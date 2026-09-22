Overall TRADE.com is a trustworthy and low-risk broker with a high overall rating of 7 out of 10. TRADE.com is authorized and regulated by the FCA and offers leverage up to 1: 30.

Is TRADE.com regulated in South Africa?

Yes, TRADE.com states that Trade Capital Markets Limited is authorised by the FSCA in South Africa under FSP No. 47857, while also being regulated by CySEC in Cyprus. South African traders should still verify the FSP number directly on the FSCA register before opening an account, because the protection you receive depends on the exact TRADE.com entity you register with.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Can South African traders use TRADE.com?

Yes, South African traders can use TRADE.com, but they should check the account entity, available platforms, funding methods, fees, and instruments before signing up. TRADE.com offers access to online trading platforms such as WebTrader and MT5, but South African traders should confirm whether ZAR deposits are available and whether they are trading under the FSCA-authorised entity or another international entity.

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit $100 🎁Sign-Up Bonus TRADE.com generally does not offer a sign-up bonus. 💸Fees No deposit or withdrawal fees; inactivity fee after long periods of no trading; currency conversion fees may apply. 📉Spreads & Commissions Spreads start around 1.4 pips on basic accounts; tight spreads on advanced/ECN accounts but with a commission. 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Supports cards, bank transfers, Skrill, Neteller; withdrawals usually processed quickly; minimum withdrawal may apply depending on method. 🖥️Platforms Offers MT4, MT5, and WebTrader. 🛡️Regulation Regulated by FSC 🔐Trust Score Mixed: strong regulation but many negative customer reviews regarding withdrawals and service. ⏱️Payout Schedule E-wallet payouts often processed within 24 hours; bank transfers may take several business days. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

TRADE.com Spider Chart

Pro and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Well-Regulated: Overseen by multiple regulators High Spreads: Spreads are relatively wide, especially on lower-tier accounts. Large Range of Assets: Over 2,100 tradable instruments (forex, stocks, indices, commodities, ETFs, crypto CFDs, etc.). Inactivity Fees: Charges for accounts that are inactive (e.g., $25 after a period, per some reviews). Multiple Platforms: Supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and its own web-based WebTrader. Limited Educational Resources: Very few educational materials or market analysis for beginners. No Deposit / Withdrawal Fees: According to some sources, there are no fees for depositing or withdrawing. Currency Conversion Fees: If your base currency differs from asset currency, there are conversion costs. Fund Protection and Safety: Uses segregated client accounts, and due to regulation, there is some protection. Aggressive Sales Tactics (Reported): Some users complain about pushy account managers encouraging more deposits

Overview

According to research in South Africa, TRADE.com is a broker operated by Trade Capital Markets (TCM) Ltd and Live Markets Limited.

The company was founded in 2013 and offers its services to more than 100,000 customers across Europe and the rest of the world.

TRADE.com's headquarters are located in Nicosia, Cyprus. Its other offices can be found in Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Gibraltar, the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, and Germany.

The company offers its customers more than 2,000 tradable assets across Forex, CFDs, and Indices.

Some of these include European and US Bonds to trade through CFDs (Contracts for Difference) with PreviousBonds, Option strategies, Futures Contracts across more than 30 markets, as well as access to approximately 38,000 global corporate bonds.

Is TRADE.com available for South African traders?

TRADE.com may be available to South African traders, depending on the account type, trading entity, and regional onboarding rules at the time of registration. South African traders should check which TRADE.com entity they are signing up with, what regulator applies to that entity, and whether local protections are available. Global regulation should not automatically be treated as the same as FSCA protection in South Africa.

What can South African traders trade on TRADE.com?

TRADE.com gives traders access to a range of global markets, which may include forex, shares, indices, commodities, ETFs, bonds, and CFDs, depending on the platform and account type. This can suit South African traders who want multi-asset market access from one provider, but they should compare spreads, fees, leverage, deposit options, and platform features before opening a live account.

Featured Offered

TRADE.com’s “Featured Offered” is a powerful, all‑in‑one trading experience that gives you access to over 1,200+ instruments, including forex, stocks, indices, ETFs, commodities, and crypto.

Their platform is highly flexible: you can trade on MetaTrader 5, WebTrader (browser-based), or via a mobile app with seamless syncing across devices.

Spreads start very tight, from 0.3 pips, helping you keep more profit. They back this with 24/5 trade support and regulated, secure account handling client funds are segregated for safety.

