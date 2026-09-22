The 10 Best Forex Trading Demo Accounts revealed. We have listed, rated, and reviewed the 10 Best Forex Brokers with Demo Accounts. This is a complete listing of the 10 Best Forex Brokers with Practice Demo Accounts.

In this in-depth guide, you’ll learn: Best MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Demo Account Broker.

A Free Demo Trading Account.

The Best Forex Demo Account for Beginners.

Demo Accounts - A Definition.

MetaTrader 5 Demo Accounts for Strategy Testing.

Best Forex Trading Demo Accounts - A Comparison

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Forex Trading Demo Account - A Definition

brokers offer prospective customers a Forex Trading Demo Account so they can

experiment with the trading platform and its various features before deciding to activate a live account.

10 Best Forex Trading Demo Accounts (2026)

☑️HFM - Well-Regulated Broker Choice ☑️AvaTrade - Best Overall Demo Account. ☑️Pepperstone - Best Virtually Funded Demo Account. ☑️eToro - Top Demo Account for Copy Trading. ☑️ThinkMarkets - Leading Mobile Trading App. ☑️Oanda - Unlimited Demo Account Testing Access. ☑️EasyMarkets - Ease of Use App. ☑️XM - Free Educational Resources ☑️IC Markets - Best Practice Account for Strategy Testing. ☑️FXCM - Trusted Broker Choice for Beginners.

1. HFM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

offers beginners a free demo trading account to practice

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is a forex and commodities broker that provides award-winning trading services and facilities to retail and institutional clients worldwide.forex trading in a 100% risk-free environment. The HFM Demo account is available for unlimited use and closely simulates a real trading environment based on actual market conditions.

🆓 Demo 📱Virtual Funds $100,000 💻Platforms Supported MT4, MT5, HF App, and WebTrader 🆓Demo Account Duration Unlimited 🔘Access to Markets Forex, Commodities, Indices, Cryptocurrencies, Bonds, Shares 📊Leverage Up to 1:1000 📈Spreads As low as 0.1 pips 🔖Account Segregation Yes 🔑Negative Balance Protection Yes 📌Investor Protection Schemes Up to €20,000 compensation under the Investor Compensation Scheme 👥Account Types Available Standard, Premium, Islamic ⚙️Order Execution Market execution 🛡Regulation Regulated by multiple entities, including FSCA (South Africa), FCA (UK) 📚Educational Resources Yes, including webinars, tutorials, and trading tools ☎️Customer Support 24/5 customer support via live chat, phone, and email 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons FSCA Regulated US clients not accepted Fast and easy account opening High bank withdrawal fees Low trading fees Inactivity fee after one year

Our Findings

HFM stands out as a versatile forex broker with a strong regulatory framework. It offers traders a variety of account types, including Islamic accounts, to cater to different trading needs.

Does HFM offer a free demo account?

Yes, HFM provides a free demo account with $100,000 virtual funds. It simulates real trading conditions across MetaTrader 4 and 5 platforms, making it ideal for testing strategies before committing real capital.

How long is the HFM demo account valid?

HFM’s demo account stays active indefinitely as long as it is used regularly. If left inactive for over 60 days, it may be closed. You can always open a new one if needed. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gbwOODb6jU0&t=82s

2. AvaTrade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

AvaTrade is a well-regulated service provider with over 11 years of experience in the financial markets. It offers a free demo trading account for beginners to practice forex trading in a 100% risk-free environment. Applicants can register for an AvaTrade Demo Account by completing a simple online registration form or via Facebook or Google.

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🆓 Demo 📱Virtual Funds $100,000 💻Platforms Supported MT4, MT5, AvaTradeGO, WebTrader 🆓Demo Account Duration 21 days 🔘Access to Markets Forex, Commodities, Indices, Cryptocurrencies, Shares 📊Leverage Up to 1:400 📈Spreads From 0.9 pips on major currency pairs 🔖Account Segregation Yes 🔑Negative Balance Protection Yes 📌Investor Protection Schemes Up to €20,000 compensation under the Investor Compensation Scheme 👥Social Trading Yes, via the AvaSocial app ⚙️Order Execution Market execution 🛡Regulation Regulated by FSCA (South Africa), Central Bank of Ireland, ASIC, and others 📚Educational Resources Yes, including webinars, tutorials, and trading tools ☎️Customer Support 24/5 customer support via live chat, phone, and email 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Easy Account opening Limited product portfolio No withdrawal fee Administration fee Low trading fees Inactivity fee Negative balance protection Not listed on stock exchange

Our Findings

AvaTrade’s commitment to education and customer support, along with its versatile trading platforms, make it a reliable choice for diverse trading needs.

