CMTrading offers South African traders a free demo account with up to $50,000 in virtual trading funds. You can use it to practise forex and CFD trading, explore the broker's platforms, and test different strategies without depositing real money.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Does CMTrading offer a demo account?

Yes. CMTrading provides a demo trading account that lets eligible users practise with virtual funds.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Is $50,000 the standard demo balance?

Not necessarily. The broker allows users to select a balance up to that amount when creating the demo account.

CMTrading Demo Account – Quick Overview

Feature Details Broker CMTrading Demo Account Available Demo Account Cost Free Minimum Demo Deposit $0 Maximum Published Virtual Balance Up to $50,000 Initial Virtual Balance Selected when creating the demo account Real Money Required No Funded Live Account Required No Trading Environment Simulated market conditions Main Trading Platform MetaTrader 5 Web Trading CMTrading WebTrader available Mobile Trading CMTrading App and MT5 Mobile MetaTrader 4 Discontinued on 4 April 2026 Account Currency USD, EUR and other available portal currencies Demo Account Duration Universal expiry period not clearly published Can Traders Add a Demo Account Later? Yes Risk-Free Practice Yes, using virtual funds Withdraw Virtual Profits No Live Account Minimum Deposit $250 for Basic South African Regulatory Relationship FSCA juristic representative arrangement Associated FSP Number 38782 Seychelles Licence FSA SD070 Official Website cmtrading.com Sign Up Open Account

Overview

CMTrading is a well-known online platform that has gained popularity among South African traders.

CMTrading was founded to deliver a full trading experience for beginner and seasoned traders in the volatile world of forex, cryptocurrencies, and other financial instruments.

One of CMTrading's distinguishing qualities is its user-friendly design, which simplifies the trading process for beginners while providing advanced capabilities for expert traders.

This balance guarantees that the platform is usable by diverse users, regardless of trading experience.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

What Is the CMTrading Demo Account?

The CMTrading demo account is a simulated trading account that allows you to practise without using your own money.

Instead of depositing rands from your bank account, you trade with virtual funds.

Prices and market movements are designed to resemble live trading, helping you become familiar with charts, orders, spreads, and trading tools.

You can practise opening and closing positions, setting stop-loss and take-profit levels, and monitoring profit or loss.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

How Much Virtual Money Does CMTrading Provide?

CMTrading allows customers to add a demo balance of up to $50,000.

The amount is not a payment, a bonus, or money you can withdraw.

It is simply the simulated capital used to practise trading.

You do not have to practise with the maximum amount.

In fact, choosing a smaller balance can make demo trading more useful because it encourages realistic position sizing.

For example, if you intend to deposit around $250 into a Basic live account, practising with $250 or $500 may give you a better sense of how limited capital affects margin and risk.

CMTrading Demo Virtual Balance Examples

Virtual Balance Approximate Rand Equivalent at R17/$ Suitable Practice Goal $250 R4,250 Simulate a Basic live account $500 R8,500 Practise managing a smaller balance $1,000 R17,000 Learn position sizing $2,000 R34,000 Simulate the Trader funding tier $5,000 R85,000 Practise more conservative trade sizing $10,000 R170,000 Test portfolio risk management $25,000 R425,000 Practise multiple positions $50,000 R850,000 Maximum published practice balance

How to set up a Demo Account – Step by Step

Follow these 3 steps to open a CM Trading demo account:

Step 1 – Register a new account

This will open up a new screen where you will get access to register your new account.

Step 2 – Fill out the form with all your necessary details

This info will include details such as your first name, last name, email address, and mobile number. Remember to accept the T&C's.

Step 3 – Choose your account type

If you wish to practice trading, then choose a Demo account.

Once your deposit has been made, your account will be activated, and you can start. Your demo account offers you the same features, functions, and options that you would find on a live trading account. New accounts are processed via an online application, along with established industry standards.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

