CMTrading offers five main trading account tiers in South Africa: Basic, Trader, Gold, Premium, and VIP Club. The minimum deposit starts at $250, while higher-tier accounts provide additional trading tools, market analysis, personalised assistance, and promotional benefits.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

How many account types does CMTrading offer?

CMTrading's current main account comparison lists five tiers: Basic, Trader, Gold, Premium, and VIP Club.

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What is the CMTrading minimum deposit?

The lowest live-account minimum is $250 for Basic.

CMTrading Account Types – Quick Overview

Feature Details Broker CMTrading Main Live Account Tiers Basic, Trader, Gold, Premium, VIP Club Number of Main Accounts 5 Lowest Live Account Minimum $250 Basic Minimum Deposit $250 Trader Minimum Deposit $2,000 Gold Minimum Deposit $20,000 Premium Minimum Deposit $85,000 VIP Club Minimum Deposit $250,000 Minimum Payment Transaction $20 Demo Account Available Islamic Account Available on request Trading Commission $0 advertised on main account comparison Spreads Regular, Plus and enhanced higher-tier pricing Gold EUR/USD Advertised Spread As low as 1.9 pips Premium EUR/USD Advertised Spread As low as 1.9 pips VIP EUR/USD Advertised Spread As low as 1.9 pips Maximum Advertised Leverage Up to 1:400, subject to conditions Platforms MT4, MT5, supported web and mobile platforms Trading Signals Available on eligible tiers Market Analysis Available Copy Trading CopyKat, subject to current availability South African Regulatory Arrangement FSCA juristic representative relationship Associated FSP Number 38782 Seychelles Regulatory Licence FSA SD070 Official Website cmtrading.com Sign Up Open Account

Our Verdict: Which CMTrading Account Is Best?

CMTrading is a well-known online platform that has gained popularity among South African traders.

CMTrading was founded to deliver a full trading experience for beginner and seasoned traders in the volatile world of forex, cryptocurrencies, and other financial instruments.

One of CMTrading's distinguishing qualities is its user-friendly design, which simplifies the trading process for beginners while providing advanced capabilities for expert traders.

This balance guarantees that the platform is usable by diverse users, regardless of trading experience.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

CMTrading Account Types

CMTrading offers a range of account types tailored to suit various trading preferences and experience levels.

The Basic Account, requiring a minimum deposit of $250, provides access to essential trading tools and educational resources.

The Trader Account, with a minimum deposit of $2,000, includes additional features such as one-on-one platform training and trading signals.

The Gold Account, starting at $20,000, offers tighter spreads and dedicated market analysis.

Feature Basic Trader Gold Premium VIP Club Minimum Deposit $250 $2,000 $20,000 $85,000 $250,000 Advertised Bonus $100 $500 $8,000 $40,000 $150,000 Commission $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 Spreads Regular Plus From 1.9 pips on EUR/USD From 1.9 pips on EUR/USD From 1.9 pips on EUR/USD Daily Market Reviews Yes Check entitlement Check entitlement Check entitlement Check entitlement Educational Package Yes Enhanced support Advanced tools Personalised training VIP services Platform Training Standard resources One-to-one Zoom training Account-specific Personalised VIP assistance Trading Central Signals Not listed as a tier benefit Yes Enhanced tools Premium suite Premium suite Dedicated Market Analyst Not advertised Not advertised Yes Enhanced assistance VIP service Protected Stage Advertised Advertised Advertised Advertised VIP version Personalised Services Basic Moderate High Premium VIP Suitable For Entry-level clients Guided traders Higher-capital traders Advanced clients Very high-capital clients Sign Up Open Account Open Account Open Account Open Account Open Account

Bronze Account

Beginners should opt for the Bronze Account as their first choice because it serves as the entry-level offering.

Access to basic trading features, including webinars and daily market analysis, comes with a level of minimum deposit at the Bronze Account.

The account provides minimal premium features because it does not include individual training sessions or sophisticated trading instruments.

Silver Account

The Silver Account provides traders with tighter spreads, together with risk-free trading opportunities and enhanced educational materials.

Traders who seek additional mentoring combined with enhanced trading circumstances should choose the Silver Account.

Gold Account

The Gold account is designed for skilled traders who want to increase their trading capabilities.

This type of account provides traders with benefits such as better spreads, quicker trade execution time, exclusive access to cashback rebates, and additional advanced tools.

Premium Account

CM Trading's Premium account is designed for professional and institutional traders seeking the highest service tier.

This top-end account boasts exclusive features, including customized trading conditions, tailored services such as personalized trading strategies, and a dedicated trade room to provide premium comfort while you work towards your goals.

Demo Account

Opening an account with CMTrading is a simple process that allows South African traders to prepare for trading in just a few minutes.

However, it is essential to remember that opening a demo account necessitates the first opening of a genuine account, which may frustrate some traders.

This technique differs from the standard practice of most brokers and may not be the best solution for beginners who like to practice risk-free trading before committing to a real account.

However, CMTrading offers a pre-funded demo account with USD 10,000, and traders can request more virtual cash directly from CMTrading if necessary.

