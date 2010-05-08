Capital.com is a CFD broker built around its technology. The web platform is clean, the mobile app is easy to use, and the market range is broad.

The big South African update is regulation.

Capital Com South Africa (Pty) Ltd received approval from the FSCA as a Category 1 Financial Services Provider and an Over-the-Counter Derivatives Provider in 2026.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $20 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FCA, CySEC, ASIC, CMA, and SCB Start Trading Read Review

Quick Answer: Is Capital.com a Good Broker for South Africans? Capital.com looks promising for South African traders, especially if platform quality matters. The broker now has a locally incorporated company, an FSCA FSP licence and ODP approval for derivatives activity. That gives South African traders a clearer local regulatory setup than being served only through an offshore company.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Is Capital.com a regulated and safe platform?

Yes, Capital.com is licensed by top regulators, including the FSCA, FCA, CySEC, ASIC, CMA, and SCB. It ensures fund protection through segregated accounts, uses advanced encryption technologies, and adheres to strict compliance rules for transparency and client security.

CFD Risk Warning

Global traffic: 65%-89% of retail investors lose money.

UK (CCUK): 65% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider.

EU (all European countries): Between 74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider.

Bahamas (CCBAH): 79.75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider.

Capital.com Trust Score

Pro and Cons

✅Pros ❌ Cons South African company with FSCA FSP and ODP approval ZAR account support is not publicly confirmed Clean proprietary web and mobile platforms High stock index CFD fees Great experience opening an account Only CFD Excellent customer support Smaller account currencies not available TradingView, MT4, MT5, and API options where available Limited customizability (for charts, workspace) Broad range of CFD markets Mostly derivative trading rather than direct ownership

Overview

According to research in South Africa, Capital.com is a global Forex and CFD broker founded in 2016, now serving over 500,000 clients in more than 50 countries.

The platform offers CFD trading on forex, stocks, commodities, and indices, while integrating AI to support education and smarter decision-making.

Headquartered in Cyprus and London, Capital.com is fully compliant with ESMA regulations and is regulated by both the FCA and CySEC, ensuring strong investor protection and regulatory transparency.

Feature Current finding Broker Capital.com Founded 2016 South African entity Capital Com South Africa (Pty) Ltd Company registration 2025/355173/07 FSCA status Category 1 FSP and approved ODP FSP number 55488 ODP approval date 12 May 2026 South African rollout Approved locally, but live onboarding still needs to be checked Markets More than 5,000 planned locally; more than 5,500 CFDs advertised internationally Platforms Web, mobile, TradingView, MT4, MT5 and API, depending on availability Trading commission No separate commission on the international schedule, although other costs apply Minimum deposit No confirmed South African figure; official international pages show different amounts ZAR account Not publicly confirmed Demo account Yes Islamic account Not publicly confirmed for South Africa Best for Traders who want a modern platform, TradingView and broad CFD access Main drawback Local account terms are not yet published consistently

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $20 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FCA, CySEC, ASIC, CMA, and SCB Start Trading Read Review

Who Is Capital.com Best For?

Capital.com may suit South African traders who want a modern web or mobile platform, TradingView integration and access to a wide CFD range.

It is especially suitable for someone who wants a simple proprietary interface instead of building a heavily customised MetaTrader setup from scratch.

SA Shares Broker Safety Score: Capital.com

Safety Score: 8.5/10

Capital.com scores well on safety because it has several major global licences and has now announced FSCA approval in South Africa. That local approval matters. It gives South African traders a stronger regulatory reference point than offshore-only brokers.

The score is not a perfect 10 because South African traders still need to confirm the exact entity they are onboarded under, the available investor protections, the product list, and the current risk disclosure before funding a live account.

