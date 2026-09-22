In this article, we explore the best Forex brokers in Europe, which are popular amongst traders for their strong regulatory status, comprehensive platform offering, and selection of tradable instruments. In this in-depth guide, you’ll learn:

What is a European-regulated Forex broker?

Forex broker? Who are the best 5 European-regulated Forex Brokers?

5 European-regulated Forex Brokers? List of best-regulated Forex brokers.

Forex brokers. Best Forex Broker in Europe Reddit .

. Pros and cons of each broker.

of each broker. Popular FAQs about European-Regulated Forex brokers.

Let’s dive right in…

Best Forex Brokers in Europe

🔎 Broker 👉Open Account 💴 Minimum Dep. 💵 Regulation 🥇AvaTrade 👉 Open Account USD 100 / R1806 ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA 🥉Plus500 👉 Open Account (CFD Service. Your capital is at risk) USD 100 / R1806 CySEC, FCA, MAS, FSA, ASIC, FMA, FSCA 🥇Eightcap 👉 Open Account USD 100 / R1806 ASIC, SCB 🥇FxPro 👉 Open Account USD 100 / R1806 FCA, CySEC, FSCA, SCB 🥉FP Markets 👉 Open Account USD 100 / R1806 ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Our 5 Best Forex Brokers in Europe Revealed:

☑️AvaTrade – Best Award Regulated Forex Broker. ☑️Plus500 – Excellent proprietary platform. ☑️Eightcap – Strong educational content. ☑️FxPro – 2100+ instruments and Offers VPS. ☑️FP Markets – Spreads and commissions below the industry average.

1. AvaTrade

AvaTrade is a well-known Dublin-based Forex broker that is regulated globally in Europe, Australia, Japan, and, most recently, South Africa. AvaTrade differentiates itself for its unparalleled selection of trading platforms, which include the full MetaTrader suite for mobile and desktop, RoboX, Mirror Trader, MQL5 Signal Service, API Trading, and Duplitrade. Traders with AvaTrade will have access to Forex, cryptocurrencies, indices, bonds, stocks, ETFs, commodities, and options. AvaTrade is a good Forex broker in Europe.

