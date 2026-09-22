CM Trading's Sign up bonus offers a sign-up bonus of $20. Traders must deposit a minimum of $100 to earn a (deposit bonus BOLD) of (20 USD/ R 320 ZAR). CM Trading's sign-up bonus is structured as a 20% bonus program.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

A Quick Overview of our CM Trading Sign up Bonus Review

Overview

CMTrading is a leading international brokerage specializing in CFD trading.

They provide a "one-stop shop" experience with local support, particularly strong in Africa and the Middle East.

They stand out for their Protected Stage phase, where clients can start trading with virtually zero risk, AI tools, and dedicated market analysts for higher-tier accounts.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

CM Trading Sign up Bonus

The sign-up bonus offered by CM Trading is a promotional incentive designed to give new traders additional capital when opening and funding a live account.

Typically, the bonus is tied to an initial deposit and may vary depending on account type or ongoing promotions.

While it can enhance trading potential by increasing available margin, it usually comes with specific terms, such as minimum trading volume requirements before profits can be withdrawn.

As with all trading bonuses, availability and conditions depend on regional regulations, so traders should review the latest terms directly on the platform before claiming the offer.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Partnership Opportunities

Affiliate (CPA) : Earn a one-time fixed amount for every qualified referral.

Introducing Broker (IB): Earn ongoing rebates based on the trading volume of your clients.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

CMTrading Refer a Friend

The CMTrading Refer-a-Friend program rewards users for inviting new traders to the platform through a simple referral process.

By sharing a unique link, users can earn a bonus typically around $100 once the referred friend signs up, verifies their account, and deposits a qualifying amount.

This initiative turns networking into an additional income stream, allowing traders to benefit financially from expanding the platform’s user base.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

CMTrading At a Glance

Company Information 📅Year Founded 2012 ⚙️Current CEO Ibrahim Abu Aita Founder/s Daniel Kibel, Maurice Krawczyk 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 250 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 2,000,000+ registered members worldwide. 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No (Private Company). 🏦 Headquartered South Africa Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FSCA (South Africa): GCMT South Africa Pty Ltd is regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, License No. 38782. FSA (Seychelles): GCMT Limited is regulated by the Financial Services Authority of Seychelles, License No. SD070. 🌎Country of regulation South Africa and Seychelles. 💻Account Segregation Yes (Client funds are kept in top-tier banks separate from company operational funds). 🪫Negative balance protection Yes (Available on all retail accounts). 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Generally No (3rd party provider fees may apply). CMTrading may charge fees on inactive accounts with no trading volume. 📊Spreads from Basic/Trader: Regular/Plus spreads. o Gold/Premium/VIP: As low as 1.5 - 1.9 pips on EUR/USD. 💸Commissions $0 (CMTrading is compensated via the spread for most account types). ➕ Accounts: Live: Basic, Trader, Gold, Premium, VIP Club. Demo: Available (Free, access to MT4/ WebTrader). Islamic: Available upon request (Swap-free). 💰 Minimum Deposit: Basic: $250+ Trader: $2,000+ Gold: $20,000+ Premium: $85,000+ VIP: $250,000+ 📇 Account Base Currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR. 💱Number of base currencies supported 4 💳 Institutional Accounts: Yes (Corporate accounts available). 🚀Swap Fees Charged daily for positions held past 21:00 GMT. Calculated based on interest rate differentials. (Swap-free for Islamic accounts 📈Leverage Up to 1:200 for Forex; up to 1:100 for Indices/Commodities. 📏Margin requirements Margin Call: Typically 50%. Stop Out: 20%–30%. ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes, swap-free on request (admin fees may apply after a certain holding period). 💻 Demo Account: Yes (No expiry if active, $50,000 virtual funds, MT4/Web access). 💳Deposit Options Credit/Debit Cards (Visa/Mastercard), Wire Transfer, EFT, Neteller, Skrill, M-Pesa, Local Mobile Money. 💵Withdrawal Options Same as deposit 🕞 Processing Time: Deposits: Immediate (Card/E-wallet); 2–3 business days (Wire/EFT). Withdrawals: Processed within 3 business days; 3–7 days to reach bank account. Welcome Bonus No Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), CMTrading WebTrader 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, Mac (Web), iOS, Android ⌛ Order Execution Time: Instant execution/Market execution (High speed via MT4). 🤖Advanced AI Tools AI news, AI Chart scanner, Trading central 📉Trading Instruments Forex – 40 [AUDCAD, EURUSD, GBPJPY, USDMXN, EURHUF] Stocks– 65 [APPLE, TSLA, AMZN, SAP, BMW, NVIDIA, GOOGL Indices – 13 [FRANCE40, GERMANY30, US30, UK100, US500] Commodities – 11 [CRUDE.OIL, XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver), CORN, WHEAT] Crypto – 11 [BTCUSD, ETHUSD, LINKUSD, SOL, SHIBUSD, ADA] 🖥️Forex trading tools Trading Central signals, Daily Market Analysis, AutoChartist, Economic Calendar. Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes, available 24/5 📱Customer Support email address support@cmtrading.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +27 21 109 8267. 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, Arabic, French, Spanish Educational Resources and Support 📍Beginners Trader Friendly UX Yes 🖺Forex course Yes 📆 VPS Hosting: Available (Free for high-tier accounts like Gold/Premium). 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes 📚 Resources: 1-on-1 coaching (Gold+), Daily reviews, Training videos 🖺 Forex Course: Yes (E-books and video series for all levels). Online Trading Academy Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program Refer a Friend: $100 bonus for both parties (on $250 deposit). 📋IB Program Custom commission/rebates based on lot volume. 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Over 50,000 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Notably sponsors local sports and seminars in South Africa and Nigeria. 🪙Rebate program Up to 20% cash back rebate for Gold accounts and above 👤Social Media Platforms Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, X (Twitter). South African Trader Specific Information Does CM Trading Accept South African Traders? Yes Is CM Trading regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)? Yes Does CM Trading offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders? Yes Does CM Trading allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)? Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

