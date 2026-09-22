easyMarkets has been around since 2001, so this is not a new broker trying to build a track record. For South African traders, the offering is fairly broad. The minimum deposit starts at $25, ZAR is available as an account currency, there are more than 275 instruments on the proprietary platform, and traders can choose between fixed spreads on easyMarkets Web/App and TradingView or floating spreads on MT4 and MT5.

Is easyMarkets regulated for South African traders?

Yes, easyMarkets has a South African company called EF Worldwide (Pty) Ltd, authorised by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority under FSP number 54018.

For a South African trader, however, the more relevant question is which company actually holds the trading account. easyMarkets states that EF Worldwide (Pty) Ltd operates as an intermediary under the FAIS Act. The trading account itself is currently registered with EF Worldwide Ltd in Seychelles, which is regulated by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority under licence SD056.

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Can South African traders open an account with easyMarkets?

Yes. easyMarkets accepts South African clients and provides a South Africa-specific offering.

One useful feature is that ZAR is supported as an account currency. For local traders, that can make deposits, withdrawals and account reporting easier than running everything through a USD- or EUR-denominated account. It does not remove currency conversion completely, because instruments quoted in other currencies can still create FX exposure.

Quick answer: easyMarkets may be a good option for South African traders who want a low minimum deposit from $25, ZAR account support and access to the easyMarkets Web and mobile platforms, TradingView, MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The broker also offers Negative Balance Protection and fixed spreads on selected platforms. However, South Africans should note that although easyMarkets has an FSCA-authorised local company, trading accounts are currently opened with its Seychelles-regulated entity, so it is important to understand which regulatory protections apply before depositing funds.

easyMarkets Trust Score

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Operating since 2001 South African trading accounts are currently opened with the Seychelles entity FSCA-authorised South African company FSCA-authorised company acts only as an intermediary ZAR supported as an account currency Maximum leverage of 1:2000 can significantly increase risk Minimum deposit starts from $25 Some instruments and features differ by platform easyMarkets Web and App available MT4 has fewer advanced tools than MT5 MT4 and MT5 supported Fixed spreads are not available across every platform Direct TradingView integration Trading costs can differ between Standard and VIP pricing More than 275 instruments Guaranteed Stop Loss uses a wider spread when activated Commission-free core account structures Overnight financing can apply Negative Balance Protection Some payment methods depend on country and region Fixed spreads available No cTrader Guaranteed Stop Loss with No Slippage available on supported platforms Investor protection depends on the legal entity Unlimited Demo Account High leverage may be unsuitable for inexperienced traders Islamic trading option Swap-free conditions have time limits

Overview

easyMarkets has been operating since 2001.

The broker was previously known as easy-forex.

The group has regulated companies in South Africa, Cyprus, Australia, Seychelles and the British Virgin Islands.

EF Worldwide (Pty) Ltd holds FSCA licence number 54018.

South African trading accounts are currently open with EF Worldwide Ltd in Seychelles.

The minimum deposit starts at $25.

ZAR is supported as an account currency.

The proprietary platform offers more than 275 instruments.

Markets include forex, commodities, metals, indices, shares, and cryptocurrencies.

easyMarkets has its own Web platform and mobile app.

TradingView integration is available.

MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 are supported.

Negative Balance Protection is standard across easyMarkets accounts.

Fixed spreads are available through easyMarkets Web/App and TradingView.

MT4 and MT5 use floating spreads.

Maximum advertised leverage can reach 1:2000 on qualifying MT4 and MT5 accounts.

Demo and Islamic trading options are available.

What changed at easyMarkets in 2026?

easyMarkets made a few meaningful product changes during 2026. Its MT5 offering now uses Basic, Standard, and VIP tiers, and the broker has continued expanding its market range.

Selected markets are also available around the clock. Current trading-hours information lists Gold 24/7, Silver 24/7 and Oil 24/7 alongside cryptocurrency markets, subject to maintenance windows and instrument-specific conditions.

The important point for active traders is that conditions are platform-specific. The fact that an instrument is available on easyMarkets Web does not mean it will carry the same spread, leverage or trading hours on MT4 or MT5.

Is easyMarkets a good broker for South African traders?

