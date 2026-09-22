Best Forex brokers in Europe Banner

  In this article, we explore the best Forex brokers in Europe, which are popular amongst traders for their strong regulatory status, comprehensive platform offering, and selection of tradable instruments.   In this in-depth guide, you’ll learn:

  • What is a European-regulated Forex broker?
  • Who are the best 5 European-regulated Forex Brokers?
  • List of best-regulated Forex brokers.
  • Best Forex Broker in Europe Reddit.
  • Pros and cons of each broker.
  • Popular FAQs about European-Regulated Forex brokers.

Let’s dive right in…  

Best Forex Brokers in Europe

🔎 Broker👉Open Account💴 Minimum Dep.💵 Regulation
🥇AvaTrade👉 Open AccountUSD 100 / R1806ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
🥉Plus500👉 Open Account (CFD Service. Your capital is at risk)USD 100 / R1806CySEC, FCA, MAS, FSA, ASIC, FMA, FSCA
🥇Eightcap👉 Open AccountUSD 100 / R1806ASIC, SCB
🥇FxPro👉 Open AccountUSD 100 / R1806FCA, CySEC, FSCA, SCB
🥉FP Markets👉 Open AccountUSD 100 / R1806ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA
 
AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom
 

Our 5 Best Forex Brokers in Europe Revealed:

  1. ☑️AvaTrade  – Best Award Regulated Forex Broker.
  2. ☑️Plus500 – Excellent proprietary platform.
  3. ☑️EightcapStrong educational content.
  4. ☑️FxPro2100+ instruments and Offers VPS.
  5. ☑️FP MarketsSpreads and commissions below the industry average.

 

1. AvaTrade

AvaTrade Review

  AvaTrade is a well-known Dublin-based Forex broker that is regulated globally in Europe, Australia, Japan, and, most recently, South Africa. AvaTrade differentiates itself for its unparalleled selection of trading platforms, which include the full MetaTrader suite for mobile and desktop, RoboX, Mirror Trader, MQL5 Signal Service, API Trading, and Duplitrade.     Traders with AvaTrade will have access to Forex, cryptocurrencies, indices, bonds, stocks, ETFs, commodities, and options. AvaTrade is a good Forex broker in Europe.  

