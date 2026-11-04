CMTrading offers commission-free trading on its five main account tiers, with EUR/USD spreads advertised from 1.9 pips on Gold, Premium, and VIP Club accounts. The broker also offers eligible ECN trading with tighter spreads from 0.1 pips and separate commissions.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Does CMTrading charge trading fees?

Yes. CMTrading's main accounts generally charge through the spread, while eligible ECN arrangements have separate commissions. Swaps and other fees may also apply.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Is CMTrading commission-free?

Its five main account tiers advertise $0 separate trading commission. The dedicated ECN arrangement charges commissions.

CMTrading Fees and Spreads – Quick Overview

Feature Details Broker CMTrading Main Live Accounts Basic, Trader, Gold, Premium, VIP Club Lowest Minimum Deposit $250 Minimum Payment Transaction $20 Standard Trading Commission $0 on main account comparison Basic Spreads Regular Trader Spreads Plus Gold EUR/USD Spreads As low as 1.9 pips Premium EUR/USD Spreads As low as 1.9 pips VIP EUR/USD Spreads As low as 1.9 pips ECN Spreads From 0.1 pip on EUR/USD Gold ECN Commission $7 per leg Premium ECN Commission $5 per leg ECN Minimum Trade Size 0.1 lot Overnight Swap Fees Applicable Triple Swap Wednesday rollover for standard forex positions Islamic Swap-Free Account Available, subject to approval Deposit Fee No standard broker deposit fee Withdrawal Fee May apply under client agreement Minimum Withdrawal $20 Currency Conversion Fee May apply Inactivity Fee $50 / €50 per month Inactivity Charge Begins Third consecutive inactive month Dormant Account Fee Up to $100 / €100 maintenance charge Dormant Classification After 12 months of inactivity Standard Withdrawal Processing Within 3 business days Bank/Card Settlement Typically another 3–7 business days South African Regulation FSCA juristic representative relationship Associated FSP Number 38782 Seychelles Licence FSA SD070 Current MetaTrader Platform MetaTrader 5 Official Website cmtrading.com Sign Up Open Account

Our Verdict: Are CMTrading's Fees Competitive?

CMTrading offers straightforward spread-based pricing on its five main account tiers.

The advertised $0 commission is a positive feature for traders who don't want to calculate a separate fee every time they open or close a forex position.

However, commission-free doesn't mean cost-free.

A spread of 1.9 pips on EUR/USD would represent approximately $19 for one standard lot, assuming the usual $10 pip value.

That's before any overnight financing, slippage, or currency conversion.

Eligible ECN accounts may offer lower spread costs, but their commissions need to be included when comparing the total price.

The bigger concern is the non-trading fee structure.

CMTrading publishes a $50 monthly inactivity fee beginning in the third consecutive inactive month, alongside a dormant maintenance charge of up to $100 after 12 months.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

CMTrading Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

Spreads : Variable (Floating).

Commissions: $0 for Basic/Trader accounts (costs built into spread). ECN-style spreads on Premium/VIP may include a small commission.

Inactivity Fee: Charged after 3 months of no trading activity (usually $15–$30/month).

Currency Conversion: Applied when trading assets denominated in a currency different from your base account currency (approx. 0.5%).

Deposit/Withdrawal Fees: CMTrading does not charge internal fees, but bank/e-wallet providers may apply their own transaction costs.

📌 Broker 📈 Trading Fees Class Standard accounts: No commission ECN Accounts: $5–$7 per leg 💰 Required Min Deposit $250 🔁 Withdrawal Fee Fees may apply depending on method/currency 💳 Deposit Fees Generally free 📝 Average Spread Basic/Trader: Regular/Plus spreads. o Gold/Premium/VIP: As low as 1.5 - 1.9 pips on EUR/USD. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

What fees does CM Trading charge for trading?

CMTrading operates on a commission-free trading model for most account types. Traders primarily pay the spread, which varies depending on the account and instrument. There are no hidden fees, but standard withdrawal and inactivity fees may apply under certain conditions.

How competitive are CMTrading spreads and commissions?

CMTrading offers tight and competitive spreads across forex, commodities, and indices. Spreads vary by account type, with higher-tier accounts benefiting from lower spreads. Commissions are generally waived, making it cost-effective for traders while still providing access to advanced market tools.

CMTrading Spread Comparison by Account Type

CMTrading advertises different spread categories for each account tier.

