CMTrading is a safe and credible broker offering competitive fees, spreads, and excellent educational material. It has a high trust score of 91 out of 99 and can be considered a low-risk trading platform.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Quick Answer: Is CMTrading a Good Broker in South Africa? CMTrading is an established forex and CFD broker with a long history in South Africa, local deposit methods and an FSCA-linked operating structure. It will probably suit traders who want MetaTrader 5, local EFT or Ozow funding, regular education and access to account support. You need at least $250 to start trading, which is higher than the entry amount at several competing brokers. The inactivity fee is another concern. Leave the account unused for long enough, and CMTrading can charge $50 or €50 each month.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Is CMTrading a regulated broker?

Yes, FSCA (South Africa): GCMT South Africa Pty Ltd is regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, License No. 38782. FSA (Seychelles): GCMT Limited is regulated by the Financial Services Authority of Seychelles, License No. SD070.

Regulated and trusted by the FSA and FSCA.

1012 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days.

Available for South African Traders.

CFD Risk Warning for South African Traders

Risk warning: CFD trading is risky. CFDs are leveraged products, which means a small move in the market can create a much bigger gain or loss in your account. You can lose money quickly, especially if you trade with high leverage or hold positions through major news events.

CFD trading is risky. CFDs are leveraged products, which means a small move in the market can create a much bigger gain or loss in your account. You can lose money quickly, especially if you trade with high leverage or hold positions through major news events. CMTrading’s own risk warning states that CFDs carry a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. It also warns that the value of an investment can rise or fall and that traders may lose all invested capital.

CMTrading is linked to South Africa through Blackstone Marketing SA Pty Ltd, FSP No. 38782. South African traders should still check which legal entity they are opening the account with, what protections apply, and whether the account is held under the South African or Seychelles structure.

Do not trade with rent money, school fees, loan money, or money you cannot afford to lose.

CMTrading Trust Score

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons South African regulatory connection through an FSCA-authorised provider CMTrading provides advanced traders with limited instructional tools Local EFT and Ozow deposits ZAR is not clearly confirmed as a live account base currency MetaTrader 5, WebTrader, and mobile access Spreads on CMTrading may be higher for South Africans than for other overseas competitors Forex, commodities, indices, shares, and crypto CFDs South Africans may have limits in the number of cryptocurrency options available South African telephone support The research tools provided by CMTrading may be less extensive than those provided by some major international brokers Demo and Islamic accounts The demo account at CMTrading is time-limited

Overview

Established in 2012, CMTrading has come a long way. Ever since its establishment, they have managed to create their niche in the trading industry and establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with.

Their motto has always been “Founded by traders, for traders,” and that is a message they strive to convey. They believe in trust, transparency, and education, and this is where they carved their niche.

CMTrading provides its investment service by prioritising education and a safe environment to trade.

CMTrading aims to uplift its customers through knowledge and make them feel confident to place trades on their own.

They understand that for many, parting with their hard-earned money is a huge decision, and they aim to make it easy to trade so that they always feel supported.

Feature CMTrading details SA Shares Trust Score 91/100 Founded 2012 South African regulatory position GCMT South Africa (Pty) Ltd is described as a juristic representative and agent of Blackstone Marketing SA (Pty) Ltd, FSP 38782 Additional group regulation GCMT Limited holds Seychelles FSA securities dealer licence SD070 Minimum amount to start trading $250 according to the current help centre and account page Minimum transaction or withdrawal $20 Maximum advertised leverage Up to 1:400, depending on the instrument, account and entity Platforms MetaTrader 5, CMTrading WebTrader and the CMTrading mobile app Markets Forex, commodities, indices, share CFDs and cryptocurrency CFDs Live account tiers Basic, Trader, Gold, Premium and VIP Club Demo account Yes Islamic account Yes, subject to approval and account terms South African deposits EFT and Ozow are listed as instant local options; cards, e-wallets, wires and crypto may also be available Inactivity fee $50 or €50 per month from the third consecutive inactive month Customer support Monday to Friday, 09:00 to 21:00 GMT+3 📝Sign up Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

SA Shares Broker Safety Score: CMTrading

Safety Score: 8/10

CMTrading scores well because it has a long South African presence, FSCA-linked representation through Blackstone Marketing SA Pty Ltd, and additional Seychelles FSA regulation through GCMT Limited. That is enough to make it a serious broker, not an unknown offshore operation.