Features

CategoryDetails
Company Information
🏷️Company NameAvaTrade
📍Headquarters LocationDublin, Ireland
📅Year Established2006
👤CEO/FounderDáire Ferguson
🌐Global Offices Over 15 offices worldwide, including Japan, Australia, and South Africa
🔖Licensing BodyCentral Bank of Ireland, ASIC, FSA (Japan), FSCA (South Africa), ADGM (UAE)
👥Group CompaniesAva Capital Markets, AvaTrade EU, AvaTrade Japan, AvaTrade Middle East
🏛️Business ModelMarket Maker
🌍Operational LanguagesOver 20 languages, including English, Spanish, French, and Arabic
🏆Awards & RecognitionsBest Broker 2023, Best Trading App 2022, among others
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationCBI, BVI FSC, ASIC, FSCA, ADGM, FRSA, ISA
✔️Compliance StandardsAdheres to MiFID II, ASIC regulations, and other regional compliance standards
💼Client Fund Segregation Yes, client funds are held in segregated accounts
🪫Negative balance protectionYes, ensuring traders cannot lose more than their account balance
🕵️‍♂️Financial Conduct OversightRegular audits and monitoring by respective regulatory bodies
💰Insurance CoverageProfessional indemnity insurance in line with regulatory requirements
📋AML & KYC PolicyStrict Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) policies
🔒Security of Trading PlatformAdvanced SSL encryption, two-factor authentication (2FA), and secure servers
🛡️Investor Compensation FundMember of investor compensation schemes depending on regional regulations
🖥️Cybersecurity MeasuresRobust firewalls, regular penetration testing, and secure backups
Account Types and Features
⚙️Standard Account Yes, available with competitive features
📊ECN Account No, AvaTrade does not offer an ECN account
🌙Islamic AccountYes, swap-free accounts are available for Muslim traders
🎮Demo Account Yes, a free demo account is available with virtual funds
👑VIP AccountYes, available for high-net-worth traders with enhanced features
💵Minimum Deposit$100 / R1806
💱Base CurrenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, AUD, and others depending on the region
⚖️Leverage OptionsUp to 1:400 (varies based on region and asset class)
📈Spreads (Fixed/Variable)Fixed spreads EUR/USD starts at 0.9 pips
🔄Swap-Free AccountsYes, available for Islamic accounts
🌐Account Currency ConversionYes, account currencies can be converted during setup
🚨Margin Call Level50%
❌Stop-Out Level20%
🔄Hedging Allowed Yes
⚡Scalping AllowedNo, scalping is not permitted under AvaTrade’s policies
🔁Copy Trading SupportYes, through integration with ZuluTrade and DupliTrade
👥Social Trading FeaturesYes, via third-party platforms
💼Managed AccountsNo, AvaTrade does not offer managed accounts
Trading Conditions
🔍Average SpreadsEUR/USD starts from 0.9 pips (fixed spreads)
💲Commissions per Trade None, spreads only
🔢Leverage RangeUp to 1:400
🚀Execution SpeedUltra-fast execution
📊Order Execution TypeMarket execution
🔄Slippage PolicyMinimal slippage, detailed in terms
📏Margin requirementsVaries by asset class
⏹️Stop-Loss and Take-Profit OrdersYes
🔁Trailing StopsYes
🕑Pending OrdersYes
🔽Partial FillsYes
🧾Dividend AdjustmentsYes
🌙Overnight Swap Fees Applicable, waived for Islamic accounts
📆Rollover PolicyFollows market standards
🛑Guaranteed Stop LossYes, for specific instruments
Trading Instruments
💹Forex Currency Pairs55+ pairs, including majors, minors, and exotics
🪙Precious Metals (Gold/Silver)Yes
📈IndicesYes
🌾CommoditiesYes, including soft commodities
⛽Energies (Oil/Natural Gas)Yes
₿CryptocurrenciesYes (via platforms and email)
📉StocksYes, global stocks available
🗂️ETFsYes
🏛️BondsNo
📜Futures Contracts No
🛡️Options ContractsYes
⚖️CFDs (Contracts for Difference)Yes
🔣Swap on Trading BoardYes
🔀Leveraged InstrumentsYes, leverage up to 1:400
🎯Micro-Lot TradingYes
💸Spread BettingYes, available in some regions
🧺Currency BasketsNo
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit MethodsCredit/Debit Cards, Bank Wire Transfer, E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller), Local Payment Methods
💵Withdrawal MethodsCredit/Debit Cards, Bank Wire Transfer, E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller)
⏱️Processing Time for DepositsYesInstant for most methods, 1-3 business days for bank transfers
🕒Processing Time for Withdrawals24-48 hours for most methods, up to 5 business days for bank transfers
🚫Deposit FeesNo
💵Withdrawal FeesNo
🔢Minimum Deposit Amount$100
📉Minimum Withdrawal Amount$100 (may vary by method)
🚪Maximum Withdrawal Limit No specific limit, subject to account balance
💱Supported CurrenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, AUD, and more
₿Crypto Deposits & WithdrawalsNot supported
🏦Bank Wire TransfersSupported
💳Credit/Debit CardsSupported
📲E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)Supported