Safety factor Score SA Shares view FSCA status 9/10 Capital.com announced FSCA approval as an ODP and Category 1 FSP in June 2026. This is a major update for South African traders. Global regulation 9/10 The group lists regulation across major jurisdictions, including the UK, Cyprus, Australia, Bahamas, UAE, Bermuda, and Kenya. CFD risk disclosure 8/10 The risk warning is clear, but it needs to be shown near CTAs on review pages, not hidden near the footer. Platform maturity 9/10 Capital.com offers its own platform, mobile app, TradingView, MT4, MT5, and API access. Fee transparency 8/10 Fees are well documented, but traders still need to watch overnight funding and currency conversion costs. South African fit 8/10 Stronger now because of FSCA approval, but still mainly a CFD broker rather than a direct JSE investing platform.

Capital.com Scorecard for South African Traders

Category Score SA Shares view Fees 8.5/10 No account opening fee, no deposit fee, no withdrawal fee, and no trading commission. The real costs are spreads, overnight funding, guaranteed stop fees if triggered, and currency conversion. Safety 8.5/10 Strong global regulation plus new South African FSCA approval. Traders must still check which legal entity they trade under. Platforms 9/10 Strong platform choice: Capital.com web and mobile, TradingView, MT4, MT5, and API access. Better than most beginner-focused CFD brokers. Education 8/10 Good learning material for newer CFD traders, especially around markets, technical analysis, and risk. Still, education does not remove leverage risk. Mobile 9/10 The mobile app is one of Capital.com’s strongest features. Clean layout, quick order entry, and good chart access. Support 7.5/10 Support is decent, but South African traders should test response times before depositing serious money.

Featured Offered

Capital.com offers a wide range of features designed to enhance the trading experience.

These include commission-free trading, advanced AI-powered analytics, and access to over 3,000 markets, including forex, stocks, indices, and commodities.

The platform also provides educational tools, a user-friendly mobile app, and negative balance protection to support both beginner and experienced traders.

🧩 Feature 📊 Details 🏦 Account Types Retail CFD, Professional, Corporate; CFD, Swap‑free (UAE), Spread‑betting, 1X accounts ⚖️ Leverage Maximum for retail: 30:1 on majors (per FCA/CySEC/ASIC); lowered for other assets; Pro accounts up to 500:1 📉 Spreads & Commissions Floating spreads from ~0.6 pips (EUR/USD); zero commissions; index and CFD spreads vary (e.g. US30 from 2 pts) 🌐 Instruments Offered 120+ forex pairs, 150+ crypto, 20+ indices, 9 metals, 7 energy, 14 soft commodities, 3,000+ stock CFDs 🖥️ Trading Platforms Proprietary Web & Mobile, MT4, TradingView, API access ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Swap‑free available only via UAE entity; not available via EU/UK 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Not offered 👥 Copy Trading Not offered 🛡️ Client Fund Security Segregated accounts, negative balance protection, ISO 27001 & PCI DSS security standards, insured up to $1M (via EU entity) 📋 Regulatory Oversight FCA UK, CySEC Cyprus, ASIC Aus, SCB Bahamas, SCA UAE, FSA Seychelles; FCA/CySEC accounts eligible for £85K/€20K compensation

Capital.com Customer Reviews

Capital.com receives mostly positive customer reviews, with users praising its easy-to-use platform, fast withdrawals, and helpful customer support.

Many appreciate the educational tools and TradingView integration.

However, some users report issues with trade execution and occasional withdrawal delays.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating ⭐ 4.3 out of 5 on Trustpilot (based on 8,000+ reviews); praised for platform quality and transparency 👏Customer Satisfaction Users are generally satisfied with the intuitive interface, fast execution, and fee-free structure; some negative feedback mentions delays in account verification 📞Customer Service 24/7 multilingual support via live chat, email, and phone; response times are quick, but a few users report slow replies during high-demand periods

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $20 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FCA, CySEC, ASIC, CMA, and SCB Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Traders find the platform stable and spreads competitive, but some request broader EA support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Users praise transparent pricing and quick execution; a few complaints about withdrawal speed. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Limited reviews but mostly positive—highlighting beginner-friendly interface and helpful support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Generally excellent; fast app, smooth deposits/withdrawals, with a few KYC delay complaints. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Mixed South African feedback—positive on ease of use, some concerns with local payment methods. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Over 8,000 reviews praising the platform’s speed, transparency, and no hidden fees. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Capital.com Regulation and Security

Yes, Capital Com South Africa (Pty) Ltd is registered in South Africa under company number 2025/355173/07.