Features

Category Details Company Information 🏷️Company Name AvaTrade 📍Headquarters Location Dublin, Ireland 📅Year Established 2006 👤CEO/Founder Dáire Ferguson 🌐Global Offices Over 15 offices worldwide, including Japan, Australia, and South Africa 🔖Licensing Body Central Bank of Ireland, ASIC, FSA (Japan), FSCA (South Africa), ADGM (UAE) 👥Group Companies Ava Capital Markets, AvaTrade EU, AvaTrade Japan, AvaTrade Middle East 🏛️Business Model Market Maker 🌍Operational Languages Over 20 languages, including English, Spanish, French, and Arabic 🏆Awards & Recognitions Best Broker 2023, Best Trading App 2022, among others Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation CBI, BVI FSC, ASIC, FSCA, ADGM, FRSA, ISA ✔️Compliance Standards Adheres to MiFID II, ASIC regulations, and other regional compliance standards 💼Client Fund Segregation Yes, client funds are held in segregated accounts 🪫Negative balance protection Yes, ensuring traders cannot lose more than their account balance 🕵️‍♂️Financial Conduct Oversight Regular audits and monitoring by respective regulatory bodies 💰Insurance Coverage Professional indemnity insurance in line with regulatory requirements 📋AML & KYC Policy Strict Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) policies 🔒Security of Trading Platform Advanced SSL encryption, two-factor authentication (2FA), and secure servers 🛡️Investor Compensation Fund Member of investor compensation schemes depending on regional regulations 🖥️Cybersecurity Measures Robust firewalls, regular penetration testing, and secure backups Account Types and Features ⚙️Standard Account Yes, available with competitive features 📊ECN Account No, AvaTrade does not offer an ECN account 🌙Islamic Account Yes, swap-free accounts are available for Muslim traders 🎮Demo Account Yes, a free demo account is available with virtual funds 👑VIP Account Yes, available for high-net-worth traders with enhanced features 💵Minimum Deposit $100 / R1806 💱Base Currencies USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, and others depending on the region ⚖️Leverage Options Up to 1:400 (varies based on region and asset class) 📈Spreads (Fixed/Variable) Fixed spreads EUR/USD starts at 0.9 pips 🔄Swap-Free Accounts Yes, available for Islamic accounts 🌐Account Currency Conversion Yes, account currencies can be converted during setup 🚨Margin Call Level 50% ❌Stop-Out Level 20% 🔄Hedging Allowed Yes ⚡Scalping Allowed No, scalping is not permitted under AvaTrade’s policies 🔁Copy Trading Support Yes, through integration with ZuluTrade and DupliTrade 👥Social Trading Features Yes, via third-party platforms 💼Managed Accounts No, AvaTrade does not offer managed accounts Trading Conditions 🔍Average Spreads EUR/USD starts from 0.9 pips (fixed spreads) 💲Commissions per Trade None, spreads only 🔢Leverage Range Up to 1:400 🚀Execution Speed Ultra-fast execution 📊Order Execution Type Market execution 🔄Slippage Policy Minimal slippage, detailed in terms 📏Margin requirements Varies by asset class ⏹️Stop-Loss and Take-Profit Orders Yes 🔁Trailing Stops Yes 🕑Pending Orders Yes 🔽Partial Fills Yes 🧾Dividend Adjustments Yes 🌙Overnight Swap Fees Applicable, waived for Islamic accounts 📆Rollover Policy Follows market standards 🛑Guaranteed Stop Loss Yes, for specific instruments Trading Instruments 💹Forex Currency Pairs 55+ pairs, including majors, minors, and exotics 🪙Precious Metals (Gold/Silver) Yes 📈Indices Yes 🌾Commodities Yes, including soft commodities ⛽Energies (Oil/Natural Gas) Yes ₿Cryptocurrencies Yes (via platforms and email) 📉Stocks Yes, global stocks available 🗂️ETFs Yes 🏛️Bonds No 📜Futures Contracts No 🛡️Options Contracts Yes ⚖️CFDs (Contracts for Difference) Yes 🔣Swap on Trading Board Yes 🔀Leveraged Instruments Yes, leverage up to 1:400 🎯Micro-Lot Trading Yes 💸Spread Betting Yes, available in some regions 🧺Currency Baskets No Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Methods Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Wire Transfer, E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller), Local Payment Methods 💵Withdrawal Methods Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Wire Transfer, E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller) ⏱️Processing Time for Deposits YesInstant for most methods, 1-3 business days for bank transfers 🕒Processing Time for Withdrawals 24-48 hours for most methods, up to 5 business days for bank transfers 🚫Deposit Fees No 💵Withdrawal Fees No 🔢Minimum Deposit Amount $100 📉Minimum Withdrawal Amount $100 (may vary by method) 🚪Maximum Withdrawal Limit No specific limit, subject to account balance 💱Supported Currencies USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, and more ₿Crypto Deposits & Withdrawals Not supported 🏦Bank Wire Transfers Supported 💳Credit/Debit Cards Supported 📲E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.) Supported 