🏘️Local Payment MethodsSupported (varies by region)
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Yes, fully supported
👩‍💻MetaTrader 5 (MT5)Yes, available for advanced trading
🖥️Proprietary PlatformYes, AvaTradeGo and WebTrader
📱Mobile Trading AppYes, AvaTradeGo offers comprehensive mobile trading
🌐Web-Based PlatformYes, WebTrader is available
🤖Trading BotsYes, compatible with EAs (Expert Advisors)
🖧VPS ServicesAvailable upon request
🔌API ConnectivityNo
📉Charting ToolsAdvanced charting tools are available
🧮Custom IndicatorsSupported via MT4/MT5
🧠Market Sentiment Analysis Yes, integrated into platforms
📩Trading SignalsYes, via partnerships with Trading Central
🏷️Advanced Order TypesYes, including stop orders and limit orders
⚠️Risk Management ToolsYes, includes guaranteed stop-loss and negative balance protection
📅Economic Calendar Yes, provided within the platform
📰Market News Feed Yes, updated in real-time
Customer Support
📞Support ChannelsLive Chat, Email, Phone, FAQ/Help Center
🗨️Live Chat Availability24/5
📧Email SupportAvailable
📱Phone SupportAvailable
🌍Multilingual SupportYes, supports multiple languages
❓Help Center/FAQComprehensive Help Center and FAQs
👨‍💼Dedicated Account ManagerAvailable for premium accounts
⏲️Response Time (Live Chat)Within a few minutes
🕒Response Time (Email)24-48 hours
⭐Support Rating High-rated for responsiveness and efficiency
Educational Resources and Support
🎥Webinars Regular webinars on various trading topics
🏫SeminarsAvailable in selected locations
📖Trading TutorialsComprehensive beginner and advanced tutorials
📊Market Analysis ReportsDaily and weekly market analysis reports
📚E-BooksVarious e-books covering different aspects of trading
🎬Video LibraryExtensive library with video tutorials
📜GlossaryDetailed glossary of trading terms
❔FAQs Frequently Asked Questions section covering general and account-related inquiries
🆕Beginner GuidesStep-by-step beginner guides to help new traders
🚀Advanced Trading StrategiesIn-depth strategies for experienced traders to enhance trading skills
Partnerships and Programs
📋IB ProgramYes
🪪Affiliate program?Commission-based program for affiliates promoting AvaTrade
🏷️White Label SolutionsCustomized solutions for financial institutions and brokers to offer AvaTrade's services under their brand
🎁Partnership Rewards Rewards and bonuses for partners based on performance and business growth
🏛️Institutional SolutionsTailored solutions for financial institutions, including liquidity services
🔌API Partnership AvaTrade offers API access for integrating their trading services into third-party platforms
🤝Referral ProgramIncentives for clients who refer new traders to AvaTrade
Fees & Charges
💳Deposit FeesNo deposit fees for most methods
📤Withdrawal FeesNo withdrawal fees for most methods
💤Inactivity FeeInactivity fee of $50/month after 3 months of no trading activity
🌜Overnight Fees (Swaps)Charges/credits depend on the position, asset class, and market conditions
💱Conversion FeesConversion fees apply when depositing or withdrawing in a different currency than the account's base currency
💰Commission on TradesNo commission for standard accounts, but commissions may apply for certain account types like ECN accounts
Market Research ToolsAvaTrade offers an economic calendar with key financial events and news updates.
📅Economic CalendarAvaTrade offers an economic calendar with key financial events and news updates.
📰Market NewsAvaTrade provides real-time market news from leading financial sources.
📩Trading Signals AvaTrade offers trading signals through third-party providers and on its platform.
🔧Technical Analysis ToolsAvaTrade includes charting tools, technical indicators, and analysis features.
💭Sentiment Analysis AvaTrade provides sentiment indicators, showing the market mood and trends.
Additional Features
👥PAMM/MAM Accounts AvaTrade offers PAMM (Percentage Allocation Management Module) and MAM (Multi-Account Manager) accounts for fund managers and clients.
🔗Social Trading PlatformAvaTrade provides a social trading platform allowing users to follow and copy trades of others.
🏆Trading CompetitionsAvaTrade hosts periodic trading competitions with cash prizes and other rewards.
🎁Loyalty RewardsAvaTrade has a loyalty program offering benefits such as bonuses and other perks for active traders.
👑Exclusive VIP PerksAvaTrade offers VIP clients exclusive services like personalized account management and special offers.
Promotions & Bonuses
🎁Welcome Bonus AvaTrade offers a welcome bonus to new clients upon opening and funding their accounts.
💵Deposit Bonus AvaTrade may offer deposit bonuses, providing additional trading funds on qualifying deposits.
🏅Trading ContestsAvaTrade organizes trading contests, where participants can win prizes based on their trading performance.