Capital.com says the company is authorised by the FSCA as a Financial Services Provider under FSP number 55488.

It also received approval as an Over-the-Counter Derivatives Provider on 12 May 2026.

The FSP licence covers approved financial services and intermediary activities without personal advice.

The ODP approval matters for CFD traders because CFDs are over-the-counter derivatives. It gives the South African company a local framework for issuing and executing those transactions.

Regulated and trusted

Capital.com is licensed across five global jurisdictions and segregates client funds. It upholds high data security standards.

A multi-regulated broker

Entity Jurisdiction Regulator Licence or approval Capital Com South Africa (Pty) Ltd South Africa FSCA FSP 55488; ODP approval dated 12 May 2026 Capital Com (UK) Ltd United Kingdom FCA 793714 Capital Com SV Investments Ltd Cyprus CySEC 319/17 Capital Com Australia Pty Ltd Australia ASIC AFSL 513393 Capital Com Online Investments Ltd The Bahamas SCB SIA-F245 Capital Com MENA Securities Trading L.L.C United Arab Emirates CMA 20200000176

The Account Entity Matters

Seeing FCA, CySEC and ASIC licences on the broker’s website is reassuring. Those licences do not automatically cover a South African account.

The client agreement should tell you:

Which company holds the account.

Which regulator oversees that company.

Which complaints process applies.

Which retail protections you receive.

Read that document before depositing, not after a dispute.

Client-Fund Protection

Capital.com says retail client money is held in segregated accounts, separate from the company’s operating funds.

Its international security information also says eligible retail clients receive negative balance protection. In practice, that should stop a qualifying retail account from remaining below zero after losses and account adjustments.

Useful protections. Still limited.

Segregated funds do not stop you from losing money on a trade. Negative balance protection does not stop the account from falling to zero.

South African traders should also avoid assuming they receive the same compensation or insurance arrangements as clients registered under another Capital.com company.

The local client agreement and risk disclosure decide what applies.

Is Capital.com a safe and regulated broker?

Yes, Capital.com is a safe and regulated broker. It is authorized by several top-tier financial regulators, including the FCA (UK), CySEC (Cyprus), ASIC (Australia), and FSA (Seychelles). The platform uses data encryption, segregated client accounts, and negative balance protection to enhance client safety.

Is Capital.com a scam?

No, Capital.com is not a scam. It is a legitimate global trading platform with over 500,000 clients and strong regulatory oversight. While some users report issues like delayed withdrawals or trade rejections, the majority of reviews highlight reliable service and transparent operations.

Capital.com at a Glance

Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Cyprus, Limassol 📅 Year Founded 2016 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities FCA, CySEC, ASIC, SCB 📌CySEC No HE 354252 📌FCA No 793714 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade The United States ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) No 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts No 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:30 for retail 💰 Minimum Deposit $20 / 355 ZAR 🌐 Spreads From 0.6 pips 🌐 Commission 0% other fees apply 🌐 Fees Overnight fee on Indices, Commodities, and FX 📊 Accounts Standard account 📎 Bonus No 💳 Deposit Options Wire Transfer, Visa, MasterCard, Skrill, Neteller, iDeal, Giropay, Przelewy24, QIWI, WebMoney, Trustly, Worldpay and AstroPay. 💳 Withdrawal Options Wire Transfer, Visa,,MasterCard, Skrill, Neteller, iDeal, Giropay, Przelewy24, QIWI, WebMoney, Trustly, Worldpay and AstroPay. 💻 Platform Types Proprietary Web-Based Platform 📱 OS Compatibility PC and Mobile 📈 Tradable assets offered CFDs on Commodities, Metals, Stocks, Oil, Gold, Indices and FX currency pairs. 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, Spanish, Italian, French, German, Chinese, Russian, Portuguese, Thai, Bahasa, Swedish, Polish, Hungarian and more 👥 Customer Support Languages English, Spanish, Italian, French, German, Chinese, Russian, Portuguese, Thai, Bahasa, Swedish, Polish, Hungarian and more 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Capital.com Accounts

Capital.com offers a range of products tailored to both retail and professional traders.