There is quite a lot here that works well for South African traders. ZAR is supported as an account currency, the entry deposit is only $25, and there is a solid choice of platforms: easyMarkets Web/App, TradingView, MT4 and MT5.

The broker also offers risk tools that go beyond a normal stop-loss order. Negative Balance Protection is standard, and on supported Web/App and TradingView trades you can activate a Guaranteed Stop Loss with No Slippage. The trade-off is a wider spread when the feature is used.

The part that deserves the most attention is the legal structure. easyMarkets has an FSCA-authorised company in South Africa, but its current South African sign-up disclosure states that the trading account itself is opened with EF Worldwide Ltd in Seychelles.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, ASIC, FSA, FSC, and FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Features Offered

Forex CFDs

Precious metals

Commodities

Energy markets

Global indices

Share CFDs

Cryptocurrency CFDs

Weekend cryptocurrency trading on supported products

easyMarkets proprietary Web Platform

easyMarkets mobile application

TradingView integration

MetaTrader 4

MetaTrader 5

easyTrade

Vanilla Options

Guaranteed Stop Loss with No Slippage

Negative Balance Protection

Fixed spreads on supported platforms

Floating spreads on MT4 and MT5

Expert Advisors

Demo trading

Islamic trading

Trading Central research

Economic calendar

Market news

Educational courses and videos

Feature Availability Forex Yes Metals Yes Commodities Yes Indices Yes Share CFDs Yes Cryptocurrency CFDs Yes easyMarkets Web Platform Yes Mobile App Yes TradingView Yes MT4 Yes MT5 Yes Expert Advisors Yes Demo Account Yes Islamic Account Yes Negative Balance Protection Yes Guaranteed Stop Loss Yes, on supported platforms Fixed Spreads Yes Floating Spreads Yes, on MT4 and MT5 easyTrade Yes Vanilla Options Yes

easyMarkets Customer Reviews

easyMarkets has a fairly large public review footprint. At the time this page was checked, Trustpilot showed roughly 1,900 reviews, with the overall rating sitting in the low-to-mid four-star range.

That headline score will move as new reviews come in, so we pay more attention to repeated themes than a single rating.

Positive reviews regularly mention responsive support staff and a straightforward trading experience. The negative feedback is more mixed, with complaints covering verification delays, withdrawals, promotions, account reviews and disagreements over trading rules.

Those are individual client experiences. They should not be treated as proof that every trader will have the same result, good or bad.

Customer Review Area What Traders Commonly Mention Customer Support Frequently praised for responsiveness and helpful staff Platform Usability Often described as straightforward and accessible Verification Some complaints about delays or additional document checks Withdrawals Mixed experiences, including account-review disputes Bonuses and Promotions Terms can create disagreement when eligibility conditions are misunderstood Trading Rules Clients should read the unauthorised-activity and execution terms carefully

When reading broker reviews, look for the same issue appearing repeatedly in recent feedback and then compare it with the broker's actual terms. One angry review or one glowing review tells you very little on its own.

easyMarkets Customer Support

easyMarkets advertises phone support 24 hours a day, five days a week. It also offers chat-based support through channels including WhatsApp and Messenger, although hours can differ by channel and region.

Phone support is advertised as available 24/5.

WhatsApp and Messenger are among the live support channels.

Relationship-manager assistance is available through the support team.

Support can deal with account, verification, platform and withdrawal questions.

South African clients should check which local contact options are shown inside their account.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, ASIC, FSA, FSC, and FSCA Start Trading Read Review

easyMarkets Safety and Security

easyMarkets states that client money is held separately from company operating funds in segregated accounts. It also says client funds are kept with established global banking institutions.

Negative Balance Protection is another useful safeguard. According to easyMarkets, it is standard across its accounts and is designed to stop an eligible trading balance from remaining below zero after losses.

That protection has limits. It does not stop you from losing the money already in the account.

How does easyMarkets protect client funds?

easyMarkets states that client money is separated from its own operating funds through segregated accounts. The group's entities are also subject to the capital and risk-management requirements imposed by their respective regulators.

Segregation should not be confused with protection against trading losses. If a leveraged position moves against you, your deposited capital is still at risk.

Does easyMarkets offer Negative Balance Protection?

