Windsor Brokers is a long-established forex and CFD broker with a trust score of 40/100. Founded in 1988, it operates through multiple regulated entities — Windsor Brokers International Ltd under the FSA in Seychelles, Seldon Investments Limited under the JSC in Jordan, Windsor Markets Kenya under the CMA, and Windsor Global Markets Ltd under the FSC in the British Virgin Islands. The broker offers MT4, MT5, and its own mobile app, a minimum deposit starting from just USD 1 on its Cent Account, leverage up to 1:1000, and access to 250+ instruments across forex, indices, commodities, shares, energies, crypto, and bonds.

Quick Verdict Windsor Brokers sits in an unusual position for South African traders. Nearly four decades of unbroken operation is rare in this industry, and the product range is broad — forex, stocks, indices, commodities, crypto, and bonds across MT4 and MT5. Multiple regulated entities exist, though the international arms (FSA Seychelles, FSC BVI) carry weaker investor protection than the group's European-facing CySEC entity in Cyprus. South Africans need to confirm exactly which Windsor entity holds their account before depositing. Best suited to: Intermediate and experienced traders who want a long-established broker with multiple account tiers, competitive spreads from 0.0 pips, and a loyalty rewards programme. Not suited to: Beginners who want strong local FSCA regulatory recourse, or traders who need the absolute lowest commissions.

Is WINDSORBROKERS Regulated and Safe for South African Traders?

Windsor Brokers is regulated across multiple jurisdictions, though none of its current entities hold an FSCA licence in South Africa. The broker operates through four regulated entities globally:

Windsor Brokers International Ltd — licensed by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) of Seychelles.

— licensed by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) of Seychelles. Seldon Investments Limited — regulated by the Jordan Securities Commission (JSC), registered under company number 1265.

— regulated by the Jordan Securities Commission (JSC), registered under company number 1265. Windsor Markets (Kenya) Limited — licensed by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) in Kenya.

— licensed by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) in Kenya. Windsor Global Markets Ltd — licensed by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in the British Virgin Islands.

South African traders will likely be onboarded under the Seychelles or BVI entity. The FSA Seychelles is a Tier-3 offshore regulator — it imposes basic compliance requirements but does not offer the investor compensation schemes or strict conduct-of-business rules found under the FCA, ASIC, or CySEC. That said, Windsor Brokers' 35+ years of continuous operation and 4 million registered clients do carry weight that newer offshore brokers cannot match.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What Is the Minimum Deposit Required to Open a WINDSORBROKERS Account?

The minimum deposit at Windsor Brokers depends on the account type selected. The Cent Account starts from just USD 1, making it one of the lowest entry points in the industry. The MT4 Prime Account requires USD 50, the MT4 Zero Account requires USD 1,000, and the VIP ZERO Account requires USD 20,000. South African traders funding in rand should factor in ZAR/USD conversion costs, which will vary depending on the payment method used.

The minimum deposit is an entry threshold, not a recommended trading balance. Leveraged CFD trading with a very small balance amplifies risk significantly, regardless of how low the broker sets the barrier.

Feature WINDSORBROKERS Minimum Deposit $1 (Cent) / $50 (Prime) / $1,000 (Zero) Sign-Up Bonus Loyalty rewards programme with cash redemption; $60K deposit bonus available Fees Competitive; varies by account type (Zero, Prime, VIP) Spreads and Commissions From 0.0 pips + $8 RT (Zero); from 1 pip, no commission (Prime) Deposit and Withdrawals Bank wire, Visa/Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, UnionPay, WebMoney Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Windsor Brokers App Regulation FSA (Seychelles), JSC (Jordan), CMA (Kenya), FSC (BVI) Trust Score 40/100 Payout Schedule 1-3 business days depending on method 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

WINDSORBROKERS Trust Score

Windsor Brokers receives a trust score of 40/100. The score acknowledges the broker's long operating history since 1988, multiple regulated entities, segregated client funds, and transparent product information. It remains below average because the entities most likely to serve South African traders (FSA Seychelles, FSC BVI) are classified as Tier-3 offshore regulators, and no FSCA-authorised entity is currently presented.

Why the Score Is Limited

No FSCA-authorised entity is presented for South African traders.

The FSA Seychelles and FSC BVI are classified as Tier-3 offshore regulators.

Investor compensation schemes are not clearly confirmed for the international entities.

Commission fees on Zero and VIP accounts can be higher than some competitors.