The score is not higher because South African traders need to pay attention to the exact legal entity behind their account. FSCA-linked marketing and an offshore contractual entity are not the same thing. That does not automatically make the broker unsafe, but it does mean traders should read the account documents before depositing.

Safety factor Score SA Shares view South African regulation link 8/10 CMTrading is linked to Blackstone Marketing SA Pty Ltd, FSP No. 38782. This gives South African traders a local regulatory reference point. Offshore entity clarity 7/10 CMTrading also uses GCMT Limited in Seychelles, regulated by the FSA under licence SD070. Traders should check which entity holds their account. Client fund handling 8/10 CMTrading states that regulation includes fund segregation. This is positive, but traders should still read the legal documents. Risk disclosure 8/10 The broker publishes CFD risk warnings, including the risk of losing invested capital. Platform maturity 8/10 MT4 and MT5 are established platforms. WebTrader and mobile access cover most normal retail trading needs. Fee transparency 7/10 Pricing is available, but traders should compare spreads and account types carefully. CMTrading is not always the cheapest option. South African fit 8/10 Stronger than many offshore brokers because of its South African presence and local support angle.

CMTrading Scorecard for South African Traders

Safety factor Score SA Shares view South African regulation link 8/10 CMTrading is linked to Blackstone Marketing SA Pty Ltd, FSP No. 38782. This gives South African traders a local regulatory reference point. Offshore entity clarity 7/10 CMTrading also uses GCMT Limited in Seychelles, regulated by the FSA under licence SD070. Traders should check which entity holds their account. Client fund handling 8/10 CMTrading states that regulation includes fund segregation. This is positive, but traders should still read the legal documents. Risk disclosure 8/10 The broker publishes CFD risk warnings, including the risk of losing invested capital. Platform maturity 8/10 MT4 and MT5 are established platforms. WebTrader and mobile access cover most normal retail trading needs. Fee transparency 7/10 Pricing is available, but traders should compare spreads and account types carefully. CMTrading is not always the cheapest option. South African fit 8/10 Stronger than many offshore brokers because of its South African presence and local support angle.

CMTrading Special Features

Protected Stage

This feature provides a cash reimbursement for losses incurred on your initial trades.

Unlike standard industry bonuses, these refunds have no turnover requirements and are credited directly to your account balance as withdrawable cash.

Capital insurance

For existing clients, this program provides a partial refund on losing trades in the form of a trading bonus.

By ensuring specific positions, a portion of the lost capital is credited back to the account to be used for future trades.

🔎 Feature 📑Account Types Multiple account types for different trader needs 📚Educational Resources Comprehensive learning tools for traders 💼MAM / PAMM Services Fund management services for investors 👥Social Trading Ability to copy trades and interact with other traders 💻Trading Platforms Advanced and user-friendly trading platforms 🎁Bonus Offers and Promotions Regular bonuses and promotions to enhance trading 🤝Affiliate Program Earn by referring new traders to CMTrading 💸Competitive Fees Low fees and commissions for trades 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

CMTrading Customer Reviews

The customer base at CMTrading assesses the company positively due to its easy-to-use platforms and multiple trading accounts, together with its quick customer service team.

Users appreciate the educational resources at CMTrading since these help traders of all skill levels enhance their abilities.

Several customers have voiced issues regarding withdrawal procedures since they feel these procedures could use improvement.

The trading community recognizes CMTrading positively because it provides social trading alongside competitive bonuses as part of its useful feature set.

🔎 Feature Customer Feedback Rating 💻Trading Platforms User-friendly and feature-rich platforms ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 📚Educational Resources Helpful for beginners and experienced traders ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 📞Customer Support Responsive but could improve in resolution time ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ 💳Withdrawal Process Some delays reported, but funds are received ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ 🎁Bonus Offers and Promotions Attractive offers, but terms should be clearer ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ 👥Social Trading Well-received feature, beneficial for beginners ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 👍Overall Satisfaction Mostly positive, with some areas for improvement ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🔎 Feature 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Mixed reviews, with some praising execution but others noting slippage issues. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Concerns about withdrawals and customer service, but some positive experiences. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Users report ease of use but mixed opinions on spreads and fees. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Generally positive, but some complaints about account verification delays. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Mixed feedback, with both satisfied and frustrated clients. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Good trading conditions mentioned, but withdrawal speed is a concern. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆

CMTrading Safety and Security

FSCA (South Africa): GCMT South Africa Pty Ltd is regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, License No. 38782.