What can I trade on AvaTrade’s demo account?

AvaTrade’s demo account includes access to forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. It provides a risk-free environment to practice on MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, or the AvaTradeGO app.

How long is the AvaTrade demo account available?

AvaTrade’s demo account is valid for 21 days by default. However, you can request an extension through customer support if more time is needed for practice. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sk8qu6OKIy8

3. Pepperstone

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients) 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Pepperstone is an award-winning service provider that ASIC, FCA, and CMA regulate. It offers a wide selection of trading platforms to customers worldwide. Pepperstone does offer a free demo trading account for beginners to practice forex trading in a 100% risk-free environment. The Pepperstone demo account expires after 30 days.

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🆓 Demo 📱Virtual Funds $50,000 💻Platforms Supported MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView 🆓Demo Account Duration 30 days 🔘Access to Markets Forex, Commodities, Indices, Cryptocurrencies, Shares 📊Leverage Up to 1:500 📈Spreads From 0.0 pips on Razor Account 🔖Account Segregation Yes 🔑Negative Balance Protection Yes 📌Investor Protection Schemes Up to €20,000 compensation under the Investor Compensation Scheme 👥Social Trading Yes, via Myfxbook, DupliTrade, and other platforms ⚙️Order Execution Market execution with low latency 🛡Regulation Regulated by ASIC (Australia), FCA (UK), CySEC (Cyprus), and others 📚Educational Resources Yes, including webinars, guides, and market analysis ☎️Customer Support 24/5 customer support via live chat, phone, and email 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast Account Opening Mostly CFDs Offered Excellent Customer Support Basic MetaTrader Platform Negative Balance Protection No Managed Accounts

Our Findings

Pepperstone is a leading forex and CFD broker recognized for its fast execution speeds and competitive pricing.

Is Pepperstone’s demo account realistic for live trading?

Yes, Pepperstone’s demo account replicates real market conditions, offering ECN-style spreads and fast execution speeds. It’s excellent for testing strategies using MetaTrader, cTrader, or TradingView platforms.

Can I reset the Pepperstone demo account balance?

Yes, Pepperstone allows you to reset your demo account balance or open multiple demo accounts to try different strategies with fresh virtual funds. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HLZTA3fglHA

4. eToro

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

eToro is one of the world’s leading social investment networks. eToro aims to revolutionize traders' investment and enhance investors’ financial education. eToro offers a Multi-Asset platform with access to over 2,000 different financial assets. eToro offers a free demo trading account for beginners to practice forex trading in a 100% risk-free environment. The demo account is non-expiring.

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🆓 Demo 📱Virtual Funds $100,000 💻Platforms Supported eToro Proprietary Web Platform, eToro Mobile App 🆓Demo Account Duration Unlimited 🔘Access to Markets Stocks, ETFs, Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Commodities, Indices, CopyPortfolios 📊Leverage Up to 1:30 📈Spreads Variable spreads depending on the asset class 🔖Account Segregation Yes 🔑Negative Balance Protection Yes 📌Investor Protection Schemes Up to €20,000 compensation under the Investor Compensation Scheme 👥Social Trading Yes, core feature with CopyTrader and CopyPortfolios ⚙️Order Execution Market execution 🛡Regulation Regulated by FCA (UK), CySEC (Cyprus), ASIC (Australia), and others 📚Educational Resources Yes, including webinars, trading academy, and financial news ☎️Customer Support 24/5 customer support via ticket system 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Used by 6,000,000+ traders Doesn’t allow scalping Established in 2006 Inactivity Fee Regulated by Financial Conduct Authority, CySEC, ASIC Limited range of instruments

Our Findings

eToro caters to both novice and experienced traders. Its educational resources, social trading capabilities, and comprehensive customer support make it a versatile choice for global traders.

Does eToro offer a demo account for social trading?

