Tickmill is competitive regarding its trading fees and spreads compared to other regulated brokers. It is a safe and credible broker with a low minimum deposit and an average trust score of 86 out of 99.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Quick Answer: Is Tickmill a Good Broker for South Africans? Tickmill is a strong option for South African traders looking for competitive trading conditions, MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and access to forex and CFD markets. Tickmill South Africa (Pty) Ltd is regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority under FSP number 49464, which gives the broker a recognised local regulatory presence. Traders should still confirm which Tickmill entity will hold their account, as regulatory protection and trading conditions can differ between entities.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Is Tickmill a safe and regulated broker?

Tickmill is considered safe. It is regulated by the FSCA in South Africa, the FCA in the UK, and other top-tier authorities. Client funds are kept in segregated accounts for added protection.

CFD Risk Warning for South African Traders

Risk warning: Forex and CFD trading is risky. These are leveraged products, which means a small market move can create a much bigger gain or loss in your account. You can lose money quickly, especially if you trade with high leverage, hold positions overnight, or trade during major news events.

Forex and CFD trading is risky. These are leveraged products, which means a small market move can create a much bigger gain or loss in your account. You can lose money quickly, especially if you trade with high leverage, hold positions overnight, or trade during major news events. Tickmill publishes CFD risk warnings across its regulated entities. The exact retail-loss percentage can differ by entity, so South African traders should check the risk warning shown during registration before opening a live account.

Tickmill is regulated in South Africa through Tickmill South Africa (Pty) Ltd, an authorised Financial Services Provider registered with the FSCA under FSP No. 49464. That is a strong local regulatory point. Traders should still confirm which Tickmill entity holds their account, what leverage applies, and which protections apply before depositing.

Do not trade with rent money, school fees, loan money, or money you cannot afford to lose.

Tickmill Trust Score

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Tickmill is regulated globally, including the FSCA in South Africa Tickmill provides a limited set of research tools and market analysis Advanced trading platforms such as MetaTrader 4 and 5 are available to South Africans Tickmill offers few non-forex trading choices, which may be a detriment to traders looking for a wide range of stocks, cryptocurrencies, or options Tickmill's multilingual customer service is available to South Africans 24 hours a day, 5 days a week South Africans may find educational options that are less targeted to local market needs South Africans can take part in frequent promotions and competitions, including a $30 no-deposit bonus Tickmill mostly provides client service during market hours Tickmill provides risk management solutions to help traders manage their trading risks effectively Promotional offers and bonuses may be less appealing to South Africans compared to some local competitors

Overview

Tickmill Ltd is a member of the Tickmill Group, operating under the trading name Tickmill.

It is regulated by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA) and offers access to a wide range of CFD asset classes, catering to both retail and professional clients.

Tickmill provides premium services, products, innovative technologies, and the best possible trading environment.

Multiple top-tier regulators regulate brokers, including the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit $100 / 1778 ZAR 🎁Sign-Up Bonus $30 Welcome Bonus (available in select regions during promotions). 💸Fees No deposit or withdrawal fees. Inactivity fee: $10 quarterly after 12 months of no activity. 📉Spreads & Commissions Classic Account: spreads from 1.6 pips (no commission). Pro Account: spreads from 0.0 pips + $2 per side per lot. 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Free deposits/withdrawals via: Bank Wire, Visa/Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, UnionPay, FasaPay, Crypto. Minimum withdrawal: $25 (varies by method). 🖥️Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), Tickmill Web Trader, TradingView, CQG, AgenaTrader. 🛡️Regulation FCA (UK), CySEC (EU), FSCA (South Africa), FSA (Seychelles), DFSA (Dubai). 🔐Trust Score 9/10 Highly trusted broker with top-tier regulations. ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawals processed within 1 business day (most methods). 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

SA Shares Broker Safety Score: Tickmill

Safety Score: 8.5/10

Tickmill scores well for South African traders because it has a locally regulated FSCA entity, a clean fee structure, strong MetaTrader support, and a long operating history. The FSCA licence is the biggest safety point. It gives local traders a better regulatory reference than offshore-only brokers.

The score is not a perfect 10 because Tickmill operates through multiple entities, and protections can vary depending on which entity holds the account. Traders should check the legal entity before depositing.

Safety factor Score SA Shares view South African FSCA regulation 9/10 Tickmill South Africa (Pty) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the FSCA under FSP No. 49464. Strong local regulatory signal. Global regulation 8.5/10 Tickmill also operates through other regulated entities, including FCA, CySEC, FSA and offshore structures. Entity clarity 8/10 Tickmill discloses that protections and compensation arrangements vary by entity. The review should explain this near the top. Client fund handling 8.5/10 Tickmill states that client-fund protections depend on the entity, with stronger protection under some regulators. Risk disclosure 8/10 Tickmill publishes CFD risk warnings. The exact retail-loss percentage should match the entity used by South African clients. Platform maturity 8.5/10 MT4 and MT5 are proven platforms. TradingView Raw adds a useful extra option for traders who prefer TradingView charts. Fee transparency 9/10 Tickmill is strong on pricing clarity, especially for Raw-style trading where traders can compare spread plus commission. South African fit 8.5/10 Strong fit because of FSCA regulation, ZAR account support, low trading costs, and practical platform choice.

Tickmill Scorecard for South African Traders

Category Score SA Shares view Fees 9/10 Strong pricing, especially on Raw and TradingView Raw accounts. Traders should compare spread plus commission, not just the headline spread. Safety 8.5/10 FSCA-regulated in South Africa, with additional global regulation. Strong score, but entity checks still matter. Platforms 8.5/10 MT4, MT5, WebTrader, mobile apps, and TradingView Raw cover most serious retail trading needs. Education 8/10 Good webinars, seminars, tools, calculators, and market content. Beginners still need proper risk-management training. Mobile 8/10 MetaTrader mobile and account tools are reliable for monitoring trades, placing orders, and managing open positions. Support 8/10 Good overall support setup. South African traders should test response quality on withdrawals, ZAR accounts, and entity questions before depositing larger amounts.

Featured Offered

Tickmill has a wide array of features that are distinguished by both beginner and advanced traders.

The highlights include tight spreads starting from 0.0 pips, fast execution speeds, and access to more than 80 trading instruments, such as forex, indices, commodities, and bonds.

The low-cost trading environment of Tickmill is supplemented by the competitive commission structure and the fact that there is no requote during trading, making trading easy for all.

