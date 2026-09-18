FXOpen has been in the forex market since 2005, so this is not a new broker trying to establish a track record. It made its name largely through ECN execution and today its international retail business is built around an ECN account with floating spreads from 0.0 pips.

Commission can drop as low as $1.50 per standard lot per side, although you need a sizeable account to reach that rate. The starting commission for smaller balances is higher, which is something traders need to include when comparing the real cost of execution.

There is one point I would clear up before looking at spreads, platforms or leverage: FXOpen is a brand used by several separate legal companies. A South African opening an international account would generally be dealing with FXOpen Markets Limited, registered in Nevis under company number C 42235.

The group also has regulated companies in the UK and Europe. Those licences belong to those specific companies. They do not automatically cover an account opened through FXOpen International.

Quick answer: FXOpen is an established forex and CFD broker that has been around since 2005 and is best known for ECN trading. The international ECN account comes with raw spreads from 0.0 pips, commission-based pricing, a $100 minimum deposit and leverage of up to 1:500. Traders get access to more than 700 markets, with TickTrader now sitting at the centre of the international offering. For South Africans, though, the first thing I would check is the legal entity. FXOpen International is operated by FXOpen Markets Limited in Nevis, not an FSCA-regulated South African company.

Is FXOpen regulated for South African traders?

FXOpen International is not presented as an FSCA-regulated broker. Its international business at FXOpen.com is operated by FXOpen Markets Limited, which is registered in Nevis under company number C 42235.

FXOpen's own company comparison does not currently list a financial regulator for FXOpen Markets Limited. It also does not list negative balance protection, regulated client-money protection or a statutory deposit compensation scheme for this entity.

That is different from the group's UK and European operations. FXOpen Ltd in the UK is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under reference 579202. FXOpen EU Ltd is regulated by CySEC under licence 194/13.

The distinction matters. If your account agreement says FXOpen Markets Limited, you should assess the protection attached to that company rather than assuming the FCA or CySEC framework applies.

Can South African traders open an account with FXOpen?

South Africa is available in FXOpen's international registration process, so South African residents can start an application. That does not mean every application will automatically be accepted.

FXOpen displays a jurisdiction notice during the account-opening process because the international service is not offered in every market. Eligibility can depend on local rules, compliance checks and the applicant's circumstances.

South Africa is not named alongside the broker's headline restrictions for residents of the United States or the public of Belgium and Japan.

For traders who follow the rand, FXOpen offers both USD/ZAR and EUR/ZAR. What it does not currently list is ZAR as a standard ECN account base currency. If you are depositing directly from a South African rand bank account, check where the conversion takes place and what it will cost.

FXOpen Trust Score

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Operating history dating back to 2005 FXOpen Markets Limited is not shown as FSCA-regulated ECN trading model No financial regulator is listed for the international entity on FXOpen's company comparison Raw spreads from 0.0 pips No negative balance protection listed for FXOpen INT Forex commission can fall to $1.50 per standard lot per side No statutory deposit compensation scheme for the Nevis entity More than 700 markets advertised Standard commission is higher for smaller account balances TickTrader desktop, web and mobile access No ZAR base account is currently listed Demo account available South African funding methods need to be confirmed inside the Client Portal Automated trading supported $100 minimum deposit for the current ECN account Scalping and high-frequency strategies supported Some older FXOpen pages still display legacy account or platform information Cryptocurrency CFDs available internationally Micro, STP and dedicated Crypto accounts have been discontinued Financial Commission dispute-resolution membership Financial Commission membership is not the same as government regulation

Overview

FXOpen has been offering brokerage services since 2005.

The broker became well known among retail traders for ECN-style execution.

Its current international retail setup is centred on the ECN Account.

Micro, STP and dedicated Crypto accounts were discontinued in December 2024.

More than 700 markets are advertised across forex, indices, commodities, shares, ETFs and cryptocurrency CFDs.