Yes. Negative Balance Protection is standard across easyMarkets accounts and is intended to stop an eligible trading balance from remaining below zero after severe market losses.

easyMarkets at a Glance

Feature easyMarkets Established 2001 South African company EF Worldwide (Pty) Ltd FSCA number 54018 SA trading-account counterparty EF Worldwide Ltd, Seychelles Seychelles regulator FSA Seychelles licence SD056 CySEC licence 079/07 ASIC licence 246566 BVI FSC licence SIBA/L/20/1135 Minimum deposit From $25 ZAR Account Currency Yes Instruments 275+ on proprietary platform easyMarkets Web Platform Yes Mobile App Yes TradingView Yes MT4 Yes MT5 Yes Demo Account Yes Islamic Account Yes Fixed Spreads Yes Floating Spreads Yes Maximum Advertised Leverage Up to 1:2000 on MT4/MT5 Web/App Maximum Forex Leverage Up to 1:400 on applicable products Commission $0 on published core accounts Negative Balance Protection Yes Open an Account Open Account

easyMarkets Accounts

easyMarkets does not use one identical account structure across every platform. The account and pricing model changes depending on whether you trade through easyMarkets Web/App, MT4 or MT5.

The proprietary platform uses fixed spreads. MT4 has Standard and VIP pricing, while the current MT5 range includes Basic, Standard, and VIP accounts.

Account / Platform Minimum Deposit EUR/USD From Spread Type Maximum Advertised Leverage easyMarkets Web/App $25 0.6 pips Fixed Up to 1:400 MT4 Standard $25 1.2 pips Floating Up to 1:2000 MT4 VIP $2,500 0.6 pips Floating Up to 1:2000 MT5 Basic $25 1.2 pips Floating Up to 1:2000 MT5 Standard $250 1.2 pips Floating Up to 1:2000 MT5 VIP $2,500 0.6 pips Floating Up to 1:2000 Open an Account Open Account Open Account Open Account Open Account

easyMarkets Web and App Account

Minimum deposit starts at $25.

Spreads are fixed.

EUR/USD is advertised from 0.6 pips.

Trading commission is $0.

Published account fees are $0.

Forex leverage can reach 1:400 on applicable products.

More than 275 instruments are available.

easyTrade is included.

Vanilla Options are available.

Guaranteed Stop Loss with No Slippage can be added at a wider spread.

Negative Balance Protection is included.

MT4 Standard Account

Minimum deposit starts at $25.

Spreads are floating.

EUR/USD starts from around 1.2 pips.

Trading commission is $0.

Maximum advertised leverage can reach 1:2000 where available.

More than 150 instruments are supported.

Expert Advisors are allowed.

Custom indicators can be installed.

ZAR is supported as an account base currency.

Negative Balance Protection is available.

MT4 VIP Account

Published minimum deposit: $2,500.

Spreads are floating.

EUR/USD starts at around 0.6 pips.

Trading commission is $0 under the published account structure.

Maximum leverage can reach 1:2000 where available.

The account runs on MetaTrader 4.

Expert Advisors are allowed.

Published pricing is tighter than the Standard account on several major instruments.

MT5 Basic Account

Minimum deposit: $25.

EUR/USD spreads start from 1.2 pips.

Gold spreads are published from around 0.27.

Oil/USD spreads start from around 0.06.

Trading commission is $0.

Direct Market Access is promoted as part of the MT5 offering.

Expert Advisors are supported.

This is the lowest-deposit route into the broker's MT5 offering.

MT5 Standard Account

Minimum deposit: $250.

EUR/USD starts from around 1.2 pips.

Gold starts from around 0.27.

Oil/USD starts from around 0.06.

Trading commission is listed at $0.

MT5 supports more advanced charting and Expert Advisors.

The higher deposit threshold makes this more relevant to traders committing more capital to MT5.

Promotional benefits can change and carry separate terms.

MT5 VIP Account

Minimum deposit: $2,500.

EUR/USD starts from 0.6 pips.

Gold spreads can start from around 0.19.

Oil/USD spreads can start from around 0.03.

Trading commission is $0.

The main attraction is the tighter published MT5 pricing.

Expert Advisors and algorithmic trading are supported.