This ranges from CFD to spread betting (not available outside the UK) and also the unleveraged 1X account.

The broker’s latest product, Knock-outs, offers an innovative way of trading with pre-defined risk and flexible costs.

Retail CFD Account

The retail CFD account is the standard live account for individual traders.

Pricing is generally spread-based, and the account gives access to the markets offered by the relevant legal entity.

Retail leverage, margin rules and protections depend on the jurisdiction.

The South African conditions need to be checked during signup.

Demo Account

Capital.com’s demo account lets you practise with virtual money.

It is useful for learning the platform, testing the order ticket, and finding out how the risk controls work.

It cannot recreate live trading properly.

There is no real stress when the money is not yours. Slippage and liquidity may also behave differently once real orders are involved.

Use the demo to learn the software. Do not treat demo profits as proof that a strategy is ready for a large live account.

Islamic Account

Capital.com offers swap-free accounts in selected Middle Eastern and North African countries.

South Africa does not appear in the current public eligibility list.

A South African trader who needs an Islamic account should ask Capital.com for written confirmation covering:

Availability.

Holding charges.

Eligible products.

Restricted instruments.

Any administration fees.

Do not assume the account is available because the broker offers it elsewhere.

Professional Classification

Capital.com offers professional classification in selected regions to traders who meet the eligibility rules.

Professional status can give access to higher leverage or different margin requirements.

That extra leverage comes with a trade-off. Some retail protections may be reduced or removed.

Capital.com has not publicly confirmed the full professional-account conditions for the South African entity in the material reviewed.

What types of accounts does Capital.com offer?

Capital.com offers a Demo Account for risk-free practice with virtual funds, a range of CFDs and spread betting (not available outside the UK), and an unleveraged 1X account with real money, and a Professional Account for experienced traders seeking higher leverage and additional benefits.

How do I upgrade to a Professional Account on Capital.com?

To upgrade to a Professional Account, you must meet specific criteria such as trading experience, portfolio size, or financial background. Once eligible, you can apply through your Retail Account and submit supporting documents for review.

How to Open a Capital.com Account

Step 1 – Create an account

To register a forex trading account with Capital.com for the first time, you will be required to go through a basic “know your customer” process.

Create an account with Capital.com via the website.

Step 2 – Make your first deposit

Complete the requested information.

Or sign up using your Facebook, Google, or Apple accounts.

With Capital.com, the process entails logging onto their website and filling in some basic information.

You will be asked to provide proof of your bank account, residence, and a copy of your legal ID.

You may also be required to answer a few questions regarding your level of trading experience.

Step 3 – Start trading

Once this is completed, you wait for your account approval, make your minimum deposit requirement, and start trading.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $20 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FCA, CySEC, ASIC, CMA, and SCB Start Trading Read Review

Capital.com Fees

Capital.com’s international pricing is mainly spread-based.

There is no separate trading commission on the published international retail schedule. That does not mean there are no costs.

You may still pay through:

The spread.

Overnight funding.

Currency conversion.

A guaranteed stop-loss premium.

Third-party banking or payment fees.

📌 Broker 📈 Trading Fees Class Low — No commissions; costs are incorporated into spreads and overnight funding fees. 💰 Required Min Deposit $20 (by card); some sources mention $10 via Apple Pay in select regions 🔁 Withdrawal Fee $0 (no broker fee); third-party fees may apply 💳 Deposit Fees $0 (no broker fee); though banks or payment providers may charge fees 📝 Average Spread ≈ 0.6 pips on EUR/USD (Standard); ≈ 0.1 pips (ECN accounts); typical index CFD costs ~0.5 points on S&P 500

Capital.com Spreads

Capital.com uses variable spreads.