Basic uses Regular spreads.

Trader uses Plus spreads.

Gold, Premium and VIP Club advertise EUR/USD spreads as low as 1.9 pips.

The higher-tier spread descriptions are minimum advertised levels. They do not establish the spread a trader will receive on every transaction.

CMTrading Spreads by Account

Account Type Minimum Deposit Published Spread Trading Commission Basic $250 Regular $0 Trader $2,000 Plus $0 Gold $20,000 EUR/USD from 1.9 pips $0 Premium $85,000 EUR/USD from 1.9 pips $0 VIP Club $250,000 EUR/USD from 1.9 pips $0 Gold ECN According to eligible account EUR/USD from 0.1 pip $7 per leg Premium ECN According to eligible account EUR/USD from 0.1 pip $5 per leg Islamic Based on underlying account Account-dependent Depends on applicable terms Demo $0 Simulated No real-money commission Sign Up Open Account Open Account Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

CMTrading At a Glance

Company Information 📅Year Founded 2012 ⚙️Current CEO Ibrahim Abu Aita Founder/s Daniel Kibel, Maurice Krawczyk 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 250 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 2,000,000+ registered members worldwide. 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No (Private Company). 🏦 Headquartered South Africa Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FSCA (South Africa): GCMT South Africa Pty Ltd is regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, License No. 38782. FSA (Seychelles): GCMT Limited is regulated by the Financial Services Authority of Seychelles, License No. SD070. 🌎Country of regulation South Africa and Seychelles. 💻Account Segregation Yes (Client funds are kept in top-tier banks separate from company operational funds). 🪫Negative balance protection Yes (Available on all retail accounts). 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Generally No (3rd party provider fees may apply). CMTrading may charge fees on inactive accounts with no trading volume. 📊Spreads from Basic/Trader: Regular/Plus spreads. o Gold/Premium/VIP: As low as 1.5 - 1.9 pips on EUR/USD. 💸Commissions $0 (CMTrading is compensated via the spread for most account types). ➕ Accounts: Live: Basic, Trader, Gold, Premium, VIP Club. Demo: Available (Free, access to MT4/ WebTrader). Islamic: Available upon request (Swap-free). 💰 Minimum Deposit: Basic: $250+ Trader: $2,000+ Gold: $20,000+ Premium: $85,000+ VIP: $250,000+ 📇 Account Base Currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR. 💱Number of base currencies supported 4 💳 Institutional Accounts: Yes (Corporate accounts available). 🚀Swap Fees Charged daily for positions held past 21:00 GMT. Calculated based on interest rate differentials. (Swap-free for Islamic accounts 📈Leverage Up to 1:200 for Forex; up to 1:100 for Indices/Commodities. 📏Margin requirements Margin Call: Typically 50%. Stop Out: 20%–30%. ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes, swap-free on request (admin fees may apply after a certain holding period). 💻 Demo Account: Yes (No expiry if active, $50,000 virtual funds, MT4/Web access). 💳Deposit Options Credit/Debit Cards (Visa/Mastercard), Wire Transfer, EFT, Neteller, Skrill, M-Pesa, Local Mobile Money. 💵Withdrawal Options Same as deposit 🕞 Processing Time: Deposits: Immediate (Card/E-wallet); 2–3 business days (Wire/EFT). Withdrawals: Processed within 3 business days; 3–7 days to reach bank account. Welcome Bonus No Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), CMTrading WebTrader 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, Mac (Web), iOS, Android ⌛ Order Execution Time: Instant execution/Market execution (High speed via MT4). 🤖Advanced AI Tools AI news, AI Chart scanner, Trading central 📉Trading Instruments Forex – 40 [AUDCAD, EURUSD, GBPJPY, USDMXN, EURHUF] Stocks– 65 [APPLE, TSLA, AMZN, SAP, BMW, NVIDIA, GOOGL Indices – 13 [FRANCE40, GERMANY30, US30, UK100, US500] Commodities – 11 [CRUDE.OIL, XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver), CORN, WHEAT] Crypto – 11 [BTCUSD, ETHUSD, LINKUSD, SOL, SHIBUSD, ADA] 🖥️Forex trading tools Trading Central signals, Daily Market Analysis, AutoChartist, Economic Calendar. Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes, available 24/5 📱Customer Support email address support@cmtrading.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +27 21 109 8267. 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, Arabic, French, Spanish Educational Resources and Support 📍Beginners Trader Friendly UX Yes 🖺Forex course Yes 📆 VPS Hosting: Available (Free for high-tier accounts like Gold/Premium). 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes 📚 Resources: 1-on-1 coaching (Gold+), Daily reviews, Training videos 🖺 Forex Course: Yes (E-books and video series for all levels). Online Trading Academy Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program Refer a Friend: $100 bonus for both parties (on $250 deposit). 📋IB Program Custom commission/rebates based on lot volume. 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Over 50,000 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Notably sponsors local sports and seminars in South Africa and Nigeria. 🪙Rebate program Up to 20% cash back rebate for Gold accounts and above 👤Social Media Platforms Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, X (Twitter). South African Trader Specific Information Does CM Trading Accept South African Traders? Yes Is CM Trading regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)? Yes Does CM Trading offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders? Yes Does CM Trading allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)? Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Broker segregates client funds from its own funds Deposit fees and withdrawal fees charged depends on the deposit method Islamic accounts available Inactivity fees charged Minimum deposit from only $100 / ZAR R1600 Limited range of instruments to trade when compared to some other brokers