Category Feedback 💰 Tight Spreads Spreads starting from 0.0 pips make Tickmill cost-effective for traders. ⚡ Fast Execution Quick trade execution ensures minimal slippage. 🌍 Trading Instruments Access to over 80 instruments, including forex, indices, commodities, and bonds. 🏷️ Low-Cost Trading Competitive commission structure with no requotes during trading. 🛠️ Advanced Tools MT4/MT5 platforms and free VPS ensure seamless and uninterrupted trading. 🎓 Trader Education Webinars, tutorials, and market analysis support skill-building and strategy improvement. 📊 Comprehensive Features Appeals to both beginners and advanced traders with its versatile offerings.

What are the standout features of Tickmill?

Tickmill offers tight spreads from 0.0 pips, ultra-fast execution, zero-requote trading, and no dealing desk (NDD) execution. It also provides free tools like Autochartist, VPS services, and educational content for traders of all levels.

Does Tickmill support algorithmic trading?

Yes, Tickmill fully supports algorithmic and automated trading strategies via MetaTrader platforms. Traders can run Expert Advisors (EAs) and use low-latency execution for improved performance.

Tickmill Customer Reviews

When compared to other brokers in the market, Tickmill maintains a consistently more positive reputation among clients.

This includes the numerous customer comments about the tightest spreads, the least expensive transactions, and speedy execution.

Another favorite of clients is their charge structure, which they see as clear, choosing among Classic accounts without commissions from which they can invest as traders, versus the unbeatable spreads on their Pro account.

Category Feedback 🌟 Spreads and Costs Competitive spreads and low trading costs make Tickmill a favorite. ⚡ Execution Speed Fast trade execution earns praise from many users. 💻 Platform Usability User-friendly interface appreciated by both beginners and pros. 🛠️ Trading Tools Robust tools cater to diverse trading strategies. 📚 Educational Resources Limited educational materials leave some traders wanting more. 🕒 Customer Support Reliable support but occasional delays in response time. 🏦 Account Types Multiple account types tailored to varying trading needs.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Generally positive reviews users commend the platform's speed, stability, competitive spreads, and efficient customer service. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Mixed feedback some users report quick withdrawals and competitive fees, while others raise concerns about spread manipulation and account issues. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Tickmill has a mixed reputation among its clients. Some reviewers praise the company's efficient customer support, competitive spreads, and user-friendly trading platform. However, others have expressed dissatisfaction with high fees, poor execution, and difficulty in withdrawing funds. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ 2,000 reviews, with many clients praising its competitive spreads, reliable trading conditions, and responsive customer support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Some users have praised the broker's trading conditions, customer support, and overall service. However, others have complained about withdrawal issues, high fees, and poor communication. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Reviewers praise the company's competitive spreads, responsive customer support, and user-friendly trading platforms. However, some reviewers have criticized the company's fees, execution issues, and difficulties in withdrawing funds. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆

Tickmill Safety and Security

The Broker is regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) as South Africa (Pty) Ltd, under FSP 49464. Furthermore, their global regulations are listed in the table below.

Global Regulations

🔎 Registered Entity 🌎 Country of Registration 📈 Regulatory Entity 📉 Tier 📊 License Number/Ref 1️⃣ Tickmill UK Ltd. United Kingdom FCA 1 71720 2️⃣ Tickmill Europe Ltd Cyprus CySEC 2 278/15 3️⃣ Tickmill South Africa (Pty) Ltd. South Africa FSCA 2 FSP 49464 4️⃣ Tickmill Ltd. Seychelles FSA 3 SD008 6️⃣ Tickmill UK Ltd. Dubai DFSA 2 F007663

Protection of Client Funds

🔎 Security Measure ℹ️ Information 🔒 Segregated Accounts Yes 🔏 Compensation Fund Member Yes, FSCS and ICF 🔐 Compensation Amount FSCS - £85,000 ICF – 20,000 EUR 🔓 SSL Certificate None 🔒 2FA (Where Applicable) None 🔏 Privacy Policy in Place Yes 🔐 Risk Warning Provided Yes 🔓 Negative Balance Protection Yes 🔒 Guaranteed Stop-Loss Orders None

Security while Trading

Their dedication to South African traders' safety and security is reflected in their regulation by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of South Africa.

of South Africa. Thanks to its local regulatory scrutiny, the broker is subject to strict financial rules and practices in South Africa.

Their global regulatory structure, which includes oversight from FCA, CySEC, DFSA, and FSA , also strengthens their commitment to maintaining high safety standards.

, also strengthens their commitment to maintaining high safety standards. These restrictions require practices such as client fund segregation and involvement in compensation plans, adding additional financial security.

This extensive regulatory environment ensures that South African traders operate safely and securely.

How does Tickmill protect client funds and data?

Tickmill uses SSL encryption for data security and holds client funds in segregated accounts with Tier-1 banks. It complies with strict regulatory standards to ensure safe trading environments.

Tickmill At a Glance

📌Broker 📍 Headquartered Seychelles and United Kingdom 📅 Year Founded 2014 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA, Labuan FSA 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade Not indicated ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:500 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 💳 Deposit Options Visa/Master Card, Skrill, Neteller, SticPay, Bank Wire Transfer 💳 Withdrawal Options Visa/Master Card, Skrill, Neteller, SticPay, Bank Wire Transfer 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4, proprietary WebTrader 📱 OS Compatibility Mac, Windows, Linux, Web, Mobile Android, iPhone, iPad. 📈 Tradable assets offered 62 Currency pairs, CFDs on 2 Metals, 14 Stock Indices, 3 Commodities and 4 Bonds 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, German, Indonesian, Chinese, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Polish, Italian, Melayu, Tiếng Việt and Portuguese 👥 Customer Support Languages English, German, Indonesian, Chinese, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Polish, Italian, Melayu, Tiếng Việt and Portuguese 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Tickmill Account Types and Features

🔎 Live Account 💴 Minimum Dep. 📝Sign up 📈 Average Spread 💵Max Leverage 🥇 RAW Account USD 100 / 1812 ZAR 👉 Open Account 0.0 pips 1:1000 🥈 CLASSIC ACCOUNT USD 100 / 1812 ZAR 👉 Open Account 1.6 pips 1:1000 🥉TICKMILL TRADER RAW USD 100 / 1812 ZAR 👉 Open Account 0.0 pips 1:1000

Traders can choose between Classic and Raw account types or the free demo account for risk-free trading.

CLASSIC:

This is a commission-free account with a starting deposit of $100 (depending on the base currency) and spreads starting at 1.6 pips.

RAW:

Spreads start at 0.0 pips, and the starting deposit is $100 (depending on the base currency). Commissions are only $3 per side per lot for FX and precious metals; other asset classes are commission-free.

TICKMILL TRADER RAW:

Trade with their seamless proprietary platform right on your smartphone. Access with safety with face recognition (iOS) and fingerprint (Android), and easily switch between demo and live accounts all in one place.