A headline such as “from 0.6 pips” is a starting figure. It is not the spread you should expect on every currency pair at every hour of the day.

The number on the deal ticket is more useful because it shows the price available for that market at that moment.

South African traders should be especially careful with USD/ZAR.

The rand is less liquid than major currencies such as the euro or US dollar. USD/ZAR spreads may be much wider than EUR/USD, especially during volatile markets or quieter trading hours.

Check the live spread before clicking buy or sell.

Currency Conversion and ZAR Exposure

Capital.com’s published international base-currency list includes options such as USD, EUR and GBP.

ZAR is not currently listed.

The new South African operation may add rand support, but the reviewed public information does not confirm it.

Without a ZAR account, conversion may happen when you:

Deposit.

Withdraw.

Trade a market priced in another currency.

Capital.com’s international retail schedule refers to a 0.7% conversion mark-up when a transaction is in a different currency from the account.

That can add up.

A trader depositing R20,000 should know whether the money stays in rand or is converted before it reaches the trading balance.

Capital.com Minimum Deposit

There is no confirmed universal minimum deposit for South Africa in the reviewed material.

Capital.com’s official international pages currently give different figures.

One page shows a minimum of 10 USD, EUR or GBP for bank cards and Apple Pay.

Other official pages show 20 USD, EUR or GBP for common payment methods.

Wire transfers are often shown with a 50 EUR minimum, or the equivalent in the account’s base currency.

South African Minimum Not Confirmed

Do not take an old dollar minimum, convert it into rand and present that number as Capital.com’s official South African deposit requirement.

Use the figure shown in the verified local payment screen.

The payment method matters too. The minimum for a card may differ from the minimum for a bank transfer.

What fees does Capital.com charge for trading?

Capital.com offers commission-free trading on all instruments. Instead of charging a direct fee, they make money through the spread between the buy and sell prices. Overnight funding fees may apply for leveraged positions held overnight.

Are there any hidden or withdrawal fees on Capital.com?

No, Capital.com does not charge any hidden fees. Deposits and withdrawals are free, with no inactivity fees or additional charges. However, third-party providers like banks or e-wallets may apply their own processing fees.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $20 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FCA, CySEC, ASIC, CMA, and SCB Start Trading Read Review

Capital.com Trading Platforms

Whether on the web platform or via the app, Capital.com’s platform is built for speed, reliability, and a seamless trading experience – designed to perform even in extreme market conditions.

Web Trading Platform

User-friendly interface with advanced charting tools and TradingView integration

Access to real-time market news, insights, and personalised watchlists

Trade thousands of global CFD markets directly from your browser

No download required with seamless, fast execution

Mobile Trading App

Trade on the go with full account functionality and fast execution

Advanced charting with 100+ indicators and drawing tools

Real-time price alerts, market news, and risk management tools

Access to thousands of CFD markets, including forex, stocks, and crypto

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Automated trading via Expert Advisors (EAs) and trading signals

Advanced technical analysis with custom indicators and tools

Multiple chart setups and real-time market data

Suitable for algorithmic and technical traders

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Buy stop-limit, sell stop-limit, and four additional order types.

21 timeframes, 38+ indicators, and 44 analytical objects.

Analytical depth that goes beyond price.

Rules defined in advance, executed according to your parameters.

Automated strategies running consistently

Custom indicators, scripts, and trading robots, built to your specifications.

TradingView Integration

Advanced charting with powerful technical analysis tools

Ability to build, share, and use custom indicators and signals

Access to a large trading community and social insights

Seamless integration with Capital.com accounts for live trading

What trading platforms does Capital.com offer?

Capital.com provides access to multiple platforms, including its proprietary web and mobile platform, MetaTrader 4 (MT4), and TradingView integration. These platforms support advanced charting tools, real-time data, and various order types for efficient CFD trading.

Can I trade on Capital.com using MetaTrader 4 (MT4)?