Yes, eToro’s demo account includes full access to its social trading features. You can follow and copy top traders, test strategies, and explore assets like stocks, crypto, and forex with $100,000 in virtual funds.

How long can I use the eToro demo account?

eToro’s demo account has no expiration date. You can switch between virtual and real portfolios anytime, making it ideal for long-term learning and experimenting. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5SVn_SL7rA

5. ThinkMarkets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, FSCA, FSA, CySEC, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

ThinkMarkets is a premium multi-asset online brokerage that offers access to 4,000 products, low spreads across multiple markets, and an award-winning platform. ThinkMarkets offers a free demo trading account for beginners to practice forex trading in a 100% risk-free environment. The demo account expires after 90 days of inactivity.

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🆓 Demo 📱Virtual Funds $25,000 💻Platforms Supported MT4, MT5, ThinkTrader 🆓Demo Account Duration 30 days 🔘Access to Markets Forex, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies, Shares, Metals, CFDs 📊Leverage Up to 1:500 📈Spreads From 0.4 pips on Standard Account 🔖Account Segregation Yes 🔑Negative Balance Protection Yes 📌Investor Protection Schemes Up to €20,000 compensation under the Investor Compensation Scheme 👥Social Trading Yes, core feature with CopyTrader and CopyPortfolios ⚙️Order Execution Market execution with low latency 🛡Regulation Regulated by FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), FSCA (South Africa) 📚Educational Resources Yes, including webinars, trading guides, and analysis ☎️Customer Support 24/7 customer support via live chat, phone, and email 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated by FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), and FSCA (South Africa) Fewer assets compared to some competitors Offers Standard, ThinkZero, Islamic, and Demo accounts Spreads can widen during high volatility $0 for Standard account, $500 for ThinkZero Fees may apply for international bank transfers Competitive spreads, especially on ThinkZero accounts Educational materials are not as extensive as some competitors

Our Findings

With vital educational resources and responsive customer support, ThinkMarkets is a solid choice for traders seeking reliability and advanced trading tools.

What platforms are available on the ThinkMarkets demo account?

ThinkMarkets offers demo access on MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and ThinkTrader. You can simulate trading across forex, indices, shares, and commodities with $25,000 in virtual funds.

How long is the ThinkMarkets demo account valid?

ThinkMarkets demo accounts remain active for 30 days. However, clients can request an extension or reapply for a new demo to continue practicing. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fel999dGiTo

6. Oanda

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BVI, CFTC, FCA, FFAJ, FSC, IIROC, MAS, NFA Start Trading Read Review

Oanda is a service provider with over 25 Years of experience in the financial markets. Oanda offers its services to both retail and corporate clients. Oanda offers a free demo trading account for beginners to practice forex trading in a 100% risk-free environment. The Oanda Demo Account is available on the Standard account level for an unlimited period.

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🆓 Demo 📱Virtual Funds $100,000 💻Platforms Supported OANDA’s proprietary platform (fxTrade), MT4 🆓Demo Account Duration Unlimited 🔘Access to Markets Forex, Indices, Commodities, Bonds, Metals 📊Leverage Up to 1:50 📈Spreads From 0.6 pips on major currency pairs 🔖Account Segregation Yes 🔑Negative Balance Protection Yes 📌Investor Protection Schemes Up to €20,000 compensation under the Investor Compensation Scheme 👥Social Trading Not available ⚙️Order Execution Market execution 🛡Regulation Regulated by CFTC (USA), FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), MAS (Singapore), IIROC (Canada) 📚Educational Resources Yes, including webinars, tutorials, and market analysis ☎️Customer Support 24/5 customer support via live chat, phone, and email 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated in multiple major jurisdictions (US, UK, Japan, etc.) Fewer account types compared to some brokers Competitive spreads, especially for major pairs Lacks deposit bonuses or promotions common with other brokers Offers the popular MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and its proprietary platform Oanda Trade Higher costs on some CFD products (non-Forex instruments) Flexible for new traders with no minimum deposit requirement Lower leverage limits for clients in regulated regions like the US and Europe Extensive educational tools and market analysis Spreads can widen during volatile market conditions API access for developers and algo traders Smaller selection of tradable instruments (e.g., limited exotic pairs) Fast order execution with no dealing desk Charges fees for certain withdrawal methods (especially for non-bank transfers) One of the few brokers offering Forex trading in the US Fewer cryptocurrency pairs available compared to other brokers No hidden fees; spreads and costs are clear Doesn't offer a built-in social or copy trading platform

Our Findings

OANDA is a well-established forex and CFD broker known for its robust regulatory framework and comprehensive trading tools.