FSA (Seychelles): GCMT Limited is regulated by the Financial Services Authority of Seychelles, License No. SD070.

Entity or relationship Jurisdiction Regulator Licence or status What to check GCMT South Africa (Pty) Ltd trading as CMTrading South Africa FSCA framework Juristic representative and agent of Blackstone Marketing SA (Pty) Ltd, FSP 38782 Confirm whether this relationship appears in your signed agreement Blackstone Marketing SA (Pty) Ltd South Africa FSCA FSP 38782 Verify the FSP and representative details on the FSCA register GCMT Limited Seychelles Seychelles FSA Securities dealer licence SD070 Check whether the account is being opened under this entity instead

Who Should Consider CMTrading?

CMTrading may suit South African traders who want local EFT or Ozow deposits, MT5, regular market commentary and access to support staff.

It may also appeal to someone who values platform training, webinars or Trading Central tools.

It is less convincing for a trader who:

Wants to begin with a very small deposit.

Trades only a few times a year.

Wants the lowest possible forex spreads.

Prefers a basic execution account without account-management contact.

Needs a clearly confirmed ZAR account.

Beginners should use the demo first, keep leverage low, and deposit only money they can afford to lose.

CMTrading At a Glance

Company Information 📅Year Founded 2012 ⚙️Current CEO Ibrahim Abu Aita Founder/s Daniel Kibel, Maurice Krawczyk 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 250 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 2,000,000+ registered members worldwide. 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No (Private Company). 🏦 Headquartered South Africa Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FSCA (South Africa): GCMT South Africa Pty Ltd is regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, License No. 38782. FSA (Seychelles): GCMT Limited is regulated by the Financial Services Authority of Seychelles, License No. SD070. 🌎Country of regulation South Africa and Seychelles. 💻Account Segregation Yes (Client funds are kept in top-tier banks separate from company operational funds). 🪫Negative balance protection Yes (Available on all retail accounts). 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Generally No (3rd party provider fees may apply). CMTrading may charge fees on inactive accounts with no trading volume. 📊Spreads from Basic/Trader: Regular/Plus spreads. o Gold/Premium/VIP: As low as 1.5 - 1.9 pips on EUR/USD. 💸Commissions $0 (CMTrading is compensated via the spread for most account types). ➕ Accounts: Live: Basic, Trader, Gold, Premium, VIP Club. Demo: Available (Free, access to MT4/ WebTrader). Islamic: Available upon request (Swap-free). 💰 Minimum Deposit: Basic: $250+ Trader: $2,000+ Gold: $20,000+ Premium: $85,000+ VIP: $250,000+ 📇 Account Base Currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR. 💱Number of base currencies supported 4 💳 Institutional Accounts: Yes (Corporate accounts available). 🚀Swap Fees Charged daily for positions held past 21:00 GMT. Calculated based on interest rate differentials. (Swap-free for Islamic accounts 📈Leverage Up to 1:200 for Forex; up to 1:100 for Indices/Commodities. 📏Margin requirements Margin Call: Typically 50%. Stop Out: 20%–30%. ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes, swap-free on request (admin fees may apply after a certain holding period). 💻 Demo Account: Yes (No expiry if active, $50,000 virtual funds, MT4/Web access). 💳Deposit Options Credit/Debit Cards (Visa/Mastercard), Wire Transfer, EFT, Neteller, Skrill, M-Pesa, Local Mobile Money. 💵Withdrawal Options Same as deposit 🕞 Processing Time: Deposits: Immediate (Card/E-wallet); 2–3 business days (Wire/EFT). Withdrawals: Processed within 3 business days; 3–7 days to reach bank account. Welcome Bonus No Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), CMTrading WebTrader 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, Mac (Web), iOS, Android ⌛ Order Execution Time: Instant execution/Market execution (High speed via MT4). 🤖Advanced AI Tools AI news, AI Chart scanner, Trading central 📉Trading Instruments Forex – 40 [AUDCAD, EURUSD, GBPJPY, USDMXN, EURHUF] Stocks– 65 [APPLE, TSLA, AMZN, SAP, BMW, NVIDIA, GOOGL Indices – 13 [FRANCE40, GERMANY30, US30, UK100, US500] Commodities – 11 [CRUDE.OIL, XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver), CORN, WHEAT] Crypto – 11 [BTCUSD, ETHUSD, LINKUSD, SOL, SHIBUSD, ADA] 🖥️Forex trading tools Trading Central signals, Daily Market Analysis, AutoChartist, Economic Calendar. Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes, available 24/5 📱Customer Support email address support@cmtrading.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +27 21 109 8267. 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, Arabic, French, Spanish Educational Resources and Support 📍Beginners Trader Friendly UX Yes 🖺Forex course Yes 📆 VPS Hosting: Available (Free for high-tier accounts like Gold/Premium). 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes 📚 Resources: 1-on-1 coaching (Gold+), Daily reviews, Training videos 🖺 Forex Course: Yes (E-books and video series for all levels). Online Trading Academy Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program Refer a Friend: $100 bonus for both parties (on $250 deposit). 📋IB Program Custom commission/rebates based on lot volume. 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Over 50,000 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Notably sponsors local sports and seminars in South Africa and Nigeria. 🪙Rebate program Up to 20% cash back rebate for Gold accounts and above 👤Social Media Platforms Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, X (Twitter). South African Trader Specific Information Does CM Trading Accept South African Traders? Yes Is CM Trading regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)? Yes Does CM Trading offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders? Yes Does CM Trading allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)? Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Is CMTrading a safe broker to trade with?