Plus, they use AI-driven tools, smart alerts, and professional-grade charting, effectively giving you a personal market analyst to help you make smarter trading decisions.

🧩 Feature TRADE.com 🏦 Account Types Offers multiple account tiers such as Mini, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Exclusive, each with different spreads, services, and required deposits. ⚖️ Leverage Leverage can go up to 1:300, depending on the account type, asset class, and regulatory region. 📉 Spreads & Commissions Spreads vary by account: wider on entry-level accounts and tighter on premium or ECN-style accounts; some advanced accounts include trading commissions. 🌐 Instruments Offered Provides access to more than 2,000 instruments, including Forex, indices, commodities, stocks, ETFs, cryptocurrencies, and bonds. 🖥️ Trading Platforms Supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and a proprietary WebTrader platform. ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Islamic swap-free accounts are available for traders who require Sharia-compliant trading conditions. 🖧 Free VPS Hosting VPS hosting is not clearly advertised, and it is generally not included with typical account tiers. 👥 Copy Trading Copy trading features are available, although they may vary depending on the platform and region. 🛡️ Client Fund Security Uses segregated client accounts and provides negative balance protection under certain regulatory entities. 📋 Regulatory Oversight Regulated by FSC

TRADE.com Customer Reviews

Customer reviews for TRADE.com are mixed. On the positive side, many users praise the platform’s stability—even under high market volatility—as well as fast and professional customer support.

Several beginners appreciate the guidance and ongoing assistance from account managers.

However, a number of traders raise serious concerns, especially around withdrawal issues, aggressive pressure to deposit more funds, and occasional unresponsiveness.

According to aggregated reviews, only a small portion of users strongly recommend the broker, while many highlight a lack of transparency and potential risks in practice.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating ~ 3.0 – 3.3 / 5 (based on Trustpilot and third-party review platforms) 👏Customer Satisfaction Mixed: Some users praise platform stability, quick withdrawals, and good support; others complain about aggressive sales tactics and withdrawal issues. 📞Customer Service Generally decent: many reviewers highlight fast, helpful responses. But there are strong negative reviews claiming pushy account managers and manipulation.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:300 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Limited reviews; traders note average performance and mixed execution quality. ⭐⭐⭐ Feedback is mixed; some report acceptable trading conditions, while others complain about withdrawals and account handling. ⭐⭐ Majority negative reviews mentioning customer service issues and account disputes. ⭐⭐ Mixed opinions; some praise quick support, others mention aggressive sales calls. ⭐⭐⭐ Mostly critical reviews from South African users highlighting service and withdrawal delays. ⭐⭐ Very mixed: some praise helpful account managers, but many complain about pressure tactics and payout problems. ⭐⭐⭐

TRADE.com Safety and Security

Trade Capital Markets (TCM) Ltd is authorized and regulated in Cyprus by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

The company is also authorized in South Africa by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority.

CySEC has a number of rules and regulations regarding the security of customer funds. CySEC-regulated companies, such as TRADE.com, are all members of the Investor Compensation Fund, which covers customers if the company becomes insolvent.

Live Markets Limited is authorized and regulated in the United Kingdom (FCA) by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Is TRADE.com a safe platform for trading?

Yes, TRADE.com implements multiple safety measures to protect client funds and data. Accounts are held in segregated bank accounts, and the platform follows regulatory standards, providing traders with a secure environment for both deposits and trading activities.

What security features does TRADE.com offer to protect my account?

TRADE.com uses advanced encryption, secure login protocols, and risk management measures such as negative balance protection. These safeguards ensure that personal information, trading activity, and funds remain protected from unauthorized access or potential financial losses.

🛡️ Security Feature TRADE.com 💼 Regulation & Licensing Regulated by FSC 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Yes — client funds are kept in segregated accounts, separate from company operating funds. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance Not available — TRADE.com does not have publicly disclosed Lloyd’s insurance. 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating Not publicly disclosed; no official credit rating or capital-strength report is available. 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Limited — crypto is offered as CFDs, not direct custody, so crypto-specific security is not detailed. 📈 Negative Balance Protection Yes — negative balance protection is provided under regulated entities. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Yes — periodic audits and compliance procedures are in place to maintain transparency.