🏘️Local Payment Methods Supported (varies by region) Trading Platforms and Tools 💻MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Yes, fully supported 👩‍💻MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Yes, available for advanced trading 🖥️Proprietary Platform Yes, AvaTradeGo and WebTrader 📱Mobile Trading App Yes, AvaTradeGo offers comprehensive mobile trading 🌐Web-Based Platform Yes, WebTrader is available 🤖Trading Bots Yes, compatible with EAs (Expert Advisors) 🖧VPS Services Available upon request 🔌API Connectivity No 📉Charting Tools Advanced charting tools are available 🧮Custom Indicators Supported via MT4/MT5 🧠Market Sentiment Analysis Yes, integrated into platforms 📩Trading Signals Yes, via partnerships with Trading Central 🏷️Advanced Order Types Yes, including stop orders and limit orders ⚠️Risk Management Tools Yes, includes guaranteed stop-loss and negative balance protection 📅Economic Calendar Yes, provided within the platform 📰Market News Feed Yes, updated in real-time Customer Support 📞Support Channels Live Chat, Email, Phone, FAQ/Help Center 🗨️Live Chat Availability 24/5 📧Email Support Available 📱Phone Support Available 🌍Multilingual Support Yes, supports multiple languages ❓Help Center/FAQ Comprehensive Help Center and FAQs 👨‍💼Dedicated Account Manager Available for premium accounts ⏲️Response Time (Live Chat) Within a few minutes 🕒Response Time (Email) 24-48 hours ⭐Support Rating High-rated for responsiveness and efficiency Educational Resources and Support 🎥Webinars Regular webinars on various trading topics 🏫Seminars Available in selected locations 📖Trading Tutorials Comprehensive beginner and advanced tutorials 📊Market Analysis Reports Daily and weekly market analysis reports 📚E-Books Various e-books covering different aspects of trading 🎬Video Library Extensive library with video tutorials 📜Glossary Detailed glossary of trading terms ❔FAQs Frequently Asked Questions section covering general and account-related inquiries 🆕Beginner Guides Step-by-step beginner guides to help new traders 🚀Advanced Trading Strategies In-depth strategies for experienced traders to enhance trading skills Partnerships and Programs 📋IB Program Yes 🪪Affiliate program? Commission-based program for affiliates promoting AvaTrade 🏷️White Label Solutions Customized solutions for financial institutions and brokers to offer AvaTrade's services under their brand 🎁Partnership Rewards Rewards and bonuses for partners based on performance and business growth 🏛️Institutional Solutions Tailored solutions for financial institutions, including liquidity services 🔌API Partnership AvaTrade offers API access for integrating their trading services into third-party platforms 🤝Referral Program Incentives for clients who refer new traders to AvaTrade Fees & Charges 💳Deposit Fees No deposit fees for most methods 📤Withdrawal Fees No withdrawal fees for most methods 💤Inactivity Fee Inactivity fee of $50/month after 3 months of no trading activity 🌜Overnight Fees (Swaps) Charges/credits depend on the position, asset class, and market conditions 💱Conversion Fees Conversion fees apply when depositing or withdrawing in a different currency than the account's base currency 💰Commission on Trades No commission for standard accounts, but commissions may apply for certain account types like ECN accounts Market Research Tools AvaTrade offers an economic calendar with key financial events and news updates. 📅Economic Calendar AvaTrade offers an economic calendar with key financial events and news updates. 📰Market News AvaTrade provides real-time market news from leading financial sources. 📩Trading Signals AvaTrade offers trading signals through third-party providers and on its platform. 🔧Technical Analysis Tools AvaTrade includes charting tools, technical indicators, and analysis features. 💭Sentiment Analysis AvaTrade provides sentiment indicators, showing the market mood and trends. Additional Features 👥PAMM/MAM Accounts AvaTrade offers PAMM (Percentage Allocation Management Module) and MAM (Multi-Account Manager) accounts for fund managers and clients. 🔗Social Trading Platform AvaTrade provides a social trading platform allowing users to follow and copy trades of others. 🏆Trading Competitions AvaTrade hosts periodic trading competitions with cash prizes and other rewards. 🎁Loyalty Rewards AvaTrade has a loyalty program offering benefits such as bonuses and other perks for active traders. 👑Exclusive VIP Perks AvaTrade offers VIP clients exclusive services like personalized account management and special offers. Promotions & Bonuses 🎁Welcome Bonus AvaTrade offers a welcome bonus to new clients upon opening and funding their accounts. 💵Deposit Bonus AvaTrade may offer deposit bonuses, providing additional trading funds on qualifying deposits. 