Raw spreads can start from 0.0 pips.

Forex commission depends on account balance and, in some cases, trading volume.

Scalping, Expert Advisors and high-frequency strategies are supported.

TickTrader is the main platform currently promoted to FXOpen International clients.

FXOpen provides market analysis, an economic calendar, platform guides and trading education.

FXOpen Markets Limited is an active member of the Financial Commission.

Who is FXOpen best suited to?

In my view, the FXOpen International setup makes more sense for traders who already understand raw-spread accounts and commission-based pricing. If you use scalping, automation, market depth or more active execution strategies, the ECN structure is easier to appreciate.

The proposition is less straightforward if local South African regulation and ZAR banking are high on your priority list. There is no confirmed FSCA-regulated FXOpen entity and ZAR is not currently listed as an account base currency.

Is FXOpen regulated in South Africa?

No FSCA-regulated FXOpen entity is currently identified in FXOpen's international company information. FXOpen Markets Limited, which operates FXOpen INT, is registered in Nevis under company number C 42235.

The FCA and CySEC licences belong to separate UK and European companies in the FXOpen group. They should not be treated as South African regulation or assumed to cover a Nevis account.

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Features Offered

ECN trading.

Forex trading.

Index CFDs.

Commodity CFDs.

Metal CFDs.

Share CFDs.

ETF CFDs.

Cryptocurrency CFDs.

Demo trading.

Swap-Free account conversion for eligible clients.

Expert Advisors and algorithmic trading.

Scalping.

High-frequency trading.

Market Depth.

Advanced order types.

VPS services for qualifying active traders.

Market analysis.

Economic calendar.

PAMM ECN services.

USD/ZAR and EUR/ZAR trading.

Financial Commission external dispute resolution.

Feature Availability ECN Yes Forex Yes Indices Yes Commodities Yes Metals Yes Share CFDs Yes ETF CFDs Yes Cryptocurrency CFDs Yes, subject to entity and jurisdiction Demo account Yes Swap-Free option Yes, for eligible clients Expert Advisors Yes Scalping Yes High-frequency trading Yes Market Depth Yes Mobile trading Yes Web trading Yes PAMM ECN Yes

FXOpen Customer Reviews

FXOpen links to Trustpilot feedback from its website. I would still check which FXOpen company each reviewer actually used before putting too much weight on an individual review.

A trader using the FCA-regulated UK business can have a different experience from somebody trading through the Nevis entity, particularly when it comes to platforms, funding, account protection and complaints.

FXOpen has been operating for more than two decades.

The company says more than one million traders have registered across the FXOpen ecosystem.

Public feedback often covers spreads, execution, platforms, verification, withdrawals and support.

Reviews are useful for spotting repeated complaints or service patterns, but one trader's experience does not tell you what every client will experience.

For safety questions, I would put more weight on regulatory records, legal documents and current account terms than on a five-star or one-star review.

Always check which FXOpen entity the reviewer is talking about.

FXOpen Safety and Security

You cannot really give FXOpen one blanket safety description because the protection changes depending on which legal company holds the account.

The UK and European companies operate under the FCA and CySEC and publish the protections attached to those frameworks. FXOpen Markets Limited is different. FXOpen's current entity comparison lists no regulator, no negative balance protection, no regulated client-money protection entry and no statutory deposit compensation scheme for the international company.

FXOpen International does require identity verification before full account and payment functionality becomes available. Depending on the client, that can involve identity documents, proof of address and a selfie or liveness check.

Does FXOpen offer negative balance protection?

Not for FXOpen Markets Limited, according to FXOpen's current international company comparison.

Negative balance protection is available through certain regulated FXOpen entities where applicable. That does not mean it carries across to the international Nevis company.

This deserves attention if you are trading with high leverage. Fast markets can gap, liquidity can disappear and losses can move much faster than they do during normal conditions.

Is FXOpen a member of the Financial Commission?

