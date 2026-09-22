Giropay is accepted by Forex Brokers, which is an internet payment method based in Germany with a system that enables direct transfers. Giropay was established in 2006, and the service is partnered with more than 1,500 participating German banks, reaching approximately 17 million online banking customers.

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn: What is Giropay, and how does it work for forex trading deposits

Why traders prefer Giropay for fast and secure payments

The 10 Best Giropay Forex Brokers and their key features

How to choose the right Giropay forex broker for your needs

Step-by-step guide to depositing with Giropay

Fees, limits, and processing times when using Giropay

Pros and cons of using Giropay for forex trading

FAQs about Giropay forex trading and brokers

10 Best Forex Brokers that accept Giropay

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What are Forex Brokers accept Giropay?

Forex brokers that accept Giropay are trading platforms that enable clients primarily within the Eurozone to fund and withdraw from their trading accounts using the secure, bank-backed Giropay online payment system. These brokers integrate Giropay to provide fast, compliant, and low-friction transactions, enhancing accessibility and payment efficiency for European retail traders.

10 Best Giropay Forex Brokers Revealed (2026)

☑️ AvaTrade – Best Overall Broker for Secure Trading ☑️ easyMarkets – Best for Fixed Spreads & Risk Management ☑️ Trading 212 – Best for Beginner-Friendly Trading ☑️ XM – Best for Bonuses & Trading Promotions ☑️ Capital.com – Best for AI-Powered Trading Insights ☑️ FP Markets – Best for Raw Spreads & ECN Execution ☑️ Deriv – Best for Synthetic Indices Trading ☑️ NAGA – Best for Copy & Social Trading ☑️ TRADE.com – Best for Managed Portfolios ☑️ FXTM – Best for Education & Beginner Support

1. AvaTrade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

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AvaTrade is an online broker that was founded in 2006 and offersand is a global broker with their head office situated in the British Virgin Islands. AvaTrade isin Europe, the British Virgin Islands, Australia, Japan, and South Africa byand

Pros and Cons

How long do withdrawals take on AvaTrade?

Withdrawals are typically processed within 24–48 hours after account verification, although it may take a few additional days for funds to reflect, depending on your payment provider.

What is the minimum deposit required for AvaTrade?

The minimum deposit usually starts from $100 (or equivalent), depending on the account currency and payment method used. Those who are looking to start out with AvaTrade will need a minimum deposit of $250, and a demo account is available for those who want to get acquainted with the popular MT4 forex trading platform. AvaTrade also offers mobile apps for Android and iOS.

2. EasyMarkets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, ASIC, FSA, FSC, and FSCA Start Trading Read Review

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EasyMarkets is one of the most popular choices for Beginners and is regulated by(Cyprus) and(Australia), and offers beginner forex traders:

Pros and Cons

How long do withdrawals take on easyMarkets?

Withdrawals are processed within 24–48 hours, but it can take 3–10 business days for the funds to reach your account, depending on your bank or payment method.

Does easyMarkets charge deposit or withdrawal fees?

No, easyMarkets does not charge fees for deposits or withdrawals, although third-party providers (like banks) may apply their own charges.

3. Trading 212

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:300 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, ASIC and BaFin Start Trading Read Review

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Trading 212 is a UK-based, commission-free trading platform known for its simple interface and beginner-friendly investing experience. It allows users to trade stocks, ETFs, forex, and CFDs through a mobile app or web platform, with a strong focus on low-cost investing and easy portfolio management.

Pros and Cons

What is the minimum deposit on Trading 212?

The minimum deposit is very low and starts from around €1–€10, depending on account type and region, making it one of the most beginner-friendly brokers in the market.

How long do withdrawals take on Trading 212?

Withdrawals are usually processed within 1–3 business days, depending on your bank or payment method, and there are no withdrawal fees from Trading 212.

4. XM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

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XM Group is a legitimate, regulated forex and CFD broker group, meaning it operates under financial rules designed to protect traders and ensure fair trading practices.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Easy and fast account opening Limited product portfolio Low trading fees High CFD fees Fast execution of trades High minimum deposit Low Forex fees High fee for international bank withdrawal

Is XM Group (XM) a regulated and safe broker?

Yes. XM Group (XM) is regulated by multiple authorities, including the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) and others. This means it must follow strict financial rules, such as keeping client funds separate and ensuring fair trading practices.

What is the minimum deposit to start trading with XM?

The minimum deposit is $5, making it very accessible for beginners.

5. Capital.com

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $20 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FCA, CySEC, ASIC, CMA, and SCB Start Trading Read Review

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Capital.com is a global online trading broker founded in 2016, offering trading mainly through CFDs (Contracts for Difference) across multiple markets like forex, stocks, crypto, indices, and commodities.

