CM Trading Minimum Deposit amount required to register a live trading account is $100. This minimum deposit is equivalent to R 1600.00 ZAR at the current exchange rate between the US Dollar and the South African Rand at the time of writing.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Quick Overview of our CM Trading Minimum Deposit Review

Overview

CMTrading is a leading international brokerage specializing in CFD trading.

They provide a "one-stop shop" experience with local support, particularly strong in Africa and the Middle East.

They stand out for their Protected Stage phase, where clients can start trading with virtually zero risk, AI tools, and dedicated market analysts for higher-tier accounts.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

CMTrading Minimum Deposit

CMTrading generally requires a minimum deposit of $250 to activate a live trading account.

Withdrawal requests must be at least $20. Withdrawals are typically processed swiftly (sometimes within 24 hours), though actual timings or any applicable fees depend on the selected payment method and may vary by client location.

These processes also prioritize security: funds can only be withdrawn to verified personal accounts, and withdrawals exceeding 80% of your free margin may be declined to keep open positions protected.

🔎 Live Account 💶 Minimum Dep. 🥇 Bronze $300 USD / 5505 ZAR 🥈 Silver $2,000 / 36754 ZAR 🥉 Gold $20,000 / 367549 ZAR 🏅 Premium $85,000 / 1562083 ZAR

Step-by-step guide to CM Trading depositing the minimum amount

To deposit the minimum amount, traders and investors can follow these 3 simple steps:

Step 1: Register Online

Visit CMTrading’s official website and complete the registration form with your personal details, such as name, email, phone number, and password.

Select your preferred account type based on your trading needs and experience.

Step 2: Verify Your Identity

Upload the required verification documents, including proof of identity (passport or ID card) and proof of residence (utility bill or bank statement).

This step complies with regulatory requirements and ensures the safety of your account.

Step 3: Fund Your Account

Choose a convenient deposit method such as bank transfer, credit/debit card, or e-wallet.

Fund your account with the minimum required deposit, depending on the account type you selected during registration.

Funds must be transferred in the same currency as the bank account to which they are being transferred.

Step 4: Start Trading

Download the CMTrading platform (MT4 or WebTrader), log in with your account credentials, and begin trading.

You can also practice strategies using the demo account before transitioning to live trading with real funds.

CMTrading Deposits and Withdrawals

At CMTrading, deposits and withdrawals are simple, fast, and secure.

Clients can fund their accounts using credit or debit cards, bank transfers, and popular e-wallets, while withdrawals are processed within a few business days.

Multiple currencies are supported, and all client funds are kept in segregated accounts for maximum safety and transparency.

Broker Comparison: Deposit and Withdrawals

🔎 Broker ⏰ Minimum Withdrawal Time Instant 1 – 3 hours 15 minutes ⏱️ Maximum Estimated Withdrawal Time Up to 3 working days 1 – 3 hours Up to 7 days ⏲️ Instant Deposits and Instant Withdrawals Yes, deposits and withdrawals Yes, Deposits Deposits

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

CMTrading At a Glance

Company Information 📅Year Founded 2012 ⚙️Current CEO Ibrahim Abu Aita Founder/s Daniel Kibel, Maurice Krawczyk 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 250 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 2,000,000+ registered members worldwide. 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No (Private Company). 🏦 Headquartered South Africa Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FSCA (South Africa): GCMT South Africa Pty Ltd is regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, License No. 38782. FSA (Seychelles): GCMT Limited is regulated by the Financial Services Authority of Seychelles, License No. SD070. 🌎Country of regulation South Africa and Seychelles. 💻Account Segregation Yes (Client funds are kept in top-tier banks separate from company operational funds). 🪫Negative balance protection Yes (Available on all retail accounts). 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Generally No (3rd party provider fees may apply). CMTrading may charge fees on inactive accounts with no trading volume. 📊Spreads from Basic/Trader: Regular/Plus spreads. o Gold/Premium/VIP: As low as 1.5 - 1.9 pips on EUR/USD. 💸Commissions $0 (CMTrading is compensated via the spread for most account types). ➕ Accounts: Live: Basic, Trader, Gold, Premium, VIP Club. Demo: Available (Free, access to MT4/ WebTrader). Islamic: Available upon request (Swap-free). 💰 Minimum Deposit: Basic: $250+ Trader: $2,000+ Gold: $20,000+ Premium: $85,000+ VIP: $250,000+ 📇 Account Base Currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR. 💱Number of base currencies supported 4 💳 Institutional Accounts: Yes (Corporate accounts available). 🚀Swap Fees Charged daily for positions held past 21:00 GMT. Calculated based on interest rate differentials. (Swap-free for Islamic accounts 📈Leverage Up to 1:200 for Forex; up to 1:100 for Indices/Commodities. 📏Margin requirements Margin Call: Typically 50%. Stop Out: 20%–30%. ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes, swap-free on request (admin fees may apply after a certain holding period). 💻 Demo Account: Yes (No expiry if active, $50,000 virtual funds, MT4/Web access). 💳Deposit Options Credit/Debit Cards (Visa/Mastercard), Wire Transfer, EFT, Neteller, Skrill, M-Pesa, Local Mobile Money. 💵Withdrawal Options Same as deposit 🕞 Processing Time: Deposits: Immediate (Card/E-wallet); 2–3 business days (Wire/EFT). Withdrawals: Processed within 3 business days; 3–7 days to reach bank account. Welcome Bonus No Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), CMTrading WebTrader 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, Mac (Web), iOS, Android ⌛ Order Execution Time: Instant execution/Market execution (High speed via MT4). 🤖Advanced AI Tools AI news, AI Chart scanner, Trading central 📉Trading Instruments Forex – 40 [AUDCAD, EURUSD, GBPJPY, USDMXN, EURHUF] Stocks– 65 [APPLE, TSLA, AMZN, SAP, BMW, NVIDIA, GOOGL Indices – 13 [FRANCE40, GERMANY30, US30, UK100, US500] Commodities – 11 [CRUDE.OIL, XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver), CORN, WHEAT] Crypto – 11 [BTCUSD, ETHUSD, LINKUSD, SOL, SHIBUSD, ADA] 🖥️Forex trading tools Trading Central signals, Daily Market Analysis, AutoChartist, Economic Calendar. Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes, available 24/5 📱Customer Support email address support@cmtrading.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +27 21 109 8267. 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, Arabic, French, Spanish Educational Resources and Support 📍Beginners Trader Friendly UX Yes 🖺Forex course Yes 📆 VPS Hosting: Available (Free for high-tier accounts like Gold/Premium). 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes 📚 Resources: 1-on-1 coaching (Gold+), Daily reviews, Training videos 🖺 Forex Course: Yes (E-books and video series for all levels). Online Trading Academy Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program Refer a Friend: $100 bonus for both parties (on $250 deposit). 📋IB Program Custom commission/rebates based on lot volume. 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Over 50,000 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Notably sponsors local sports and seminars in South Africa and Nigeria. 🪙Rebate program Up to 20% cash back rebate for Gold accounts and above 👤Social Media Platforms Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, X (Twitter). South African Trader Specific Information Does CM Trading Accept South African Traders? Yes Is CM Trading regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)? Yes Does CM Trading offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders? Yes Does CM Trading allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)? Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