Yes, CMTrading is regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) in South Africa, ensuring strict compliance with financial regulations. Client funds are held in segregated accounts, providing protection and minimizing risk in case of any operational issues.

How does CMTrading protect my personal and trading information?

CMTrading uses advanced SSL encryption and secure servers to safeguard personal and financial data. They also implement strict verification processes and account monitoring, ensuring that client information and transactions remain confidential and protected from unauthorized access or fraud.

CMTrading Account Types and Features

CMTrading offers five tiered account types tailored to different capital levels and trading needs.

🔎 Account Type 💶Investment Min 📉 Spreads 💳Bonus Potential 🖺Features 🥇 Basic $250+ Regular Up to $100 Daily reviews, eBooks, Online Education 🥈Trader $2,000+ Plus Up to $500 1-on-1 Zoom training, Trading Central signals 🥉 Gold $20,000+ From 1.9 pips Up to $8,000 3 Risk-Free Trades, Dedicated Analyst 🏅 Premium $85,000+ Tight Up to $40,000 ECN access, Personalized seminars 🥇VIP Club $250,000+ Raw/Lowest Up to $150,000 Face-to-face with founder, 9% annual interest 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Basic Account

The Basic Account is CMTrading ’s entry-level live trading account, requiring a minimum deposit of around $250.

It offers regular spreads, negative balance protection, market reviews, trading e-books, and education tools to support beginners.

Trader Account

The Trader Account requires a larger deposit (from about $2,000) and builds on the Basic plan by adding improved spreads and one-on-one training.

Trading Central signals and multi-currency account options for more engaged traders.

Gold Account

The Gold Account, with a minimum deposit of about $20,000, includes tighter spreads, multiple risk-free trades, a dedicated market analyst, and access to cashback rebate promotions, making it suitable for experienced traders.

Premium Account

The Premium Account (typically from $85,000) adds access to ECN trading, personalized seminars and training, and enhanced market support, offering a more advanced experience for active and professional traders.

VIP Club

The VIP Club is CMTrading’s top tier for high-net-worth clients (around $250,000+), with VIP concierge services, luxury benefits, dedicated support, and exclusive features such as guaranteed interest and elite travel perks.

Demo Account

Available for 90 days with $10,000 virtual funds (or $50,000 depending on region).

It allows full testing of the MetaTrader 4 and WebTrader environments.