Demo Account

Tickmill’s demo account imitates the conditions of a live trading account and gives traders access to the same functions, features, and options they would have on a live trading account.

imitates the conditions of a live trading account and gives traders access to the same functions, features, and options they would have on a live trading account. However, the demo account is risk-free since traders use virtual funds to conduct their trading.

Therefore, traders cannot withdraw any profits made on the demo account.

🔎 Account 📌 Account Features Tickmill Demo Account Real Market Conditions Full featured trading platform 80+ Trading instruments across 5 asset classes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Islamic Account

One of the highlights of an Islamic account is that it is a swap-free account since no swap or rollover interest is made on overnight positions, which is contrary to the Muslim faith.

Each Muslim client who opens an account with Tickmill, regardless of whether they pick Classic or Raw, will be provided with the most favorable trading conditions, but the account will be converted to Islamic.

Islamic accounts have precisely the same trading conditions as regular market accounts, with the exception of the dividend payment mechanism.

🔎 Account Tickmill Islamic Account 💵 Available base currencies USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR 🔃 Execution model NDD 🔁 Execution type Market Execution 🔀 Execution Speed 0.20 seconds ⛔️ Margin Call / Stop-out 100% / 30% 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

What account types does Tickmill offer?

Tickmill offers three main accounts: Pro, Classic, and VIP. These accounts cater to different experience levels, offering competitive spreads, low commissions, and minimum deposit requirements starting from just $100.

Is there an Islamic account option at Tickmill?

Yes, Tickmill offers swap-free Islamic accounts for Muslim traders. These accounts comply with Sharia law and do not incur interest on overnight positions, making them suitable for faith-based trading.

How to Open a Tickmill Account step by step

To open an account with Tickmill, South Africans can follow these steps: [video width="1920" height="1080" mp4="/storage/images/2024/07/How-to-Tickmill.mp4"][/video]

Step 1: Start by going to the Tickmill Website

Find the "Open an Account" link, which is usually located on the front page.

Step 2: Select Account Types

Choose your preferred account type.

Step 3: Fill in Personal Details

When you click on it, you will be taken to a new page where you must enter your personal information. This information includes your full name and date of birth.

Step 4: Personal Details

You will be prompted for more information regarding your Country, select a product, and click on Privacy Policy.

Step 5: Fill in your details

Fill in your phone number and email address.

Step 6: Verify your email

Click on the email verification you received in your email.

The identification and address verification process, a common regulatory requirement to stop fraud and money laundering, will then be guided.

You must upload copies of your identification, like a driver's license or passport, and a current utility bill or bank statement with your complete name and address in plain sight.

After Tickmill correctly validates your documents, your account will be activated, enabling you to fund it and begin trading.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

How to Close a Tickmill Account To close a live trading account, South African traders can follow these steps: Log in to your account dashboard. Ensure no funds are left in your account and that all your open positions have been closed. If any money remains, you will have to take it out. To close your account, contact customer support by phone, email, or live chat. For security reasons, they may ask you to confirm this request. You will receive confirmation that your account has been successfully closed when your request has been processed.

Base Account Currencies and Basic Order Types

The base account currencies available to South Africans include the following: USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR, PLN

Basic Order Types include:

A market order can be either a buy or a sell order that executes at the current market price, which is displayed on your price chart.

that executes at the current market price, which is displayed on your price chart. If you place a market order, you will be immediately entered at the best available price.

Market orders are most effective when a trading opportunity requires prompt action. Click buy/sell at the market to enter the trade immediately.

MAM / PAMM Features

Multi Account Manager (MAM) is a sophisticated tool that simplifies the management of several trading accounts within the MT4 platform.

MT4 platform. Two allocation methods (proportional by balance and proportional by equity)

The ability to trade in increments as small as 0.01 lots

Compatibility with Expert Advisors (EAs)

Social Trading

The broker allows South African traders to engage in social trading, which improves their trading experience through connectedness and learning from top-performing traders.

This social trading platform allows traders to interact, replicate, and learn from expert traders, allowing for more informed trading decisions.

allows traders to interact, replicate, and learn from expert traders, allowing for more informed trading decisions. Copying top-performing traders is a three-step approach that gives traders access to Tickmill's enhanced trading conditions.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Tickmill Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

🔎Fee Type 📉 Spreads Competitive spreads, starting from 0.0 pips on Raw account. 💵 Commissions $2 per side per lot for Pro accounts, variable for others. 💳 Deposit Fees No deposit fees for most methods. 💸 Withdrawal Fees No withdrawal fees for most methods, but third-party charges may apply. ⏳ Inactivity Fees No inactivity fees for most accounts.

Spreads

The spreads traders anticipate are influenced by their trading practices, the specifics of each transaction day's market situation, and the conditions they trade. Various types of spreads are frequently noted among traders; a few examples follow:

Raw Account – 0.0 pips

Classic Account – 1.6 pips

Forex Spreads

📍Currency Pair 📌Typical Spread (pips) 📉Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF) 0.0 - 0.3 📈Minor Pairs (EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDUSD) 0.3 - 0.8 📊Exotic Pairs (USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURCAD, GBPCHF) 0.5 - 1.2

Commissions

Tickmill's

Classic Account offers commission-free trading, but the broker marks up spreads to compensate for its role in facilitating trades. For other types of accounts, Tickmill does charge a commission fee.

Classic Account – Zero commissions

Raw Account – $3 per side per 100,000 (standard lot) traded.

While an Islamic Account does not incur overnight fees, commissions are still paid for holding positions overnight.

CFD Spreads

📍Asset Class 📌Typical Spread 📉Indices (US30, UK100, GER30, SPX500) 0.5 - 2.0 points 📈Stocks (AAPL, GOOG, AMZN, FB) 0.01 - 0.05 per share 📊Commodities (Gold, Silver, Oil, Natural Gas) 0.1 - 1.0 points 🪙Cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD, ETHUSD, LTCUSD, XRPUSD) 2 - 20 points

Overnight Fees

The interest rates of the nations linked to the traded currency pair and the state of the market currently impact swaps using Tickmill .

. Tickmill uses this relevant data to compute its swap rates .

. Exchanges are executed at midnight, subject to the platform's particular time.

Below, South Africans can view some typical overnight fees with Tickmill:

🔎 Instrument ↪️ Long (Buy) Swap ➡️ Short (Sell) Swap 📈 EUR/USD -6.19 pips 2.62 pips 📉 USD/JPY 12.49 pips -25.56 pips 📊 GBP/USD -3.15 pips -1.68 pips 💹 USD/CHF 6.63 pips -11.24 pips 📈 USD/CAD 0.29 pips -3.89 pips 📉 AUD/USD -3.57 1.21 📊 NZD/USD -1.26 -1.05

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Are Tickmill’s trading fees competitive?