Yes, Capital.com supports trading via MetaTrader 4 (MT4), a widely used platform for forex and CFD trading. It offers features like automated trading (EAs), customizable charts, and technical indicators, ideal for experienced traders seeking deeper market analysis.

Capital.com Deposit and Withdrawal

Capital.com makes deposits and withdrawals simple, fast, free, and accessible for traders worldwide.

The platform supports a wide range of payment methods, ensuring clients can fund their accounts quickly and securely, no matter where they are.

Fast, flexible, and secure transactions

The broker offers multiple deposit and withdrawal options, including bank transfers,

Apple Pay and debit/credit cards. Its seamless payment infrastructure is designed to provide instant or same-day deposits and fast withdrawals, with most requests processed within 24 hours.

Global reach, local convenience

Traders from various regions can enjoy localised payment options, reducing costs and processing times.

Capital.com supports multiple currencies, ensuring a smooth and cost-effective experience for clients across the globe.

Committed to security and transparency

The broker prioritises security by implementing strict verification processes and industry-leading encryption to protect transactions.

Additionally, it maintains a transparent zero-commission policy on deposits and withdrawals, meaning clients can manage their funds without hidden fees.

Supported account currencies

Capital.com supports a wide range of base currencies for client accounts, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED, PLN, AUD, and others.

Clients can select their preferred account currency during setup to help avoid conversion fees when depositing or withdrawing.

Currency availability may depend on region and payment method.

Capital.com Deposit & Withdrawal Overview

📥 Deposit Method ⚡ Speed 💸 Fees 💳 Credit / Debit Card Instant Free 🏦 Bank Transfer (Wire/SWIFT) 1–5 business days Free 🌐 E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.) Instant to <24 hours Free ₿ Cryptocurrency (BTC, USDT) Not supported – 💶 SEPA (Eurozone only) 1–2 business days Free 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Supported Payment Methods

How can I deposit funds into my Capital.com account?

You can deposit funds using credit or debit cards, bank transfers, or e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller. The minimum deposit is $20 or equivalent. Most deposits are processed instantly, and Capital.com does not charge deposit fees.

How do withdrawals work on Capital.com?

Withdrawals must be made using the same method as your deposit. Capital.com does not charge any withdrawal fees. E-wallet withdrawals are typically instant, while card and bank transfers may take 1 to 3 business days to process.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $20 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FCA, CySEC, ASIC, CMA, and SCB Start Trading Read Review

Capital.com Range of markets

Capital.com offers access to over 5,000 markets for trading CFDs. These markets include shares, indices, commodities, forex, and cryptocurrencies, in addition to instruments like ETFs.

The broker also offers over 450 crypto CFDs, making it one of the largest CFD crypto providers in the industry.

The broker constantly adds new CFD markets to its already impressive range, from futures and cash indices to ETFs, agricultural goods, and more.

Capital.com is among the fastest CFD brokers to add new markets, ensuring clients never miss a trading opportunity.

When Trumpcoin and Melaniacoin were announced on a Friday, they were live on the platform by Monday – demonstrating rapid market integration.

The broker is also quick to add major IPO stocks, giving traders rapid access to newly listed companies.

Explore a diverse range of markets, all from one intuitive platform.

Crypto CFDs are not available for retail clients in the UK.

Beyond crypto, traders can access:

Shares Thousands of global share CFDs, including companies such as Tesla, Amazon, and Meta. Forex 120+ major, minor, and exotic currency CFD pairs, available 24/5. Indices 35+ global index CFDs, including the US 500 and UK 100. Commodities Energy, metals, and agricultural CFDs, including gold, oil, and natural gas. Cryptocurrencies Crypto CFDs, including Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano, and Dogecoin. Bonds Major bond CFDs, including US treasuries and UK gilts. Interest Rates CFDs linked to global interest rate movements.

Education

Capital.com places strong emphasis on trader education, combining structured learning tools with real-time market insights to support informed, risk-aware decision-making

Here’s more on the range of learning features it offers.