Final Verdict

CMTrading offers straightforward spread-based pricing across its five main account tiers, with no separate commission advertised on standard trading.

Gold, Premium and VIP Club list EUR/USD spreads from 1.9 pips, while eligible ECN arrangements offer tighter floating spreads with separate commissions.

For traders who hold positions overnight, swap charges also need to be considered.

The most important non-trading costs are the monthly inactivity fee, dormant maintenance charge, possible currency conversion fees and withdrawal-related charges.

These can add up, particularly when an account remains funded but unused.

Our assessment: CMTrading's standard commission-free structure is easy to understand, but traders should compare actual spreads rather than relying on a headline minimum. Check inactivity rules, ECN commissions, and payment conditions before deciding which account is the most cost-effective.

Risk warning: Forex and CFD trading involves significant financial risk. Leverage can magnify losses, and trading fees reduce the funds available in an account. All pricing is subject to the applicable trading agreement.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What fees does CM Trading charge?

CM Trading primarily charges trading fees through spreads rather than direct commissions. Additional non-trading fees may include inactivity fees and withdrawal charges, depending on account usage. Traders should review full pricing details as costs can vary by account type and trading activity.

Does CM Trading charge commission on trades?

CM Trading generally offers commission-free trading, meaning brokers earn through the bid-ask spread instead of charging a fixed fee per trade. However, certain ECN-style accounts may include commissions alongside tighter spreads for more advanced trading conditions.

What are CM Trading spreads?

Spreads at CM Trading are variable and depend on market conditions, account type, and instrument traded. Typical spreads can range from around 0.9 pips to 1.2 pips on major forex pairs, although they may widen during volatility.

How does CM Trading make money from spreads?

CM Trading earns revenue through the difference between the bid and ask price, known as the spread. This acts as the trading cost, meaning traders pay indirectly when opening positions instead of paying separate commission fees.

Are CM Trading spreads fixed or variable?

CM Trading typically offers floating (variable) spreads that change depending on market liquidity and volatility. During stable conditions, spreads remain tighter, but they can increase significantly during major news events or periods of low liquidity.

Are there any hidden fees with CM Trading?

While trading is mostly commission-free, traders may encounter additional costs such as inactivity fees, overnight swap charges, and withdrawal fees. These are standard across many brokers but should be reviewed carefully before trading.

Does CM Trading charge overnight fees?

Yes, CM Trading applies overnight (swap) fees for positions held beyond the trading day. These fees depend on the instrument, trade direction, and market conditions, and are calculated daily based on interest rate differentials.

Are spreads different across account types?

Yes, spreads vary depending on the account type. Basic accounts usually have wider spreads, while premium or ECN accounts offer tighter spreads, sometimes starting as low as 0.1 pips, often combined with a small commission per trade.

Does CM Trading charge deposit or withdrawal fees?

Deposits are generally free, but withdrawal fees may apply depending on the method and account tier. Additionally, currency conversion fees might be charged if you fund your account in a different currency than your trading account.

Is CM Trading considered low-cost or expensive?

CM Trading offers relatively competitive pricing with no commissions and moderate spreads, but some reviews suggest costs can be higher than certain low-cost brokers. Overall, it suits beginners, though active traders may prefer tighter spread environments.