Islamic Account

Fully Sharia-compliant and swap-free

Eligible Accounts: Available for all tiers upon request.

Conditions: No rollover interest; however, administrative fees may apply to positions held for more than 5 –10 days (varies by asset).

Verification: Clients may be required to provide proof of faith to activate this status.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

What account types does CMTrading offer?

CMTrading provides several account options tailored to different trading needs, including Basic, Trader, Gold, Premium, and VIP Club accounts. Each type offers unique features such as educational resources, trading signals, tighter spreads, personal seminars, and exclusive VIP benefits.

Are there Islamic account options available?

Yes, CMTrading offers Islamic Accounts that comply with Sharia law. These accounts provide swap-free trading conditions, allowing Muslim traders to participate in forex and CFD trading without paying or receiving interest, while still accessing the broker’s tools and support.

How to Open a CMTrading Account – Step-by-Step Guide

To open an account with CMTrading, South Africans can follow these steps:

Step 1: Register Online

Visit cmtrading.com and click "Register."

Step 2: Details

Enter name, email, and phone. Choose base currency (USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR).

Step 3: KYC Verification

Upload Proof of Identity (Passport/ID) and Proof of Residence (Utility bill < 3 months).

Step 4: Funding

Deposit using one of the available methods

Banned Countries: USA, North Korea, Iran, Syria, and certain EU jurisdictions (due to local ESMA restrictions).

KYC Policy: Mandatory for all withdrawals. While some accounts allow "pre-verification" deposits up to a small threshold (e.g., $2,000), funds are locked until full KYC is approved.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

CMTrading Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

Spreads: Variable (Floating).

Commissions: $0 for Basic/Trader accounts (costs built into spread). ECN-style spreads on Premium/VIP may include a small commission.

Inactivity Fee: Charged after 3 months of no trading activity (usually $15–$30/month).

Currency Conversion: Applied when trading assets denominated in a currency different from your base account currency (approx. 0.5%).

Deposit/Withdrawal Fees: CMTrading does not charge internal fees, but bank/e-wallet providers may apply their own transaction costs.

📌 Broker 📈 Trading Fees Class Standard accounts: No commission ECN Accounts: $5–$7 per leg 💰 Required Min Deposit $250 🔁 Withdrawal Fee Fees may apply depending on method/currency 💳 Deposit Fees Generally free 📝 Average Spread Basic/Trader: Regular/Plus spreads. o Gold/Premium/VIP: As low as 1.5 - 1.9 pips on EUR/USD. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

What fees does CMTrading charge for trading?

CMTrading operates on a commission-free trading model for most account types. Traders primarily pay the spread, which varies depending on the account and instrument. There are no hidden fees, but standard withdrawal and inactivity fees may apply under certain conditions.

How competitive are CMTrading spreads and commissions?

CMTrading offers tight and competitive spreads across forex, commodities, and indices. Spreads vary by account type, with higher-tier accounts benefiting from lower spreads. Commissions are generally waived, making it cost-effective for traders while still providing access to advanced market tools.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

CMTrading Trading Platform

WebTrader → Best for quick, hassle-free access

MT5 → Best for advanced tools and serious trading

Expert Advisors → Best for automation and strategy execution

Trading Apps → Best for flexibility and trading on the move

MetaTrader 5

The CMTrading MetaTrader 5 platform represents a significant upgrade in trading technology, offering a more advanced, flexible, and efficient environment for both beginner and experienced traders.

Built on the globally trusted MetaTrader 5 infrastructure, CMTrading’s MT5 provides access to multiple asset classes, including forex, commodities, indices, and equities, within a single platform, allowing for better portfolio diversification and broader market exposure.

The platform stands out for its powerful analytical capabilities, featuring dozens of technical indicators, multiple chart timeframes, and Depth of Market (DOM) functionality, which helps traders analyze liquidity in real time.

WebTrader

CMTrading’s WebTrader is a browser-based platform that requires no installation.

It allows users to trade across asset classes with a secure and intuitive interface.

Compatible with macOS and Windows, it supports personalized layouts, real-time market insights, encrypted access, and seamless integration with other tools for a responsive trading experience

Expert Advisors (EAs)

Although technically part of the MT4 ecosystem, Expert Advisors deserve their own mention.