Trading Essentials Comprehensive introduction to trading, covering market basics, terminology, and core concepts for beginners. Risk Management Guides explaining trading risks, position sizing, capital preservation, and responsible trading practices. Market Guides Educational content covering forex, stocks, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and other markets available on Capital.com. Glossary Dictionary of trading and financial terms designed to help traders understand industry terminology. Demo Account Training A risk-free practice environment where traders can test strategies and learn platform functionality using virtual funds. Technical Analysis Educational guides covering chart patterns, indicators, trend analysis, support and resistance, and technical trading methods. Trading Strategies Strategy-focused content explaining various trading approaches, entry and exit techniques, and market methodologies. Trading Psychology Resources focused on emotional control, discipline, decision-making, and overcoming common trading biases. Market Analysis Expert market insights, commentary, and analysis designed to help traders understand current market conditions.

Capital.com vs eToro – A Comparison

🔎 Broker 📌Minimum Deposit $20 / R 320 ZAR $50 / R 880 ZAR 📌 Withdrawal Fees No No 📌 Inactivity Fees Yes Yes 📌 Deposit Fees No No 💵 Desktop Platform (Windows) Yes No 💰 Virtual Trading (Demo) Yes Yes 📉Alerts - Basic Fields Yes Yes ✔️ Year Founded 2016 2007 📱 Authorized in the European Union Yes Yes 💰ASIC Authorized (Australia) Yes Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Capital.com Partnerships program

The Capital.com Partnerships program is a flexible, multi-model collaboration framework designed for individuals and businesses looking to monetize their audience or expand their financial services offering.

It includes several partnership types such as affiliate programs, introducing brokers (IBs), white-label solutions, and API integrations, allowing partners to choose a structure that fits their business model.

Affiliates and IBs can earn competitive, performance-based commissions by referring new traders, while white-label and strategic partners can leverage Capital.com’s technology, liquidity, and infrastructure to build or enhance their own branded trading services.

The program also provides partners with dedicated support, customised marketing materials, and access to advanced trading tools, helping them attract and retain clients more effectively.

Overall, it’s designed as a scalable revenue-sharing ecosystem that combines fintech innovation with strong partner support to drive long-term growth.

Affiliate Programme

The affiliate programme allows partners to earn competitive, personalised commissions by promoting Capital.com through websites, ads, or social media.

Affiliates get access to marketing materials, tracking tools, and a dedicated manager, with payouts typically made monthly based on generated traffic and conversions.

Introducing Broker (IB) Programme

This model is designed for partners who introduce clients directly to Capital.com.

IBs earn a revenue share (up to ~40% of spreads) generated by their referred traders, often for the lifetime of the client.

It’s suited for educators, signal providers, or financial networks.

White Label Partnerships

White-label partners can use Capital.com’s infrastructure and trading technology under their own brand.

This allows businesses to launch or scale brokerage services without handling backend operations like execution, liquidity, or compliance.

Strategic Partnerships & APIs

This option is for firms that want deeper integration. Capital.com provides API access and full platform solutions, allowing partners to embed trading functionality into their own systems or apps, creating a customized trading experience.

Capital.com Review Methodology

This review was updated and fact-checked on 3 August 2026 using Capital.com’s official South African launch announcement, company and licence information, legal documents, platform pages, fee schedule, payment details, account-currency list, account types, risk warnings and client-protection disclosures.

We checked:

Capital Com South Africa (Pty) Ltd and its company registration details.

FSCA FSP number 55488.

ODP approval dated 12 May 2026.

The legal entities used across the Capital.com group.

Segregated-fund and negative balance protection statements.

Trading commissions, spreads and overnight funding.

The published 0.7% currency-conversion mark-up.

Minimum-deposit figures shown across official pages.

Whether ZAR is listed as an account currency.

Web, mobile, TradingView, MT4, MT5 and API availability.

Demo, retail, professional and swap-free account information.

Market range, leverage disclosures and margin rules.

Deposit and withdrawal methods.

South African onboarding availability.

Gaps or conflicts in Capital.com’s own published information.