🌟Seasonal PromotionsAvaTrade runs seasonal promotions throughout the year, offering special deals and bonuses.
🎖️Loyalty ProgramsAvaTrade offers loyalty programs that reward clients for their continued trading activity with perks and bonuses.
User Experience & Reviews
🖥️User Interface QualityAvaTrade’s platform offers a clean and intuitive interface, designed for both beginner and experienced traders.
🔒Platform StabilityAvaTrade’s platform is known for its stability, with minimal downtime and robust performance under various market conditions.
📱Mobile App Reviews The mobile app receives positive reviews for its ease of use, offering a wide range of features similar to the desktop platform.
⭐Overall User RatingAvaTrade generally holds a solid rating from users, with many praising its comprehensive offerings and user-friendly interface.
🌟Trustpilot RatingAvaTrade maintains a strong Trustpilot rating, with many clients expressing satisfaction with their services.
😟Common ComplaintsCommon complaints include slow customer support response times and occasional withdrawal issues.
Mobile
📱Mobile App NameAvaTradeGO
🛠️Developer AvaTrade Ltd.
📅Release Year2019
💻OS CompatibilityiOS, Android
🌐Languages SupportedEnglish, French, Spanish, Italian, Arabic, Portuguese, and others
📈Trading InstrumentsForex, CFDs, Commodities, Stocks, Indices, Cryptocurrencies
🔄Real-Time DataYes, with live market data and updates
🛠️Charting ToolsAdvanced charting tools with technical analysis indicators
📊Order Types SupportedMarket Orders, Limit Orders, Stop Orders, OCO, Trailing Stop
🚀Order Execution SpeedFast, near-instant execution on mobile
🔔Custom Alerts Yes, users can set price alerts and notifications
🤝Beginner-Friendly Yes, the app is designed with simplicity and ease of use
🔐Security FeaturesTwo-factor authentication (2FA), encryption
🖥️SynchronizationSyncs across all devices (mobile and desktop)
💰Deposit and Withdrawal Yes, mobile deposits and withdrawals are supported
📝Account Types AccessibleAll account types available, including demo accounts
🔄Switch AccountsYes, users can switch between accounts easily
💬In-App SupportLive chat support available within the app
📚Educational Resources Access to tutorials, webinars, and market analysis
🎯WatchlistYes, users can create and manage a personalized watchlist
🌙Dark ModeYes, the app supports dark mode for better visibility
🌐Social TradingYes, users can engage in social trading within the app
AI Trading Resources
🤖AI IntegrationAvaTrade offers AI-powered trading tools, integrated into the platform
📊Data Analysis Yes, AI-driven data analysis for enhanced decision-making
📈Predictive AnalyticsYes, predictive tools are available to anticipate market trends
🛠️Customizable StrategiesYes, users can customize their trading strategies using AI tools
📉Risk Management ToolsAdvanced AI tools to assess and manage trading risks
🧑‍🏫Trading InsightsAI-based insights and recommendations for optimal trades
🚀Execution OptimizationAI-driven algorithms that optimize order execution speed
🔄Portfolio RebalancingYes, AI can assist in portfolio rebalancing based on market changes
📚AI TutorialsAvailable educational resources on how to use AI tools in trading
🎥Video DemonstrationsYes, video tutorials explaining how to use AI features
🧑‍🤝‍🧑Webinars Yes, webinars are available to discuss AI trading strategies
🔍AI-Powered Search Yes, search tools are enhanced with AI to provide more accurate results
🌟Beginner-Friendly Yes, AI tools are designed to be accessible for beginners
🖥️Platform AvailabilityAvailable on both desktop and mobile platforms
📈Backtesting CapabilityYes, users can backtest strategies using historical data
🛠️Strategy BuilderYes, users can build and customize their own AI-driven strategies
🔔Alerts and NotificationsYes, AI-powered alerts for market events and strategy changes
🔒Data ProtectionStrong encryption and data protection measures in place
👁Transparency Full transparency on how AI algorithms work and make decisions
Social Media Platformst
📘FacebookAvaTrade is active on Facebook, providing updates, news, and promotions.
📷InstagramAvaTrade uses Instagram to share educational content, market analysis, and trading tips.
🐦Twitter AvaTrade regularly tweets market insights, promotions, and company news.
💼LinkedIn AvaTrade maintains a professional LinkedIn presence, sharing company updates and industry news.
🎥YouTubeAvaTrade's YouTube channel features tutorials, webinars, market updates, and promotional content.
👉Open Account👉Open Account
  AvaTrade  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Easy and Fast account openingOnly CFDs, Forex, and Crypto offered
Free deposit and withdrawal optionsPoor phone support
No withdrawals feesInactivity fee
 