What is included in the OANDA demo account?

OANDA’s demo provides full access to forex and CFD trading on its proprietary platform or MetaTrader 4. It’s designed for both beginners and advanced traders to practice strategies risk-free.

Does OANDA limit demo account duration?

No, OANDA offers unlimited demo account access. You can use it indefinitely as long as you maintain some level of activity or open a new one when needed. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3-lzEAv3Gxw

7. easyMarkets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, ASIC, FSA, FSC, and FSCA Start Trading Read Review

offers a free demo trading account for beginners to practice forex trading in a 100% risk-free environment.

The EasyMarkets Demo account is non-expiring and available for unlimited use in a simulated trading environment with

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is a brokerage firm that allows users to trade CFDs on commodities, forex, shares, indices, and cryptocurrency through the use of a market-leading proprietary trading platform or the ever-popular MetaTrader 4.virtual funds.

🆓 Demo 📱Virtual Funds $10,000 💻Platforms Supported easyMarkets Web Platform, MT4, TradingView 🆓Demo Account Duration 30 days 🔘Access to Markets Forex, Commodities, Indices, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Options 📊Leverage 1:2000 📈Spreads Fixed spreads from 0.9 pips 👥Risk Management Tools Yes, including dealCancellation and free guaranteed stop loss ⚙️Order Execution Market execution 🛡Regulation Regulated by CySEC (Cyprus), ASIC (Australia), FSA (Seychelles) 📚Educational Resources Yes, including video tutorials, trading courses, and market analysis ☎️Customer Support 24/5 customer support via live chat, phone, and email 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Segregates client funds Doesn’t offer VPS Established in 2003 Limited range of instruments Regulated by CySEC and ASIC Not FCA Regulated

Our Findings

easyMarkets provides robust educational resources and a demo account for new traders, making it accessible for both beginners and experienced investors.

Does EasyMarkets offer unique tools in its demo account?

Yes, the demo account includes tools like dealCancellation, Freeze Rate, and Inside Viewer. It mirrors real trading conditions to help users learn risk management and price behavior.

Is the EasyMarkets demo account beginner-friendly?

Absolutely. EasyMarkets’ demo account is ideal for beginners, with simple interface options and access to educational tools and support resources, even before opening a real account. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D7WRJwnIAj8

8. XM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

XM Group is a MetaTrader-only broker known for offering an outstanding selection of high-quality educational content and market research. XM offers a free demo trading account for beginners to practice forex trading in a 100% risk-free environment. The XM demo account does not expire, is virtually funded, and simulates real trading conditions.

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🆓 Demo 📱Virtual Funds $100,000 💻Platforms Supported MT4, MT5, XM WebTrader 🆓Demo Account Duration Unlimited 🔘Access to Markets Forex, Commodities, Indices, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks 📊Leverage Up to 1:888 📈Spreads As low as 0.6 pips on major currency pairs 👥Risk Management Tools Yes, including dealCancellation and free guaranteed stop loss ⚙️Order Execution Market execution with no re-quotes 🛡Regulation Regulated by CySEC (Cyprus), ASIC (Australia), FSC (Belize), DFSA (Dubai) 📚Educational Resources Yes, including webinars, tutorials, and market analysis ☎️Customer Support 24/5 customer support via live chat, phone, and email 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast digital account opening Account types vary according to jurisdiction

Our Findings

With its commitment to transparency and client satisfaction, XM is a solid choice for traders seeking a reliable and comprehensive trading experience.

How much virtual money do I get on the XM demo?

XM provides up to $100,000 in virtual funds, allowing you to simulate trading in real market conditions on MetaTrader 4 or 5, with spreads and leverage similar to live accounts.

Is there an expiration on XM demo accounts?