Yes. FXOpen is currently listed as an active member of the Financial Commission, an independent dispute-resolution organisation covering forex and CFD clients.

The Financial Commission lists compensation of up to €20,000 per eligible complaint, subject to its rules and the outcome of the dispute process.

That gives clients an additional dispute-resolution route, but it is worth being precise about what it is. The Financial Commission is not a government financial regulator, and its compensation fund is different from a statutory scheme such as the UK's FSCS.

FXOpen at a Glance

Feature FXOpen INT International company FXOpen Markets Limited Registered in Nevis Company number C 42235 Founded 2005 Main live account ECN Demo account Yes Minimum ECN deposit $100 or equivalent Spreads Floating, from 0.0 pips Forex commission From $1.50 per standard lot per side Maximum advertised account leverage Up to 1:500 Minimum forex trade size 0.01 lot Markets 700+ Main international platform TickTrader Web trading Yes Mobile trading Yes Automated trading Yes Scalping Yes Share CFDs Yes ETF CFDs Yes Crypto CFDs Yes ZAR base account No current listing USD/ZAR Yes EUR/ZAR Yes Negative balance protection No for FXOpen INT Statutory deposit compensation scheme None listed for FXOpen INT Financial Commission member Yes FSCA regulated No confirmed local FXOpen entity Open an Account Open Account

FXOpen Accounts

FXOpen simplified its international account range in December 2024. The old STP, Micro and dedicated Crypto accounts were discontinued, leaving the ECN account as the main standard live option.

There is still a Demo Account, and eligible Muslim clients can ask to have an ECN account converted to a Swap-Free structure.

Account Main Purpose Minimum Deposit Main Feature ECN Account Live forex and CFD trading $100 or equivalent Raw spreads and commission-based ECN pricing Demo Account Practice and platform testing None Virtual funds Swap-Free Option Eligible Muslim traders Based on ECN account Conventional swaps replaced by an additional overnight commission Open an Account Open Account Open Account Open Account

ECN Account

This is FXOpen International's main live trading account.

The current account page lists a minimum deposit of $100 or equivalent .

. Spreads are floating and can start from 0.0 pips.

Forex commission depends on account balance and trading volume.

Published commission ranges from $3.50 down to $1.50 per standard lot per side.

The minimum forex trade size is 0.01 lot.

Maximum advertised account leverage is up to 1:500.

The account gives access to more than 700 markets.

Scalping and algorithmic trading are supported.

Demo Account

The Demo Account lets you use the platform without risking real money.

It is useful for learning the TickTrader interface and order system.

You can test strategies and get a feel for margin requirements before trading live.

More experienced traders can use it to test algorithms or unfamiliar instruments.

Demo execution is still demo execution. Results should not be treated as a guarantee of how a strategy will behave with live liquidity, slippage and real money on the line.

Swap-Free Account Option

Eligible Muslim clients can request a Swap-Free arrangement.

The account needs to be converted on request.

FXOpen may ask for information confirming eligibility.

Standard swaps are replaced by an additional commission on qualifying overnight positions.

That charge can be similar to the normal swap cost.

In other words, Swap-Free does not automatically mean cost-free overnight trading.

What account types does FXOpen currently offer?

The current international retail setup is fairly simple: the ECN Account is the main live account, Demo Accounts are available and eligible Muslim clients can request a Swap-Free version.

If you find an older FXOpen review mentioning Micro, STP or dedicated Crypto accounts, check the date. FXOpen International discontinued those account types in December 2024.

What is FXOpen's minimum deposit?

The current FXOpen International ECN page lists a minimum deposit of $100 or the equivalent in another supported account currency.

You may still see lower deposit amounts on older FXOpen pages or third-party reviews. Those figures relate to previous account structures rather than the current standard ECN account.

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How to Open an FXOpen Account

The application is handled online. In practical terms, you register, complete the required personal information, verify your identity, open the ECN account and then fund it using one of the methods available in your Client Portal.