MT5 is available on desktop, mobile, and web.

Demo Account

A free Demo Account is available.

easyMarkets describes the demo as fully featured and unlimited.

Trades use virtual funds rather than real capital.

It can be used to learn the platform before opening live positions.

It is particularly useful for practising order placement and testing the broker's risk tools.

Demo performance should never be treated as a reliable indication of future live results.

Islamic Account

Swap-free Islamic trading is available.

No conventional overnight swap is charged during the qualifying swap-free period.

On the proprietary platform, positions can remain swap-free for a defined period.

MT4 and MT5 positions can also qualify for an initial swap-free period.

Normal financing costs can start once that period ends.

Cryptocurrency positions may have shorter swap-free periods.

If you plan to hold positions for several days or weeks, check the latest limits first.

What types of accounts does easyMarkets offer?

The account structure depends on the platform. Web/App has its own proprietary setup, MT4 comes with Standard and VIP pricing, while MT5 offers Basic, Standard and VIP accounts. Demo and Islamic options are also available.

What is the easyMarkets minimum deposit?

The lowest minimum deposit is currently $25. That applies to the easyMarkets proprietary account, MT4 Standard, and MT5 Basic. MT5 Standard starts at $250, while the VIP options require $2,500.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, ASIC, FSA, FSC, and FSCA Start Trading Read Review

How to Open an easyMarkets Account

The account-opening process is handled online. South African clients register, complete their personal and financial details, verify their identity, select a platform and account currency, then fund the account.

Step 1 – Register with easyMarkets

Go to the official easyMarkets South African website.

Select the option to open a live account.

Choose South Africa as your country of residence.

Enter your name, email address and phone number.

Create a secure password.

Pay attention to the legal-entity disclosure shown during registration.

Step 2 – Complete Your Personal Information

Enter your full legal name.

Add your residential details.

Complete the requested financial information.

Answer the questions about your trading experience.

Make sure the information matches your official documents.

Step 3 – Verify Your Identity

Upload the identity documents requested by easyMarkets.

You may also need to provide proof of residential address.

Further documents can be requested as part of compliance checks.

It makes sense to complete verification before attempting larger deposits or withdrawals.

Step 4 – Select Your Trading Platform

Use easyMarkets Web/App if you want fixed spreads and the broker's proprietary tools.

TradingView makes sense if charting is a major part of your workflow.

MT4 remains useful if you already trade with MQL4 Expert Advisors or custom indicators.

MT5 offers more timeframes, more advanced strategy testing and a newer MetaTrader environment.

Step 5 – Choose Your Account and Currency

Select the account available on your chosen platform.

Compare Basic, Standard and VIP pricing where applicable.

Choose your base currency.

ZAR is currently supported.

Check your leverage setting and margin requirements before trading.

Step 6 – Deposit Funds

Open the funding section inside My easyMarkets.

Choose one of the payment methods available to your account.

These can include local online bank transfer, cards and supported e-wallets.

Check whether a direct ZAR funding route is available.

Also check for any conversion charge applied by your bank or payment provider.

Step 7 – Start Trading

Log in to your chosen platform.

Select the market you want to trade.

Check the live spread and leverage before placing the order.

Review overnight financing if you may hold the trade past rollover.

Set Stop Loss and Take Profit levels where they fit your strategy.

On supported platforms, decide whether paying the wider spread for a Guaranteed Stop Loss makes sense for that particular trade.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, ASIC, FSA, FSC, and FSCA Start Trading Read Review

easyMarkets Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

easyMarkets lists $0 trading commission and $0 account fees across its published core account comparison. For most trades, the cost you will notice first is the spread. Overnight financing can then come into play if the position stays open past rollover.

and across its published core account comparison. For most trades, the cost you will notice first is the spread. Overnight financing can then come into play if the position stays open past rollover. There is one withdrawal condition worth reading carefully.

The broker's South African deposit and withdrawal page says standard funding and withdrawal methods are free, but a 10% withdrawal fee can apply to withdrawals of $500 or more if the required minimum trading volume has not been reached . The published rule links every $500 withdrawn to at least $200,000 in trading turnover.