TRADE.com at a Glance

🔎 Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Cyprus 📅 Year Founded 2009 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities Regulated by FSC 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade Belgium United States of United States, Canada, Japan ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) No 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1: 30 💰 Minimum Deposit $ 100 / R 1,711 💳 Deposit Options Bank Wire Transfer Credit/Debit Cards SOFORT Skrill Neteller EPS Giropay Multibanco Przelewy24 iDEAL SafetyPay ePay.bg 💳 Withdrawal Options Bank Wire Transfer Credit/Debit Cards SOFORT Skrill Neteller EPS Giropay Multibanco Przelewy24 iDEAL SafetyPay ePay.bg 💻 Platform Types Trade.com WebTrader and MetaTrader4 📱 OS Compatibility Desktop, Web browsers, Windows, Linux, MacOS, iOS, Android 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex Bonds Commodities Indices Stocks ETFs CFDs Cryptocurrencies 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, Czech, German, Italian, Polish, Slovak, Spanish 👥 Customer Support Languages English, Czech, German, Italian, Polish, Slovak, Spanish 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Trade.com Account Types

On its global website, TRADE.com offers four “Classic” account tiers tailored to different levels of capital and trading experience.

The Silver account starts at a USD 100 deposit, offering solid spreads and entry‑level benefits. The Gold account requires USD 10,000 and delivers tighter spreads and lower commissions.

The Platinum level (USD 50,000) further reduces spreads and commissions, while the Exclusive account (USD 100,000) provides the best pricing, with the lowest spreads and more favorable share‑CFD commission rates.

All accounts include advanced tools, daily market analysis, and access to premium support.

Silver

This is the entry‑level “Classic” account, requiring a minimum of USD 100.

It offers relatively generous spreads (e.g., 1.9 pips on EUR/USD) and commissions (0.20% / minimum USD 10 on shares/ETFs, 0.50% on cryptos).

It gives you all the basic trading tools, daily analysis, desktop and mobile trading, and access to TradingView‑style insights.

Gold

With a deposit of USD 10,000, the Gold account lowers your spreads (e.g., EUR/USD around 1.4 pips) and reduces your commissions (0.16% on shares/ETFs).

You also retain premium trading tools, daily market review, a dedicated account manager, and fully featured desktop and mobile platforms.

Platinum

For traders who commit USD 50,000, the Platinum account gives tighter spreads (as low as 1.0 pip on major forex) and very competitive share/ETF commission (0.08%).

It’s optimized for active traders who want more favorable trading conditions while still benefiting from premium support and analysis features.

Exclusive

This is TRADE.com’s top tier, requiring USD 100,000. It delivers the lowest spreads (e.g., 0.8 pips on EUR/USD) and the best share‑CFD commission rate (0.08%).

Exclusive account holders enjoy the full suite: dedicated account management, premium customer support, daily high‑quality analysis, and advanced platform tools.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:300 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

What are the different account types available on TRADE.com?

TRADE.com offers four main account types: Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Exclusive. Each tier has different deposit requirements, spreads, commissions, and features, allowing traders to choose an account that suits their trading experience, capital, and market access needs.

How do I choose the right TRADE.com account type for me?

Choosing the right account depends on your trading capital, experience, and goals. Silver suits beginners with lower deposits, Gold and Platinum provide tighter spreads and lower commissions for more active traders, while Exclusive is designed for high-volume traders seeking premium conditions.

How to set up a TRADE.com Demo Account – Step by Step

Step 1 – Open Your Account

Navigate to the TRADE.com website and select the option ‘Register’ from the menu on the left-hand of the page.

Step 2 – Fill out the form

A pop-up application will load, and traders can provide their First and Last Name, a valid email address, and their country of residence before selecting ‘Continue’.

Traders must provide their mobile number, select, and confirm a user-selected password, accept the terms of trading, and click on ‘Continue’.

Step 3 – Open Demo Account

Once logged in, traders can navigate to ‘Open Demo Account ’ on the control panel.

’ on the control panel. A short form will load, requiring that traders select a platform, account type, account currency, and leverage level. For the demo, the only account type available is the Standard Account, while traders can choose between MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5.

Lastly, traders can select the box to accept the terms and conditions before selecting ‘Open Demo Account.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:300 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

TRADE.com Fees and Spreads

Trade.com’s spreads start from 0.02 pips on Crude Oil, which is the tightest spread offered.

The type of account that a trader chooses, as well as the financial instrument that they trade in, will determine the spread list that Trade.com offers.

that Trade.com offers. Spreads are also variable depending on the market conditions on the day of trading.

What are the trading fees on TRADE.com?

TRADE.com charges fees through spreads and, for certain assets like CFDs on shares, a small commission per trade. The fees vary by account type, with higher-tier accounts offering lower spreads and reduced commissions for more cost-effective trading.