🏅Trading Contests AvaTrade organizes trading contests, where participants can win prizes based on their trading performance. 🌟Seasonal Promotions AvaTrade runs seasonal promotions throughout the year, offering special deals and bonuses. 🎖️Loyalty Programs AvaTrade offers loyalty programs that reward clients for their continued trading activity with perks and bonuses. User Experience & Reviews 🖥️User Interface Quality AvaTrade’s platform offers a clean and intuitive interface, designed for both beginner and experienced traders. 🔒Platform Stability AvaTrade’s platform is known for its stability, with minimal downtime and robust performance under various market conditions. 📱Mobile App Reviews The mobile app receives positive reviews for its ease of use, offering a wide range of features similar to the desktop platform. ⭐Overall User Rating AvaTrade generally holds a solid rating from users, with many praising its comprehensive offerings and user-friendly interface. 🌟Trustpilot Rating AvaTrade maintains a strong Trustpilot rating, with many clients expressing satisfaction with their services. 😟Common Complaints Common complaints include slow customer support response times and occasional withdrawal issues. Mobile 📱Mobile App Name AvaTradeGO 🛠️Developer AvaTrade Ltd. 📅Release Year 2019 💻OS Compatibility iOS, Android 🌐Languages Supported English, French, Spanish, Italian, Arabic, Portuguese, and others 📈Trading Instruments Forex, CFDs, Commodities, Stocks, Indices, Cryptocurrencies 🔄Real-Time Data Yes, with live market data and updates 🛠️Charting Tools Advanced charting tools with technical analysis indicators 📊Order Types Supported Market Orders, Limit Orders, Stop Orders, OCO, Trailing Stop 🚀Order Execution Speed Fast, near-instant execution on mobile 🔔Custom Alerts Yes, users can set price alerts and notifications 🤝Beginner-Friendly Yes, the app is designed with simplicity and ease of use 🔐Security Features Two-factor authentication (2FA), encryption 🖥️Synchronization Syncs across all devices (mobile and desktop) 💰Deposit and Withdrawal Yes, mobile deposits and withdrawals are supported 📝Account Types Accessible All account types available, including demo accounts 🔄Switch Accounts Yes, users can switch between accounts easily 💬In-App Support Live chat support available within the app 📚Educational Resources Access to tutorials, webinars, and market analysis 🎯Watchlist Yes, users can create and manage a personalized watchlist 🌙Dark Mode Yes, the app supports dark mode for better visibility 🌐Social Trading Yes, users can engage in social trading within the app AI Trading Resources 🤖AI Integration AvaTrade offers AI-powered trading tools, integrated into the platform 📊Data Analysis Yes, AI-driven data analysis for enhanced decision-making 📈Predictive Analytics Yes, predictive tools are available to anticipate market trends 🛠️Customizable Strategies Yes, users can customize their trading strategies using AI tools 📉Risk Management Tools Advanced AI tools to assess and manage trading risks 🧑‍🏫Trading Insights AI-based insights and recommendations for optimal trades 🚀Execution Optimization AI-driven algorithms that optimize order execution speed 🔄Portfolio Rebalancing Yes, AI can assist in portfolio rebalancing based on market changes 📚AI Tutorials Available educational resources on how to use AI tools in trading 🎥Video Demonstrations Yes, video tutorials explaining how to use AI features 🧑‍🤝‍🧑Webinars Yes, webinars are available to discuss AI trading strategies 🔍AI-Powered Search Yes, search tools are enhanced with AI to provide more accurate results 🌟Beginner-Friendly Yes, AI tools are designed to be accessible for beginners 🖥️Platform Availability Available on both desktop and mobile platforms 📈Backtesting Capability Yes, users can backtest strategies using historical data 🛠️Strategy Builder Yes, users can build and customize their own AI-driven strategies 🔔Alerts and Notifications Yes, AI-powered alerts for market events and strategy changes 🔒Data Protection Strong encryption and data protection measures in place 👁Transparency Full transparency on how AI algorithms work and make decisions Social Media Platformst 📘Facebook AvaTrade is active on Facebook, providing updates, news, and promotions. 📷Instagram AvaTrade uses Instagram to share educational content, market analysis, and trading tips. 🐦Twitter AvaTrade regularly tweets market insights, promotions, and company news. 💼LinkedIn AvaTrade maintains a professional LinkedIn presence, sharing company updates and industry news. 🎥YouTube AvaTrade's YouTube channel features tutorials, webinars, market updates, and promotional content. 👉Open Account 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Easy and Fast account opening Only CFDs, Forex, and Crypto offered Free deposit and withdrawal options Poor phone support No withdrawals fees Inactivity fee