. The published rule links every $500 withdrawn to at least $200,000 in trading turnover. That is not a small condition, particularly for somebody depositing a modest amount and trading infrequently. Check the live wording before funding the account, because payment terms can change.

Spread pricing also changes by platform. Web/App and TradingView use fixed spreads. MT4 and MT5 use floating spreads. Current published pricing puts EUR/USD at 0.6 pips on the proprietary platform and VIP MetaTrader pricing, versus 1.2 pips on Standard MetaTrader pricing.

Trading Cost Current easyMarkets Structure Web/App EUR/USD From 0.6 pips fixed MT4 Standard EUR/USD From 1.2 pips floating MT4 VIP EUR/USD From 0.6 pips floating MT5 Basic EUR/USD From 1.2 pips floating MT5 Standard EUR/USD From 1.2 pips floating MT5 VIP EUR/USD From 0.6 pips floating Trading commission $0 on published core accounts Account fees $0 on the broker's published account comparison Overnight financing Can apply; triple collection can apply on Wednesday for applicable positions Guaranteed Stop Loss Optional premium feature activated with a wider spread on supported platforms Islamic account Swap-free for a defined qualifying period Withdrawal fee exception 10% can apply to $500+ withdrawals if the published minimum turnover condition is not met

Does easyMarkets charge commission?

easyMarkets currently lists $0 trading commission on its main published accounts. Instead of charging a separate commission on standard forex trades, the broker earns primarily through the spread.

Are easyMarkets spreads fixed or floating?

Both. Web/App and TradingView use fixed spreads, while MT4 and MT5 use floating spreads.

The difference matters more than it may seem. A fixed spread gives you more certainty about the quoted spread, while a floating spread can tighten or widen with market conditions.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, ASIC, FSA, FSC, and FSCA Start Trading Read Review

easyMarkets Trading Platforms

Platform choice is one of the stronger parts of the easyMarkets offering. Traders can use the broker's own Web platform and app, connect through TradingView, or trade on MT4 or MT5.

The choice affects more than the screen you trade from. Spreads, leverage, available instruments and some risk tools also change depending on the platform.

easyMarkets Web Platform

Runs in a browser, so there is no full desktop installation.

More than 275 instruments are available.

Spreads are fixed.

easyTrade is available.

Vanilla Options are supported.

Negative Balance Protection is included.

Guaranteed Stop Loss with No Slippage can be activated at a wider spread.

Market information is built into the platform.

The interface is relatively straightforward for traders who do not want the complexity of MetaTrader.

easyMarkets Mobile App

Available on iOS and Android.

Includes many of the same functions as the Web platform.

More than 275 instruments are available.

Market news is integrated.

Economic calendar information is included.

Trading signals and analytical tools are available.

easyTrade is supported.

Vanilla Options are available.

Guaranteed Stop Loss with No Slippage can be used on supported trades.

TradingView

easyMarkets can connect directly to TradingView.

Supported trades can be placed from TradingView charts.

You get TradingView's advanced charting environment.

Hundreds of built-in indicators and community tools are available.

More than 275 easyMarkets instruments are accessible.

Fixed-spread pricing is supported.

Negative Balance Protection applies.

Guaranteed Stop Loss with No Slippage is available on eligible orders.

MetaTrader 4 – MT4

Available on desktop and mobile.

More than 150 instruments are offered.

Expert Advisors are supported.

Custom indicators can be installed.

Spreads are floating.

Negative Balance Protection is available.

Trading Central research is supported.

Historical data can be used for back-testing.

Several account currencies are available, including ZAR.

MetaTrader 5 – MT5

Available on desktop, web and mobile.

Includes 21 chart timeframes.

Includes 38 built-in technical indicators.

Expert Advisors are supported.

More advanced strategy testing is available.

Historical data can be used for analysis and back-testing.

Spreads are floating.

Maximum leverage can reach 1:2000 where applicable.

Negative Balance Protection is provided.

More than 135 instruments are available on the current MT5 offering.