Best trading conditions require deposits of USD 1,000 or more.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MiFID, BaFin, FSA, IFSC Start Trading Read Review

WINDSORBROKERS Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons One of the oldest forex brokers, operating since 1988 Commission fees on Zero accounts higher than some competitors Regulated across four jurisdictions (FSA, JSC, CMA, FSC) Best trading conditions require deposits of $1,000+ Tight spreads from 0.0 pips on Zero accounts Not available to traders in the US, Japan, or Belgium High leverage up to 1:1000 available Deposit and withdrawal fees may apply with certain methods Both MT4 and MT5 platforms available No FSCA-authorised entity for South African traders Cent Account starting from just $1 VIP ZERO account requires $20,000 minimum deposit

Main Advantages

Nearly four decades of continuous operation builds confidence that newer brokers cannot replicate.

MT4 and MT5 are both available across desktop, web, and mobile.

The Cent Account lets traders start with just USD 1, which is genuinely low.

The loyalty programme offers points-based cash rewards and up to 2% APY on balances.

250+ instruments cover forex, indices, commodities, shares, energies, crypto, and bonds.

Main Drawbacks

South African traders are served by offshore entities without FSCA authorisation.

The $8 round-turn commission on Zero accounts is above the industry average.

VIP ZERO conditions require a USD 20,000 deposit, which limits accessibility.

Customer reviews are mixed, with some withdrawal delays reported on third-party platforms.

Leverage up to 1:1000 significantly increases the risk of rapid losses for inexperienced traders.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MiFID, BaFin, FSA, IFSC Start Trading Read Review

WINDSORBROKERS Overview

Windsor Brokers has been operating since 1988, making it one of the longest-running retail brokers in the forex industry. The company's mission from the start has been to provide traders with broad market access across multiple asset classes. Today it offers over 250 financial instruments spanning forex, indices, commodities, shares, energies, cryptocurrencies, and bonds through MT4 and MT5.

Over its decades of operation, Windsor Brokers has accumulated over 4 million registered clients and received various industry awards. The broker allocates capital reserves, provides trading tools, and maintains its focus on regulated operations across Seychelles, Jordan, Kenya, and the British Virgin Islands. However, the SA-facing entity does not hold an FSCA licence, which limits the level of local regulatory protection available to South African users.

What Can You Trade with WINDSORBROKERS?

Windsor Brokers offers 250+ instruments across nine asset categories: forex pairs (majors, minors, exotics), global stock indices (S&P 500, NASDAQ, DAX, FTSE 100), individual share CFDs, commodity CFDs (gold, silver, oil, coffee, soybeans), energy products, ETF CFDs, government bond CFDs (US Treasuries, German Bunds), and cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin with 24/7 access. Product availability, contract sizes, and margin requirements can vary by account type and entity.

What Makes WINDSORBROKERS Different from Other Brokers?

Windsor Brokers' biggest differentiator is longevity. Founded in 1988, it has survived multiple market crises, regulatory shifts, and industry consolidation. Few active retail brokers can match that track record. The tiered loyalty programme with up to 2% APY on balances is also unusual, and the Cent Account with a USD 1 minimum deposit makes it one of the most accessible brokers for traders testing with real money. The regulatory structure, however, does not set it apart positively for South Africans — several competitors offer the same platforms through FSCA-authorised entities.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MiFID, BaFin, FSA, IFSC Start Trading Read Review

WINDSORBROKERS Features Offered

MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 for desktop, web, and mobile trading.

Proprietary Windsor Brokers App with 650K+ downloads and a 4.1-star rating.

250+ instruments across forex, indices, commodities, shares, energies, crypto, ETFs, and bonds.

Cent Account starting from USD 1 for micro-lot trading.

Loyalty rewards programme with Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond tiers.

Up to 2% APY interest earned on invested capital at Diamond tier.

Swap-free Islamic account option on MT4 Prime.

Negative balance protection on select account types.

Feature WINDSORBROKERS Currency Pairs Trade a wide range of major, minor, and exotic forex pairs Stock Index CFDs Access global indices including S&P 500, NASDAQ, DAX, FTSE 100 Stock CFDs Trade shares of major global corporations via leveraged positions ETF CFDs Diversified ETF positions across multiple sectors and regions Commodity CFDs Gold, silver, oil, coffee, soybeans, and other soft commodities Bond CFDs Government bonds including US Treasuries and German Bunds Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and more with 24/7 market access Energy CFDs Crude oil, natural gas, and other energy products Precious Metals Gold and silver trading with competitive spreads Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, Windsor Brokers App (Desktop, Web, iOS, Android) 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

WINDSORBROKERS Market Instruments

Windsor Brokers provides access to over 250 tradable instruments. Here is a closer look at the main asset categories available:

Forex

The forex offering covers major, minor, and exotic currency pairs. Spreads start from 0.0 pips on Zero accounts and from 1 pip on Prime accounts. The global decentralised forex market remains the most liquid and actively traded financial market available to retail traders.

Commodities

Commodity CFDs include soft commodities such as coffee, soybeans, and cocoa. These instruments are often used for portfolio diversification and as a hedge during periods of inflation or economic uncertainty.