Our Findings

AvaTrade is regulated by the CBI and offers affordable prices, a large assortment of platforms and tools, over 840 instruments, CFDs, and vanilla options.

2. Plus500

Plus500 is a regulated Israel-based CFD provider with a global presence. Established in 2008, it has grown extremely popular for its beginner-friendly trading environment and secure trade offering. Plus500 is licensed in several jurisdictions, including by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC). Plus500 offers a variety of trading platforms that are compatible with desktop and mobile. Traders can access a remarkable 2000 instruments using CFDs. The broker has won numerous awards over its operational history, the most recent of which include one of the best overall providers and one of the best trading apps.

Features

🔎Broker Company Information 📅Year Founded 2008 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 569 👩‍💻Amount of active traders 280,769 active users 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) Yes, on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FCA, ASIC, CySEC, MAS, FSCA 🌎Country of regulation UK, Cyprus, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Israel, Seychelles, Estonia, United Arab Emirates, Japan 💻Account Segregation Yes, client funds are held in segregated bank accounts 🪫Negative balance protection Yes, in some jurisdictions 🔋Investor Protection Schemes £85k to UK, €20k to EU clients, and $0 to other clients Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Retail Account 💳Institutional Accounts No 👨‍💼Managed Accounts No 📇Minor account currencies EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY, GBP/EUR 💰Minimum Deposit $100 / R1806 Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1-3 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee $0 📊Spreads from 0.8 pips 💸Commissions No commission is charged 💱Number of base currencies supported 48 🚀Swap Fees Yes, Charged on leveraged overnight positions 📈Leverage 1:30 📏Margin requirements Yes ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) No 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically fast (seconds) 📆VPS Hosting Not offered Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 2800 financial instruments, including Shares, Forex, Indices, Commodities, ETFs and Options. 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes, including FTSE 100 ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Bank wires, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, and Paypal. 💵Withdrawal Options Bank wires, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, and Paypal. Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms User-friendly web and mobile platforms 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, Mac, Web-based 🖥️Forex trading tools Cryptocurrencies, Forex, indices, commodities, shares, options, ETFs Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 24/7 📱Customer Support Online Whatsapp Yes 24/7 📞Customer Support Contact Number +65 6320 1111 and +65 6320 1119. 👾Social media Platforms Yes (Facebook, X, etc.) 🗣️Languages supported on Plus500 Website 32 Languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Not offered 🧏‍♀️Webinars Free Trading Webinars & Market Analyses 📚Educational Resources Free trading e-book, How to Videos etc. Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners 40 000+ 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? BSC Young Boys Super League, Italian Serie A club Atalanta and Polish Ekstraklasa team Legia Warsaw. 🪙Rebate program Yes South African Trader Specific Information Does Plus500 Accept South African Traders? Yes, offer full-trading package to South African traders. Is Plus500 regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)? Yes, it is regulated and licensed by the FSCA. Do Plus500 offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders? Yes, It offers an Affiliate program for most regions. Do Plus500 allow opening trading accounts in ZAR? The company supports having a base account currency in ZAR. 📝Sign up Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Plus500 Pros ❌ Plus500 Cons Plus500 has a high trust score There is an inactivity fee charged on dormant accounts after a few months of inactivity There is multilingual customer service offered 24/7 across communication channels Guaranteed stops come at an additional charge All client funds are held in segregated accounts Plus500 restricts retail traders in certain regions There is a wide range of markets to choose from Restricted maximum leverage The trading costs are low and can suit any financial restrictions that traders may have, especially novice traders Trading strategies such as expert advisors, automated trading, hedging, scalping, and others, are prohibited No commissions and tight spreads There is no desktop platform offered

Our Findings

Plus500 has Fast order execution speeds. Multiple Tier-1 regulations. Offers CFDs, options, and investing opportunities. Excellent proprietary platform

3. Eightcap

In Europe, Eightcap is regarded highly by traders as a trusted forex broker that allows access to competitive pricing and platforms such as MetaTrader 4 or 5 with an advanced trading style. The company caters to retail and professional traders who seek cheap options in this sector. Its narrow spreads on the main currency pairs begin at 0.0 pips. The company is controlled by leading authorities such as the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Features