Step 1 – Register With FXOpen

Go to the official FXOpen International website.

Select the option to open an account.

Choose your country of residence.

Enter the requested contact details.

Create your FXOpen Main Account.

Step 2 – Complete the Application

Enter your personal information.

Complete any customer or appropriateness questionnaire required.

Select the available trading account details.

Check your information against your ID before submitting it.

Step 3 – Verify Your Identity

Upload an accepted identity document.

This may be a passport, national ID, driving licence or residence permit.

Provide acceptable proof of residential address.

Complete the selfie or liveness check if requested.

Step 4 – Open an ECN Trading Account

Open the ECN trading account once verification is complete.

Select an available account currency and leverage setting.

Check the commission and margin conditions.

Confirm which platform is attached to the international account.

Step 5 – Fund the Account

Log into the FXOpen Client Portal.

Open the funding section.

Choose a payment method available in your country.

Use a payment account in your own name.

Third-party deposits are not accepted.

Check deposit charges, withdrawal charges and currency-conversion costs before sending the money.

Step 6 – Access the Trading Platform

Open or download TickTrader.

Use the login details linked to your trading account.

Select the instrument you want to trade.

Before placing the order, check the live spread, required margin, commission, swap and contract size.

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FXOpen Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

FXOpen uses the type of pricing most ECN traders will already know: the spread and the commission are shown separately. Spreads can start at 0.0 pips, but that does not mean the trade is free. You still need to include the commission.

The headline $1.50 commission is also the lowest tier, not the rate every new account receives. On forex, your commission drops as account equity increases, with trading volume also able to affect pricing in some cases.

Account Equity FX Commission per Standard Lot, per Side Below $1,000 $3.50 $1,000 – $25,000 $2.50 $25,000 – $250,000 $1.80 Over $250,000 $1.50

Shares, ETFs, crypto CFDs and some other instruments use different commission schedules. TickTrader order type and volume can also affect certain rates. I would check the actual instrument schedule rather than assuming the forex commission applies everywhere.

What spreads does FXOpen offer?

FXOpen advertises floating ECN spreads from 0.0 pips. The important word there is “from”. A zero spread is the minimum quoted level, not a permanent dealing spread.

What you actually see on the screen changes with liquidity, volatility and the instrument. Around major data releases, market opens or thin liquidity, spreads can widen quickly.

Does FXOpen charge commission?

Yes. The ECN account is commission-based. Published forex rates currently run from $3.50 to $1.50 per standard lot per side, depending mainly on account equity, with trading volume also affecting some pricing tiers.

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FXOpen Trading Platforms

FXOpen has a long association with MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 and has also worked with TradingView, but platform availability differs between FXOpen companies.

For FXOpen International , TickTrader is the platform currently pushed most clearly through the ECN account and onboarding process.

, TickTrader is the platform currently pushed most clearly through the ECN account and onboarding process. This is an area where old FXOpen pages can cause confusion. You may still find group-level information about MT4 and MT5 even when the current international account journey is focused on TickTrader.

If you are opening the account specifically because you want MT4, MT5 or TradingView, check the platform list shown for your actual FXOpen International account before putting money in.

TickTrader Desktop Platform

TickTrader is FXOpen's own multi-asset trading platform.

It is built around ECN execution, charting and active order management.

Market Depth is available.

Advanced order functionality is supported.

Algorithmic strategies can be built using the supported programming tools.

A Windows desktop version is available.

TickTrader Web Platform

TickTrader Web runs in a browser.

You do not need to install the full desktop platform.

Positions, charts and orders can be managed online.

It is useful when you need access away from your main trading machine.

The web platform forms part of the same broader TickTrader environment.

TickTrader Mobile App

TickTrader is available on mobile.

FXOpen provides access for iOS and Android.

You can monitor prices and manage positions away from the desktop.

The app includes charting and order-management tools.

App-store availability can vary by country and device.