Indices

Index CFDs give traders exposure to entire market segments — the S&P 500, NASDAQ, DAX, FTSE 100, and others — without having to buy each individual stock.

Precious Metals

Gold and silver trading remains a popular strategy for long-term portfolio hedging, particularly during periods of political or economic instability.

Energy

Energy CFDs cover crude oil, natural gas, and other products. Energy prices are characteristically volatile due to supply-demand dynamics, geopolitical events, weather conditions, and global economic growth.

Windsor Brokers also offers shares CFDs on major global corporations, ETF CFDs for diversified exposure, and treasury bond CFDs for fixed-income access.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MiFID, BaFin, FSA, IFSC Start Trading Read Review

WINDSORBROKERS Customer Reviews

Customer reviews for Windsor Brokers present a mixed but generally positive picture. Many traders appreciate the platform's reliability, competitive spreads, and responsive customer support. Positive experiences often highlight smooth deposit processes and the helpfulness of the multilingual support team. However, some users report challenges — particularly around fund withdrawals and account management during high-volatility periods, with complaints about wide spreads and occasional slippage.

When evaluating reviews, focus on repeated patterns, dates, and whether the reviewer can demonstrate a genuine transaction history. Windsor Brokers has been operating since 1988, so the volume of reviews across platforms is larger than most competitors.

Aspect Details Overall Rating 4.5/5 — Clients value platform reliability, competitive spreads, and fast execution Customer Satisfaction High satisfaction reported overall, though some note withdrawal processing times Customer Service Responsive and professional with multilingual support across 12+ languages

Customer Ratings

Platform Feedback Summary Rating Myfxbook Positive for transparency and execution quality; reviews limited vs larger brokers 4.2/5 Forex Peace Army Mixed but improving; quality service noted alongside some regulation concerns 3.8/5 Sitejabber Limited reviews available; generally favorable on setup ease and reliability 4.0/5 Google Highly rated for support quality and withdrawal processing 4.6/5 HelloPeter Mixed South African experiences; support praised, some withdrawal delays noted 3.7/5

The rating table should be read alongside the regulatory findings in this review. A star score measures user sentiment — it does not confirm licensing, fund segregation, execution quality, or the likelihood of a successful withdrawal.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MiFID, BaFin, FSA, IFSC Start Trading Read Review

WINDSORBROKERS Safety and Security

Windsor Brokers is a brand name used and operated by multiple entities that provide investment services as part of the Windsor group of companies. Client fund segregation is claimed across all entities, and the broker states it holds $5 million in insurance coverage. Those are useful protections, but they are broker-reported rather than independently verified standards.

Segregated funds: Windsor Brokers states that client funds are held separately from company operational funds across all entities.

Windsor Brokers states that client funds are held separately from company operational funds across all entities. Insurance coverage: The broker claims $5 million in insurance protection for client funds.

The broker claims $5 million in insurance protection for client funds. Negative balance protection: Available on select account types, preventing losses beyond the deposited amount.

Available on select account types, preventing losses beyond the deposited amount. KYC/AML compliance: Full identity verification and source-of-funds checks required for all accounts.

Full identity verification and source-of-funds checks required for all accounts. Platform security: Encrypted transactions and secure login protocols across MT4, MT5, and the Windsor app.

Security Feature Details Regulation and Licensing FSA Seychelles, JSC Jordan, CMA Kenya, FSC British Virgin Islands Segregated Client Accounts Client deposits held separately from company operational funds Insurance Coverage $5 million insurance protection on client funds Negative Balance Protection Available on select account types to prevent losses beyond deposited funds Account Security Encrypted transactions and secure login protocols across all platforms KYC/AML Compliance Full identity verification and source-of-funds documentation required Complaint Handling Internal complaints procedure with escalation process available 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

WINDSORBROKERS at a Glance

Detail WINDSORBROKERS Headquartered Limassol, Cyprus / Belize City, Belize Year Founded 1988 Regulating Authorities FSA (Seychelles), JSC (Jordan), CMA (Kenya), FSC (BVI) Countries Not Accepted Belgium, Belize, Japan, United States Islamic Account Yes (available on MT4 Prime only) Demo Account Yes (non-expiring, up to $100,000 virtual funds) Maximum Leverage 1:1000 Minimum Deposit $1 (Cent) / $50 (Prime) / $1,000 (Zero) / $20,000 (VIP) Deposit Options Bank Wire, Visa, Mastercard, Neteller, Skrill, UnionPay, WebMoney Withdrawal Options Bank Wire, Visa, Mastercard, Neteller, Skrill Platform Types MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Windsor Brokers App OS Compatibility Desktop, Web, iOS, Android Tradable Assets 250+ instruments — Forex, Indices, Commodities, Shares, Energies, Crypto, ETFs, Bonds, Metals Registered Clients 4,000,000+ Languages Supported English, Arabic, Farsi, Greek, Chinese, Polish, Romanian, Serbian, French, Italian, German, Spanish Customer Support Hours 24/5 Insurance Coverage $5,000,000 📝 Sign up Open Account



Key Findings

Trust score: 40/100.