Company Information 📅Year Founded 2009 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 100+ 👩‍💻Amount of active traders 40,000+ 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation ASIC, FCA, SCB, CySec 🌎Country of regulation Australia, UK, The Bahamas, Cyprus, England and Wales 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes, in line with regulatory frameworks Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Standard Account, Retail Islamic account, Professional account 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts No 📇Minor account currencies AUD, USD, EUR, GBP, NZD, CAD, SGD 💰Minimum Deposit $100 / R1806 Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1-2 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee None 📊Spreads from 0.0 pips 💸Commissions $3.50 per lot 💱Number of base currencies supported 6 🚀Swap Fees Yes 📈Leverage Up to 1:500 📏Margin requirements Based on instrument and account type ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes, unlimited ⌛Order Execution Time Less than 0.1 seconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes, free VPS for eligible clients Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered 250+ 🗠CFD Stock Indices 10+ ⚖️CFD Commodities 5 📜CFD Shares 100+ Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Visa, POLI, Bank Wire, BPAY, China UnionPay, Skrill, Neteller, Cryptocurrency, PayPal, WorldPay, FasaPay, PSP, PayRetailers 💵Withdrawal Options Visa, POLI, Bank Wire, BPAY, China UnionPay, Skrill, Neteller, Cryptocurrency, PayPal, WorldPay, FasaPay, PSP, PayRetailers Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, Android, iOS 🖥️Forex trading tools Autochartist, trading signals, VPS, economic calendar Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 24/5 📱Customer Support email address global@eightcap.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +61 3 8592 2375 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, Chinese, Spanish, Portuguese, Thai Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes, regularly held 📚Educational Resources Blog, tutorials, trading guides Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Not specified 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low Forex Fees Slim Product Selection Quick Account Application Limited Research Free Deposit and Withdrawal Lack of Investor Protections

Our Findings

Eightcap is Tightly regulated, has strong educational content, and offers a platform with an easy learning curve. It also offers commission-free trading and a choice of tradable instruments.

4. FxPro

FxPro is a globally located Forex broker that offers traders a wide range of asset classes, including forex, stocks, futures, metals, energies, CFDs, and market indices. FxPro is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and provides tight spreads alongside competitive commissions with no hidden trading fees. Traders will have access to both MT4 and MT5 and the FxPro cTrader platform, which is particularly popular for its rapid execution speeds. FxPro differentiates itself through its STP model, which requires no dealer intervention to afford the best pricing model available on the market.