We did not open, fund or trade through a South African Capital.com account. We also did not complete a live withdrawal or contact support as part of this review.

That matters because some local details are still not published clearly. Public information cannot confirm the exact minimum deposit, ZAR support, leverage, payment methods, or platforms shown to every South African applicant.

Those terms should be checked in the live registration flow, payment screen, and client agreement before money is deposited.

Quick Strengths and Weaknesses

What Capital.com does well

Capital.com has a low minimum deposit, clear fee structure, strong mobile app, TradingView integration, and access to a wide range of CFD markets. The new FSCA approval also makes it more relevant for South African traders than it was before.

Where Capital.com falls short

Capital.com is still mainly a CFD broker. You are trading contracts, not buying JSE shares directly. Currency conversion can also matter for South Africans because rand-based funding and account currency options may not be as smooth as using a local stockbroker. Beginners should be careful with leverage. It looks easy until one bad position wipes out weeks of small wins.

Conclusion Capital.com is a strong CFD broker for South Africans who want low minimum deposits, clean platforms, TradingView integration, MT4/MT5, and access to global markets from one account. The new FSCA approval helps its local case. The drawback is simple: this is still CFD trading. You are not buying JSE shares directly, and leverage can punish bad risk management fast. Best for: South African traders who want a modern CFD platform, low starting deposit, forex, indices, commodities, shares via CFDs, crypto CFDs where available, MT4/MT5, TradingView, and a clean mobile app. Not best for: Long-term JSE investors, traders who want direct share ownership, anyone who wants a ZAR-first local stockbroking account, or beginners who do not yet understand leverage and margin.

Disclaimer

Trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on Capital.com involves a significant risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors.

CFDs are complex financial instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.

You should carefully consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

The information provided about Capital.com is for educational and informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice, investment advice, or a recommendation to trade.

Market conditions, fees, and platform features may change over time, and users are encouraged to verify details directly with the broker before making any financial decisions.

Sources and Fact-Checking

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Capital.com?

Capital.com is a global CFD trading platform that provides access to thousands of markets, including forex, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. Known for its AI-powered tools, user-friendly interface, and robust regulatory compliance, it supports traders of all experience levels.

What financial instruments can I trade on Capital.com?

Users can trade CFDs on over 3,000 assets, including stocks, forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies. This wide variety enables traders to diversify portfolios and take advantage of different market opportunities using leverage and real-time pricing.

What are the fees and commissions on Capital.com?

Capital.com offers commission-free trading and makes revenue through competitive spreads. There are no charges for deposits or withdrawals, although overnight fees and inactivity charges may apply. All applicable costs are displayed clearly before you execute a trade.

How do I open an account with Capital.com?

To open an account, register on the website or app, verify your identity with KYC documents, and deposit funds using a preferred method. Once verified, you can begin trading immediately with access to all platform features and tools.

Does Capital.com offer a demo account?

Yes, Capital.com provides a free demo account with virtual funds. It allows users to practice trading, explore the platform, and test strategies without risking real money. The demo environment reflects live market conditions for realistic learning.

What educational resources does Capital.com provide?

Capital.com offers a rich educational suite including articles, video lessons, webinars, and the Investmate mobile app. These resources cater to all levels of traders, making it easier to build financial knowledge and improve trading strategies over time.

What deposit and withdrawal methods are available?

Capital.com supports multiple secure payment methods, including bank transfers, debit/credit cards, and e-wallets like PayPal, Apple Pay, Skrill, and Neteller. Most methods have no fees, and processing times are generally fast for both deposits and withdrawals.

Is Capital.com suitable for beginner traders?

Capital.com is beginner-friendly with a simple interface, educational content, and helpful tools like negative balance protection. Its demo account and AI-powered insights also assist new traders in learning and developing confidence without unnecessary risk.

Can I trade on Capital.com using a mobile app?

Yes, Capital.com offers a powerful and intuitive mobile app for both Android and iOS. The app enables full trading functionality, real-time market updates, price alerts, and access to learning tools, making it perfect for trading on the go.