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  The 10 Best Forex Trading Demo Accounts revealed.  We have listed, rated, and reviewed the 10 Best Forex Brokers with Demo Accounts. This is a complete listing of the 10 Best Forex Brokers with Practice Demo Accounts.  

In this in-depth guide, you’ll learn:
  • Best MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Demo Account Broker.
  • A Free Demo Trading Account.
  • The Best Forex Demo Account for Beginners.
  • Demo Accounts - A Definition.
  • MetaTrader 5 Demo Accounts for Strategy Testing.

   

Best Forex Trading Demo Accounts - A Comparison

🔎 Broker👉 Open an Account🆓 Demo Account💵 Min. Deposit
HFM CTA logo👉 Open AccountYes$0 USD / 0 ZAR
Avatrade CTA logo👉 Open Account Yes$100 USD / R1806 ZAR
Pepperstone CTA logo👉 Open Account Yes$0 USD / 0 ZAR
eToro CTA logo👉 Open Account Yes$50 USD / 889 ZAR
ThinkMarkets CTA👉 Open AccountYes$0 USD / 0 ZAR
Oanda CTA logo👉 Open AccountYes$1 USD / 17 ZAR
easyMarkets CTA logo👉 Open Account Yes$100 USD / R1806 ZAR
XM CTA logo👉 Open Account Yes$5 USD / 88 ZAR
IC-Markets-CTA-logo.png👉 Open Account Yes$200 USD / 3557 ZAR
FXCM CTA logo👉 Open AccountYes$50 USD / 889 ZAR
 

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom

Forex Trading Demo Account - A Definition

Forex brokers offer prospective customers a Forex Trading Demo Account so they can

 experiment with the trading platform and its various features before deciding to activate a live account.  

10 Best Forex Trading Demo Accounts (2026)

  1. ☑️HFM - Well-Regulated Broker Choice
  2. ☑️AvaTrade - Best Overall Demo Account.
  3. ☑️Pepperstone - Best Virtually Funded Demo Account.
  4. ☑️eToro - Top Demo Account for Copy Trading.
  5. ☑️ThinkMarkets - Leading Mobile Trading App.
  6. ☑️Oanda - Unlimited Demo Account Testing Access.
  7. ☑️EasyMarkets - Ease of Use App.
  8. ☑️XM - Free Educational Resources
  9. ☑️IC Markets - Best Practice Account for Strategy Testing.
  10. ☑️FXCM - Trusted Broker Choice for Beginners.

 

1. HFM

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA
Start Trading Read Review
  HFM is a forex and commodities broker that provides award-winning trading services and facilities to retail and institutional clients worldwide. HFM offers beginners a free demo trading account to practice forex trading in a 100% risk-free environment. The HFM Demo account is available for unlimited use and closely simulates a real trading environment based on actual market conditions.  

Featured

HFM CTA logo🆓 Demo
📱Virtual Funds$100,000
💻Platforms SupportedMT4, MT5, HF App, and WebTrader
🆓Demo Account DurationUnlimited
🔘Access to MarketsForex, Commodities, Indices, Cryptocurrencies, Bonds, Shares
📊LeverageUp to 1:1000
📈Spreads As low as 0.1 pips
🔖Account SegregationYes
🔑Negative Balance ProtectionYes
📌Investor Protection SchemesUp to €20,000 compensation under the Investor Compensation Scheme
👥Account Types AvailableStandard, Premium, Islamic
⚙️Order ExecutionMarket execution
🛡RegulationRegulated by multiple entities, including FSCA (South Africa), FCA (UK)
📚Educational ResourcesYes, including webinars, tutorials, and trading tools
☎️Customer Support24/5 customer support via live chat, phone, and email
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  HFM Demo Account  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
FSCA Regulated US clients not accepted
Fast and easy account openingHigh bank withdrawal fees
Low trading feesInactivity fee after one year
 

Our Findings

HFM stands out as a versatile forex broker with a strong regulatory framework. It offers traders a variety of account types, including Islamic accounts, to cater to different trading needs.  