CMTrading At a Glance

Company Information 📅Year Founded 2012 ⚙️Current CEO Ibrahim Abu Aita Founder/s Daniel Kibel, Maurice Krawczyk 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 250 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 2,000,000+ registered members worldwide. 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No (Private Company). 🏦 Headquartered South Africa Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FSCA (South Africa): GCMT South Africa Pty Ltd is regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, License No. 38782. FSA (Seychelles): GCMT Limited is regulated by the Financial Services Authority of Seychelles, License No. SD070. 🌎Country of regulation South Africa and Seychelles. 💻Account Segregation Yes (Client funds are kept in top-tier banks separate from company operational funds). 🪫Negative balance protection Yes (Available on all retail accounts). 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Generally No (3rd party provider fees may apply). CMTrading may charge fees on inactive accounts with no trading volume. 📊Spreads from Basic/Trader: Regular/Plus spreads. o Gold/Premium/VIP: As low as 1.5 - 1.9 pips on EUR/USD. 💸Commissions $0 (CMTrading is compensated via the spread for most account types). ➕ Accounts: Live: Basic, Trader, Gold, Premium, VIP Club. Demo: Available (Free, access to MT4/ WebTrader). Islamic: Available upon request (Swap-free). 💰 Minimum Deposit: Basic: $250+ Trader: $2,000+ Gold: $20,000+ Premium: $85,000+ VIP: $250,000+ 📇 Account Base Currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR. 💱Number of base currencies supported 4 💳 Institutional Accounts: Yes (Corporate accounts available). 🚀Swap Fees Charged daily for positions held past 21:00 GMT. Calculated based on interest rate differentials. (Swap-free for Islamic accounts 📈Leverage Up to 1:200 for Forex; up to 1:100 for Indices/Commodities. 📏Margin requirements Margin Call: Typically 50%. Stop Out: 20%–30%. ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes, swap-free on request (admin fees may apply after a certain holding period). 💻 Demo Account: Yes (No expiry if active, $50,000 virtual funds, MT4/Web access). 💳Deposit Options Credit/Debit Cards (Visa/Mastercard), Wire Transfer, EFT, Neteller, Skrill, M-Pesa, Local Mobile Money. 💵Withdrawal Options Same as deposit 🕞 Processing Time: Deposits: Immediate (Card/E-wallet); 2–3 business days (Wire/EFT). Withdrawals: Processed within 3 business days; 3–7 days to reach bank account. Welcome Bonus No Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), CMTrading WebTrader 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, Mac (Web), iOS, Android ⌛ Order Execution Time: Instant execution/Market execution (High speed via MT4). 🤖Advanced AI Tools AI news, AI Chart scanner, Trading central 📉Trading Instruments Forex – 40 [AUDCAD, EURUSD, GBPJPY, USDMXN, EURHUF] Stocks– 65 [APPLE, TSLA, AMZN, SAP, BMW, NVIDIA, GOOGL Indices – 13 [FRANCE40, GERMANY30, US30, UK100, US500] Commodities – 11 [CRUDE.OIL, XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver), CORN, WHEAT] Crypto – 11 [BTCUSD, ETHUSD, LINKUSD, SOL, SHIBUSD, ADA] 🖥️Forex trading tools Trading Central signals, Daily Market Analysis, AutoChartist, Economic Calendar. Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes, available 24/5 📱Customer Support email address support@cmtrading.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +27 21 109 8267. 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, Arabic, French, Spanish Educational Resources and Support 📍Beginners Trader Friendly UX Yes 🖺Forex course Yes 📆 VPS Hosting: Available (Free for high-tier accounts like Gold/Premium). 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes 📚 Resources: 1-on-1 coaching (Gold+), Daily reviews, Training videos 🖺 Forex Course: Yes (E-books and video series for all levels). Online Trading Academy Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program Refer a Friend: $100 bonus for both parties (on $250 deposit). 📋IB Program Custom commission/rebates based on lot volume. 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Over 50,000 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Notably sponsors local sports and seminars in South Africa and Nigeria. 🪙Rebate program Up to 20% cash back rebate for Gold accounts and above 👤Social Media Platforms Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, X (Twitter). South African Trader Specific Information Does CM Trading Accept South African Traders? Yes Is CM Trading regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)? Yes Does CM Trading offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders? Yes Does CM Trading allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)? Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

Final Verdict

The CMTrading demo account gives South African traders a free way to learn forex and CFD trading without putting real money at risk.

Its published maximum virtual balance of $50,000 provides flexibility, although beginners may find a smaller balance more useful for realistic practice.

The current platform offering includes MetaTrader 5, WebTrader, and mobile trading, following the discontinuation of MT4 in April 2026.

The main limitation is that demo trading cannot fully reproduce real-money execution or the pressure of losing actual funds.

Our assessment: CMTrading's demo account is a useful starting point for beginners and a practical testing environment for experienced traders. Use it to understand the platform, practise risk management, and develop consistent habits before deciding whether to fund a live account.

Risk warning: Demo trading carries no real-money market risk, but live forex and CFD trading is leveraged and can result in substantial financial losses. Simulated trading results do not guarantee future performance.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is a CM Trading demo account?

A demo account from CM Trading allows traders to practice trading using virtual funds instead of real money. It simulates real market conditions, helping users learn platform features, test strategies, and gain confidence without financial risk.

Is the CM Trading demo account free?

Yes, the CM Trading demo account is completely free to use. Traders can access it without depositing funds, although registration is required. It provides a risk-free environment to explore trading tools and understand how markets behave before committing real capital.

Do I need to register before opening a demo account?

Yes, to access a demo account with CM Trading, users typically need to register first. In many cases, a live account registration is required before activating the demo environment, which is slightly different from some other brokers.

How much virtual money do I get in the demo account?

CM Trading demo accounts usually come with a virtual balance, often around $10,000, allowing traders to practice various strategies. This balance can sometimes be reset or topped up, giving users extended opportunities to learn and refine their trading approach.

Can I trade real market conditions on the demo account?

Yes, the demo account mirrors real market conditions, including live price movements and trading environments. This allows traders to experience how markets behave and test strategies realistically, without exposing themselves to the risks associated with real-money trading.

Which platforms can I use with the demo account?

CM Trading demo accounts typically support popular trading platforms like MetaTrader, giving users access to charts, indicators, and tools. Traders can practice executing trades, analysing markets, and using platform features just like they would on a live account.

How long can I use the demo account?

The duration of a CM Trading demo account may vary, but many accounts remain active as long as they are used regularly. Some may expire after inactivity, so traders should log in periodically to maintain access and continue practicing.

Can I withdraw profits from a demo account?

No, profits generated on a demo account cannot be withdrawn because the funds are virtual. The purpose of the demo account is purely educational, helping traders practice and develop strategies before transitioning to a live trading environment.

Is the demo account suitable for beginners?

Yes, the CM Trading demo account is ideal for beginners. It allows new traders to learn the basics of trading, understand market movements, and practice risk management strategies in a safe environment without the fear of losing real money.

What is the difference between demo and live accounts?

The key difference is that demo accounts use virtual funds with no financial risk, while live accounts involve real money and actual profits or losses. Demo trading focuses on learning, whereas live trading requires discipline, emotional control, and risk management.