Yes, Tickmill is known for low trading fees. The Pro account features raw spreads from 0.0 pips with a $2 commission per side, while the Classic account has no commission but slightly wider spreads.

Does Tickmill charge inactivity or withdrawal fees?

Tickmill does not charge inactivity fees. Withdrawal fees may apply depending on the method and currency used, but most options—especially bank wire and e-wallets—are typically free for South African traders.

Tickmill Minimum Deposit

Tickmill offers a competitive minimum deposit requirement, making it accessible to traders of all experience levels.

For its Classic and Raw accounts, the minimum deposit is $100, which is quite reasonable compared to industry standards.

is $100, which is quite reasonable compared to industry standards. This low entry barrier allows beginners to start trading without committing substantial capital while still benefiting from Tickmill's excellent trading conditions, such as low spreads and high-speed execution.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

What is the minimum deposit to open a Tickmill account?

The minimum deposit to open a Classic or Pro account with Tickmill is $100. For VIP accounts, a higher balance of $50,000 is required to access premium spreads and trading conditions.

Can South African traders deposit in ZAR?

Yes, South African traders can fund their accounts in ZAR via local bank transfers or conversion. Tickmill supports various currencies and ensures smooth deposit processes tailored to regional needs.

Tickmill Trading Platforms and Tools

📍Feature 💻MetaTrader 4 (MT4) 💻MetaTrader 5 (MT5) 💻Tickmill Web Trader 📱Tickmill Mobile App 📌VPS Service ☑️Overview Industry standard, popular among traders Newer platform with advanced features Designed for high-frequency traders and scalpers On-the-go trading with full functionality Ultra-fast execution for automated trading 📊Charting Basic charting tools Advanced charting tools, including depth of market Advanced charting with customizable indicators Simplified charting for mobile devices N/A 🔘Trading Tools Standard technical indicators and drawing tools Economic calendar, correlation matrix, hedging Advanced order types, tick chart, level 2 quotes Real-time quotes and basic tools N/A 🔁Automation Expert Advisors (EAs) Expert Advisors (EAs), algorithmic trading Advanced algorithmic trading N/A Supports Expert Advisors (EAs) 📱Mobile App Available Available Available Native platform Accessible via remote connection 📌Best Suited For Beginners and intermediate traders Intermediate to advanced traders Advanced traders and scalpers Traders who need flexibility and mobility Automated and high-frequency traders 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

The MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms, app formats for Android and iOS, and the MetaTrader WebTrader platform are available. Tickmill has a wide range of powerful trading tools for charting, technical and fundamental analysis, and risk management, such as:

Acuity Trading

Uses artificial intelligence to provide real-time market sentiment analysis.

Signal Centre

Offers actionable entry and exit points based on human and AI analysis. It also provides the Advanced Trading Toolkit, Tickmill VPS, Market Sentiment tools, an Interactive Earnings Calendar, and much more.

Copy trading

Copy trading is possible through the Tickmill Social Trading platform.

Tickmill Trader

Tickmill Trader is a dependable and user-friendly trading platform that meets the needs of both neophyte and veteran traders.

It provides very fast execution speeds along with competitive spreads and a number of very advanced tools for technical analysis.

It allows several asset classes - forex, indices, commodities, and bonds - making this platform a very versatile option for diversified trading strategies.

Tickmill app reviews

📱 App Platform ⭐ Rating (out of 5) 🗣️ Review Count 📝 South Africa Highlights 📲Google Play 4.3 ⭐ 5,200+ reviews Smooth execution, easy-to-use interface, popular with SA traders 🏆 App Store (global) 4.4 ⭐ 1,800+ reviews Fast deposits/withdrawals, great tools, well-received by SA clients

Which trading platforms does Tickmill offer?

Tickmill supports MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5), both known for their advanced charting tools, technical indicators, and compatibility with automated trading strategies and Expert Advisors (EAs).

Does Tickmill offer additional trading tools?

Yes, Tickmill provides free access to Autochartist, a range of calculators, an economic calendar, and VPS services. These tools help traders make better-informed decisions and automate their strategies efficiently.

Mobile Use of Tickmill

Within its mobile applications , such as MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) for iOS and Android, Tickmill offers a mobile trading experience that is not only user-friendly but also free of disturbances.

, such as MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) for iOS and Android, Tickmill offers a mobile trading experience that is not only user-friendly but also free of disturbances. It is a mobile trading system that makes trading an easy option anytime, anywhere, and involves checking the account, following the market price movements, and performing a transaction for users who are on the go.

Further than just those features, what users like most about the Tickmill trading app is its intuitive interface, advanced charting, and the fact that it provides a large number of option types with which to conduct seamless trading right on the mobile phone.

Category Feedback 📱 App Availability MT4 and MT5 apps available on iOS and Android. 🎨 User Interface Intuitive and user-friendly design for easy navigation. 📊 Charting Tools Advanced charting options for mobile trading. 🔄 Order Execution Smooth trade execution with access to multiple order types. ⚙️ Features Basic features are solid, but advanced tools like automation are limited. 🌐 Account Management Easy account management and trade monitoring on the go. 🚀 Performance Reliable performance with minimal lags reported.

AI Integration

Tickmill uses AI to make trading smarter and easier. With AI tools, traders get real-time insights and predictions to make better decisions.

to make trading smarter and easier. With AI tools, traders get real-time insights and predictions to make better decisions. Features like automated risk management and pattern recognition help spot market trends and opportunities faster.

The platform also uses AI for customer support, offering quick and accurate answers through chatbots.

While these tools are great for most users, some advanced features might need tweaking to match specific trading strategies.

Category Feedback 🤖 Market Insights AI-powered insights help identify trends and opportunities. 📈 Predictive Analytics Advanced tools for data analysis and decision-making. ⚡ Automation Features Automated risk management and pattern recognition enhance trading precision. 💬 AI Customer Support Chatbots provide faster and more accurate responses. 🛠️ Customization Some tools may require manual adjustments for advanced strategies. 🚀 Efficiency Boost AI integration improves overall trading efficiency and speed.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Is Tickmill available on mobile?

Yes, Tickmill can be accessed through the MetaTrader 4 and 5 mobile apps, available on iOS and Android. These apps allow full trading functionality, charting, and account management on the go.

Can I manage my Tickmill account via smartphone?

Absolutely. You can fund your account, place trades, monitor positions, and view real-time charts using your mobile device, making Tickmill convenient for active traders.

Forex Trading Guides

Tickmill has gone full circle in offering exclusive forex trading guidance to help any trader acquire knowledge and improve their trading.

The comprehensive guides include learning forex basics, trading strategies, analysis - technical and fundamental, risk management, plus platforms such as the MT4 and MT5 in a professional format.

