness is considered a regulated broker. It is licensed by multiple authorities, including the FSCA (South Africa), FCA (UK), and CySEC (Cyprus), and uses security measures like segregated accounts and negative balance protection. However, protection levels can vary depending on which entity your account is registered under.

7. RoboForex

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

Pros and Cons

RoboForex is an international forex and CFD broker founded in 2009 and based in Belize. It serves 5+ million clients worldwide and is known for high leverage, low deposits, and strong copy trading features.

What is RoboForex?

RoboForex is an international forex and CFD broker founded in 2009. It allows traders to trade forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies using platforms like MT4, MT5, cTrader, and R StocksTrader. It is known for high leverage, low deposits, and copy trading services (CopyFX).

Is RoboForex safe and regulated?

RoboForex is regulated by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Belize, which is considered an offshore regulator, not a top-tier authority like the FCA or ASIC. It also provides safeguards like segregated accounts, negative balance protection, and compensation schemes, but overall, investor protection is lower than that of stricter regulated brokers.

8. JustMarkets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

Pros and Cons

JustMarkets is an international forex and CFD broker founded in(formerly known as JustForex). It serves traders in overand offers access to forex, indices, commodities, stocks, metals, energies, and cryptocurrencies.

What is JustMarkets?

JustMarkets is an international forex and CFD broker founded in 2012 (formerly known as JustForex). It offers trading in forex, stocks, indices, commodities, metals, energies, and crypto CFDs through platforms like MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It is known for low deposits, tight spreads, and high leverage options.

Is JustMarkets safe and regulated?

Yes, JustMarkets is regulated in multiple jurisdictions, including CySEC (Cyprus), FSCA (South Africa), FSA (Seychelles), and FSC (Mauritius). Client funds are kept in segregated accounts and negative balance protection is offered, but the level of protection depends on the entity you trade under.

9. Octa

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MISA, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

Octa is a global forex and CFD broker founded in 2011. It offers trading in forex, indices, commodities, stocks, metals, energies, and crypto CFDs. It is known for low trading costs, tight spreads, and beginner-friendly platforms.

Pros and Cons

What is Octa?

Octa is an international forex and CFD broker founded in 2011. It allows trading in forex, indices, commodities, stocks, metals, energies, and crypto CFDs using platforms like MT4, MT5, and its own OctaTrader platform. It is known for low spreads, copy trading, and beginner-friendly accounts.

Is Octa safe and regulated?

Octa is considered a moderately safe broker, regulated by authorities such as CySEC (EU) and FSCA (South Africa), depending on the region. It also has offshore entities, meaning investor protection varies by account type. While it is not a top-tier (FCA/ASIC) broker, it has been operating for over a decade and uses features like segregated client funds and negative balance protection.

10. XM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

Pros and Cons

XM is a global forex and CFD broker founded in 2009 and headquartered in Cyprus. It is one of the largest retail brokers worldwide, serving over 15–20 million clients in 190+ countries.

What is XM?

XM is a global forex and CFD broker founded in 2009. It allows traders to trade forex, stocks, indices, commodities, metals, energies, and crypto CFDs using platforms like MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It is one of the largest retail brokers in the world with millions of users globally, and is known for low deposits and beginner-friendly trading.

Is XM safe and regulated?

Yes, XM is a regulated broker. It operates under multiple financial authorities, including CySEC (Cyprus), ASIC (Australia), FSCA (South Africa), DFSA (Dubai), and FSC (Belize). Client funds are kept in segregated accounts, and negative balance protection is provided, which adds an extra layer of safety for traders.

Conclusion Choosing the best brokers that accept AirTM ultimately comes down to balancing payment flexibility, regulation, and trading conditions. AirTM is a growing e-wallet that enables fast, low-cost transfers and supports multiple funding methods, including bank transfers and cryptocurrencies, making it especially useful for traders in emerging markets

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the best forex brokers that accept AirTM deposits and withdrawals in 2026?

The best forex brokers that accept AirTM deposits and withdrawals in 2026 include regulated platforms offering secure transactions, competitive spreads, and fast processing. These brokers support seamless AirTM payments, making them ideal for traders seeking flexible funding and reliable withdrawal options globally.

Which top regulated trading brokers supporting the AirTM payment method globally are recommended?

Top regulated trading brokers supporting the AirTM payment method globally are typically licensed by reputable authorities and provide strong security measures. They ensure safe deposits and withdrawals via AirTM, while offering advanced trading tools, multiple account types, and transparent fee structures for global traders.

Are there low minimum deposit brokers that accept AirTM for forex trading?

Yes, many low minimum deposit brokers that accept AirTM for forex trading allow beginners to start with small capital. These brokers provide accessible entry points, user-friendly platforms, and flexible account options, making AirTM a convenient funding method for new and budget-conscious traders worldwide.

What are the best crypto and forex brokers with AirTM payment options for beginners?

The best crypto and forex brokers with AirTM payment options for beginners offer intuitive platforms, educational resources, and simple deposit processes. AirTM integration allows easy account funding, helping new traders manage transactions efficiently while gaining exposure to both cryptocurrency and forex markets.

Do fast withdrawal forex brokers that support AirTM e-wallet transactions charge fees?

Fast withdrawal forex brokers that support AirTM e-wallet transactions may charge small processing or conversion fees, depending on the broker. However, many competitive brokers minimize costs, ensuring traders benefit from quick withdrawals, transparent pricing, and efficient AirTM transaction handling.

Are there trusted online trading platforms that accept AirTM in South Africa?

Yes, several trusted online trading platforms that accept AirTM in South Africa provide secure trading environments and localized payment support. These platforms cater to South African traders by offering reliable deposits, fast withdrawals, and compliance with international trading standards and regulations.

How do I choose the best forex brokers that accept AirTM deposits and withdrawals in 2026?

To choose the best forex brokers that accept AirTM deposits and withdrawals in 2026, evaluate regulation, fees, platform usability, and withdrawal speed. Ensure the broker offers reliable AirTM integration, responsive customer support, and favorable trading conditions suited to your strategy.

Why are top regulated trading brokers supporting the AirTM payment method globally popular?

Top regulated trading brokers supporting the AirTM payment method globally are popular due to their security, accessibility, and convenience. AirTM enables cross-border payments, making it easier for traders to fund accounts and withdraw profits without relying on traditional banking systems.

Can beginners benefit from low minimum deposit brokers that accept AirTM for forex trading?

Beginners can benefit significantly from low minimum deposit brokers that accept AirTM for forex trading because they reduce financial barriers. AirTM simplifies funding, while low deposit requirements allow new traders to practice strategies and gain experience with minimal risk exposure.

Are fast withdrawal forex brokers that support AirTM e-wallet transactions reliable?

Fast withdrawal forex brokers that support AirTM e-wallet transactions are reliable when properly regulated and well-reviewed. They offer efficient processing times, secure payment systems, and dependable customer service, ensuring traders can access funds quickly and manage transactions with confidence.