Islamic Account

Islamic Accounts offered by CMTrading completely adhere to the tenets of Shariah law and Islamic finance.

These accounts are specifically tailored to meet the requirements of Muslim clientele in South Africa.

Specialized accounts, alternatively referred to as swap-free accounts, comply with the core principles of Islamic finance by excluding swap charges and residual interest associated with overnight positions.

CMTrading's Islamic Accounts are distinguished by their rigorous adherence to approved and Shariah-compliant financial instruments.

🔎 Account Type 💶Investment Min 📉 Spreads 💳Bonus Potential 🖺Features 🥇 Basic $250+ Regular Up to $100 Daily reviews, eBooks, Online Education 🥈Trader $2,000+ Plus Up to $500 1-on-1 Zoom training, Trading Central signals 🥉 Gold $20,000+ From 1.9 pips Up to $8,000 3 Risk-Free Trades, Dedicated Analyst 🏅 Premium $85,000+ Tight Up to $40,000 ECN access, Personalized seminars 🥇VIP Club $250,000+ Raw/Lowest Up to $150,000 Face-to-face with founder, 9% annual interest 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

What account types does CMTrading offer?

CMTrading provides several account options tailored to different trading needs, including Basic, Trader, Gold, Premium, and VIP Club accounts. Each type offers unique features such as educational resources, trading signals, tighter spreads, personal seminars, and exclusive VIP benefits.

Are there Islamic account options available?

Yes, CMTrading offers Islamic Accounts that comply with Sharia law. These accounts provide swap-free trading conditions, allowing Muslim traders to participate in forex and CFD trading without paying or receiving interest, while still accessing the broker’s tools and support.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

How to Open a CMTrading Account – Step-by-Step Guide

To open an account with CMTrading, South Africans can follow these steps:

Step 1: Register Online

Visit CMTrading’s official website and complete the registration form with your personal details such as name, email, phone number, and password.

Select your preferred account type based on your trading needs and experience.

Step 2: Verify Your Identity

Upload the required verification documents, including proof of identity (passport or ID card) and proof of residence (utility bill or bank statement).

This step complies with regulatory requirements and ensures the safety of your account.

Step 3: Fund Your Account

Choose a convenient deposit method such as bank transfer, credit/debit card, or e-wallet.

Fund your account with the minimum required deposit, depending on the account type you selected during registration.

Step 4: Start Trading

Download the CMTrading platform (MT4 or WebTrader), log in with your account credentials, and begin trading.

You can also practice strategies using the demo account before transitioning to live trading with real funds.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

CMTrading At a Glance

Company Information 📅Year Founded 2012 ⚙️Current CEO Ibrahim Abu Aita Founder/s Daniel Kibel, Maurice Krawczyk 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 250 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 2,000,000+ registered members worldwide. 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No (Private Company). 🏦 Headquartered South Africa Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FSCA (South Africa): GCMT South Africa Pty Ltd is regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, License No. 38782. FSA (Seychelles): GCMT Limited is regulated by the Financial Services Authority of Seychelles, License No. SD070. 🌎Country of regulation South Africa and Seychelles. 💻Account Segregation Yes (Client funds are kept in top-tier banks separate from company operational funds). 🪫Negative balance protection Yes (Available on all retail accounts). 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Generally No (3rd party provider fees may apply). CMTrading may charge fees on inactive accounts with no trading volume. 📊Spreads from Basic/Trader: Regular/Plus spreads. o Gold/Premium/VIP: As low as 1.5 - 1.9 pips on EUR/USD. 💸Commissions $0 (CMTrading is compensated via the spread for most account types). ➕ Accounts: Live: Basic, Trader, Gold, Premium, VIP Club. Demo: Available (Free, access to MT4/ WebTrader). Islamic: Available upon request (Swap-free). 💰 Minimum Deposit: Basic: $250+ Trader: $2,000+ Gold: $20,000+ Premium: $85,000+ VIP: $250,000+ 📇 Account Base Currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR. 💱Number of base currencies supported 4 💳 Institutional Accounts: Yes (Corporate accounts available). 🚀Swap Fees Charged daily for positions held past 21:00 GMT. Calculated based on interest rate differentials. (Swap-free for Islamic accounts 📈Leverage Up to 1:200 for Forex; up to 1:100 for Indices/Commodities. 📏Margin requirements Margin Call: Typically 50%. Stop Out: 20%–30%. ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes, swap-free on request (admin fees may apply after a certain holding period). 💻 Demo Account: Yes (No expiry if active, $50,000 virtual funds, MT4/Web access). 💳Deposit Options Credit/Debit Cards (Visa/Mastercard), Wire Transfer, EFT, Neteller, Skrill, M-Pesa, Local Mobile Money. 💵Withdrawal Options Same as deposit 🕞 Processing Time: Deposits: Immediate (Card/E-wallet); 2–3 business days (Wire/EFT). Withdrawals: Processed within 3 business days; 3–7 days to reach bank account. Welcome Bonus No Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), CMTrading WebTrader 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, Mac (Web), iOS, Android ⌛ Order Execution Time: Instant execution/Market execution (High speed via MT4). 🤖Advanced AI Tools AI news, AI Chart scanner, Trading central 📉Trading Instruments Forex – 40 [AUDCAD, EURUSD, GBPJPY, USDMXN, EURHUF] Stocks– 65 [APPLE, TSLA, AMZN, SAP, BMW, NVIDIA, GOOGL Indices – 13 [FRANCE40, GERMANY30, US30, UK100, US500] Commodities – 11 [CRUDE.OIL, XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver), CORN, WHEAT] Crypto – 11 [BTCUSD, ETHUSD, LINKUSD, SOL, SHIBUSD, ADA] 🖥️Forex trading tools Trading Central signals, Daily Market Analysis, AutoChartist, Economic Calendar. Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes, available 24/5 📱Customer Support email address support@cmtrading.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +27 21 109 8267. 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, Arabic, French, Spanish Educational Resources and Support 📍Beginners Trader Friendly UX Yes 🖺Forex course Yes 📆 VPS Hosting: Available (Free for high-tier accounts like Gold/Premium). 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes 📚 Resources: 1-on-1 coaching (Gold+), Daily reviews, Training videos 🖺 Forex Course: Yes (E-books and video series for all levels). Online Trading Academy Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program Refer a Friend: $100 bonus for both parties (on $250 deposit). 📋IB Program Custom commission/rebates based on lot volume. 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Over 50,000 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Notably sponsors local sports and seminars in South Africa and Nigeria. 🪙Rebate program Up to 20% cash back rebate for Gold accounts and above 👤Social Media Platforms Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, X (Twitter). South African Trader Specific Information Does CM Trading Accept South African Traders? Yes Is CM Trading regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)? Yes Does CM Trading offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders? Yes Does CM Trading allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)? Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated by FSCA and FSA Inactivity and other fees charged