TradingView Integration

FXOpen has integrated trading functionality with TradingView.

Eligible accounts can connect where the service is supported.

TradingView gives traders its usual charting, indicators and technical-analysis tools.

Orders can be placed directly from TradingView charts where the connection is available.

If TradingView is the reason you are considering FXOpen, confirm that your specific international account supports it before funding.

MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5

FXOpen has used MetaTrader for many years.

The wider group still publishes resources for MT4 and MT5.

Availability depends on the legal entity and account.

Current international onboarding is focused on TickTrader.

Do not assume a new FXOpen INT account automatically includes MT4 or MT5.

Check the actual platform options in the International Client Portal first.

Platform Feature TickTrader Desktop Yes Web Platform Yes iOS Yes Android Yes Multi-asset trading Yes Advanced charting Yes ECN trading Yes Market Depth Yes Automated trading Yes Customisation Yes Demo trading Yes Advanced order types Yes Open an Account Open Account

What is FXOpen's main current international trading platform?

For FXOpen International, TickTrader is currently the clearest main platform. It covers desktop, browser and mobile trading and includes Market Depth, multi-asset access and more advanced order-management tools.

Does FXOpen offer MT4 and MT5?

The wider FXOpen group still supports and publishes information about MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Whether you can actually use them depends on the legal entity and account.

New FXOpen International onboarding is currently centred on TickTrader. If MetaTrader is a requirement for you, verify it before you open and fund the account.

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FXOpen Deposits and Withdrawals

FXOpen supports several funding methods, but the list available to you can change depending on country, account currency and legal entity.

I would rely on the Client Portal for the current options rather than an old payment-method list on a review site. FXOpen itself directs clients there for the latest methods and charges.

Third-party deposits are not accepted. The payment account should be in the same name as the FXOpen trading account.

Funding Feature FXOpen Multiple deposit methods Yes Electronic payment methods Yes, availability varies Country-specific methods Yes Local South African ZAR method guaranteed No Third-party deposits Not accepted Current options shown in Client Portal Yes Same payment route encouraged for withdrawals Yes Electronic withdrawals Generally processed within 24 hours Weekend requests Generally handled next business day Fees Depend on payment method and country Open an Account Open Account

How do I deposit money with FXOpen?

Log into the Client Portal and open the funding section. The methods shown there are the ones available for your account and region.

Electronic or instant-payment methods can be credited fairly quickly. Bank transfers normally take longer. Before confirming anything, check the fee and the conversion rate, particularly if you are sending ZAR into a foreign-currency trading account.

How long do FXOpen withdrawals take?

FXOpen says withdrawal requests received before 12:00 GMT can generally be processed on the same business day. Later requests and weekend requests are normally handled on the next business day.

Its support information says electronic-payment, card and cryptocurrency withdrawals are generally processed within 24 hours. That is the broker's processing time; the payment provider can still add extra time before the money reaches you.

Can South Africans deposit in rand?

FXOpen does not currently advertise a ZAR ECN base account or guarantee a local South African bank-transfer option.

Check the Client Portal and find out who performs the ZAR conversion. A tight trading spread does not mean much if you are giving part of it back through expensive funding or FX-conversion charges.

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FXOpen Leverage

FXOpen International advertises ECN leverage of up to 1:500 .

. Your actual leverage can depend on account equity, the instrument and its margin rules.

Larger account balances may be subject to lower maximum leverage.

Margin requirements vary between products.

Higher leverage reduces the margin needed to control a position.

It also means a relatively small market move can create a much larger percentage gain or loss on your deposited capital.

For South African clients, I would pay particular attention to that last point because FXOpen's company comparison states that FXOpen Markets Limited does not provide negative balance protection.

Margin settings and contract specifications can change. The figure shown inside TickTrader for the instrument you are actually trading is the one to check before opening the position.

FXOpen Trading Instruments

FXOpen currently advertises more than 700 markets through its international ECN account.