EAs enable automated trading based on predefined strategies.

CMTrading’s integration allows you to deploy your existing EAs or develop custom ones using MQL4, offering automated trade execution and strategy management within MT4

Trading Apps (Mobile)

CMTrading offers mobile access via trading apps that mirror the functionality of MT4 on smartphones and tablets.

These apps support customizable alerts, interactive charts, technical indicators, and real-time news, enabling trading on the go with full account management capabilities

What platforms does CMTrading offer for trading?

CMTrading provides a selection of trading platforms to cater to various trader preferences. These include the popular MetaTrader 5 (MT5), known for its advanced charting tools and automated trading capabilities, and the proprietary CMTrading WebTrader, which offers a user-friendly interface accessible directly through web browsers without the need for software installation.

Does CMTrading support social or copy trading?

Yes, CMTrading offers a social trading feature known as CopyKat. This platform allows traders to automatically copy the trades of experienced and successful traders, making it easier for beginners to participate in the markets without extensive analysis.

CMTrading Deposits and Withdrawals

At CMTrading, deposits and withdrawals are simple, fast, and secure.

Clients can fund their accounts using credit or debit cards, bank transfers, and popular e-wallets, while withdrawals are processed within a few business days.

Multiple currencies are supported, and all client funds are kept in segregated accounts for maximum safety and transparency.

Broker Comparison: Deposits and Withdrawals

🔎 Broker ⏰ Minimum Withdrawal Time Instant 1 – 3 hours 15 minutes ⏱️ Maximum Estimated Withdrawal Time Up to 3 working days 1 – 3 hours Up to 7 days ⏲️ Instant Deposits and Instant Withdrawals Yes, deposits and withdrawals Yes, Deposits Deposits

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

What deposit methods are available at CMTrading?

CMTrading offers a variety of deposit options, including bank cards, e-wallets, wire transfers, and mobile payment solutions like M-Pesa. Deposits are processed with zero hidden fees, and multiple currencies such as USD, EUR, GBP, and ZAR are accepted.

How long does it take for withdrawals to be processed?

Withdrawal requests are processed by CMTrading's funding department within 3 business days. After processing, additional time is required for your financial institution to transfer the funds, typically between 3 and 7 business days, depending on the method used

Asset Classes and Financial Instruments

Total Assets: 150+ instruments.

Leverage:

Forex: Up to 1:200.

Indices/Commodities: Up to 1:100.

Shares: Up to 1:20.

Margin Rules:

Margin Call: 90% (Platform sends a warning).

Stop-out Level: 50% (Automatic closure of positions starting with the largest loss).

Tool What It Does 📊 Technical Analysis Uses price charts and indicators to examine market trends and patterns that help traders make informed entry and exit decisions. 🔍 Trading Central A research and analytics suite (from a third‑party provider) that offers expert market insights, technical setups, and actionable trade ideas. 🗞️ Daily Market Reviews Short updates and summaries of major market movements and trends that help you stay informed about what’s influencing asset prices. 📈 Trading Signals Alerts generated from technical or algorithmic analysis suggesting optimal times to buy or sell specific financial instruments. 📅 Economic Calendar A tool that shows upcoming economic events and indicators (like interest rates, GDP data, inflation) that could impact market volatility. 💡 Fundamental Analysis Analyses economic data, news, and financial reports to assess how such fundamentals could affect asset values over time. 📐 Fibonacci Calculator A specialised calculator that applies Fibonacci ratios to price moves on a chart to help spot potential support and resistance levels. 🛡️ Protected Stage A risk‑mitigation feature where initial trades are protected up to a certain limit under set terms, helping new traders manage downside risk. 🏦 Capital Insurance A form of insurance coverage on some portion of deposited capital or trading activity, designed to reimburse certain losses under specific conditions.

CMTrading AI Trading Tools

CMTrading’s AI trading tools are built to bridge the gap between beginner simplicity and advanced analytics.

With features like AI News Signals, Chart Scanners, and real-time trade alerts, they aim to make trading faster, smarter, and more accessible.

However, their real value comes when used as a decision-support system, not a fully automated replacement for trading knowledge.

Partnership Opportunities

Affiliate (CPA) : Earn a one-time fixed amount for every qualified referral.