CMTrading Customer Reviews

The customer base at CMTrading assesses the company positively due to its easy-to-use platforms and multiple trading accounts, together with its quick customer service team.

Users appreciate the educational resources at CMTrading since these help traders of all skill levels enhance their abilities.

Several customers have voiced issues regarding withdrawal procedures since they feel these procedures could use improvement.

The trading community recognizes CMTrading positively because it provides social trading alongside competitive bonuses as part of its useful feature set.

🔎 Feature Customer Feedback Rating 💻Trading Platforms User-friendly and feature-rich platforms ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 📚Educational Resources Helpful for beginners and experienced traders ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 📞Customer Support Responsive but could improve in resolution time ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ 💳Withdrawal Process Some delays reported, but funds are received ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ 🎁Bonus Offers and Promotions Attractive offers, but terms should be clearer ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ 👥Social Trading Well-received feature, beneficial for beginners ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 👍Overall Satisfaction Mostly positive, with some areas for improvement ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🔎 Feature 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Mixed reviews, with some praising execution but others noting slippage issues. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Concerns about withdrawals and customer service, but some positive experiences. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Users report ease of use but mixed opinions on spreads and fees. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Generally positive, but some complaints about account verification delays. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Mixed feedback, with both satisfied and frustrated clients. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Good trading conditions mentioned, but withdrawal speed is a concern. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆

pros and cons

✅Pros ❌ Cons Established in 2011 Does not offer VPS Islamic accounts available Limited range of instruments Minimum deposit from $100 / ZAR R1600 Regulated by FSCA and FSB Segregates client funds from own funds

You might also like:

Conclusion Sign-up bonuses are popular, although not necessarily the best way for brokers can attract new customers. CM Trading’s offering is, in fact, quite attractive, especially for traders who trade higher volumes than most.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does CM Trading offer a sign-up bonus?

CM Trading offers a sign-up bonus that is structured as a 20% bonus program.

Is the sign-up bonus available on all the CM Trading accounts?

The Sign-up bonus is available on the Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Premium accounts.

What is the CM Trading sign-up bonus?

CM Trading offers a tiered sign-up bonus based on account type and deposit amount, such as $100 for Basic, $500 for Trader, $8,000 for Gold, $40,000 for Premium, and $150,000 for VIP, without any commission fees for eligible clients.

How much must I deposit to receive the bonus for each account?

To qualify for the sign-up bonus, traders must deposit at least: $250 for Basic ($100 bonus), $2,000 for Trader ($500), $20,000 for Gold ($8,000), $85,000 for Premium ($40,000), and $250,000 for VIP ($150,000).

Are there any trading costs or commissions on the sign-up bonus?

No, CM Trading charges zero commission across all account types, and you receive a sign-up bonus. Traders benefit from spreads only, with no additional fees applied to the bonus.

What additional perks come with the higher-tier bonuses?

Higher-tier accounts include added benefits: the Trader tier offers one-on-one platform training and trading signals, while Gold and above add risk-free trades, dedicated analysts, cashback promos, ECN access, personalized seminars, and even luxurious VIP travel packages.

Who is eligible for the sign-up bonus, and how do I apply?

All new clients who open and fund one of the designated account types with the required minimum deposit are automatically eligible the bonus is applied when you open a Basic, Trader, Gold, Premium, or VIP account and meet deposit thresholds.