Features

Company Information 🇬🇧 Regulation FCA, CySEC, FSCA ⏱️ Order Execution Time < 11ms 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 / 1700 ZAR 📉 Spreads from 0.0 pips ⏳ Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1-2 business days 📊 Margin requirements 2% 🌍 Number of base currencies supported 7 🤝 Amount of partners 10,000+ 🌐 Languages supported on FxPro Website 18 languages 💬 Customer Support 24/5 support available 📅 Year Founded 2006 🔐 Two-step Authentication Available ☁️ VPS Hosting Available for high-frequency traders 👩‍💼👨‍💼 Current CEO Charalambos Psimolophitis 📊 Trading Conditions Competitive spreads, fast execution 🇿🇦 Regulatory Status in South Africa FSCA regulated 💳 Deposits and Withdrawals Credit/Debit cards, Bank Wire, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller 👀 Watch list Customizable 👩‍💼👨‍💼 Founder/s Denis Sukhotin 📱 Social Media Platforms Facebook, x, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn 📊 Trading Instruments Forex, Stocks, Indices, Metals, Energy 🏢 Company Information FxPro Group Limited 📸 Official Instagram Page FxProGlobal 💻 Trading Platforms and Tools MT4, MT5, cTrader, FxPro Edge 💳 Deposit Options Multiple methods supported 📈 Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No 📊 Managed Accounts No 🎁 Welcome Bonus No 🗨️ Community Forum No 💵 Fund Withdrawal Fee No fees on most methods 💸 Commissions On cTrader accounts (from $4.5) 👨‍💻 Amount of active traders Over 1.8 million 👥 Amount of staff Over 200 employees 📊 CFDs-Total Offered Over 2000 instruments 💸 Withdrawal Options Same as deposit methods 📋 Account Types and Features Standard, MT4, MT5, and cTrader accounts 🇬🇧 Regulation and Security Strong regulatory oversight 📧 Customer Support Email address support@fxpro.com 🤖 Expert Advisors Supported on MT4/MT5 🌍 Global Offices UK, Cyprus, Bahamas, Dubai 🇬🇧 Country of regulation UK, Cyprus, South Africa 📈 Leverage Up to 1:500 💱 Minor account currencies USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR 📚 Educational Resources and Support Webinars, articles, video tutorials 🖥️ OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 🚫 Negative balance protection Yes 🏦 Institutional Accounts Yes 🌙 Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 👆 One-Click Trading Yes 🔔 Trade Alerts Yes 📈 Trading Stocks with GP Yes 📊 Trading Indices with GP Yes 🛠️ Swap on trading board Yes 🚦 Stop-loss Instrument Yes 👍 Beginners Trader friendly UX Yes 🖥️ Webinars Yes 🤝 Partnerships and Programs Yes 🤝 Affiliate program? Yes 📈 IB Program Yes 🇿🇦 Accept South Africa Traders? Yes 🏛️ Is FxPro regulated by the South Africa regulatory body (FSCA)? Yes 🤝 Does FxPro offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders? Yes 💱 Does FxPro allow accounts to be opened in ZAR / Rands? Yes 📈 Swap Fees Yes, applicable on overnight trades 💼 Account Segregation Yes, funds are segregated 🛡️ Investor Protection Schemes Yes, under regulatory authorities 🎓 Demo Account Yes, unlimited 💬 Live chat availability Yes, 24/5 📚 Forex course Yes, basic to advanced 🛢️ CFD Commodities Yes, energy and metals 🔧 Forex trading tools Yes, extensive 💰 Rebate program Yes, for IBs 📉 CFD Shares Yes, large selection 📈 CFD Stock Indices Yes, major global indices ⚽ Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes, McLaren F1 team 📖 Educational Resources Yes, rich library 🛡️ Investor Protection Schemes Yes, under regulatory bodies 📞 Customer Support Contact Number +44 (0) 203 151 5550 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons High Regulatory Standards High Minimum Deposit for Some Accounts Wide Range of Trading Instruments Swap Fees Competitive Spreads Customer Support Variability Advanced Trading Platforms Fees for Inactive Accounts High Leverage Limited Customer Support Channels Islamic Accounts Available Complex Fee Structure Educational Resources Geographical Restrictions

Our Findings

FxPro is Regulated by FCA and CySEC. Proprietary platforms include FxPro Edge, MetaTrader 4/5, and cTrader. 2100+ instruments. NDD execution under 14ms for some trades. Offers VPS.

5. FP Markets

FP Markets offers the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms and the Iress Trader, which is popular for its Direct Market Access execution system. Traders with FP Markets can access a comprehensive range of asset classes, including over 60 currency pairs, over 10,000 shares, 12 global indices, and commodity CFDs such as Brent crude oil, gold, and silver. FP Markets is regulated in several jurisdictions, including by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), and the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). FP Markets is one of the Best Forex brokers in Europe.

Features

Company Information 📅Year Founded 2005 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 274 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 200,000 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA 🌎Country of regulation Australia, Cyprus 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Standard, Raw ECN, and VIP accounts available 💳Institutional Accounts Yes, tailored solutions for institutional clients 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes, offered through third-party managed account services 📇Minor account currencies USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY 💰Minimum Deposit $100 / R1806 Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Deposits are typically processed instantly withdrawals usually within 1-2 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Generally no fees for withdrawals may vary based on method 📊Spreads from Spreads start from 0.0 pips on Raw ECN accounts 💸Commissions From $3.5 per side per lot on Raw ECN accounts 💱Number of base currencies supported Over 10 base currencies including USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, and others 🚀Swap Fees Swap fees apply may vary depending on the position and account type 📈Leverage Up to 1:500 depending on the account type and instrument 📏Margin requirements typically 0.2% - 1% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically 40-50 milliseconds on Raw ECN accounts 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 1,000 CFDs across various asset classes 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes,Major global indices including S&P 500, NASDAQ, FTSE 100, DAX, and more ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes, Includes commodities such as Gold, Silver, Oil, Natural Gas, and more 📜CFD Shares Yes, A wide range of global stocks from major markets including US, UK, EU, and Asia Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, and other e-wallets 💵Withdrawal Options Bank Transfers, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, and other e-wallets Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), IRESS, cTrader, WebTrader and TradingView 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, Mac (via emulation), Android, iOS 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes, available 24/7 📱Customer Support email address support@fpmarkets.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +61 2 8252 6800 (Australia) or +44 20 8068 0760 (UK) 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, Chinese, Arabic, and other major languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Over 100,000 affiliates 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons South Africans can expect commission-free trading on the standard account FP Markets’ demo account expires if it is not frequently used FP Markets offers powerful trading platforms The functionality on mobile trading apps might not be as rich as that on desktop apps or web-based platforms Faster Execution (Potential) Risk of Slippage Platform Options Discouragement for Beginners