Simply put, these guides come with a wealth of practical examples and actionable insights to empower traders to make the right decisions in the very unstable foreign exchange market.

Whether you are a beginner wanting to learn about currency pairs or an expert wanting to fine-tune your approach, Tickmill provides the right educational resource for the success you crave in trading.

Does Tickmill offer forex trading guides for beginners?

Yes, Tickmill provides free trading guides, webinars, eBooks, and tutorials. These resources help beginners understand market concepts, technical analysis, and strategy development.

Are Tickmill’s educational resources suitable for advanced traders?

Definitely, Tickmill offers in-depth market analysis, expert webinars, and trading tools that cater to both intermediate and advanced traders seeking to sharpen their skills.

Tickmill Deposits and Withdrawals

Tickmill does not charge fees on deposits and withdrawals to and from Tickmill wallets and offers various funding methods such as bank transfers, crypto payments, Visa, MasterCard, Neteller, Skrill, and UnionPay.

to and from Tickmill wallets and offers various funding methods such as bank transfers, crypto payments, Visa, MasterCard, Neteller, Skrill, and UnionPay. STICPAY, FasaPay, UnionPay, and WebMoney.

All deposits starting from 5,000 USD or equivalent, processed in one transaction by bank wire transfer, fall under Tickmill’s Zero Fees Policy.

Interest Rate Offering

Traders can earn interest on their unused funds held in USD, EUR, and GBP wallets, subject to eligibility criteria.

The amount of interest they can earn is unlimited, and the funds are available to trade or withdraw at any time.

The interest rates reflect the following:

USD should be 2.5%

should be 2.5% GBP should be 2.5%

should be 2.5% EUR should be 0.75%

Safety of Funds

Clients’ funds are held in segregated accounts with top-tier banks, while negative balance protection is also provided.

In addition, clients’ funds ranging from $20,000 to $1,000,000 are insured with Lloyd’s in case of the company’s insolvency.

How to make a Deposit with Tickmill

To deposit funds into an account with Tickmill, South African traders can follow these steps:

Log in to the Tickmill official website's Client Area.

Select "Deposit" from the funding and withdrawals area.

Select a deposit method from the list and indicate the account you want to fund.

Choose your preferred deposit currency and follow any extra instructions the payment provider provides.

Tickmill deposits are usually completed in a matter of seconds.

How to Withdraw from Tickmill

To withdraw funds from an account with Tickmill, South African traders can follow these steps:

Log in to the Tickmill website's client area.

Fill out the withdrawal request form provided.

Submit the request and wait for the money to be released and transferred to your selected bank account.

The Finance Department at Tickmill processes all withdrawal requests within one business day.

Requests received after hours, on weekends, or on holidays will be processed the following day.

It should be noted that withdrawals can only be made using the same payment method to deposit into your trading account.

Deposit Currencies, Deposit and Withdrawal Processing Times

🔎 Payment Method 💴 Deposit Currencies ⏰ Deposit Processing ⏱️ Withdrawal Processing 💴 Bank Transfer USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR 1 working day 2 – 7 days 💵 Crypto Payments EUR, USD, GBP Instant 1 working day 💶 Credit/Debit Card USD, EUR, GBP Instant 1 working day 💷 Skrill USD, EUR, GBP Instant 1 working day 💴 Neteller USD, EUR, GBP Instant 1 working day 💵 SticPay USD, EUR, GBP Instant 1 working day 💶 FasaPay USD, IDR Instant 1 working day 💷 China UnionPay CNY Instant 1 working day 💴 WebMoney USD, EUR Instant 1 working day

Broker Comparison: Deposits and Withdrawals

🔎 Broker ⏰ Minimum Withdrawal Time 1 Business Day 1 working day 1 Working Day ⏱️ Maximum Estimated Withdrawal Time 2 to 7 Business Days 5 working days 7 Working Days ⏲️ Instant Deposits and Instant Withdrawals Instant Deposits Yes, deposits None

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

What deposit methods does Tickmill support?

Tickmill accepts several funding methods, including bank wire transfers, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, and local payment providers. Most deposits are processed instantly or within one working day.

How fast are Tickmill withdrawals processed?

Withdrawals at Tickmill are usually processed within one business day. E-wallet withdrawals tend to be the fastest, while bank transfers might take a bit longer, depending on your location.

Range of Markets

South African traders can expect the following range of markets:

Forex

Stock Indices

Energy Indices

Precious Metals

Cryptocurrencies

Stocks

ETFs

Product Offering & Trading Conditions

✅ Feature 📌 Description 📃 Total Instruments 600+ CFDs across 8 major asset classes. 🧮 Spreads From 0.0 pips (Forex, Metals on Pro/Raw accounts). 💸 Commission Stocks & Cryptos = 0 commission Forex = $2/side (Pro account). 🕒 Execution Lightning-fast order execution via Equinix data centers. 📉 Leverage (FSCA) Up to 1:1000 (Forex), 1:500 (Metals), 1:200 (Crypto).

Trading Instruments offered

🪙 Instrument Type 📊 Details 💻 Available Platforms 🌐 Forex Major, minor, and exotic currency pairs MT4, MT5, Tickmill Trader, TradingView ⚡ Commodities Gold, Silver, Oil, Natural Gas MT4, MT5, Tickmill Trader, TradingView 📈 Indices Global indices like US30, UK100, GER30 MT4, MT5, Tickmill Trader, TradingView 🪙 Cryptocurrencies BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC, a and more MT4, MT5, Tickmill Trader, TradingView 🏢 Stocks Shares of top global companies MT4, MT5, Tickmill Trader, TradingView 📊 ETFs Exchange-traded funds covering sectors & indices MT4, MT5, Tickmill Trader, TradingView 🏦 Bonds Government and corporate bonds MT4, MT5, Tickmill Trader, TradingView

Broker Comparison for a Range of Markets

🔎 Broker 📈 Forex Yes Yes Yes 💎 Precious Metals Yes Yes Yes 📉 ETFs Yes None Yes 📊 CFDs Yes Yes Yes 💹 Indices Yes Yes Yes 💱 Stocks Yes Yes Yes 🪙 Cryptocurrency Yes Yes Yes 🗂️ Options None None None 💡 Energies Yes Yes None 📝 Bonds Yes None None

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

What markets can I trade with Tickmill?

Tickmill offers over 80 instruments, including forex pairs, stock indices, commodities (like gold and oil), and bonds. It focuses on offering low-latency trading across highly liquid assets.

Does Tickmill offer cryptocurrency trading?

Currently, Tickmill does not offer cryptocurrencies. Their primary focus remains on traditional CFD instruments such as forex, indices, and commodities.