Our Findings

AvaTrade is regulated by the CBI and offers affordable prices, a large assortment of platforms and tools, over 840 instruments, CFDs, and vanilla options.

 

2. Plus500

Plus500 Review

  Plus500 is a regulated Israel-based CFD provider with a global presence. Established in 2008, it has grown extremely popular for its beginner-friendly trading environment and secure trade offering. Plus500 is licensed in several jurisdictions, including by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).     Plus500 offers a variety of trading platforms that are compatible with desktop and mobile. Traders can access a remarkable 2000 instruments using CFDs. The broker has won numerous awards over its operational history, the most recent of which include one of the best overall providers and one of the best trading apps.  

Features

🔎BrokerPlus500 CTA logo
Company Information
📅Year Founded2008
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff569
👩‍💻Amount of active traders280,769 active users
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)Yes, on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFCA, ASIC, CySEC, MAS, FSCA
🌎Country of regulationUK, Cyprus, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Israel, Seychelles, Estonia, United Arab Emirates, Japan
💻Account SegregationYes, client funds are held in segregated bank accounts
🪫Negative balance protectionYes, in some jurisdictions
🔋Investor Protection Schemes£85k to UK, €20k to EU clients, and $0 to other clients
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsRetail Account
💳Institutional AccountsNo
👨‍💼Managed AccountsNo
📇Minor account currenciesEUR/JPY, AUD/JPY, GBP/EUR
💰Minimum Deposit$100 / R1806
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-3 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee$0
📊Spreads from0.8 pips
💸CommissionsNo commission is charged
💱Number of base currencies supported48
🚀Swap FeesYes, Charged on leveraged overnight positions
📈Leverage1:30
📏Margin requirementsYes
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)No
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeTypically fast (seconds)
📆VPS HostingNot offered
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 2800 financial instruments, including Shares, Forex, Indices, Commodities, ETFs and Options.
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes, including FTSE 100
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsBank wires, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, and Paypal.
💵Withdrawal OptionsBank wires, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, and Paypal.
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsUser-friendly web and mobile platforms
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, Mac, Web-based
🖥️Forex trading toolsCryptocurrencies, Forex, indices, commodities, shares, options, ETFs
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes 24/7
📱Customer Support Online WhatsappYes 24/7
📞Customer Support Contact Number+65 6320 1111 and +65 6320 1119.
👾Social media PlatformsYes (Facebook, X, etc.)
🗣️Languages supported on Plus500 Website32 Languages
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseNot offered
🧏‍♀️WebinarsFree Trading Webinars & Market Analyses
📚Educational ResourcesFree trading e-book, How to Videos etc.
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partners40 000+
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?BSC Young Boys Super League, Italian Serie A club Atalanta and Polish Ekstraklasa team Legia Warsaw.
🪙Rebate programYes
South African Trader Specific Information
Does Plus500 Accept South African Traders?Yes, offer full-trading package to South African traders.
Is Plus500 regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)?Yes, it is regulated and licensed by the FSCA.
Do Plus500 offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders?Yes, It offers an Affiliate program for most regions.
Do Plus500 allow opening trading accounts in ZAR?The company supports having a base account currency in ZAR.
📝Sign upOpen Account
  Plus500  

Pros and Cons

✅ Plus500 Pros❌ Plus500 Cons
Plus500 has a high trust scoreThere is an inactivity fee charged on dormant accounts after a few months of inactivity
There is multilingual customer service offered 24/7 across communication channelsGuaranteed stops come at an additional charge
All client funds are held in segregated accountsPlus500 restricts retail traders in certain regions
There is a wide range of markets to choose fromRestricted maximum leverage
The trading costs are low and can suit any financial restrictions that traders may have, especially novice tradersTrading strategies such as expert advisors, automated trading, hedging, scalping, and others, are prohibited
No commissions and tight spreadsThere is no desktop platform offered
 

Our Findings

Plus500 has Fast order execution speeds. Multiple Tier-1 regulations. Offers CFDs, options, and investing opportunities. Excellent proprietary platform  

3. Eightcap

EightCap Review

  In Europe, Eightcap is regarded highly by traders as a trusted forex broker that allows access to competitive pricing and platforms such as MetaTrader 4 or 5 with an advanced trading style. The company caters to retail and professional traders who seek cheap options in this sector. Its narrow spreads on the main currency pairs begin at 0.0 pips.     The company is controlled by leading authorities such as the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).  