40/100. Risk classification: Moderate-to-high risk due to offshore entity structure for SA traders.

Moderate-to-high risk due to offshore entity structure for SA traders. Operating history: Continuously operating since 1988 — one of the oldest retail brokers.

Continuously operating since 1988 — one of the oldest retail brokers. Regulation: Four regulated entities across Seychelles, Jordan, Kenya, and BVI.

Four regulated entities across Seychelles, Jordan, Kenya, and BVI. Minimum deposit: From USD 1 (Cent) to USD 20,000 (VIP ZERO).

From USD 1 (Cent) to USD 20,000 (VIP ZERO). Platforms: MT4, MT5, Windsor Brokers App.

MT4, MT5, Windsor Brokers App. Account types: MT4 Zero, MT4 Prime, VIP ZERO, Cent, Demo, Islamic.

MT4 Zero, MT4 Prime, VIP ZERO, Cent, Demo, Islamic. Maximum leverage: Up to 1:1000 depending on entity and account classification.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MiFID, BaFin, FSA, IFSC Start Trading Read Review

WINDSORBROKERS Accounts and Features

Windsor Brokers offers a choice between several account types designed for different trading sizes and experience levels. Each account features negative balance protection on select types, multilingual customer support, and access to the broker's educational resources. The number and type of accounts available may differ depending on the regulatory entity under which you are onboarded.

Account Type Minimum Deposit Avg Spread Commission Trading Cost 📝 Sign up MT4 Zero $1,000 From 0.0 pips $8 round turn From $8 per lot Open Account

MT4 Prime $50 From 1 pip None Spread-based (~$10 per lot) Open Account

VIP ZERO $20,000 From 0.0 pips $5 round turn From $5 per lot Open Account

Cent Account $1 From 1 pip None Spread-based Open Account



MT4 Zero Account

The Windsor Brokers MT4 Zero Account is built for professional or active traders who want the tightest possible spreads. Starting from 0.0 pips, it offers raw pricing with an $8 round-turn commission per lot. Leverage goes up to 1:500, and the minimum trade volume is 0.01 lots. Hedging is allowed, but the Islamic (swap-free) option is not available on this account type.

Feature Details Minimum Deposit $1,000 Average Spreads From 0.0 pips Commission $8 round turn per lot Maximum Leverage 1:500 Min / Max Trade Volume 0.01 - 50 lots Hedging Allowed Yes Islamic Account Not available Negative Balance Protection Yes 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

MT4 Prime Account

The MT4 Prime Account suits beginner and mid-level traders who prefer simpler pricing without a separate commission. Spreads start from 1 pip and all trading costs are built into the spread. The minimum deposit is just USD 50, and leverage goes up to 1:500. This is the only standard account type that offers an Islamic (swap-free) option.

Feature Details Minimum Deposit $50 Average Spreads From 1 pip Commission None Maximum Leverage 1:500 Min / Max Trade Volume 0.01 - 50 lots Hedging Allowed Yes Islamic Account Yes Negative Balance Protection Yes 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

VIP ZERO Account

The VIP ZERO Account is Windsor Brokers' premium offering for high-volume traders. It requires a USD 20,000 minimum deposit but delivers the lowest commission at just $5 round turn per lot. VIP account holders get a dedicated personal account manager, one-on-one sessions with the platform's technical analysts, and priority support.

Cent Account

The Cent Account starts from just USD 1 and uses US cents as the base unit. It runs on MT5 and provides access to forex, crypto, and metals with tight spreads and zero commissions. The small position sizing makes it practical for testing strategies with real money at minimal risk.

Demo Account

The Windsor Brokers Demo Account is non-expiring and provides up to USD 100,000 in virtual funds with leverage up to 500:1. It covers all available asset classes including forex, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies, stocks, bonds, and futures. A demo is useful for testing platform functions and strategies, but demo execution does not replicate live market conditions during volatile periods.

Islamic Account

Windsor Brokers offers an Islamic (swap-free) account option for traders who adhere to Sharia law, which prohibits interest-based transactions. This option is only available on the MT4 Prime Account and requires full account verification before conversion. Traders should confirm the terms and any applicable administration fees directly with the broker before activating.

Which WINDSORBROKERS Account Is Better?