CMTrading Customer Reviews

The customer base at CMTrading assesses the company positively due to its easy-to-use platforms and multiple trading accounts, together with its quick customer service team.

Users appreciate the educational resources at CMTrading since these help traders of all skill levels enhance their abilities.

Several customers have voiced issues regarding withdrawal procedures since they feel these procedures could use improvement.

The trading community recognizes CMTrading positively because it provides social trading alongside competitive bonuses as part of its useful feature set.

🔎 Feature Customer Feedback Rating 💻Trading Platforms User-friendly and feature-rich platforms ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 📚Educational Resources Helpful for beginners and experienced traders ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 📞Customer Support Responsive but could improve in resolution time ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ 💳Withdrawal Process Some delays reported, but funds are received ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ 🎁Bonus Offers and Promotions Attractive offers, but terms should be clearer ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ 👥Social Trading Well-received feature, beneficial for beginners ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 👍Overall Satisfaction Mostly positive, with some areas for improvement ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🔎 Feature 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Mixed reviews, with some praising execution but others noting slippage issues. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Concerns about withdrawals and customer service, but some positive experiences. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Users report ease of use but mixed opinions on spreads and fees. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Generally positive, but some complaints about account verification delays. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Mixed feedback, with both satisfied and frustrated clients. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Good trading conditions mentioned, but withdrawal speed is a concern. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Broker segregates client funds from its own funds Deposit fees and withdrawal fees charged depends on the deposit method Islamic accounts available Inactivity fees charged Minimum deposit from only $100 / ZAR R1600 Limited range of instruments to trade when compared to some other brokers

Conclusion CM Trading Minimum Deposit amount required to register a live trading account is $100. This minimum deposit is equivalent to R 1600.00 ZAR at the current exchange rate between the US Dollar and the South African Rand at the time of writing.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the minimum deposit for CM Trading?

The minimum deposit for CM Trading generally starts at around $100, making it accessible for beginners. However, some account types or promotions may require higher deposits, depending on the features, benefits, and trading conditions offered to clients.

Does the minimum deposit vary by account type?

Yes, CM Trading offers multiple account tiers, and each has different minimum deposit requirements. Entry-level accounts may start at $100, while advanced accounts like Gold or Premium can require significantly higher deposits, sometimes reaching thousands of dollars.

Can I start trading with $100 on CM Trading?

Yes, many traders can start with a $100 deposit on CM Trading, particularly on entry-level accounts. This amount activates a live trading account and allows access to various markets, though trading capacity may be limited compared to higher-tier accounts.

Is the minimum deposit the same in South Africa?

For South African traders, the minimum deposit is typically around $100, although local payment methods and account structures may influence funding requirements. Traders should confirm the exact amount based on their selected account and payment method before depositing.

Are there accounts that require higher deposits?

Yes, CM Trading offers higher-tier accounts such as Silver, Gold, and Premium, which require larger deposits. These accounts provide additional benefits like tighter spreads, personal account managers, and advanced trading tools tailored for more experienced traders.

Are there any deposit fees with CM Trading?

CM Trading generally does not charge deposit fees, making it easier for traders to fund accounts. However, third-party payment providers, such as banks or card issuers, may apply their own transaction or currency conversion fees.

What payment methods can I use to deposit funds?

Traders can fund their CM Trading accounts using various payment methods, including bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets. The availability of methods may depend on your region, with local solutions offered in certain countries.

How long does it take for deposits to reflect?

Deposit processing times vary by method. Card and e-wallet deposits are often processed instantly or within an hour, while bank transfers may take several business days to reflect in your trading account.

Can I deposit more than the minimum amount?

Yes, traders can deposit more than the minimum required amount. Depositing higher funds may provide access to better account tiers, improved trading conditions, and increased flexibility when managing positions in volatile market conditions.

Is the minimum deposit enough for effective trading?

While $100 is enough to start trading, it may limit position sizes and risk management flexibility. Many traders choose to deposit more capital to improve diversification, reduce leverage pressure, and better manage overall trading risk.