Compare Forex Brokers - Tickmill vs. XM vs XTB

📍Feature 📉CFDs on Forex Spreads from 0.0 pips (Raw account) Spreads from 0.6 pips on all majors Spreads from 0.1 pips 📈CFDs on Indices Spreads from 0.4 points Spreads from 0.9 points Spreads from 0.7 points 📊CFDs on Stocks Spreads from 0.0% Spreads from 0.1% Spreads from 0.2% 📌CFDs on Commodities Spreads from 0.004 (Gold), 0.02 (Silver) Spreads from 0.3 (Gold), 0.02 (Silver) Spreads from 0.3 (Gold), 0.02 (Silver) 🪙CFDs on Cryptocurrencies Spreads from 0.3 (Bitcoin) Spreads from 0.3 (Bitcoin) Spreads from 0.22% 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, XM WebTrader xStation 5, MetaTrader 4 👉Minimum Deposit $100 (Raw account) $5 (Micro account), $50 (Standard account) $0 🔢Leverage Up to 1:500 Up to 1:888 (for accounts with less than $20,000 equity) Up to 1:500 ⚖️Regulation FSCA, FCA, CySEC FSCA, ASIC, CySEC, FCA, IFSC FSCA, FCA, CySEC, IFSC 👥Account Types Classic, Raw Micro, Standard, XM Zero Standard, Pro, Islamic ☎️Customer Support 24/5 Live Chat, Email, Phone 24/5 Live Chat, Email, Phone 24/5 Live Chat, Email, Phone 💳Deposit/Withdrawal Fees No deposit fees; withdrawal fees vary No deposit/withdrawal fees No deposit/withdrawal fees 📰Education Resources Webinars, Seminars, Educational Videos, Market Analysis Webinars, Seminars, Educational Videos, Market Analysis Webinars, Market Analysis, Trading Academy 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Awards and Recognition

Awards and recognition:

🗓️ Year 🏅 Award Title 🎖️ Issuer / Event 2026 Best in Class ForexBrokers.com 2026 Lowest Commission European Broker CompareForexBrokers.com 2024 #1 Broker for Commissions & Fees ForexBrokers.com Annual Forex Broker Review 2024 Best Trading Spread Brokersview 2024 Best Forex Broker Rankia Argentina 2024 Best Spreads for Gold Trading FX Empire 2024 Best Spreads in the UK FX Empire 2024 Best Customer Support FxScouts Forex Awards 2023 Lowest Commission European Broker CompareForexBrokers.com 2023 Best Partner Program Africa Finance Magnates Africa Summit 2023 Best Forex Spreads MEA Ultimate Fintech Awards MEA 2023 #1 Broker for Commissions & Fees ForexBrokers.com Annual Review 2023 Best Forex Broker QualeBroker Awards

Has Tickmill won any awards?

Yes, Tickmill has received numerous global awards for Best Forex Execution, Most Transparent Broker, and Best Trading Conditions, highlighting its strong reputation among both retail and professional traders.

Why is Tickmill highly rated in the industry?

Tickmill is praised for its fast execution, low-cost trading environment, strong regulation, and customer satisfaction. Its accolades affirm its commitment to high-quality service and reliability.

Tickmill Sign-Up Bonus

The broker provides a unique $30 Welcome Account for new clients; however, t his welcome account is not available for South Africans.

for new clients; however, The trading circumstances of the live account are replicated in the Welcome Account , including the ability to alter leverage.

, including the ability to alter leverage. It comes with a free $30 deposit and is available for trading for 60 days, after which it is available for a further 14 days to claim any profit.

Profits from the Welcome Account can be transferred to the client's Wallet, subject to certain restrictions, including the client registering a Client Area account, providing relevant identification documents, and depositing a minimum of $100 / R1835.36 to their Wallet.

🔎 Broker 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus Yes 💴 Maximum trading credit $30/R550,61 ⏰ Validity Period 60 days after registration ⏱️ Withdrawal timeframe 14 days 💵 Minimum Withdrawable Profit $30/R550,61 💶 Maximum Withdrawal Profit $100/R1835,36 💷 Minimum Deposit to withdraw profit $100/R1835,36 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Does Tickmill offer a sign-up bonus?

Tickmill occasionally offers promotions like a $30 Welcome Bonus for new clients. These bonuses can be used to trade real markets without an initial deposit, though terms and conditions apply.

Is the Tickmill sign-up bonus available in South Africa?

Promotional availability varies by region. But for South African the bonuses are not available.

Bonus Offers and Promotions

Trader of the Month

Believing that remarkable achievements deserve special acknowledgment, every month they choose the best of the best among their skilled clients and award the top-performing trader with a $1,000 prize.

When deciding on the winner, they do not only account for good profit but also for money and risk management skills.

No additional registration is required to participate in the contest. Just open a live account with Tickmill, if you haven’t already done so, show your outstanding trading skills, and you may well become the next Trader

of the Month.

Tickmill offers various promotions for new clients and the monthly Non-Farm Payroll campaign. Its most recent promotion, ‘Trade More, Get More,’ offers traders cashback on their trades.

TICKMILL’S NFP MACHINE

Predict the NFP figure and win $500

The highly anticipated US Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) report is released on the first Friday of every month. Its release often causes significant shifts in the markets, making it a crucial event for traders.

Now you have the chance to turn your prediction into a profit.

Earn Cash Rewards While You Trade

They reward their clients for their loyalty, efforts, and passion for trading.

That’s why they created this exclusive promotion, offering you the possibility to earn twice from your trades and cash rebates!

Please make the most of their superior trading conditions, cutting-edge trading tools, indicators, and market alerts to gain an advantage and maximize your trading potential.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

What ongoing promotions does Tickmill offer?

Tickmill runs periodic promotions like trading contests, cashback offers, and rebate programs. These incentives reward active traders and can boost trading volume and earnings.

Are Tickmill’s promotions easy to claim?

Yes, promotions are straightforward to activate. Traders typically need to opt in through their dashboard or contact support and meet basic trading requirements to benefit from the offers.

Tickmill Affiliate Program

Tickmill’s partnership programs include:

Introducing a Broker program with competitive commissions, an intuitive IB room, and a huge range of ready-made advertising material to attract new clients.

program with competitive commissions, an intuitive IB room, and a huge range of ready-made advertising material to attract new clients. The IB Loyalty program awards IBs with cash prizes for their referral efforts.

Affiliate Program (CPA) offers tailor-made plans for partners who aim to expand their network by attracting traders drawn to Tickmill’s exceptional trading conditions.

offers tailor-made plans for partners who aim to expand their network by attracting traders drawn to Tickmill’s exceptional trading conditions. Benefits include uncapped commissions, reliable payments, and exclusive marketing support.

What is the Tickmill affiliate program?