Does HFM offer a free demo account?

Yes, HFM provides a free demo account with $100,000 virtual funds. It simulates real trading conditions across MetaTrader 4 and 5 platforms, making it ideal for testing strategies before committing real capital.  

How long is the HFM demo account valid?

HFM’s demo account stays active indefinitely as long as it is used regularly. If left inactive for over 60 days, it may be closed. You can always open a new one if needed.   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gbwOODb6jU0&t=82s  

2. AvaTrade

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
Start Trading Read Review

  AvaTrade is a well-regulated service provider with over 11 years of experience in the financial markets. It offers a free demo trading account for beginners to practice forex trading in a 100% risk-free environment. Applicants can register for an AvaTrade Demo Account by completing a simple online registration form or via Facebook or Google.  

Featured

Avatrade CTA logo🆓 Demo
📱Virtual Funds$100,000
💻Platforms SupportedMT4, MT5, AvaTradeGO, WebTrader
🆓Demo Account Duration21 days
🔘Access to MarketsForex, Commodities, Indices, Cryptocurrencies, Shares
📊LeverageUp to 1:400
📈Spreads From 0.9 pips on major currency pairs
🔖Account SegregationYes
🔑Negative Balance ProtectionYes
📌Investor Protection SchemesUp to €20,000 compensation under the Investor Compensation Scheme
👥Social TradingYes, via the AvaSocial app
⚙️Order ExecutionMarket execution
🛡RegulationRegulated by FSCA (South Africa), Central Bank of Ireland, ASIC, and others
📚Educational ResourcesYes, including webinars, tutorials, and trading tools
☎️Customer Support24/5 customer support via live chat, phone, and email
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
    AvaTrade Demo Account  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Easy Account openingLimited product portfolio
No withdrawal feeAdministration fee
Low trading feesInactivity fee
Negative balance protectionNot listed on stock exchange
 

Our Findings

AvaTrade’s commitment to education and customer support, along with its versatile trading platforms, make it a reliable choice for diverse trading needs.  

What can I trade on AvaTrade’s demo account?

AvaTrade’s demo account includes access to forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. It provides a risk-free environment to practice on MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, or the AvaTradeGO app.  

How long is the AvaTrade demo account available?

AvaTrade’s demo account is valid for 21 days by default. However, you can request an extension through customer support if more time is needed for practice.   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sk8qu6OKIy8  

3. Pepperstone

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients)
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB
Start Trading Read Review

  Pepperstone is an award-winning service provider that ASIC, FCA, and CMA regulate. It offers a wide selection of trading platforms to customers worldwide. Pepperstone does offer a free demo trading account for beginners to practice forex trading in a 100% risk-free environment. The Pepperstone demo account expires after 30 days.  

Featured

Pepperstone CTA logo🆓 Demo
📱Virtual Funds$50,000
💻Platforms SupportedMT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView
🆓Demo Account Duration30 days
🔘Access to MarketsForex, Commodities, Indices, Cryptocurrencies, Shares
📊LeverageUp to 1:500
📈Spreads From 0.0 pips on Razor Account
🔖Account SegregationYes
🔑Negative Balance ProtectionYes
📌Investor Protection SchemesUp to €20,000 compensation under the Investor Compensation Scheme
👥Social TradingYes, via Myfxbook, DupliTrade, and other platforms
⚙️Order ExecutionMarket execution with low latency
🛡RegulationRegulated by ASIC (Australia), FCA (UK), CySEC (Cyprus), and others
📚Educational ResourcesYes, including webinars, guides, and market analysis
☎️Customer Support24/5 customer support via live chat, phone, and email
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  Pepperstone Demo Account  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons
Fast Account OpeningMostly CFDs Offered
Excellent Customer SupportBasic MetaTrader Platform
Negative Balance ProtectionNo Managed Accounts
 

Our Findings

Pepperstone is a leading forex and CFD broker recognized for its fast execution speeds and competitive pricing.  