How competitive are TRADE.com spreads?

Spreads on TRADE.com depend on the account type and asset. Silver accounts have wider spreads suitable for beginners, while Gold, Platinum, and Exclusive accounts benefit from tighter spreads, allowing traders to execute positions at more favorable pricing and reduce trading costs.

📌 Broker 📈 Trading Fees Class Spread‑based (plus commission for certain products) 💰 Required Min Deposit ~ USD 100 (for its lower‑tier accounts) 🔁 Withdrawal Fee Generally none for normal transactions; but small handling fees may apply for very small amounts or wire transfers. 💳 Deposit Fees None — deposit covered by TRADE.com. 📝 Average Spread ~ 1.90 pips (EUR/USD) on basic account. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

TRADE.com Trading Platforms

TRADE.com’s global trading infrastructure offers a powerful, multi-platform experience: you can use MetaTrader 5 for advanced, multi‑asset trading with automated strategies, live news, and a built-in economic calendar.

Their browser-based WebTrader delivers real‑time market data, multi‑chart layouts, price alerts, and integrated research, while the mobile app keeps your trading synced and secure on the go.

WebTrader

The WebTrader platform is browser-based, so no download is required. It provides real-time market data, multiple charts, price alerts, and an intuitive interface that allows traders to monitor account balances, open positions, and trading activity efficiently.

It also integrates research tools and economic events, enabling both technical and fundamental analysis directly from the platform.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MetaTrader 5 is a professional, multi-asset trading platform suitable for both casual and advanced traders.

It supports automated trading through Expert Advisors, multiple order types, and market depth analysis for better liquidity insight.

MT5 covers a wide range of instruments, including forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and ETFs, and includes a live economic calendar and financial news for informed trading decisions. It is available on desktop, iOS, and Android.

TRADE.com Mobile App

The TRADE.com Mobile App allows traders to access markets on the go. It delivers live market data, interactive charts, and real-time alerts, along with one-tap trade execution and technical indicators.

The app emphasizes security with high-level encryption while providing a streamlined interface that gives full control over portfolios from anywhere, making it ideal for traders who need flexibility and mobility.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:300 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

What trading platforms are available on TRADE.com?

TRADE.com offers MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and its proprietary WebTrader platform. These platforms provide advanced charting tools, technical indicators, automated trading options, and a user-friendly interface suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

Can I use the TRADE.com platforms on mobile devices?

Yes, TRADE.com platforms are fully compatible with smartphones and tablets. Mobile apps allow traders to access real-time market data, execute trades, monitor positions, and receive alerts, enabling flexible trading anytime and anywhere without being tied to a desktop computer.

TRADE.com Deposit and Withdrawal

On the TRADE.com global site, funding your account is flexible: you can deposit via credit/debit cards, bank transfers, Skrill, or Neteller.

There are no deposit or withdrawal fees, as TRADE.com currently covers these costs.

Withdrawals must go back to your source of deposit and are only processed once your account is fully verified, helping to comply with anti‑money‑laundering rules.

💠 Feature 💰 Deposit 💸 Withdrawal 🏦 Payment Methods Bank transfer, Credit/Debit cards (Visa, Mastercard), eWallets (Skrill, Neteller) Same as deposit: Bank transfer, Credit/Debit cards, eWallets ⏱️ Processing Time Deposits are processed instantly or within a few hours Bank transfer: 1–7 business days depending on location; Card/eWallet: up to 3 days 💵 Minimum Amount Minimum deposit around $100 (varies by account type) Minimum withdrawal: $20 for eWallets/cards; $100 for bank transfers 💳 Fees No deposit fees No withdrawal fees for amounts above minimum; small fees may apply for withdrawals below minimum

What deposit methods are available on TRADE.com?

TRADE.com allows deposits via credit and debit cards, bank transfers, and e-wallets such as Skrill and Neteller. The process is designed to be fast and secure, giving traders flexibility while ensuring compliance with verification and anti‑money‑laundering procedures.

How long do withdrawals take on TRADE.com?

Withdrawals on TRADE.com are processed after account verification. Bank transfers typically take 3–5 business days, while e-wallet and card withdrawals are faster. The broker ensures that funds return to the original payment method, maintaining secure and compliant transactions.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:300 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

TRADE.com Leverage

On the TRADE.com Global platform, leverage is dynamic — it depends on the instrument you’re trading, the account type, and real‑time market conditions.