Our Findings

CySEC regulates FP Markets. Spreads and commissions below the industry average. A broad range of tradable instruments. Free Virtual Private Server (VPS).

Conclusion

Best Forex brokers in EuropeEurope has been the center of trade and currency speculation for many centuries, and in recent years, this economic activity has become extremely popular in the Forex market. Many currency traders and investors have joined the Forex trading rush to profit from the numerous opportunities arising from the ever-fluctuating currency prices between the world’s many different national economies. You might also like: Forex Trading in South Africa You might also like: Best Regulated Forex Brokers You might also like: Best Online Forex Brokers You might also like: Best FREE Forex Trading Apps You might also like: Best Crypto Trading Signals

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a Forex trading broker?

A Forex broker provides Forex traders with access to the Forex currency markets as well as other investment markets, such as those about commodities, indices, and shares. Forex brokers will provide their services in return for a fee typically charged as a spread or as commissions.

How do I choose a Forex trading broker?

Certain criteria can help a trader determine whether a broker is a desirable choice. Firstly, a broker should always be well-regulated by a reputable organization, such as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) or the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). Secondly, the broker should offer competitive trading conditions in terms of pricing and trading features, including trading platforms and analytical tools. Thirdly, a broker should provide responsive and professional customer support, allowing traders to resolve their issues or queries quickly in the fast-paced world of Forex trading.

Why is regulation necessary in Forex trading?

Regulation will provide traders with certain client protection measures to safeguard them against unnecessary losses – especially since Forex trading can already be risky. Reputable regulatory agencies will require brokers to conduct regular transparent audits and store client deposits in segregated accounts with top-tier banks to protect them from financial mismanagement. Additionally, most reputable regulatory agencies ensure brokers participate in a client compensation scheme that will financially protect traders in case of insolvency. Finally, sound regulation will allow traders sufficient recourse to resolve disputes with their broker and provide a generally secure trading environment.

How do I know a broker is offering competitive pricing?

Competitive pricing will entail commissions that are not too high and generally tight spreads. Examples of competitive pricing include spreads that start at 0 pips and commissions that do not exceed $2 per round turn. The broker should also not have any hidden trading fees but remain transparent in all pricing. That said, brokers with slightly higher pricing in terms of their spreads and commissions may offer some trading features that make it worthwhile for the trader’s goals so it is ultimately up to the trader’s discretion.

How can I tell if a broker offers a good selection of trading features?

Trading features will include trading platforms, research tools, and educational resources. Ideally, a good broker will offer all three. There are many trading platforms on the Forex market, but a good platform will have fast execution, several inbuilt charting and analytical features, and compatibility with a wide range of interfaces. Research tools will include an economic calendar and daily news feed, and educational resources will consist of webinars and beginner training videos.

How much money should I invest in a broker?

This will depend on your trading strategy and goals. However, traders should avoid brokers that ask for an extremely high minimum deposit unless the account is a professional account that warrants higher investments.

Which are the best Forex brokers in Europe?

See our comprehensive list of the best Forex brokers in Europe directly on the SA Shares website.

Can I trade forex in Europe?

Yes, trading with derivative instruments (forex, CFDs, options, etc.) is legal and highly regulated in Europe.

Does MetaTrader work in Europe?

Pepperstone is a godsend for European traders who use MetaTrader4, MetaTrader5, cTrader, or TradingView. [site_reviews assigned_posts="post_id"] [site_reviews_form assigned_posts="post_id"]