Market Availability Forex Yes Major currency pairs Yes Minor currency pairs Yes Emerging-market forex Yes EUR/ZAR Yes USD/ZAR Yes Index CFDs Yes Commodity CFDs Yes Metal CFDs Yes Share CFDs Yes ETF CFDs Yes Cryptocurrency CFDs Yes, subject to jurisdiction

Does FXOpen offer USD/ZAR?

Yes. USD/ZAR is part of the FXOpen market range. If you trade the rand regularly, this gives you direct exposure to moves between the US dollar and South African rand.

Does FXOpen offer EUR/ZAR?

Yes. EUR/ZAR is available as well, giving traders exposure to the euro against the rand.

FXOpen Research and Trading Tools

FXOpen publishes research through its website and Market Pulse section. The material covers current market developments and trading analysis rather than personalised investment advice.

Market Pulse articles.

Technical market analysis.

Forex commentary.

Commodity analysis.

Cryptocurrency market coverage.

Economic calendar.

Market Insights content.

Trading calculators.

VPS access for qualifying traders.

Platform guides.

Trading education.

Does FXOpen provide market analysis?

Yes. FXOpen publishes commentary and technical analysis across forex, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies and wider financial-market developments.

Does FXOpen provide an economic calendar?

Yes. An economic calendar is included in the broker's research tools and is useful for tracking scheduled data releases, central-bank meetings and other events that can move spreads and volatility.

FXOpen Customer Support

FXOpen provides online support and a Help Centre covering registration, verification, platforms, deposits and withdrawals.

For South African traders, this is international support rather than a dedicated local South African service.

Support Feature Availability Live support Yes Email support Yes Help Centre Yes Account registration guides Yes Platform guides Yes Payment guides Yes Verification guides Yes English support Yes Dedicated South African office Not confirmed International multilingual support Yes

FXOpen Awards

FXOpen has picked up various industry awards over the years. I would treat these as background information rather than as part of a safety assessment. An award for ECN technology tells you very little about how client money is protected.

FXOpen has received recognition for ECN trading during its operating history.

The broker was named Best ECN Broker in a 2021 industry voting event organised through Traders Union.

It has also received historical recognition for trading technology and innovation.

If you are opening an account now, I would spend more time looking at the current entity, trading costs, withdrawal rules and client protection than at an award from several years ago.

FXOpen vs IC Markets vs Pepperstone – A Comparison

FXOpen, IC Markets and Pepperstone all cater heavily to active forex and CFD traders. There is plenty of overlap in raw-spread pricing, scalping and automated trading, but the account structures and platform line-ups are not identical.

The legal entity also matters. Leverage and client protection can change depending on which company actually accepts the account, so use the comparison as a starting point and then check the agreement attached to the specific account you are opening.

Feature FXOpen IC Markets Pepperstone Raw/ECN-style pricing available Yes Yes Yes Proprietary platform TickTrader No direct TickTrader equivalent Pepperstone Platform MetaTrader support within wider group Yes, entity-dependent Yes Yes TradingView connectivity Available, account-dependent Available Available Raw spreads from 0.0 pips advertised Yes Yes Yes Automated trading Yes Yes Yes Scalping Yes Yes Yes Demo account Yes Yes Yes Main FXOpen INT account ECN Multiple account structures Standard and Razor structures