While higher leverage (such as up to ~1:290–1:300) is possible depending on where your account is held, TRADE.com reserves the right to reduce leverage, increase margin requirements, or limit exposure.

TRADE.com vs Etoro vs XM – Comparison Table

🔎 Broker 💰 Minimum Deposit $ 100 / R 1,711 $50 USD $5 USD 📝 Sign-Up Bonus Yes Yes Yes ➕ Max. Leverage 1: 30 1:400 1:888 💵 Currency Pairs 8 47 57 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Click Here

TRADE.com Research

TRADE.com’s research offering is robust and deeply integrated into its trading environment.

The platform provides Trading Central insights—real-time technical analysis, AI‑driven trading signals, and panoramic market overviews that include entry/exit points, stop-loss and take-profit levels, and pattern recognition.

Complementing this is a built‑in economic calendar, which keeps traders informed of key macro events, and fundamental analysis tools that track earnings, analyst ratings, and economic data.

Additionally, TRADE.com supports TradingView, allowing traders to access over 100 technical indicators, social sentiment, and community-shared strategies directly through their account.

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Customer Reviews

⭐ Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager Aristos Panteli serves as a Senior Account Manager, providing professional guidance and expert support to clients, ensuring that their trading experience is smooth, informed, and tailored to their individual financial goals.

⭐ Great assistance from Aristos Panteli! Clients consistently report receiving excellent assistance from Aristos Panteli, highlighting his responsiveness, clear communication, and commitment to resolving queries efficiently and effectively, making the trading process more confident and stress-free.

⭐ I have worked with many different Having worked with many different account managers and brokers, I find Aristos Panteli stands out for his professionalism, personalized approach, and ability to provide insightful advice, making him a trusted partner in navigating trading opportunities successfully.

Conclusion Overall, TRADE.com can be summarised as a credible and trustworthy broker and is considered an average risk with competitive trading fees and spreads. This platform grants customers access to numerous products and assets such as Forex, Commodities, Bonds, Indices, CFDs, and Stocks. It offers more than 350 available trading opportunities.

Disclaimer

Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75.40% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider.You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. According to research in South Africa.

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TRADE.com Account Types

TRADE.com Demo Account

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TRADE.com Minimum Deposit

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is TRADE.com a regulated broker?

Yes, TRADE.com is regulated by multiple financial authorities, ensuring compliance with international standards. This provides client protection, transparency, and trustworthiness, making it safer for traders to operate on the platform and access financial markets responsibly.

What trading platforms does TRADE.com offer?

TRADE.com offers MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and its proprietary WebTrader platform. These platforms support advanced charting, technical indicators, automated trading, and a user-friendly interface suitable for beginners and experienced traders across desktop, web, and mobile devices.

What markets can I trade on TRADE.com?

TRADE.com provides access to over 1,200 instruments, including forex, stocks, commodities, indices, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies. This variety allows traders to diversify portfolios and take advantage of multiple market opportunities in both global and niche financial sectors.

What is the minimum deposit to open an account?

The minimum deposit is typically $100 for an entry-level account. Higher-tier accounts require larger deposits but may offer better spreads, lower commissions, and additional benefits, giving traders flexibility depending on their capital and trading goals.

Are my funds safe with TRADE.com?

Client funds are held in segregated accounts at reputable banks, keeping them separate from company operational funds. Additionally, the broker provides risk management protections, including negative balance protection, to prevent losses beyond the invested capital.

Can I practice trading before using real money?

Yes, TRADE.com offers a demo account that allows users to trade with virtual funds. This risk-free environment helps traders practice strategies, learn the platform, and build confidence before committing real money in live market conditions.

How do I make deposits and withdrawals?

Deposits and withdrawals can be made using credit/debit cards, bank transfers, and select online payment systems. Processing times vary by method, and while deposits are generally instant, withdrawals may take a few business days depending on verification procedures.

What leverage does TRADE.com offer?

Leverage levels depend on the account type and regulatory region, with forex leverage reaching up to 1:300 for some clients. Traders should use leverage cautiously, as it amplifies both potential profits and potential losses on their positions.

Is there a commission structure on trades?

Yes. Commissions vary depending on the asset and account type. For example, CFD share trades may incur a small percentage commission per trade, and some accounts include spreads as part of trading costs, so traders should review fees carefully.

What customer support is available?

TRADE.com provides customer support five days a week through live chat, email, and phone. Support staff assist with account setup, technical issues, trading queries, and withdrawal requests, aiming to ensure a smooth and responsive experience for all traders.