Features

Company Informationeightcap CTA logo
📅Year Founded2009
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff100+
👩‍💻Amount of active traders40,000+
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationASIC, FCA, SCB, CySec
🌎Country of regulationAustralia, UK, The Bahamas, Cyprus, England and Wales
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes, in line with regulatory frameworks
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsStandard Account, Retail Islamic account, Professional account
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsNo
📇Minor account currenciesAUD, USD, EUR, GBP, NZD, CAD, SGD
💰Minimum Deposit$100 / R1806
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-2 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeNone
📊Spreads from0.0 pips
💸Commissions$3.50 per lot
💱Number of base currencies supported6
🚀Swap FeesYes
📈LeverageUp to 1:500
📏Margin requirementsBased on instrument and account type
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes, unlimited
⌛Order Execution TimeLess than 0.1 seconds
📆VPS HostingYes, free VPS for eligible clients
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total Offered250+
🗠CFD Stock Indices10+
⚖️CFD Commodities5
📜CFD Shares100+
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsVisa, POLI, Bank Wire, BPAY, China UnionPay, Skrill, Neteller, Cryptocurrency, PayPal, WorldPay, FasaPay, PSP, PayRetailers
💵Withdrawal OptionsVisa, POLI, Bank Wire, BPAY, China UnionPay, Skrill, Neteller, Cryptocurrency, PayPal, WorldPay, FasaPay, PSP, PayRetailers
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, Android, iOS
🖥️Forex trading toolsAutochartist, trading signals, VPS, economic calendar
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes 24/5
📱Customer Support email addressglobal@eightcap.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+61 3 8592 2375
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, LinkedIn, Twitter
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, Chinese, Spanish, Portuguese, Thai
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes, regularly held
📚Educational ResourcesBlog, tutorials, trading guides
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partnersNot specified
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  Eightcap  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons
Low Forex FeesSlim Product Selection
Quick Account ApplicationLimited Research
Free Deposit and WithdrawalLack of Investor Protections
 

Our Findings

Eightcap is Tightly regulated, has strong educational content, and offers a platform with an easy learning curve. It also offers commission-free trading and a choice of tradable instruments.  

4. FxPro

FXPro Review

  FxPro is a globally located Forex broker that offers traders a wide range of asset classes, including forex, stocks, futures, metals, energies, CFDs, and market indices. FxPro is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and provides tight spreads alongside competitive commissions with no hidden trading fees.     Traders will have access to both MT4 and MT5 and the FxPro cTrader platform, which is particularly popular for its rapid execution speeds. FxPro differentiates itself through its STP model, which requires no dealer intervention to afford the best pricing model available on the market.  

Features

Company InformationFxPro CTA logo
🇬🇧 RegulationFCA, CySEC, FSCA
⏱️ Order Execution Time< 11ms
💰 Minimum Deposit$100 / 1700 ZAR
📉 Spreads from0.0 pips
⏳ Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-2 business days
📊 Margin requirements2%
🌍 Number of base currencies supported7
🤝 Amount of partners10,000+
🌐 Languages supported on FxPro Website18 languages
💬 Customer Support24/5 support available
📅 Year Founded 2006
🔐 Two-step AuthenticationAvailable
☁️ VPS HostingAvailable for high-frequency traders
👩‍💼👨‍💼 Current CEOCharalambos Psimolophitis
📊 Trading ConditionsCompetitive spreads, fast execution
🇿🇦 Regulatory Status in South AfricaFSCA regulated
💳 Deposits and WithdrawalsCredit/Debit cards, Bank Wire, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller
👀 Watch listCustomizable
👩‍💼👨‍💼 Founder/sDenis Sukhotin
📱 Social Media PlatformsFacebook, x, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn
📊 Trading InstrumentsForex, Stocks, Indices, Metals, Energy
🏢 Company InformationFxPro Group Limited
📸 Official Instagram PageFxProGlobal
💻 Trading Platforms and ToolsMT4, MT5, cTrader, FxPro Edge
💳 Deposit OptionsMultiple methods supported
📈 Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
📊 Managed AccountsNo
🎁 Welcome BonusNo
🗨️ Community ForumNo
💵 Fund Withdrawal FeeNo fees on most methods
💸 CommissionsOn cTrader accounts (from $4.5)
👨‍💻 Amount of active tradersOver 1.8 million
👥 Amount of staffOver 200 employees
📊 CFDs-Total OfferedOver 2000 instruments
💸 Withdrawal OptionsSame as deposit methods
📋 Account Types and FeaturesStandard, MT4, MT5, and cTrader accounts
🇬🇧 Regulation and SecurityStrong regulatory oversight
📧 Customer Support Email addresssupport@fxpro.com
🤖 Expert AdvisorsSupported on MT4/MT5
🌍 Global OfficesUK, Cyprus, Bahamas, Dubai
🇬🇧 Country of regulationUK, Cyprus, South Africa
📈 LeverageUp to 1:500
💱 Minor account currenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, ZAR
📚 Educational Resources and SupportWebinars, articles, video tutorials
🖥️ OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, iOS, Android
🚫 Negative balance protectionYes
🏦 Institutional AccountsYes
🌙 Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
👆 One-Click TradingYes
🔔 Trade AlertsYes
📈 Trading Stocks with GPYes
📊 Trading Indices with GPYes
🛠️ Swap on trading boardYes
🚦 Stop-loss InstrumentYes
👍 Beginners Trader friendly UXYes
🖥️ WebinarsYes
🤝 Partnerships and ProgramsYes
🤝 Affiliate program?Yes
📈 IB ProgramYes
🇿🇦 Accept South Africa Traders?Yes
🏛️ Is FxPro regulated by the South Africa regulatory body (FSCA)?Yes
🤝 Does FxPro offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders?Yes
💱 Does FxPro allow accounts to be opened in ZAR / Rands?Yes
📈 Swap FeesYes, applicable on overnight trades
💼 Account SegregationYes, funds are segregated
🛡️ Investor Protection SchemesYes, under regulatory authorities
🎓 Demo AccountYes, unlimited
💬 Live chat availabilityYes, 24/5
📚 Forex courseYes, basic to advanced
🛢️ CFD CommoditiesYes, energy and metals
🔧 Forex trading toolsYes, extensive
💰 Rebate programYes, for IBs
📉 CFD SharesYes, large selection
📈 CFD Stock IndicesYes, major global indices
⚽ Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes, McLaren F1 team
📖 Educational ResourcesYes, rich library
🛡️ Investor Protection SchemesYes, under regulatory bodies
📞 Customer Support Contact Number+44 (0) 203 151 5550
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  FxPro  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
High Regulatory StandardsHigh Minimum Deposit for Some Accounts
Wide Range of Trading InstrumentsSwap Fees
Competitive SpreadsCustomer Support Variability
Advanced Trading PlatformsFees for Inactive Accounts
High LeverageLimited Customer Support Channels
Islamic Accounts AvailableComplex Fee Structure
Educational ResourcesGeographical Restrictions
 