The Prime Account is simpler for occasional or lower-volume traders because there is no separate commission. The Zero Account may cost less overall for frequent traders if the spread reduction more than offsets the $8 round-turn fee. The Cent Account is the clear choice for traders who want to test with real money using minimal capital. The right account depends on your trading volume, preferred instruments, and how much capital you're prepared to deposit upfront.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MiFID, BaFin, FSA, IFSC Start Trading Read Review

How to Open a WINDSORBROKERS Account — Step-by-Step Guide

1. Visit the Official Website

Go to windsorbrokers.com and click "Open an Account" in the top right corner of the website. Avoid links from unknown callers, messaging groups, or unofficial channels.

2. Fill Out the Registration Form

Enter your name, surname, email address, and telephone number. Use information that matches your identity documents to avoid verification delays later.

3. Choose Your Account Type

Select from MT4 Zero, MT4 Prime, VIP ZERO, or Cent Account based on your trading experience and budget. Check the minimum deposit and commission structure for each before committing.

4. Complete the Suitability Information

Provide accurate details about your employment, income, trading experience, and source of funds. Do not overstate your experience to access higher leverage or account tiers.

5. Upload Verification Documents

Submit a valid government-issued ID and proof of address dated within the last 90 days. Both documents must match the information provided during registration.

6. Fund Your Account

Use a payment method in your own name. Begin with an amount you can afford to lose, keep copies of the payment record, and test the withdrawal process with a small amount before increasing your balance.

7. Download Your Trading Platform

Download MT4, MT5, or the Windsor Brokers App from the official platform page. Confirm the server name, enable appropriate account security, and consider practising on a demo account before placing live leveraged trades.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MiFID, BaFin, FSA, IFSC Start Trading Read Review

How to Close Your Account with WINDSORBROKERS

Log in to your Windsor Brokers account using your credentials on the official website.

Ensure there are no open positions or pending orders on the account.

Contact Windsor Brokers customer service via email, phone, or live chat to request account closure.

Follow any additional instructions provided by the support team to close the account.

Withdraw any remaining funds using one of the available withdrawal methods before the account is fully deactivated.

WINDSORBROKERS Fees and Spreads

Windsor Brokers' fee structure varies by account type. The Zero Account offers raw spreads from 0.0 pips with an $8 round-turn commission, while the Prime Account builds all costs into the spread starting from 1 pip with no separate commission. The VIP ZERO Account offers the lowest commission at $5 round turn but requires a USD 20,000 deposit. Spreads are variable across all accounts and can widen during volatile or illiquid market conditions.

Zero Account commission: USD 8 round turn per lot.

USD 8 round turn per lot. Prime Account commission: None — cost built into the spread.

None — cost built into the spread. VIP ZERO commission: USD 5 round turn per lot.

USD 5 round turn per lot. Cent Account commission: None — spread-based pricing.

None — spread-based pricing. Spreads: Variable by instrument, account type, and market conditions.

Variable by instrument, account type, and market conditions. Deposit fees: Windsor Brokers states it does not charge fees on deposits.

Windsor Brokers states it does not charge fees on deposits. Withdrawal fees: Generally free, though third-party bank fees may apply.

Generally free, though third-party bank fees may apply. Overnight costs: Swap or financing charges apply to positions held overnight unless on a swap-free account.

Category WINDSORBROKERS Trading Fees Class Competitive — varies by account type (Zero, Prime, VIP, Cent) Minimum Deposit $1 (Cent) / $50 (Prime) / $1,000 (Zero) / $20,000 (VIP) Withdrawal Fee Generally free; third-party bank fees may apply Deposit Fees No deposit fees charged by the broker Average Spread (Zero) From 0.0 pips + $8 round-turn commission Average Spread (Prime) From 1 pip, no commission

Are WINDSORBROKERS Trading Costs Competitive?

For the Prime Account, the spread-only pricing is straightforward but the starting point of 1 pip on EUR/USD is average rather than market-leading. The Zero Account's $8 round-turn commission is above the industry standard of $6–7, which makes it slightly more expensive than alternatives like IC Markets or Pepperstone on an all-in cost basis. The VIP ZERO at $5 round turn is more competitive but requires a significant USD 20,000 deposit. Compare the same instrument and position size across brokers before committing.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MiFID, BaFin, FSA, IFSC Start Trading Read Review

WINDSORBROKERS Trading Platforms

Windsor Brokers offers three trading platforms: MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and the Windsor Brokers App. This gives traders more flexibility than brokers limited to a single platform. MT4 remains the industry standard for forex-focused trading, MT5 extends that with additional timeframes, indicators, and multi-asset tools, and the mobile app provides account management on the go.

Windsor Brokers App

The proprietary Windsor Brokers App has been downloaded over 650,000 times and holds a 4.1-star rating. It handles account management, deposits, withdrawals, market alerts, and trading activity directly from a mobile device with real-time market updates and advanced security protocols.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

MT4 remains the most widely used retail trading platform globally. It offers stability, fast execution, advanced charting tools, support for Expert Advisors (EAs), hedging capabilities, and a user-friendly interface for forex and CFD trading across desktop, web, and mobile.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MT5 is the advanced multi-asset platform offering additional indicators, more timeframes, Depth of Market tools, an integrated economic calendar, and enhanced automated trading capabilities. The Cent Account runs exclusively on MT5.