Is Pepperstone’s demo account realistic for live trading?

Yes, Pepperstone’s demo account replicates real market conditions, offering ECN-style spreads and fast execution speeds. It’s excellent for testing strategies using MetaTrader, cTrader, or TradingView platforms.  

Can I reset the Pepperstone demo account balance?

Yes, Pepperstone allows you to reset your demo account balance or open multiple demo accounts to try different strategies with fresh virtual funds.   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HLZTA3fglHA  

4. eToro

💰 Min Deposit: $50
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30
🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, ASIC
Start Trading Read Review

  eToro is one of the world’s leading social investment networks. eToro aims to revolutionize traders' investment and enhance investors’ financial education. eToro offers a Multi-Asset platform with access to over 2,000 different financial assets. eToro offers a free demo trading account for beginners to practice forex trading in a 100% risk-free environment. The demo account is non-expiring.  

Featured

eToro CTA logo🆓 Demo
📱Virtual Funds$100,000
💻Platforms SupportedeToro Proprietary Web Platform, eToro Mobile App
🆓Demo Account DurationUnlimited
🔘Access to MarketsStocks, ETFs, Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Commodities, Indices, CopyPortfolios
📊LeverageUp to 1:30
📈Spreads Variable spreads depending on the asset class
🔖Account SegregationYes
🔑Negative Balance ProtectionYes
📌Investor Protection SchemesUp to €20,000 compensation under the Investor Compensation Scheme
👥Social TradingYes, core feature with CopyTrader and CopyPortfolios
⚙️Order ExecutionMarket execution
🛡RegulationRegulated by FCA (UK), CySEC (Cyprus), ASIC (Australia), and others
📚Educational ResourcesYes, including webinars, trading academy, and financial news
☎️Customer Support24/5 customer support via ticket system
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  eToro Demo Account  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Used by 6,000,000+ tradersDoesn’t allow scalping
Established in 2006Inactivity Fee
Regulated by Financial Conduct Authority, CySEC, ASICLimited range of instruments
 

Our Findings

eToro caters to both novice and experienced traders. Its educational resources, social trading capabilities, and comprehensive customer support make it a versatile choice for global traders.  

Does eToro offer a demo account for social trading?

Yes, eToro’s demo account includes full access to its social trading features. You can follow and copy top traders, test strategies, and explore assets like stocks, crypto, and forex with $100,000 in virtual funds.  

How long can I use the eToro demo account?

eToro’s demo account has no expiration date. You can switch between virtual and real portfolios anytime, making it ideal for long-term learning and experimenting.   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5SVn_SL7rA  

5. ThinkMarkets

💰 Min Deposit: $50
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, FSCA, FSA, CySEC, JFSA
Start Trading Read Review

  ThinkMarkets is a premium multi-asset online brokerage that offers access to 4,000 products, low spreads across multiple markets, and an award-winning platform. ThinkMarkets offers a free demo trading account for beginners to practice forex trading in a 100% risk-free environment. The demo account expires after 90 days of inactivity.  

Featured

ThinkMarkets CTA🆓 Demo
📱Virtual Funds$25,000
💻Platforms SupportedMT4, MT5, ThinkTrader
🆓Demo Account Duration30 days
🔘Access to MarketsForex, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies, Shares, Metals, CFDs
📊LeverageUp to 1:500
📈Spreads From 0.4 pips on Standard Account
🔖Account SegregationYes
🔑Negative Balance ProtectionYes
📌Investor Protection SchemesUp to €20,000 compensation under the Investor Compensation Scheme
👥Social TradingYes, core feature with CopyTrader and CopyPortfolios
⚙️Order ExecutionMarket execution with low latency
🛡RegulationRegulated by FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), FSCA (South Africa)
📚Educational ResourcesYes, including webinars, trading guides, and analysis
☎️Customer Support24/7 customer support via live chat, phone, and email
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  ThinkMarkets Demo Account  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Regulated by FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), and FSCA (South Africa)Fewer assets compared to some competitors
Offers Standard, ThinkZero, Islamic, and Demo accountsSpreads can widen during high volatility
$0 for Standard account, $500 for ThinkZero Fees may apply for international bank transfers
Competitive spreads, especially on ThinkZero accountsEducational materials are not as extensive as some competitors
 

Our Findings

With vital educational resources and responsive customer support, ThinkMarkets is a solid choice for traders seeking reliability and advanced trading tools.  