Tickmill’s affiliate program lets partners earn commissions by referring new traders. It offers competitive payouts, multilingual marketing materials, and tracking tools to help affiliates succeed.

How can I join Tickmill’s affiliate program?

Anyone can apply through Tickmill’s IB/Affiliate section. Once approved, you’ll receive a referral link, dashboard access, and support to track and grow your commissions.

How to open an Affiliate Account with Tickmill

To register an Affiliate Account, South African traders can follow these steps:

Step 1: "Partnership"

Start by visiting the website. Hover your cursor over the "Partnership" option on the page and select "Introducing Broker" or “Affiliate.”

Step 2: Click on Become a CPA Affiliate

Examine the affiliate program information briefly, then click the button to begin enrollment.

Step 3: Complete Registration

Continue by completing the application form's required fields, which include your personal information and specifics that showcase your abilities.

Next, complete the Client Area registration process on the website.

Provide the required address verification and identity confirmation documents to finish setting up your profile.

After creating your profile, sign in to the IB Room. This step activates your account and gives you access to all of Tickmill's content, which you can use to acquire and refer clients efficiently.

Education and Research

Tickmill emphasizes trader education, offering extensive educational resources, including webinars in different languages, live interactive sessions, informative seminars, comprehensive eBooks, and video tutorials.

Its YouTube channel is regularly updated with trading-related content, including technical and fundamental analysis videos and past webinars.

The Tickmill blog is a great source for technical and fundamental analysis from market experts in various languages.

🔎Resource 🎥 Webinars Live sessions on market strategies, trading tips, and analysis. 📚 Courses Structured lessons on forex trading, strategies, and technical analysis. 📖 eBooks Downloadable guides on trading basics and advanced techniques. 📰 Market Insights Daily news updates and market analysis to enhance trading knowledge.

Research and Trading Tool Comparison

🔎 Broker 📈 Economic Calendar Yes Yes Yes 📉 VPS Yes Yes None 💹 Trading View None None None 📌 Trading Central None Yes None 📍 Market Analysis Yes Yes Yes 📰 News Feed Yes Yes Yes 📔 Blog Yes Yes Yes

Sponsorships

Over the years, Tickmill has sponsored various endeavors and activities, demonstrating its dedication to providing value to its internal and external communities.

has sponsored various endeavors and activities, demonstrating its dedication to providing value to its internal and external communities. They sponsored the Kyrenia Nautical Club triathlon squad members during the ITU World Triathlon Abu Dhabi in March 2018.

This event demonstrated the company's commitment to encouraging sportsmanship and athleticism.

The broker proudly supported the Estonian wrestling team SK Kadrina during an international wrestling competition in Arad, Israel.

Tickmill's Current Expansion Focus

The broker is currently expanding across Europe, Asia, and Africa.

Countries not accepted by Tickmill.

They do not accept traders from the United States.

Popularity among South African traders who choose Tickmill

Tickmill is one of the Top 10 forex and CFD brokers for South Africans.

Cashback Rebates Features and Conditions

Tickmill

is an intriguing Cashback Rebate program that allows South African traders to earn incentives while actively participating in the forex market. Traders can begin receiving cash rebates by following the simple steps:

South African traders should begin the process by creating a new MT4 or MT5 "Rebate Competition" account in their Tickmill Client Area.

or account in their Tickmill Client Area. Deposit Requirement: To be eligible for cash rebates, traders must make a new deposit of at least 200 USD or the equivalent amount in EUR, GBP, or ZAR. This deposit serves as the starting capital for their trading experience.

Traders can receive cash rebates by trading assets such as forex, Gold (XAUUSD), and Silver (XAGUSD). These are Forex tools used to calculate rebates.

Tickmill provides three account categories, each with its own cash rebate rate:

Classic Account traders get $2 for each traded lot. For example, if a trader earns a $15 rebate, it indicates they traded 7.5 lots, each yielding $2.

traders get $2 for each traded lot. For example, if a trader earns a $15 rebate, it indicates they traded 7.5 lots, each yielding $2. Raw Account traders earn $3 for every traded lot.

Tickmill VPS Review

Tickmill , in partnership with BeeksFX, provides an advantageous VPS (Virtual Private Server) service to South African traders.

, in partnership with BeeksFX, provides an advantageous service to South African traders. This VPS service is designed to keep your trading methods and signals operating

smoothly even offline, allowing you to access your MT4 Expert Advisors (EAs) without interruption.

without interruption. Thanks to BeeksFX, one of the leading Forex VPS providers, its clients can access a network with extremely low latency.

Trading Signals

Tickmill's Signal Centre Tool is a valuable resource that provides South African traders with market insights and signals.

is a valuable resource that provides South African traders with market insights and signals. This technology, provided by an FCA-regulated signal provider , combines human and AI-

, combines human and AI- Driven analysis to assist traders in realizing their full trading potential.

Downloading the Signal Centre Tool allows traders to save time on research and access daily trading ideas and analysis on their platform.

Corporate Social Responsibility

Tickmill sponsored the Kyrenia Nautical Club triathlon squad members who competed in the ITU World Triathlon Abu Dhabi, demonstrating the company's commitment to athleticism and sportsmanship.

Tickmill collaborates with Arabic Trader, a central Middle Eastern FX Portal, to provide active clients access to premium Pro Trader tools and resources.

Tickmill also actively participates in industry events, such as the Madrid Master Trading in Spain, to improve relationships with clients, partners, and colleagues. This demonstrates its dedication to providing great trading experiences and insights.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Does Tickmill offer a VPS service?

Yes, Tickmill offers a VPS (Virtual Private Server) to clients using Expert Advisors. This ensures uninterrupted trading with low latency and enhanced execution, especially useful for algorithmic traders.

Is Tickmill VPS free?

Tickmill provides free VPS access to clients who meet specific trading volume requirements. Otherwise, a monthly fee may apply, depending on usage and account activity.

Tickmill Expert Blog

📰 Section / Category 🔍 Details / Examples 🏷️ Main Blog Title Tickmill Expert Blog – Forex Traders Blog Tickmill Ltd 🎯 Purpose / Focus To share market insights, trading knowledge, updates, and expert commentary for traders Tickmill Ltd ⚖️ Regulated Entities Tickmill Ltd (Seychelles) Tickmill UK Tickmill Europe Tickmill South Africa Tickmill Ltd 📰 Some Recent Posts / Headlines “Bullish Channel Break In Bitcoin” “SP500 LDN Trading Update 1/10/25” “US Govt Shutdown Drives Gold Higher” Tickmill Ltd 📚 Categories / Content Types Articles (educational / explanatory) Market Analysis Daily Outlook Market News Market Insight / Institutional pieces Tickmill Ltd 📝 Example Articles (“Articles” section) “Introduction to Exchange Traded Derivatives” “Maximising Gains: Benefits of Exchange Traded Derivatives” Tickmill Ltd 🔍 Example “Market Insight” pieces “Institutional Insights: Deutsche Bank Investor Flows & Positioning” “FX Options Insights: Month End Prelims” Tickmill Ltd 🌅 Example “Daily Outlook” topics “Daily Market Outlook, October 1, 2026” by Patrick Munnelly Tickmill Ltd 📊 Example “Forex / Market Analysis” topics “Dollar Rallies on US Data Upside” “GBPUSD H4

Quick Strengths and Weaknesses

What Tickmill does well

Tickmill is strong on the boring stuff that actually matters: regulation, spreads, commissions, platform stability, and withdrawals. It is not trying to be a flashy trading app. It is built more for traders who care about execution and cost.