Introducing Broker (IB): Earn ongoing rebates based on the trading volume of your clients.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

CMTrading Refer a Friend

The CMTrading Refer-a-Friend program rewards users for inviting new traders to the platform through a simple referral process.

By sharing a unique link, users can earn a bonus typically around $100 once the referred friend signs up, verifies their account, and deposits a qualifying amount.

This initiative turns networking into an additional income stream, allowing traders to benefit financially from expanding the platform’s user base.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Compare Forex Brokers - CMTrading vs. Octa vs. FBS

🔎 Broker 📌 Regulation FSA, FSCA CySEC, SVG FSA IFSC, CySEC, ASIC, FSCA 📍 Trading Platform MetaTrader 4 (MT4), CMTrading WebTrader MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 OctaTrader Octa App FBS Trader MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 💴 Withdrawal Fee Yes None Yes 🆓 Demo Account Yes Yes Yes 💵 Min Deposit $250 460 ZAR 90 ZAR 📈 Leverage 1:200 1:500 Up to 1:3000 📉 Spread From 0.9 pips 0.6 pips From 0.7 pips 💶 Commissions $0 (CMTrading is compensated via the spread for most account types). None $0 ⛔ Margin Call/Stop-Out 20%–30% 25%/15% 30%/ 10% 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

CMTrading Academy

CMTrading Academy is an online education platform created to help traders develop skills and market knowledge at their own pace, whether they’re beginners or more experienced.

It offers a series of video courses — including Intro to Trading, Intermediate, and Advanced Trading modules — that cover essential concepts like forex fundamentals, technical analysis, risk management, and advanced strategies, all designed to be practical and immediately applicable.

In addition to structured video courses, CMTrading Academy provides e-books, webinars, and other learning materials that guide traders step-by-step through market topics, enabling them to build confidence and competence over time.

Course Level Difficulty Focus Areas Typical Topics 🟢 Intro to Trading ⭐ Beginner Fundamentals and market basics Forex basics, candlestick patterns, chart formation, Fibonacci seeds, understanding price action and trading terminology. 🔵 Intermediate Course ⭐⭐ Intermediate Expanding technical skills & strategy application Technical indicators, timing entries/exits, risk management practices, refinement of strategy, MT4 features, and crypto basics. 🔴 Advanced Trading ⭐⭐⭐ Advanced Sophisticated strategies & professional analysis Complex analysis of markets, advanced stock trading methods, pivot/VWAP tools, trade management, and deep strategy insights.

Research

CMTrading offers a comprehensive suite of research tools to enhance traders' decision-making processes.

Through its partnership with Trading Central, clients gain access to advanced AI-driven analytics, expert analyst insights, and personalized dashboards.

These resources are available to Silver, Gold, and Premium account holders, providing 24/7 support to help traders navigate global markets effectively.

Awards

2023 World Business Stars Magazine - Most Innovative Forex Brokers In GCC AND Africa

2024 Global Business Review Magazine - Best Partner Program GCC

2024 Fastest Growing Financial GCC - Global Business Review Magazine

Best Broker Africa (2017–2025) - 7 consecutive years.

Best Financial Broker Africa (2023-2025) - Finance Deriv.

CMTrading Review Methodology

This review was updated using public information from CMTrading’s regulation pages, help centre, account pages and platform announcements.

We also used the Seychelles Financial Services Authority regulated-entities register and the published South African regulatory information referenced in the source document.

We checked:

The South African operating and representative structure.

Blackstone Marketing SA’s FSP number.

The Seychelles entity and SD070 licence.

Account tiers and published funding levels.

Minimum deposits and transactions.

Trading platforms.

The move from MT4 to MT5.

Spreads, commissions and overnight costs.

Inactivity and dormant-account fees.

Deposit methods available to South Africans.

Withdrawal rules and processing estimates.

Verification requirements.

Demo and Islamic accounts.

Promotions and protected-trade conditions.

Local support information.

Conflicts between CMTrading’s own public pages.

We did not open, fund, or trade through a live CMTrading account for this update.

We also did not complete a withdrawal or test support.

Terms shown after login may differ according to the legal entity, account type, client profile, and current promotion.

The signed account agreement remains the final source for the terms applying to an individual client.