Conclusion

FXOpen's international offering is simpler than it used to be. The old Micro, STP and dedicated Crypto accounts are gone, with the ECN Account now doing most of the work. The current account requires $100 to get started, offers floating spreads from 0.0 pips and gives access to more than 700 markets. Commission is charged separately, so the spread alone does not tell you your full trading cost. TickTrader is the main platform for new international clients and covers desktop, browser and mobile trading, with Market Depth, advanced orders and algorithmic trading support. For a South African trader, I would spend just as much time looking at the legal entity as I would looking at the spread. FXOpen International is operated by FXOpen Markets Limited in Nevis. It is not an FSCA-regulated South African broker, and FXOpen's current entity comparison does not list negative balance protection, regulated client-money protection or a statutory deposit compensation scheme for this company. The Financial Commission gives clients another route for dispute resolution and lists compensation of up to €20,000 per eligible complaint. That is useful, but it is not the same thing as supervision by a government regulator. The trading setup itself is more likely to appeal to somebody who already understands ECN accounts and actively uses features such as scalping, Market Depth or automation. A new trader can still use the broker, but I would start on demo and make sure I understood how margin, commission and 1:500 leverage behave before moving to live funds. For South Africans specifically, check four things before depositing: whether your application is accepted, which FXOpen company appears in the client agreement, which funding methods are available to you and how much it will cost to convert ZAR into the account currency.

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Disclaimer

Forex and CFD trading carries a high level of risk and you can lose your deposited capital.

Leverage magnifies losses as well as gains.

FXOpen International advertises leverage of up to 1:500 on its ECN account.

FXOpen's current entity comparison does not show negative balance protection for FXOpen Markets Limited.

South African traders should confirm their eligibility for an FXOpen International account before depositing money.

FXOpen Markets Limited is separate from the regulated FXOpen companies in the UK and EU.

Financial Commission membership provides an external dispute-resolution route but is not government financial regulation.

Spreads, commission rates, margin requirements, leverage, instruments and payment methods can change.

Cryptocurrency CFD availability varies by jurisdiction.

This review is general information and is not personalised financial or investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FXOpen?

FXOpen is an international forex and CFD broker that has been operating since 2005. Its current international business is centred on ECN trading, with more than 700 advertised markets across forex, indices, commodities, metals, shares, ETFs and cryptocurrency CFDs.

Is FXOpen regulated?

It depends on which FXOpen company you mean. FXOpen Ltd in the UK is authorised by the FCA, and FXOpen EU Ltd is regulated by CySEC. FXOpen International is operated by FXOpen Markets Limited in Nevis, and FXOpen's current global comparison does not list a financial regulator for that company.

Is FXOpen regulated by the FSCA?

No FSCA-regulated FXOpen entity is currently identified for the international offering. An account with FXOpen Markets Limited should therefore not be described as FSCA-regulated simply because other FXOpen companies hold licences in the UK or Europe.

Can South Africans use FXOpen?

South African residents can access FXOpen's international application process and select South Africa as their country of residence. Account approval is still subject to FXOpen's compliance and eligibility checks. Before depositing, check the legal company named in the client agreement.

Is FXOpen safe?

The answer depends heavily on the FXOpen entity. The FCA- and CySEC-regulated companies operate under their respective regulatory frameworks. FXOpen Markets Limited is different: FXOpen's current comparison does not list a regulator, negative balance protection or a statutory deposit compensation scheme for that entity.

Is FXOpen a member of the Financial Commission?

Yes. FXOpen is listed as an active Financial Commission member. The organisation provides independent dispute resolution and lists compensation of up to €20,000 per eligible complaint, subject to its rules. It is not a government regulator or statutory deposit-guarantee scheme.

What is FXOpen's Trust Score?

ForexSuggest currently gives FXOpen a Trust Score of 80 out of 100. This is an editorial rating. It is not a score issued by the FCA, CySEC, FSCA or another regulator.

What is the minimum deposit at FXOpen?

The current FXOpen International ECN page lists a minimum deposit of $100 or the equivalent in another supported account currency. Lower figures you may see elsewhere generally relate to older FXOpen account structures.

What account types does FXOpen offer?

FXOpen International currently focuses on the ECN Account. Demo trading is available, while eligible Muslim clients can request a Swap-Free arrangement. Micro, STP and dedicated Crypto accounts were discontinued in December 2024.

Does FXOpen offer a Demo Account?

Yes. The Demo Account lets you practise on the platform, test strategies and explore the available markets using virtual funds.