Platform Feature Web/App TradingView MT4 MT5 Browser Trading Yes Yes Yes Yes Mobile Trading Yes Yes Yes Yes Fixed Spreads Yes Yes No No Floating Spreads No No Yes Yes Expert Advisors No No Yes Yes easyTrade Yes No No No Vanilla Options Yes No No No Guaranteed Stop Loss Yes Yes Standard MT stop functionality Standard MT stop functionality Negative Balance Protection Yes Yes Yes Yes Advanced Community Charting Limited Yes Limited Limited Maximum Advertised FX Leverage Up to 1:400 Platform/account dependent Up to 1:2000 Up to 1:2000 Open an Account

Open Account Open Account Open Account Open Account

Which trading platforms does easyMarkets offer?

easyMarkets supports its own Web platform and mobile app, TradingView, MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

Do not choose purely on interface. The platform also determines whether spreads are fixed or floating, what leverage may be available and which of easyMarkets' proprietary tools you can use.

What is the difference between easyMarkets Web, MT4 and MT5?

The easyMarkets platform is built around fixed spreads and tools such as easyTrade, Vanilla Options and Guaranteed Stop Loss with No Slippage.

MT4 is still the obvious choice for traders with an established MQL4 setup, existing Expert Advisors or custom indicators. MT5 gives you more timeframes, additional indicators and a more advanced strategy tester.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, ASIC, FSA, FSC, and FSCA Start Trading Read Review

easyMarkets Deposit and Withdrawal

easyMarkets supports cards, bank transfers, local online banking and selected e-wallets. The exact payment methods depend on the client's country and account.

For South African clients, the current funding information lists local bank transfer availability in Africa and supports major card options such as Visa.

Card deposits are generally described as instant. Local bank transfers can take up to 24 hours, while bank wire deposits can take around one working day. These are estimates, not guaranteed settlement times.

Funding / Withdrawal Detail Current Published Information Local Online Bank Transfer Available in Africa; deposits can take up to 24 hours Visa / Mastercard Supported; card deposits are generally instant Skrill / Neteller Supported in eligible countries Bank Wire Available; deposits can take around 1 working day ZAR Account Currency Yes Broker withdrawal processing Typically within 2 business days Estimated arrival after processing Can take around 3–10 business days depending on destination and bank Minimum bank-account withdrawal $50 Card / e-wallet minimum withdrawal No minimum stated on the current funding page Withdrawal tracking Available through My easyMarkets Open an Account

Open Account

How can South Africans deposit money into easyMarkets?

South African traders fund their accounts through My easyMarkets using whichever payment methods are available to them. Depending on the account, this can include local bank transfer, cards, bank wire and supported e-wallets.

ZAR can be used as an account base currency where available. That can reduce some unnecessary conversion when you deposit or view your account balance, although it does not remove currency exposure when you trade an instrument denominated in another currency.

How are easyMarkets withdrawals processed?

Withdrawals are requested through My easyMarkets. The broker says its back-office team processes requests within two business days, after which the receiving bank or payment provider can add further time.

Funds are generally returned to the original deposit method up to the amount originally deposited. Profits above that amount may be paid through another approved method.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, ASIC, FSA, FSC, and FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Complaints and Regulatory Recourse

If something goes wrong, start with easyMarkets' own complaints process and keep records. Save account statements, deposit and withdrawal confirmations, screenshots where relevant and all written correspondence.

The entity involved in the dispute matters. If the issue relates to the South African intermediary, the FSCA framework may be relevant. If it concerns the Seychelles company that holds the trading account, the account agreement and Seychelles regulatory framework become the more direct reference points.

This is why we keep coming back to the legal entity. A broker group can hold several licences, but those licences do not automatically give every client access to the same regulatory protections or complaints process.

easyMarkets Leverage

Leverage at easyMarkets varies by platform, instrument, legal entity and account conditions.

On the proprietary Web/App, forex leverage can reach 1:400 on applicable products. Qualifying MT4 and MT5 accounts can advertise leverage as high as 1:2000.

Platform / Market Maximum Advertised Leverage Web/App Forex Up to 1:400 MT4 Forex Up to 1:2000 MT5 Forex Up to 1:2000 Selected Indices on Web/App Up to 1:400 Selected Indices on MT4/MT5 Up to 1:500 Bitcoin CFD Up to 1:100 Selected Shares on Web/App Up to 1:20 Selected Shares on MT4/MT5 Up to 1:40

Those are maximums, not a single leverage level applied to every trade. Margin requirements differ across forex, indices, shares, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Leverage of 1:2000 is extremely high. It reduces the margin required to open a position, but it also means a relatively small market move can have a large effect on the account. There is no requirement to use the maximum leverage just because the broker makes it available.

easyMarkets Trading Instruments

easyMarkets offers more than 275 instruments on its proprietary platform. The number changes depending on which platform you use.