Our Findings

FxPro is Regulated by FCA and CySEC. Proprietary platforms include FxPro Edge, MetaTrader 4/5, and cTrader. 2100+ instruments. NDD execution under 14ms for some trades. Offers VPS.

 

5. FP Markets

FPMarkets Review

  FP Markets offers the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms and the Iress Trader, which is popular for its Direct Market Access execution system. Traders with FP Markets can access a comprehensive range of asset classes, including over 60 currency pairs, over 10,000 shares, 12 global indices, and commodity CFDs such as Brent crude oil, gold, and silver.     FP Markets is regulated in several jurisdictions, including by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), and the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). FP Markets is one of the Best Forex brokers in Europe.  

Features

Company InformationFPMarkets CTA logo
📅Year Founded2005
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff274
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 200,000
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
🌎Country of regulationAustralia, Cyprus
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsStandard, Raw ECN, and VIP accounts available
💳Institutional AccountsYes, tailored solutions for institutional clients
👨‍💼Managed AccountsYes, offered through third-party managed account services
📇Minor account currenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY
💰Minimum Deposit$100 / R1806
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing timeDeposits are typically processed instantly withdrawals usually within 1-2 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeGenerally no fees for withdrawals may vary based on method
📊Spreads fromSpreads start from 0.0 pips on Raw ECN accounts
💸CommissionsFrom $3.5 per side per lot on Raw ECN accounts
💱Number of base currencies supportedOver 10 base currencies including USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, and others
🚀Swap FeesSwap fees apply may vary depending on the position and account type
📈LeverageUp to 1:500 depending on the account type and instrument
📏Margin requirementstypically 0.2% - 1%
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeTypically 40-50 milliseconds on Raw ECN accounts
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 1,000 CFDs across various asset classes
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes,Major global indices including S&P 500, NASDAQ, FTSE 100, DAX, and more
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes, Includes commodities such as Gold, Silver, Oil, Natural Gas, and more
📜CFD SharesYes, A wide range of global stocks from major markets including US, UK, EU, and Asia
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, and other e-wallets
💵Withdrawal OptionsBank Transfers, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, and other e-wallets
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), IRESS, cTrader, WebTrader and TradingView
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, Mac (via emulation), Android, iOS
🖥️Forex trading toolsYes
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes, available 24/7
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@fpmarkets.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+61 2 8252 6800 (Australia) or +44 20 8068 0760 (UK)
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, Chinese, Arabic, and other major languages
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partnersOver 100,000 affiliates
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉Open Account
  fpmarkets  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
South Africans can expect commission-free trading on the standard accountFP Markets’ demo account expires if it is not frequently used
FP Markets offers powerful trading platformsThe functionality on mobile trading apps might not be as rich as that on desktop apps or web-based platforms
Faster Execution (Potential)Risk of Slippage
Platform OptionsDiscouragement for Beginners
 

Our Findings

CySEC regulates FP Markets. Spreads and commissions below the industry average. A broad range of tradable instruments. Free Virtual Private Server (VPS).  