Web and Mobile Trading Access

Windsor Brokers provides cross-device trading support across desktop, web, Android, and iOS. Traders can access their accounts and markets from any device at any time during market hours.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MiFID, BaFin, FSA, IFSC Start Trading Read Review

WINDSORBROKERS Deposit and Withdrawal

Windsor Brokers offers multiple payment methods with no internal fees on most deposits and withdrawals. Processing times and availability may vary depending on the client's region and selected payment method. All transactions are handled under strict security and compliance procedures, and deposits and withdrawals must come from an account in the client's own name — third-party payments are not accepted.

Deposit Methods

Deposit Method Speed Fees Visa / Mastercard Instant to a few hours Usually free Bank Wire Transfer 1-3 business days Bank fees may apply Skrill Instant to same day Usually free Neteller Instant to same day Usually free UnionPay Instant to same day Usually free WebMoney Instant Usually free

Withdrawal Methods

Withdrawal Method Speed Fees Bank Wire Transfer 1-5 business days Usually free; bank fees may apply Visa / Mastercard 1-3 business days Usually free Skrill Instant to 24 hours Usually free Neteller Instant to 24 hours Usually free

WINDSORBROKERS Leverage

Windsor Brokers offers flexible leverage up to 1:1000 depending on the entity, account type, and instrument traded. Professional traders or those registered under the global entity may access higher leverage ratios, while regulated regions impose restrictions. European clients under CySEC are limited to 1:30 on major forex pairs, while international entities offer up to 1:200, 1:400, or even 1:1000.

At 30:1, a 1% adverse price move has a significant impact on the committed margin.

At 500:1 or higher, very small price changes can produce large gains or losses relative to the deposit.

Higher leverage reduces the margin required to open a trade but dramatically increases the speed at which losses can consume the account.

Use position sizing and stop-loss planning rather than treating maximum leverage as a target.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MiFID, BaFin, FSA, IFSC Start Trading Read Review

WINDSORBROKERS Sign-Up Bonus and Promotions

Windsor Brokers does not offer a traditional once-off welcome bonus. Instead, the broker provides a structured loyalty rewards system, trading incentives, and account benefits designed to increase long-term trading value. Through the WB Loyalty Program, eligible clients can earn points from trading activity, generate passive interest on balances, unlock swap-free benefits, and access higher-tier rewards as volume increases.

WB Loyalty Rewards

The WB Loyalty Rewards programme lets traders accumulate points whenever they trade eligible volumes or activate additional account benefits. Points can be redeemed for cash directly credited into the trading account, with qualifying users able to exchange points for rewards valued at up to $2 per point depending on loyalty status.

Up to 2% Interest on Trading Balances

Eligible traders can earn passive interest on unused trading balances through the loyalty ecosystem. Interest is accumulated daily as loyalty points and distributed monthly, allowing both active and inactive traders to potentially grow their balances over time.

Loyalty Status Tiers

The broker's loyalty structure includes Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond tiers. Each tier provides increasing rewards based on trading activity and total lots traded — higher tiers unlock enhanced points per lot, higher interest percentages, and expanded premium account privileges.

Instant Gold Status Upgrade

Eligible traders can instantly unlock Gold Tier by depositing a cumulative total of USD 2,000, bypassing the standard trading volume requirements. This grants faster access to increased loyalty point accumulation and daily interest earnings on balances.

Swap-Free Trading Benefits

Windsor Brokers also offers swap-free trading on selected instruments and account types, allowing traders to hold positions overnight without incurring swap or rollover fees for qualifying periods. The number of swap-free days available depends on the trader's loyalty tier.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MiFID, BaFin, FSA, IFSC Start Trading Read Review

WINDSORBROKERS Education

Windsor Brokers provides educational resources for both beginner and advanced traders, though the depth of the content should be evaluated independently. Before starting to trade, potential clients should use every available resource to build the skills needed for forex and CFD trading. If the broker's own resources are not sufficient, traders should explore other educational platforms and materials.

Resource Details Forex Webinars Live and recorded sessions for beginner and advanced traders Educational Videos Structured video tutorials covering key trading concepts E-Book Collection Comprehensive guides on forex, technical analysis, and risk management Economic Calendar Real-time updates on major economic events and data releases Trading Calculators Profit calculator, pip calculator, and Fibonacci calculator tools

WINDSORBROKERS Research and Trading Tools

Windsor Brokers provides a practical set of research and platform tools. The public website includes an economic calendar, daily market analysis, technical outlooks from financial analysts, and trading calculators. MT4 and MT5 both support built-in and custom technical indicators, Expert Advisors, and signal integration.