What platforms are available on the ThinkMarkets demo account?

ThinkMarkets offers demo access on MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and ThinkTrader. You can simulate trading across forex, indices, shares, and commodities with $25,000 in virtual funds.  

How long is the ThinkMarkets demo account valid?

ThinkMarkets demo accounts remain active for 30 days. However, clients can request an extension or reapply for a new demo to continue practicing.   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fel999dGiTo  

6. Oanda

💰 Min Deposit: $1
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BVI, CFTC, FCA, FFAJ, FSC, IIROC, MAS, NFA
Start Trading Read Review

  Oanda is a service provider with over 25 Years of experience in the financial markets.  Oanda offers its services to both retail and corporate clients. Oanda offers a free demo trading account for beginners to practice forex trading in a 100% risk-free environment. The Oanda Demo Account is available on the Standard account level for an unlimited period.  

Featured

Oanda CTA logo🆓 Demo
📱Virtual Funds$100,000
💻Platforms SupportedOANDA’s proprietary platform (fxTrade), MT4
🆓Demo Account DurationUnlimited
🔘Access to MarketsForex, Indices, Commodities, Bonds, Metals
📊LeverageUp to 1:50
📈Spreads From 0.6 pips on major currency pairs
🔖Account SegregationYes
🔑Negative Balance ProtectionYes
📌Investor Protection SchemesUp to €20,000 compensation under the Investor Compensation Scheme
👥Social TradingNot available
⚙️Order ExecutionMarket execution
🛡RegulationRegulated by CFTC (USA), FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), MAS (Singapore), IIROC (Canada)
📚Educational ResourcesYes, including webinars, tutorials, and market analysis
☎️Customer Support24/5 customer support via live chat, phone, and email
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  Oanda Demo Account  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Regulated in multiple major jurisdictions (US, UK, Japan, etc.)Fewer account types compared to some brokers
Competitive spreads, especially for major pairsLacks deposit bonuses or promotions common with other brokers
Offers the popular MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and its proprietary platform Oanda TradeHigher costs on some CFD products (non-Forex instruments)
Flexible for new traders with no minimum deposit requirement Lower leverage limits for clients in regulated regions like the US and Europe
Extensive educational tools and market analysisSpreads can widen during volatile market conditions
API access for developers and algo tradersSmaller selection of tradable instruments (e.g., limited exotic pairs)
Fast order execution with no dealing desk Charges fees for certain withdrawal methods (especially for non-bank transfers)
One of the few brokers offering Forex trading in the USFewer cryptocurrency pairs available compared to other brokers
No hidden fees; spreads and costs are clearDoesn't offer a built-in social or copy trading platform
 

Our Findings

OANDA is a well-established forex and CFD broker known for its robust regulatory framework and comprehensive trading tools.  

What is included in the OANDA demo account?

OANDA’s demo provides full access to forex and CFD trading on its proprietary platform or MetaTrader 4. It’s designed for both beginners and advanced traders to practice strategies risk-free.  

Does OANDA limit demo account duration?

No, OANDA offers unlimited demo account access. You can use it indefinitely as long as you maintain some level of activity or open a new one when needed.   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3-lzEAv3Gxw  

7. easyMarkets

💰 Min Deposit: $25
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, ASIC, FSA, FSC, and FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
  easyMarkets is a brokerage firm that allows users to trade CFDs on commodities, forex, shares, indices, and cryptocurrency through the use of a market-leading proprietary trading platform or the ever-popular MetaTrader 4. EasyMarkets offers a free demo trading account for beginners to practice forex trading in a 100% risk-free environment. The EasyMarkets Demo account is non-expiring and available for unlimited use in a simulated trading environment with virtual funds.  