The Raw account is the better fit for active traders who understand commission-based pricing. The Classic account is simpler for beginners who do not want to calculate spread plus commission on every trade.

Where Tickmill falls short

Tickmill is still a CFD broker. You are not buying JSE shares directly. You are trading leveraged contracts, and leverage can hurt you fast if your lot size is too big.

Tickmill also does not lean heavily into social trading or beginner-style gamified tools. That is not a bad thing, but traders looking for copy trading, signals, and app-first hand-holding may prefer another broker.

Customer Support

Multilingual client support 24/5 in 15+ languages is available via email, live chat, phone, and WebForm.

Tickmill Risk Warning and Disclaimer for Traders: Trading using Tickmill entails the risk of financial loss and may not be suited for all South African traders.

Trading using Tickmill entails the risk of financial loss and may not be suited for all South African traders. The inherent volatility of financial markets can result in substantial gains or losses.

Before engaging in any trading activities, traders must thoroughly examine their economic status and estimate their risk tolerance.

🔎 Customer Support Tickmill Customer Support ⏰ Operating Hours 24/5 📈 Support Languages English, Malay, Polish, Indonesian, Arabic, Thai, Chinese, Vietnamese, Portuguese 🥰 Live Chat Yes 💌 Email Address Yes ☎️ Telephonic Support Yes 5️⃣ The overall quality of Tickmill Support 3/5

References

You might also like:

Is Tickmill a Good Choice for South African Traders? Yes, Tickmill is a strong fit for South African traders who want FSCA regulation, low spreads, MT4, MT5, TradingView Raw access, ZAR account options, and a $100 minimum deposit. It works best for active forex and CFD traders who understand spread-plus-commission pricing. The main trade-off is platform depth. Tickmill is efficient, but not flashy.

Best for: South African forex and CFD traders who want FSCA regulation, low-cost trading, MT4, MT5, TradingView Raw, ZAR account support, Islamic accounts, and transparent spread-plus-commission pricing.

Not best for: Traders who want direct JSE share investing, a beginner-only social trading app, guaranteed stop-loss orders, or a broker built mainly around bonuses and copy-trading promotions.

Our Review Methodology: For each of our broker evaluations, we investigate, evaluate, analyze, and compare what we feel to be the most crucial criteria to consider when selecting a broker. Based on our findings, this evaluation comprises positives, disadvantages, and an overall score. We want to assist you in locating the ideal broker for your requirements. Our broker review should not be considered financial advice. However, traders are urged to seek professional financial advice before making investment decisions.

Addendum/Disclosure: No matter how diligently we strive to maintain accuracy, the forex market is volatile and may change at any time, even if the information supplied is correct when going live.

Investor Warning: Foreign currency trading on margin is associated with an elevated risk and may not be appropriate for all South African investors. Before engaging in foreign currency or Contract for Difference (CFD) trading, you must evaluate your investing goals, expertise, appetite for risk, and willingness to be exposed to risk. In addition, you should not start investing capital you cannot afford to lose because you could lose part of your original investment.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Tickmill regulated in South Africa?

Yes, Tickmill South Africa (Pty) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA). Licence number: FSP 49464

Does Tickmill offer ZAR trading accounts?

No, Tickmill does not support the ZAR base currency. South African traders must use accounts denominated in USD, EUR, or GBP and may incur currency conversion fees when depositing or withdrawing funds.

What is the minimum deposit at Tickmill?

The minimum deposit starts at $100 for the Pro and Classic accounts. The VIP account requires a higher balance, but suits high-volume traders seeking lower trading costs.

Does Tickmill offer Islamic (Swap-Free) accounts?

Yes, Tickmill offers Swap-Free Islamic accounts upon request for Muslim traders. These accounts are compliant with Shariah law and are available on the Classic and Pro account types.

Is Tickmill suitable for beginner traders?

Tickmill is more suited to experienced traders due to its low spreads and commission-based model, but it also offers educational content and a demo account for beginners to practice before going live.

How competitive are Tickmill spreads?

Tickmill offers ultra-low spreads starting from 0.0 pips on Pro and VIP accounts. Classic accounts have slightly wider spreads but are commission-free, making Tickmill ideal for cost-conscious traders.

What trading platforms does Tickmill support?

Tickmill offers MetaTrader 4 (MT4) for desktop, web, and mobile. Though it doesn’t support MT5 or cTrader, MT4 is reliable and popular for forex and CFD trading.

Does Tickmill offer leverage to South African traders?

Yes, Tickmill offers leverage up to 1:500, depending on the asset and account type. While leverage can increase profits, traders should use it carefully to manage risk effectively.

Can South Africans deposit using local payment methods?

No, Tickmill does not support local bank transfers in South Africa. Traders can deposit via credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, bank wire, and crypto wallets, depending on availability.

Is copy trading available on Tickmill?

No, Tickmill does not provide native copy trading services. Traders interested in social or copy trading may need to consider third-party platforms or alternative brokers.

Are withdrawals fast with Tickmill?

Yes, withdrawals are processed quickly, usually within one working day. Most e-wallets are even faster, while bank transfers and cards may take a few business days, depending on the provider.

Does Tickmill charge trading commissions?

Yes, Pro and VIP accounts charge a $2 per side per lot commission, offering raw spreads. Classic accounts are commission-free but have slightly wider spreads to cover costs.

Is there a demo account on Tickmill?

Yes, Tickmill offers a free demo account with full access to MT4. It's ideal for testing strategies, practicing trades, and understanding platform features without risking real funds.

What instruments can I trade on Tickmill?

Tickmill offers forex pairs, indices, commodities, bonds, and cryptocurrencies. However, the product range is more limited compared to some brokers, especially in stocks and ETFs.

Is Tickmill a safe and trustworthy broker?

Yes, Tickmill is considered highly trustworthy, regulated by the FSCA, FCA, CySEC, and FSA. It is transparent with fees and offers strong account protection policies, making it reliable for South African traders.