Pros and Cons

Is Capital.com a safe and regulated broker?

Yes. Capital.com is regulated by major authorities such as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), and ASIC. This means it must follow strict rules like keeping client funds in segregated accounts and maintaining transparency.

Can you buy real stocks on Capital.com?

No. Capital.com mainly offers CFD trading, which means you do not own the actual asset (like shares or crypto). Instead, you trade on price movements.

6. FP Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

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FP Markets is an Australian-based online forex and CFD broker founded in 2005, offering trading across forex, stocks, indices, commodities, metals, ETFs, bonds, and cryptocurrencies (CFDs).

Pros and Cons

Is FP Markets a regulated and safe broker?

Yes. FP Markets is a regulated broker under multiple top financial authorities, including ASIC (Australia), CySEC (Europe), and FSCA (South Africa).

What platforms does FP Markets support?

FP Markets offers several professional trading platforms, including: MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), cTrader, and IRESS (for share trading)

7. Deriv

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: MFSA, FSA, VFSC, BVI FSC Start Trading Read Review

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Deriv is a global online trading broker group (originally launched as Binary.com in 1999) that offers trading in forex, CFDs, cryptocurrencies, commodities, indices, and unique synthetic markets.

Pros and Cons

Is Deriv a safe and regulated broker?

Yes, Deriv is a regulated broker, but its level of regulation depends on the region you open your account in. It operates under multiple financial regulators such as MFSA (Malta), VFSC (Vanuatu), and other offshore authorities, with some entities offering stronger protection than others.

What makes Deriv different from other brokers?

Deriv is best known for its synthetic indices, which are artificial markets that trade 24/7 (even on weekends) and are not affected by news or real-world events.

8. NAGA

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: CySEC Start Trading Read Review

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NAGA is a global online trading broker and fintech platform founded in 2015 and headquartered in Cyprus. It offers trading in forex, stocks, ETFs, cryptocurrencies, and CFDs, with a strong focus on social (copy) trading.

Pros and Cons

What is copy trading on NAGA?

Copy trading on NAGA allows you to automatically copy the trades of experienced traders in real time. When they open or close a trade, your account does the same.

Do you need experience to use NAGA?

Not necessarily. Beginners can use NAGA because of its social and copy trading features, but you should still understand the basics of trading before investing real money.

9. TRADE.com

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:300 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

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TRADE.com is a global online trading broker founded around 2013, headquartered in Cyprus. It provides access to CFD trading and multi-asset markets, including forex, stocks, indices, commodities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies.

Pros and Cons

What is the minimum deposit on TRADE.com?

The minimum deposit is $100, depending on your region.

Is TRADE.com regulated and safe?

Yes. TRADE.com is a regulated broker, licensed by authorities such as the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), and FSCA (South Africa).

10. FXTM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $30 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

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FXTM is a global forex and CFD broker founded in 2011, serving millions of traders across 150+ countries. It is known for strong education, flexible account types, and high leverage trading.

Pros and Cons

Is FXTM a regulated and safe broker?

Yes. FXTM (ForexTime) is a regulated global broker under multiple financial authorities, including the FCA (UK), CySEC (Cyprus), FSCA (South Africa), FSC (Mauritius), and CMA (Kenya).

FXTM provides popular and flexible trading platforms, including:

MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), and the FXTM mobile trading app

Conclusion The The best Forex brokers that accept Giropay provide a streamlined, secure, and regulation-aligned funding method tailored for European traders who prioritize instant bank-based transactions. By choosing a broker that combines Giropay support with strong regulatory oversight, competitive spreads, and reliable execution, traders can significantly enhance both their operational efficiency and overall trading experience.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Giropay?

Giropay is a German online payment service that enables secure, real-time bank transfers directly from a user’s account, commonly used for fast deposits.

Does Giropay require a download?

No, Giropay operates entirely online through your bank, so no software or app download is required.

Do users register to make a deposit with Giropay?

No. There is no need to register in order to make a deposit, and funds are transferred directly from the user's bank account to their trading account.

Are Giropay payments processed instantly?

Yes. Giropay is a real-time payment method, and therefore, payments are processed instantly.

Is Giropay an established company?

Yes. Giropay was established over 15 years ago and is trusted by millions of German customers.

Is Giropay safe to use?

Yes, it uses encrypted banking protocols to ensure secure transactions.

Is Giropay free to use?

Yes. Giropay is free to use for account holders. However, investors should check with their bank or chosen broker if any additional service fees will apply.