Economic calendar: Automatically updated during live announcements for tracking scheduled data and central-bank events.

Automatically updated during live announcements for tracking scheduled data and central-bank events. Daily market analysis: Technical outlooks prepared by the broker's financial analysts.

Technical outlooks prepared by the broker's financial analysts. MT4/MT5 indicators: Built-in and custom technical indicators with advanced charting.

Built-in and custom technical indicators with advanced charting. Trading calculators: Profit, pip, and Fibonacci calculators supporting multiple currency pairs.

Profit, pip, and Fibonacci calculators supporting multiple currency pairs. Expert Advisors: Full support for automated trading strategies on MT4 and MT5.

These tools can support analysis, but they do not establish the broker's trustworthiness and should not be treated as personalised financial advice.

WINDSORBROKERS vs eToro vs XM — Comparison Table

The comparison table is a starting point, not a final verdict. Regulatory entities can vary by country, so check which specific entity and licence apply to your region. Use the same date, account type, and instrument when comparing minimum deposits, leverage, and fees across all three brokers.

Feature WINDSORBROKERS eToro XM Minimum Deposit $50 (Prime) $50 $5 Sign-Up Bonus Loyalty rewards programme Yes Yes Maximum Leverage 1:1000 1:400 1:888 Currency Pairs 45+ 47 57 Platforms MT4, MT5, Windsor App eToro Platform MT4, MT5 Year Founded 1988 2007 2009 Regulation FSA, JSC, CMA, FSC FCA, CySEC, ASIC, FSCA CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

WINDSORBROKERS Awards

Windsor Brokers has accumulated multiple industry awards over its decades of operation. Awards instil extra confidence in traders, though they should be evaluated alongside regulation, execution quality, and user reviews rather than in isolation.

Award Awarding Body Year Best Forex Broker MENA Forex Expo 2023 Best Trading Platform Global Forex Awards 2022 Most Trusted Broker International Business Magazine 2023 Best Customer Service World Finance 2022 Best Loyalty Program Finance Magnates 2023

WINDSORBROKERS Customer Support

Windsor Brokers states that its customer support operates 24 hours a day, five days a week while markets are open. Support is available in 12+ languages including English, Arabic, French, Spanish, German, Italian, and Chinese. Contact options include email, phone, and live chat through the website and app.

Support availability is useful, but response time and problem resolution quality were not independently tested for this review. Before depositing, contact support to confirm the contracting entity, South African eligibility, account base currency, leverage settings, withdrawal routes, and the escalation process for unresolved complaints. Keep the response in writing.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MiFID, BaFin, FSA, IFSC Start Trading Read Review

Is WINDSORBROKERS Suitable for South African Traders?

Windsor Brokers is available to South African traders, but the regulatory structure deserves scrutiny. The broker does not currently hold an FSCA licence, which means South Africans are likely onboarded under the Seychelles or BVI entity with weaker investor protections than what an FSCA-authorised broker provides.

FSCA status: No FSCA-authorised Windsor Brokers entity is currently presented.

No FSCA-authorised Windsor Brokers entity is currently presented. Local currency: Account base currency options should be confirmed; ZAR conversion may add cost.

Account base currency options should be confirmed; ZAR conversion may add cost. Local payments: Multiple payment methods are available, but specific South African bank transfer routes should be confirmed in the client portal.

Multiple payment methods are available, but specific South African bank transfer routes should be confirmed in the client portal. Complaints: Disputes would rely on the offshore client agreement and the relevant entity's complaints process.

Disputes would rely on the offshore client agreement and the relevant entity's complaints process. Tax: South African residents remain responsible for their own tax and exchange-control obligations.

South African residents remain responsible for their own tax and exchange-control obligations. Track record: 35+ years of continuous operation and 4 million registered clients provide some confidence, though history alone does not guarantee future safety.

South Africans who prioritise local regulatory accountability should compare brokers that state the exact FSCA-authorised entity and FSP number that will hold their account.

Final Verdict Windsor Brokers offers a solid trading environment backed by nearly four decades of continuous operation, both MT4 and MT5, 250+ instruments, and a structured loyalty programme — but those strengths do not fully compensate for its regulatory gaps in South Africa. The broker operates through multiple regulated entities globally, yet the SA-facing international arms (FSA Seychelles, FSC BVI) are classified as Tier-3 offshore regulators. With no FSCA-authorised entity identified, South African traders accept offshore counterparty risk. Windsor Brokers is better suited to experienced traders who understand and accept that trade-off than to beginners seeking strong local regulatory recourse.