Share CFDs cover companies from markets including the US, Europe, Australia, Hong Kong and Japan. Cryptocurrency CFDs include Bitcoin, Ethereum and other supported assets, depending on the client's region and platform.

For local currency exposure, traders can also access ZAR pairs such as USD/ZAR and EUR/ZAR.

Does easyMarkets offer 24/7 trading?

On selected products, yes. Current trading-hours information lists Gold 24/7, Silver 24/7 and Oil 24/7 alongside cryptocurrency markets.

A maintenance window applies on Sundays from 06:00 to 09:00 GMT, and trading hours can still change around public holidays or unusual market conditions.

easyMarkets vs eToro vs IC Markets – A Comparison

Feature easyMarkets eToro IC Markets Proprietary Platform Yes Yes Platform ecosystem available MT4 Yes No Yes MT5 Yes No Yes TradingView Yes TradingView charting features Yes Fixed Spreads Yes on supported platforms Pricing varies Mostly variable/raw-style Copy Trading Not a core feature CopyTrader Supported through integrations Demo Account Yes Yes Yes Forex CFDs Yes Yes where available Yes Share CFDs Yes Yes Yes Main Differentiator Fixed spreads and proprietary risk tools Social and copy investing Active forex and raw-style CFD trading

The table is a starting point, not the whole comparison. Regulation, leverage, product availability and account conditions vary by country and legal entity. A South African trader should compare the exact account available locally rather than relying on a broker's global marketing terms.

easyMarkets Research

easyMarkets combines its own market tools with third-party research and educational content.

Market news

Economic calendar

Trading Central technical analysis

Trading signals

Live rates

Trading charts

Market commentary

Educational videos

Trading Academy

Technical-analysis lessons

Fundamental analysis lessons

Risk-management education

Trading psychology content

Does easyMarkets provide an economic calendar?

Yes. An economic calendar is available through the broker's research environment and is integrated into parts of the platform offering, including MT5.

Does easyMarkets offer education for beginners?

Yes. The education section covers the basics of trading, technical and fundamental analysis, risk management, trading psychology and individual asset classes.

For a new trader, that can be useful groundwork. It does not make leveraged trading safer by itself, though. Learning how an instrument works and managing live risk are two different things.

easyMarkets Awards

easyMarkets has received a number of recent industry awards, including:

Customer Support Excellence – TradingView Broker Awards 2026.

Broker of the Year – TradingView Broker Awards 2025.

Best in Class – Beginners – ForexBrokers.com 2025.

Best Fixed Spread Forex Broker – Smart Vision Investment Summit Egypt 2024.

Leading Broker of the Year – Forex Expo Dubai 2024.

Best Regulated Broker – Smart Vision Summit South Africa 2024.

Awards can add some context, but they are not something we would use as the main reason to choose a broker. Regulation, trading costs, execution conditions, withdrawal terms and the entity holding your account matter far more.

Conclusion easyMarkets has been operating since 2001 and today offers considerably more than a basic forex platform. Traders can use easyMarkets Web/App, TradingView, MT4 or MT5 to access forex, indices, commodities, metals, shares and cryptocurrency CFDs. For South African traders, the ZAR account option is useful, and the $25 minimum deposit keeps the entry point low. The platform choice is also good. You can use fixed spreads on Web/App and TradingView or go with floating spreads on MT4 and MT5. The broker's own risk tools are another point in its favour. Negative Balance Protection comes as standard, while the Guaranteed Stop Loss with No Slippage available on supported Web/App and TradingView trades can be useful when you want certainty around the stop price. The catch is that you pay for that protection through a wider spread. The regulatory setup needs more attention than the simple phrase “FSCA regulated” suggests. EF Worldwide (Pty) Ltd is authorised in South Africa under FSP 54018, but it acts as an intermediary. South African trading accounts are currently opened with EF Worldwide Ltd in Seychelles. Then there is the leverage. Up to 1:2000 on qualifying MT4 and MT5 accounts is a lot of leverage. Used carelessly, it leaves almost no room for normal market noise before the account takes serious damage. The withdrawal condition is also worth reading before funding. A 10% fee can apply to certain withdrawals of $500 or more if the broker's minimum trading-volume requirement has not been reached. For anyone comparing easyMarkets with another broker, those are the points we would focus on: the Seychelles account entity, platform-specific spreads, the amount of leverage being used in practice, and the withdrawal terms. The $25 minimum deposit and long feature list matter, but those four details will have a much bigger impact on the actual trading experience.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, ASIC, FSA, FSC, and FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Disclaimer