Featured

easyMarkets CTA logo🆓 Demo
📱Virtual Funds$10,000
💻Platforms SupportedeasyMarkets Web Platform, MT4, TradingView
🆓Demo Account Duration30 days
🔘Access to MarketsForex, Commodities, Indices, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Options
📊Leverage1:2000
📈Spreads Fixed spreads from 0.9 pips
👥Risk Management ToolsYes, including dealCancellation and free guaranteed stop loss
⚙️Order ExecutionMarket execution
🛡RegulationRegulated by CySEC (Cyprus), ASIC (Australia), FSA (Seychelles)
📚Educational ResourcesYes, including video tutorials, trading courses, and market analysis
☎️Customer Support24/5 customer support via live chat, phone, and email
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  EasyMarkets Demo Account  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Segregates client fundsDoesn’t offer VPS
Established in 2003Limited range of instruments
Regulated by CySEC and ASICNot FCA Regulated
 

Our Findings

easyMarkets provides robust educational resources and a demo account for new traders, making it accessible for both beginners and experienced investors.  

Does EasyMarkets offer unique tools in its demo account?

Yes, the demo account includes tools like dealCancellation, Freeze Rate, and Inside Viewer. It mirrors real trading conditions to help users learn risk management and price behavior.  

Is the EasyMarkets demo account beginner-friendly?

Absolutely. EasyMarkets’ demo account is ideal for beginners, with simple interface options and access to educational tools and support resources, even before opening a real account.   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D7WRJwnIAj8  

8. XM

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
Start Trading Read Review

  XM Group is a MetaTrader-only broker known for offering an outstanding selection of high-quality educational content and market research. XM offers a free demo trading account for beginners to practice forex trading in a 100% risk-free environment. The XM demo account does not expire, is virtually funded, and simulates real trading conditions.  

Featured

XM CTA logo🆓 Demo
📱Virtual Funds$100,000
💻Platforms SupportedMT4, MT5, XM WebTrader
🆓Demo Account DurationUnlimited
🔘Access to MarketsForex, Commodities, Indices, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks
📊LeverageUp to 1:888
📈Spreads As low as 0.6 pips on major currency pairs
👥Risk Management ToolsYes, including dealCancellation and free guaranteed stop loss
⚙️Order ExecutionMarket execution with no re-quotes
🛡RegulationRegulated by CySEC (Cyprus), ASIC (Australia), FSC (Belize), DFSA (Dubai)
📚Educational ResourcesYes, including webinars, tutorials, and market analysis
☎️Customer Support24/5 customer support via live chat, phone, and email
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  XM Demo Account  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Fast digital account openingAccount types vary according to jurisdiction
 

Our Findings

With its commitment to transparency and client satisfaction, XM is a solid choice for traders seeking a reliable and comprehensive trading experience.  

How much virtual money do I get on the XM demo?

XM provides up to $100,000 in virtual funds, allowing you to simulate trading in real market conditions on MetaTrader 4 or 5, with spreads and leverage similar to live accounts.  

Is there an expiration on XM demo accounts?

Yes, XM demo accounts expire after 90 days of inactivity. You can reopen or reset demo accounts easily through your client dashboard.   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VeKEOaGt4aY&t=91s  

9. IC Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: 1:5000
🏦 Regulators: FSA
Start Trading Read Review

  IC Markets is a renowned Forex CFD provider that offers trading solutions for active day traders and scalpers. IC Markets offers a free demo trading account for beginners to practice forex trading in a 100% risk-free environment. The demo account expires after 30 days of inactivity.  