WINDSORBROKERS Review Methodology

This review was completed through desk research. We checked Windsor Brokers' legal documents, public product pages, account types, platform information, payment pages, and complaints procedures. We also reviewed the regulatory status of each named entity and checked the FSCA's public search facility for South African authorisation.

The trust score considers regulation, legal-entity clarity, client-fund protections, platform transparency, pricing disclosure, payment information, complaint routes, and country-specific suitability. We did not claim first-hand experience because no live account was opened, no trade was placed, and no withdrawal was tested.

Risk Disclaimer

Forex and CFD trading uses leverage and can result in rapid losses. You do not own the underlying asset when trading a CFD. This review is general information and does not consider your objectives, financial position, or risk tolerance. Verify the legal entity, regulation, fees, and product terms independently, and never deposit money you cannot afford to lose.

Risk Management

Windsor Brokers provides risk management tools and features to help clients minimise losses and protect profits. These include:

Margin management: Using leverage to trade larger positions while ensuring adequate funds to cover potential losses.

Using leverage to trade larger positions while ensuring adequate funds to cover potential losses. Stop-loss orders: Automatically closing a position at a specified price level to limit potential losses.

Automatically closing a position at a specified price level to limit potential losses. Position sizing: Controlling individual trade sizes to reduce overall market exposure.

Controlling individual trade sizes to reduce overall market exposure. Portfolio diversification: Spreading investments across different asset classes to reduce the impact of single-market movements.

Spreading investments across different asset classes to reduce the impact of single-market movements. Regular monitoring: Keeping track of open trades and adjusting them as market conditions change.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Windsor Brokers?

Windsor Brokers is an online forex and CFD broker established in 1988 with over 4 million registered clients globally. It offers access to 250+ instruments including forex, commodities, indices, shares, and cryptocurrencies through MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and the Windsor Brokers App. The broker operates through multiple regulated entities across Seychelles, Jordan, Kenya, and the British Virgin Islands.

Is Windsor Brokers regulated?

Yes, Windsor Brokers operates under multiple regulatory entities depending on the client's region. These include the FSA in Seychelles, JSC in Jordan, CMA in Kenya, and FSC in the British Virgin Islands. However, no FSCA-authorised entity is currently presented for South African traders, meaning SA users are likely onboarded under an offshore entity with Tier-3 regulatory protection.

What trading platforms does Windsor Brokers support?

Windsor Brokers supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and its own proprietary mobile app for trading. MT4 and MT5 are available across desktop, web, and mobile. The Windsor Brokers App has been downloaded over 650,000 times and provides account management, trading, deposits, and withdrawals from a mobile device.

What is the minimum deposit at Windsor Brokers?

The minimum deposit depends on the account type. The Cent Account starts from just USD 1, the MT4 Prime Account requires USD 50, the MT4 Zero Account requires USD 1,000, and the VIP ZERO Account requires USD 20,000. South African traders should factor in ZAR/USD conversion costs when funding.

Does Windsor Brokers offer Islamic accounts?

Yes, Windsor Brokers offers an Islamic swap-free account option on the MT4 Prime Account for traders following Sharia law. This removes overnight swap charges on eligible instruments. Traders must complete full verification and request the conversion through the broker before activating swap-free conditions.

What leverage does Windsor Brokers provide?

Windsor Brokers offers flexible leverage depending on the entity, account type, and instrument traded. International entities may provide leverage up to 1:1000 for professional traders, while regulated European entities (CySEC) restrict leverage to 1:30 for retail clients. Higher leverage amplifies both potential gains and losses.

Can beginners trade with Windsor Brokers?

Yes, Windsor Brokers is considered beginner-friendly thanks to its Cent Account (starting from USD 1), non-expiring demo accounts with USD 100,000 in virtual funds, educational webinars, video tutorials, and a responsive multilingual support team. The Prime Account's zero-commission structure also simplifies cost tracking for new traders.

What markets can I trade with Windsor Brokers?

Windsor Brokers offers 250+ instruments across nine asset categories: forex pairs, global stock indices, individual share CFDs, ETF CFDs, commodity CFDs, energy products, precious metals, government bond CFDs, and cryptocurrencies. This allows traders to diversify across multiple markets using a single account.

Does Windsor Brokers charge withdrawal fees?

Windsor Brokers states it does not charge internal withdrawal fees. However, third-party bank or payment provider fees may apply depending on the withdrawal method and the client's region. Processing times range from instant (e-wallets) to 1-5 business days (bank wire). Review the broker's official withdrawal policy for current terms.

Is Windsor Brokers good for South African traders?

Windsor Brokers can be suitable for experienced South African traders who accept offshore counterparty risk. It offers MetaTrader platforms, 250+ instruments, competitive spreads, and a long operating history since 1988. However, no FSCA-authorised entity is currently presented, so South Africans should evaluate this against locally regulated alternatives before depositing funds.

Sources Checked