Final Verdict

CMTrading offers a clearly tiered account structure, starting with Basic at $250 and extending to VIP Club at $250,000.

Basic provides the lowest entry requirement and essential educational resources.

Trader adds personalised platform training, while Gold introduces dedicated market analysis.

Premium and VIP provide more exclusive tools and services but require significantly more capital.

The Islamic Account offers an additional option for eligible traders who want swap-free arrangements, and the Demo Account is useful for practising before funding.

CMTrading's South African regulatory relationship and local funding options are relevant advantages.

However, higher-tier account benefits, promotional bonuses and trade-protection features should always be evaluated against their terms.

Our assessment: Basic is the most accessible CMTrading live account, while Trader, Gold, Premium and VIP are primarily service upgrades for clients committing progressively more capital. Before selecting any tier, compare the actual spread, contractual benefits, account entity and payment conditions.

Risk warning: Forex and CFD trading carries a substantial risk of financial loss. Leverage can amplify losses, and account bonuses or protection promotions do not guarantee profits or prevent the loss of deposited capital.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What account types does CM Trading offer?

CM Trading offers multiple account types, including Basic, Trader, Gold, Premium, and VIP accounts. Each tier is designed for different experience levels and deposit sizes, with increasing benefits such as tighter spreads, advanced tools, and personalized trading support.

What is the minimum deposit for CM Trading accounts?

The minimum deposit starts at around $250 for a Basic account, while higher-tier accounts like Trader, Gold, Premium, and VIP require significantly larger deposits. Each level unlocks additional features, improved trading conditions, and enhanced support services.

What features are included in the Basic account?

The Basic account includes standard spreads, zero commission trading, educational materials, daily market reviews, and negative balance protection. It is designed for beginners who want to learn trading fundamentals while accessing global CFD markets with limited capital.

What benefits does the Trader account offer?

The Trader account builds on the Basic account by adding tighter spreads, one-on-one training sessions, Trading Central signals, and multi-currency support. It is suited for traders seeking more guidance and enhanced analytical tools to improve performance.

How does the Gold account differ from lower tiers?

The Gold account offers lower spreads, risk-free trades, cashback rebates, and access to a dedicated market analyst. It is designed for more serious traders who require advanced support, better pricing, and additional incentives to optimize their trading strategies.

What advantages does the Premium account provide?

The Premium account includes all Gold features plus access to ECN trading conditions, personalized training sessions, and enhanced platform capabilities. It is tailored for high-volume traders who need faster execution, deeper liquidity, and professional-level trading resources.

What makes the VIP account unique?

The VIP account offers exclusive benefits such as concierge services, direct interaction with company executives, luxury perks, and premium trading conditions. It is designed for high-net-worth individuals seeking a highly personalized and elite trading experience.

Are CM Trading accounts commission-free?

Yes, most CM Trading accounts operate on a commission-free model, where trading costs are primarily built into spreads. However, spreads may vary depending on the account tier, with higher-level accounts generally offering tighter pricing.

Does CM Trading offer Islamic accounts?

CM Trading provides Islamic (swap-free) accounts that comply with Sharia law. These accounts offer the same trading conditions as standard accounts but remove overnight interest charges, making them suitable for traders following Islamic finance principles.

Which CM Trading account is best for beginners?

The Basic account is generally best for beginners due to its low minimum deposit, educational resources, and simple trading conditions. It allows new traders to gain experience while managing risk before upgrading to more advanced account tiers.