Featured

IC-Markets-CTA-logo.png🆓 Demo
📱Virtual Funds$100,000
💻Platforms SupportedMT4, MT5, cTrader
🆓Demo Account Duration30 days
🔘Access to MarketsForex, Commodities, Indices, Cryptocurrencies, Stocks, Bonds
📊LeverageUp to 1:500
📈Spreads From 0.0 pips on Raw Spread Account
👥Social TradingYes, via Myfxbook AutoTrade and ZuluTrade
⚙️Order ExecutionMarket execution with low latency
🛡RegulationRegulated by ASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), FSA (Seychelles)
📚Educational ResourcesYes, including webinars, video tutorials, and market analysis
☎️Customer Support24/7 customer support via live chat, phone, and email
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  IC Markets Demo Account  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Low Forex FeesLimited Product Selection
Easy Account OpeningSlow Chat Response
 

Our Findings

With its emphasis on transparency, fast execution, and comprehensive customer support, IC Markets is a strong choice for both novice and experienced traders.  

What can I test with IC Markets’ demo account?

IC Markets demo accounts support both MetaTrader and cTrader platforms, offering realistic trading environments to test scalping, algorithmic strategies, and EA (Expert Advisor) performance.  

How long is IC Markets’ demo valid?

IC Markets demo accounts remain active for 30 days. However, live account holders can request non-expiring demo access for ongoing strategy development.   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v6viNKZ9ZZA  

10. FXCM

💰 Min Deposit: $50
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30
🏦 Regulators: FCA and FSCA
Start Trading Read Review

  FXCM is a UK-based broker that offers CFD trading on shares, stock indices, forex, commodities, and cryptocurrencies to a global market. FXCM offers a free demo trading account for beginners to practice forex trading in a 100% risk-free environment. A demo account generally expires after 30 days and comes pre-loaded with  £50,000 in virtual funds.  

Featured

FXCM CTA logo🆓 Demo
📱Virtual Funds$50,000
💻Platforms SupportedTrading Station, MT4, NinjaTrader, ZuluTrade
🆓Demo Account Duration30 days
🔘Access to MarketsForex, Commodities, Indices, Cryptocurrencies
📊LeverageUp to 1:400
📈Spreads From 1.3 pips on major currency pairs
👥Social TradingYes, via ZuluTrade and other platforms
⚙️Order ExecutionNo Dealing Desk (NDD) execution
🛡RegulationRegulated by FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), FSCA (South Africa)
📚Educational ResourcesYes, including webinars, video tutorials, and daily market analysis
☎️Customer Support24/5 customer support via live chat, phone, and email
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  FXCM Demo Account  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Easy Account SetupLimited Product Portfolio
Good Technical ToolsHigh Withdrawal Fees
 

Our Findings

FXCM supports popular trading platforms like MetaTrader 4 and Trading Station, offers a variety of educational resources, and provides responsive customer support.  

Does FXCM provide a realistic demo trading environment?

Yes, FXCM offers a comprehensive demo with $20,000 virtual funds, real-time market prices, and charting tools across forex, indices, and CFDs to mirror live market conditions.  

Is there a time limit for FXCM demo accounts?

FXCM demo accounts expire after 30 days of inactivity. However, traders can open multiple demo accounts or extend them by contacting support.   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bTTmsdhHjfA  

Conclusion

Forex trading demonstration accounts are a perfect chance for both new and old traders to improve their trading skills without fear of losing money. They mimic real-life market situations, so users get an opportunity to test various trading programs.

 

You might also like:

AvaTrade ReviewPepperstone RevieweToro ReviewThinkMarkets ReviewOanda Review

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

What is a Forex Demo Account?

A Forex demo account is a risk-free, cost-free practice account.  

Why should I use a Demo Account?

Trading with a Demo account is beneficial, especially for traders who are not yet comfortable with Forex trading and the financial risks involved. It allows traders to familiarize themselves with a broker's trading platform(s), test strategies, and improve their trading skills without risking their capital.  

What are the benefits of opening a Demo Account?

Opening a Demo Account will help traders select a broker without the risk of losing capital.  

A Demo account is used like a live account by opening buy and sell positions on different financial instruments.

 

Can Professional Traders Use a Demo Account?

Yes, many Professionals use a Demo Account to practice trading strategies before using them in real time.

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