We checked support channels, local availability, response quality, and whether South African traders can get practical help without being pushed into a sales call.

Quick Strengths and Weaknesses

What CMTrading does well

CMTrading has been around in the South African market for a long time. It offers MT4, MT5, WebTrader, mobile trading, education, copy trading tools, and local support. That makes it easier for newer traders who do not want a cold, offshore-only broker with no local context.

Where CMTrading falls short

CMTrading is still a CFD broker. You are not buying JSE shares directly. You are trading contracts, and leverage can hurt you fast. Fees also need a proper comparison because CMTrading may not be the cheapest broker for active forex traders. The entity structure should be checked carefully before funding a live account.

Conclusion CMTrading is a credible broker with an established South African presence, local deposit methods, MT5 and a useful education package.It will not suit every trader. The $250 starting amount is relatively high. The inactivity fee is expensive, and some parts of the public help centre have not kept up with the broker’s current platform and account setup. South African clients should confirm the company and FSCA relationship shown in the agreement before funding. For an active trader who wants local deposit options, MT5 and regular support, CMTrading is worth considering. Best for: South African beginner and intermediate traders who want forex and CFD trading, MetaTrader platforms, copy trading tools, local support, and a broker with South African regulatory ties. Not best for: Traders who want direct JSE share investing, ultra-low raw spreads, deep institutional research, full 24/7 support, or a broker with simple one-entity regulation and no offshore structure to check.

Disclaimer

Trading in foreign exchange (Forex) and contracts for difference (CFDs) involves significant risk and may not be appropriate for all investors. These leveraged products can result in a partial or complete loss of invested funds.

Past performance does not guarantee future results, and clients are individually responsible for decisions made, including those involving mirror or social trading features. CMTrading provides the necessary trading tools and access but does not accept liability for losses, and any third-party signals or copied strategies remain the client’s responsibility.

Sources and Fact-Checking

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Frequently Asked Questions

What types of trading accounts does CMTrading offer?

CMTrading provides several account types, including Basic Account, Trader Account, Gold, Premium, and VIP Club, catering to beginner and advanced traders. Each account offers different spreads, leverage, and benefits, allowing clients to choose a plan that matches their experience, capital, and trading style.

Which platforms are available on CMTrading?

CMTrading supports the popular MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform and its own proprietary WebTrader. These platforms provide powerful charting tools, technical indicators, and mobile access. They are user-friendly, making them suitable for both new traders and experienced professionals.

Does CMTrading offer demo accounts?

Yes, CMTrading provides a free demo account, allowing traders to practice strategies in real market conditions without risking money. This helps beginners build confidence, and experienced traders test new methods before transitioning to live trading with real funds.

What financial instruments can I trade with CMTrading?

CMTrading offers access to a wide range of instruments, including forex currency pairs, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies, and stocks. This variety allows traders to diversify portfolios, take advantage of market trends, and explore multiple opportunities across global financial markets.

How can I deposit and withdraw funds with CMTrading?

CMTrading supports various payment methods such as bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, and local payment solutions. Withdrawals are processed securely, though processing times vary. The broker emphasizes safe transactions with transparent policies to ensure smooth funding and withdrawal experiences.

Does CMTrading provide educational resources?

Yes, CMTrading offers webinars, video tutorials, eBooks, and one-on-one training sessions. Their educational resources are designed to help traders develop knowledge, improve strategies, and understand market behavior. These tools cater to beginners and advanced traders seeking continuous learning.

Is CMTrading beginner-friendly?

CMTrading is beginner-friendly, offering demo accounts, educational content, copy trading options, and easy-to-use platforms. Their support team and personal account managers guide new traders step-by-step, making it easier to start trading confidently while learning market strategies and techniques.

What leverage does CMTrading offer?

CMTrading provides flexible leverage options depending on the account type and instrument traded. Higher leverage can maximize potential profits but also increases risk. Traders are advised to use leverage responsibly, supported by CMTrading’s educational materials and professional trading guidance.

Does CMTrading offer copy trading?

Yes, CMTrading features a copy trading system that allows users to follow and replicate the strategies of experienced traders automatically. This feature is particularly helpful for beginners who want exposure to markets while learning and minimizing early trading risks.