Forex, CFDs and Options are leveraged products and carry significant financial risk.

Leverage magnifies losses as well as gains.

easyMarkets has an FSCA-authorised South African entity under FSP 54018.

The South African company currently acts as an intermediary rather than the principal counterparty to trades.

South African trading accounts are currently opened with EF Worldwide Ltd in Seychelles under FSA licence SD056.

The Seychelles entity falls outside the South African regulatory framework.

Negative Balance Protection does not stop a trader from losing the full amount deposited into the account.

Spreads, leverage, account benefits, instruments and payment methods can change.

A 10% withdrawal fee can apply to certain withdrawals of $500 or more when the broker's published minimum trading-volume condition has not been met.

Withdrawal times are estimates and may be extended by banks or payment providers.

Guaranteed Stop Loss with No Slippage uses a wider spread when activated.

Islamic-account swap-free conditions are subject to holding-period limits.

Read the latest Client Agreement and Risk Disclosure before trading.

This page provides general information and is not personalised financial or investment advice.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is easyMarkets?

easyMarkets is an international forex and CFD broker that has been operating since 2001. It offers forex, commodities, metals, indices, share CFDs and cryptocurrency CFDs through easyMarkets Web/App, TradingView, MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

Is easyMarkets regulated?

Yes. The easyMarkets Group operates regulated entities under authorities including CySEC in Cyprus, ASIC in Australia, the Seychelles FSA, the BVI FSC and South Africa's FSCA.

The licence that matters to an individual trader depends on which company actually holds that trader's account.

Is easyMarkets regulated by the FSCA?

Yes. EF Worldwide (Pty) Ltd holds FSCA FSP number 54018. The important detail is that easyMarkets says this company acts as an intermediary. South African trading accounts are currently opened with EF Worldwide Ltd in Seychelles under FSA licence SD056.

What is the easyMarkets minimum deposit?

The lowest current minimum deposit is $25. That applies to the proprietary easyMarkets account, MT4 Standard and MT5 Basic. Higher-tier accounts require larger deposits.

Does easyMarkets offer a ZAR account?

Yes. South African Rand is one of the supported account currencies. This allows eligible South African traders to keep the account balance in ZAR, although conversion can still occur when trading markets quoted in other currencies.

Does easyMarkets offer MT4 and MT5?

Yes. Both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 are supported.

MT4 remains useful if you already work with MQL4 Expert Advisors or indicators. MT5 offers more timeframes, additional built-in indicators and a more advanced strategy-testing environment.

What leverage does easyMarkets offer?

It depends on the platform and instrument. Forex leverage on Web/App can reach 1:400 on applicable products, while qualifying international MT4 and MT5 accounts can advertise leverage of up to 1:2000.

Shares, cryptocurrencies and other markets generally have lower maximum leverage.

Does easyMarkets offer a Demo Account?

Yes. The Demo Account is free and uses virtual funds. It is useful for learning the platform, practising order placement and testing the broker's tools before putting real capital at risk.

Does easyMarkets offer an Islamic Account?

Yes. Swap-free Islamic trading is available for a defined qualifying period. Once that period expires, normal financing conditions may apply, so traders planning to hold positions for longer periods should check the current rules first.

Does easyMarkets charge a withdrawal fee?

Standard deposits and withdrawals are advertised as free, but there is an exception. A 10% fee can apply to certain withdrawals of $500 or more if the required trading turnover has not been reached.

Check the current withdrawal conditions before depositing, particularly if you expect to trade at relatively low volumes.