Conclusion

Best Forex brokers in EuropeEurope has been the center of trade and currency speculation for many centuries, and in recent years, this economic activity has become extremely popular in the Forex market. Many currency traders and investors have joined the Forex trading rush to profit from the numerous opportunities arising from the ever-fluctuating currency prices between the world’s many different national economies.   You might also like: Forex Trading in South Africa You might also like: Best Regulated Forex Brokers You might also like: Best Online Forex Brokers You might also like: Best FREE Forex Trading Apps You might also like: Best Crypto Trading Signals  

Frequently Asked Questions

 

What is a Forex trading broker?

A Forex broker provides Forex traders with access to the Forex currency markets as well as other investment markets, such as those about commodities, indices, and shares. Forex brokers will provide their services in return for a fee typically charged as a spread or as commissions.  

How do I choose a Forex trading broker?

Certain criteria can help a trader determine whether a broker is a desirable choice. Firstly, a broker should always be well-regulated by a reputable organization, such as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) or the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). Secondly, the broker should offer competitive trading conditions in terms of pricing and trading features, including trading platforms and analytical tools. Thirdly, a broker should provide responsive and professional customer support, allowing traders to resolve their issues or queries quickly in the fast-paced world of Forex trading.  

Why is regulation necessary in Forex trading?

Regulation will provide traders with certain client protection measures to safeguard them against unnecessary losses – especially since Forex trading can already be risky. Reputable regulatory agencies will require brokers to conduct regular transparent audits and store client deposits in segregated accounts with top-tier banks to protect them from financial mismanagement. Additionally, most reputable regulatory agencies ensure brokers participate in a client compensation scheme that will financially protect traders in case of insolvency. Finally, sound regulation will allow traders sufficient recourse to resolve disputes with their broker and provide a generally secure trading environment.  

How do I know a broker is offering competitive pricing?

Competitive pricing will entail commissions that are not too high and generally tight spreads. Examples of competitive pricing include spreads that start at 0 pips and commissions that do not exceed $2 per round turn. The broker should also not have any hidden trading fees but remain transparent in all pricing. That said, brokers with slightly higher pricing in terms of their spreads and commissions may offer some trading features that make it worthwhile for the trader’s goals so it is ultimately up to the trader’s discretion.  

How can I tell if a broker offers a good selection of trading features?

Trading features will include trading platforms, research tools, and educational resources. Ideally, a good broker will offer all three. There are many trading platforms on the Forex market, but a good platform will have fast execution, several inbuilt charting and analytical features, and compatibility with a wide range of interfaces. Research tools will include an economic calendar and daily news feed, and educational resources will consist of webinars and beginner training videos.  

How much money should I invest in a broker?

This will depend on your trading strategy and goals. However, traders should avoid brokers that ask for an extremely high minimum deposit unless the account is a professional account that warrants higher investments.  

Which are the best Forex brokers in Europe?

See our comprehensive list of the best Forex brokers in Europe directly on the SA Shares website.  

Can I trade forex in Europe?

Yes, trading with derivative instruments (forex, CFDs, options, etc.) is legal and highly regulated in Europe.  

Does MetaTrader work in Europe?

Pepperstone is a godsend for European traders who use MetaTrader4, MetaTrader5, cTrader, or TradingView.   [site_reviews assigned_posts="post_id"] [site_reviews_form assigned_posts="post_id"]

You Might Also Like

Forex Trading in South Africa: Beginners Guide
Forex Trading in South Africa: Beginners Guide
10 Best Forex Trading Apps in South Africa
10 Best Forex Trading Apps in South Africa
XM Footer

Recommended brokers

AvaTrade
HFM – HF Markets
XM
IC Markets
Markets4you
PU Prime
Spec Markets
FP Markets
Octa
JustMarkets
IC Markets Footer