Yes, XM demo accounts expire after 90 days of inactivity. You can reopen or reset demo accounts easily through your client dashboard. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VeKEOaGt4aY&t=91s

9. IC Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: 1:5000 🏦 Regulators: FSA Start Trading Read Review

IC Markets is a renowned Forex CFD provider that offers trading solutions for active day traders and scalpers. IC Markets offers a free demo trading account for beginners to practice forex trading in a 100% risk-free environment. The demo account expires after 30 days of inactivity.

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🆓 Demo 📱Virtual Funds $100,000 💻Platforms Supported MT4, MT5, cTrader 🆓Demo Account Duration 30 days 🔘Access to Markets Forex, Commodities, Indices, Cryptocurrencies, Stocks, Bonds 📊Leverage Up to 1:500 📈Spreads From 0.0 pips on Raw Spread Account 👥Social Trading Yes, via Myfxbook AutoTrade and ZuluTrade ⚙️Order Execution Market execution with low latency 🛡Regulation Regulated by ASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), FSA (Seychelles) 📚Educational Resources Yes, including webinars, video tutorials, and market analysis ☎️Customer Support 24/7 customer support via live chat, phone, and email 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low Forex Fees Limited Product Selection Easy Account Opening Slow Chat Response

Our Findings

With its emphasis on transparency, fast execution, and comprehensive customer support, IC Markets is a strong choice for both novice and experienced traders.

What can I test with IC Markets’ demo account?

IC Markets demo accounts support both MetaTrader and cTrader platforms, offering realistic trading environments to test scalping, algorithmic strategies, and EA (Expert Advisor) performance.

How long is IC Markets’ demo valid?

IC Markets demo accounts remain active for 30 days. However, live account holders can request non-expiring demo access for ongoing strategy development. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v6viNKZ9ZZA

10. FXCM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA and FSCA Start Trading Read Review

FXCM is a UK-based broker that offers CFD trading on shares, stock indices, forex, commodities, and cryptocurrencies to a global market. FXCM offers a free demo trading account for beginners to practice forex trading in a 100% risk-free environment. A demo account generally expires after 30 days and comes pre-loaded with £50,000 in virtual funds.

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🆓 Demo 📱Virtual Funds $50,000 💻Platforms Supported Trading Station, MT4, NinjaTrader, ZuluTrade 🆓Demo Account Duration 30 days 🔘Access to Markets Forex, Commodities, Indices, Cryptocurrencies 📊Leverage Up to 1:400 📈Spreads From 1.3 pips on major currency pairs 👥Social Trading Yes, via ZuluTrade and other platforms ⚙️Order Execution No Dealing Desk (NDD) execution 🛡Regulation Regulated by FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), FSCA (South Africa) 📚Educational Resources Yes, including webinars, video tutorials, and daily market analysis ☎️Customer Support 24/5 customer support via live chat, phone, and email 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Easy Account Setup Limited Product Portfolio Good Technical Tools High Withdrawal Fees

Our Findings

FXCM supports popular trading platforms like MetaTrader 4 and Trading Station, offers a variety of educational resources, and provides responsive customer support.

Does FXCM provide a realistic demo trading environment?

Yes, FXCM offers a comprehensive demo with $20,000 virtual funds, real-time market prices, and charting tools across forex, indices, and CFDs to mirror live market conditions.

Is there a time limit for FXCM demo accounts?

FXCM demo accounts expire after 30 days of inactivity. However, traders can open multiple demo accounts or extend them by contacting support. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bTTmsdhHjfA

Conclusion Forex trading demonstration accounts are a perfect chance for both new and old traders to improve their trading skills without fear of losing money. They mimic real-life market situations, so users get an opportunity to test various trading programs.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is a Forex Demo Account?

A Forex demo account is a risk-free, cost-free practice account.

Why should I use a Demo Account?

Trading with a Demo account is beneficial, especially for traders who are not yet comfortable with Forex trading and the financial risks involved. It allows traders to familiarize themselves with a broker's trading platform(s), test strategies, and improve their trading skills without risking their capital.

What are the benefits of opening a Demo Account?

Opening a Demo Account will help traders select a broker without the risk of losing capital.

How do I use a Forex trading demo account?

A Demo account is used like a live account by opening buy and sell positions on different financial instruments.

Can Professional Traders Use a Demo Account?

Yes, many Professionals use a Demo Account to practice trading strategies before using them in real time.